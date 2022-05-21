Real estate records, 5/22

Kohl, Phyllis D to Velez, Efrain Fuentes & Parra, Yuridia Adame, 1331 N 55th St., $120,000.

Kolarik, Janis to Big Wave Investment LLC, 518 NW 6th St., $225,000.

Koll Investment Properties LLC to Helyx Investments LLC, 2222 Orchard St., $800,000.

Korte, Joan M & Parkhurst, John L to Lyons, Kramer L & Jamie L, 5741 Culwells Rd., $460,000.

Krivda, Christopher S to Krivda, Emily, 2776 Cable Ave, $44,000.

Krivda, Mark A to Krivda, Emily, 2776 Cable Ave, $44,000.

Krivda, Steven H to Krivda, Emily, 2776 Cable Ave, $42,000.

Kroeker & Gubser Development LLC to Jones, James A & Feistner, Hilary K, 9446 Merryvale Dr., $357,523.

Krueger Carpet Inc & Krueger, Calvin C to Sutter Pl. Properties LLC, 5221 S 48th St., $625,000.

Krueger, Charles & April to Hanumantharao, Samerender Nagam, 2626 A St., $236,000.

Krueger, Robert E & Shannon M to Jairajan, Swetha Pallavi, 2835 Drake St., $285,000.

Kuhlmann, Marcus F Revocable Trust to Eggers, Kim A, 8801 S 37th St., $385,000.

La Home Builders Inc to Destiny Homes LLC, 8733 Tralee Rd., $250,000.

Laguna, Jesus & Mackenzie to Jdb Properties LLC, 7221 Morton St., $246,000.

Lahrs, Roxanna G to Young, Kennedy C & Kricket C, 2165 Kingswood Cir, $245,000.

Lake, Barry to All In Acquisitions LLC, 3202 N 48th St., $525,000.

Lake, Barry to All In Acquisitions LLC, 3216 N 48th St., $525,000.

Lake, Barry to All In Acquisitions LLC, 1931 S 10th St., $525,000.

Lake, Barry to All In Acquisitions LLC, 1939 S 10th St., $525,000.

Lake, Barry to All In Acquisitions LLC, 1838 S 10th St., $525,000.

Lambert, Jessie E & Monica M to Plantenga, Darren P, 4305 W Milton Rd., $338,500.

Lammers, Megan Sue to Black, Katie & Dowdle, Emily, 2200 Sewell St., $254,046.

Lamprecht, Ben J to Newell, Samantha L & Dustin, 3444 T St., $53,000.

Lanham, Dennis David Revocable Trust to Nowak, Waldemar & Danuta & Bartyczak, Adrian, 2464 NW 46th St., $285,000.

Lannin, Matthew & Van Parijs, Marie to Burt, Walker T & Smith, Sydnie F, 7041 Garland St., $236,125.

Larson, Alexandria M & Brown, Brylin T to Mahin, Jacob & Jena, 2733 Randolph St., $208,000.

Launch Enterprises LLC to Laick 2 LLC & Notnef LLC, 5620 S 49th St., $800,000.

Lavender Wanderlust Escapes LLC to Soden, Kelly G & Amber J, 3111 N 70th St. (Unit #2), $132,000.

Lbj Investments to Angeles, Hector Tapia, 3243 Q St., $53,000.

Lebsock, Phillip C & Tanya L to Phung, Linh & Nguyen, Bao Hoang, 6741 Deerwood Dr., $390,000.

Legacy Homes Omaha LLC to Hilger, Joseph & Maria, 11926 N 142nd St. (Waverly), $430,000.

Legacy Homes Omaha LLC to Smith, Sharon K & Thomas G, 3449 Renegade Blvd, $385,000.

Legacy Homes Omaha LLC to Nguyen, Hung & Bette, 7341 N 9th St., $446,059.

Legacy Homes Omaha LLC to Hardy, Bryan & Stacey, 910 Kooser Dr., $464,123.

Legacy Homes Omaha LLC to Johnson, Brian & Courtney, 1545 W Avalanche Rd., $488,205.

Legacy Homes Omaha LLC to Mcintyre, Jessica & Jared, 1728 W Snowshoe Dr., $370,238.

Legacy Model Properties LLC to Aspen Home Builders LLC, 3001 Bertram St. (Roca), $75,000.

Legacy Model Properties LLC to Dustin Wallman Construction LLC, 3008 Walter Ter (Roca), $107,500.

Leija, Emilio & Lidia to Martinez, Hilario Avila, 2423 SW 16th St., $1.

Leisy, Roger L to Smith, Dorothy M, 2401 S 60th St. (Unit #7), $189,000.

Lessor, Sue to Argir, Randall John, 1540 N Cotner Blvd (Unit #B111), $65,000.

Lewin, Craig Scott to Chavira, Renae E, 1840 Kings Hwy, $410,000.

Lied Pl. LLC to Jackson Family Trust, The, 1125 Q St. (Unit #1501), $1,310,018.

Lincoln Federal Bancorp Inc to Murray Custom Homes LLC, 3469 Tree Line Dr., $135,000.

Lincoln Federal Bancorp Inc to Dao, Tuan & Nguyen, Emily, 3455 Tree Line Dr., $135,000.

Lincoln Federal Bancorp Inc to Morgan Construction LLC, 3645 Wilderness Hills Blvd, $97,000.

Lincoln Federal Bancorp Inc to Manion Construction Inc, 9355 Castle Pine Dr., $297,003.

Lincoln Federal Bancorp Inc to Signature Development LLC, 9510 Wilderness Sky Dr., $198,000.

Lincoln Federal Bancorp Inc to Signature Development LLC, 9501 Wilderness Sky Dr., $198,000.

Lincoln Federal Bancorp Inc to Manion Construction Inc, 9417 Wilderness Sky Dr., $297,003.

Lincoln Federal Bancorp Inc to Oncenter Construction Inc, 9350 Wilderness Sky Dr., $99,000.

Lincoln Federal Bancorp Inc to Manion Construction Inc, 9231 Castle Pine Dr., $297,003.

Lincoln Homebuyers LLC to Christensen, Melanie, 643 S 29th St., $120,000.

Lindas' Retirement LLC to Dawson, Bruce E & Barret, Michelle M, 2435 C St., $230,000.

Lockard, Ronald J Estate to Bluhm, Randy S & Rhonda J, 722 Brookside Dr., $825,000.

Lofing, Brett to Knaub, Zachary & Putt, Robert, 2021 G St., $425,000.

Lukasiewicz, Troy M & Delcie L to Lukasiewicz, Sydney Ann, 4247 N 18th St., $200,000.

Lyons, Kramer L & Jamie L to Teah, James & Shirley, 1041 Humphrey Ave, $352,000.

M&g Holdings LLC to Riley, Jared, 939 Titan Dr. (Hickman), $299,900.

Mag1 LLC to 858 LLC, 2835 M St., $261,000.

Maher, Brian & Peggy to Starr, Nancy, 6914 Milan Dr., $245,000.

Manion Construction Inc to Williams, Kristopher John & Katie Lynne, 7414 Anselm Ln, $434,589.

Manion Construction Inc to Alebadi, Imad K & Saleh, Fatemah W, 7328 Anselm Ln, $431,500.

Manley, Matthew E & Elizabeth A to Ek, Ruth Kohtz & Andrew, 2500 Saint Thomas Dr., $329,000.

Manson, Mary K Estate to Fox, James E, 2330 W Cove Dr., $204,000.

Mar, Stanley & Tamela S to Shearer, Jason & Jacquie, 1835 S 50th St., $285,000.

Marshall, Jennifer A Revocable Trust to Johnson & Svehla Family Trust, 8915 Buckshot Rd., $280,000.

Masten, Benjamin J & Jessica M to Oakeson, Rachel & Jeff, 9221 Blacksmith Rd., $420,000.

McElrath, Steven Lee to Wanser, Steve & Kaycee, 1857 Pawnee St., $200,000.

McHomesolutions LLC to Tss Investments LLC, 1618 S 14th St., $315,000.

McIlwain, Gregory Allen & Trang Minh to Mcilwain, Gregory Allen, 3007 S 44th St., $NaN.

McIntyre, Jared D & Jessica A to Perez, Jordan, 6100 NW 12th St., $271,500.

Meals Construction LLC to Wharton, Jeffrey A, 1334 E 8th St. (Hickman), $369,000.

Meisinger, David L & Gable, Sherry L to Tharp, John R & Frakes, Tracy, 2230 S Canterbury Ln, $291,001.

Mensinger, Adam & Johnson, Lori K to Pamex LLC, 4535 S 58th St., $203,000.

Menter, Joel & Rachel to Johnson, Riley & Daniels, Mackenzie, 908 Carlos Dr., $262,500.

Mertz, Rodney L & Jean D to Mertz, Robert W D, 1370 S 32nd St., $100,000.

Merwick, Susan to Velder, Debra M, 8049 S 16th St., $287,000.

Meyer, Thomas Michael to Sherman, Christopher J, 7110 S 30th Pl, $245,000.

Miller, Jon C & Larson-miller, Cynthia S to Wachal, Jordan & Michaela, 16450 Reehl Pl (Roca), $733,500.

Mirzokarimova, Dilrabo to Rose, Kristin & George, 7001 S 42nd St., $400,000.

Mmjs Properties LLC to Steward, Michele, 5230 S 52nd St., $230,000.

Moody, Paul M to Kalkowski, Kade & Bailey, 5710 Wilshire Blvd, $282,000.

Morrill, Dustin O to Garcia, Erika, 2630 NW 52nd St., $226,250.

Moseman, Richard R to Acorn Properties LLC, 1919 S 16th St., $130,000.

Moyer, Shawn & Sidneiy to Ckr Properties LLC, 3125 Vine St., $92,000.

Munter, Eugene B & Marsha S to Zjlp LLC, 1234 Goodhue Blvd, $212,500.

National Residential Nominee Services Inc to Chealey, Alyssa S, 7711 Phares Dr., $335,000.

Navarro, Roxana A to Garcia, Juan & Allison, 5206 W Benton St., $155,000.

Nealon, Andrew to Armstrong, Isaac & Swartz, Taylor, 2600 County Down Ct, $210,000.

Nebco Inc to Hawkins, Joanne Shaw Revocable Trust, 303 Bushclover Rd., $60,900.

Neighborhoods Inc D/B/A Neighborworks Lincoln to Gahan, Reid & Luedders, Sara, 3136 R St., $272,000.

Neujahr, Raymond Spousal Trust to Rudolph Family Trust, 10201 N 98th St., $445,000.

New Traditions Home & Realty LLC D/B/A Hartland Homes to Gutierrez, Alexander Gutierrez & Gonzalez, Dunia Utra, 1617 SW 28 St., $268,534.

Nguyen, Alex to Akre, Modeste D, 132 Sante Fe Trl, $216,000.

Nguyen, Hien to Mimosa Investments LLC, 240 C St., $1,010,000.

Nguyen, Hien to Mimosa Investments LLC, 232 C St., $1,010,000.

Nguyen, Hien to Mimosa Investments LLC, 448 N 24th St., $1,010,000.

Nguyen, Nghia & Huynh, Thuy to Huynh, Tan Tai & Tran, Thi Bang Tam, 2201 Lynnridge Cir, $211,000.

Nuhaven Builders LLC to Krueger, Robert E & Shannon M, 10949 Crescent Moon Pl, $618,960.

Oakview Builders Inc to Samani-sprunk, Bryan & Tyler, 7317 Swiss Alps Ave, $529,950.

Old City Building Group LLC to Adcock, Kara & Shane, 941 N 105th St., $485,000.

Old City Building Group LLC to Waris, Mohammed & Fink, Kayla M, 10600 Crescent Moon Dr., $670,000.

Old City Homes Inc to Brown, Daniel K, 1135 N 104 St., $675,000.

Oyl Mission LLC to Apricity Homes LLC, 6421 Campbell Dr., $412,000.

Parker, Marques & Tara to Flanagan, Emmylou & Chad, 2500 N 79th St., $348,000.

Pasewalk LLC to 858 LLC, 3101 Holdrege St., $402,000.

Pasewalk LLC to 858 LLC, 3115 Holdrege St., $402,000.

Peach, Gus & Marilyn to Lopez, Katherine Juarez, 4000 S 56th St. (Unit #253c), $115,000.

Pedersen, David C & Niemeyer, Nancy A to Mattyasovsky, Stefan & Mary, 8523 Barkley Dr., $625,000.

Perez, Jordan to Meyer, Alyssa K, 4401 Witherbee Blvd, $193,000.

Peterson, Joseph D to Lindahl, Loren L & Rita M, address unspecified, $887,570.

Pfeiffer Construction Inc to Fischer, Dennis L & Lisa M, 7840 Patrick Ave, $450,000.

Pgb LLC to 858 LLC, 825 Hanneman Dr., $217,000.

Pgb LLC to 858 LLC, 845 Hanneman Dr., $217,000.

Pham, Nhan Thi & Huynh, Mai Van to Conklin, Jamie, 2951 P St., $163,000.

Philippi, Amy J to Wilke, Denise M, 7420 S St. #23, $111,750.

Phillipi, Amy J & Marsteller, John S to Wilke, Denise M, 7420 S St. #23, $111,750.

Pike, Argie M to Boutdy, Chanpheng, 1030 N 70th St., $175,000.

Pine Crest Homes LLC to Mac, Samantha & Andrew, 8731 S 81 St., $466,712.

Plainview Holdings LLC to Slp Properties LLC, 2200 Dudley St., $135,000.

Plainview Holdings LLC to Slp Properties LLC, 1438 N 21st St., $130,000.

Plainview Holdings LLC to Lnk Properties N LLC, 804 Y St., $95,000.

Poised Properties LLC to Yllaconza, Raphael Silverio, 1745 Garfield St., $199,900.

Poskochil, Michael L & Mary P to Jp Investments LLC, 824 Garfield St., $129,500.

Potter, Craig D to Hardesty, Matthew W & Whitney L, 3942 Pace Blvd, $320,000.

Pounds, Jeramy A to Blow, Joshua M & Kasey R, 1123 W Avon Ln, $237,000.

Prairie Home Builders Inc to Baker, Robert Brendan & Elizabeth Leigh, 10100 S 31 St. (Roca), $519,900.

Prairie Home Builders Inc to Biester, Christian & Kaitlyn, 7620 Yankee Woods Dr., $327,342.

Prairie Home Builders Inc to Kelly, Audra E, 7349 Strait Rd., $525,000.

Prange, Cary L & Lori L to Hays, William, 502 Russell St. (Firth), $295,000.

Pray, Kevin Roger & Rebecca to Kerrigan, Daniel, 5331 Heumann Dr., $200,000.

Pruss, Jacob M & Kelsey N to Huston, Rachel L, 4034 Garfield St., $230,000.

Quentin & Marie LLC to Beezley, Bonita J, 2425 Folkways Blvd (Unit #336), $120,000.

R C Krueger Development Company to J & A Homes LLC, 9639 Topher Blvd, $82,950.

Radebaugh, Kenton L Estate to 15'er LLC, 440 S 39th St., $212,170.

Rangel, Jose to Bdga Buzz LLC, 1529 S 9th St., $221,500.

Rayment, Mary Ann to Junge, Jolanda J, 6911 S 90th St., $220,000.

Raymond, Curtis Greg & Julie A to Shupe, Matthew P & Jessica Joy, 8600 Roca Rd. (Roca), $1,600,000.

Read, David D & Mccracken, Sara J to Ruiz, Marvin A, 815 Indian Hills Dr., $256,000.

Reese, Donnis J & Ward, Linda K Joint Revocable Trust to Doyle, Spencer, 1262 Shadow Moss Ln, $340,000.

Reinick, John Estate to Magnuson, Craig A, 1336 N 23rd St., $110,000.

Reinick, John Jr Estate to Magnuson, Craig A, 1346 N 23rd St., $50,000.

Remington Homes LLC to Converse, Jeremy & Amanda, 11946 N 143rd St. (Waverly), $326,900.

Resnik, Darko to Hung, Tzu Han, 5523 S 31st St. (Unit #10), $90,700.

Retzlaff, Gregory M to Valric LLC, address unspecified, $3,300,000.

Retzlaff, Randy R & Cherlyn K to Retzlaff, Brent M & Jestina M, 20700 NW 40th St. (Raymond), $270,000.

Rietsch, Roger to Buchholz, Gregory L & Diana M, 2215 Marigold Cir, $255,000.

Rlm Enterprises LLC to Timber Ridge Homes Inc, 220 Kristi Ln (Hickman), $49,900.

Robison, Meg to Otazu, Jennifer Irrevocable Trust, 8420 Navajo Trl, $370,000.

Rokeby Holdings Ltd to Aks Revocable Trust, 10212 S 77th St., $122,000.

Rollan, Uroule to Pruss, Jacob & Kelsey, 7330 Beaver Creek Ln, $376,000.

Romsdal, Karen to Panka Developers Pc, 4120 C St., $160,000.

Rosado, Christopher W to Scheel, Tristin, 3021 S 11th St., $139,900.

Rosburg Enterprises Inc to Goering, Oren & Nancy, 739 S 41st Cir, $371,000.

Rose, George Iii & Clapper, Kristin to Sisel, Melissa R, 7460 Dotson Rd., $255,020.

Rosen, Scott David to Newman, Stephanie A, 3424 X St., $155,000.

Rybak, Sergey to Kekula-nwanya, Satta & Nwanya, Victor, 1240 Julesburg Dr., $419,000.

Safe Harbour Eat-xxii LLC to Lpr LLC, 4535 N 52nd St. (Unit #B), $1,200,000.

Safe Harbour Eat-xxii LLC to Lpr LLC, 4535 N 52nd St. (Unit #A), $100,000.

Sampson Residential Properties LLC to Eisenhauer, Dean E & Maria, 4124 Carnation Dr., $595,750.

Schauer, Aaron Michael to Dynamic Properties LLC, 4000 S 56th St. (Unit #106a), $92,000.

Schleuger, Robert to Tgaatg LLC, 237 NW 20th St., $132,000.

Schmechel, Linda K Revocable Living Trust to Henderson, Jay E & Pauline R, 3001 S 51st St. Ct (Unit #350), $203,053.

Schmutte, Kathleen J Revocable Trust, The to Gana, Craig A & Lori A, address unspecified, $1,162,500.

Schneider Custom Homes Inc to Foote, Jeremy & Tiffany, 3428 Desperado Dr., $439,900.

Schneider Custom Homes Inc to Tran, Vinh & Mylinh, 1239 Julesburg Dr., $417,600.

Schneider Custom Homes Inc to Gardner, Billy L & Julie K, 1055 Julesburg Dr., $486,805.

Schneider, Janice to Portz, Robert C & Raylene C, 515 W Harvest Dr., $300,500.

Scholl, Linda K Estate to Schreiner, John D & Carol A, 2455 Northline Ct, $220,000.

Schreiner, John D to Tucci, James & Melissa, 2420 N 83rd St., $416,500.

Sedlak, Betty J to Jdb Properties LLC, 1222 Dublin Rd., $236,000.

Series 3-8128 LLC to Trio Elite Homes LLC, 544 Chestnut St. (Hickman), $210,000.

Shelton, John J & Karen K to Anderson-tinarwo, Lindy, 5927 Minter Ln, $384,000.

Shield, Donald R & Denece D to Blanchard, Matthew D & Holly L, 3126 King Ridge Ct, $270,000.

Shumaker, Brandon J & Star F to Homemade Holdings LLC, 5701 Kearney Ave, $107,000.

Siefkes, Dean L & Andrea G to Vetsch, Mark & Hayden, Candyce, 5910 La Salle St., $296,000.

Sierra Holdings LLC to Aterra 171 8500 Amber Hill Lincoln LLC, 8500 Amber Hill Ct, $1,100,000.

Sierra Holdings LLC to Aterra 170 3500 Village Lincoln LLC, 3500 Village Dr., $1,475,000.

Skiles, Caleb J & Molly M to Aldana, Alexander J, 5450 Covey Ct, $265,000.

Small, Quinton W & Jessica Larue to Jesske, Judson J & Kaye L, 2930 S 89th St., $550,000.

Smetter Custom Homes Inc to Duane Larson Construction Co, 10321 Wayborough Ln, $288,999.

Smetter Custom Homes Inc to Duane Larson Construction Company, 10303 Wayborough Ln, $288,999.

Smith, Marjorie A Estate to Seacrest, Connor Raschke Irrevocable Trust, 3025 Kucera Dr., $350,000.

Snb Construction Ii Inc to Ebeling, Bradley & Tuoi, 6024 Las Verdes Ln, $393,800.

S 11th St. Properties LLC to Stdb LLC, 1505 S 11th St., $525,000.

Sparks, Curtis J & Stephanie C to Anderson, Kerri J, 6831 Shadow Ridge Rd., $600,000.

Stanczyk, Bobby to Rosenquist, Levi & Jayden, 2815 Jane Ln, $302,500.

Starck, James W & Connie L to 1991 Properties LLC, 5404 Enterprise Dr., $108,000.

Starostka-Lewis LLC to Old City Homes Inc, 920 N 107th St., $92,400.

Starostka-Lewis LLC to Mikhaylenko, George, 910 N 106th St., $92,400.

Starostka-Lewis LLC to Old City Homes Inc, 918 N 106th St., $92,400.

Starostka-Lewis LLC to Troy Bugbee Homes LLC, 3426 Renegade Blvd, $124,900.

Starostka-Lewis LLC to Wilson, James W, 7517 S 79th St., $484,900.

Starostka-Lewis LLC to Schneider Custom Homes Inc, 1410 W Big Sky Rd., $80,400.

Starostka-Lewis LLC to Troy Bugbee Homes LLC, 1439 W Beartooth Dr., $84,400.

Starostka-Lewis LLC to Meals Construction LLC, 1700 W Beartooth Dr., $85,900.

State Of Nebraska Department Of Roads to Garza, Graciela Diaz De Leon, address unspecified, $9,230.

Stdb LLC to Trio Elite Homes LLC, 544 Chestnut St. (Hickman), $210,000.

Stdb LLC to Knight Rebels LLC, 1505 S 11th St., $654,500.

Stephens, Jason N & Ofelia H to Linsenmeyer, Jeffrey & Moser, Natasha, 5415 W Brixton Dr., $352,000.

Stivers, Fordyce E to Hoppe Homes LLC, 1620 S 84th St., $680,000.

Stivers, Fordyce E to Ward F Hoppe LLC, 1620 S 84 St. (rural), $274,000.

Stonecreek Custom Home Builders LLC to Ziemke, Michelle R, 1325 E 9th St. (Hickman), $481,598.

Stonybrook Homes Inc to Woodward, William E & Carol J, 9068 Red Sky Ln, $323,950.

Stonybrook Homes Inc to Shandera, Jill, 2725 Regent Pl, $359,950.

Stonybrook Homes Inc to Nichols, Karen K & Himmelberg, Craig A, 2801 Regent Pl, $394,265.

Stonybrook Homes Inc to Brookside Properties LLC, 1680 NW 50th St., $202,261.

Stonybrook Homes Inc to Brookside Properties LLC, 1684 NW 50th St., $202,161.

Stonybrook Homes Inc to Brookside Properties LLC, 1688 NW 50th St., $200,261.

Stonybrook Homes Inc to Brookside Properties LLC, 1692 NW 50th St., $200,861.

Stubbendieck, Sally to Loucks, Lori & Stubbendieck, Sally J, 1921 Montclair Dr., $100,000.

Studham, Allan to Menard, Connor & Veigel, Haley, 8933 Prairie Village Ct, $340,000.

Stull, Colton & Jayden to Geysun, Gennadiy Jr Dba Gbg Construction, 340 Kristi Ln (Hickman), $52,000.

Sukup, Randall L & Laurie A to Daugherty, Shirley & James, 3335 Prairieview Dr., $330,000.

Sutter Pl. Properties LLC to Cheryl Properties LLC, 5221 S 48th St., $2,000,000.

Sutton, Jacob & Chelsie to Strilkivsky, Ivan V, 3636 W Rose St., $340,000.

Swanson, Max Andrew & Celise Hand to Whalen, David E & Rhonda J, 820 Aster Rd., $400,000.

Tabitha Inc & Tabitha Housing Corporation to Tabitha Intergen LLC, 420 S 47th St., $537,400.

Tam Square Realty LLC to Mih Lincoln Investments LLC, 2730 N 1st St. (Unit #2730), $3,075,000.

Tam Square Realty LLC to Mih Lincoln Investments LLC, 2720 N 1st St. (Unit #2720), $3,075,000.

Tam Square Realty LLC to Mih Lincoln Investments LLC, 2710 N 1st St. (Unit #2710), $3,075,000.

Tam Square Realty LLC to Mih Lincoln Investments LLC, 2700 N 1st St. (Unit #2700), $3,075,000.

Tam Square Realty LLC to Mih Lincoln Investments LLC, 1620 Prospect St., $400,000.

Teamwork Construction LLC to Avila, Cecilia A Villalovos, 5901 Havelock Ave, $190,000.

Tenopir, Grace A to Roberts, Aaron & Cassandra, 3200 Orchard St., $171,460.

Tessalee, John & Brittany to Dinan, Sarah, 3015 S 12th St., $149,800.

Than, Thien Hau & Ho, Mia Tran to Pgb LLC, 1742 N 23rd St., $157,500.

Thompson, Nicholas to Cider, Brooke, 708 S 18th St., $119,000.

Thompson, Terry & Stephany to Moose Mountain Lodge LLC, 801 O St. (Unit #340), $800,000.

Tiangco, Mary Lou to Xu, Zhong & Fu, Jing, 7011 Carol Cir, $162,000.

Timber Ridge Homes Inc to Berck, Bernard, 1034 Annabel Ave (Hickman), $434,900.

Timmerman, Megan to Bremer, William & Judy, 3841 B St., $241,000.

Tnt 1109 LLC to Koll Investment Properties LLC, 1109 N 28th St., $733,000.

Tnt 1121 LLC to Koll Investment Properties LLC, 1121 N 28th St., $1,239,000.

Tomasek Homes Inc to Jacobs, James E & Jill R, 8911 White Horse Way, $629,000.

Topp, Jonathan D to Duhsmann, Jade, 706 Everett St. (Firth), $250,000.

Tran, Dung to Hamilton, Ethan, 1700 Belford St., $240,000.

Tran, Tommy & Christine to Reynolds, Brennen & Grimm, Carly, 5615 Dogwood Dr., $284,000.

Trimble, Mary A to Lewis, Mark, 4010 Taliesin Dr., $776,000.

Triple H Investments LLC to 3951 N 27th St. LLC, 3951 N 27th St., $3,216,737.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0