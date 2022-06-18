Real estate records, 6/19

McNorm Real Estate LLC to Pgb LLC, 2285 Holdrege St., $180,000.
Meacham, Michael M Estate to Geise Properties 3 LLC, 6128 Havelock Ave, $292,500.
Molczyk, Brian & Dulci, Ana Almeida to Armstrong, Alyssa & Dylan, 1200 S 56th St., $224,000.
Monroe, John T to Midnight Eagle LLC, 1016 Sumner St., $41,000.
Murray Custom Homes LLC to David, Stephan & Gasper, Emily, 9503 Autumn Meadow Ln, $490,000.
Nagle, Rachael M to Vbc Investments LLC, 3700 F St., $182,000.
Neighborhoods Inc dba Neighborworks Lincoln to Ali, Zaedo & Pirali, Basima, 3047 S St., $165,000.
Nelson, Danny B to Dubs, Judith L & William F, 506 Lakeshore Dr., $549,900.
People are also reading…
Nguyen, John & Tran, Theresa to Imboden, Cody & Hannah, 10348 White Pine Rd., $465,000.
Oberg, Mark & Lanona Living Trust to Ehrke, Jerry & Jodi, 801 O St. (Unit #310), $395,000.
Optimum Maintenance LLC to Miller, Madison & Creighton, 5720 Hartley St., $200,000.
Ourada, Seth & Naylor, Kaitlyn to Willming, Michael, 4116 G St., $170,000.
Paine, Jason A to Forke, Kent J, 1340 Piedmont Rd., $590,000.
Parks, Donna J Trust to Larabee, Janet, 4305 Normal Blvd (Unit #4), $185,000.
Peters, Craig A & Annette Belitz to Wolf, Nicholas Lee & Kayleigh Nicole, 1034 Middleton Ave, $443,000.
Pfeifer, Judy J to Hornby, Landon, 6235 Benjamin Pl, $207,500.
Pirie, William J & Linda L to Parimi, Naren Chowdhary & Leninitha Palani, 6505 S 58th St., $277,000.
Placke, Michael W & Penny K to Kapple, Tyler & Kiley, 9515 W Rock Creek Rd. (Valparaiso), $565,000.
Prairie Home Builders Inc to Lester, Ryan P & Jenna, 810 Kooser Dr., $366,655.
Predmore Real Estate Pc to Wiseman, Dirk & Garey, Ashley, 3108 N 93rd Ct, $391,914.
Remington Homes LLC to Haas, Ashley M & Scott L, 11947 N 143rd St. (Waverly), $385,965.
Remington Homes LLC to Lacroix, David & Marcia, 1220 Julesburg Dr., $371,440.
Remington Homes LLC to Curry, Danette Dickerson, 821 W Panorama Rd., $320,000.
Russell, Samuel & Patricia to Wilson, Alyssa, 2901 A St. (Unit #217), $120,250.
Schneider Custom Homes Inc to Marzullo, Landon & Jennifer, 6008 Las Verdes Ln, $392,900.
School Lancaster Co Walton (146) to Rlm Enterprises LLC, 11818 A St. (Walton), $205,000.
School Lancaster Co Walton (146) to Rlm Enterprises LLC, address unspecified, $205,000.
Schwindt, Suzanne to Toalson, Joseph B & Colleen M, 4125 Everett St., $232,000.
Sham Bella Brooks LLC to Marrs, Adam & Amanda & Johnny & Lauren, 846 Garfield St., $147,000.
S Shore Builders LLC to Hamilton, Christopher J & Keri, 10019 Edgewater Ln, $552,981.
Stara, Ernest L Revocable Trust to Smith, Brian Andrew, 2061 Herel St., $327,000.
Starlin, Nick D to Krause, Blake, 4633 Hallcliffe Rd., $214,900.
Steiner, Mary A to Rhbrrei LLC, 4001 Linden St., $142,500.
Stewart, Larry W & Peggy A to Beal, Jan & Spanel, David, 5300 NW Tudor Ln, $369,900.
Stoll Family Trust to Zager, Garry, 4710 Huntington Ave, $74,000.
Stonybrook Homes Inc to Tucker, Dianne M, 2815 Regent Pl, $388,614.
Stratton, Verdeen A to Pomeroy, Cole & Caitlin, 8531 Sandalwood Dr., $269,000.
Summers, Cindy to Shigley, Derik, 800 Sumner St., $60,000.
Sutliff, Jacqueline F to Norris, John S, 4315 Normal Blvd (Unit #8), $200,505.
Svec, Kevin D & Kim H to Lopez, Alejandra & Solorio, Steve, 7500 S 29th St., $374,900.
Svendgard, Staci A & Brady W to Guo, Liang & He, Yu, 8010 Basswood Ct, $351,500.
Swanson, Mary Ann Estate to Arnold Living Trust, 9101 Foxtail Dr., $440,000.
Synergy Homes Inc to Dimon, Sarah C Revocable Trust, 8811 Buckley Creek Rd., $483,000.
Tedco LLC to Triplette, Asa R & Melinda L, address unspecified, $420,000.
Tedco LLC to Triplette, Asa R & Melinda L, 3110 N 40th St., $420,000.
Thiesen, Jason to Hadinger, Rae Dawn & David, 1951 S Pershing Rd., $425,000.
Thompson, Bobby R Estate to Becker, Jason & Renee, 7720 Garland St., $180,000.
Titterington, Katie J to 748 LLC, 2502 N Cotner Blvd, $126,000.
Troy Bugbee Homes LLC to 1640 W Beartooth Dr. LLC, 1640 W Beartooth Dr., $431,200.
Tucker, Jon & Patty to Persson, Holly, 3768 Chileno Dr., $309,956.
Tvrdy, Joseph J Estate to Miller, Tim & Jean, 5515 N 17th St., $335,000.
Viktor Derun Construction Inc to Gannon, Joshua J & Clark, Patricia, 11934 N 142nd St. (Waverly), $405,410.
Viktor Derun Construction Inc to Behlen, Brian Robert & Jodi Jean, 904 N 105th St., $439,950.
Walton School District 146 to Rlm Enterprises LLC, 11818 A St. (Walton), $205,000.
Walton School District 146 to Rlm Enterprises LLC, address unspecified, $205,000.
Wanser, Steve & Kaycee to Wanser, Maxwell Patrick, 1857 Pawnee St., $203,000.
Warrick, Jason Tyler to Wilson, Jack & Emily, 645 S 32nd St., $235,000.
Weis, Samuel to Jerred, Daniel J & Lillian R, 4020 N 12th St., $226,000.
White, Adam P & Amanda L to Swanson, Galen & Hollie, 1011 Chadwick Dr., $455,000.
Wilhite, Ashley & Kile to Pinney, Andrew W W, 2670 W Garfield St., $317,500.
Wilken, Chad Tyler & Megan Jo to Ems, Denise R, 2201 W Mulberry St., $242,500.
Williams, Kristopher J & Katie L to Wallage, Wayne J & Jennifer M, 6810 N 16th St., $306,500.
Wolf, Nicholas Lee to Vossler, Arik & Kristin K, 520 Laramie Trl, $250,500.
Wooster, Monty N & Karen J to Froehlich, Jared & Sarah, 7240 Woody Creek Ln, $465,000.
Zitek Thiesen, Stacia to Hadinger, Rae Dawn & David, 1951 S Pershing Rd., $425,000.
Zitek, Thomas J Estate to Linares, Miguel & Trujillo, Jennifer Salgado, 408 W Dawes Ave, $160,000.
1991 Properties LLC to Burke, Kimberly M, 5021 London Rd., $305,000.
51 Holdings LLC to Bartlett, Jeffery R & Heidi, 8817 Bunker Ct, $800,000.
Acorn Properties LLC to Dl Holding Inc, 1919 S 16th St., $138,000.
Andrew Ross Real Estate LLC to Andrew Ross Real Estate LLC & Cro LLC, 3730 N 56th St., $304,500.
Arndt, Jordan & Suarez, Robert to Belser, Andrew W & Virginia C, 2785 S 16th St., $325,000.
Assurity Life Insurance Co to 5609 Properties LLC, 5609 S 27th St., $2,500,000.
Beck, Constance D Estate to Gonzalez, Abdiel Velez & Velez, Claudia R, 4918 Tipperary Trl, $195,000.
Beebe, Robert Charles Jr & Nicole Elizabeth to Sharo, Sami Al, 5225 N 20th St., $433,500.
Belt, Densil F to Applegarth, Allen, 1127 N 67th St., $200,000.
Black Forest Partners Inc to Jex, R Kent & Terri N, 6237 Carveth Dr., $165,000.
Black Forest Partners Inc to Ball, Michael & Andrea, 5511 S 62nd Ct, $169,750.
Blue Rock Investments LLC to Gatlin Construction Specialties LLC, 8819 Appaloosa Ln, $44,000.
Boulder Ridge Properties LLC to David A D Homes Inc, 6517 S 90th St., $88,000.
Boulder Ridge Properties LLC to David A D Homes Inc, 6330 S 90th St., $172,000.
Brandt, Irma E & Ken & Kubik, Kathy & Snell, Diane to Shoosh LLC, 8331 Ryley Ln, $250,000.
Brandt, Nicholas W & Courtney L to Miller, Landon C & Megan E, 13611 Guildford St. (Waverly), $265,000.
Brown, Matthew L to Us Bank National Association, 2298 Sheldon St., $87,621.
Brynnco Properties LLC to Gam LLC, 2301 Dudley St., $175,000.
Buchholz, Gregory L & Diana M to Hall, Aubrey B & Mejstrik, Ashley A, 1929 Folkways Blvd, $350,000.
Burnett, David J to Branting, Joshua R & Ashley, 141 S 46th St., $55,800.
Burnett, Holly K Estate to Branting, Joshua R & Ashley, 141 S 46th St., $55,800.
Burt, Jordan & Draves, Chantel to Lowe, Patrick & Katherine, 7110 Logan Ave, $239,000.
Chapek, Brandon L & Sisel, Kylee S to Marreel, David & Sharyn, 1608 Meadow Lark Rd., $320,000.
Chapman, Daniel to Barta, Karen D, 8311 E Avon Ln, $220,000.
Colgrove, Kimberly A to Mclaughlin, Matthew, 5110 S St., $100,000.
Costello, Elizabeth P to Holcomb, Erica, 1733 W Mulberry St., $205,000.
Cruz, Jorge A to Nitzsche, Sheri & Dave, 3540 Prescott Ave, $310,000.
Curfman, Helen G to Ghafoor, Abdul, 6931 Vine St., $134,000.
Damm, Bonnie B Estate to Simsar, Aram & Ann, 3700 Saint Marys Ave, $225,000.
Darnell, Irene E Life Estate to Darnell, Irene E Life Estate, 9030 Austin Ave (Denton), $175,000.
Disrupting Traffick Inc to Safe Harbour Eat-xxvii LLC, 1007 S 16th St., $225,000.
Dyer-Nelson, Michelle to Petersen, Corey & Kelly, 9332 S 31st St., $555,000.
Elias, Nathaniel Eric & Holly Elizabeth to Marxsen, Alicia, 901 Driftwood Dr., $275,000.
Farrar, Michele A Revocable Trust to McFarlin, Ryan & Iris, 5428 Randolph St., $291,000.
Fhd 2 LLC to Gere Holdings LLC, address unspecified, $150,000.
Field, Sharleen F & Roth, Timothy M to Johnson, John & Trisha, 5240 S 50th St., $280,800.
Frey, Kimberly J to Duncan, Todd & Constance, 3411 N 52nd St., $164,100.
Geysun Style Homes Inc to Schnell, Brady Benjamin & Jennifer Michelle, 7327 Swiss Alps Ave, $500,000.
Goyette, Philip to JTRE LLC, 9620 Keystone Dr., $395,000.
Grant, Mark M & Debra J to Grant, Jesse L & Kesler, Melissa A, 6840 Colfax Ave, $150,000.
Griess, Jason R & Laura E to Gausman, Paul & Suzi, 10021 Blue Water Bay, $949,900.
Gustafson Family Revocable Trust to Schaffert, Tyson, 3300 Crestridge Rd., $460,000.
Hartz, Eugene C & Rose M Revocable Family Trust to Khechfe, Nadia, 2742 S 12th St., $231,000.
Haun, Nicholas R & Abby E to Thompson, Steve & Gina, 3908 Pablo Ln, $330,000.
Haven Properties LLC to Tyshkov, Oleh V, address unspecified, $275,000.
Haven Properties LLC to Washa, Alex & Renata, address unspecified, $282,900.
Heller Homes LLC to Jamison, Derek & Kelsey, 9325 Brienna Dr., $494,950.
Herbert Development Inc to Gatlin Construction Specialties LLC, 8819 Appaloosa Ln, $44,000.
Herbert, Jack A & Marie A Tr to Cox, Lara Marie & Mccaleb, Troy J, 830 Sage Cir, $190,000.
Hoemann, Linda L to Svec, Kim & Kevin, 3400 Neerpark Dr., $232,900.
Hometown Handyman Inc to Tyshkov, Oleh V, address unspecified, $275,000.
Hometown Handyman Inc to Washa, Alex & Renata, address unspecified, $282,900.
Honeywell, Danny N & Grace E to Captain Chaos LLC, 8130 Northern Lights Dr., $245,500.
Hoppe, Richard D & Wunderlich, Janelle L to Koch, Audrey A, 1120 N 42nd St., $152,000.
Hoyt, Danny R to Roth, Tim & Sharleen, 5030 S 75th St., $495,000.
Ives, Grant R & Sabra A to Cosier, Randall & Sueanne, 2820 Dorothy Dr., $301,000.
Jackson, Melissa & Charles to Acevedo, Amanda & Buresh, Dane, 1648 Blanca Dr., $320,000.
Jensen, Mikeal M Estate to Mcroberts, Leroy & Amanda, 5211 W Superior St., $60,000.
Kelley, Leora J to Applegarth, Allen, 1127 N 67th St., $200,000.
Kircher, Brandon G & Molly A to Washington, Brian W & Splichal, Jody L, 15855 S 58th Pl (Roca), $975,000.
Kruse, Elaine M to Leading Edge Homes LLC, 6609 Boxelder Dr., $205,000.
Kuehmichel, Kyle & Kristen to Sindelar, Katie, 5001 Claire Ave, $255,000.
Larabee, Janet Marie to Burton, Christopher Scott & Maria, Chiara De, 1001 Carriage Way (Unit #6), $207,000.
Las Brisas Land Development Co to Srrt Libra LLC, 1115 Libra Dr., $5,300,000.
Las Brisas Land Development Co to Srrt Libra LLC, 1101 Libra Dr., $5,300,000.
Lashley, David W & Regina L to Ontjes, Clarence Scott & Becky, 8543 Flintlock Cir, $245,000.
Legacy Homes Omaha LLC to Schweitzer, Emily & Bret, 10211 S 31st St. (Roca), $469,186.
Legacy Model Properties LLC to Accent Properties LLC, 3109 Marston Ln (Roca), $190,000.
Legacy Model Properties LLC to Accent Properties LLC, 3118 Marston Ln (Roca), $190,000.
Leif, Ernestine to J A S A Investments LLC, 6140 NW 11th St., $163,000.
Lewandowski, Martin G & Julie to Adams, Carrie Jean, 2535 NW 9th St., $238,000.
Liesveld, Karen J to Rozmiarek, Andrew & Spencer, Mikayla, 5800 Robin Ct, $345,000.
Lincoln Federal Bancorp Inc to T&t Contracting LLC, 3540 Tree Line Dr., $105,100.
Lincoln N Creek LLC to N Creek Development LLC, 2301 Whitehead Dr., $1,200,000.
Lincoln N Creek LLC to N Creek Development LLC, 2140 Wildcat Cir, $1,200,000.
Live Well Designs LLC to Hueser, Jason P & Renee & Jackson P & Caitlyn, 9415 Duckhorn Dr., $369,400.
Lostroh, Kevin & Julia J to Turek, Matthew S & Lesley J, 13701 W Adams St., $270,000.
Louis Carl Estates LLC to Dunrite Homes Incorporated, 525 S Front St. (Hallam), $44,000.
Lutes, Joseph Wayne to Ral Investments LLC, 2348 D St., $85,500.
Manion Construction Inc to Kucera, Richard V & Leota L, 7407 Anselm Ln, $447,813.
Manion Construction Inc to White, Rex L & Roberta, 2641 Barnard Rd. (Roca), $452,950.
Matodol LLC to Chiosandhra Revocable Trust, 9320 Calamus River Cir, $100,000.
McElhose, Perry G & Kelley A to Danielson, Nicholas & Kathryn, 2030 Herel St., $332,500.
Meals Construction LLC to Doyle, Austin J & Hannah N, 1324 E 8th St. (Hickman), $411,000.
Melton, Margie A & Neeman, Sheri Ann to Covalt, Victor E Iii & Ann M, 3921 S 32nd Pl, $418,000.
Miller, Randal D to Lsrmf Mh Master Participation Trust Ii, 2601 Norman Cir, $439,488.
Minnerath, Mary Ann Estate to Tussing, Gerald & Constance, 2236 S 58th St., $201,000.
Mitchell, Phillip M & Linda J Joint Revocable Living Trust to Roth, Cheryl, 7680 Blanchard Blvd, $499,500.
Morgan, Shelly to Burt, Jordan & Chantel, 2809 N 78th St., $390,000.
Moyer, Emma Louise & Jackson, Dean Carl to Gonzalez, Ronald Edgardo, 2024 Dudley St., $175,000.
Murphy, Malinda Mary to Sanniola, Winston L, 6611 Westshore Dr., $499,000.
New Traditions Home & Realty LLC D/B/A Hartland Homes to Hand, Brian & Emily, 2900 W Washington St., $261,830.
New Traditions Home & Realty LLC D/B/A Hartland Homes to Mcintosh, Michael & Theresa, 2936 W Washington St., $330,188.
Nielsen, Gary L to Ross, Robin & Allen, Cynthia, 5400 Venture Dr., $310,000.
Noble, Randall & Tamara to Bohaboj, Matthew & Tracy, 12401 NW 56th St. (Raymond), $375,000.
Nyne LLC to Crouch, David, 2533 Washington St., $325,000.
Olson, Jeremy D to Beckstrom, Marland L Revocable Living Trust, 3921 Mason Dr., $220,000.
Owens, Brian M & Reka D to Norquest, Mary Catherine, 7959 Renatta Dr., $401,000.
Parimi, Naren Chowdhary & Vemavarapu, Leninitha Palani to Peddiraju, Rajasekhar & Timmaraju, Rajeswari, 10011 Sweet Water Rd., $500,000.
Peterson, Cindy Jo to Blankenau, Matthew T & Sarah K & Essay, Christine, 2105 Sandstone Rd., $195,000.
Ponce Properties LLC to Koenig, Christian M & Misty N, 8211 Jones Ave, $423,880.
Price, Bonita B to Ackley, Beverly, 6519 Teton Dr., $336,500.
R C Krueger Development Company to Prairie Home Builders Inc, 7600 Vera Dr., $79,950.
R C Krueger Development Company to Prairie Home Builders Inc, 7622 Vera Dr., $79,950.
Rare Ventures LLC to Donahoo, Trevor & Warnell, Cassandra, 4705 Tipperary Trl, $239,000.
Redrock Properties LLC to Verno's Inferno LLC, 800 S 38th St. Ct, $355,000.
Reflection Homes LLC to Bremer, Derek & Lovan, Khiah, 2426 S 14th St., $199,900.
Reiling, Dolores T Revocable Trust to Cruz Villas Investment Properties LLC, 6844 Laurent Cir, $589,900.
Remines, Michael & Jeanette to Ziemann, Chauncey & Taylor, 203 E 10th St. (Firth), $367,900.
Renner, Ashley M to Koch, Timothy J & Sara C, 7117 Whitewater Ln, $259,000.
Rhbrrei LLC to Sojka, Jason & Susan & Sutton, 2782 Cable Ave, $242,000.
Rice, Matt & Jill to Tuzson, Angela, 820 Autumn Pkwy (Hickman), $296,820.
Rlm Enterprises LLC to Lbl Properties Inc, address unspecified, $550,000.
Rmtp Trust Series 2019-c to Koehler, Chase C, 2125 NW 49th St., $236,000.
Robinson, Bryan L Revocable Trust to Porter, Jeanette & John, 11777 N 79th St., $861,000.
Rose, Ellen Ruth & Ferrill F Jr to Costello, Ronald & Liz, 5725 S 91st St., $430,000.
Sattler, David Jr to Gmts Investments LLC, 5509 Saylor St., $200,000.
Schlender, Janet K to Anderson, Matthew N & Tracy L, 14300 NW 98th St. (Raymond), $290,000.
Schmidt, Robert D to Real Growth LLC, 5125 La Salle St., $237,000.
Schneider Custom Homes Inc to Moncrief, Darren & Sharon, 7901 S 67th St., $494,645.
Schreiber, Zachary to Carlson, Douglas D & Farley, Michelle M, 2331 S 91st St., $665,000.
Schrepf, Sheryl A & Sauter, Patricia A to Buss, Jerald, 1831 Dakota St., $107,500.
Schutte, Audrey & Adam to Ernst, Joni, 5841 Waverly Rd., $110,000.
Schweitzer, Darrin L to Stickler Enterprise LLC, 4327 N 64th St., $305,000.
Sfjd LLC to Gere Holdings LLC, 6701 Cornhusker Hwy, $2,350,000.
Slack, Joseph E Iii to Gmts Investments LLC, 101 E 8 St. (Firth), $40,000.