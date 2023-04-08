Howell, Sharon A to Roads, Jerry & Patricia, 500 W Joel St., $281,600.
Hudson Properties LLC to Lueth, Matthew, 4329 Edison Cir, $175,000.
Hull, Clifton to Goodban, Taryn & Brown, Nicholas, 1120 N 41st St., $260,000.
Intertribal Spiritual Lodges to Sovereign, Joshua, 937 A St., $90,000.
Jamn Investments LLC to Capitol Villa Partners LLC, 2501 N St. (Unit #517), $4,200,000.
Jamn Investments LLC to Capitol Villa Partners LLC, 2501 N St. (Unit #515), $4,200,000.
Jamn Investments LLC to Capitol Villa Partners LLC, 2501 N St. (Unit #514), $4,200,000.
People are also reading…
Jamn Investments LLC to Capitol Villa Partners LLC, 2501 N St. (Unit #513), $4,200,000.
Jamn Investments LLC to Capitol Villa Partners LLC, 2501 N St. (Unit #512), $4,200,000.
Jamn Investments LLC to Capitol Villa Partners LLC, 2501 N St. (Unit #511), $4,200,000.
Jamn Investments LLC to Capitol Villa Partners LLC, 2501 N St. (Unit #510), $4,200,000.
Jamn Investments LLC to Capitol Villa Partners LLC, 2501 N St. (Unit #508), $4,200,000.
Jamn Investments LLC to Capitol Villa Partners LLC, 2501 N St. (Unit #506), $4,200,000.
Jamn Investments LLC to Capitol Villa Partners LLC, 2501 N St. (Unit #505), $4,200,000.
Jamn Investments LLC to Capitol Villa Partners LLC, 2501 N St. (Unit #504), $4,200,000.
Jamn Investments LLC to Capitol Villa Partners LLC, 2501 N St. (Unit #502), $4,200,000.
Jamn Investments LLC to Capitol Villa Partners LLC, 2501 N St. (Unit #501), $4,200,000.
Jamn Investments LLC to Capitol Villa Partners LLC, 2501 N St. (Unit #418), $4,200,000.
Jamn Investments LLC to Capitol Villa Partners LLC, 2501 N St. (Unit #417), $4,200,000.
Jamn Investments LLC to Capitol Villa Partners LLC, 2501 N St. (Unit #416), $4,200,000.
Jamn Investments LLC to Capitol Villa Partners LLC, 2501 N St. (Unit #414), $4,200,000.
Jamn Investments LLC to Capitol Villa Partners LLC, 2501 N St. (Unit #413), $4,200,000.
Jamn Investments LLC to Capitol Villa Partners LLC, 2501 N St. (Unit #412), $4,200,000.
Jamn Investments LLC to Capitol Villa Partners LLC, 2501 N St. (Unit #410), $4,200,000.
Jamn Investments LLC to Capitol Villa Partners LLC, 2501 N St. (Unit #409), $4,200,000.
Jamn Investments LLC to Capitol Villa Partners LLC, 2501 N St. (Unit #408), $4,200,000.
Jamn Investments LLC to Capitol Villa Partners LLC, 2501 N St. (Unit #407), $4,200,000.
Jamn Investments LLC to Capitol Villa Partners LLC, 2501 N St. (Unit #406), $4,200,000.
Jamn Investments LLC to Capitol Villa Partners LLC, 2501 N St. (Unit #405), $4,200,000.
Jamn Investments LLC to Capitol Villa Partners LLC, 2501 N St. (Unit #404), $4,200,000.
Jamn Investments LLC to Capitol Villa Partners LLC, 2501 N St. (Unit #403), $4,200,000.
Jamn Investments LLC to Capitol Villa Partners LLC, 2501 N St. (Unit #402), $4,200,000.
Jamn Investments LLC to Capitol Villa Partners LLC, 2501 N St. (Unit #401), $4,200,000.
Jamn Investments LLC to Capitol Villa Partners LLC, 2501 N St. (Unit #318), $4,200,000.
Jamn Investments LLC to Capitol Villa Partners LLC, 2501 N St. (Unit #316), $4,200,000.
Jamn Investments LLC to Capitol Villa Partners LLC, 2501 N St. (Unit #315), $4,200,000.
Jamn Investments LLC to Capitol Villa Partners LLC, 2501 N St. (Unit #312), $4,200,000.
Jamn Investments LLC to Capitol Villa Partners LLC, 2501 N St. (Unit #311), $4,200,000.
Jamn Investments LLC to Capitol Villa Partners LLC, 2501 N St. (Unit #310), $4,200,000.
Jamn Investments LLC to Capitol Villa Partners LLC, 2501 N St. (Unit #309), $4,200,000.
Jamn Investments LLC to Capitol Villa Partners LLC, 2501 N St. (Unit #308), $4,200,000.
Jamn Investments LLC to Capitol Villa Partners LLC, 2501 N St. (Unit #307), $4,200,000.
Jamn Investments LLC to Capitol Villa Partners LLC, 2501 N St. (Unit #306), $4,200,000.
Jamn Investments LLC to Capitol Villa Partners LLC, 2501 N St. (Unit #305), $4,200,000.
Jamn Investments LLC to Capitol Villa Partners LLC, 2501 N St. (Unit #303), $4,200,000.
Jamn Investments LLC to Capitol Villa Partners LLC, 2501 N St. (Unit #218), $4,200,000.
Jamn Investments LLC to Capitol Villa Partners LLC, 2501 N St. (Unit #217), $4,200,000.
Jamn Investments LLC to Capitol Villa Partners LLC, 2501 N St. (Unit #216), $4,200,000.
Jamn Investments LLC to Capitol Villa Partners LLC, 2501 N St. (Unit #215), $4,200,000.
Jamn Investments LLC to Capitol Villa Partners LLC, 2501 N St. (Unit #214), $4,200,000.
Jamn Investments LLC to Capitol Villa Partners LLC, 2501 N St. (Unit #213), $4,200,000.
Jamn Investments LLC to Capitol Villa Partners LLC, 2501 N St. (Unit #212), $4,200,000.
Jamn Investments LLC to Capitol Villa Partners LLC, 2501 N St. (Unit #211), $4,200,000.
Jamn Investments LLC to Capitol Villa Partners LLC, 2501 N St. (Unit #210), $4,200,000.
Jamn Investments LLC to Capitol Villa Partners LLC, 2501 N St. (Unit #209), $4,200,000.
Jamn Investments LLC to Capitol Villa Partners LLC, 2501 N St. (Unit #208), $4,200,000.
Jamn Investments LLC to Capitol Villa Partners LLC, 2501 N St. (Unit #207), $4,200,000.
Jamn Investments LLC to Capitol Villa Partners LLC, 2501 N St. (Unit #205), $4,200,000.
Jamn Investments LLC to Capitol Villa Partners LLC, 2501 N St. (Unit #204), $4,200,000.
Jamn Investments LLC to Capitol Villa Partners LLC, 2501 N St. (Unit #203), $4,200,000.
Jamn Investments LLC to Capitol Villa Partners LLC, 2501 N St. (Unit #202), $4,200,000.
Jamn Investments LLC to Capitol Villa Partners LLC, 2501 N St. (Unit #201), $4,200,000.
Jamn Investments LLC to Capitol Villa Partners LLC, 2501 N St. (Unit #118), $4,200,000.
Jamn Investments LLC to Capitol Villa Partners LLC, 2501 N St. (Unit #117), $4,200,000.
Jamn Investments LLC to Capitol Villa Partners LLC, 2501 N St. (Unit #115), $4,200,000.
Jamn Investments LLC to Capitol Villa Partners LLC, 2501 N St. (Unit #111), $4,200,000.
Jamn Investments LLC to Capitol Villa Partners LLC, 2501 N St. (Unit #109), $4,200,000.
Jamn Investments LLC to Capitol Villa Partners LLC, 2501 N St. (Unit #107), $4,200,000.
Jamn Investments LLC to Capitol Villa Partners LLC, 2501 N St. (Unit #105), $4,200,000.
Jamn Investments LLC to Capitol Villa Partners LLC, 2501 N St. (Unit #103), $4,200,000.
Jamn Investments LLC to Capitol Villa Partners LLC, 2501 N St. (Unit #101), $4,200,000.
Jamn Investments LLC to Capitol Villa Partners LLC, 2520 M St., $4,200,000.
JP Rentals LLC to Properties For You LLC, 3150 Dudley St., $42,000.
Keihn, Keil A & Lena G to Lansman Land Corporation, 585 Nighthawk Rd., $415,000.
Konovalchuk, Pavel & Christina to Mashko, Zeyad & Barehamy, Faleeha & Darweesh, Tareq, 7249 N 15th St., $346,000.
Kriha, James M to Wilken, Kerry, 11210 N 144 St. (Waverly), $257,000.
Kuta, Carrie M & Kevin S to Rubenthaler, Brooke, 1920 S 45th St., $221,000.
Las Brisas Land Development Co to Shiny Side Up LLC, 1240 Libra Dr., $1,250,000.
Le, My Kim T to Chieng, Phu Hung, 5911 N 28th St. (Unit #2), $400,000.
Lee, Corbin & Katie to Troy Bugbee Homes LLC, 3360 Renegade Blvd, $95,000.
Legacy Homes Omaha LLC to Francis, Lindsey M & Tyler, 9220 Stetson Dr., $439,900.
Lichti, Mitchell & Amanda to Metz, Richard L & Persson, Holly, 7821 S 97th Bay, $839,000.
Ly, Toan T to Chieng, Phu Hung, 5911 N 28th St. (Unit #2), $400,000.
Maier, Marian to North, Kenneth W & Editha D, 2425 Folkways Blvd (Unit #235), $132,000.
Malizzi, Joseph G & Nicole E to Schmeeckle, Christopher, 423 Main St. (Hickman), $229,900.
Marshall Properties Ii LLC to Pinkerton, Ben, 1253 Trimble St., $180,000.
Mehser, Carolyn J Estate to Boyer, Denise, 610 Oregon Trl, $175,000.
Mendoza, Jesse & Elyssa to Cdr Family Trust, 3120 N 74th St., $260,000.
Metz, Richard L Jr to Hoffman, Erik & Rita, 3303 Canyon Rd., $382,000.
Michalek Residential Construction LLC to Scheibe, Aaron & Wedding, Abigail R, 1255 Evergreen Rd. (Bennet), $384,900.
Minchow, Mark K to White Holdings LLC & Fund51 LLC, address unspecified, $30,000.
Minchow, Ruth E Irrevocable Trust to White Holdings LLC & Fund51 LLC, 303 N 112th St., $3,970,000.
Minchow, Ruth E Irrevocable Trust to White Holdings LLC & Fund51 LLC, address unspecified, $3,970,000.
Mk Builders Inc to Below Par Enterprise LLC, 4907 S 89 St., $130,000.
Murphy, Bernadette L to Gmb Rentals Inc, 3831 Keith Cir, $490,000.
Murray Custom Homes LLC to Schlorholtz, Paul Andrew, 3024 Walter Ter (Roca), $570,749.