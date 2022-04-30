Real estate records, 5/1

Brooks, Dorothy M Estate to Roof, Teresa K, 321 Hudkins Rd. (Malcolm), $188,000.
Brown, Sharon L Revocable Trust to Warner, Dennis & Janet, 6310 Rim Rock Rd., $550,000.
Buchanan, Craig & Ronda to Holtzen, Brett D & Grote, Megan E, 925 Goldenrod Ln (Hickman), $297,000.
Buhr Homes Inc to Shumake, Stephen & Lynn & Aubrey, 831 W Panorama Rd., $405,665.
Buhrman, Carmen B & Conrad L to Jones, Cameron S & Erin L, 4111 W Ashley Ave, $311,000.
Burianek, Darryl L & Chloe E to Waltman, Alicia & Walenta, Nathan, 22600 S 68th St. (Hickman), $370,000.
Burritt, George E Estate to Hendricks, Karen Louise, 9800 Holdrege St., $432,750.
Butler, David E & Carla E to Scarbrough, Brittanie & Eric, 4420 Kirkwood Dr., $340,000.
Cabieles, Martha M to 4hlg LLC, 5110 S 80th St., $260,000.
Carlson, Karen to Miller, Steven & Kloefkorn, Anna, 2411 SW 13th St., $265,000.
Carlson, Richard L & Carolyn A Family Trust to 412 Homes LLC, 3824 H St., $180,000.
Carlson, Richard L & Carolyn A Family Trust to 412 Homes LLC, 3812 H St., $200,000.
Castlemaine LLC to Martinez, Zoe D/B/A Zoriginal Properties LLC, 1630 H St. (Unit #A4), $61,500.
Cim Reo 2021-nr1 LLC to Weirman, Matthew & Christina, 4800 W Benton St., $96,100.
Clark Investments LLC to Pgb LLC, 2276 Holdrege St., $325,000.
Clark Investments LLC to Pgb LLC, 2430 U St., $325,000.
Cleavenger, Alyson to Egger, Nathan P, 4226 Locust St. (Roca), $62,500.
Cobalt Properties LLC to Nguyen, Nhan Nhat & Doan, Cuc Hong, 180 NW 91st St., $275,000.
Dc Partnership to Blacktie Properties LLC & Eliro Properties LLC, 800 N 27th St., $775,000.
Dc Partnership to Blacktie Properties LLC & Eliro Properties LLC, 2730 Vine St., $775,000.
Deemer, Gary to Zhang, Lihau & Li, Baocan, 3738 Pablo Ln, $301,000.
Denovellis, Adolphe & Antonio Ii to Cline, Scott S & Heidi L, 235 Fir St. (Bennet), $37,000.
Denovellis, Adolphe & Antonio Ii to Cline, Scott S & Heidi L, 235 Fir St. (Bennet), $36,000.
Derock, Daniel & Paulette to Hanson, Brian R & Sarah, 510 N 75th St., $250,000.
Don Johnson Homes Ii Inc to Light, Jason R & Christine L, 4062 W Gary Gately St., $308,900.
Dougherty, Bryan K & Melissa R to Thompson, Carter M, 2349 NW 43rd St., $316,000.
Duncombe, Geoffrey Estate to Duncombe, Donna, 5608 Cloudburst Ln, $98,000.
Eastern Nebraska Hospitality Inc to Meev Lodging LLC, 2200 Wildcat Cir, $10,000,000.
Egger, Nathan P to Egger, Nathan P, 4226 Locust St. (Roca), $62,500.
Englund, Travis to Stolzer, Dylan, 2615 SW 16th St., $317,000.
Epic Building & Remodeling LLC to Shiers, Jeremey D & Jesica R, 7605 S 78th St., $520,001.
Erickson, Stephen L Estate to Rocket Meow LLC, 631 Brookside Dr., $200,000.
Ficken, Bryce & Amend, Ashley to Foster, Stephanie E & Gawel, Scott A, 9509 S 72nd St., $465,000.
Forbes, Jeremy A & Sabrina R to Cassell, Shane A & Mayra, 4141 N 21st St., $285,000.
Fox, Michael J to Havekost, Elijah & Natalie & Michael & Sandra, 1130 S 44th St., $230,000.
Franklin/jones LLC to Le, Nang & Quynh, 8115 Nathan Ct, $455,000.
Fsbo Realty Inc to Weddle, Clayton D, 2746 Sewell St., $170,000.
Fulton Construction Inc to Rrd Trust, 1301 S 97th St., $825,608.
Geysun Style Homes Inc to Weber, Timothy, 9400 Green Valley Ln, $500,000.
Gobel, Randy to Gobel, Chase M, 2441 S 36th St., $274,000.
Goeschel, Marcus A & Brandy L to Venema, David K & Barbara L, 734 Norwood Dr., $280,000.
Griess, Connor & Hope to Davis, Zachary & Emily, 2617 SW 17th St., $290,000.
Gruber, Gerald D & Merle J to Gruber, Derek & Miranda, 1518 Sawyer Ct, $85,000.
Gutschenritter, Michael Trust to Bryan Medical Center, 1701 S 49th St., $215,000.
Hagemeier, Devern C to Denton Storage LLC, address unspecified, $790,000.
Hallman, Jay Eric & Shirlee J to Glaser, Ted V Iv, 8830 Pebble Creek Ct, $699,900.
Hansen, Jay D & Linda L to Tenney, Jesse & Andrea, 7270 Rachel Rd., $212,500.
Harre, Paula L & Duncan, Daniel J to Epp, Season L Revocable Trust, 9220 Thornwood Dr., $882,875.
Harter, Brian & Nancy to Sherberg, Mark & Madding, Megan, 5621 Calvert St., $316,525.
Hartshorn, Dan to Hartshorn, Jeremy, 6360 N 148th St., $41,700.
Hartshorn, Dan to Hartshorn, Jeremy, 6420 N 148th St., $41,700.
Hartshorn, Jeremy to Hartshorn, Dan & Aurora, 6464 N 148th St., $36,000.
Hartshorn, Jeremy to Hartshorn, Dan & Aurora, 6530 N 148th St., $36,000.
Held, Ryan John & Katie Jo to Jay, Robert & Belsaas, Michelle, 7332 Gerald Ave, $559,900.
Herbert Development Inc to Red Custom Homes LLC, 901 S 88th St., $44,000.
Herbert Development Inc to T&t Contracting LLC, 8959 Sandalwood Ct, $47,500.
Hiatt Construction & Remodeling LLC D/B/A Trademark Builders to Hiatt, Jordan & Tara, 2351 S 89th St., $71,000.
Hildy Construction Inc D/B/A Hildy Homes to Parker, Brian, 9640 Topher Blvd, $629,900.
Hilger, Joseph & Maria to Reynoldson, Jacob A & Asher, Skylar C, 14250 Paris St. (Waverly), $304,900.
Hoesing, Daniel J & Jill R to Buda, Brian & Danielle, 7237 N 16th St., $290,000.
Holbrook, Eugene Edward Jr to Schwab, Kelsey E, 2324 W Q St., $157,000.
Hpe Properties LLC to Rowdy Investments LLC, 18570 SW 29th St. (Martell), $3,000,000.
Huettmann, Karen K to Lemmon, Randy A, 1720 Fairfield St., $23,690.
Hydra Contracting Inc to Tillman, Peggy, 6526 Morrill Ave, $150,000.
Invest Enterprise LLC to Kkma Property LLC, 1012 Peach St., $132,500.
Jacobson, Neil M & Linda R to Buettner, John & Kimberly, 566 Lakeside Dr. (Unit #48), $194,000.
Jay, Robert to Engelbart, Roger & Toni, 901 Northborough Ln, $235,000.
Jones, Michael E Sr & Brenda A to Dirks, Anthony S & Brenda K, 1436 S 7th St., $152,500.
Jones, Stephen P & Amy A to 916 Properties LLC, 5741 Queens Dr., $225,500.
KDB Investment Building LLC to Luchtel, John & Meyers, Stephanie, 5032 Alvo Rd., $269,435.
Key Crest Holdings LLC to Hrnicek, Nicholas Alan, 3525 Pearl Crescent Dr., $274,900.
Kjolhede-Smith, Kaylee to Conrad, Dalton & Alyssa, 1601 SW 25th St., $270,000.
Koch, Pierce & Jade to Hellie, Zachary, 4151 S 38th St., $240,000.
Koll Investment Properties LLC to Hybrid Properties LLC, 927 Garfield St., $101,100.
Kopp, Joshua L to Buchkoski, John & Courtney, 5511 NW 3rd St., $270,000.
Korus, Hailey J to Korus, John, 2626 S 8th St., $110,000.
Kovar, Kristen K to Embree, Michael & Lynch, Miranda, 941 W Avon Ln, $192,000.
Krebs, Ryan to Hoiberg, Zachary, 1731 Groveland St., $230,000.
Kroese, Georgia F Revocable Trust to Ledy, Clark S & Susan M, 2436 B St., $103,000.
Kucera, Richard V & Leota L Trust to Talcott, Garret & Morgan, 15310 Old Cheney Rd. (Walton), $500,000.
Kucera, Richard V & Leota L Trust to Talcott, Garret & Morgan, 15300 Old Cheney Rd. (Walton), $500,000.
Lamdba Nu Assn Of Phi Gamma Delta Inc to Filanu Holdings LLC, 1425 R St., $800,000.
Lamper, George T to Tobin, Dawn P, 8203 S 17th St., $408,500.
Larsen, Terry R & Nicole K to Hedrick, Samuel A, 3220 NW 1st St., $227,000.
Las Brisas Land Development Co to Petrie 1914 LLC, 128 N 13th St. (Unit #1103), $350,000.
Le, Tien & Nguyen, Loan to Daniels, Aaron C & Dernovich, Kaitlyn M, 722 Terrace View Dr. (Hickman), $483,468.
Legacy Homes Omaha LLC to Armstead, Marquita & Demetric, 7501 Aero Dr., $390,000.
Legacy Model Properties LLC to Schneider Custom Homes Inc, 10501 S 29th St. (Roca), $109,000.
Lewis-Starostka Inc to Le, Tien & Nguyen, Loan T, 8800 Shadow Creek Ln, $104,900.
Liebers, Randall to Pink Roses LLC, 3100 W Pella Rd. (Hallam), $250,000.
Light, Jason & Christine to Three Tier Homes LLC, 2540 W Plum St., $205,000.
Lincoln Federal Bancorp Inc to Altar Enterprises LLC, 9420 Wilderness Sky Dr., $199,000.
Lincoln Federal Bancorp Inc to Altar Enterprises LLC, 9410 Wilderness Sky Dr., $199,000.
Lincoln Federal Bancorp Inc to Bunstock, Jennifer I, 9400 Wilderness Sky Dr., $99,000.
Lincoln Federal Bancorp Inc to J Alan Custom Builders LLC, 3321 Forest Ave, $99,000.
Lincolnshire Group LLC to Martinez, Zoe D/B/A Zoriginal Properties LLC, 1630 H St. (Unit #D3), $61,500.
Lincolnshire Group LLC to Martinez, Zoe D/B/A Zoriginal Properties LLC, 1630 H St. (Unit #C6), $61,500.
Lnt Rental LLC to Zz Properties LLC, 1200 Aries Dr., $1,700,000.
Lorenzen, Danae to Magsamen, Drew, 2801 S 41st St., $211,000.
Ltk Investments LLC to Zoucha, Angela Sue, 3314 F St., $150,000.
Manion Construction Inc to Rietsch, Roger H & Eldridge, Cheryl F, 440 Deep Water Dr., $442,843.
Manion Construction Inc to Dougherty, Bryan K & Melissa R, 448 Deep Water Dr., $425,761.
Marburger, James Allan to Harrison, John P & Jean M, 332 Locust St. (Hickman), $70,000.
Massie, Ronald O & Madelyn Ann Joint Revocable Living Trust to Timmerman, Megan E & Schauer, Patrick M, 6910 La Salle St., $339,900.
Matthies, David Joel to Gordon, Garrie & Patricia, 720 B St., $180,000.
McConnell, Curtis H to Stull, Jody A Trust, 12801 W Bennet Rd. (Denton), $199,900.
McLaughlin, James & Lanny Rocha to Howsden, Mark A & Joyce A, 8424 Dewitt Rd., $310,000.
Meridian Corporation to Sampson Residential Properties LLC, 4124 Carnation Dr., $402,000.
Meridian Corporation to Sampson Residential Properties LLC, 4233 Bluebell Ct, $402,000.
Meridian Corporation to Sampson Residential Properties LLC, 4011 Primrose Pl, $402,000.
Meridian Corporation to Sampson Residential Properties LLC, 4021 Primrose Pl, $402,000.
Meridian Corporation to Sampson Residential Properties LLC, 9560 Prairie Wind Rd., $402,000.
Meridian Corporation to Sampson Residential Properties LLC, 9630 Persimmon Pl, $402,000.
Micek, Nelson A & Bethany to Barnett, Ashley, 1812 Euclid Ave, $252,500.
Miller, Joyce A to Parimi, Naren Chowdhary, 6001 Laroche Rd., $276,125.
Mjwc LLC to Castro, Erick, 5210 Adams St., $83,000.
Mmjs Properties LLC to Liebers, Randall, 2032 Morningside Dr., $225,000.
Mook, Frank M & Bonnetta J to Mook, Frank M & Bonnetta J, 4000 N 68th St., $80,000.
Mook, Frank M & Bonnetta J to Mook, Frank M & Bonnetta J, 4008 N 68th St., $80,000.
Mook, Frank M & Bonnetta J to Mook, Frank M & Bonnetta J, 4016 N 68th St., $80,000.
Mook, Frank M & Bonnetta J to Mook, Frank M & Bonnetta J, 4024 N 68th St., $80,000.
Mook, Frank M & Bonnetta J to Mook, Frank M & Bonnetta J, 4032 N 68th St., $80,000.
Moore, Frankie to Larkins, Cole L & Samatha A, 530 Mada St. (Hallam), $195,000.