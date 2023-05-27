Wells, Andrew & Zangari, Jessica to Anderson, Raeann Jo & Eric Thomas, 7385 Yankee Woods Dr., $415,000.
Wertz, Brian T & Hodges, Christine A to Evans, Vincent E & Debra K, 920 Lamplighter Ln, $299,500.
Williamson, James L to Williamson, Kimberly Jean, address unspecified, $225,000.
Wise, Mary L to Scaia, Thomas R & Greunke, Rita Renee, 531 N 57th St., $300,100.
Yankee Hill Townhomes LLC to Kohmetscher, Lois Family Trust, The, 865 W Desert Vista Dr., $570,000.
Yankee Hill Townhomes LLC to Kohmetscher, Lois Family Trust, The, 871 W Desert Vista Dr., $570,000.
Yearley, Michael D & Munden-Yearley, Vicki A to Benes, Abigail & Joseph, 511 Mormon Trl, $155,000.
Zach, Eric S & Allison M to Hruby, Joseph & Amanda, 3001 S 74th St., $324,900.
1640 LLC to Schneider Custom Homes Inc, 915 Middleton Ave, $70,000.
1640 LLC to Schneider Custom Homes Inc, 733 Middleton Ave, $70,000.
200164man LLC to Our Family Circus LLC, 515 W S St. (Unit #32), $576,000.
200164man LLC to Our Family Circus LLC, 515 W S St. (Unit #31), $576,000.
All In Acquisitions LLC to RCK Equity I LLC, 452 S 25th St., $106,383.
Anderson, Stacie L to Ward, Josiah & Chen, Donna, 4236 Washington St., $258,000.
Armstrong, Alyssa & Dylan to Esquivel, Jesse & Jessica, 1200 S 56th St., $260,000.
Aspen Home Builders LLC to Elledge, Jason & Stephanie, 17373 SW 44th St. (Martell), $541,912.
Bauer, Branton T to Scholes, Hannah L, 2754 California Ct, $160,000.
Bendl, Brian C & Breanna A to Collier & Company Investments Inc, 2611 S 75th St., $310,000.
Benson, Kareen A to Ward, Dustin R & Matia L, 5110 Jacquelyn Dr., $305,000.
Best, Analisa N to Grantham, Janet, 2724 S 33rd St., $210,000.
Best, Donald J & Youngs, Rachel A to Edwards, Jaycob, 5339 NW 6th St., $300,000.
Bond, Gareth & Kylie to Herbel, Benjamin & Wessels, Kate, 3108 S 40th St., $245,000.
Bonham, Sheri A Revocable Trust to Harris, George Jay, 2425 Folkways Blvd (Unit #232), $150,000.
Borden, Tara L & Justin D to Madonna Rehabilitation Hospital, 5434 Normal Blvd, $205,000.
Bowers, Carriann P to Nelson, Cindy, 1620 Vavrina Ln, $340,000.
Brehm, Sharon R to W M Management LLC, 824 Mahoney Dr., $197,500.
Breitkreutz, Jeanne Faye to Barnhouse, Daniel & Samantha, 3410 Washington St., $225,500.
Bride, Doris M to Jones, Scott & Bolster, Riley, 8112 Northern Lights Dr., $260,000.
Buckwald, Lorraine K to Boehler, Nicholas A, 1955 SW 19th St., $270,000.
Buhr Homes Inc to Miller, Austin & Cole, Anna, 851 W El Alameda St., $478,500.
Cameron, Rodney D to Miken Construction & Remodel LLC, 3519 Woodbine Ave, $177,500.
Catalyst Holdings LLC to Gomez, Kevin, 1016 Butler Ave, $241,500.
Cf2pl3 LLC to Hickham, Marc Wilburn & Front-Hickham, Andrea M, 4039 F St., $255,000.
Clare, Steven L & Glenda K to Despain, Micheal D & Rachel N, 7828 Stonewall Ct, $319,900.
Clements, Marvin L to JTS Property Solutions LLC, 1611 N 28th St., $125,000.
Coder, James D & William G & Smith, Pamela M & Coder, Patricia M to Ernst, Jon & Amanda, 530 N 75th St., $261,000.
Collins, Darrel to 916 Properties LLC, 505 Stagecoach Ave (Hickman), $220,000.
Cook, Michele J to Davis, Carl H & Mary A, 8273 Sutherland St., $299,000.
CTS Homes LLC to Bendl, Brian, 2298 Sheldon St., $201,000.
Di, Nam H to Yuot, Bern P & Teny, Angelina Stephen Liah, 2315 SW 17th St., $284,500.
Ditson, Lisa Diane to Ditson, Zachery E, 535 B St., $151,500.
Dominion S LLC & Starostka-Lewis LLC to Whitman, Del L & Julie A, 810 N 106th St., $109,900.
Eckert, Betty J Estate to Miller, Ronald A, 5134 Orchard St., $265,000.
Empire Leasing Group LLC to Cihal, Kaleb & Heger, Jacqueline, 415 Monroe St. (Bennet), $235,100.
Gagner Lewis Funny Farm LLC to Dubchakov, Yuriy G & Dubchakova, Lyubov V, address unspecified, $270,000.
Galliart, Molly B to Moseman, Richard R, 4718 Livingston Pl, $172,000.
Galusha, Jacob & Michala to Weber, Paul & Peggy, 912 Terrace View Dr. (Hickman), $67,500.
Gentry, Jared A to Odenore, Stephen & Lindey, 7042 Burlington Ave, $227,000.
Go Development LLC to Nielsen, Brian, 14011 Lancashire St. (Waverly), $196,450.
Grassi, Wessley James Sr & Hannah Cm to Shakir, Mohammad & Hussein, Zahraa, 7383 Lilee Ln, $439,900.
Gronenthal, Eric to Rudloff, Dale, 5401 W Partridge Ln, $260,000.
Hamby, Tyson Allen & Kara Beth to Shepler, Scott, 1602 E 12th St. (Hickman), $95,000.
Hameed Auto Sales LLC to Marzouk, Mahmoud Y & Assi, Khawla Yahia, 2137 NW 55th St., $175,000.
Hanneman, Dennis J to Eirich, John & Melanie, 8700 Fontaine Dr., $300,000.
Hanson, Matthew D & Callahan-Hanson, Linda to Northup, Robin A, 5625 Harmony Ct, $299,000.
Hartwell, David & Audrey to Red Pine Properties LLC, 4020 N 7th St., $240,000.
Helyx Investments LLC to Mock Homes LLC, 1425 S 10th St., $232,000.
Henry, Christopher K & Nancy A to Niu, Meng & Wang, Liying, 9330 S 32nd St., $590,000.
Hernandez, Tyler & Brown, Hannah to Nguyen, Hoang & Mai, Dan, 6931 Lacroix Dr., $435,000.
Homemade Holdings LLC to Lyons, Deanna, 2323 S 35th St., $205,000.
Homemade Holdings LLC to Krehnke, Tyson, 1940 NW 49th St., $262,500.
Horton, Anthony & Dammann, Zachary to Sumrall, Tre & Eckard, Kayla Sage, 1926 W Mulberry Ct, $267,000.
Khalaf, Saad to Khalaf, Nawaf, 208 W Dawes Ave, $70,000.
Knapp, Trevin L & Michelle D to Markman, James Orrin & Heather Lynn, 15201 Garden St. (Bennet), $935,000.
Knight Rebels LLC to Starbuck, Keenan & Christine, 1745 A St., $240,000.
Knight Rebels LLC to All In Acquisitions LLC, 301 S 18th St., $625,000.
Koll Investment Properties LLC to Martinez, Armando & Vanessa, 2736 Q St., $340,000.
Kortje, Emily to Markovic, Nathaniel, 2956 S 47th St., $200,000.
Kullbom, Christina A to Nguyen, Hien Thi Thai & Ngoc Thi Kim, 1830 Kennedy Dr., $381,000.
Kunz Family Trust to Catlett, Jennifer Lynn, 5510 Buffalo Cir, $285,000.
Lansman, Roger & Vickie to Knezevic, Milo & Christine, 3401 Dudley St., $229,900.
Leif, Cheryl E to Hill, Sherrilyn W, 2804 Lawson Dr., $322,000.
Louis Carl Estates LLC to Rigid Pines Construction Inc, 510 S Front St. (Hallam), $44,000.
Lugn, Troy Anders & Kinser, Courtney Nicole to Webster, Tyler, 504 W Harvest Dr., $317,000.
Malik, Athar S to Cruz, Miguel, 2120 C St., $110,000.
Martens, Leslie L to Todd C Martens LLC, address unspecified, $603,345.
Martens, Leslie L to Todd C Martens LLC, 4901 SW 126th St. (Pleasant Dale), $603,345.
Marx, Geralyn J to Homemade Holdings LLC, 3025 N 44th St., $140,000.
McCormick, Cheryl L to Irons, Jack Lifetime Trust, 1128 N 66th St., $180,000.
McDowell, Lucas & Ives, Shaina to Nelson, Richard & Marks-Nelson, Eileen, 3130 N 74th St., $295,000.
McGill, David & Susan to Knapp, Trevin L & Michelle D, 11901 S 171st Ct (Bennet), $940,000.
Medallion Custom Homes Inc to Buhr Homes Inc, 8831 Buckley Creek Rd., $80,000.
Mercier, Eric P to Christensen, Lindsey M, 204 W 7 St. (Firth), $274,000.
Mertens, Michael R & Michelle to BMV Properties LLC, 611 Cottonwood Dr., $248,000.
Metcalf, Ryan & Amanda to Bassett, Jade & Chase, 7940 S 97th Bay, $599,900.
Meyer, Joey L & Sparrow S to Fendrick, Matthew & Lori Hoetger, 3931 Village Ct, $479,000.
Miles, Elizabeth to Schafer, Andrew M & Amy L, 1030 Plum St., $136,250.
Miller, Ronald A & Schmidt, Anita L to Pekarek, Jenee’, 3200 Carnelian St., $320,000.
Moritz, Kyle J to Dormann, Connor, 1625 SW Jordan St., $237,000.
Mowery, Janet L to Todd C Martens LLC, address unspecified, $603,345.
Mowery, Janet L to Todd C Martens LLC, 4901 SW 126th St. (Pleasant Dale), $603,345.
Nebraska Wesleyan University to Wallace, Grant M & Stephanie Davis, 1010 Piedmont Rd., $850,000.
Nguyen, Kim Phuong T to Yuot, Bern P & Teny, Angelina Stephen Liah, 2315 SW 17th St., $284,500.
Northup, Robin A to London, Lisa, 5631 Harmony Ct, $265,000.
Old City Homes Inc to Mutty, Yogeswaran Kanasan & Rao, Aparna Poovadavenkatachalapathy, 3345 N 92 St., $469,000.
Owens, David & Karmen to Johnson, Kendra Joan Tillemans, 1625 Pawnee St., $272,000.
Papke, Norval L Jr to Forney, Adam R & Jackie A, 4503 Olive Creek Rd. (Hickman), $360,000.
Quiring, Randall D & Anne to Ahlers, Anita, 4921 Gladstone St., $239,500.
Quiring, Tyler to Shanahan, Greta A & Seth A, 1536 W Avalanche Rd., $489,000.
Real Growth LLC to Morton, Jacob, 1909 S 52nd St., $205,000.
Regan, Patrick to Paige One Promotions LLC, 1611 Harrison Ave, $245,000.