Real estate records, 5/8

Munson, Charles D Estate to Mariska, Sharon, 1540 N Cotner Blvd (Unit #B112), $41,500.
Murphey, Kerri A to Ronspies, Cameron & Evans, Kaitlyn, 5105 Francis St., $175,500.
Ncd-1 Inc to Spaulding, Ronald J & Lorenzen, Danae M, 7816 Nicole Ln, $389,900.
Nebco Inc to Maven Homes LLC, 6700 Tallgrass Pkwy, $51,975.
Niemoth, Travis & Christina to Hackwith, Margaret & Nelson, Sheila, 527 W Jennifer Dr., $260,000.
Noonan, Garrick M to Sutterfield, Jenna M & Erik C, 2850 S 46th St., $285,000.
Oakeson, Jeff S to Ahern, Jeffery & Nerissa, 1130 Stony Rapids Bay, $315,000.
Ocana, Hector M Feliciano & Mercado, Miriam to Stuefer, Travis J & Amy M, 6401 Cornflower Dr., $285,000.
Old City Building Group LLC to Logsdon, Benjamin & Kathleen, 9163 Hillcrest Trl, $650,000.
Oncenter Construction Inc to Paletta, Joseph, 7322 N 49th St., $354,900.
Orth, Patrick W to Dawood, Mazin & Hamad, Rasha, 3425 S 46th St., $275,000.
Otte, Jonah to Lindbloom, Marsha L, 5421 La Salle St., $280,000.
Oziah, Yvonne & Thompson, Susan & Michael to Mariska, Sharon, 1540 N Cotner Blvd (Unit #B112), $41,500.
Parrott, Lisa M to Fu, Jing & Xu, Zhong, 321 S 84th St., $225,000.
Pomeroy, Cole & Caitlin to Coffey, Susan M, 3761 D St., $235,000.
Prairie Home Builders Inc to Tullos, Steven & Tiffany, 7325 N 9th St., $315,035.
Predmore Real Estate Pc to Menagh, Nathaniel & Kimberly, 9641 Toma Rd., $7,049.
Quinto, John G & Eileen H to Jeneske, Patrick J & Jessica, 6430 Mesaverde Dr., $365,000.
R C Krueger Development Company to T&t Contracting LLC, 9649 Topher Blvd, $82,950.
Radebaugh, Kenton L Estate to Good Guys Properties LLC, 6424 Deerwood Dr., $225,000.
Ramble Investments to L & J Rental Properties LLC, 1403 E St., $930,000.
Random Business Adventures LLC to Soukup, Tami S Revocable Trust, 5411 Roose St., $435,900.
Real Growth LLC to Pluta, Dayne M, 3820 Woods Blvd, $240,000.
Remington Homes LLC to Mcelravy, Don B, 901 W Panorama Rd., $324,435.
Rempe, Derek & Shannon to Paul, Adam & Carfield, Meagan, 5700 Vine St., $255,000.
Rhodes, Ramona B to Ledy, Clark S & Susan M, 2436 B St., $102,000.
Richards & Mosser Revocable Joint Trust, The to Etzelmiller, Arjay Jon, 3820 S 42nd St., $775,000.
Rlm Enterprises LLC to Prairie Home Builders Inc, 190 Kristi Ln (Hickman), $48,900.
Rlm Enterprises LLC to Prairie Home Builders Inc, 200 Kristi Ln (Hickman), $48,900.
Rlm Enterprises LLC to Prairie Home Builders Inc, 210 Kristi Ln (Hickman), $48,900.
Rodriguez, Jesus J & Dana to Gramajo, Luis & Alvarez, Elida, 932 N 30th St., $60,000.
Rokeby Holdings Ltd to Garr LLC, 7510 Anselm Ln, $93,000.
Rosburg, Ronald A & Julie A to Arena, Donald J, 3019 Apple St., $50,000.
Rowley, Brandon J to Wheeler, Elizabeth, 3414 Curtis Dr., $251,000.
Rybak Construction Inc to Mozzoni, Leandro A & Villaroel, Maria I, 1121 Shadow Moss Dr., $470,000.
Salomons, Bonnalyn to Roselius, Michael, 6926 Summerset Cir, $300,000.
Schmidt, Jacalyn Joan to Neuhaus, Nannette & Allan, 4620 S 85th Cir, $320,500.
Schmitz, Nathan R & Katherine A to Doan, Son, 5822 S 7th St. Ct, $275,000.
Schrier, Patricia L Trust to Allman, Shane, 2740 NW 49th St., $196,400.
Schultz, Mark A & Barbara C to Roerty, Dennis & Brenda, 6537 S 19th St., $700,000.
Schulz, Michael H to Knd Investments LLC, 4501 S 45th St., $135,000.
Schweitzer Revocable Trust to Frates, Jodie, 1110 Sycamore Dr., $290,000.
Schwisow, Eldonna Revocable Trust to Lukas Holmes Investments LLC, 7221 N 50th St., $114,000.
Schwisow, Eldonna Revocable Trust to Lukas Holmes Investments LLC, 7229 N 50th St., $114,000.
Schwisow, Roger H Revocable Trust to Lukas Holmes Investments LLC, 7221 N 50th St., $114,000.
Schwisow, Roger H Revocable Trust to Lukas Holmes Investments LLC, 7229 N 50th St., $114,000.
Sdarens L L C to Kha Rentals LLC, 4848 Normal Blvd, $1,625,000.
Seitz, Eric to Watts, Jesse & Jost, Destiny, 5401 Wilderness Vw, $250,000.
Seyler, Darick D & Jennica L to Bultsma, Blake, 3930 A St., $176,000.
Sibley, Brendon Trust to Edmond, Elton D & Connie S, 3519 O'sullivan Rd., $240,000.
Sibley, Michelle Trust to Edmond, Elton D & Connie S, 3519 O'sullivan Rd., $240,000.
SW Folsom Development LLC to Remington Homes LLC, 856 W Santa Clara St., $64,900.
SW Folsom Development LLC to Remington Homes LLC, 900 W Santa Clara St., $62,900.
SW Folsom Development LLC to Remington Homes LLC, 915 W El Alameda St., $66,900.
SW Folsom Development LLC to Aspen Home Builders LLC, 907 W El Alameda St., $72,900.
SW Folsom Development LLC to Remington Homes LLC, 869 W El Alameda St., $66,900.
SW Folsom Development LLC to Schmidt, Andrew, 906 W El Alameda St., $69,900.
Spomer, Ann to Mills, Charles Iii & Pester, Sarah, 3301 N 60th St., $195,000.
Starostka-Lewis LLC to Carter, Jennifer A & Jaymes W, 1015 N 106th St., $524,900.
Starostka-Lewis LLC to Herroon, Jennifer, 3404 Renegade Blvd, $124,900.
Starostka-Lewis LLC to Bugbee, Troy D & Lucinda R, 1533 W Avalanche Rd., $82,900.
Stonybrook Homes Inc to Fischer, Alexander Iii & Justen, Donna J, 2717 Regent Pl, $398,933.
Stonybrook Homes Inc to Burianek, Darryl L & Chloe E, 7630 Aero Dr., $353,986.
Synergy Homes Inc to Cederberg, Chad & Sherry, 7100 NW 2nd St., $630,000.
Tenney, Jesse & Wach, Andrea to Steiner, Austin & Morlock, Abbie, 501 Skyway Rd., $250,100.
Teten, Jason N to Brown, Burke C Iii & Irina Y, 180 Vince Dr. (Bennet), $270,000.
Thomas, Debbie & Jeff to 916 Properties LLC, 5701 Gladstone St., $150,000.
Tru-built Holdings LLC to Bhg Properties LLC, 2352 Kokomo Dr., $1,200,000.
Tru-built Holdings LLC to Bhg Properties LLC, 2348 Kokomo Dr., $1,200,000.
Tru-built Holdings LLC to Bhg Properties LLC, 2344 Kokomo Dr., $1,200,000.
Tru-built Holdings LLC to Bhg Properties LLC, 2340 Kokomo Dr., $1,200,000.
Tullos, Steven & Tiffany to Muessigmann, Alexander & Angelique, 633 W Joel St., $231,500.
Us Bank National Association Trustee to Cim Reo 2021-nr1 LLC, 4800 W Benton St., $85,300.
Vantage Pointe Homes Inc to Four In A Row LLC, 1000 W Rokeby Rd., $1,100,000.
Venema, David & Barbara to Sexton, Andrew & Samantha, 7410 S 18th St., $324,900.
Venture Management LLC to Bekerman, Sergi, 7800 Nicole Ln, $389,900.
Walker, Dzung to Walker, Warren S, 2940 Starr St., $148,500.
Walker, James A & Porter, Linda S to Qvale Family Revocable Trust, 6400 Black Forest Dr., $1,060,000.
Waltke, Joshua M & Melissa E to Deboer, Mason G & Dorn, Emma T, 1321 SW 24th St., $251,600.
Wasmer, Dorothy & Todd to Alam, Fahad & Zaib, Asma, 9740 Mortensen Dr., $565,000.
Weddle, Clayton D to Roehrs, Garrett, 2746 Sewell St., $210,000.
White, Alisha N to Bates, Samuel, 2344 Washington St., $182,000.
White, Tyler R & Elise M Woita Revocable Trust to Kondepu, Bala & Tanikonda, Suneetha, 9249 Foxen Cir, $430,000.
Wiley, James G Jr & Sachiko to Brown, Maggie & Johnson, Lindsey, 4615 Fir Hollow Ln, $300,500.
Willet, Ronald G & Sharon K to Hayes, Lyle G & Shirley J, 7144 Culwells Ct, $320,000.
Williams, Brianna to Hovorka, Griffin, 2000 NW 57th St., $210,000.
Winjum, John P 1994 Declaration Of Trust to Pegler, Dyan Ras, 7728 Viburnum Dr., $568,000.
Wlb-salt Creek LLC to Pingree 2000 Real Estate Holdings LLC, 7120 Husker Cir, $1,700,000.
Wlb-salt Creek LLC to Pingree 2000 Real Estate Holdings LLC, 7200 Husker Cir, $1,700,000.
Yac Yac LLC to Versaw, Olivia & Garcia, Adela, 340 N 32nd St., $162,000.
2040 S 35th St. LLC to Killeen, Donald & Laurie, 3524 Anaheim Ct, $499,900.
412 Homes LLC to Ramirez, Yolanda C, 1920 N 31st St., $101,000.
4s2r Trust to Hayes, Tyler & Brooke, 5944 S 72nd St., $561,400.
517 Properties LLC to Vbc Investments LLC, 2827 U St., $37,500.
916 Properties LLC to Modrell, Ben, 4840 S 47th St., $272,000.
947 Terminal LLC to Batenhorst, Kurt & Susan, 947 O St. (Unit #805), $620,755.
986 Designs LLC to Silva, Andres M & Kristie A, 8835 Ranch Gate Rd., $599,900.
Abc Rentals LLC to Beel, Quintin & Pierce, Andrew & Michelle, 2135 Griffith St., $155,000.
Abel, Jack P & Kayla to Koehler, Echo & Wergin, Bret, 2821 Jackson Dr., $450,000.
Abu-hamda, Omar Estate to Sado, Farhan, 2513 S 10th St., $127,000.
Ackland, Parker to Le, Theresa & Tran, Hoang, 3216 Curtis Dr., $275,000.
Acorn Properties LLC to Holley, Jordan M & Anna B, 3451 Dudley St., $300,000.
Adcock, Shane & Dejonge-adcock, Kara to Heese, Brian S, 9345 Northern Sky Rd., $425,000.
Adl Properties LLC to Lierman, Lance & Alexis, 2935 Orchard St., $178,000.
Affiliated Oral & Maxillofacial Surgeons P.a. Profit-sharing Trust to Pacific Premier Trust Custodian Fbo James C Block Ira, address unspecified, $298,300.
Albers, Vera Mae to Brennemann, Kurt D & Nicki, 2520 Dorothy Dr., $295,000.
Alc Investments LLC to Johnson, Jordan R & Crystal D, 5230 L St., $245,000.
Alebadi, Imad K & Saleh, Fatemah W to Trumble, Andrew & Daniela, 3031 NW 6th St., $220,000.
Alice Shermer LLC to Cheney Welding Inc, 365 Elm St. (Bennet), $212,000.
Allison, Chad & Erika to Hottovy, Larry A & Janice L, 10040 Edgewater Ln, $536,000.
Applegarth, Allen J & Maria N to Bubak, Jay D & Christel, 3740 Pace Blvd, $367,000.
Apples Way LLC to Manion Construction Inc, 10231 Ina St. (Roca), $65,192.
Apricity Homes LLC to Fogle, Hunter D, 1420 N 30th St., $170,000.
Armstrong, Peter J to Moseman, Richard R, 3945 Apple St., $160,000.
Arndt, Ardean A & Eloise K to Friend, Michael Paul & Melanie Marie, 9721 S 79th St., $430,000.
Ashmore, Lori & Matthew to Manley, Matthew Eugene & Elizabeth A, 1240 Campfire Cir, $414,000.
Ashmore, Roland D & Nita K to Witte, Glen D & M Jane, 6834 X St., $91,000.
Aspen Builders Inc to Remington Homes LLC, 11916 N 144th St. (Waverly), $64,000.
Aspen Builders Inc to Aspen Home Builders LLC, 11934 N 144th St. (Waverly), $60,000.
Aspen Builders Inc to Aspen Home Builders LLC, 14410 Valentine St. (Waverly), $62,000.
Aspen Home Builders LLC to Benes, Scott M, 9841 S 30th St., $464,500.
Aspen Home Builders LLC to Shield, Donald R & Denece D, 7921 S 69th St., $385,340.
Aspen Home Builders LLC to Zahn, Thadeus S & Julianne K, 766 W Panorama Rd., $452,409.
Avid Builders LLC to Herbek, Evan L, 2417 Big Timber Rd., $485,500.
Avila, Erick Ernesto Saavedra & Saavedra, Irene S to Barrett, Ben L, 1365 S 40th St., $265,000.
Avila, Erick Ernesto Saavedra & Saavedra, Irene S to Hornby, Houston, 931 S 40th St., $265,000.
Baade Property LLC to M&g Holdings LLC, 1140 Titan Dr. (Hickman), $276,000.
Baade Property LLC to M&g Holdings LLC, 1150 Titan Dr. (Hickman), $276,000.
Baade Property LLC to M&g Holdings LLC, 1160 Titan Dr. (Hickman), $276,000.
Baade Property LLC to M&g Holdings LLC, 1170 Titan Dr. (Hickman), $276,000.
Baade Property LLC to M&g Holdings LLC, 1149 Titan Dr. (Hickman), $276,000.
Baade Property LLC to M&g Holdings LLC, 1139 Titan Dr. (Hickman), $276,000.
Baade Property LLC to M&g Holdings LLC, 1129 Titan Dr. (Hickman), $276,000.
Baade Property LLC to M&g Holdings LLC, 1119 Titan Dr. (Hickman), $276,000.
Baade Property LLC to Snb Construction Ii Inc, 1015 Kantor Ln (Hickman), $64,900.
Baade Property LLC to Nuhaven Builders LLC, 1025 Kantor Ln (Hickman), $64,900.
Baade Property LLC to Snb Construction Ii Inc, 1205 Kantor Ln (Hickman), $67,900.
Bailey, Mary M to Duis, Connor & Amber, 4633 Kirkwood Dr., $310,000.
Bakley, Jolane J Revocable Trust, The to Hornby, Eathon, 820 S 41st St., $222,500.
Baldwin Investments LLC to Neighborhoods Inc D/B/A Neighborworks Lincoln, 120 S 38th St., $280,200.
Baldwin Investments LLC to Neighborhoods Inc D/B/A Neighborworks Lincoln, 110 S 38th St., $280,200.
Baldwin Investments LLC to Neighborhoods Inc D/B/A Neighborworks Lincoln, 102 S 38th St., $280,200.
Barnhill, Denise A to Pgb LLC, 329 NW 23rd St., $173,000.
Bartlett, Arnold W Estate to Bartlett, Daniel, 6240 Aylesworth Ave, $200,000.
Bauer, Brian P & Courser, Brandis J to Menne, Cameron & Hayley, 1531 W Park Cir, $230,000.
Baum, Garret A to Brabec, Gregory, 2200 Philadelphia Dr., $255,000.
Bclinc LLC to Century Investments I LLC, 7211 Kentwell Ln, $381,900.
Beal, Brett M & Jourdan to Odom, Bob & Tatiana, 7521 Himalayas Dr., $380,000.
Begovic, Bula & Mustafa to Abold, Todd & Romero, Mirella, 2827 NW 9th St., $218,000.
Behrens, Rex A to Behrens, Stephen & Ashley, 18801 S 96th St. (Hickman), $200,000.
Bel Fury Investments Group LLC to Ettadouari, Aziz & Safia, 6525 Cascade Dr., $302,000.
Benal, Gregory J to Young, Mark A R & Andrea L Family Revocable Trust, 1534 Crestline Dr., $436,000.
Bennetts, Robert G & Jennifer S to Moreno, Jocelyn G, 3745 S 40th St., $360,500.
Bevins Enterprises LLC to Funk, Tona, 236 S Lincoln St. (Malcolm), $82,100.
Bi, Zheting to Hunter, Richard S & Sarah D, 5612 Briar Patch Cir, $273,000.
Bice, Stephen L to Healey, James C & Stacy J, 412 S 50th St., $170,000.
Biggs, Cristina & Jared to Wuestewald, Sarah L & Thomas M, 3268 Orchard St., $211,500.
Blahauvietz, Kari to Tebbe, Anthony & Lynette, 5930 Cavvy Rd., $352,800.
Blomstrom, Theresa to Kudera, Nancy Anne, 5833 Wolff Ln (Unit #503), $121,000.
Blomstrom, Theresa to Kudera, Nancy Anne, 5839 Wolff Ln, $121,000.
Bluhm, Randy & Rhonda Trust to Cintani, Michael & Rebecca, 6630 S 19th St., $635,500.
Bolejack, Scott to Wilson, Jacob B & Schambach, Katherine J, 1911 S 8th St., $164,900.
Borcherding, David & Wendy to Tidd, Joshua D & Emily A, 3623 S 77th St., $315,000.
Bottlers LLC to Lancaster County School District 001 A/k/a Lincoln Public Schools, 711 S 25th St., $2,300,000.
Boyce, Katherine to Knaub, Zachary & Putt, Robert, 2021 G St., $425,000.
Braden, Tyler to Anderson, Julia I, 2681 W Peach St., $215,200.
Brangen Investments LLC to Poised Properties LLC, 1848 Garfield St., $399,000.
Brenning, Bradley K to Guillen, Jonathan, 5030 Prince Rd. #2, $140,000.
Brenning, Staci & Brandon to Wooden, Cody, address unspecified, $128,000.
Brinkman, Richard to Rosenquist, Levi & Jayden, 2815 Jane Ln, $302,500.
Broman, Derek & Kimberly Lynn to Broman, Derek, 4931 Sinclair Ct, $NaN.
Brooks, Erica S to Nelson, Anthony, 4906 Meredeth St., $180,000.
Brower, Timothy J to Ortlieb, Doug D & Denise M, 3400 N 69th St., $224,206.
Brown, Maggie M to Eddins, Justin B & Roemmich, Amber R, 4402 Waterbury Ln, $230,000.
Brunk, John & Carissa to Wells, Aaron Wayne, 4631 S 47th St., $277,000.
Bryan Medical Center to Fmc Paradocs LLC, 755 Fallbrook Blvd, $3,593,283.
Buckley, Grant to Tran, Tommy C & Christine M, 7240 S 41st St., $460,000.
Buhr Construction Inc to Taylor, Sara, 5068 W Stampede Ln, $325,000.
Buhr Construction Inc to Austin, Julia D, 1641 NW 51st St., $277,000.
Buhr Construction Inc to Pinkerton, Greta M, 1807 NW 52 St., $345,000.
Burton, Reginald A Revocable Trust to Carr, James R & Wilkinson, Carla Christine Trust, 6026 Chartwell Ln, $398,000.
Campbell, Eleanor R to Greenfield, Jacqueline J, 2920 S 51 St. Ct (Unit #8), $200,000.
Captain B Enterprises LLC to Spsf LLC, 6101 Platte Ave, $210,000.
Captain B Enterprises LLC to Spsf LLC, 6109 Platte Ave, $210,000.
Captain B Enterprises LLC to Spsf LLC, 6117 Platte Ave, $210,000.
Carter, Jaymes W Revocable Trust to Johnson & Svehla Family Trust, 8915 Buckshot Rd., $280,000.
Carter, Martha Ann to Garmel Properties LLC, 14533 S 46th St., $450,000.
Casares, Mauricio & Quintero, Maria to National Residential Nominee Services Inc, 7711 Phares Dr., $335,000.
Caseyco Inc to Sutko, David & Jennifer, 615 Waterside Way, $689,000.
Castleman, Connor Jacob to Ebmt Properties LLC, 812 W Garfield St., $320,000.
Chancellor, Robert A to Chancellor, Cole R, 5325 Bancroft Ave, $182,000.
Chealey, Alyssa S to Dubas, Ellen B Revocable Trust, The, 3788 F St., $231,000.
Chf Exchange LLC to Trainwreck's LLC, address unspecified, $1,150,000.
Ckr Properties LLC to Cjumpier LLC, 736 N 25th St., $285,000.
Ckr Properties LLC to Cjumpier LLC, 2509 Vine St., $285,000.
Claridge, Anna & Cody to Wendelin, Dana, 8110 S Cherrywood Dr., $296,500.
Clason, Tyler L & Jessica R to Wellman, Ricky & Fiala, Jill, 9700 N 148th St. (Waverly), $490,000.
Clm Homes LLC to Nienhueser Investment Properties LLC, 10601 N 139th St. (Waverly), $185,000.
Collier, Chase to Morningstar Capital Strategies LLC, 3711 Saint Paul Ave, $171,000.