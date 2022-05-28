Real estate records, 5/29

Triplett, Chad J & Aspen L to Becher, Daniel, 2440 D St., $150,000.
Tuioti, Anthony M & Paula K to Emery, Lindsey Anne, 8725 Angeline Ct, $656,381.
Tuveson, Charles E & Lori R to Brooks, Erica S, 7941 Stockwell St., $300,000.
Twoboxers LLC to Becker, Diane & Thomas, 801 Mahoney Dr., $187,500.
Urban, Celia R to Enck, Madison, 1514 Kara Ln, $195,000.
Urbom, Jonathan D & Stefanie L to Daugherty, Brent & Amanda, 9521 Keystone Dr., $481,733.
US Bank Corporate Properties to Safe Harbour Eat-xxix LLC, 100 N 56th St., $2,300,000.
US Bank Corporate Properties to Safe Harbour Eat-xxix LLC, 201 N 56th St., $2,300,000.
People are also reading…
Vaske, Ian to Claridge, Cody D & Anna J, 1010 N 104 St., $458,500.
Vbc Investments LLC to Morningstar Capital Strategies LLC, 3711 Saint Paul Ave, $171,000.
Vbc Investments LLC to Morningstar Capital Strategies LLC, 4108 N 58th St., $915,000.
Vbc Investments LLC to Morningstar Capital Strategies LLC, 4438 Greenwood St., $915,000.
Vbc Investments LLC to Morningstar Capital Strategies LLC, 2638 Q St., $915,000.
Vbc Investments LLC to Morningstar Capital Strategies LLC, 3910 Worthington Ave, $915,000.
Vintage Properties LLC to Koenig, Nicholas & Jennifer, 3445 P St., $218,000.
Volkmer Family Trust to Snyder, Matthew D & 1999 Snyder Family Revocable Trust, The, 7353 N 17th Ct, $231,000.
Vwth8 LLC to Smith, Matthew F & Jessica, 5007 W Amarillo Dr., $299,900.
Ward, Alexander to Chmielewski, Alex, 5615 Randolph St., $243,000.
Ward, Kyle & Cathryn to Christiansen, Brad & Mcmillan, Holly, 5230 N 25th St., $225,000.
Waterford Estates LLC to Bsbsj LLC, address unspecified, $5,279,689.
Weber, Eric G & Carrie C Revocable Trust, The to Finn, Kathryn A & David John, 5330 Sawgrass Dr., $665,000.
Wells, Brent S to Copeland, Heidi F & Scott B, 7949 Leo Ln, $315,000.
Wheatley, Thomas D & Sheryle L to Vbc Investments LLC, 4603 Bancroft Ave, $185,000.
Wiebelhaus, James & Diane M to Tessalee, John & Brittany, 407 N 26th St., $420,000.
Wilcher, Ardis N Trust to Dunn, Sharyn Living Trust, 1108 Silver Ridge Rd. (Unit #15), $220,000.
Witherspoon, Dustin & Megan to Nelson, Darin D & Karen S, 8718 S 82 St., $475,100.
Zeilinger, Scott M & Amber L to Day, Pa Koo & Ku, Wah, 1411 SW 36th St., $256,000.
Zeller, Jeni Kaye to Hendrickson, Nathan D & Bausch, Melissa K, 5110 S 37th St., $315,000.
Zimmerer, Todd & Julie to Koll Investment Properties LLC, 5401 N 12th St., $300,000.
2042 Eastgate Dr. LLC to Lvh Rentals LLC, 6816 Monarch Dr., $96,700.
412 Homes LLC to Bangert Properties LLC, 3824 H St., $235,000.
4d Rav LLC to Rav Holdings LLC, address unspecified, $750,000.
4d Rav LLC to Rav Holdings LLC, 1528 Pioneers Blvd, $750,000.
Adelman, Shawna M & James A to Beem, Mary & Darren, 8940 Waverly Rd., $475,000.
Adl Properties LLC to Rs Mountain Properties LLC, 2430 S Coddington Ave, $475,000.
Al-Zayadi, Hamid to Schwerdtfeger, Xavier P & Madison C, 25600 S 148th St. (Adams), $310,000.
Andrew Ross Real Estate LLC to L A Real Estate LLC, 1340 N 26th St., $75,000.
Ankerson, John to Hope Builders, 2934 S 13th St., $81,000.
Apples Way LLC to Tam Square Realty LLC, 2790 N 83rd St., $3,000,000.
Apples Way LLC to Tam Square Realty LLC, 2800 N 83rd St., $3,000,000.
Arnegard, Peter Lee to Shuck, Tanner Kirk & Arianna Lynn, 1925 Morningside Dr., $240,000.
Arp, Wendy & Miller, Samantha to Sorge, Jordan, 3725 Garfield St., $215,000.
Baade Property LLC to Green Light Realty LLC, 1207 Asher Ave (Hickman), $67,900.
Bain, Erin & Solomon, Naomi to Switzer, Drew, 3800 A St., $210,000.
Baker, Robert Brendan & Elizabeth Leigh to Labenz, Alexandria L, 3128 Puritan Ave, $345,000.
Barth, David & Tamra to Nguyen, Van Triet & Do, Thi Thu Trang, 6430 Cornflower Dr., $335,000.
Barton, Kenneth Jr to Condon, Joseph, 4301 Turner St., $281,000.
Bartz, Daniel R & Deborah L to Wells, Brent & Morgan, 9733 S 80th St., $460,000.
Baumeister, John D to Neighborhoods Inc D/B/A Neighborworks Lincoln, 240 N 33rd St., $80,000.
Baxa, Matthew B to Morris, Jordan & Eden, 619 S 37th St., $235,500.
Bclinc LLC to Century Investments I LLC, 2960 S Coddington Ave, $5,029,548.
Bclinc LLC to Century Investments I LLC, 2940 S Coddington Ave, $5,029,548.
Becker, Gregory D to Finsand, Eric & Christine E, 7433 S 48th St., $426,000.
Beem, Darren & Mary E to Smith, Denise & Ronald, 321 NW 16th St., $232,000.
Billesbach, Gary R & Reason-billesbach, Laine to Ho, Tinh & Ha, Le, 1900 Gunnison Dr., $350,000.
Billheimer, John B & Penny S to Meyer, Reese S & Clare E, 6911 Bernese Blvd, $330,000.
Blue Rock Investments LLC to Kruse, Christopher J & Jodi L, 8961 Buckskin Ct, $140,000.
Blue Rock Investments LLC to Rock Ridge Homes Inc, 8930 Buckskin Ct, $52,500.
Blue Rock Investments LLC to Oakview Builders Inc, 8811 Appaloosa Ln, $88,000.
Blumer, Paul S to Bell, Neil D & Patricia K, 7100 Oldpost Rd. #14, $313,300.
Bodfield, Michael A & Barbara to Wylder, Damien & Rose-gronewold, Eran Alaine, 1032 N 45th St., $200,000.
Boulder Ridge Properties LLC to 51 Holdings LLC, 6507 S 90th St., $88,000.
Boulder Ridge Properties LLC to Snb Construction Ii Inc, 6527 S 90th St., $88,000.
Boulder Ridge Properties LLC to Rock Ridge Homes Inc, 6537 S 90th St., $88,000.
Boulder Ridge Properties LLC to Koraganji, Sridevi & Anupoju, Jayakrishna, 6607 S 90th St., $93,000.
Boulder Ridge Properties LLC to 51 Holdings LLC, 6520 S 90th St., $165,000.
Boulder Ridge Properties LLC to Osborne, Michael Thomas, 6400 S 90th St., $172,500.
Boulder Ridge Properties LLC to Cranny Family Revocable Trust Agreement, 6340 S 90th St., $171,000.
Boulder Ridge Properties LLC to Cheney, Craig A & Ruth M, 6300 S 90th St., $170,011.
Briones, Kasey to Williams, Jayde Mc & Ramirez, Salvador Ii, 3201 Canyon Rd., $310,000.
Bristol, Donna M to Pribil, Denise D, 146 S 28th St., $325,000.
Brooks, Deloris S Trust to Petrek, Peter & Meagan, 1678 Woodsview St., $122,000.
Brower, Benjamin to Redwine, Bailey & Alec, 5335 W Partridge Ln, $230,000.
Brown, Mark M to Hope, Michael Ray & Colleen Leigh, 4021 Fran Ave, $286,000.
Buhr Homes Inc to Smith, Gentry R & Teresa, 5821 SW 8th St., $381,637.
Buhr Homes Inc to Searcey, Max E & Patricia A Trust, 826 W Panorama Rd., $459,449.
Burris, Daniel R to Johnson, Brennan L, 3534 Madison Ave, $220,000.
Buser, Daniel A to Rhr LLC, 5740 NW 11th St., $291,500.
Butterworth, Benjamin & Pfenning-Butterworth, Alaina to Harmon, Lisa, 325 N 33rd St., $190,000.
C & C Management III LLC to Lilleholm, Jerry L & Lois K, 248 Half Moon Dr., $355,000.
Cactus Blossom LLC to Bangert Properties LLC, 2435 S 10th St., $196,000.
Carroll, Jerry D Estate to Wiltshire, Joshua A & Johnson, Ami L, 1625 Westmont Cir, $236,000.
Castle Rock Homes Inc to Scott, Maclane & Sara, 5720 Knox St., $210,000.
Central Land Investments LLC to Dfresh Properties LLC, 500 Garfield St., $624,750.
Central Land Investments LLC to Hampton Enterprises Inc, 439 A St., $2,375,000.
Cintani, Michael S & Rebecca J to Bolman, Reginald A & Daggumati, Shruti R, 7825 Tropp Ridge Dr., $419,900.
Cole, Jolene to Bruzas, Susan, 5831 Enterprise Dr. (Unit #310), $139,900.
Collins, Jared B to Powers, William, 5540 S 82nd St., $240,000.
Criss, Steven L & Wilwerding-Criss, Susan A to Mesarch, Bertha L, 3147 U St., $165,000.
Dal Properties LLC to Drummond, Gage A, 2410 Holdrege St., $175,000.
Deahn, Lindsay R & Schlote, Bruce to Bergeron, Laura, 308 S 46th St., $175,000.
Deist, Alan J & Kara D to Bibb, Carl M & Marian L, 2333 Devonshire Dr., $287,500.
Denton Storage LLC to Vega-Gutierrez, Eduardo & Vazquez, Gustavo Vega, address unspecified, $187,600.
Dike, Elizabeth to Endres, Matthew R, 1718 Pepper Ave, $230,000.
Dixon, Kathryn Marie Living Trust to Criner, Lana A, 3950 Ballard Ct, $239,000.
Dlouhy, Eric R & Suhr, Jennifer R to Haller, Miah & Abigail, 5243 S Dove Pl, $310,000.
Doherty, Justin A & Carolyn A to Page, Andrew J & Lopez, Yesenia, 10741 N 137 St. (Waverly), $255,000.
Don Johnson Homes II Inc to Cech, Leah N & Jeremy M, 4070 W Gary Gately St., $299,900.
Dos Properties Inc to Whitehead Oil Company, address unspecified, $3,150,000.
Dos Properties Inc to Whitehead Oil Company, 5500 Arbor Rd., $3,150,000.
Drake, Leta Powell Revocable Trust to Shull, Douglas D & Reich, Rosa M, 572 W Lakeshore Dr., $445,000.
Dunkin, Bradley R & Evelyn to Vandevoorde, Nathan S, 3018 S St., $158,000.
Dunning, April L to Haack, Kris C & Emily M, 7940 Bancroft Ave, $325,000.
Dunrite Homes Incorporated to Edwards, Richard W Ii & Lori J, 502 Waterside Way, $444,950.
Dutton, Jonathan A & Angela M to Vonseggern, Tiffany, 6230 Ellie Ln, $400,000.
Eichelberger, Brian Wayne & Sheri Lynn to Lawson, Robert, 4680 N 35th St., $264,900.
Elder-Hiscock, Damie B to Milovich, Seth F, 2042 S 19th St., $193,000.
Ely, William C Estate to Foster, Alicia, 2101 N 65th St., $170,000.
Epic Building & Remodeling LLC to Predmore Real Estate Pc, 6240 S 97th Cir, $105,000.
Ernst, Leroy E Estate to Kissack, Norma J, 2875 Porter Ridge Rd., $303,000.
Everley, Adam M & Brosh, Elaine F to Goracke, Bill, 7041 Colfax Ave, $240,000.
Farley, Ronnie Ray & Cynthia A to Camacho, Javier Santin, 706 Old Cheney Rd., $225,000.
Fecht, Michael John & Shalee Catherine to Gipson, Levi James & Krista Anne, 7825 Framton Rd., $282,000.
Fosler, Amy E to Lethcoe, Andrew D, 913 W 10 St. (Hickman), $294,000.
Frazier Construction Company Inc to Kunz, Brett & Shelby, 8910 White Horse Way, $585,000.
Funk, Frank L & Marcella D to Funk, Jonathan & Hernandez, Sara, 4310 Baldwin Ave, $165,000.
G & H Investments LLC to Dfresh Properties LLC, 500 Garfield St., $600,250.
G & R Investment Group LLC to Martinez, Rodolfo, 206 F St., $70,000.
Garcia, Matthew to Herrman, Mason & Alexis, 1045 S 30th St., $246,000.
Gardner, Billy L & Julie to Lamp, Nathan & April, 1336 Chautauqua Ave, $115,000.
Gehle, Dorothy A to Kallhoff, Allison, 3242 N 54th St., $190,000.
George, Betty Estate to Cappos, Scott & Jennifer, 2347 S 40th St., $165,750.
Giang, Tuan Thanh & Luong, Thanh Thuy Thi to Mason, Michael & Glover, Sarah, 3336 Normal Blvd, $190,000.
Goering, Oren J & Nancy J to Dieken, Jeffrey Ryan, 332 Lindale Cir (Hickman), $227,500.
Goings, Sharron D to Bratt, Bryon K & Julie L & Noah B, 4321 S 58th St. (Unit #9), $145,000.
Goncalves, Cleiton O & Viviane L to Machado, Gustavo R, 8901 Venice Ln, $235,000.
Gonser, Michael P Estate to Toombs, Craig & Candy, 630 Danville Dr., $295,000.
Goodding, Richard D Ii & Amelia L to Jacobs, Jeffery S & Kristi M, 1332 N 38th St., $260,000.
Graff, Douglas D & Amy J to Johnson, Arsentiy & Yana, 2835 N 79th St., $416,000.
Grant, Aaron to Kubicek, Bernice, 2320 S 39th St., $220,000.
Graul, Roger A to Fairchild, Pamela & Kenneth, 731 N 73rd St., $245,000.
Grenemeier, Grahm E to Goodeguy Construction Inc, 1835 Sunny Hill Rd., $175,600.
Grenemeier, Jonathan D & Paula S to Nesiba, Ronald & Zinh, 2248 S 10th St., $85,000.
Gripp, Justin M & Susan E to Aines, Jason & Hulse, Danielle, 8759 S 80th St., $455,000.
Groninger, Morgan & Mitchell to Clark, Kaitlin, 3810 X St., $238,500.
Gutschenritter, Michael Trust to Blowers, Gabriel & Hannah, 5501 NW 3rd St., $265,000.
Halligan, Darrow T to Fernandez, Eliezer & Stacy, 6729 S 41st St., $325,000.
Hansen, Marsha to Condon, Joseph, 4301 Turner St., $281,000.
Hanson, Carol L to Bab Properties LLC, 2230 SW 12th St., $268,000.
Haslett, Peter & Suzanne to Mueller, Lloyd, 2720 Laredo Dr., $325,000.
Hatch, David N & Elsa C to Hatch, David Julian, 5307 Cooper Ave, $148,000.
Hausmann Development LLC to Talbb LLC, address unspecified, $130,000.
Hayes, Shirley Jean & Lyle Gene to Madcharo, Matthew & Keel, Raina, 2148 Stockwell St., $320,000.
HB IIi Inc to Chesen, Eli & Peggy, 9000 Birdie Run, $70,000.
Heath, Bradley E & Dori L to Al-dhary, Akil Awad & Al-zagayer, Sanaa, 2344 Northline Ct, $212,500.
Hefley, Tana C to Lincoln Children's Zoo, 2828 Washington St., $210,000.
Herbert Development Inc to Scranton, Ryan M & Kayleen E, 8951 Buckskin Ct, $135,000.
Herbert Development Inc to Kruse, Christopher J & Jodi L, 8961 Buckskin Ct, $140,000.
Herbert Development Inc to Rock Ridge Homes Inc, 8930 Buckskin Ct, $52,500.
Heritage Lakes LLC to Ehrke, Jack & Meghan, 1218 S 94th St., $210,000.
Herzog, William H to Neighborhoods Inc dba Neighborworks Lincoln, 240 N 33rd St., $80,000.
Hier, Angela to Smith, Paul E & Patricia E, 4129 N St., $107,300.
Hildreth, Christine G Revocable Trust, The to Deboer, Jonah & Joel, 6230 Deerwood Dr., $304,000.
Hildreth, Ivan G Revocable Trust, The to Deboer, Jonah & Joel, 6230 Deerwood Dr., $304,000.
Hinrichs, Dalton to Tucker, Josh, 1318 S 25th St., $190,000.
Hinton, Tracy L to Edwards, Spencer T & Sidney K, 6410 Eureka Dr., $663,500.
Ho, Hoang & Wood, James to Weisbly, Zachary, 2939 W Burgess Ln, $125,000.
Hobson, Richard T to Treetop Investments LLC, 234 S 27th St., $181,400.
Hokanson, Stevie to Whited, Megan Ei & Warner, Riley E, 6156 Oakley St., $245,000.
Homemade Holdings LLC to Moore, Rebel Morgan Blinn & Jasmine, 206 W 7 St. (Firth), $190,000.
Homestead Real Estate LLC to Ehc Homestead Real Estate LLC, 4735 S 54 St., $9,292,000.
Homestead Real Estate LLC to Ehc Homestead Real Estate LLC, 4735 S 54th St., $9,292,000.
Hometown Handyman Inc to Wright, Christopher & Sukhram, Melissa, address unspecified, $149,900.
Hornung, Todd A & Lisa Ann to Lincoln Federal Bancorp Inc, address unspecified, $3,108,150.
Hottovy, Larry A & Janice L to Nguyen, Huong D & Ngo, Mai T & Nguyen, Daniel D, 3201 N 71st St., $310,000.
Houlihan, Mark Edwin & Therese Lynn Revocable Family Living Trust to Mosiman, Joan E, 3726 Frederick Pl, $252,500.
Hrdlicka, Mickel E Estate to Greder, Grant & Sarah, 1410 Manatt St., $284,200.
Ironwood Properties LLC to Brian Erickson Construction Inc, 2500 Milrose Branch Rd., $119,000.
Ironwood Properties LLC to Synergy Homes Inc, 2508 Milrose Branch Rd., $119,000.
Ironwood Properties LLC to Medallion Custom Homes Inc, 2516 Milrose Branch Rd., $119,000.
Ironwood Properties LLC to Hiatt Construction & Remodeling LLC Dba Trademark Builders, 2524 Milrose Branch Rd., $119,000.
Ironwood Properties LLC to Signature Development LLC, 2548 Milrose Branch Rd., $119,000.
Ironwood Properties LLC to Synergy Homes Inc, 9140 Rock River Rd., $84,000.
Ironwood Properties LLC to Signature Development LLC, 9359 Swan Creek Rd., $89,000.
Ironwood Properties LLC to Synergy Homes Inc, 9349 Swan Creek Rd., $89,000.
Ironwood Properties LLC to Page, Gayle M, 2211 Big Timber Rd., $86,000.
ITM LLC to Tegtmeier, Ryan Carl & Rachel Marie, 4805 NW Pemberly Ln, $256,000.
Jacobson, Dennis Dale & Nila to Willis, Andrew D & Shelby N, 6730 Bernese Blvd, $355,000.
JD Builders Inc to Hay, Thaddaeus & Abby, 3408 Tree Line Dr., $707,000.
Jeffres, Wendy Leigh to Faulkner, Rachel Leigh, 624 W High St., $201,000.
K & J Development LLC to Schuering, Danielle A, 611 Garrett Pl (Hickman), $299,900.
Kadavy, Paul Estate to Kowalski, Kerry & Jeanna, 917 N 37th St., $215,000.
Kapple, Tyler & Kiley to Keck, Leela & Teresa & Kenneth, 3040 W Sumner St., $216,500.
Kelly, Megan to Damian, Stephanie & Phillip, 3327 Mohawk St., $215,000.