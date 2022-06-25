Real estate records, 6/26

Smayda, Steven T & Liza L to Whody Estates LLC, 304 S 27th St., $230,000.
Smetter Custom Homes Inc to Willeke, Marjorie J Trust, 9840 Del Rio Dr., $401,000.
Smetter Custom Homes Inc to Hekrdle, Barbara, 9846 Del Rio Dr., $310,500.
Smetter Custom Homes Inc to Williams, Bradley & Susan, 9852 Del Rio Dr., $300,650.
Starostka-Lewis LLC to Maher Custom Homes Inc, 7025 NW 14th St., $94,400.
Stepanyuk, Oleg & Natalia R to Dubina, Ilya & Zoryana, 5720 W Chesapeake Cir, $315,153.
Stepanyuk, Oleg & Natalia R to Dubina, Ilya & Zoryana, 5710 W Chesapeake Cir, $315,153.
Stepanyuk, Oleg & Natalia R to Dubina, Ilya & Zoryana, 3901 NW 57th St., $315,153.
People are also reading…
Stevens, Chad R & Susan E to Dodds, Ronald A & Geraldine M & Rick Allen & Victoria, 5828 Brittany Pl, $294,900.
Stivrins, Zach to Haun, Nicholas R & Abby, 7500 Whitestone Dr., $375,000.
Stonybrook Homes Inc to Svoboda, Dennis E & Karen S, 8174 Regent Dr., $315,475.
Stonybrook Homes Inc to Lashley, David W & Regina L, 7634 Aero Dr., $387,402.
Thompson, James Arthur to Hruby, Mitchell J & Ostwald-hruby, Melanie A, 6824 Orchard St., $242,000.
Todd C Martens LLC to Darnell, Irene E Life Estate, 9030 Austin Ave (Denton), $175,000.
Toombs, Craig & Candice F to Owens, Reka & Brian, 15070 Seneca Ridge Ct (Bennet), $569,000.
Trumble, Thomas D E & Niki Dee A to Black, John & Amber, 6501 Sonora Ct, $367,500.
Tw-tw Holdings LLC to Coufal, Angela & Jeremy, 2340 Northline Ct, $240,000.
Versaw, Marvin E to Lewandowski, Julie C & Konder, Colleen C, 5418 W Hughes St., $165,000.
Vertex Enterprise LLC to Wandzliak, Brian T & Brenda D, 303 S 30th St., $350,000.
Vogel, Linda to Orthengren, Ruth, 3365 N 89th St., $216,000.
Volz, Teri to Feliciano-williams, Nate & Novotny, Daisha, 2453 N 88th St., $349,000.
White, Rex L & Roberta to Landy, Sonja & Lawrence, 5330 Starling Ct, $320,000.
Wickizer, Archie Estate to Stromer, Richard & Patricia & Vaughn, William Blake & Leslie Marie, 1101 W Pioneers Blvd, $285,000.
Wolf, Roger E & Katherine M to Gonsor, Allyn & Holly, 1011 N 79th St., $340,000.
Wurl, Hannah M & Derek E to Baker, Michael & Valerie, 5566 N 17th St., $340,000.
Yankee Hill Townhomes LLC to Wu, Riyang & Yu, Jiujiu, 740 W Desert Vista Dr., $254,900.
11th St. LLC to D & G Renovation LLC, 3023 Dudley St., $177,000.
59715 Enterprises LLC to Koll Investment Properties LLC, 1315 F St., $575,000.
916 Properties LLC to Williams, Kristin Marie, 5821 Dogwood Dr., $318,000.
916 Properties LLC to Hamid, Yousif & Abdelbashier, Nemat Yousif, 5311 S 51st St., $315,000.
947 Terminal LLC to Romshek, Amy & Speicher, Robert, 947 O St. (Unit #801), $466,819.
947 Terminal LLC to Comstock, Brent M, 947 O St. (Unit #705), $626,096.
Adam, Jonathan D Revocable Trust to Wahlmeier, Steven & Christina, 6526 Julia Cir, $509,000.
Adam, Megan M Revocable Trust to Wahlmeier, Steven & Christina, 6526 Julia Cir, $509,000.
Allen, Christopher J & Holly M to Brubaker, Jane, 518 S 26th St., $140,000.
Alm-anderson, Kyle John to Kovar, Emily, 7227 Morton St., $151,080.
Andrew Ross Real Estate LLC to Brangen Investments LLC, 1201 Charleston St., $350,000.
Andrew Ross Real Estate LLC to Brangen Investments LLC, 1207 Charleston St., $350,000.
Aspen Builders Inc to Remington Homes LLC, 11922 N 144th St. (Waverly), $60,000.
Aspen Builders Inc to Remington Homes LLC, 11940 N 144th St. (Waverly), $64,000.
Aspen Home Builders LLC to Thornton, Thomas J & Ashlei A, 1037 Asher Ave (Hickman), $484,307.
Axe & Abe Builders LLC to Synovec, Jill M & John D, 6056 Las Verdes Ln, $430,000.
Baade Property LLC to Snb Construction Ii Inc, 1632 E 12th St. (Hickman), $86,000.
Babe, John Craig & Deyong, Sarah J to Dreesen, Anthony & Kathryn, 5936 Culwells Rd., $550,000.
Badal, Viola to Schmid, Julie, 2216 W Millstone Rd., $270,000.
Badeer, Leah Rachel to Thornton, Tami, 311 Glenhaven Dr., $229,000.
Baird, Steven L Estate to Brummels, Jeremiah & Amanda, 15601 NW 30th St. (Raymond), $300,000.
Baird, Steven L Estate to 3801 Harney LLC, 1000 W Rock Creek Rd. (Davey), $1,240,000.
Barnhill, Daylon to Helgoth, Colton R & Lauren Mj, 5531 NW 3rd St., $323,000.
Barry, Nicholas A to O'neill, Thomas J Iii & Fitzpatrick, Sarah F, 5226 Walker Ave, $215,000.
Bateman, Beverly A Revocable Trust, The to Cleveland, Christopher L, 1620 N 76th St., $222,000.
Bechtolt, E Duane to Cordry, Alex S & Veronica J, 5500 L St., $255,000.
Beck, Holly K to Eppenbach, Todd, 6650 Hawkswood Ct, $130,000.
Beck, Robert W to Eppenbach, Todd, 6650 Hawkswood Ct, $130,000.
Bernhardt, Jeffrey & Amy to Wells, Deborah, 7511 Tavin Dr., $497,000.
Bielinski, Sean to Bryant, Taylor J & Danielle P, 8160 Joshua Dr., $395,000.
Black Forest Homes LLC to Burkhardt, Jana L, 3110 S 47th St., $240,000.
Black Forest Partners Inc to Midgett, Joshua & Tammy, 6325 Carveth Ct, $200,000.
Black Forest Partners Inc to Diederich, Shawn & Bridget, 5501 S 62nd Ct, $175,000.
Bloch, Jaymie & Spencer to Hayman, Cynthia, 6050 Walker Ave, $235,113.
Blue Rock Investments LLC to Russell Remodeling LLC, 8950 Buckskin Ct, $75,000.
Bmf Design LLC to Catron, Michael A & Witte, Amanda L, 8007 Medicine Hat Rd., $385,000.
Boulder Ridge Properties LLC to Murray Custom Homes LLC, 8940 Rocky Top Rd., $95,000.
Boulder Ridge Properties LLC to Schwinn Homes LLC, 6530 S 90th St., $167,000.
Boulder Ridge Properties LLC to Murray Custom Homes LLC, 6410 S 90th St., $166,000.
Boulder Ridge Properties LLC to Ark Builders LLC, 6320 S 90th St., $150,100.
Boulder Ridge Properties LLC to R & D Custom Homes Inc, 6310 S 90th St., $165,000.
Brandt, Vicki L Estate to Krafka, Kinzy, 2929 Channel Dr., $270,000.
Brangen Investments LLC to Captain B Enterprises LLC, 445 N 25th St., $195,000.
Bredthauer, Chad A & Megan F to Raszler, Cameron, 7710 S St., $287,500.
Brindley, Todd & Jill to Beck, Steve & Maria, 9248 S 71st St., $405,000.
Brock, Victoria L to Bracht, Karlie, 5351 Colby St., $198,750.
Brodd, Matt to Pgb LLC, 1310 N 54th St., $159,500.
Brodd, Tim to Pgb LLC, 1310 N 54th St., $159,500.
Broekemeier, Tyson & Bobbi Marie to Roohi, Arman & Rahmani, Pegah, 8726 S 82 St., $497,000.
Brown, Dwight E Jr to Kaeding, Connor, 3403 Laura Ave, $190,000.
Brown, Scott T & Linda R to Donovick, Roger & Melissa, 3024 Sheridan Blvd, $800,000.
Brown, Stephen & Kristen to Bredwell, Ava Grace & Jeremy Jay, 1205 Turtle Creek Rd., $234,000.
Bruggemann, Thomas D & Cynthia to Crawford, Lindsey Beth, 1944 High St., $481,000.
Brummels, Jeremiah to Cjb Properties LLC, 6930 La Salle St., $315,000.
Brus, Jordan to Rhbrrei LLC, 1325 Knox St., $125,000.
Bruzas, Susan Oletia to Kapustin, Victor & Kapustina, Brittney, 2672 Sewell St., $305,000.
Bryant, Taylor J to Humrich, Jaclyn Elizabeth, 4200 Y St., $193,000.
Buchanan-Safarik, Susan R & Safarik, Charles J to Duncan, Jordan T & Kalyssa M, 2731 S 14th St., $243,000.
Buczkowski, Nicole E & Keith A to Weyhrich, Robert L Ii, 930 Carriage Way (Unit #9), $190,000.
Buhr Homes Inc to Mckibbon, Nicholas, 8031 S 69th St., $411,967.
Burkey, Troy & Lindsay Joint Trust to 2421 Ridge Rd. LLC, 2421 Ridge Rd., $1,800,000.
Byrd, Russell D to Orion Rentals LLC, 3216 King Ridge Blvd, $210,000.
Cactus Blossom LLC to Bangert Properties LLC, 2801 Q St., $203,000.
Calkins, Chase C & Leila R to Weber, Jason & Molly, 4221 W Ludwig Dr., $335,000.
Cantarero, Rodrigo F & Marcela to Zahrooni, Mostafa & Daraji, Setareh, 3741 Stockwell Cir, $337,000.
Caporale, John F & Lori to Kehm, Andrew S & Lorie Jane S, 5100 Spruce St., $252,000.
Cappel, Richard A & Debra to Johnson, Kathrine L & Shafer, Michael L, 2811 Hitching Post Cir, $575,000.
Carle, Jeffrey L & Thresa A to Zing LLC, 1345 Butler Ave, $121,000.
Carnahan, Theodore Nelson & Jennifer Lorraine to Hrebenevych, Oleksandr & Olha, 6825 N 15th St., $301,000.
Carpenter, Amy to Shoecraft Investments LLC & Korger Investments LLC, 2830 S 33rd St., $215,000.
Carpenter, Doris E Estate to 916 Properties LLC, 3705 D St., $169,000.
Carrie, Michael & Tedesco, Karen Laure to T&d Leasing LLC, 1812 Pawnee St., $260,000.
Castle, Ryan W & Franzen-castle, Lisa D to Sailors, Greg & Thompson, Lon, 5930 English Park Ct, $240,000.
Chavira, Renae E to Ehmke, Jason & Courtney, 2300 Jamie Ln, $405,000.
Christensen, Allan & Kristin to Toko, Dejo Mulumba & Nkwaka, Juvette Izieme, 1729 N 31st St., $197,500.
Clark, Scott A to 748 LLC, 2129 N 67th St., $165,000.
Clb Properties LLC to Powell, Mark R & Kristin E, 3429 Cape Charles Rd. W, $400,000.
Commonwealth Management Group LLC to Luethje, Melina G & Baxter, 505 S 50th St., $279,000.
Condon, Vivian P Revocable Living Trust to Condon, William Christopher, 3600 SW 56th St., $521,000.
Conner, Nathan W & Cristin M to Neal, Falyn Kay, 1939 SW 33rd St., $245,000.
Conway, Anita to Cummings, Alfretta & Lauritzen, Valerie A, 3001 S 51st St. Ct (Unit #3304), $175,000.
Cooper, Scott P & Melissa M to Cecil, Darice & Greg, 8117 Joshua Dr., $395,000.
Cox Realty Holdings LLC to Sayes, Michael, 2940 N 63rd St., $250,000.
Cox, Nancy W & Richard G to Reiling, Jesse, 2308 Philadelphia Dr., $282,000.
Creal, Andrew P & Olga L to Gillett, Rowland C & Twila J, 7010 Cedar Creek Cir, $467,000.
Crisman, Kinison to Gillespie, Tiffany, 1900 Garfield St., $162,000.
Culver, Sandra K to Knight, Richard J, 444 A St., $114,000.
Cunnings, Marilyn L to Wise, Randy A & Ronald E Jr, 2425 Folkways Blvd (Unit #237), $114,000.
Cyza, Angela Kay & Lienemann, Aaron J to Shaw, Mark & Teri, 1030 Cobblestone Dr., $275,000.
Czaplewski, Deann M to Leseberg, Stanley D & Jane L, 1540 N Cotner Blvd (Unit #A14), $68,500.
Daugherty, Brent & Amanda to Malcom, Tyler R & Esposito, Anna Michelle, 1610 Marlene Dr., $340,000.
Davidson, Brigette to Intuitive Properties LLC, 646 N 68th St., $170,000.
Deboer, Justin to Koll Investment Properties LLC, 6003 Vine St., $178,000.
Delany, Dean C & Danilee D to Cotton, Dan C & Denise D, 7601 Tavin Dr., $717,900.
Derun Building Group Inc to Quicke, Jennifer & Robert, 1025 N 107th St., $484,815.
Dickey, Robert L & Mary A to Orchard Investments LLC, 2467 Cedar Cove Rd., $251,000.
Dillon, Michelle M to Randel, Mitchell B & Kelsey J, 2610 SW 12th St., $332,600.
Dotson Investments LLC to Dotson, Levi, 2221 N 61st St., $355,000.
Dynamic Properties LLC to Cummins, John & Deann R, 4000 S 56th St. (Unit #106a), $135,000.
Eastwood, Kiley to Korensky, Colin Ryan & Holly Ann, 5126 Hartley St., $170,000.
Eaw Inc to Warnock LLC, 1117 L St., $405,000.
Edwards, Marsha K to Kokhanets, Vasyl, 144 Sante Fe Trl, $200,000.
Ehlers, Derek A & Julie A to Vise, John M & Sharon M, 6825 S 51st St., $390,000.
Ehrisman, Andrew & Shanon L to 916 Properties LLC, 301 Mormon Trl, $165,000.
Ek, Andrew & Ruth Kohtz to Becker, William & Cain, Meredith, 1501 Arapahoe St., $240,000.
Engelmeyer, Misty R & Terry L to Morgan, Brian S & Kari K, 1710 Crestline Dr., $315,614.
Epp, Kelly G & Donna J to Markel, James E & Patrice A, 8211 Trail Ridge Ct, $337,500.
Fedt, Sean R & Allison C to Buettner, John Paul Jr & Shakeela, 9221 Eagleton Ln, $395,000.
Findley, Kristina S to Ruhkamp, Dale J, 5301 NW 112th St. (Malcolm), $296,000.
Fox, Kenneth L to Bushard, Steve & Doris, 6944 S 88th St., $314,900.
Foxhoven, Donald & Gayle Joint Revocable Trust to Snow, Jeremy Matthew & Nichole Leigh, 15700 SW 29th St. (Martell), $500,000.
Frame, D Joy Estate to Knauss, Maxine K & Kamer K, 924 Rockhurst Dr., $301,000.
Freudenburg, Mark R & Shelley J to Kirby, Phillip, 7121 N Steamboat Dr., $285,000.
Fritz, Santana Skye to Fritz, Jane Gay & Georgia Jo, 2916 S 59th St., $30,000.
Funkey, Judy to Dubchakov, Vladislav & David, 4431 S 58th St., $112,804.
Garcia, Robert M Estate to Schumacher, Cole, 4015 Madison Ave, $144,500.
Genco, Vincent W & Jessica L to Uhrich, Casabre & Lopez, Oscar, 801 Lakewood Dr., $301,500.
Gengler, Dennis J & Theresa M to Cotton, Keegan & Velez, Christina, 1445 A St., $220,000.
Gerleman, Colleen Farrell Tr to Sandin, Alissa G, 2601 Bishop Rd., $429,900.
Giese, Tyler J & Sandeen, Sandi M to Pickerel, Michael D & Emily K, 3110 Shirley Ct, $242,000.
Gilbert, Kevin J & Sarah C to Lienemann, Aaron J & Cyza, Angela K, 7605 S 75th St., $590,000.
Graff, James P & Jennifer D to Holtorf, Brandon, 6231 Glass Ridge Dr., $400,000.
Granger, Colleen to Biggs, Taylor W & Brooke A, 3251 Morritt St. (Roca), $600,000.
Grendahl, Clarence James to Hi Def Holdings LLC, 326 N 26th St., $200,000.
Gross, Jay to Gross, David, 1144 Starview Ln, $240,000.
Grossman, Lucas & Becca to Washington, Marqel & Rockwell, Serena, 6901 Cleveland Ave, $180,000.
Haack, Kris C & Emily M to Spaccarotella, Joshua & Soppe, Alyssa B, 2016 S 49th St., $245,000.
Haessler, Melisa Living Trust to Dowding, Jeana & Howard, Hamisha, 2800 N 79th St., $437,700.
Hajj, Kathryn M to Handa, Justin, 6030 Rosebud Cir, $465,000.
Halmaxem LLC to Mchomesolutions LLC, 5105 Huntington Ave, $975,000.
Hank, Heather to Hank, Jordan & Noble, Taylor, 3014 W Peach St., $290,000.
Hansel, David B to Kubik, Jason J & Jaime Lynn, address unspecified, $100,000.
Hansen, Blake to Walters, Morgan, 1917 N 57th St., $190,000.
Harding, Tessa J to Erickson, Jonathan, 14310 Paris St. (Waverly), $265,000.
Harrison, Diane M to Gebhart, Timothy M & Kathy L Living Trust, 6226 Maple View Dr., $320,000.
Hawkins, James L & Charlene Y to Shinn, Luke W, 4411 S 50th St., $215,000.
Hays, Eldine M Revocable Trust to Hays, Eldine M Revocable Trust, 335 S 46th St., $135,000.
Headlee, Christine V to Thormodsgaard, Danielle, 3009 Dudley St., $150,000.
Heartland Holdings A LLC to Nguyen, Tonny, 5218 S 39th St., $236,000.
Heidemann, Matthew & Renae to Strein, Hannah, 7228 Silverthorn Dr., $270,000.
Herbert Development Inc to Russell Remodeling LLC, 8950 Buckskin Ct, $75,000.
Hile, Daniel E & Debra A to Muff, David A & Harre, Sarah J, 5521 S 77th St., $451,000.
Hitz, Marie H to Wessel, Pamela J Revocable Trust, 8935 Birdie Run, $690,000.
Hoefer, Karalyn M to Stonacek, Jaidin J, 6907 S 90th St., $240,000.
Hoffman, Michael D & Susan C to Luedtke, Julie & Pratt, Robert, 9040 Berg Dr., $365,000.
Holbrook, Mai to Dao, Cuong V & Linda T, 6565 SW 36th Ct, $631,000.
Holbrook, Robert to Dao, Cuong V & Linda T, 6565 SW 36th Ct, $631,000.
Hovermale, Tyler J & Chantel K to Midlands Mls Inc, 8200 Chestnut Ln, $243,000.
Howington, Claire & Maly, Alec to Jpm Properties LLC, 7941 Reno Rd., $255,000.
Hoxworth, Alyssa to Miller, Eric, 1320 Chautauqua Ave, $158,000.
Hudson Properties LLC to Baker, Dylan & Mclaughlin, Bailey, 3910 N 61st St., $245,000.
Huebner, Louis F & Denise A to Lefler, Jessica A & Seuferer, Michael D, 4330 W Huntington Ave, $300,000.
Hughes, Arlene E to Meyer, Jesus, 545 NW 16th St., $195,000.
Hunley, Evelyn C to 916 Properties LLC, 2621 Jacquelyn Dr., $290,000.
Hunley, Evelyn C to 916 Properties LLC, 2611 Jacquelyn Dr., $290,000.
Imoehl, James & Jordan to Foxhoven, Donald, 14220 S 68th St. (Roca), $482,500.
Irongates Builders Inc to Maguire, Kyle & Lunzmann, Kristi, 7337 Swiss Alps Ave, $529,957.
Ironwood Properties LLC to Baltensperger, Robert D & Sarah E, 9339 Swan Creek Rd., $89,000.
Itm LLC to 5th Level Construction LLC, 2151 S 50th St., $165,000.
J & A Homes LLC to Cox, Mollie & Salomova, Manizha, 8801 S 81 St., $536,503.
J & J Investment Properties LLC to Hrenchir, Dale T J, 6235 Kearney Ave, $166,000.
Jacobs, John D to Asst LLC, 6130 S 58th St., $295,000.
Jenkins, Jill M to Bierma, Lance & Jessica, 2901 O'malley Cir, $379,000.
Jensen, Norma J Estate to Olson, Robin & Rebecca, 7803 Stonewall Ct, $251,000.
Jjn Building Company LLC to Cj Properties LLC, 2641 W M Ct, $215,000.
Jjn Building Company LLC to Cj Properties LLC, 2631 W M Ct, $215,000.
Johnson, John W & Lisa A to Maher, Brett D & Jenna L, 9335 Ravenwood Ln, $670,000.
Johnson, Joseph L & Ivy D to Sinica, Blair & Derek, 330 W Cuming St., $320,000.
Jones, Jennifer M Revocable Trust to Sulentic, Greg & Laura, 831 Capitola Dr., $1,195,000.
Josoff, Robbie S to Palmer, Richard & Deanna, 3650 W St., $170,000.
K & J Development LLC to Midwest Innovations LLC, 305 W 6 St. Ct (Hickman), $114,000.
K & J Development LLC to Midwest Innovations LLC, 303 W 6 St. Ct (Hickman), $114,000.
K & J Development LLC to Midwest Innovations LLC, 301 W 6 St. Ct (Hickman), $114,000.
Karre, Richard D & Cindy K to Staroscik, Kimberly & Jacob, 2821 Homeland Pl, $309,900.
Keogh, Brett & Michelle E to Thompson, Cheryl & Friedli, Calvin, 7817 Barrington Pl, $399,900.
Kersting, Tyler & Christina to Borck, Heather A, 920 Colony Ln, $267,900.
Kimura, David Jr & Nicole to Muholand, Kym, 5815 L St., $272,000.
King, Thomas L to Kutlo, Sean & Jennie-marie, 5500 Randolph St., $240,000.
Kish, Travis & Lauren to Cano, Andrew Jose & Elizabeth, 7231 S 31st Pl, $300,000.
Klos, Mikaela & Heiser, Christopher to Gerrity, Victor & Shannon, 2631 W Washington St., $305,000.
Knight Rebels LLC to Dubliner Ventures LLC, 3032 Y St., $165,000.
Knight Rebels LLC to Brangen Investments LLC, 3800 N 52nd St., $290,000.
Koehn, Adam & Monica to Emmons, Kelley J, 4700 W Mill Rd. (Raymond), $141,259.
Kusek, Kevin M & Bethany L to Kottas, Be & James Timothy, 4925 NW Pemberly Ln, $300,000.
Lamberts, Albert & Susan to Daraji, Foad & Zahrouni, Sanaz, 2110 Schmieding Cir, $236,000.
Lange, Rodney E & Sharon M to Praeuner, Dwight & Nancy, 7032 NW 4th St., $521,000.
Le, Huynh to S Central Irrigation LLC, 4233 N 18th St., $242,000.
Leading Edge Homes LLC to Wycoff, Cole & Barnard, Bailey, 2700 Winthrop Rd., $467,500.
Legacy Homes Omaha LLC to States, Michael J & Rebekah J, 10201 S 31st St. (Roca), $459,946.
Legacy Homes Omaha LLC to Martin, Kyle & Jacquelyn, 7200 N 9th St., $415,000.
Legacy Model Properties LLC to Prairie Home Builders Inc, 3146 Marston Ln (Roca), $115,000.