Hickman Development LLC to Hacienda Jalisco Inc, 1204 Park Dr. (Hickman), $1,600,000.
Hill, Michelle to BN Rentals LLC, 5100 W Saint Paul Ave, $189,000.
Hipke, Jess to Schroeder, Timothy E & Grace A, 7010 N 15th St., $305,000.
Hoefer, Scotty & Alyssa to Johnson, Kathryn & Daniszewski, Joseph, 7030 S 30th Pl, $365,000.
Hofmaier, Dale & Jodie to Oldemeyer, Bradley D & Cindy L, 1105 N 33rd St., $232,500.
Hollon, Steven C Living Trust to Bennett, Stanley C Revocable Trust, 7337 Rachel Rd., $510,000.
Holscher, Michael Lee & Gerald L to Acorn Properties LLC, 5200 Tipperary Trl, $261,000.
People are also reading…
Homemade Holdings LLC to Stake, Shawn, 1109 Lancaster Ln, $189,900.
Homeyer, Danelle J to Bruck, Matthew & Marjorie, 2314 Greenspire Cir, $335,000.
Hopping, Shawn & Destanee to Ziebarth, Tyler & Shanna, 2420 SW Soukup Dr., $325,000.
Hottovy, Daniel R & Carla J to Pa, Mue & Kaw, Eh & Moo, July & Thue, Saw, 1741 SW Lacey Ln, $365,000.
Hovendick, John D & Melissa to 51st St. Properties LLC, 2100 S 98th St., $1,500,000.
Howard, Adam L to Richman, Christopher, 3711 A St., $250,000.
Howe, Nancy C & Todd A to Captain Chaos LLC, 7240 Kearney Ave, $255,108.
Hustad, Ashley to McCarthy, Collin & Osorio, Patricia McCarthy, 1801 S 48th St., $250,000.
J & J Home Improvement LLC to Wichman, Melissa & Kurt, 3700 S 33rd St., $350,000.
Jackson, Diane to Glenbrook LLC, 12100 Yankee Hill Rd., $96,666.
Jackson, Katie A to Jambor, Tyler S & Kathryn R, 7621 Lexington Ave, $285,000.
Jala Farms LLC to Gross, Daniel P & Kristi A, 8644 Regent Dr., $319,500.
Janssen, Lynne B to Franssen, James E Jr & Mary K, 5319 Thies Cove Dr., $325,000.
Jarvis, Reuben J & Deronjic, Mujo to Hendricks, Gracelyn & Hiatt, Maegan, 2351 S 40th St., $214,900.
JD Builders Inc to Rivera, Edmundo & Stoneham, Trina, 506 Deep Water Bay, $1,359,950.
Johnson, Georgia to Izaguirre, Raquel Moreno & Fernando, 8031 Regent Dr., $310,000.
Kadavy, Tyler to Daniel, Seth & Emily, 2537 S 36th St., $319,900.
Kahler, Donna L to Home Heroes LLC, The, 1932 Benton St., $220,000.
Kaohn, Kenneth P & Linda M to Elder Rentals LLC, 3950 Van Dorn St., $176,000.
Kemble, Edward M to French, Ron E & Linda S, 5918 Sunrise Rd., $287,000.
Kerrigan, Michael J & Sharon S to Kerrigan, Colin, 1525 S 44th St., $200,000.
Khan, Nazim to Nguyen, Anh Huy Ha & Le, Linh J, 7329 Silverthorn Dr., $320,000.
Kingsbury, Martha B to Adams, Bryan & Nicole, 1820 Oakdale Ave, $315,000.
Knight Rebels LLC to Johnson, Nicole K, 3251 Center St., $125,000.
Knight Rebels LLC to Torre, Omar H Aguilera De La, 1737 A St., $210,000.
Knight Rebels LLC to Oliver, Brady, 1619 D St., $245,000.
Kovar, Michaela to Nickman, Erich & Horsley, Kathleen, 4815 NW 10th St., $290,000.
Kroeger, Cameron to Vanis, Chase & Mikayla, 216 S Cotner Blvd, $215,000.
Kubick, Joe to McCarthy, Collin & Osorio, Patricia McCarthy, 1801 S 48th St., $250,000.
Kubick, Joseph to Bangura, Rafael Alarcon & Fowler, Joelle, 1636 SW 16th St., $252,500.