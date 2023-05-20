Bergevin, Jason M & Fiala, Jenna E to Thestral Trust, 7311 S 96th Ct, $900,000.
Big Wave Investment LLC to Kinnaman, Bradley & Stephanie, 1025 N 53rd St., $139,000.
Black Forest Partners Inc to Alderman, Brad, 6333 Carveth Ct, $200,000.
Blomstedt, Justin P & Tabitha A to Pecha, Meaghan C, 8521 Sunridge Rd., $291,000.
Boothe, Clint P & Theresa G to Seminario, Maxx, 328 E St., $96,000.
Boothe, Clint P & Theresa G to Seminario, Maxx, 326 E St., $15,000.
Brandt, Dorothy C Trust to Chandler, Colden Chade, 809 S 36th St., $265,500.
Bring, Jeffry E to Garcia, Brian O, 2931 Dorothy Dr., $317,000.
Buggi, Jasmin M to Wilson, Cole, 6700 Gladstone St., $219,900.
Burkey, Troy And Lindsay Joint Trust to Cookman, Brock & Heather, 6340 S 118 Ct, $1,850,000.
Bwj LLC to Lincoln Literacy Council, 1023 Lincoln Mall, $1,357,065.
Carlson, Debra K to Whipps, Zach Taylor, 3919 Washington St., $185,000.
Carson, Gerald G & Bonnie J to Hales, Omar, 421 N 104th St., $507,000.
Case, Randall N & Karen S to Beddes, James Colt & Shari, 7000 S 75th St., $625,000.
Catalyst Holdings LLC to New Era Real Estate LLC, 3025 D St., $110,055.
Clegg, Karen S to Egging, Lucas R & Jessica L, 1420 W Lander Dr., $409,900.
Clm Homes LLC to Rodriguez, Patrick & Thomas Courtney Jae, 5400 W Gary Gately St., $339,900.
Cox, Sean & Lauren to Schlange, Bradley & Kallie, 310 Roland Ln (Hickman), $390,000.
Dal Properties LLC to Koch, Sheila, 1609 Euclid Ave, $177,500.
David A D Homes Inc to Anderson, Darwin & Linda, 10920 Crescent Moon Pl, $659,000.
Derr, Robin to Bonneau, Lacey, 1544 S 27th St., $215,000.
Dittmer, Gene to Dittmer, Gene & Lori, 2934 Raleigh St., $168,200.
Dittmer, Gene & Lori to L & D Gloystein Family Trust, 4214 N 7th St., $168,200.
Domeier, Janet K Trust to Gore, Robert L & Mary K, 7400 Lucile Cir, $430,000.
Duong, Vo Van & Le, Mong Thu Thi to Andy Schock Inc, 2905 S St., $100,000.
Dux, Andrew & Nicole to Villalobos, Jason, 1235 N 96th St., $407,000.
Eddy, Samuel M & Jamie to Parry, James & Brenda, 7390 Rachel Rd., $397,000.
Elkhorn Capital LLC to Strotheide, Regg & Cydney, 3460 Neerpark Dr., $217,500.
Essay, Andrew J & Rochelle K B to McCloskey, Matthew E & Christina C, 7300 Whitestone Dr., $405,000.
Fletcher St. LLC to Cl Development LLC, 2700 Fletcher Ave, $2,225,000.
Flood, Logan S & Kinder, Tora A to Ocker, Jessica Ann, 9322 Forest Glen Dr., $345,000.
Foust, Robert C to Roe Living Trust, The, 3727 Washington St., $78,250.
Gange, Brian T to Tekolste, Felicia, 710 Russell St. (Firth), $175,000.
Garmel Properties LLC to Franz Investments LLC, 639 W High St., $525,000.
George, John H & Louise Gayle to Heinzle, Joe & Karen, 9740 Balkan Ave, $581,140.
Gibson, Paula M to Mirzokarimov, Mirzokhalim & Khasanova, Koumri Khairullaevna, 8864 Sicily Ln, $250,000.
Gould, Robin L & Tina K to Spencer, Anna, 1629 Harwood St., $210,000.
Hansen, David R & Martha L to Sturdy, Joann K, 2425 Folkways Blvd (Unit #337), $129,900.
Heins, Tyler & Winter, Karlee to Davis, Kathryn & Harris, Kyle, 5315 N St., $245,000.
Henhouse Capital LLC to Bishop, Dan H & Connie H, address unspecified, $521,892.
Henrichson, Roger A & Joanne K to Hudson Properties LLC, 6018 S 25th St., $285,000.
Herrington, Harry M & Audrey V to Dickey, James D & Dianne V, 7024 Culwells Ct, $327,900.
Hesman, Roger A & Marilyn F to Ingham, Scott T, 9131 Foxtail Dr., $432,000.
Hiatt Construction & Remodeling LLC D/B/A Trademark Builders to Brian Erickson Construction Inc, 8850 Calamus River Rd., $74,000.
Homemade Holdings LLC to Houdek, Brandon D & Mallory A, 2731 NW Dahlia Dr., $249,900.
J & A Homes LLC to Lloyd, James & Sandra, 7430 Maxine Dr., $553,470.
Jou, Stanley & Wendy to Splash Realty LLC, 701 N 27th St., $1,650,000.
Jou, Stanley & Wendy to Splash Realty LLC, 639 N 27th St., $1,650,000.
Jwad LLC to P D D Farm LLC & 89 Development LLC & W Management LLC & Mee Real Estate Hold, 1234 K St., $1,320,000.
Kanji, Bipeen & Jasvanti to Captain Chaos LLC, 1301 Turtle Creek Rd., $295,000.
Koll Investment Properties LLC to Kou, Yupeng & Deng, Yin, 4329 Saint Paul Ave, $279,000.
Kraft, Terry R to Nguyen, Truc Duyen & Pham, Toan Thang, 1712 Sunny Hill Rd., $220,000.
L & D Gloystein Family Trust to Dittmer, Gene & Lori, 2934 Raleigh St., $168,200.
Lammle, Guy M to Himark Land Investments LLC, 7600 San Mateo Ln, $190,000.
Lampshire, Merlyn W Estate to Mangel, Dylan & Sheyenne R R, 3412 Grimsby Ln, $310,000.
Legacy Model Properties LLC to Spring Valley Homes Inc, 10601 S 31st St. (Roca), $82,500.
Leibel, Josh to Schimenti, Noah & Le, Tina, 3938 S 18th St., $210,000.
Lewis-Starostka Inc to Ganz, Connie M, 8900 Shadow Creek Ln, $99,900.
Lincoln Federal Bancorp to Wilderness Hills LLC, 2700 Corral Pl, $1,594,800.
Lincoln Federal Bancorp to Wilderness Hills LLC, 2830 Copper Ridge Dr., $1,594,800.
Lincoln Federal Bancorp Inc to Wilderness Hills LLC, 2700 Corral Pl, $1,594,800.
Lincoln Federal Bancorp Inc to Wilderness Hills LLC, 2830 Copper Ridge Dr., $1,594,800.
Lincoln/Lancaster County Habitat For Humanity Inc to Mourad, Kheri Hamy & Kawal, Souzan, 823 W Saunders Ave, $240,000.
Live Well Designs LLC to Fredrick, Janelle, 9539 Duckhorn Dr., $329,900.
Maier, Alan G & Zoe E to Moore, Tina & Clinton, Brian Roger, 2425 Folkways Blvd (Unit #231), $134,900.
Manion Construction Inc to Wach, Joel & Habron-Wach, Maisie, 7323 Anselm Ln, $489,547.
Matterhorn LLC to Encore At Bishop Heights LLC, address unspecified, $5,000,000.
McCoy, Aaron to Andrade, Alonzo L & Kahanca, Jennifer E, 5539 High St., $240,000.
Meals Construction LLC to Nutting, Christopher Paul & Catherine Ann, 1126 Kantor Ln (Hickman), $455,000.
Miller, Kenneth L & Mary R to Nguyen, Myhanh Thi, 6418 Aylesworth Ave, $298,500.
Mmddj Holdings LLC to Young, Gregory Thomas & Lydia Marie, 2272 Y St., $157,500.
Moses, Andrew D & Michelle M to Stuhmer, Brady & Breeanna, 5230 S 50th St., $300,000.
New Light Homes LLC to Fossberg, Lukas J & Crystal, 3440 Fox Hollow Cir, $249,900.
New Traditions Home & Realty LLC D/B/A Hartland Homes to Justino LLC, 1501 SW Derek Ave, $353,000.
Ocker, James G & Sandra L to Mirza, Ala Al, 3234 Watercress Ln, $340,000.
Osulf, Cody to Lee, Yongsuk & Oh, Sehyeon, 6363 Verano Dr., $410,000.
Pa, Mue & Kaw, Eh to Linares, Nichole L & Hernandez, Jose Alberto Linares, 3100 N 57th St., $205,000.
Pearson, Richard D & Pamela J to Beckner, Davis, 943 Furnas Ave, $195,000.
Phillips, Merna J to Griffin, Tracy, 2320 W Q St., $175,000.
Polivka, Ronald L & Marcene A Revocable Trust to Pierce, Cherie Lynn, 8600 W Adams St., $589,500.
Poskochil, Michael L & Mary P to Matulis, Delores, 1950 S Knights Pl, $245,000.
Pursuit Real Estate LLC to Smith, Paul E Ii, 2821 Starr St., $130,000.
Ramirez, Yolanda C to Adams, Robert Jack, 1920 N 31st St., $101,000.
Red Bishop Heights Jv LLC to Matterhorn LLC, address unspecified, $1,345,515.
Region V Foundation to Silver Attic Properties LLC, 4021 S 20th St., $240,000.
Reine, Mellissa to Lee, Yongsuk & Oh, Sehyeon, 6363 Verano Dr., $410,000.
Remington Homes LLC to Peterson, Eric, 14320 Valentine St. (Waverly), $379,655.
Roe, Linda M to Roe Living Trust, The, 3727 Washington St., $78,250.
Rowe, Connie to Mitchel, Matthew J & Desiree A, 3831 Linden St., $268,000.
Scheinost, Samantha to Happy Moose Properties LLC, 3630 Van Dorn St., $185,400.
Schleicher, Jimmy W Estate to Db Properties LLC, 647 S 55th St., $185,000.
Schliesser, Laura C to Deshon, Lynn, 2641 Winchester S, $285,000.
Schmidt, David M & Marla A to Satterfield, Marcus & Sarah, 3300 S 91st St., $1,250,000.
Schwartz, George S & Pamela J to Newman, William D, 2749 NW Columbine Dr., $315,000.
Security Financial Life Insurance Company to Wilderness Hills LLC, 2700 Corral Pl, $1,594,800.
Security Financial Life Insurance Company to Wilderness Hills LLC, 2830 Copper Ridge Dr., $1,594,800.
Shelton Acres LLC to Kobes, Annette R & Lisa A, 2531 N 69th Ct, $175,000.
Signature Development LLC to Ironwood Properties LLC, 9311 Elm Creek Rd., $143,000.
Skillett, Ryan & Elena to Hopkins, Elizabeth P & Douglas A, 535 Main St. (Hallam), $470,000.
Skillett, Ryan & Elena to Hopkins, Elizabeth P & Douglas A, 545 Main St. (Hallam), $470,000.
Skillett, Ryan & Elena to Hopkins, Elizabeth P & Douglas A, 125 S E St. (Hallam), $470,000.
Skrdla, Deborah A to Leibel, Joshua D, 1800 Burnham St., $125,000.
Smetter Custom Homes Inc to Tang, Katie Bich Ngoc, 2748 Sheila Ln, $364,999.
Smetter Custom Homes Inc to Huffman, Sandra & Joann, 2736 Sheila Ln, $310,499.
Sprouse, William A Ii to Ivie, Tania S & Matthew D, 2521 Surrey Ct, $295,000.
Stiffler, Kristi L to Silva, Brandon S, 2936 N 45th St., $191,000.
Swanson Family Revocable Trust, The to Paff, Jean, 5421 Thies Cove Dr., $280,000.
Tc Accommodator 295 LLC to Horak, David S, 1733 Surfside Dr. (Unit #6), $195,000.
Tiedt, Curtis A to Go Development LLC, 2672 S 12th St., $129,500.
Vbc Investments LLC to Vance, Jeremy & Ariola, Maria Jane, 7101 Eastborough Ln, $185,000.
Vwth8 LLC to Soukup, Chad & Roberta, 5025 W Amarillo Dr., $304,900.
Walk, Taryne & Matzen, George to Velte, Jarod & Jamie, address unspecified, $284,000.
Walters, Andrew & Kathy to Bjorman, Gordon & Deborah, 1715 N 22nd Ct, $212,000.
Wellsandt, Mark L to Bauer, James L, 5423 Pioneers Blvd, $200,000.
Wendelin, Todd to Schliesser, Laura, 19751 SW 58th St. (Hallam), $385,000.
White, Joanne H to Crooks, Marlon & Andrea, 6218 Kearney Ave, $100,500.
Wood, Betty C to Johnson, Elizabeth A, 4061 N 38th St., $263,000.
Zentree Ii LLC to Wilderness Hills LLC, 2700 Corral Pl, $1,594,800.
Zentree Ii LLC to Wilderness Hills LLC, 2830 Copper Ridge Dr., $1,594,800.
Zmarzly, Mark J & Angela K to Ferreyra, Jane & Cristian, 1120 Eastridge Dr., $282,000.
Abel, Stella O & Kevin I to Watchtower Investment Group LLC, 2844 W Peach St., $321,460.
Anderson, Christian D & Janet E to Ayoub, Max & Bartling, Kallie, 8101 S 57th St., $325,000.
Andrew Ross Real Estate LLC to Young, Adam, 4112 Touzalin Ave, $219,900.
Arter, Jesse & Clarissa to Broy, Joseph L & Trisha, 9521 Fairbanks Dr., $459,900.
Ayubzai, Ajmal to Hartmann, Elisha W & Kloucek, Kylie M, 6618 Platte Ave, $205,500.
Baer, Britt to R A Newtz LLC, 1639 S 3rd St., $20,000.
Baer, Britt B to R A Newtz LLC, 1646 S 3rd St., $15,000.
Baer, Britt B to R A Newtz LLC, address unspecified, $6,000.
Banet, Brennan & Rebekah to Hedrick, Caitlyn, 2520 S 54th St., $230,000.
Bell, Gwendolyn J to Ertz, Dillon, 2710 Arlington Ave, $144,000.
Berner, Roger A to Stander Properties LLC, 2224 S 22nd St., $135,000.
Blessing-garner, Paula J to Wilges, Andre Fernando & Jorge, Ln. Jacquer & Wilges, Eduardo Jacquer Jorge, 3001 S 51st St. Ct (Unit #213), $130,000.
Boss, Jonathan to Charroin, Chase & Fry, Faith, 5010 W Zeamer St., $150,000.
Calhoun, Chrystine to Captain Chaos LLC, 2857 Wagon Dr., $310,100.
Calruby LLC to R C Krueger Development Company, address unspecified, $600,000.
Captain B Enterprises LLC to Riley Holdings LLC, 6120 Havelock Ave, $630,000.
Chain Management Corporation to Slp Properties LLC, address unspecified, $315,000.
Chavez, Michael & Raquel to Mtro, Habeeb, 1730 Belford St., $310,000.
Chloupek, Joe S & Collene R to Ridge Pointe Investments LLC, 1003 B St., $275,000.
Coffey, Ryan & Eileen to Toe, She & Say, Hae Kler, 1824 NW 47th St., $302,000.
Coleman, Milan S & Marjorie F to Hartgerink, Gary A & Peggy I, 104 E 7 St. (Firth), $295,000.
Cookman, Brock & Heather to Quandt, Jeffrey, 6550 Pinecrest Dr., $1,250,000.
Craig, Raymond M III & Erica to Klingelhoefer, Joseph D & Sierra N, 4824 Cresthaven Dr., $280,000.
Cronk, Michael S to Miller, Dwight & Hoxie, Sasha, 1809 S Cotner Blvd, $100,000.
Danek, Linnea N to Commonwealth Management Group LLC, 3035 S 46th St., $240,000.
Derks, Gregory Stephen & Jodi Ann to Fuehrer, Cory & Jodi, 9441 Firth Rd. (Firth), $605,000.
Dockhorn, Rick L to Crounse, Brandon, 1200 W Q St., $185,000.
Dockhorn, Rick L to Crounse, Brandon, 1230 W Q St., $185,000.
Egging, Lucas R & Jessica L to Bush, Douglas W & Judith L, 715 W S St., $255,000.
Farvin, Karemu Kathee to Fong, Howard & Maria Life Estates, 3041 Forest Ave, $675,000.
Fisher, Denise L to Crounse, Brandon, 1200 W Q St., $185,000.
Fisher, Denise L to Crounse, Brandon, 1230 W Q St., $185,000.
Fras, Nick & Karen Rae to Montz, Andrew & Vanessa, 5516 S 20th St., $290,000.
G & R Investment Group LLC to Mafrachi, Ahmed Al, 2305 Ramsey Rd., $230,000.
Gable, Douglas J & Jami M to Bower, Matthew & Keri, 18605 N 141st St. (Waverly), $407,000.
Geysun, Gennadiy Jr Dba Gbg Construction to Colon, Nathaniel & Kaylee, 7718 Isidore Dr., $544,950.
Hays, Robert & Veronica to Hays, Kara Ann Guzman, 2430 Winthrop Rd., $210,000.
Hb2 Alternative Holdings LLC to Dao, Hung & Nguyen, Thuy, 2440 NW 4th St., $129,900.
Headrick, Mark T & Sandra A to Wullenwaber, Tyler & Audrey, address unspecified, $189,000.
Helyx Investments LLC to Thorne, Charles F II, 1226 S 14th St., $112,500.
Henrichson, Merlin James Estate to Mccoy, Gavin Adrian & Bredehoeft, Gina Ashley, 4100 Greenwood St., $212,000.
Hruby, Joseph to Gutierrez, Jose Efrain Lopez & Jaramillo, Marisol, 2201 SW 19th St., $190,000.
Hudson, Eric & Pamela to Bohrer, Cole, 1620 N 63rd St., $224,000.
Ironwood Properties LLC to Synergy Homes Inc, 9230 Turkey Creek Rd., $88,000.
Ironwood Properties LLC to Garner, Brandon & Rachael, 2532 Milrose Branch Rd., $129,000.
Isaka, Anthony S to Hornung, Jack & Mcclure, Cassandra D, 4631 W Whisperwood St., $280,000.
James, Lynda Lynette to Maas, Russell S & Clegg, Karen S, 12001 Firth Rd. (Firth), $230,000.
Joanne Shaw Hawkins Revocable Trust to Mclean, Derek & Ronda, 6730 Wildrye Rd., $610,000.
Johnson, Kenneth D & Pamela S to Johnson, Aaron D & Sheldon, Kylie J, 6131 Queens Dr., $265,000.
Juilfs, Berdine G to Juilfs, Richard John, 1030 Cottonwood Dr., $175,000.
Kanter, Chase & Sarah to Baker, Mathue & Colleen, 9560 Hollow Tree Dr., $1,800,000.
King, John L to Nielsen, Isabelle & Bray, Tyler, 4407 NW 51st St., $178,000.
Kisheib, Musa O to Lewis, Curt & Christina & Ryan & Taylor, 2240 N 31st St., $165,000.
Klimes, Dennis E & Sharon Ann to Holle, Tabitha Coe, 819 S 28th St., $156,000.
Knd Investments LLC to 400 Doors LLC, 4931 Lowell Ave, $222,500.
Kollars, Gary & Doreen to Prichard, Dennis J & Pamela J, 9338 Northern Sky Rd., $635,000.
Kopplin, Kyle A & Echo L to Pearson, Cody & Ellie, 708 Glenarbor Cir, $315,000.
Lacey, Paige to Steele, Sara E & Murphy, Aaron, 1621 N 21st St., $211,150.
Ladue, Douglas to Scott, Austin M & Nicole J, 2611 S 40th St., $205,000.
Larson, Christopher E to Cook Family Living Trust, The, 9015 Rock River Rd., $605,000.
Legacy Homes Omaha LLC to Burke, Corttany, 11621 N 146th St. (Waverly), $70,900.
Legacy Homes Omaha LLC to Miller, Larry & Angela, 1429 W Beartooth Dr., $86,000.
Legacy Homes Omaha LLC to Dunrite Homes Incorporated, 1420 W Beartooth Dr., $82,500.
Legacy Homes Omaha LLC to Dunrite Homes Incorporated, 7023 NW 19th St., $74,000.
Legacy Homes Omaha LLC to Zichek, Dan & Anita, 5801 SW Sierra Madre Dr., $72,000.
Let's Go Brandon LLC to Linda Jane LLC, 3400 N 22nd St., $NaN.
Level Up Home Pros Inc to Clover, Dylan & Kerr, Mekenzie, 4830 Woodhaven Dr., $259,900.
Lieske, Scott & Monica to Warner, Eileen, 1909 Sumner St., $235,000.
Lincoln/Lancaster County Habitat For Humanity Inc to Rincon-Flores, Blanca Y, 330 W Saunders Ave, $206,000.
Lloyd, James K & Sandra S to Hartman, Jeffrey C & Ashley N, 7233 Canyon Rd., $363,000.
Lucky Home Offer LLC to Jungck, Anna, 3633 Saint Marys Ave, $229,900.
Luebcke, Margaret J to Witherspoon, Dustin J, 4236 Everett St., $269,900.
Mandy's Painting & Remodeling LLC to Wood, Samantha, 4144 M St., $255,000.
Manion Construction Inc to Skalka, Randy & Marla, 10249 S 26th St. (Roca), $509,816.
Manion Construction Inc to Calhoun, Chrystine, 2625 Barnard Rd. (Roca), $458,762.
Martin, Stephanie P & Shane P to Good Guys Properties LLC, 2660 Park Ave, $189,000.
Mason, Deborah K Estate to R A Newtz LLC, 1601 S 15th St., $35,000.
McPherson, Jessie A to Tolston, James & Michelle, 1312 S 9th St., $145,000.
Meyer, Daniel P & Heather M to Mead, Ellen C, 7010 Woody Creek Cir, $430,000.
Moo, Hae Ler & Paw Hae to Khorram Capital LLC, 1236 Washington St., $166,000.
Mortgage Solutions Of Colorado LLC Dba Mortgage Solutions Financial to Secretary Of Veterans Affairs, An Officer Of The United States, 6010 N 15th Ct, $10.
N Zone Properties LLC to Flores, Pablo, 2817 T St., $230,000.
Ncen LLC to Bread LLC & Charter Title & Escrow Services Inc, 4451 N 26th St., $3,775,000.
Ncen LLC to Bread LLC & Charter Title & Escrow Services Inc, address unspecified, $3,775,000.
Nelson, Terry R & Crystal G to Habel, Nathan, 2344 S 11th St., $230,000.
New Traditions Home & Realty LLC D/B/A Hartland Homes to Corns, Dwayne & Autumn, 1643 SW 29 St., $334,505.
Norman, Michael L to Broers, Douglas & Brittney, address unspecified, $272,700.
Ntc Leasing LLC to Meier, Jeffrey R, 4920 N 57th St. (Unit #12), $113,500.
Oakview Builders Inc to Detour, James B & Katherine A, 9501 Brienna Dr., $523,000.
Oltman Contracting LLC to Bazan, Vladimir, 510 Peach St. (Hallam), $20,000.
Oltman, Kristine to Nakhate, Vishal Vijay & Agarwal, Khushboo, 3761 Pablo Ln, $347,000.
Pecha, Don S & Denise M to Price, Jeff & Niehaus, Elizabeth, 2424 Ryons St., $412,000.
Prairie Home Builders Inc to Adams, Janet M & Max, 6041 S 87th St., $367,533.
Prairie Home Builders Inc to Schenk, Susan, 6112 S 87th St., $375,022.
Rawlinson, Rose Marie to Gaspard, Dominique C Sr & Sanchez, Kassandra, 4141 N 14th St., $259,000.
Realty Works Development LLC to Wangchuck, Pem & Jamtsho, Sonam, 2642 W B St., $285,000.
Reed, John Landon Revocable Trust to Ficke, John R & Linda J, 905 Piedmont Rd., $530,000.
Remington Homes LLC to Burkhardt, Courtney & James, 1219 Julesburg Dr., $428,060.
Safe Harbour Eat-xxxix LLC to Wolken, Larry L, 5531 NW Fairway Dr., $276,600.
Schoenleber, Carol J to Zelnio, David & Tonya, 3553 N 89th St., $235,000.
Shostrom, Conrad D L to Norris, Brad P, 6313 Fremont St., $201,100.
Shreve, Tyler John to Hanson, Taylor, 8903 Sicily Ln, $245,000.
Smetter Custom Homes Inc to Barger, Donna, 10315 Wayborough Ln, $379,999.
Smetter Custom Homes Inc to Metcalf, Ryan & Amanda, 2742 Sheila Ln, $312,999.
Smetter Custom Homes Inc to Barber, Terry & Annette, 2730 Sheila Ln, $378,899.
Smith, Mark E II Revocable Trust to Barnett, Jerry D, 20405 S 12th St. (Hickman), $475,000.
SW Folsom Development LLC to Highridge Builders LLC, 449 S 88th St., $77,900.
Spath, Alice M to Reynolds, Amanda Deann & Haynes, Dakota Kenneth, 4221 N 11th St., $215,000.
Sperling, Ronald M & Karen J Revocable Trust to Kaiser, Alan D & Tamara D, 5600 Stockwell St., $210,000.
Speth, Lucille M to Heinen, Wayne E, 13810 Lancashire St. (Waverly), $199,000.
Sprawling Tree Investments LLC to Deboer, Jason, 1010 Sumner St., $160,000.
Stone, Louise S Revocable Trust to Crowe, Gerald, 4145 Washington St., $225,000.
Stonybrook Homes Inc to Long, Michael & Ellen, 7646 Aero Dr., $392,038.
Sturdy, Joann Kay to Knd Investments LLC, 1401 W Park Ave, $160,000.
Thompson, Joy L to Capps, Richard & Rochelle, 6500 Eureka Dr., $665,000.
Trautman, Gary B to Ertz, Dillon, 2710 Arlington Ave, $144,000.
Trautman, Gregg L & Cynthia J to Ertz, Dillon, 2710 Arlington Ave, $144,000.
Tuttle, James K & Judy L to Roehm, Jerome & Dowling, Olivia, 3011 Shelley St., $315,000.
United Pentecostal Church to Safe Harbour Eat-xxii LLC, 2980 Holdrege St., $450,000.
Vbc Investments LLC to Hickman, Chris & Hames, Nicklin, 5616 Dogwood Dr., $350,000.
Vodicka Construction Inc to Pearl Johnson LLC, 1624 S 93rd St., $575,000.
Walkowiak, Taija & Golden, Mark to Schuerman, Ryley & Quigley, Kierstin & Schuerman, Jill D & Dale A, 6950 Orchard St., $225,000.
Weichel, Jeffrey T & Susan E to Gross, John William & Erica Marie, 9920 N 152 St. (Waverly), $475,000.