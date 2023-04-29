Livermore, Nicole Ann to Hansen, Michael & Gregory & Tammy S, 1571 S 48th St., $249,000.

Livermore, Robert C & Consbruck, Jennifer M to Raastad, Eric S & Melisa J, 7340 Andy Dr., $425,000.

M&g Holdings LLC to Gault, Jason & Natasha, 980 Titan Dr. (Hickman), $300,750.

Maguire, Steve & Julie G to Nabavi, Awbree & Reza, 3935 N 7th St., $220,000.

Manion Construction Inc to Purvis, Matthew M & Emily, 7631 Isidore Dr., $449,537.

Mann Customs Inc to Schumacher, Grant, 8827 Appaloosa Ln, $658,000.

Manzitto Inc to A Home Beyond Inc, 3134 S 48th St., $325,000.

Maven Homes LLC to Chisam, Matthew R & Natalie M, 8910 Rock River Rd., $665,000.

McClellen, Ethan J & Courtney L to Candelas, Anthony S & Monique D, 841 Smoky Hill Rd., $340,000.

McCurley, Thomas Greer & Sarah A to Kaiser, Brian W & Tabitha J, 6633 S 21st St., $495,000.

McCurley, Thomas Greer & Sarah A to Kaiser, Brian W & Tabitha J, 6621 S 21st St., $495,000.

McGregor, Udo Karl & Jill Elizabeth to Martinez, Luis Gerardo A Posadas & Gomez, Raquel Rodriguez, 5600 Fairacres Ct, $265,000.

Megrue, Daniel D to Sanchez, Aurelio Valdovinos & Valdovinos, Maritel, 4525 N 14th St., $6,000.

Meints, Carrol R Life Estate to Kroll, Elishia, 6045 Hartley St., $237,000.

Modelski, Amy J to Lamoree, Mark A, 1619 SW 14th St., $311,000.

Moeller, Gerik to Martinsen, Neal & Lindsey, 6843 S 90th St., $230,000.

Mounce, Donald W & Margie A to Turner, Joshua, 103 Brentwood Ave (Hickman), $245,000.

Muslic, Samir & Tanovic-Muslic, Amila to Criswell, Jami, 2400 A St. (Unit #2), $123,000.

Nguyen, Michael & Costilla, Gabrielle to Fast, Frank & Eckert, Tahra, 7411 N 50th St., $400,000.

Nguyen, Thinh & Thoa to Osiri, John Kalu, 2735 Hoy St., $450,000.

Niles, Phyllis to Brewer, Kyle T & Justina M, 1505 E 9th St. (Hickman), $410,000.

Noordam, Cheyenne & Seuferer, Jaden to Talsma, Brook, 626 Eastridge Dr., $259,900.

O’Brien, Marnie Jo to Blome, Matthew P, 6805 S 90th St., $250,000.

O’Leary, Caroline A to Venegas, Desiree & Estrada, David A, 6201 Francis St., $225,000.

Oelke, Eric T to Kober, Drew, 5210 Danbury Ct, $265,000.

Olderbak Enterprises N LLC to Itm LLC, 2781 Alpha St., $266,000.

Olderbak Enterprises N LLC to Itm LLC, 2754 Pear St., $266,000.

Olderbak Enterprises N LLC to Itm LLC, 1401 S 21st St., $266,000.

Olderbak Enterprises N LLC to Itm LLC, 2225 D St., $266,000.

Olderbak, Michael D to Itm LLC, 2990 Dudley St., $49,000.

Olson, Betty J Estate to Tran, Trung Ngoc, 4201 Spruce St., $245,000.

Oltman, Marvin A & Maryann to Pham Properties LLC, 5401 Orcutt Ave S, $207,000.

Osterstock, Jason Barrett & Dana Rae to Lake, Haley, 1729 W Garfield St., $220,000.

Pearson Family Revocable Trust to Nguyen, Viet, 1800 Indigo Rd., $355,500.

Pennington, Todd D & Sharon K Revocable Trust to Kuntz, Cheryl Lee & Klekar, Scott Dennis, 4630 Birch Creek Dr., $429,000.

Perkins, Greg & Jennifer to I-rent LLC & Tran, Van V & Le, Huyen N, 7275 Rachel Rd., $517,000.

Petska, Evan & Carraher, Rachel to Zurbriggen, Kindra A & Derek A, 2721 Ammon Ave, $286,500.

Plains Equipment Group Inc to American Legion, The, 150 NW 40th St. (Unit #E), $945,000.

Powell, Sharon K to Jjk Ventures LLC, 8025 Broadview Dr., $105,000.

Prairiepointe LLC to Mahony, William C, 5428 Leighton Ave, $1,005,000.

Prairiepointe LLC to Mahony, William C, 5420 Leighton Ave, $1,005,000.

Price, Aaron E & Basche, Andrea to Cronin, Conrad & Kennett, Emma, 1324 Three Pines Ct, $320,000.

Priddy, Nicole to Leners, Nathan & Puntel, Laila, 3111 N 94th St., $415,000.

R & D Custom Homes Inc to Norris, Sean & Jamie, 8816 Grey Hawk Ct, $720,500.

Remington Homes LLC to Mcclellen, Ethan Jacob & Courtney Leigh, 11928 N 144th St. (Waverly), $380,180.

Remington Homes LLC to Fowler, Tanner & Neleigh, 908 W Santa Clara St., $340,105.

Remington Homes LLC to Shriver, Darwin & Aaron, 916 W Panorama Rd., $419,945.

Rida Investments LLC to Bc Ventures LLC, 2410 Production Dr. (Unit #6), $914,400.

Rida Investments LLC to Bc Ventures LLC, 2410 Production Dr. (Unit #2), $914,400.

Rokeby Holdings Ltd to Snb Construction Ii Inc, 7503 Anselm Ln, $75,000.

Rybak, Viktor to Tran, Anna, 1800 N 129th St., $1,025,000.

Schmidt, Edward J & Lois M to Lancaster County, 2525 N 98th St., $11,240.

Schmidt, Virginia L to Mckay, Megan J & Olson, Brian D, 921 Starview Ln, $285,000.

Schneider Custom Homes Inc to Keesey, Ian & Crespo, Jimena Balma, 831 W Santa Clara St., $497,328.

Schumacher, Grant T to Schumacher, Jeff & Laura, 2711 S 82nd St., $300,000.

Schwindt, Connie Marital Trust to Schwindt, Aaron, 5645 Kearney Ave, $129,000.

Shields, Roscoe L Jr Estate to Reins Living Trust, The, 7300 Oldpost Rd. #16, $283,800.

Skokan, Terry D & Woods, Jenna J to Bustamante, Ramon, 3110 N 74th St., $255,000.

Smith, Boyd D & Lori A to Dumler, Kevin D & Cynthe M, 9510 Wildfire Cir, $688,500.

Smith, Paul E & Patricia E to Gilmore, Jordan, 4526 Saint Paul Ave, $245,000.

Snb Construction Ii Inc to Guo, Hui & Wu, Li Xia, 8931 Sandalwood Ct, $852,888.

Snb Construction Ii Inc to Wintz, Alyssa T & Borgmann, Joshua J, 1018 Asher Ave (Hickman), $428,600.

Snover, Ronald D & Donna R to Snover, Jessica R, 13255 Martell Rd. (Bennet), $358,042.

Snyder, Sharon K to Anderson, Lars, 6810 Morrill Ave, $195,000.

SW Folsom Development LLC to Prairie Home Builders Inc, 612 S 88th St., $82,900.

Starostka-Lewis LLC to Thege, Curt R & Denise A, 3462 Renegade Blvd, $130,900.

State Of Nebraska Department Of Transportation, The to Rentschler, William & Kathleen, address unspecified, $4,300.

State Of Nebraska Department Of Transportation, The to Rentschler, William & Kathleen, 8200 S 91st St., $4,300.

State Of Nebraska, Department Of Transportation to Rentschler, William & Kathleen, address unspecified, $4,300.

State Of Nebraska, Department Of Transportation to Rentschler, William & Kathleen, 8200 S 91st St., $4,300.

Stratton, Gary E & Stacey T to Eisenmann, Benjamin Joshua, 8001 Hickory Ln, $280,000.

T&T Contracting LLC to Pedrosa, Victor Breno & Aline Meloni, 9649 Topher Blvd, $679,900.

The Home Heroes LLC to Jtr Development LLC & Teamwork Construction LLC, 1845 S 27th St., $65,000.

Titan Investments LLC to Valentine, Debra Anne, 5612 Cloudburst Ln, $225,000.

Tomlinson, Amelia M to Hulse, Ricky & Megan, 5120 W Gary Gately St., $335,000.

United Republic Bank to Zacady Properties LLC, 520 S 29th St., $165,000.

Utsumi, Hitoshi Estate to Fen-sch LLC, 3701 Prescott Ave, $400,000.

Valencia, Evangelina to Jones, Brenda, 6712 Fairfax Ave, $102,500.

Veik, Richard L & Lavonne M Trust Agreement to Ritter, Lori, 3741 Broadbear Rd., $380,000.

Walton, Jennifer G to Corbin, Andrew, 3527 Kilkee Rd., $699,850.

Welch, Todd & Kelly to Hingst, Damian, 2937 N 46th St., $143,000.

Wesleyan Properties LLC to Mahony, William C, 5428 Leighton Ave, $1,005,000.

Wesleyan Properties LLC to Mahony, William C, 5420 Leighton Ave, $1,005,000.

Williams, Armin D Jr Trust to Vasquez, Justin & Ashley, 560 N St. (Hallam), $165,000.

Wintz, Alyssa to Stander, Roger & Brooks, Alondra, 2236 SW 14th St., $217,000.

Wood, Lynnelle J to Albertson, Sharon, 6729 Fairfax Ave, $100,000.

Worster, Cynthia A to Branting, Pamela J, 5831 Enterprise Dr. (Unit #101), $150,000.

Wulfco LLC to Swearingen, Mark, 1519 S 25th St., $116,000.

3301 S 52nd LLC to Bfr Investments LLC, 3301 S 52nd St., $171,000.

Adamek, Christina L & Robert L to Swartz, Debra, 10108 Edgewater Ln, $528,000.

Aks Revocable Trust to Tropp, Walter R & Roberta L, 10224 S 77th St., $617,000.

Alc Investments LLC to Walker, Jason & Brockeveldt, Natalie, 4503 Baldwin Ave, $145,000.

Andrew Ross Real Estate LLC to Paramo, David, 835 S 21st St., $75,000.

Aspen Builders Inc to Whitten, Bruce & Nancy, 8344 Village Meadows Dr., $527,580.

Asproperties LLC to Greenhalgh, Lanny R Revocable Trust, 1157 Idylwild Dr., $185,000.

Atwell, Norma J Revocable Trust to Hesman, Roger A & Marilyn, 5000 Old Creek Rd., $292,500.

Bahm, Nathan to Wang, Tong & Fang, 6135 Glass Ridge Dr., $420,000.

Bdc Rienke Real Estate LLC to Las Brisas Land Development Co, 1131 Kingbird Rd., $687,706.

Biruk, Anatoliy & Valentina to Hade, La & Paw, Lah Mu & Blae, Poh, 4230 W Huntington Ave, $360,000.

Blue, Janet L to H U G Homes LLC, 706 N 58th St., $231,550.

Bogle, Amber to Lytle, Mitchell & Kelly, Kaitlin, 380 Birch St. (Bennet), $190,000.

Brewer, Kyle & Justina to O'Leary, Timothy C & Frances C, 4207 S 58th St., $345,000.

Buffum, Janice R to Dao, Anh Hung & Do, Quynh, 2347 Wildwood Pl, $170,000.

Burns, Gary R to Dl Holding Inc, 315 S 11th St., $185,000.

Burton, Neil to Friesen, Caleb A & Audrey S & Otto, Alex Wayne, 5033 Prince Rd., $273,000.

Calder, Florence to Leduc, Daniel & Elise, 3043 Diadem Dr., $280,000.

Car Connection Inc, The to Bac Properties LLC, 2236 S 9th St., $260,000.

Car Connection Inc, The to Bac Properties LLC, 2228 S 9th St., $230,000.

Carey Johnson Oil Company Inc to Love's Travel Stops & Country Stores Inc, 8411 Windmill Dr., $3,250,000.

Carey Johnson Oil Company Inc to Love's Travel Stops & Country Stores Inc, 2555 O St., $3,250,000.

Carlson, Larry D & Suzanne M to Martin, Jacob Donald, 2407 N 76th St., $280,000.

Caseyco Inc to Walklin, Jordan & Tonya, 8850 Buckley Creek Rd., $550,000.

Cass, Mervin A to Pinrom LLC, 4708 Adams St., $125,000.

Centeroaks Properties to Reid Holdings LLC, 2035 N 28th St., $2,100,000.

Cf2pl3 LLC to Payne, Justin, 4018 F St., $274,900.

Cir. K Holdings LLC to Le, Quynh & Nang, 12750 Holdrege St., $275,900.

Cr4 Properties LLC to Grid Holdings LLC, 5503 S 31st St. (Unit #4), $100,000.

Crawford Realty LLC to 1867 Lakewood LLC, 135 Lakewood Dr., $420,000.

Crumrine, Jason A to Cr4 Properties LLC, 2210 N 67th St., $200,000.

Curry, Keely M to Castle Rock Homes Inc, 1140 N 66th St., $122,250.

Dahlke, Tracy to Hruza Land & Cattle LLC, 411 N 86th St., $260,000.

David, David, John LLC to Ncd-1 Inc, 9209 Marbella Dr., $130,000.

David, David, John LLC to Ncd-1 Inc, 9201 Marbella Dr., $130,000.

David, David, John LLC to Venture Management LLC, 9151 Marbella Dr., $130,000.

David, David, John LLC to Venture Management LLC, 9141 Marbella Dr., $130,000.

Davis, Joachim & Kimberly to Kalkwarf, Tara & McGee, Cody, 104 W 5 St. (Hickman), $121,000.

De Passille Chabot, Raphael & Crystal to Rodriguez, Lizabet Lopez, 4802 Judson St., $195,000.

Dempsey, Jerry L & Linda K to Rumbaugh, Rita, 6411 Cavvy Rd., $450,000.

Engel, Gary & Susan Joint Trust to John Otte Oil & Propane Inc, address unspecified, $1,080,000.

Engel, Gary & Susan Joint Trust to John Otte Oil & Propane Inc, 625 W O St., $1,080,000.

Fieselman, Caitlin to Krogman, Ashton R & Sarah M, 3411 Cable Ave, $220,000.

G & R Investment Group LLC to Schroeder, Dustin K, 335 N 29th St., $152,500.

Gannon, Thomas M & Joni G to Cook, Michele, 9500 Friedman St., $459,000.

Geidel, Matthew & Adrienne to Knapp, Tyler M & Garcia, Caitlin A, 8020 Mandalay Dr., $400,000.

Geysun Style Homes Inc to Case, Randall Norman & Karen Sue, 7712 Isidore Dr., $600,000.

Gillespie, Cheryl to Tjaden, Stacy, 1636 SW 15th St., $250,000.

Hansen, Robert G & Brigitte to Hall, Robert L, 9223 S 28th St., $385,000.

Heumphreus, Jon F Estate to Lancaster Development LLC, 3226 Dudley St., $105,000.

Homemade Holdings LLC to Curtiss, Alan & Trisha, 2201 W Foothills Rd., $585,000.

Hopwood, Jordan to Prohaska, Justin, 5025 Holdrege St., $196,000.

Hosteter, Eden & Kelley to McMurphy, Corinne M, 2332 S 60th St., $105,000.

Hudkins, Bryan B & Renee M & Wade J to Trook, Nickolas Blair & Lobos, Dina Pedamato, 14450 Cavalier St. (Waverly), $385,000.

Ironwood Properties LLC to Element Homes LLC, 2310 S 95th St., $175,000.

Jessen, Emily to Requejo, Ruben E J & Cotton, Ebony C M, 2112 Independence Dr., $290,000.

Joseph, Lisa A to Rogers, Grant, 2700 S 74th St., $317,500.

Jts Property Solutions LLC to Nathan, Aric & Emily, 1210 N 63rd St., $270,000.

Kajkl LLC to Broderick, Camden, 2010 N 54th St., $210,000.

Knudson, Philip & Kassandra to Swaroff, John Martin & Ryan Mick, 6000 The Knolls, $869,500.

Kohmetscher, Nolan & Ema to Roy, Stephanie, 721 S 33rd St., $226,000.

Kroeker & Gubser Development LLC to Redhill LLC, 2440 Production Dr. (Unit #14), $215,000.

Kroeker & Gubser Development LLC to Redhill LLC, 2440 Production Dr. (Unit #13), $215,000.

Legacy Homes Omaha LLC to Anderson, Douglas E & Kimberly A, 7840 Nicole Ln, $444,900.

Lincoln Property Group LLC to Halmaxem LLC, 4342 Briarpark Dr., $676,000.

Lincoln Property Group LLC to Halmaxem LLC, 4350 Briarpark Dr., $676,000.

Live Well Designs LLC to Huynh, Jamie, 3540 Pearl Crescent Dr., $335,000.

Long, Michael & Ellen to Filsinger, Aaron & Kelly, 8651 Covenant Ct, $349,900.

Ludwig, Jeremiah Richard to Ellsworth, Donald A, 8300 S Hazelwood Dr., $299,000.

Maguire, Steve & Julie G to Pittman, Toni S & Charles R S, 3931 N 7th St., $218,500.

Manion Construction Inc to Thompson, Joy, 2609 Barnard Rd. (Roca), $463,762.

Martens, Benji C to Feller, Gabriel & Marissa, 139 N 11th St. (Unit #506), $213,900.

McGahan, Ellen J Revocable Trust to Sawyer, Kayleigh & Helm, Patrick, 1939 NW 44th St., $280,000.

McKenzie, Michael A & Jessica J to Smith, Ian & Vanessa, 4400 Van Dorn St., $287,000.

McMurry, Eric to Vesely, Nichole & Gaspard, Derick Jr, 5521 Stonecliffe Dr., $307,500.

Moenning, Alice Living Trust to Bayne, Tim & Olivo, Marjorie, 5327 W Luke St., $190,000.

Moshe Trust to Bleier, Ben, 1225 C St., $185,000.

Ncd-1 Inc to O'brien, Marnie, 5928 S 93rd St., $384,900.

Nebraska Prairie LLC to Jake Enterprises LLC, 785 Hackberry St. (Bennet), $89,000.

Nebraska Prairie LLC to Jake Enterprises LLC, 795 Hackberry St. (Bennet), $89,000.

New Era Real Estate LLC to Policky, Chad & Hydo, Jamie, 7141 Seward Ave, $257,000.

New Life Construction LLC to Hansmeier, Evan S & Heusinkvelt, Amy, 858 Moraine Dr., $322,000.

Newell, Sarah P to Nikolai, Kristen, 3550 Normal Blvd, $270,000.

Norris, Sean T & Jamie L to McKay, Bronc & Stoldorf, Lindsey, 3130 S 79th St., $400,000.

Nyne LLC to Davidsaver, Patrick T, 4264 Vine St., $180,000.

Osborne, Georgia L Revocable Trust to Gengler, Aaron & Dee, 7221 S St. #23, $225,000.

Peak 8 Properties LLC to Omaha Collision Company LLC, address unspecified, $1,275,000.

Peak 8 Properties LLC to Omaha Collision Company LLC, 4633 N 35th St., $1,275,000.

Pearson, Amber Jean to New Era Real Estate LLC, 5501 Adams St., $162,500.

Prairie Home Builders Inc to Penner, Lee, 190 Woodland Blvd (Hickman), $381,500.

Pursuit Real Estate LLC to McClelland, John & Teresa, 4000 N 23rd St., $230,000.

Rida Investments LLC to Layne LLC, 2380 Production Dr. (Roca), $325,000.

Salinas-Peterson, Valerie J to Wehr, Roberta L Family Living Trust, 4611 Bryson St., $298,521.

Scott, John R Ii to Caliber Nebraska LLC, 610 S 20th St., $1.

Scott, John R Ii to Caliber Nebraska LLC, 2001 J St., $1.

Smith, Paul E & Patricia E to Mumgaard, Thomas O & Marla R, 2425 Folkways Blvd (Unit #233), $109,990.

Smith, Timothy D & Kathy M to Ruder, Andrew & Madison, 11020 N 136 Pl (Waverly), $307,500.

Stara, Loran & Julie to 6 Red Security LLC, 3352 Neerpark Dr., $200,000.

Starlinc Insurance LLC to Hencey, Nolan K & Staney A, 1919 S 40th St. (Unit #204), $106,300.

Steenson, Bruce H to Trainer, Bradley L Dba Trainer Construction, 4444 Greenwood St., $140,000.

Stivrins, Timothy J & Carol J to Littrell, Evan & Abigail, 1310 Smoky Hill Rd., $595,000.

Stonybrook Homes Inc to Goeken, Gerald & Nancy, 2730 Regent Pl, $357,943.

Sullivan, Lathan to Mays, Carrie L, 5909 S St., $192,000.

Swaroff, John M to Chambers Investment Properties LLC, 5721 S 32nd St., $359,000.

T&T Contracting LLC to Savona, Timothy A II & Kara, 9665 Topher Blvd, $669,000.

Tenopir, Dennis to Patel, Devinkumar & Hemaliben, 4111 W Marti Cir, $410,000.

Thackeray, Tim J & Christine C to Sadeq, Mohammed & Almudafar, Batool, 524 W Dilin St., $300,000.

Trapp, John F & Stacy L to Yung, Mark K & Patricia, 500 Sailside Dr., $325,000.

Van Ostrand, Ryan Alex & Haley Mae to 5th Level Construction LLC, 1330 S 48th St., $198,001.

Vann, David C to Jensvold, Karl B & Kathryn J, 260 S 27th St., $156,208.

Vch LLC to Sellers, Jason & Williams, Amy, 20370 Brooks Cir (Hickman), $578,000.

Villamonte, Vincent L to Villamonte, Luis R & Rogene M, 1430 W Park Ave, $220,000.

Vwth8 LLC to Freeman, Brent & Morse, Carly, 1601 NW 51st St., $319,900.

Vwth8 LLC to Valentine, Shelton, 5085 W Amarillo Dr., $309,900.

Walter, Mary Lou to Modern By Design LLC, 3001 S 51st St. Ct (Unit #176), $126,000.

Whitten, Bruce & Nancy to Miller, Jane Revocable Trust Agreement, 8920 Foxtail Dr., $415,000.

Wood, Myrna B Trust to Straub, Paul D & Donitta A, 5023 S 69th St., $310,000.

Zing LLC to Miller, Jason & Tabitha J, 1345 Butler Ave, $195,000.

100 Year Homes Inc to Tarsikes, Sonora, 3110 N Cotner Blvd, $200,000.

1640 LLC to Chiles, Shelly Ray, 824 Middleton Ave, $70,000.

916 Properties LLC to Schilling Jonathan P & Adame Zenaida M, 6900 Lidco Cir, $246,960.

Alexander, Brock to Frahm, Erin, 3325 Mickaela Ln, $194,900.

Andrew Ross Real Estate LLC to Serrano, Jerry & Fulton-serrano, Cynthia & Serrano, Nelle, 4039 N 12th St., $205,000.

Arias, Rogelio & Maria to Arias, Javier, 1608 N 70th St., $170,000.

Asaad, Zida to Asaad, Zida & Assad, Abdulhadi, 3900 NW 57th St., $83,250.

Babcock, Jennifer J & Aaron W to Oltman, Kristine & Mapson, Tylor, 7217 Dempster Dr., $430,000.

Beiriger, Kathleen Reynolds to Sonenberg, Meghan, 2634 Park Ave, $385,000.

Bess, Nancy Ann to Harms, Benjamin J & Whitney L, 8600 Kathy Ln, $215,000.

Big Wave Investment LLC to Acorn Properties LLC, 1010 Manatt St., $135,000.

Blanchard, Matthew D & Holly L to Jal Investments LLC, 3126 King Ridge Ct, $288,000.

Bmv Properties LLC to Parde, Russell & Garbacz, Angela, 3124 Kucera Dr., $520,000.

Boman, Kaylie M to Zandinan, Khairi & Ajol, Sozan, 1901 Indigo Rd., $285,000.

Brian Erickson Construction Inc to Ironwood Properties LLC, 9411 Elm Creek Rd., $140,000.

Brienzo, Catherine L & Andrew J to Kuta, Alex, 5000 S 73rd St., $368,000.

Brockman, Francine Estate to Benson, Kareen A, 8001 Palmilla Ln, $295,000.

Carlson, Kenneth P & Sara K to Doh, Kya & Moe, Bay, 5230 S 51st St., $257,000.

CMC Properties LLC to Hulac, Sara, 7410 Oldpost Rd. #5, $440,000.

Cohano Investments LLC to Tworek, Michael A & Diane M, address unspecified, $199,000.

Corkill Family Revocable Trust to McMurry, Eric & Amy, 3301 W Rodeo Rd., $525,000.

Daniel, Jeremy & Sandra to Shock, Thomas M & Diane F, 8800 S 78th St., $425,000.

Delabarre, Douglas W to Rejda, Kenneth E, 5650 Barrington Park Dr., $269,900.

Dickey, James D & Dianne V to Goracke, Janice, 8115 Sanborn Dr., $277,000.

Dotson, Levi to Delabarre, Douglas W & Sarah Ann, 2221 N 61st St., $353,000.

Dukat, Nicholas W to Truong, Thien & Lopez, Jessica, 5133 W Condor Ln, $205,000.

Dunrite Homes Incorporated to Doak, Ryan M & Larsen, Michelle R, 425 Half Moon Dr., $509,895.

Dunrite Homes Incorporated to Gartner, Brock & Thompson, Ashlyn, 430 S Front St. (Hallam), $315,000.

Eschliman, Ryan T & Kristi L to Wakeman, Liam & Vetsalo, Tatyana, 4200 W Milton Rd., $340,000.

Ferguson, Katherine C to Wirt, Lauren, 1217 Van Dorn St., $270,000.

Fulton Construction Inc to Bezzina, Lance Anthony & Katherine Anne, 9750 Casa Galeano Ct, $619,984.

Gebbie, Charles J Revocable Trust to Wacker, Brandon & Jaime, 12145 W Dakota Springs Dr. (Roca), $1,080,000.

Gebbie, Kimberly L Revocable Trust to Wacker, Brandon & Jaime, 12145 W Dakota Springs Dr. (Roca), $1,080,000.

Geysun, Gennadiy Jr Dba Gbg Construction to Zeilinger Realty LLC, 340 Kristi Ln (Hickman), $389,000.

Good Guys Properties LLC to Van Dyke, Abigail & Schultz, Drew, 5509 Franklin St., $225,400.

Grendell, Ellen to Matson, Trever, 3420 Gregory Ct, $185,000.

Groth, Justin T & Abigail Jl to Kunz, Benjamin & Jessica, 2539 Rathbone Rd., $301,000.

Guthard, Jennifer to Cederburg, Courtney & Erickson, Adam, 5530 Bison Dr., $374,900.

Hadley, Susian M to Hadley, Ronald, 6641 Colfax Ave, $150,000.

Hays, Nicholas & Caycee to Mattern, William & Jean, 3342 Washington St., $280,000.

Hendricks, Karen Louise to Lancaster County, 9800 Holdrege St., $5,200.

Henning, Pamela Sue to Harms, Benjamin J & Whitney L, 8600 Kathy Ln, $215,000.

Holmes, Kim R Revocable Trust to Actually LLC, 4930 S 66th St., $210,395.

Home Heroes Llc, The to Almond, James G, 4525 Turner St., $166,000.

Hopkins, Douglas A & Elizabeth P to Hopwood, Cameron J & Davis, Aubrey M, 320 Lakewood Dr., $275,000.

Horner, Debra Jean to Harms, Benjamin J & Whitney L, 8600 Kathy Ln, $215,000.

Hughes, Stephen R & Debora June to Countryman, Michael & Bobbie, 7144 Webster St., $182,000.

Hulac, Sara to Grenemeier, Grahm E & Courtney J, 1840 Rusty Ln, $306,000.

I-rent LLC to Hunter, Michael Sr & Tascha, 1586 Prairie Ln, $395,000.

James, Kevin D to Shreve, Tyler & Taylor, 5300 S 66th Cir, $375,000.

Jing Bing Properties LLC to Stangl, Julie & Scot, 1315 New Hampshire St., $276,400.

Johnson, Cheryl A & Stephen M to Flores, John & Jodi, 6520 Taylor Park Dr., $300,000.

Js Riggs Family Trust to Kubick, Joseph R & Wayne, Robert L, 6721 A St., $360,000.

Jt Allen Investment Properties LLC to Kinnaman, Bradley & Stephanie, 3001 S 13th St., $180,000.

Knight Rebels LLC to Klf LLC, 6500 Havelock Ave, $260,000.

Knight Rebels LLC to Full Cir. Holdings LLC, 1220 S 20th St., $260,000.

Koll Investment Properties LLC to Rivas, Wuilmer Alexis Dormes, 3923 Saint Paul Ave, $330,000.

Koll Investment Properties LLC to Vercin Getorix LLC, 2125 A St., $560,000.

Lamberty, Douglas J & Cathleen M to Wheeler, Jordan & Carolyn, 5411 S 66th Cir, $316,000.

Legacy Homes Omaha LLC to Prairie Home Builders Inc, 7820 Patrick Ave, $75,500.

Legacy Model Properties LLC to Rezac, Josh & Melanie, 10611 S 32nd St. (Roca), $72,500.

Legacy Model Properties LLC to Don Johnson Homes Ii Inc, 2930 Walter Ter (Roca), $112,000.

Legacy Ventures I LLC to Elder, Trevin & Athene, 5200 Ervin St., $199,000.

Lincoln Federal Savings Bank Of Nebraska to Olderbak Enterprises N LLC, 4020 Saint Paul Ave, $942,000.

Lincoln Federal Savings Bank Of Nebraska to Olderbak Enterprises N LLC, 3440 Saint Paul Ave, $942,000.

Lincoln Federal Savings Bank Of Nebraska to Olderbak Enterprises N LLC, 3420 N 51st St., $942,000.

Lincoln Federal Savings Bank Of Nebraska to Olderbak Enterprises N LLC, 2051 Worthington Ave, $942,000.

Lincoln Federal Savings Bank Of Nebraska to Olderbak Enterprises N LLC, 346 B St., $942,000.

Lincoln Federal Savings Bank Of Nebraska to Olderbak Enterprises N LLC, 334 B St., $942,000.

Love, Donald J Revocable Trust to Hendricks, Lisa M, 8130 Rainy River Rd., $419,900.

MacLauchlan, Neil S to Harms, Benjamin J & Whitney L, 8600 Kathy Ln, $215,000.

Matodol LLC to Lancaster County, address unspecified, $10,000.

Matt Kirkland & Associates LLC to Kirkland, Patrick J & Kelly K, 2324 Marilynn Ave, $375,000.

McCoy, Ryan Thomas to Cortes, Gabriel & Emica, 3831 S 17th St., $215,000.

Mendoza, Cita E to Cedeno, Sandry Oquendo & Romero, Lissette Oquendo, 9200 W Denton Rd. (Denton), $120,000.

Metim LLC to Asi Roofing LLC, 3711 Touzalin Ave, $287,500.

Midnight Eagle LLC to Catalyst Holdings LLC & Silver Attic Properties LLC, 800 W Garfield St., $96,000.

Muehling Homes Inc to Plowcha, Paul, 1745 NW 55th St., $375,000.

Nedved, Irene R to Pride Homes Inc, address unspecified, $425,000.

New Traditions Home & Realty LLC D/B/A Hartland Homes to Arnold, Sean M, 2274 NW 57th St., $226,564.

Nguyen, David V to Hoang, Khang Le, 2950 Vine St., $97,000.

Nguyen, Loan Thi-kim to Schildt, Martin & Jacquelyn, 1762 Culbera St., $355,000.

Oncenter Construction Inc to Briggs, Jamie, 9350 Wilderness Sky Dr., $658,984.

Peon-Casanova, Luis to Carlson, Ken & Sara, 5320 S Dove Ln, $308,900.

Perrin, Janet L to Hartz, Kerry, 201 Redwood Ln, $251,000.

Ponce Properties LLC to Guthard, Jennifer, 7501 Vera Dr., $461,144.

Poppe, Gerald P Estate to Janssen, Ann, 4854 NW Pemberly Ln, $264,000.

Quinn, Jeannine M Estate to Urribiera, Julio & Lefferts, Carolyn, 3035 Plymouth Ave, $399,900.

Red Custom Homes LLC to Smith, Martin Wade & Rachel, 7500 Jimmie Ave, $538,100.

Remmenga, Steven to Emmons, Stefan, 11240 N 144 St. (Waverly), $244,500.

Richland Homes LLC to Culver, John G & Beth A, 8741 S 81 St., $503,638.

Ring, Edward to Rtone Development LLC, 7900 N 56th St., $411,600.

Rung, Nicholas James to Trumler, Reed & Kennedy, Grace, 4921 W Partridge Ln, $239,500.

Russell Remodeling LLC Dba Black Oak Builders to Bezzina, Lance A & Katherine A, 8833 Grey Hawk Ct, $180,000.

Sabata, Val & Deanna to Riggs, James W & Sandra L, 4704 S 85th Cir, $304,900.

Sailors, Scott M & Mary G to Bock, Zachary & Ariola, Maria Anna Palmones, 3945 Orchard St., $250,000.

Schultz, Connor to Benda, Travis & Laura, 5940 Gillan Rd., $228,000.

Schwisow, Eldonna Revocable Trust to Oncenter Construction Inc, 6910 N 50th Pl, $89,000.

Schwisow, Roger H Revocable Trust to Oncenter Construction Inc, 6910 N 50th Pl, $89,000.

Secretary Of Veterans Affairs to Huffaker, Tammie & Peter, 21200 S 134th St. (Hickman), $251,500.

Shoosh LLC to Stone, Mark & Asako, 2500 Rathbone Rd., $424,900.

Silver Creek Investments LLC to Go Construction LLC, 342 S 88th St., $75,000.

Smetter Custom Homes Inc to Bowers, Carriann, 2905 Sheila Ln, $387,194.

Spring Valley Homes Incorporated to Kummiti, Gurunathareddy & Nallaiahgari, Karuna, 7303 Anselm Ln, $515,000.

Starostka-Lewis LLC to Althouse, Cory Lance & Ayal, Shimaa, 1000 N 106th St., $549,900.

Talsma, Brook M to Johnson, Eric & Lacee, 1608 S 6th St., $240,000.

Techo Property Investors LLC to Levy, Stephanie, 1224 Adams St., $198,000.

Thiel, Cheri A to Rct Revocable Trust, 9605 S 56th St., $300,000.

Thieman, Theodore to Rtone Development LLC, 7900 N 56th St., $411,600.

Turner, Joshua A & Lindsey R to Kern, John Louis, 1417 Sumner St., $140,000.

Tyrrell, Athena P Living Trust to SW Investment Group LLC, 1134 Meadow Dale Dr., $155,000.

Urban Firebird LLC to Righter, Aaron & Leistritz, Mercedes, 6820 Bethany Park Dr., $230,000.

Utley, Carrol D & Mary E to Canyon Rd. Management LLC, 3230 S 10th St., $525,000.

Vrb Exchange LLC As Qualified Intermediary For Bmv Properties LLC to Bmv Properties LLC, 6221 Hartley St., $165,000.

Wagner, Dru D & Lindsay M to Hoglund, Ross & Shelby, 2922 Sequoia Dr., $280,000.

Wallace, Charles to Wallace, Charles P & Patricia S Living Trust, 3127 Alden Ave, $235,720.

Wasser, Peggy J Estate to Smith, Diane & Dennis, 9020 Truchard Rd., $335,000.

Weirman, Christina to Ramos, Baudelio Puentes & Romo, Ana Laura Castillo, 4800 W Benton St., $195,000.

Weirman, Matthew to Ramos, Baudelio Puentes & Romo, Ana Laura Castillo, 4800 W Benton St., $195,000.

West, Brett D to Shreve, Tyler & Taylor, 5300 S 66th Cir, $375,000.

Wheeler, Kaylee to Martin, Nathan C & Marissa Q, 641 E Eldora Ln, $165,100.

Williamson, Tammy & Magee, Shane to Peters, Melissa R, 2917 O'malley Cir, $451,000.

Wilson, Michael P Sr Revocable Trust to Watson, Nathan Tyler & Emily Leann, 1221 W Park Ave, $254,000.

Yankee Hill Townhomes LLC to Broxterman, Gloria F & Lynn E, 883 W Desert Vista Dr., $289,900.