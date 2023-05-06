Prairie Home Builders Inc to Penner, Lee, 190 Woodland Blvd (Hickman), $381,500.
Pursuit Real Estate LLC to McClelland, John & Teresa, 4000 N 23rd St., $230,000.
Rida Investments LLC to Layne LLC, 2380 Production Dr. (Roca), $325,000.
Salinas-Peterson, Valerie J to Wehr, Roberta L Family Living Trust, 4611 Bryson St., $298,521.
Scott, John R Ii to Caliber Nebraska LLC, 610 S 20th St., $1.
Scott, John R Ii to Caliber Nebraska LLC, 2001 J St., $1.
Smith, Paul E & Patricia E to Mumgaard, Thomas O & Marla R, 2425 Folkways Blvd (Unit #233), $109,990.
Smith, Timothy D & Kathy M to Ruder, Andrew & Madison, 11020 N 136 Pl (Waverly), $307,500.
Stara, Loran & Julie to 6 Red Security LLC, 3352 Neerpark Dr., $200,000.
Starlinc Insurance LLC to Hencey, Nolan K & Staney A, 1919 S 40th St. (Unit #204), $106,300.
Steenson, Bruce H to Trainer, Bradley L Dba Trainer Construction, 4444 Greenwood St., $140,000.
Stivrins, Timothy J & Carol J to Littrell, Evan & Abigail, 1310 Smoky Hill Rd., $595,000.
Stonybrook Homes Inc to Goeken, Gerald & Nancy, 2730 Regent Pl, $357,943.
Sullivan, Lathan to Mays, Carrie L, 5909 S St., $192,000.
Swaroff, John M to Chambers Investment Properties LLC, 5721 S 32nd St., $359,000.
T&T Contracting LLC to Savona, Timothy A II & Kara, 9665 Topher Blvd, $669,000.
Tenopir, Dennis to Patel, Devinkumar & Hemaliben, 4111 W Marti Cir, $410,000.
Thackeray, Tim J & Christine C to Sadeq, Mohammed & Almudafar, Batool, 524 W Dilin St., $300,000.
Trapp, John F & Stacy L to Yung, Mark K & Patricia, 500 Sailside Dr., $325,000.
Van Ostrand, Ryan Alex & Haley Mae to 5th Level Construction LLC, 1330 S 48th St., $198,001.
Vann, David C to Jensvold, Karl B & Kathryn J, 260 S 27th St., $156,208.
Vch LLC to Sellers, Jason & Williams, Amy, 20370 Brooks Cir (Hickman), $578,000.
Villamonte, Vincent L to Villamonte, Luis R & Rogene M, 1430 W Park Ave, $220,000.
Vwth8 LLC to Freeman, Brent & Morse, Carly, 1601 NW 51st St., $319,900.
Vwth8 LLC to Valentine, Shelton, 5085 W Amarillo Dr., $309,900.
Walter, Mary Lou to Modern By Design LLC, 3001 S 51st St. Ct (Unit #176), $126,000.
Whitten, Bruce & Nancy to Miller, Jane Revocable Trust Agreement, 8920 Foxtail Dr., $415,000.
Wood, Myrna B Trust to Straub, Paul D & Donitta A, 5023 S 69th St., $310,000.
Zing LLC to Miller, Jason & Tabitha J, 1345 Butler Ave, $195,000.
100 Year Homes Inc to Tarsikes, Sonora, 3110 N Cotner Blvd, $200,000.
1640 LLC to Chiles, Shelly Ray, 824 Middleton Ave, $70,000.
916 Properties LLC to Schilling Jonathan P & Adame Zenaida M, 6900 Lidco Cir, $246,960.
Alexander, Brock to Frahm, Erin, 3325 Mickaela Ln, $194,900.
Andrew Ross Real Estate LLC to Serrano, Jerry & Fulton-serrano, Cynthia & Serrano, Nelle, 4039 N 12th St., $205,000.
Arias, Rogelio & Maria to Arias, Javier, 1608 N 70th St., $170,000.
Asaad, Zida to Asaad, Zida & Assad, Abdulhadi, 3900 NW 57th St., $83,250.
Babcock, Jennifer J & Aaron W to Oltman, Kristine & Mapson, Tylor, 7217 Dempster Dr., $430,000.
Beiriger, Kathleen Reynolds to Sonenberg, Meghan, 2634 Park Ave, $385,000.
Bess, Nancy Ann to Harms, Benjamin J & Whitney L, 8600 Kathy Ln, $215,000.
Big Wave Investment LLC to Acorn Properties LLC, 1010 Manatt St., $135,000.
Blanchard, Matthew D & Holly L to Jal Investments LLC, 3126 King Ridge Ct, $288,000.
Bmv Properties LLC to Parde, Russell & Garbacz, Angela, 3124 Kucera Dr., $520,000.
Boman, Kaylie M to Zandinan, Khairi & Ajol, Sozan, 1901 Indigo Rd., $285,000.
Brian Erickson Construction Inc to Ironwood Properties LLC, 9411 Elm Creek Rd., $140,000.
Brienzo, Catherine L & Andrew J to Kuta, Alex, 5000 S 73rd St., $368,000.
Brockman, Francine Estate to Benson, Kareen A, 8001 Palmilla Ln, $295,000.
Carlson, Kenneth P & Sara K to Doh, Kya & Moe, Bay, 5230 S 51st St., $257,000.
CMC Properties LLC to Hulac, Sara, 7410 Oldpost Rd. #5, $440,000.
Cohano Investments LLC to Tworek, Michael A & Diane M, address unspecified, $199,000.
Corkill Family Revocable Trust to McMurry, Eric & Amy, 3301 W Rodeo Rd., $525,000.
Daniel, Jeremy & Sandra to Shock, Thomas M & Diane F, 8800 S 78th St., $425,000.
Delabarre, Douglas W to Rejda, Kenneth E, 5650 Barrington Park Dr., $269,900.
Dickey, James D & Dianne V to Goracke, Janice, 8115 Sanborn Dr., $277,000.
Dotson, Levi to Delabarre, Douglas W & Sarah Ann, 2221 N 61st St., $353,000.
Dukat, Nicholas W to Truong, Thien & Lopez, Jessica, 5133 W Condor Ln, $205,000.
Dunrite Homes Incorporated to Doak, Ryan M & Larsen, Michelle R, 425 Half Moon Dr., $509,895.
Dunrite Homes Incorporated to Gartner, Brock & Thompson, Ashlyn, 430 S Front St. (Hallam), $315,000.
Eschliman, Ryan T & Kristi L to Wakeman, Liam & Vetsalo, Tatyana, 4200 W Milton Rd., $340,000.
Ferguson, Katherine C to Wirt, Lauren, 1217 Van Dorn St., $270,000.
Fulton Construction Inc to Bezzina, Lance Anthony & Katherine Anne, 9750 Casa Galeano Ct, $619,984.
Gebbie, Charles J Revocable Trust to Wacker, Brandon & Jaime, 12145 W Dakota Springs Dr. (Roca), $1,080,000.
Gebbie, Kimberly L Revocable Trust to Wacker, Brandon & Jaime, 12145 W Dakota Springs Dr. (Roca), $1,080,000.
Geysun, Gennadiy Jr Dba Gbg Construction to Zeilinger Realty LLC, 340 Kristi Ln (Hickman), $389,000.
Good Guys Properties LLC to Van Dyke, Abigail & Schultz, Drew, 5509 Franklin St., $225,400.
Grendell, Ellen to Matson, Trever, 3420 Gregory Ct, $185,000.
Groth, Justin T & Abigail Jl to Kunz, Benjamin & Jessica, 2539 Rathbone Rd., $301,000.
Guthard, Jennifer to Cederburg, Courtney & Erickson, Adam, 5530 Bison Dr., $374,900.
Hadley, Susian M to Hadley, Ronald, 6641 Colfax Ave, $150,000.
Hays, Nicholas & Caycee to Mattern, William & Jean, 3342 Washington St., $280,000.
Hendricks, Karen Louise to Lancaster County, 9800 Holdrege St., $5,200.
Henning, Pamela Sue to Harms, Benjamin J & Whitney L, 8600 Kathy Ln, $215,000.
Holmes, Kim R Revocable Trust to Actually LLC, 4930 S 66th St., $210,395.
Home Heroes Llc, The to Almond, James G, 4525 Turner St., $166,000.
Hopkins, Douglas A & Elizabeth P to Hopwood, Cameron J & Davis, Aubrey M, 320 Lakewood Dr., $275,000.
Horner, Debra Jean to Harms, Benjamin J & Whitney L, 8600 Kathy Ln, $215,000.
Hughes, Stephen R & Debora June to Countryman, Michael & Bobbie, 7144 Webster St., $182,000.
Hulac, Sara to Grenemeier, Grahm E & Courtney J, 1840 Rusty Ln, $306,000.
I-rent LLC to Hunter, Michael Sr & Tascha, 1586 Prairie Ln, $395,000.
James, Kevin D to Shreve, Tyler & Taylor, 5300 S 66th Cir, $375,000.
Jing Bing Properties LLC to Stangl, Julie & Scot, 1315 New Hampshire St., $276,400.
Johnson, Cheryl A & Stephen M to Flores, John & Jodi, 6520 Taylor Park Dr., $300,000.
Js Riggs Family Trust to Kubick, Joseph R & Wayne, Robert L, 6721 A St., $360,000.
Jt Allen Investment Properties LLC to Kinnaman, Bradley & Stephanie, 3001 S 13th St., $180,000.
Knight Rebels LLC to Klf LLC, 6500 Havelock Ave, $260,000.
Knight Rebels LLC to Full Cir. Holdings LLC, 1220 S 20th St., $260,000.
Koll Investment Properties LLC to Rivas, Wuilmer Alexis Dormes, 3923 Saint Paul Ave, $330,000.
Koll Investment Properties LLC to Vercin Getorix LLC, 2125 A St., $560,000.
Lamberty, Douglas J & Cathleen M to Wheeler, Jordan & Carolyn, 5411 S 66th Cir, $316,000.
Legacy Homes Omaha LLC to Prairie Home Builders Inc, 7820 Patrick Ave, $75,500.
Legacy Model Properties LLC to Rezac, Josh & Melanie, 10611 S 32nd St. (Roca), $72,500.
Legacy Model Properties LLC to Don Johnson Homes Ii Inc, 2930 Walter Ter (Roca), $112,000.
Legacy Ventures I LLC to Elder, Trevin & Athene, 5200 Ervin St., $199,000.
Lincoln Federal Savings Bank Of Nebraska to Olderbak Enterprises N LLC, 4020 Saint Paul Ave, $942,000.
Lincoln Federal Savings Bank Of Nebraska to Olderbak Enterprises N LLC, 3440 Saint Paul Ave, $942,000.
Lincoln Federal Savings Bank Of Nebraska to Olderbak Enterprises N LLC, 3420 N 51st St., $942,000.
Lincoln Federal Savings Bank Of Nebraska to Olderbak Enterprises N LLC, 2051 Worthington Ave, $942,000.
Lincoln Federal Savings Bank Of Nebraska to Olderbak Enterprises N LLC, 346 B St., $942,000.
Lincoln Federal Savings Bank Of Nebraska to Olderbak Enterprises N LLC, 334 B St., $942,000.
Love, Donald J Revocable Trust to Hendricks, Lisa M, 8130 Rainy River Rd., $419,900.
MacLauchlan, Neil S to Harms, Benjamin J & Whitney L, 8600 Kathy Ln, $215,000.
Matodol LLC to Lancaster County, address unspecified, $10,000.
Matt Kirkland & Associates LLC to Kirkland, Patrick J & Kelly K, 2324 Marilynn Ave, $375,000.
McCoy, Ryan Thomas to Cortes, Gabriel & Emica, 3831 S 17th St., $215,000.