Mendoza, Cita E to Cedeno, Sandry Oquendo & Romero, Lissette Oquendo, 9200 W Denton Rd. (Denton), $120,000.
Metim LLC to Asi Roofing LLC, 3711 Touzalin Ave, $287,500.
Midnight Eagle LLC to Catalyst Holdings LLC & Silver Attic Properties LLC, 800 W Garfield St., $96,000.
Muehling Homes Inc to Plowcha, Paul, 1745 NW 55th St., $375,000.
Nedved, Irene R to Pride Homes Inc, address unspecified, $425,000.
New Traditions Home & Realty LLC D/B/A Hartland Homes to Arnold, Sean M, 2274 NW 57th St., $226,564.
Nguyen, David V to Hoang, Khang Le, 2950 Vine St., $97,000.
Nguyen, Loan Thi-kim to Schildt, Martin & Jacquelyn, 1762 Culbera St., $355,000.
Oncenter Construction Inc to Briggs, Jamie, 9350 Wilderness Sky Dr., $658,984.
Peon-Casanova, Luis to Carlson, Ken & Sara, 5320 S Dove Ln, $308,900.
Perrin, Janet L to Hartz, Kerry, 201 Redwood Ln, $251,000.
Ponce Properties LLC to Guthard, Jennifer, 7501 Vera Dr., $461,144.
Poppe, Gerald P Estate to Janssen, Ann, 4854 NW Pemberly Ln, $264,000.
Quinn, Jeannine M Estate to Urribiera, Julio & Lefferts, Carolyn, 3035 Plymouth Ave, $399,900.
Red Custom Homes LLC to Smith, Martin Wade & Rachel, 7500 Jimmie Ave, $538,100.
Remmenga, Steven to Emmons, Stefan, 11240 N 144 St. (Waverly), $244,500.
Richland Homes LLC to Culver, John G & Beth A, 8741 S 81 St., $503,638.
Ring, Edward to Rtone Development LLC, 7900 N 56th St., $411,600.
Rung, Nicholas James to Trumler, Reed & Kennedy, Grace, 4921 W Partridge Ln, $239,500.
Russell Remodeling LLC Dba Black Oak Builders to Bezzina, Lance A & Katherine A, 8833 Grey Hawk Ct, $180,000.
Sabata, Val & Deanna to Riggs, James W & Sandra L, 4704 S 85th Cir, $304,900.
Sailors, Scott M & Mary G to Bock, Zachary & Ariola, Maria Anna Palmones, 3945 Orchard St., $250,000.
Schultz, Connor to Benda, Travis & Laura, 5940 Gillan Rd., $228,000.
Schwisow, Eldonna Revocable Trust to Oncenter Construction Inc, 6910 N 50th Pl, $89,000.
Schwisow, Roger H Revocable Trust to Oncenter Construction Inc, 6910 N 50th Pl, $89,000.
Secretary Of Veterans Affairs to Huffaker, Tammie & Peter, 21200 S 134th St. (Hickman), $251,500.
Shoosh LLC to Stone, Mark & Asako, 2500 Rathbone Rd., $424,900.
Silver Creek Investments LLC to Go Construction LLC, 342 S 88th St., $75,000.
Smetter Custom Homes Inc to Bowers, Carriann, 2905 Sheila Ln, $387,194.
Spring Valley Homes Incorporated to Kummiti, Gurunathareddy & Nallaiahgari, Karuna, 7303 Anselm Ln, $515,000.
Starostka-Lewis LLC to Althouse, Cory Lance & Ayal, Shimaa, 1000 N 106th St., $549,900.
Talsma, Brook M to Johnson, Eric & Lacee, 1608 S 6th St., $240,000.
Techo Property Investors LLC to Levy, Stephanie, 1224 Adams St., $198,000.
Thiel, Cheri A to Rct Revocable Trust, 9605 S 56th St., $300,000.
Thieman, Theodore to Rtone Development LLC, 7900 N 56th St., $411,600.
Turner, Joshua A & Lindsey R to Kern, John Louis, 1417 Sumner St., $140,000.
Tyrrell, Athena P Living Trust to SW Investment Group LLC, 1134 Meadow Dale Dr., $155,000.
Urban Firebird LLC to Righter, Aaron & Leistritz, Mercedes, 6820 Bethany Park Dr., $230,000.
Utley, Carrol D & Mary E to Canyon Rd. Management LLC, 3230 S 10th St., $525,000.
Vrb Exchange LLC As Qualified Intermediary For Bmv Properties LLC to Bmv Properties LLC, 6221 Hartley St., $165,000.
Wagner, Dru D & Lindsay M to Hoglund, Ross & Shelby, 2922 Sequoia Dr., $280,000.
Wallace, Charles to Wallace, Charles P & Patricia S Living Trust, 3127 Alden Ave, $235,720.
Wasser, Peggy J Estate to Smith, Diane & Dennis, 9020 Truchard Rd., $335,000.
Weirman, Christina to Ramos, Baudelio Puentes & Romo, Ana Laura Castillo, 4800 W Benton St., $195,000.
Weirman, Matthew to Ramos, Baudelio Puentes & Romo, Ana Laura Castillo, 4800 W Benton St., $195,000.
West, Brett D to Shreve, Tyler & Taylor, 5300 S 66th Cir, $375,000.
Wheeler, Kaylee to Martin, Nathan C & Marissa Q, 641 E Eldora Ln, $165,100.
Williamson, Tammy & Magee, Shane to Peters, Melissa R, 2917 O'malley Cir, $451,000.
Wilson, Michael P Sr Revocable Trust to Watson, Nathan Tyler & Emily Leann, 1221 W Park Ave, $254,000.
Yankee Hill Townhomes LLC to Broxterman, Gloria F & Lynn E, 883 W Desert Vista Dr., $289,900.
947 Terminal LLC to Baasch, Richard H Trust, 947 O St. (Unit #703), $428,400.
Allbright, Margaret Trust to Sanchez, Frank A Sr & Margarita, 200 E Cherrywood Dr., $210,000.
Amano, Ikuho to Barnell Investments LLC, 7030 N 50th Pl, $80,000.
Aspen Home Builders LLC to Schwieger, Kathryn L & Christopher J, 9321 Cambridge Ct (Denton), $565,209.
Assurity Life Insurance Company to Wilderness Hills LLC, 2700 Corral Pl, $1,594,800.
Assurity Life Insurance Company to Wilderness Hills LLC, 2830 Copper Ridge Dr., $1,594,800.
Atwood Investments LLC to Connecting Links Transitional Living LLC, 740 S 17th St., $675,000.
Avid Builders LLC to Scdoris, Randall R & Susanne L, 9100 Rock River Rd., $493,100.
Axe & Abe Builders LLC to Qudus, Omar & Maria, 6710 Monarch Dr., $425,000.
B & J Partnership Ltd to Wilderness Hills LLC, 2700 Corral Pl, $1,594,800.
B & J Partnership Ltd to Wilderness Hills LLC, 2830 Copper Ridge Dr., $1,594,800.
Baltensperger, Robert D & Sarah E to Hays, Nicholas A & Caycee M, 3801 S 32nd Pl, $385,500.
Beach, Ryan & Sarah to Dunrite Homes Incorporated, 3400 Desperado Dr., $79,900.
Beebe, Georgia to Nye, Tyler, 6710 Colfax Ave, $172,500.
Bennett, Ana R & Anthony M to Gilman, Tim & Horner, Sara, 1313 E 8th St. (Hickman), $575,000.
Berg, Albert Jay & Marguerite Ariel to Dent, Amber & Jonathan, 2208 A St., $285,000.