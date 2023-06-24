Kunz Family Living Trust to Hudson Properties LLC, 2728 W St., $68,000.
L & D Gloystein Family Trust to Sypho, Larry & Minchow, Tracey, 4210 N 7th St., $179,000.
Lady’s Major Run LLC to Nunnenkamp, Chanda L & Matthew J, 11550 S 7th St., $485,000.
Lama LLC to Kosch, Peter, 1425 Mulberry St., $160,000.
Lambert, Cheryl L to Long, Moir & Cynthia, 6940 Antler Dr., $315,000.
Laplante, Judith J to Kline, Joseph Mark & Valerie, 4500 S 45th St., $260,000.
Larson, Matthew C & Brooke W to R&R Endeavor #1 LLC, 6111 Briar Rosa Dr., $325,250.
Le, Vien Cong & Nguyen, Thuy Bich Thi Revocable Trust to Oehlertz, Max H & Grace J, 1326 N 46th St., $235,000.
Lessor, Mark A & Sue L to Westling, Matt, 7250 Kentwell Ln, $450,000.
Li, Jian & Shi, Yeyin to Wilke, Brett & Elizabeth & Beau M, 6511 River Dr., $306,600.
Li, Xin Quan & Zhang, Xiu Fang to Chen, Mei R, 3000 Gallinas Dr., $265,000.
Lincoln/Lancaster County Habitat For Humanity Inc to Mohamed, Osman & Ahmed, Amal Abdalazim Abbakar, 1225 W Q St., $230,000.
Linke, Timothy K & Tami L to Ding, Minshuai & Wei, Yuqin, 8105 Mcbride Ave, $447,500.
Live Well Designs LLC to Quimby, Chris & Kimberley, 9545 Duckhorn Dr., $329,900.
Loftis, Steven C & Linda to Gieseke, Jonathan A & Samantha J, 5200 Jade Ct, $306,917.
Long, Spencer D Trust to Rosenberger, Jeff & Stacy, 7219 N 49th St., $545,000.
Loudon, Anne E to Brady, Peter & Lindsay, 3647 S 77th St., $440,000.
Lovell, Jean A Revocable Trust to Tatum, Richard D & Susan D, 5701 Shadow Ln, $299,000.
Mabe, Maria Phidelia to Meyer, Michelle & Dave, 3035 N 60th St., $208,000.
Maisch, Gregory R & Susan L to Schuele, Thomas M & Beverly A, 8908 S 71st St., $429,000.
Makovicka, Donald R Estate to BN Rentals LLC, 5100 W Saint Paul Ave, $189,000.
Malcolm, Regan to Friedmeyer, A Norman & Barbara J Revocable Trust, 2715 Docs Dr., $415,000.
Manion Construction Inc to Khan, Asma & Nazim, 7601 Isidore Dr., $449,603.
Manion Construction Inc to Haake, Phil & Sara, 7415 Isidore Dr., $502,105.
Manion Construction Inc to Ashley, Connie Raylene, 7427 Anselm Ln, $489,113.
Marigold Construction LLC to Quickdraw Lending LLC, 2756 Alpha St., $150,000.
Marple, Julie A Revocable Trust to Hull, Joshua, 2860 Homeland Pl, $325,000.
Marvin, Elyse M M to Dahlquist, Donald K & Rochelle D, 8235 S 35th St., $228,750.
Marxhausen, Ben & Joanne to Wayne, Robert L & Kubick, Joseph R, 5411 La Salle St., $200,000.
Mayhew, Jillian E to 2020 Investments LLC, 2726 S 34th St., $135,000.
McCutcheon, Cody & Calderon, Mariana to Manriquez, Luis & Laura, 2625 NW Chambers Dr., $266,000.
McGreer, William Paul & Carisa Marie to Maschman, Nicholas & Brandie, 1011 Terrace View Dr. (Hickman), $462,000.
Meyer, Greg A to Breitbach, Judith & Chris & Heflin, Jackson, 6041 S 52nd St. Ct, $275,000.
Micek, Scott A & Elizabeth R to Warkentin, Katherine & Kaleb, 7732 S 23rd St., $437,125.
Middleton, Jeremy G & Susan M to ITP LLC, 6101 Laroche Rd., $132,500.
Miller, Verlin R & Ann M & Rebecca A to Flores, Marco & Perez, Ana, 820 Peach St., $235,000.
Mongar, Joan M to Q Properties LLC, 6911 Naples Dr., $250,000.
Moreno, Carlos Lopez to Klein, Martin R & Amy K, 3201 Holdrege St., $225,000.
Moreno-Martinez, Raquel & Izaguirre, Fernando to Martinez, Silvia Carolina Cordova & Diaz, Mauricio Washington Herdoiza, 2201 Independence Dr., $256,500.
Muehling Homes Inc to Sankoh, Mohamed Alimamy Momoh & Isata, 1736 NW 55th St., $389,000.
Murphy, Andrew to Carpe Posterum LLC, 228 Locust St. (Hickman), $375,000.
Murray Custom Homes LLC to Fenton, John Francis Jr, 15633 Fox Run Rd. (Bennet), $787,965.
Murray Custom Homes LLC to KMK Investments LLC, 8516 Tralee Rd., $1,200,000.
National Title Company Exchange III LLC to Kerns, Brian J & Barbara K, 22101 NW 40th St. (Valparaiso), $655,462.
Ncd-1 Inc to Blasko, John & Maria, 1325 Cyprus Blvd (Hickman), $443,800.
Nebco Inc to Med-den Funding LLC, 425 Fallbrook Blvd, $2,975,000.
Nebraska Wesleyan University to Irons, Jack Lifetime Trust, 2528 N 49th St., $449,000.
Nelson, Jeffery A & Munju to Castillo, Brian Ponce, 6055 S St., $280,000.
New Traditions Home & Realty LLC D/B/A Hartland Homes to Alvarado, Joel & Martinez, Janette, 1716 SW 28 St., $288,823.
Nguyen, Vang Van & Bui, Be Thi to Vo, Ngoc & Mai & Do Properties LLC, 3718 N 40th St., $79,000.
Nunnenkamp, Chanda Lynn & Matthew to Johnson, Danielle & Jeremie, 9502 Autumn Meadow Ln, $557,900.
Nydahl, Bradley M Revocable Trust to Kreifels, Douglas J & Michelle, 2324 Rokeby Rd., $585,000.
O’Connor, Virginia Coy to Jeffries, Gaylene, 6942 Sumner St., $285,000.
O’Leary, Timothy C & Frances to Briggs, Charles & Ann, 5801 Sunrise Rd., $291,000.
Oates, Karen & Austin to Bendl, Breanna, 5719 Logan Ave, $95,000.
Ohlin, David & Cassandra to Berg, Jenna & Christian, 7308 Gerald Ave, $489,900.
Old City Homes Inc to Bradley, Michael J & Amanda, 11917 N 144th St. (Waverly), $474,950.
Old City Homes Inc to Everley, Maribeth T Living Trust, 838 N 110th St., $592,175.
Parker, Jerald to David, Uclin & Jackson-David, Gracenell P, 5921 Margo Dr., $285,000.
Peters, Melissa R to Jacd Family Revocable Trust, 6912 Kings Ct, $650,000.
Pfeiffer, Shane B to Delgado, Mason, 1630 H St. (Unit #A3), $64,500.
Phelps, Jerry to Cooper, Jason & Asha, 1921 Donald St., $200,000.
Pine Crest Homes LLC to Davis, Lance E, 8715 S 83 Ct, $495,273.
Piper, Carol Trust, The to Glenbrook LLC, 12100 Yankee Hill Rd., $96,666.
Poskochil, Michael L & Mary P to Koch, Russell D & Quenna R, 911 Lakeshore Dr., $175,000.
Predmore Real Estate Pc to Wilson, Anastasia, 7441 Maxine Dr., $484,167.
R & D Custom Homes Inc to Harms, Taylor & Jessica, 6310 S 90th St., $999,552.
Ramer, Travis & Nicole to Sherrets, Shelby, 931 W Harvest Dr., $305,000.
Reeves, Hunter to Daubendiek, Amanda B & Tobey, Robert P, 3421 S St., $190,000.
Remington Homes LLC to Wheeler, Jared & Brooke, 545 S 88th St., $379,900.
Remington Homes LLC to Pace, Joseph, 869 W El Alameda St., $386,202.
Remmers, Deeann L Estate to Hohensee, Daniel R & Angela J & Timothy D & Benjamin R, 2839 Ponca St., $210,500.
Richards & Mosser Revocable Joint Trust to S & D Etc Revocable Trust, The, 4011 Thorn Ct, $2,100,000.
Richardson, Michael G & Kathleen M to Latteier, Mark & Leslie, 8050 Haley Lynn Ln (Denton), $142,500.
Richland Homes LLC to Pine Crest Homes LLC, 8715 S 83 Ct, $71,950.
RJB Properties LLC to Scranton, Ashle Nikole, 417 S 56th St., $123,000.
Rokeby Holdings Ltd to Geysun Style Homes Inc, 10211 S 73rd St., $110,000.
Rosburg Enterprises Inc to Hamersky, David & Heather, 733 S 41st Cir, $399,900.
Royer, Teresa to Do, Christian & Tran, Tram Anh, 3111 R St., $185,000.
Sarlak, Parisima & Nabavi, Majid to Tsegaye, Meron, 8120 McBride Ave, $375,000.
Sasquatch Enterprise LLC to Kerr, Tammy & Harold, 7101 S St. #7, $260,000.
Schenk, Susan J to Griffin, Maggie, 5908 Dobsons Ct, $496,250.
Schmeichel, Mardi Jo & Winter, Patrick McPhelan to Wiguna, Hari & Perez, Margarita, 1230 N 104th St., $617,500.
Schmidt, Jacey E to Hoesche, Gregory L, 4510 Saint Paul Ave, $220,000.
Schneider Custom Homes Inc to Catbear LLC, 515 S 88th St., $464,900.
Schneider Custom Homes Inc to Deutsch, Kevin D, 5925 SW 8th St., $435,900.
Schuldt, James D Revocable Trust to Hitchcock, Jordan & Jill, 611 Redwood Dr., $320,000.
Sheets, Jodi to Keigher, Timothy P Revocable Trust, 2632 Bishop Rd., $295,000.
Sherbeck, Inger M to Derby Homes LLC, 6401 Lexington Ave, $155,000.
Shoecraft Investments LLC to Bracht, Leah, 3900 N 72nd St., $197,500.
Shuler, Brock & Kiley to Bell, Gregory M & Diane L, 1940 Pacific Dr., $333,500.
Silver Attic Properties LLC to Cartwright, Jordan & Maja, 619 E Eldora Ln, $215,000.
Simmers, Brian A & Ashley N to Alsisi, Khamees & Alkaylanie, Tuka, 2300 Sheffield Pl, $270,000.
Skolaut, Meranda L to Sheets, Jodeen, 3817 Linden St., $300,000.
Smetter Custom Homes Inc to Carson, William D & Peggy L, 341 Deep Water Dr., $384,999.
Smetter Custom Homes Inc to Boyle, Mary D, 2904 Kings Corner Dr., $368,349.
Smetter Custom Homes Inc to Van Poppel, Todd & Alecia, 2908 Kings Corner Dr., $325,199.
Smetter Custom Homes Inc to Langemeier, Brady & Brester, Jamie, 2912 Kings Corner Dr., $310,794.
Smetter Custom Homes Inc to Hansen, Stephen R & Sharon M, 2916 Kings Corner Dr., $359,999.
Smith, Jordan to Brauckmuller, Zane, 5318 W Wilkins St., $165,000.
Sock, Tyler & Lauren to Tobey, Jesse M & Ference, Riley C, 1200 Birchwood Dr. (Hickman), $452,000.
Sommers, Shawn to Rodriguez, Romualdo Rodriguez & De Luna, Veronica Rodriguez, 1762 NW 41st St., $349,000.
SW Folsom Development LLC to JD Builders Inc, 619 S 88th St., $76,900.
Sovereign, Darrell L & Jan M to Paxton, Dalton & Dalby, Hannah, 650 Main St. (Hallam), $249,000.
Spring Valley Homes Incorporated to Burrage, Dale & Theresa, 404 Deep Water Dr., $479,900.
SRB, Thomas & Paula Family Trust to Baker, Ln. Steven & Anna Kristine Lichti, 2700 N 78th St., $400,000.
Stahlnecker, Doran D to Benara Revocable Trust, 2301 Winding Ridge Rd., $800,000.
Stainaker, Curtis & Jodi to Chapelle, Thalia J, 352 S 26th St., $187,100.
Stanczyk, Dave & Judy to Stagemeyer, Holland I, 1016 Kantor Ln (Hickman), $425,000.
Sterns, Joan L to Pancharoen, Suchart & Jean, 3001 S 51st St. Ct (Unit #552), $160,000.
Stone Family Farms & Residential LLC to Stutzman, Rodney A & Ann M, 3765 S Twin Creek Rd., $390,000.
Stroessner, Aaron to Kolbo, James L & Jean L, 2901 A St. (Unit #119), $163,000.
Stutzman, Eugene to Lacy, Glenn A & Gast-lacy, Sally L, 4233 S 40th St., $299,000.
Sughroue, Conor G & Ducey, Mary Ellen to Haselhorst, Gregory D & Deborah J, 3101 N St., $215,000.
Swanson, Jerrad & Savannah to Rife, Jonathan & Katelyn, 4305 W Hub Hall Dr., $377,500.
Swanson, Ryan & Rebecca to Moore, Kenton M & Megan K, 7010 NW 2nd St., $786,000.
T8 Investments LLC to Wilcox, Amanda, 1730 Trelawney Dr., $300,000.
Tangeman, Donnie L Michelle S to Cronin, Gary Mike & Jan Dee, 6721 Adams St., $227,100.
Tapimo, Rodorph & Tatiezeu, Dolly to Gusler, Hayden R & Fitzsimmons, Zoie M, 1321 W S St., $225,000.
Tgaatg LLC to McClain, Aaron M & Haley A, 4440 S 48th St., $137,401.
Thomalla, Michael L & Meuse-Thomalla, Adrian to Jennings, Sarah, 3400 S 27th St., $255,500.
Thomas, Curtis A & Jennifer A to Krajewski, Dean E, 6216 Oakridge Dr., $339,000.
Thomas, Nicole M to Chavez, Paul Michael & Maureen Marie Schuele, 5728 N 20th St., $298,900.
Thomas, Richard Norman & Terry Shannon to Reynolds, Christian & Abigail, 1928 High St., $408,000.
Thornton, Peggy L to Horn, John G III & Theresa M, 848 W Miramonte Rd., $420,000.
Thuilot, David & Erin to Vrbicky, Joe & Tessa, 8011 S 58th St., $390,000.
Tobey, Jesse M to Deronjic, Mujo & Jarvis, Reuben J, 5811 S 52nd St., $255,000.
Traudt Properties LLC to Sheridan, Matthew & Rebecca F, 2232 S 36th St., $250,000.
Trew, David R & Houser, Bonnie J to Szeto, Stella, 4301 W Thatcher Ln, $265,000.
Trio Elite Homes LLC to Kamler, Kyle, 544 Chestnut St. (Hickman), $280,000.
Trouba, Kristi J to Wieskamp, Nicholas & Janelle, 7424 S 33rd St., $375,900.
Trujillo, Luis to Lucky Home Offer LLC, 455 Laramie Trl, $166,000.
VBC Investments LLC to Lankas, Eddie Griffith Collins, 5110 Walker Ave, $210,000.
Victor A Rybak Dba Simply Home Builders to Lindenmeyer, Vincent R & Cynthia R, 1250 Julesburg Dr., $484,000.
Viktor Derun Construction Inc to Tamalampudi, Venkata Reddy & Arukala, Yamini, 7711 Isidore Dr., $524,950.
Vogel, Kurt L & Barbara J to Bradley, David & Cindy, 6521 Saltgrass Rd., $385,010.
Volmer, Peggy L Estate to Stubbs, Stacey, 5130 Vine St., $190,000.
Vu, Hung & Cay & Pham, Thanh Nga to Zepeda, Eloisa Gonzalez & Torres, Francisco Policarpo, 7021 N 16th St., $315,000.
Wagner, Steven A & Tara K to Bauer, Joshua Ryan & Alissa Gail, 806 Autumn Rd. (Hickman), $385,000.
Waltemath, Glen J & Lynette to Griffin, Dominique & Dawson, Kerry, 2928 Londonshire Ct, $245,000.
Wayne, Robert L to Bangura, Rafael Alarcon & Fowler, Joelle, 1636 SW 16th St., $252,500.
Weber, Garry L & Joyce E to United Equity LLC, 4840 Canterbury Ln, $200,000.
Weihe, Mark A & Tammy J to Meder, Paul, 4201 Larkwood Rd., $308,000.
Welstead, Chloe E to Andersen, Kirk David, 510 Garden St. (Bennet), $138,000.
Wendelin, Tammi to Gropp, Darin & Jessica, 8425 W O St. (Emerald), $106,500.
Wesley, Katherine to Boyd, Paula Jean, 3201 Crestridge Rd., $350,000.
Williams, Rebecca Alene to Cellar, Joann, 379 S 46th St., $151,787.
Wilson, Emily to Warnock LLC, 2544 Vine St., $172,000.
Wobig, Sally D Estate to Dawson, Kayla & Nicholas, 3630 Otoe St., $189,000.
Woito, William H to Lincoln Landscaping Company, 2611 Devonshire Dr., $333,200.
Zepeda, Eloisa Yenisel Gonzalez to Ton, That Tan & Tran, Phuong Thi, 1636 N 32nd St., $222,000.
Ziebarth, Tyler & Shanna to Stelzer, Brian & Kristen, 1812 S Cotner Blvd, $237,000.
Zimmerman, Jessica L & Daniel J to Ford, Donna L, 1940 E Manor Dr., $275,000.
Zornes, Viola E to Zornes, Eric, 7130 Eastborough Ln, $170,000.
1 Chron 29:11 LLC to Liberty First Credit Union, 6720 Leighton Ave, $150,538.
1 Chron 29:11 LLC to Liberty First Credit Union, 2328 N 67th St., $166,243.
1 Chron 29:11 LLC to Homemade Holdings LLC, 3640 S 53rd St., $152,500.
1 Chron 29:11 LLC to Liberty First Credit Union, 4932 Calvert St., $141,534.
1 Chron 29:11 LLC to Homemade Holdings LLC, 911 Adams St., $134,484.
1 Chron 29:11 LLC to Liberty First Credit Union, 434 S 25th St., $147,318.
Ambrosius Family Revocable Trust to Bader, John & Jordyn, 6545 S 34th St., $500,000.
Arabitg, Ana to Blersch, Kelsey D & Aaron J, 5331 W Saint Paul Ave, $236,000.
Arch Properties LLC to Hornby, Landon, 2217 S 34th St., $137,500.
Arp, Gregory G & Marjorie J Revocable Trust to Schueth, James, 640 Monroe St. (Bennet), $140,000.
Ayers, Shelly Lynn to Jia, Halyan, 718 Washington St., $93,100.
B & J Partnership Ltd to Lincoln Bold LLC, address unspecified, $700,000.
Baldwin, Rufus F & Pamela J Trust to Beetison, William & Kelly, 6640 N 10th St., $430,000.
Bartek, Steven D to Peterson, Donald R & Laura M, 100 N 12th St. (Unit #904), $362,500.
Benes, Victor L & Bernadette A Revocable Trust to Markvicka, Robert Anthony & Taunia, 710 W S St., $207,050.
Bettger, Eric J & Sarah S to Goering, Christopher, 910 Donnie Ln, $249,900.
Bichel, Honor R Miettinen to Pearson, Gary R & Stewart, Lynne E, 2514 Cedar Cove Rd., $255,000.
Blake, Allison to Stanczyk, Dave & Judy, 1514 E 8th St. (Hickman), $62,000.
Blakley, James Matthew to Carter, Logan T, 511 S 84th St., $215,000.
Blevins, Joell & Breiner, Scott to Wallen, Travis L & Alaini K, 1531 SW 25th St., $325,000.
Blossom Trust to City Bank & Trust Co, 11700 Van Dorn St. (Walton), $1,800,000.
Boswell, Rebecca J to Froistad, Logan, 3048 R St., $211,000.
Bradley, Michael James & Amanda to Cooper, Aaron & Hillary, 9221 Colby St., $394,950.
Brangen Investments LLC to Four P’s Properties LLC, 2500 P St., $195,000.
Brubaker, Zachary R & Wszola, Lyndsie S to Mansfield, Howard & Pamela, 5139 Orchard St., $225,000.
Brynnco Properties LLC to Davis, Catherine A, 5634 Morrill Ave, $228,000.
Buhr Homes Inc to Zimmerman, Daniel J & Jessica L, 2230 S 93rd St., $500,807.
Burianek, Randall L & Carol L to Neill, Joshua, 555 Deep Water Bay, $299,900.
C&T Kucera LLC to United Equity LLC, 8108 Northern Lights Dr., $185,000.
Cadwell, Justin & Fore, Cassandra M to Exstrom, Mary Katelyn, 5253 W Redberry Ln, $266,000.
Captain B Enterprises LLC to Icefox Housing Sd LLC, 2619 J St., $140,000.
Carlson, Paul to Stewart, Benjamin N & Weslee, 1135 S 33rd St., $211,000.
Carr, Elizabeth M to Johnson, Ross & Thiem, Kelsey, 4307 Cooper Ave, $429,000.
Christensen, Frank M Trust to Yang, Luye & Dora, 6301 S 84th St., $425,000.