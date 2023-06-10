Mairs, Ryan & Heather to Hess, Arin & Anne, 14101 Old Cheney Rd. (Walton), $726,000.
Manion Construction Inc to Dia, Khalil M & Dana L, 855 Dartford Ln, $457,701.
Manion Construction Inc to McLoughlin, Sara & James T, 2601 Barnard Rd. (Roca), $482,363.
Mason, Walter & Sasso-Mason, Judith to Streit, Adam, 1230 Manchester Dr., $700,000.
McClure, Douglas D & Natalie J to Cheetsos, Brian & Kylie, 2033 Manor Ct, $275,000.
McEwen, Timothy D to Belleville, Matthew Maxwell & Skyler May, 3420 Casa Grande Ln, $365,000.
McManaman, Trevor R & Sarah M to Prodoehl, Akren, 4210 Linden St., $265,000.
Meyer, Gladys M Estate to Fortney, Martin R, 2626 S 15th St., $225,000.
Mientka, A Margaret to Duncan, Kathryn Paige & Henning, Jonathan Roger, 921 Pine Tree Ln, $600,000.
Miller, David C Revocable Trust to Mathiesen, James Robert & Christina Marie, 4219 Baldwin Ave, $110,000.
Mulhern, Kala D & Brysn D to Shea, Branon & Robin, 3211 Fox Hollow Rd., $430,000.
Ncd-1 Inc to Lounsbury, Loren & Kristi, 5950 S 93rd St., $389,900.
Nebraska State Historical Society Found to Lucky Home Offer LLC, 128 N 13th St. (Unit #1010), $310,000.
New Traditions Home & Realty LLC D/B/A Hartland Homes to Lopez, Mayra Beltran & Benitez, Gregorio De Los Angeles Espinoza, 2262 NW 57th St., $259,070.
Newt Development LLC to New Traditions Home & Realty LLC D/B/A Hartland Homes, 1732 SW 28 St., $53,000.
Newt Development LLC to New Traditions Home & Realty LLC D/B/A Hartland Homes, 1724 SW 28 St., $53,000.
Newt Development LLC to New Traditions Home & Realty LLC D/B/A Hartland Homes, 1627 SW 29 St., $44,000.
Nguyen, Khanh & Tran, Steve to Tran, Khiem & Tam, 610 Lamont Dr., $260,000.
Old City Homes Inc to Heikes, Charles & Hannah, 911 N 107th St., $620,000.
Olson, Eyde K to Soupiset, Kevyn & Paulette & Grace, 3411 Van Dorn St., $175,000.
Oncenter Construction Inc to Rohn, Mindy & Hoeffner, Kirk, 7020 N 50th Pl, $469,900.
Page, Carl E Jr & Jean F to Negron, Josiah Anthony & Mckenzie Lyn, 3001 N 11th St., $232,500.
Pearson, Michael to Bornemeier, Monty & Rotherham, Rosemary, 4023 NW 57th St., $253,000.
Peterson, Emily R to Gumenyuk, Yelina M, 4245 W St., $226,000.
Plies, Christine K Revocable Trust to Burnison, Ryan & Depenna, Erica, 8100 S Cherrywood Dr., $225,900.
Prairie Home Builders Inc to Eckelkamp, Michael Anthony & Bernardine Marie, 6035 S 87th St., $365,195.
Prichard, Dennis J & Pamela J Living Trust to Adkins, Timothy & Crary-Adkins, Patricia, 8220 Henry St., $450,000.
Q Properties LLC to Link, Chris & Holly, 1001 O St. #204, $241,500.
Quandt, Jeffrey E to Neesen, Cheney R & Courtney L, 6101 Woodstock Ave, $570,000.
R C Krueger Development Company to Jurgens, Cameron, 9310 Dalton Dr., $83,500.
Rademacker, Debra A to Nelson, Albert & Dianne, 1902 N Gate Rd., $257,500.
Realty Works Development LLC to Rademacker, Debra A & Ellingson, James P, 2606 W B St., $285,000.
Remington Homes LLC to Cheloha, Adam & Allyson, 645 S 88th St., $396,430.
Remington Homes LLC to Pearson, Michael & Kelsee, 915 W El Alameda St., $388,980.
Richland Homes LLC to Garewal, Robin & Kaur, Fnu Divneet, 8810 S 83 St., $469,163.
Richner, Ronald D Revocable Trust to Harding, Mary A & Erickson, Richard P, 1100 Surfside Dr., $287,000.
Richner, Stacey L Revocable Trust to Harding, Mary A & Erickson, Richard P, 1100 Surfside Dr., $287,000.
Roberts, Richard Lee to Kett Properties LLC, 3414 A St., $120,000.
Schneider Custom Homes Inc to Croff, Amanda, 701 S 88th St., $491,448.
Schwartz, Donna J to Friesen, Geoffrey C & Tisha N, 7101 S St. #1, $241,000.
Settles, Katherine to Emmons Family Revocable Trust, 3610 S 76th St., $320,000.
Shasteen, Rolf Edward to Safe Harbour Eat-xxiv LLC, 4124 N 7th St., $238,000.
Simmons, Margaret A to Simmons, Cory Jon, 2970 S St., $236,000.
SW Folsom Development LLC to Norman, Michael, 650 Eloise Ave, $145,000.
Sparks, Aaron & Tomee to Wimmer, Samuel & Bilha, Simone Bataiolli, 2571 N 89th St., $270,000.
Stinson, Ronnie & Connie to Guest, Mary & Kleeb, Glen, 3001 S 51st St. Ct (Unit #524), $169,000.
Svoboda, Richard L & Beverly A Revocable Trust to Home Heroes Llc, The, 4020 Fossil Creek Cir, $263,700.
Taylor, Lauren & Mikael to Nies, Brittany J, 1210 Cottonwood Dr., $245,000.
Towater, Thomas T to Baily Properties LLC, 1635 N 14th St., $230,000.
Towater, Thomas T to Baily Properties LLC, 1637 N 14th St., $230,000.
Trambly, Carol S Estate to Trambly, Josh B, 3528 N 69th St., $164,100.
Tran, Thu A to Roe, Matthew, 3117 N 70th St. (Unit #2), $228,000.
Troy Bugbee Homes LLC to Mohr, Daniel L & Kaori T, 3426 Renegade Blvd, $546,200.
Vazquez, Jesus J to Lopez, Martin Jr, 3040 W Kyle Ln, $210,000.
Village Development-Columbus LLC to JP Investments LLC, 1125 Q St. (Unit #1103), $500,000.
Village Development-Columbus LLC to Trofholz, Jay R & Jeanine C, 1125 Q St. (Unit #901), $480,000.
Villalobos, Jason M to Pennsylvania Ave. Properties LLC, 4130 N 25th St., $167,000.
Virgl, Geri L to Stickler Enterprise LLC, 712 Yukon Ct, $203,000.
Vosburg, Jason to Beins, Jonathon & Jennifer, 13200 W Branched Oak Rd. (Raymond), $392,000.
Walker, Douglas D & Jeanne R to Jensen, Haley, 6833 S 52nd St., $353,000.
Waltemath, Kevin A & Carrie B to Brister, Michael A & Victoria L, 1910 High St., $335,000.
Ward, Andrew J & Jennifer M to Hellebusch, Sophia, 3301 Melrose Ave, $227,000.
Weaver, Walter R & Deborah R to Akab Properties LLC, 4237 L St., $100,000.
Williams, Kathy & Brian to Ruwe, David R & Sheryl A, 7020 Wildrye Rd., $575,000.
Wilson, John & Shayna to Kelly, Thomas & Endacott, Sarah, 4025 Prescott Ave, $287,500.
Wimmer, Samuel to Beckner, Devin & Sierra, 405 S 55th St., $200,000.
Zarate-Barnes, Nancy to Legacy Ventures I LLC, 5500 W Madison Ave, $185,000.
1640 LLC to Remington Homes LLC, 716 Middleton Ave, $74,000.
1640 LLC to Remington Homes LLC, 724 Middleton Ave, $74,000.
2040 S 35th St. LLC to Peery, Valerie, 3516 Anaheim Ct, $493,780.
Accent Properties LLC to Heusman, Klay & Henderson, Lindsey, 3118 Marston Ln (Roca), $701,000.
Ace Management Of Omaha LLC to Florental Properties LLC, 2335 Vine St., $207,500.
Adams, James W & Holly S to Parker, Stanley A & Rachel M, 411 Redwood Dr., $280,000.
Alpha Homes LLC to Chapin, Michael & Madison, 7821 E Avon Ln, $308,000.
American Legion to Mal Real Estate LLC, 200 N 56th St., $800,000.
Anderson, Mary Jo to Stutzman, Bryan C & Lyndsay C, 740 Lancashire Ct, $325,000.
Aspen Builders Inc to D’Amico, William Cole, 11643 N 146th St. (Waverly), $70,000.
Attaie, Naqibullah & Roya to Ricks, Michael & Mindee, 3911 Lynchburg Ct, $510,000.
Bailey, Wendell W & Donna L to Geowart Investments LLC, 7524 Kentwell Ln, $350,000.
Baker, Glenda to Karl, Matthew L & Laura E, 8930 Birdie Run, $740,000.
Bartels, Ryan & Melissa to Buchanan, Lori, 1130 W Leon Dr., $274,900.
Beal, Nyakuoth to Smith, Paul E & Patricia E, 3059 Overland Trl, $165,000.
Bell, G Michael & Diane L to Meza, Jesus & Llana, 2001 Pacific Dr., $310,500.
Benson, Chris to Hines, Justin & Chloe, 509 Everett St. (Firth), $295,000.
Benson, Reba L to Gray, Zachary, 540 E 2 St. (Hickman), $176,000.
Bergman, Sigrid to Ahmadi, Sanaz & Heydari, Zohreh Gh & Ahmadi, Ja, 949 Mulder Dr., $202,000.
Blazek, James L & Darlene R to Kucera, Michael J & Angela J, 20500 NW 98th St. (Valparaiso), $499,000.
Bohaboj, Christopher L & Tara R to Kreifels, Douglas & Michelle, 8015 S 59th St., $400,000.
Boulder Ridge Properties LLC to 916 Properties LLC, 6500 S 90th St., $155,000.
Boyle, Mary D to DB Properties LLC, 2847 Drake St., $240,000.
Branting, Alan & Lauren to Attanasio, Doron B & Alyson M, 7330 Dempster Dr., $399,000.
Breuer, Radley S & Julie L to Liby, Ln. & Alyssa, 2440 NW 45th St., $295,000.
Buhr Construction Inc to Nelson, Dennis K & Barbara J, 5001 W Hillsboro Dr., $350,000.
Buller, Louie L & Evelyn D to Duxbury, Marilyn K, 4705 S 85th Cir, $308,000.
Bullington, Eric J & Joy E to Slabaugh, Jacob, 1101 Jennifer Ct, $329,000.
Burrage, Dale L to White, Andrew & Soto, Lauren, 2554 W S St., $350,100.
C & L Property LLC to Secure Realty Investments LLC, 1328 S 17th St., $165,000.
C3s Investments LLC to Acorn Properties LLC, 2337 N Main St., $420,000.
Cannon, Shawn M to Krause, Jeremy D & Lauren M, 2210 Griffith St., $250,000.
Carr, Christine M to Grierson, Eric & Shannon, 2701 S 35th St., $165,000.
Castner, Luke & Chelsea to Hinrichs, James E, 4201 High St., $243,250.
Catbear LLC to McMahon, Shaun & Staci, 5031 W Amarillo Dr., $310,000.
Cesh LLC to 4HLG LLC, 8107 Lowell Ave, $315,000.
City Of Lincoln to Constellation Studios LLC, address unspecified, $9,500.
City Of Lincoln to Carper, Steven L & Gayle E, 139 N 18 St., $26,625.
Clarence, Anna & Kuehn, Trevor to Johnson, Katie, 3030 S 47th St., $293,000.
Coe, Roger A to Lucky Home Offer LLC, 3001 Strauss Ct, $103,000.
Cogdill, Andrea M & Matthew John to Tatiezeu, Dolly Fallone & Tapimo, Epse & Rodorph, 7463 Whitewater Ln, $369,000.
Cook, Benjamin E & Christina A to Rathman, Clay, 930 Lamplighter Ln, $365,000.
Cruz, Impala to Rios, Alisson & Jaimes, Jose D, 1746 S 14th St., $160,000.
Curry, Kendall & Robin to Horne, Hunter, 1839 N 57th St., $240,000.
Daberkow, Delwyn E to Jones, Jamison D & Baker, Corrie A, 242 W Irving St., $255,000.
Dalke Properties LLC to Durre, Donley, 5424 S 80th St., $330,000.
Davis, Erlene A to Schainost, Diane & Mann, Mark, 8112 Hunters Ridge Rd., $450,000.
Davis, Jack E & A Ruth to Culbertson, Lucas C & Lillian Rose, 2221 Heather Ln, $305,000.
Davis, Lance Eric to Dao, Tuan A & Nguyen, Emily, 8249 Flintlock St., $240,000.
Denali Custom Builders Inc to Carey, Benjamin & Malone, Nicole, 9750 Napa Ridge Dr., $484,000.
Denell Properties LLC to Barnes, Anna & Moormeier, Conner, 190 Kristi Ln (Hickman), $406,057.
Deutsch, Kevin D to Pederson, Tim & Traci, 2517 Wilderness Ridge Cir, $695,000.
Donahue, Matt & Nicole to Dageford, Brandon & Charissa, 930 Park Dr. (Hickman), $520,000.
Dunrite Homes Incorporated to Micek, Scott & Elizabeth R, 7615 Kallum Dr., $454,950.
Durrand, Dallas C to Wulfco LLC, 3036 Ryons St., $270,000.
Edgley, Curtis S & Rachael M to Maly, Charles J & Joyce E, 1311 N 101st St., $575,000.
Ehlers, Tyrol & Kit to Vasa, Geoffrey & Laura, address unspecified, $125,000.
Element Homes LLC to Luther, Samantha, 9220 Calamus River Rd., $697,539.
Element Homes LLC to Foley, Edward Jr & Rebecca, 9114 Rattlesnake Rd., $724,900.
Eliker, Aileen A Estate to Harry Leather Ventures LLC & Goertz, Amber, 5128 Walker Ave, $136,000.
Eppens, Cheryl L to Backencamp, Nicholas, 1616 N 58th St., $211,000.
Euler Rentals LLC to Wittler, Robert, 3350 Trolley Ln, $59,000.
Euler Rentals LLC to Kaven, Jennene M & Trevino, Robert, 3330 Trolley Ln, $59,000.
Evangelical Lutheran Church In America to Rice, Caleb & Plessel, Megan D, 1449 Meadow Dale Dr., $239,000.
Ewert, Janel J to Y’s Capital Group LLC, 2925 S 44th St., $215,000.
Fisser, Steve & Jennifer to Miller, Jason A & Tisha, 238 B St., $145,000.
Frey, Timothy E & Kristen R to Reynolds, Crystal Tinajera & Eric, 7508 Ringneck Dr., $318,716.
Friedrich, Kirk D to Walters, Ryan A, 3531 N 68th St., $172,414.
Fry, James A & Susan J to Lu, Viet A & Bui, Ngoc Quynh, 1116 Furnas Ave, $145,000.
Fryzek, Aaron C to Johnson, Carter & Karli, 5738 Chatsworth Ln, $372,000.
Fuchs, Bradley J & Justin R to Anderson, Morgan & Miller, Jordan, 4235 Everett St., $295,000.
Gans-King, Samantha to Bray, Drake, 5448 Oldham St., $240,000.
Gentleman, Patricia A Revocable Trust, The to Tan, Wern Ai, 5851 Shadow Ln, $235,000.
Gilmore, Daniel J to McLaughlin, Patrick, 3726 S 15th St., $144,000.
Gladbach, Helen M Revocable Trust to Hayden, Andrew & Sarah Cink, 5520 J St., $252,000.
Gleason, Belva Jean Estate to Franssen, Zachery Michael & Emily Marie, 6730 Colby St., $199,000.
Goebel, Steven & Tabitha to Togno, Vincent & Heather, 7921 Lilee Ln, $473,000.
Gorji, Kyla J to Wente, Dason & Skolaut, Meranda, 5842 Woodstock Ave, $500,000.
Gottula, Valerie to Glenbrook LLC, 12100 Yankee Hill Rd., $96,666.
Gran, Warren L & Linda E to Butzke, Andrew C & Erynn S, 5930 S 90th St., $480,000.
Graves, Connie to Hometown Handyman Inc & Omel, Ryan J & Jennifer I, address unspecified, $1,242,000.
Gray, Julie B & Nicole H to Clouston, Alayna & Kyle, 6900 Laurent Cir, $457,500.
Grummert, Sheila D to Diehl, William & Kristi, 8220 Trail Ridge Ct, $379,950.
Haake, Philip & Sara to Lepin, Cameron R & Michelle J, 9325 Wishing Well Dr., $500,000.
Hake, Kenlon H Revocable Trust to Jedlicka, Jeff K Revocable Trust & Hasegawa, Ana Paula Guedes Revocabel Trust, 7851 Stonewall Ct, $240,000.
Hamersky, David C to Grone, Ln. P & Stephanie M, 4210 C St., $246,000.
Hamersky, Heather L to Grone, Ln. P & Stephanie M, 4210 C St., $246,000.
Hamilton, Gregory H to Dodson Properties LLC, 840 N 42nd St., $211,000.
Hancock, William F II & Renee F to Pappas, Amy J, 3775 F St., $266,500.
Hartman, Jeffrey C & Ashley N to Beller, Jacob J, 8021 S St., $285,000.
Hartwig, Bonnie L to Keller, Dean, 7625 Greycliff Dr., $295,000.
Hawkins, Verna L to C3s Investments LLC, 2337 N Main St., $385,500.
Heinzle, Joe & Karen E to McDonald, David Shadley & Jody Christine, 5212 Bison Dr., $349,900.
Helget, Melvin E Estate to Khider, Lina & Abrahim, Shaher, 236 S 29th St., $180,000.
Hembry, Deborah A to Arab, Atef Al, 2731 Pear St., $58,200.
Hembry, Deborah A to Arab, Atef Al, 2732 Pear St., $71,500.
Herbert Development Inc to Tomasek Homes Inc, 8911 Buckskin Ct, $89,000.
Herz, Eric M to Lacy, Anthony G, 4000 Washington St., $195,000.