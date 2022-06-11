Real estate records, 6/12

Smetter Custom Homes Inc to Jedlicka, Jeff K & Hasegawa, Ana Paula Guedes Revocable Trusts, 2938 Sheila Ln, $277,350.
Smetter Custom Homes Inc to Jedlicka, Jeff K & Hasegawa, Ana Paula Guedes Revocable Trusts, 2932 Sheila Ln, $277,350.
Smith, Gentry R & Teresa A to Bolli, Richard L & Nila M, 5524 N 17th St., $411,000.
Smith, Thomas G & Christine M to Sisco, Samuel & Rebeca, 7611 Fairfax Ave, $227,000.
Snowden, John R & Patricia A to All In Acquisitions LLC, 3615 Mohawk St., $69,000.
Solkan, Yesfir V to Martynyuk, Vitaliy, 5001 S 48th St., $160,000.
Sons, Robert G & Sandra S Revocable Living Trust to Luginbill, Jeromie, 9001 NW 40th St., $200,000.
Sons, Sandra S to Luginbill, Jeromie, 9001 NW 40th St., $200,000.
Soukup, Therese M Estate to Gaura, Michael & Mary Kay, 1930 Devonshire Dr., $450,000.
S Shore Builders LLC to Swanson, Larry & Judy, 10027 Edgewater Ln, $602,212.
SW Folsom Development LLC to New Traditions Home & Realty LLC, 820 W Avondale St., $129,800.
SW Folsom Development LLC to New Traditions Home & Realty LLC, 828 W Avondale St., $129,800.
Spencer, Michael D Estate to Rida, Zainab, 5416 Starling Ct, $309,900.
Spidell, James Dean to Rhbrrei LLC, 4015 Cleveland Ave, $85,000.
Spilker, Matthew F to White, Karen & Wilson-williams, Dorothy, 519 S 27th St., $207,000.
Stanton, Wanda S to Bishop, Laura, 6730 Logan Ave, $182,500.
Star-west Gateway LLC to NE Gateway Mall Propco LLC, 6100 O St., $51,500,000.
Star-west Gateway LLC to NE Gateway Mall Propco LLC, 6140 O St., $51,500,000.
Star-west Gateway, LLC to NE Gateway Mall Propco LLC, 6100 O St., $51,500,000.
Star-west Gateway, LLC to NE Gateway Mall Propco LLC, 6140 O St., $51,500,000.
Stewart, James P & Deanna L to Morgan, Nathanael & Rebekka, 2545 N 82nd Ct, $325,000.
Stinson, Margaret R to Hydo, Harold D & Paula M, 4211 Dunn Ave, $220,000.
Storey, Edwin G Estate to Deal, Christopher & Kristin, 5011 Pioneers Blvd, $165,000.
Strickland, Craig & Jae to Peeksmease, Aaron & Jennifer, 7940 Katrina Ln, $480,000.
Swanson, Duane & Roine to Barnhill, Denise, 2425 Folkways Blvd (Unit #330), $195,000.
Taddei, Dean W & Wolfe, Rebecca M to Trejo, Austin, 3629 S 17th St., $205,000.
Tbbi LLC to Graff, Brendan, 321 S 48th St., $120,000.
Terry, Aaron R & Heather A to Lembrick, Paul Arthur & Caroline G, 9600 Green Valley Ln, $579,000.
Thompson, Richard V & Alisha R to Hruby, Spencer & Amy, 7310 Leighton Ave, $289,500.
Thuman, Matthew D & Terra A to Schmit, Austin & Brittney, 6277 W Glenrose Ridge Rd. (Crete), $159,500.
Tietz, Glen & Kim to Bdga Buzz LLC, 3260 Hitchcock St., $180,000.
Trainwrecks LLC to Tam Square Realty LLC, 2790 N 83rd St., $3,000,000.
Trainwrecks LLC to Tam Square Realty LLC, 2800 N 83rd St., $3,000,000.
Tran, Hung N & Pham, Linh M to Nguyen, Lan & Tieng, 902 N 65th St., $296,000.
Troutman, Brendan L to Reo Asset Management Company LLC, 1619 Washington St., $85,501.
Troy Bugbee Homes LLC to Hammer, Robert & Frazier, Bonnie, 3368 Renegade Blvd, $497,800.
Truhe, Robert B & Christine E to Bruns, Aaron & Kylie, 305 SW 112th St., $559,000.
Tucker, Michael T to Hydra Contracting Inc, 1318 S 16th St., $72,000.
Two Zero Project Management LLC to Dillon Self Storage LLC, 3839 Hohensee Dr., $2,625,000.
Varejcka, Korena L to Polivka, Tina M & Jamey J, 6809 Platte Ave, $75,000.
Varilek, Tami S Revocable Trust to Mcmillan, Justin & Annie, 6316 Rainier Ct, $450,000.
Vbc Investments LLC to Hughes, Jonah & Stephany, 400 S 48th St., $242,000.
Vbc Investments LLC to C3s Investments LLC, 4603 Bancroft Ave, $115,000.
Vbc Investments LLC to Morningstar Capital Strategies LLC, 2312 Washington St., $254,000.
Vo, Vu H to Adame, Azucena & Mora, Jose Antonio Garcia, 2410 SW 17th St., $250,000.
Ward, Brian to Haack, Kris C & Emily M, 7940 Bancroft Ave, $325,000.
Whitney, Samuel E to Real Growth Lc, 5220 S 52nd St., $145,000.
Wirth, Dorothy A to Morgan, Nicholas & Brigette, 541 Trail Ridge Rd., $305,650.
Wittrock, Lee A Estate to Donahue, Terence J, 1018 N 53rd St., $180,000.
Wolfe, David R & Jacueline J to Stone, Yvonne, 6912 Logan Ave, $127,000.
Wolph, Shane D to Penry, Jerold, 2850 NW 9th St., $240,000.
Wood, Paul F & Vonita L to Castle, Ryan & Franzen-castle, Lisa, 4711 Bingham Ct, $366,000.
Woodland Homes Inc to Ellenwood, Evan C & Jayne F, 9600 Autumn Meadow Ln, $596,567.
Yankee Hill Townhomes LLC to Saltzman, Jerel & Patricia, 758 W Desert Vista Dr., $509,800.
Yankee Hill Townhomes LLC to Saltzman, Jerel & Patricia, 752 W Desert Vista Dr., $509,800.
Yankee Hill Townhomes LLC to Tnt 1109 LLC, 737 W Bellezza St., $515,800.
Yankee Hill Townhomes LLC to Tnt 1109 LLC, 743 W Bellezza St., $515,800.
Yankee Hill Townhomes LLC to Tnt 1121 LLC, 749 W Bellezza St., $1,031,600.
Yankee Hill Townhomes LLC to Tnt 1121 LLC, 755 W Bellezza St., $1,031,600.
Yankee Hill Townhomes LLC to Tnt 1121 LLC, 761 W Bellezza St., $1,031,600.
Yankee Hill Townhomes LLC to Tnt 1121 LLC, 767 W Bellezza St., $1,031,600.
Yeutter Family LLC to Bayview Properties LLC, 2101 Northwoods Dr., $250,000.
Yeutter Family LLC to Bayview Properties LLC, 2033 Northwoods Dr., $250,000.
Yeutter Family LLC to Bayview Properties LLC, 2001 Northwoods Dr., $250,000.
Young, Mark A R & Andrea L Family Revocable Trust to Million, Malachi & Christen, 3925 B St., $220,000.
Zhang, Zhi & Sun, Xiang to Kha Rentals LLC, 5500 Stonecliffe Dr., $230,000.
Ziebell, Linsey & Khan, Sammie to Mills, Kevin & Rachel, 425 N Cotner Blvd, $205,000.
Zozaya, Sylvie & Bonilla, Anthony to Dahlman, Rick & Renae, 401 Sante Fe Trl, $240,000.
Zulauf, Lois E Revocable Trust to Lewis, Linda L, 10341 N 149th Cir (Waverly), $215,000.
916 Properties LLC to Russell, Samuel & Patricia, 4245 Mohawk St., $295,000.
916 Properties LLC to Morava, Raelyn & Allsman, Alxzandr X, 5741 Queens Dr., $285,000.
Afc Realty LLC to Case, Brian & Maria, 2015 J St., $609,000.
Akin, Sandra Kay to Avila, Jose L & Mary, 1149 S 1st St., $63,000.
Aspen Home Builders LLC to Brandt, Nicholas W & Courtney L, 11992 N 143rd St. (Waverly), $419,575.
Aspen Home Builders LLC to Thiesen, Jason & Stacia Zitek, 7941 S 69th St., $496,450.
Avid Builders LLC to Orth, Patrick W & Kendra L, 2340 Big Timber Rd., $442,134.
Avid Builders LLC to Wolf, Roger E & Katherine M, 8801 Buckley Creek Rd., $507,687.
Avid Builders LLC to Faust, Greg & Tracy, 6016 Las Verdes Ln, $408,777.
Bachman, Jay & Michelle to Triplette, Asa R & Melinda L, address unspecified, $420,000.
Bachman, Jay & Michelle to Triplette, Asa R & Melinda L, 3110 N 40th St., $420,000.
Bailey, Scott A & Merrily J to Randolph, Jesse & Jenna, 5409 S 74th St., $430,000.
Baldwin, Keith R to Four Friends LLC, 937 E St., $198,000.
Bamesberger, Mark E & Joann to Pagone, Deanna, 2507 Dorothy Dr., $265,000.
Barker, Jacqueline M Revocable Trust to Lundberg, Robert J & Donna J, 7100 Oldpost Rd. #3, $359,000.
Barker, John W Revocable Trust to Lundberg, Robert J & Donna J, 7100 Oldpost Rd. #3, $359,000.
Beasley, Walter J to Rood, Harrison T & Beasley, Hailey A, 13831 Lancashire St. (Waverly), $160,000.
Beck, Jill A to Ervin, Gerald, 2801 N Cotner Blvd, $177,000.
BFP LLC to Haley, Thomas C, 803 Q St. (Unit #202), $650,569.
Biegert, William P & Grossman, Kathleen A to Newell, Sarah P & Stake, Philip L, 3318 Randolph St., $525,000.
Black Forest Partners Inc to Boesche, Brian & Vicki, 6309 Carveth Dr., $165,000.
Bogle, Dustin J & Bridget R to Searcey Holdings LLC, 6800 Rock Creek Rd. (Davey), $360,000.
Boulder Ridge Properties LLC to Power, Troy R & Vikki J, 6600 S 90th St., $165,000.
Bozek, Jane L to Bailey, Chad & Mcclure, Kayla D, 5311 Linden St., $300,000.
Bremer, Kandice A & Ostgaard, Clifford D to Kraus, David & Elena, 16951 Van Dorn St., $933,000.
Burkey, Troy & Lindsay Joint Trust to Rojhani, Ira J & Ethan & Seth & Ariella, 900 S 20th St., $275,000.
Caseyco Inc to Grace Living Trust, 2341 S 91st St., $535,000.
Catholic Bishop Of Lincoln to Wilderness Crossing LLC, 4575 S 1st St., $3,800,000.
Chandler, David L & Brandilea to Minert, Brock Damon & Kirsten Seselia, 7609 Upton Grey Ln, $369,900.
Clark, Patricia to Parker, Tristan & Amber, 10515 Northloch Ln (Waverly), $300,000.
Claws LLC to Elder, Kim E & Sims, John, 2335 A St., $106,000.
Cosgriff, Leslie D & Casey J to Vang, Wa Meng & Mollie Rhay, 6740 Stephanie Ln, $305,000.
Cox, Lara M to Edgar, Avery & Bartek, Octavious, 2949 Arlington Ave, $200,000.
Creideamh2 LLC to Mpk Homes LLC, 1012 S 5th St., $112,000.
Dial-salt Creek Lp to Salt Creek Senior Living Lp, 7360 Husker Cir, $850,000.
Dibbern, Denise M & Derek D to Coons, April L & Casey Rc, 805 E 9 St. (Hickman), $276,000.
Dickinson LLC to Bse Legacy LLC, 4503 Adams St., $140,000.
Divis, Bernard J & Del Ann to Brewer, Matthew N & Hoskovec, Justina Cassidy, 3253 Dudley St., $432.
Dodson, Rhonda L to Wooster, Karen & Monty, 6320 Cavvy Rd., $483,000.
Dovel, George E Estate to Preble, Trevin H & Stacey M, 17300 N 84th St. (Davey), $295,000.
Dunlap, Brian M & Jennifer L to Hall, Casey A, 2655 S 14th St., $245,000.
Duryea, Kim L to Constantineau, Patrick, 5815 Adams St., $110,000.
Eckstein, Lanea to Egelhoff, Frank, 4930 J St., $234,000.
Edmond, Elton D & Connie S to Edmond, Easton D, 3519 O'sullivan Rd., $220,000.
Edwards, Spencer & Haas, Sidney to Valderrama, Alexander M & Churchill, Maesen A, 2401 S 76th St., $460,000.
Eisenhauer, Cody & Amanda to Leif, Tamara S & Sebek, Carolyn J, 303 E 10th St. (Firth), $427,000.
Ems, Denise to Hamilton, Scott M & Mary, 1930 Atlas Ave, $217,000.
Engstrom, Aaron F to Meginnis, Harry W Iii & Chelsea A, 912 N 86th St., $300,000.
Farrow, Chester K Iii & Rachel A to Schlote, Bruce & Lindsay, 2824 Shelley Cir, $265,000.
Fisher, James E Estate to Dblw LLC, 2200 Devoe Dr., $162,500.
Fowlkes, Bryton & Braniff, Julianna M to Hopwood, Jordan, 5025 Holdrege St., $190,000.
Fredrick, Linda D to Boysen, Drew & Shelley, address unspecified, $65,000.
G & R Investment Group LLC to 748 LLC, 2850 N Cotner Blvd, $230,000.
Ganz, Connie M to Hemry, Kristoffer & Melissa, 8050 A St. (Unit #6), $370,000.
Gaynor, Michael S & Danielle L to Whitson, Donald L & Dennise B, 2401 Cheshire S, $272,500.
Gonzales, Ardyce to Pappas, Shanti, 4100 G St., $291,100.
Grundman, Christine M to Schweer, Tiffany, 1111 N Park Blvd, $160,000.
Gulbrandson, Justin L to Joseph, Christina A, 7030 S Wedgewood Dr., $270,000.
Hadji, Jamil S to Guly, Qasim Barakat & Chiyan, Parween Hasan, 2810 NW 9th St., $200,000.
Hannan, Vic & Kathleen L to Satr LLC, address unspecified, $157,500.
Heetderks, Cathy L & Garry J Revocable Trusts to Heetderks, Nicholas J & Jennifer S, 18515 Firth Rd. (Panama), $1,760,000.
Heetderks, Cathy L & Garry J Revocable Trusts to Heetderks, Nicholas J & Jennifer S, 28180 S 176th St. (Adams), $1,760,000.
Heetderks, Cathy L Revocable Trust to Heetderks, Nicholas J & Jennifer S, 18515 Firth Rd. (Panama), $1,760,000.
Heetderks, Cathy L Revocable Trust to Heetderks, Nicholas J & Jennifer S, 28180 S 176th St. (Adams), $1,760,000.
Heetderks, Garry J Revocable Trust to Heetderks, Nicholas J & Jennifer S, 18515 Firth Rd. (Panama), $1,760,000.
Heetderks, Garry J Revocable Trust to Heetderks, Nicholas J & Jennifer S, 28180 S 176th St. (Adams), $1,760,000.
Heetderks, Nicholas J & Jennifer to Heetderks, Cathy L & Garry J Revocable Trusts, 14201 Firth Rd. (Adams), $1,260,000.
Hobbs, Dan M & Stacey L to Germain, Kevin St. Jr & Kevin St. Sr, 519 N 73rd St., $217,000.
Hofer, Andreas & Haley to Rolland, Chelsey, 5405 Hunts Dr., $375,000.
Holmberg, Darlene J Revocable Trust Agreement to Mirza, Haji & Shamo, Nofah & Mirza, Sadam, 617 Sierra Dr., $255,000.
Hope, James S Estate to Bse Affordable Homes LLC, 1123 SW 10th Cir, $145,000.
Hydra Contracting Inc to Sundermeier, Emily Ann & Trujillo, Treyston Michael, 949 Adams St., $215,000.
Ironshield Properties LLC to Cates, Paula, 2941 N 65th St., $152,000.
Ironwood Properties LLC to Reisher, Thomas W & Peggy A, 9310 Calamus River Cir, $139,000.
ITM LLC to Techo Property Investors LLC, 1224 Adams St., $174,000.
Johnson, Theodore A Estate to Deal's Plumbing LLC, 3536 Smith St., $156,000.
Jurca, Jason & Arianna to Stewart, Tyler, 3115 N 56th St., $211,000.
Jurgensen, Miranda to Litten, Jordan, 811 Santa Monica Ave, $280,000.
Kasaty, Michael Paul & Brenda to Wang, Yujia, 4817 S 63rd St., $280,000.
Kentfield, Melinda J to Upton, Todd K & Cheri A, 5041 Alvo Rd., $287,500.
Kheder, Zead to Maroo, Sultan, 810 Malcolm Ct, $250,000.
Killeen, Donald & Laurie to Daigh, Aaron & Motschenbacher, Jill, 735 S 55th St., $360,000.
Klimpel, Sarah to Wagner, Aaron & Rachel, 3045 S 57th St., $255,000.
Knaub, Zachary J & Mary to Fisser, Steve & Jennifer, 238 B St., $70,000.
Korger, Aaron J to Korger, Nate, 2845 Holdrege St., $240,000.
Kotera, Matthew J & Chelsea E to Blevins, Joell & Breiner, Scott, 1531 SW 25th St., $302,500.
Krynsky, Magdalena to Baker, Matthew J, 1860 Twin Ridge Rd., $286,502.
Kucera, Sara to Powers, Jared & Kealaiki, Tehya Christina Ka'iuwailani, 6327 Kearney Ave, $189,900.
Lambert, Andrew F III & Lori to Williams, Jennifer J, 128 N 13th St. (Unit #807), $397,000.
Lang, Anthony W to Abdelmagid, Yousof & Abdalla, Elsidiga, 808 W Beal St., $219,750.
Leach, Jerry A to Vbc Investments LLC, 7321 Holdrege St., $165,000.
Lebsock, Donna R Estate to Baugh, Tyler & Rash, Jenna, 901 Ferndale Rd., $239,100.
Legacy Homes Omaha LLC to Thompson, Richard V & Alisha R, 1040 N 104 St., $470,000.
Lempka, Jeanine M to Le, Tien & Nguyen, Loan T, 2921 Apple St., $100,000.
Lied Pl. LLC to Dillon Ag LLC, 1125 Q St. (Unit #1801), $1,140,729.
Lincoln Development Group LLC to Obernagel, George W Iii & Fitzgibbons, James P IV & Prairie Holdings Lincoln LLC, 1520 NW 50th St., $1,700,000.
Lincoln Federal Bancorp Inc to Vladimir's Real Estate Services P C, 9300 Castle Pine Dr., $97,001.
Lincoln Federal Bancorp Inc to Manion Construction Inc, 9021 Castle Pine Dr., $97,001.
Long, Karlee to Holman, Tracy, 2839 S 34th St., $212,500.
Lundahl, Alyssa to Smith, Kyle & Jessica, 2255 Lynnridge Cir, $287,500.
Lundberg, Robert J & Donna J to Lundberg, Michael, 3744 Sumner St., $215,000.
M&G Holdings LLC to Harris, Korrina Marie & Kevin Dalton, 929 Titan Dr. (Hickman), $299,900.
Martin, Daniel & Bayley to Myers, Cyrus & Miranda, 9161 Leighton Ave, $365,000.
Martin, Joshua C N & Rachel P to Lewin, Frances Lynn, 4301 Bel-ridge Dr., $230,000.
Martinez, Selina K to Martinez, Emily & H Gustavo & Tomasa, 334 S 24th St., $125,000.
Masek, Jo Ann M Estate to Hinkley, Ronald D & Toni L, 2317 S 9th St., $80,000.
Mason, Eric & Rainforth, Rachel to Arndt, Jared & Kehm, Amanda, 331 S 30th St., $180,000.
McCullough, Mary Carla to Lainhart, Samuel D & Julia C, 1220 C St., $211,150.