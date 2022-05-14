Real estate records, 5/15

Colling, Douglas to Ironwood Properties LLC, 9310 Calamus River Cir, $135,500.
Colling, Terri to Ironwood Properties LLC, 9310 Calamus River Cir, $135,500.
Converse, Jeremy M & Amanda J to O'meara, Douglas & Lindsay, 9215 Leighton Ave, $320,000.
Courtney, Carissa M to Pohlmeier, Jennifer & Young, Patricia A, 1810 Broadmoore Dr., $250,700.
Curti, Diana & Maffei, Robert J Iii to Oerman, Austin C L & Olivia R, 7405 N 17th Ct, $250,500.
Dao, Cuong V & Linda T to Myers, Dexter, 2555 Southview Cir, $845,000.
Darnell, R William to Lin, Haidi & Yuzhi, 1602 Old Glory Rd., $205,000.
Db Properties LLC to Sacred Hill Investments LLC, 5744 Walker Ave, $172,000.
People are also reading…
Derun Building Group Inc to Hinze, Trevor & Rachel, 844 N 105th St., $467,675.
Diekman, Jacob & Amanda to Wayne, Robert & Candace & Hustad, Mark & Ashley, 13483 W Bennet Rd. (Denton), $515,000.
Dietze, Christopher L to Klinker, David, 5112 Garland St., $155,000.
Dinh, Tony Lee & Tran, Anna to Dang, Nhien, 866 S 30th St., $90,000.
Dixon, Kenneth D Estate to Hergenrader, James L, 2115 N 28th St., $58,000.
Dlj Mortgage Capital Inc to Radian Guaranty Inc, 3302 W St., $54,263.
Doan Family LLC to Retzlaff, Gregory M, address unspecified, $533,333.
Doan, Tu Anh & Nguyen, Thuy Tien Thi to Helyx Investments LLC, 1226 S 14th St., $105,000.
Donahue, Matthew A to Breuer, Nathan & Delunger, Jenna, 4140 Normal Blvd, $292,000.
Dougherty, Dana Nicole to Rath, Deborah, 3731 M St., $205,000.
Dougherty, Margaret A Revocable Living Trust to Dougherty, Dana, 3510 N 73rd St., $215,000.
Dowding, Nancy J to Doan Family LLC, address unspecified, $1,400,000.
Doyle, Spencer R to Everley, Adam M & Elaine F, 7050 N 13th St., $470,000.
Duis, Clinton J & Kagle, Aimee N to Rogge, Mark & Krystal, 2840 Shadowbrook Dr., $475,000.
Dunbar, Justin to Kathee-harner, Kambura, 3630 O'sullivan Rd., $225,000.
Earnest, Michelle J to Morgan, Emily B, 2754 Apple St., $150,000.
Ebeling, Bradley J & Tuoi T to Vanek, Jeffrey, 4841 Goldenrod Ln, $225,000.
Eboracum LLC to Mills, Donald L, address unspecified, $70,000.
Ehrlich Revocable Trust to Aura Home Solutions LLC, 1143 Saratoga Ave, $85,000.
Elder Rentals LLC to Pittman, Justin & Amanda, 6202 Leighton Ave, $205,000.
Eldridge, Cheryl F to Hicks, Judy & Woods, Ricky, 2541 Hollyhock Cir (Unit #9), $235,000.
Eno, Susan to Qualified Property Solutions LLC, 938 N 25th St., $70,000.
Epp, Season L Revocable Trust to Fox, Abigail & Michael, 6326 Gabrielle Dr., $460,000.
Erickson, Angela D & Clint T to Remus, Leslie E & Jacob, 13441 Highlander Pl (Waverly), $335,000.
Erickson, Charles G to Darcy, Bryan & Wilma M, 3910 Franklin St., $230,000.
Erickson-greensfelder Trust to Darcy, Bryan & Wilma M, 3910 Franklin St., $230,000.
Erskine, Kevin & Laura to Powers Family Trust, 7908 Upton Grey Ln, $476,000.
Ewbank, Braden & Megan to Ramirez, Maria, 4238 N Park Blvd, $155,000.
Farhan, Riham to Valladares, Itsmania Lopez, 5746 N 20th St., $275,000.
Ferguson, Abbie Marie & Rutar, Spencer Ray to Abernathy, Josiah & Roberts, Samantha, 1843 N 59th St., $181,000.
Fiala, Jill to Page, David James & Nicole D, 179 Laramie Trl, $220,000.
Firstier Bank National Association to Safe Harbour Eat-xxix LLC, 100 N 56th St., $2,300,000.
Firstier Bank National Association to Safe Harbour Eat-xxix LLC, 201 N 56th St., $2,300,000.
Fischer, Dennis L & Lisa M to Beck, Taylor, 1533 W Garfield Cir, $230,000.
Fisher, Steven A Estate to Vbc Investments LLC, 2601 N 47th St., $420,000.
Fleming, Mary T to Wild, Joshua D & Tremain, Kacie R, 415 Eastborough Ln, $130,000.
Foote, Jeremy & Tiffany to Oman, David L, 2025 N 73rd St., $260,000.
Francisco, Lonnie L Estate to Db Properties LLC, 5615 Hallcliffe Ct, $191,000.
Frerichs, Harlan J & Karen K to Siffring, Robert & Linda, 2401 Minuteman Dr., $320,000.
Friend, Michael P & Melanie M to Kasaty, Michael & Brenda, 1500 N 170th Cir, $574,000.
Friesen Contracting LLC to Wunderlich, Amber & Contreras, Kristopher, 2001 Harwood St., $263,000.
Futures Property & Investments LLC to Jeffera Productions LLC, 1715 S 20th St., $220,000.
Gam LLC to 858 LLC, 2000 S 8th St., $235,000.
Gateway Custom Homes Inc to Scheel, Paul A & Deanne C, 331 N 104 St., $529,300.
Gayley, Betty K to Welch, Brian & Leah, 5720 Pawnee St., $243,500.
Geis, Timothy R & Tiffany A to Toy, Roger L & Susan E Hughes, 8540 Look Out Ln, $650,000.
Genrich, Kurt D & Lynda L to Atkin, Gregory S & Mckay, 9617 Saint Clement Cir, $439,000.
Georgiana, Trent & Crystal to Littrel, Shiloh & Meghan, 1309 Ridge Rd. (Hickman), $389,900.
Gering, Bradford C & Debbie A to Misko, Raime, 8238 S 86th St., $200,000.
Gillespie, Kevin R & Sullivan, Lisa M to Richards & Mosser Revocable Joint Trust, 4011 Thorn Ct, $1,520,000.
Gleason, Kevin to Johanson, Seth & Tiffany, 717 S 44th St., $222,500.
Godwin, Carl L & Gayle A to Kinto LLC, 9520 N 1st St., $430,000.
Goedeken, Frank K & Matthew K to 4r Properties LLC, 1229 Trimble St., $165,000.
Goesch, Patrick G & Schmid, Julie M to Goesch, Patrick G, 1520 Surfside Dr., $95,000.
Gonzalez, Sergio to Khan, Sammie & Ziebell, Linsey J, 7241 Whitestone Cir, $350,000.
Gottula, Valerie to Pacific Empire Developers Inc, address unspecified, $1,895,000.
Gould, Robin L & Tina K to Wolfing, Travis & Ashley Ann, 2733 N Cotner Blvd, $100,000.
Graziano, Steven S & Barthuli, Ardis R to Mdds LLC, 128 N 13th St. (Unit #405), $330,000.
Green Light Realty LLC to Hurley, Morgan, 5035 J St., $200,000.
Green, Dominique to Hoover, Elizabeth A, 2005 Sawyer Pl, $223,500.
Greiner, Jerry L Estate to I-rent LLC, 551 Saltillo Rd. (Roca), $410,000.
Grube, Nathan & Jennifer to Gross, Jay & Amy, 2400 A St. (Unit #4), $128,000.
H&s Partnership Llp to Wyatt, Tucker, 3042 N 48th St., $165,000.
Hain, Raymond & Kathryn to Voboril, Thomas & Taylor, 3918 Starr St., $204,000.
Hall, Timothy L & Cydnianne to Hall, James H & Mariah, 861 S 34th St., $112,900.
Hannah, Steve to Efferson, Sayra, 734 Charleston St., $150,000.
Hanson, Tereva A to Gasper, Blair & Dylan, 520 S St. (Hallam), $337,000.
Harmon, Tanner & Kathryn to Phillips, Nicholas Yale & Sarah Emily, 9201 Calamus River Rd., $510,000.
Hauschild, Michael E & Lisa A to Starck, Danielle K, 5420 Quail Ridge Ct, $285,000.
Hausermann, Cherlyn A & Johnson, Vicki Jo to Anderson, David M & Susan M Trust, 3001 S 51st St. Ct (Unit #208), $105,000.
Hays, Jordan E to Docherty, Rene & Kristin, 1207 Ridge Rd. (Hickman), $335,000.
Hays, William C to Docherty, Rene & Kristin, 1207 Ridge Rd. (Hickman), $335,000.
Hb Ii Inc to Gillespie, Kevin & Lisa Trust, 9010 Birdie Run, $70,000.
Heese, Brian S Trust to Guenther, David & Amanda, 4400 Eagle Ridge Rd., $394,000.
Heier, Nicholas A & Shandera, Shayla L to 1991 Properties LLC, 6910 Kearney Ave, $193,000.
Heller Homes LLC to Topp, Rodney D & Debra L, 7725 Aero Dr., $494,950.
Hellings, Jason & Brianna to Khoo, Kah Kheng & Yong, Angeline H, 6711 Monarch Dr., $458,000.
Hellman, Michelle L & Zundel, Michael to Magbitang, Brian & Mckenzie Jo, 2120 N 61st St., $189,900.
Helyx Investments LLC to No Boundry LLC, 2445 E St., $700,000.
Henderson, Timothy Revocable Trust to Soderberg, Tanner & Megan, 4911 Boeckner Ave, $299,900.
Herbek, Evan L to Pgb LLC, 6029 Old Farm Cir, $283,000.
Herman, Sherri L to Calvillo, Danielle & Bryan, 2340 S 18th St., $218,000.
Hier, Kelsey M to Jonas, Abby K, 1335 S 35th St., $191,000.
Hildy Construction Inc D/B/A Hildy Homes to Weese, Benjamin A & Carolyn J Revocable Trusts, 1125 S 89th St., $650,000.
Hinze, Trevor O & Rachel L to Stroh, Mckenzie & Kyle, 8236 Wemsha St., $396,000.
Hoffart, Kent A & Therese B to Zgainer, Brenda K, 5200 Linden St., $256,000.
Hoggatt, Angela R to Jabbar, Raneen, 2633 S 55th St., $180,000.
Holbrook, Mai T to Pauley, Ned, 700 Lester Dr., $200,000.
Holbrook, Robert M to Pauley, Ned, 700 Lester Dr., $200,000.
Holtgrewe, Royce L & Sharon to Jones, Patrick Bowen, 5901 S 50th St., $250,000.
Homemade Holdings LLC to Mehta, Natasha Lee Ann, 7330 Englewood Dr., $299,000.
Hometown Handyman Inc to Wooster, Elizabeth A Living Trust, address unspecified, $378,000.
Howlett, Arthur Ray to Johnson, Courtney & Keel, Charles, 4230 W St., $218,000.
Hunter, David B Estate to Berens, Arthur C & Rhonda, 8049 E Avon Ln, $245,000.
Hunter, Richard S & Sarah D to Beckner, Drake, 2828 Cedar Ave, $231,400.
Huntley, Daniel P to Tarrell, David, 903 S 22nd St., $159,900.
Irions, Anthony C to Melton, Kristina Yvonne & Allerheiligen, Matthew Paul, 1711 Groveland Cir, $260,000.
Itm LLC to Nguyen, Tam & Tran, Hai, 7310 Burlington Ave, $143,000.
Jacobberger Family Revocable Trust Survivor's Trust to Briggs, Cullin & Aunustie, 1121 N 53rd St., $155,000.
Jacobs, James E & Jill R to Grinstead, Kurt M & Teresa J, 810 N 96th St., $430,000.
Johnson, Brooke N to Pgb LLC, 2311 Sheffield Pl, $220,000.
Johnson, Craig T & Kellie A to Johnson, Reed T, 4000 S 56th St. (Unit #376b), $132,000.
Johnson, Janet L to Graham, Tracy, 1723 Oakdale Ave, $330,000.
Johnson, Meghan E to Teager, Seth A & Sarah M, 8851 Venice Ln, $243,000.
Jorgensen, Nancy K to Brase, Angela, 2254 W Todd Ln, $189,000.
Jtre LLC to Shrimpton, Rodney & Karah, 13630 Guildford St. (Waverly), $240,000.
K & J Development LLC to Midwest Innovations LLC, 601 Garrett Pl (Hickman), $152,000.
K & J Development LLC to Midwest Innovations LLC, 603 Garrett Pl (Hickman), $152,000.
K & J Development LLC to Midwest Innovations LLC, 605 Garrett Pl (Hickman), $152,000.
K & J Development LLC to Midwest Innovations LLC, 607 Garrett Pl (Hickman), $152,000.
Kdb Investment Building LLC to Chudomelka, Joseph L & Weigel, Blair E, 5024 Alvo Rd., $267,000.
Keefe, Elizabeth Joan Declaration Of Trust to Smith, Marjory L, 6617 S 57th St., $318,000.
Kenyon, Heather L to Baum, Garret A & Villines, Ann R, 3237 N 95th St., $440,000.
Kholousi, Mansour & Kathy to Waely, Hussain Al & Alrammahi, Feryal, 2825 N 14th St., $49,200.
Kleeb, Lynn & Jeanne to Heinrich, Keith, 6527 Crooked Creek Dr., $410,000.
Knapp, Ryan & Amanda to Cuevas, Mariana & Wagner, Richard, 2324 S 11th St., $237,000.
Knight Rebels LLC to Brangen Investments LLC, 729 H St., $525,000.
Kohl, Jered C & Reed, Jeffrey to Dilley, Caleb, 960 Garden St. (Bennet), $260,000.