Real estate records, 4/3

Wills, Eric B & Alicia A to Reimers, Bryan & Johnson, Taylor, 5633 S 82nd St., $245,500.
Woken Investments Llp to Bolthouse, Aaron, 6832 Logan Ave, $155,000.
Zion Properties LLC to Branum, Timothy James & Amanda Tucker, 2122 Euclid Ave, $240,000.
1640 LLC to Remington Homes LLC, 1330 Julesburg Dr., $50,000.
916 Properties LLC to Stankoski, Justyce L, 5411 Franklin St., $280,000.
Access Properties LLC to 3732 Holdings II LLC, 4201 Progressive Ave, $312,500.
Aleister Properties LLC to Knight Rebels LLC, 300 S 16th St., $500,000.
Antoine, Max J to Ellin, William, 5746 Lenox Ave, $285,000.
Arnold, Laci to Khaing, Cho & Saymeh, Lucia, 3765 Savannah Cir, $357,000.
Aschoff, James G & Tonda A to Kyncl Properties LLC, 6700 Little Salt Rd. (Ceresco), $530,000.
Baade Property LLC to SNB Construction II Inc, 1018 Asher Ave (Hickman), $59,900.
Baade Property LLC to Timber Ridge Homes Inc, 1117 Asher Ave (Hickman), $64,900.
Bader, David R to Seizys, David, 7210 Fairfax Ave, $244,000.
Bashus, Eric William & Young, Kalina Nicole to Perez, Michelle C, 6317 Y St., $210,000.
Bazan, Vladimir to Estrada-Miranda, Brynnet Esperanza & Guilmar Estuardo, 6104 NW 7th St., $230,500.
Beach Property Management LLC to Hotchkiss, Adella, 2726 S 18th St., $175,000.
Beltran, Maureen G & Samantha D to Baily Properties LLC, 2521 N 46th St., $64,950.
Benes, Beverly A to Midwest Home Designs LLC, 3246 S 76th St., $290,000.
Bengtson, Eric & Julie A to Hofferber, Patty & Timothy, 2142 Stone Creek Loop S, $460,000.
Bevins Enterprises LLC to Rafael, Miguel Rafael Y, 844 Judson St., $255,000.
Blazek, Catherine Cherise to Wertman, Benjamin W & Stutzman, Tara Jo, 2409 NW 50th St., $110,000.
Boeche, Jill to Sleddens, Jacqueline & Matt, 1945 S Cotner Blvd, $154,000.
Brian Erickson Construction Inc to Gipson, Jacob T & Jessica R, 2330 S 89th St., $470,240.
Buss, Brian D & Nadiya N to Wilson, David E & Abbigail C, 1931 NW 54th St., $195,000.
Caseyco Inc to Gipson, Blake & Julie, 8840 Calamus River Rd., $401,000.
Catlett, Thomas & Joanne to Wheeler, Thomas C & Michele L, 7210 Blanchard Blvd, $558,000.
Christensen, Nathan to Archer, Devon R & Marisa E, 1641 SW 13th St. Cir, $209,900.
CLM Homes LLC to Aparicio, Jocsan & Isis, 1825 NW 55th St., $344,850.
Cole, Brandon & Natalie to Lund, Brent & Mikki, 2650 SW 23rd St., $450,000.
Commonwealth Management Group LLC to Horton, Thomas Sean, 3176 N 40th St., $185,000.
Cooney, Wm J & Marsha A to Bley, Jerrod & Yeramysheva-Bley, Laura, 3024 Plymouth Ave, $270,000.
Crowther, Jeremy W & Stephanie L to Baumert, Jacob & Rosenthal, Mikayla, 2020 NW 50th St., $205,100.
Cruz, Brandy M & Agustin to Ptaschek, Makayla, 1920 S 49th St., $247,500.
David, David, John LLC to 51 Holdings LLC, 9244 Marbella Dr., $125,000.
Dawson, Linda K to Tran, Michael & Nhon, 1739 N 60th St., $185,000.
Dblw LLC to Mabbutt, Tullen, 2940 N 50th St., $235,000.
Dblw LLC to Pgb LLC, 5563 Canterbury Ln, $260,000.
Doan, Quoc & Nguyen, Thien to Zia Enterprises LLC, 430 N 25th St., $162,000.
Dtpt N LLC to Q Properties LLC, 1127 Turtle Creek Rd., $245,000.
Duensing, Kyle & Laura to Williams, Hillary & David, 1706 N 76th St., $275,000.
Element Homes LLC to Claussen, Richard J & Virginia A, 2226 S 90th Bay, $99,000.
Erickson Homes LLC to Junker, Weston Gene & Richter, Katelyn Marie, 8550 Birkett Dr., $630,601.
Farmer, Christopher R to Kasten, Keith C, 15959 Davey Rd. (Waverly), $650,000.
Farmer, Stephanie N to Kasten, Keith C, 15959 Davey Rd. (Waverly), $650,000.
Floyd, Gary L & Kohlhof, Sarah J to Klahn, Ben, 2240 S 51st St., $224,500.
Fox, Kerry to Grant, Stacy L, 311 N 24th St., $170,000.
Franklin/jones LLC to Heller Homes LLC, 8601 S 81 St., $81,876.
Garrison, Douglas D & Sheila K to Garrison, Nathan & Kim, 3100 Fair St., $145,000.
Giesemann, Alana R to Asboe, Emily, 4445 Hillside St., $213,533.
Good Guys Properties LLC to Goeckeritz, Thu, 732 W Leon Dr., $225,000.
Graham, Jim & Ami to Graham, Nolan P, 1511 S 25th St., $120,000.
Griggs, Charles H to Towd Point Mortgage Trust 2020-3 Us Bank National Association Trustee, 323 Bridger Rd., $110,366.
Grove, Bryan W & Brittany L to Trejo, Tyson & Forbes, Kinsley, 1900 NW 49th St., $209,000.
Gutschenritter, Michael Trust to Myrick, Herman E, 3235 Orchard St., $150,000.
Hansen, Samuel P & Davis, Alexa K to Rodriguez, Omar Madrigal & Hope Delaney Madrigal, 6131 NW 11th St., $219,000.
Heironymus, Steven Wesley & Bailey, Sylvia Estalene Revocable Trust to Haman, Nathan & Kimberly, 1540 S 28th St., $225,000.
Henning, Jeffrey C & Bobbie J to Rawls, Micheal & Yonker, Nola Lavon, 6844 Leighton Ave, $180,000.
Herms, Ronald E to Rinaudo Rentals LLC, 202 S 27th St., $275,000.
Hesterman, Edward L Estate to Letyayev, Petr & Oksana, 17550 SW 44th St. (Martell), $32,000.
Hesterman, Edward L Estate to Letyayev, Petr & Oksana, 17550 SW 44th St. (Martell), $31,000.
Hestermann, Carolyn J to Letyayev, Petr & Oksana, 17550 SW 44th St. (Martell), $31,000.
Highridge Builders LLC to Phan, Vinh A, 11916 N 143rd St. (Waverly), $401,285.
Hinrichs, Robert Mark & Kelly Jo to Kutsch, Ingrid, 2519 Bishop Ln, $370,000.
Huneke, Janelle I to Moldenhauer, Tad, 5501 Hills Dale Dr., $180,000.
Hutsell, David L to Jeffery, William H & Linda M, 2119 SW 18th St., $127,500.
Iodence, Jessica to Beans, Patrick, 4232 Browning St., $232,500.
Jensen, Gerald A & Becky L to Cooke, Christine M, 5310 Prescott Ave, $208,000.
Jurgens, Jack to Stutzman, Heather, 2327 Wildwood Pl, $195,000.
Keslar, Matthew & Brittany to Lee, Tyler Allen, 8811 Shadow Creek Ln, $536,000.
Kulawik, James R to Fitzwater, Ruth, 3001 S 51st St. Ct (Unit #459), $85,000.
Kulawik, Thomas J R to Fitzwater, Ruth, 3001 S 51st St. Ct (Unit #459), $85,000.
Kumm, Jeffrey & Brittany to Pham, Mai Vinh & Loc, 7801 Lilee Ln, $446,500.
L & K Irrevocable Trust to Lam, Zen & Kim, Ning, 7240 Englewood Dr., $228,500.
Lanum, Eric W & Ginger J to Konovalchuk, Pavel & Christina, 7249 N 15th St., $275,500.
Le, Dung V & Nguyen, Nga T to Le, Du V & Tran, Trang, 5711 N 20th St., $87,000.
Legacy Homes Omaha LLC to Chen, Shuchai, 7843 Nicole Ln, $435,000.
Legacy Homes Omaha LLC to Khalaf, Hammo & Hesso, Rafidah, 7316 N 9th St., $394,353.
Legacy Homes Omaha LLC to Pan, Yu, 7348 N 9th St., $425,500.
Li, Xin Quan & Zhang, Xiu Fang to Mchargue, Jason & Jennifer, 9515 S 31st St., $498,000.
Lied Pl. LLC to Executive Travel Inc, 1125 Q St. (Unit #1703), $530,000.
Lied Pl. LLC to Harcan LLC, 1125 Q St. (Unit #1601), $1,186,266.
Lied Pl. LLC to Boone Ogden Organic LLC, 1125 Q St. (Unit #1203), $495,000.
Lilyhorn, Dale W Trust to Capriolo Farm LLC, 3110 W Branched Oak Rd. (Raymond), $508,900.
Lilyhorn, Janice L Trust to Capriolo Farm LLC, 3110 W Branched Oak Rd. (Raymond), $508,900.
Linton, Jay & Nicole to Coffey, Justin & Carlyn, 900 S 36th St., $260,000.
Loecker, Daniel J to Hilzer, Tait R, 4415 Adams St., $165,000.
Lundeen, John G to Lundeen, Kenneth M, 1860 Rusty Ln, $93,550.
Madison, Randy D to Fisher, Roger Dean & Debra L, 7450 Lucile Cir, $445,000.
Mag1 LLC to Green, Terrence M, 1337 S 10th St., $225,000.
Mandy's Painting & Remodeling LLC to Heefner, Zachary & Christina, 4731 S 44th St., $316,000.
Manion Construction Inc to Zwit, Curtis R & Danielle M, 1002 Terrace View Dr. (Hickman), $405,029.
McIntyre, Ronda R to Bermuda LLC, 5141 London Rd., $202,500.
Mid-American Union Conference Of Seventh-day Adventists to Vandevere, David W & Cynthia L, 9235 Rockland Cir, $450,000.
Moxie Dealer Services Inc to Clemons, Joseph P, 211 NW 20 St., $1,658,698.
Moxie Dealer Services Inc to Clemons, Joseph P, 2000 W O St., $1,658,698.
Neighborhoods Inc D/B/A Neighborworks Lincoln to Eddins, Philip & Dowling, Aubrey, 1816 N 29th St., $165,000.
Neighborhoods Inc D/B/A Neighborworks Lincoln to Walker-woods, Radious, 1822 N 29th St., $165,000.
Neighborhoods Inc D/B/A Neighborworks Lincoln to Shannon, Janice Robin, 1830 N 29th St., $180,000.
Nelson, James Ron & Laduke, Susan D to Gibson, Glenice E, 4520 Hawthorne Dr., $560,000.
Neukirch, Mark R & Rosanne M to Zimmer, Alex & Tammy, 2752 S 39th St., $272,000.
Neville, Christine to Tempelmeyer, Branden Matthew, 13830 Cavalier St. (Waverly), $145,000.
Newt Development LLC to New Traditions Home & Realty LLC D/B/A Hartland Homes, 2805 W Rose St., $53,000.
Newt Development LLC to New Traditions Home & Realty LLC D/B/A Hartland Homes, 1606 SW 28 St., $41,000.
Newt Development LLC to New Traditions Home & Realty LLC D/B/A Hartland Homes, 1516 SW 28 St., $55,000.
Nies, David J Sr & Kandy Kay to Taylor, Lauren & Mikael, 1210 Cottonwood Dr., $131,000.
Oldfather, Christina J & David R to Neumayer, Isaac D & Emily N, 7242 N 15th St., $255,000.
Osmer, Billie to Breakfield, Tim A & Sarah M, 801 W A St., $259,900.
Paramount Laundry & Textile to New Generation Properties LLC, 837 S 27th St., $500,000.
Paramount Laundry & Textile to New Generation Properties LLC, 827 S 27th St., $500,000.
Paramount Laundry & Textile to New Generation Properties LLC, 2619 Randolph St., $500,000.
Paramount Laundry & Textile to New Generation Properties LLC, 2625 Randolph St., $500,000.
PDM Homes LLC to Henderson, Timothy Revocable Trust, 4911 Boeckner Ave, $299,900.
Peterson, Chris & Mollie to Weiland, Andrew & Samantha, 6025 Madison Ave, $230,000.
Pham, Thuong to Cole, Brandon, 1655 SW 13th St. Cir, $218,500.
Phun, Senh & Tran, Thuy to Phun, Senh, 5415 High St., $76,300.
Prairie Home Builders Inc to Kroeger, Troy & Conchita, 2900 N 91st Ct, $335,375.
Provident Trust Group LLC Fbo: Eulogio Villasenor Traditional Ira to Ptaschek, Makayla, 1920 S 49th St., $247,500.
Ramirez, Casimira D to Baldridge, Ron, 2435 N 65th St., $195,000.
Rauch, Clarence A to Corliss Family Trust, 4924 Cresthaven Dr., $280,000.
Reckewey, Joel K to Mcguire, Jean Elizabeth, 7715 Phares Dr., $325,000.
Redinbaugh, Larry D & Donna F Trust to Bussey, Nicholas T & Gasaway, Elizabeth E, 8221 Dundee Dr., $400,000.
Remington Homes LLC to Aldana, Edgar, 6531 Verano Dr., $328,889.
Remington Homes LLC to Zaruba, Brian & Heather, 6100 Las Verdes Ln, $355,915.
Rhbrrei LLC to Dupler, Austin & Jones, Hailey, 2224 NW 50th St., $219,900.
Rice, Matt to Hair, Lanea, 105 W 5 St. (Hickman), $92,000.
Richland Homes LLC to Pine Crest Homes LLC, 8611 S 81 St., $79,950.
Richland Homes LLC to Anglin, Wyhett D & Kendall N, 1602 W Snowshoe Dr., $390,174.
Rinner, Wendy J to Ingram, Stephanie, 4125 F St., $173,000.
Rock Ridge Homes Inc to Goswami, Chinmay & Vimalachandran, Pradeepa, 10241 Shoreline Dr., $765,000.
Rokeby Holdings Ltd to Spring Valley Homes Incorporated, 7308 Anselm Ln, $87,000.
Scharton, James G Estate to Burjus, John, 7836 Stonewall Ct, $213,000.
Schell, Jeffrey L to Crounse, Brandon, 1210 W Q St., $60,000.
Schneider Custom Homes Inc to Hayes, Helen L, 7920 S 69th St., $468,500.
Schroeder, Ryan to Small, Ben & Kristal, 3810 Saint Paul Ave, $119,000.
Schwisow, Eldonna Revocable Trust to Oncenter Construction Inc, 7020 N 50th Pl, $69,000.
Schwisow, Roger H Revocable Trust to Oncenter Construction Inc, 7020 N 50th Pl, $69,000.
Sealock, Robert & Beret to Buresh, Nicholas J & Cindy J Revocable Trusts, 1145 N 38th St., $266,500.
Secretary Of Housing & Urban Development to Ramaekers Properties & Repairs LLC, 724 W Washington St., $128,000.
Seger, Paul A to Alhaidar, Mohammed, 2135 NW 47th Ct, $245,500.
Smith, Oris R Estate to Bibi Rent LLC, 1810 Deweese Dr., $140,000.
Sorensen, Kurt & Gwyn to Polivka, Aidan, 2301 Ramsey Rd., $190,000.
Sovereign, Joshua to Dewey, Jeffrey & Megan, 6727 Platte Ave, $177,000.
Spethman, Patrick & Autumn to Boden, Michael W & Christine M, 7309 S Wedgewood Dr., $235,700.
Spirit Of Hope Lutheran Church to Chinese Christian Church Of Lincoln, 1201 Benton St., $360,000.
Sturtevant, Derek & Janeen to Kraus, Garrett & Sheppard, Carly, 14350 Paris St. (Waverly), $285,000.
Sutherland, Calvin W to Seeman, Merle V & Donna M, 2831 N 45th St., $185,000.
Swearingen, Clyde A & Linda S to Giesler, Matthew & Stacie, 6010 Briar Rosa Dr., $182,000.
T A Holding LLC to New Generation Properties LLC, 837 S 27th St., $500,000.
T A Holding LLC to New Generation Properties LLC, 827 S 27th St., $500,000.
T A Holding LLC to New Generation Properties LLC, 2619 Randolph St., $500,000.
T A Holding LLC to New Generation Properties LLC, 2625 Randolph St., $500,000.
Taylor, Nathaniel & Carrico, Morgan to Pollock, Kris & Andrew, 1301 S 7th St., $150,000.
Theisen, Scott to Stutzman, Heather, 2327 Wildwood Pl, $195,000.
Thibault, Kathy to Fitzwater, Ruth, 3001 S 51st St. Ct (Unit #459), $85,000.
Tielbar, Tessa N to Schoch, Diane & Roger, 2000 NW 50th St., $215,000.
Tru-built Holdings LLC to Bhg Properties LLC, 2408 Kokomo Dr., $3,264,000.
Tru-built Holdings LLC to Bhg Properties LLC, 2404 Kokomo Dr., $3,264,000.
Tru-built Holdings LLC to Bhg Properties LLC, 2384 Kokomo Dr., $3,264,000.
Tru-built Holdings LLC to Bhg Properties LLC, 2380 Kokomo Dr., $3,264,000.
Tru-built Holdings LLC to Bhg Properties LLC, 2336 Kokomo Dr., $3,264,000.
Tru-built Holdings LLC to Bhg Properties LLC, 2330 Kokomo Dr., $3,264,000.
Tru-built Holdings LLC to Bhg Properties LLC, 2326 Kokomo Dr., $3,264,000.
Tru-built Holdings LLC to Bhg Properties LLC, 2322 Kokomo Dr., $3,264,000.
Tru-built Holdings LLC to Bhg Properties LLC, 2450 Telluride Cir, $3,264,000.
Tru-built Holdings LLC to Bhg Properties LLC, 2442 Telluride Cir, $3,264,000.
Tru-built Holdings LLC to Bhg Properties LLC, 2436 Telluride Cir, $3,264,000.
Tru-built Holdings LLC to Bhg Properties LLC, 2428 Telluride Cir, $3,264,000.
Vwth8 LLC to Paxton, Dustin L & Mindy K, 5006 W Amarillo Dr., $289,900.
Welch, Joe D to Knaub, Trevor L, 2115 S 48th St., $195,000.
Wenzl, Donald J to Hudson Properties LLC, 3910 N 61st St., $159,000.
Wiederspan, Susan E to Dfresh Properties LLC & Imt Investments LLC, 4600 W St., $925,000.
Worster Family Trust to Shoecraft, Sheri, 4841 S Haven Dr., $236,000.
Yankee Hill Townhomes LLC to Sebek, Russell L & Jaymie J, 780 W Bellezza St., $284,900.
Yankee Hill Townhomes LLC to Enholm, Matthew C, 774 W Bellezza St., $284,900.
Zolex Investments LLC to Maranville Investments LLC, 1645 C St., $125,500.
1640 LLC to Remington Homes LLC, 1049 Shadow Moss Dr., $76,000.
4d Properties LLC to Slp Properties LLC, 1300 N 10th St., $500,000.
Abdallah, Hassan to Rodriguez-velazquez, Jose Dj & Gonzalez-rodriguez, Mario, 2741 N 38th St., $140,000.
Adams, James W & Holly S to Madlock, Micah, 8410 Pinedale Ave, $545,000.
Ahern, Jeffrey M & Megan F to Knapp, Ryan & Amanda, 2418 Y St., $177,500.
Albracht, Christina J to Urbank, Erin & Hadenfeldt, Amber, 3741 Washington St., $205,000.
Ali, Ibrahim K to Fischer, Kenneth A, 3310 N 89th St., $270,000.
Alm, Spencer to Enderle, Broderick, 6503 Colby St., $155,000.
Ashmun, Jay R to Summit Management Group LLC, 1611 Sumner St., $70,000.
Bailey, Larry J Estate to United Equity LLC, 5411 Woodsview St., $177,000.
Baker, Brian & Jamie to Stauffer, Brandon & Stone, Kaelee, 316 S 89th St., $490,000.
Barry, Richard E & Verna R to Bouzek, Aliezha C, 5303 Walker Ave, $160,000.
Bellamy, Lanny D & Connie L to Rhodes, Tracy J, 8922 Broken Spoke Dr., $202,000.
Blanke, Gregory to Dotson Investments LLC, 2221 N 61st St., $112,500.
Blooming Homes LLC to G & R Investment Group LLC, 2918 S St., $150,500.
Blooming Homes LLC to G & R Investment Group LLC, 2850 N Cotner Blvd, $150,500.
Brandt, Halie N to Bassen, Tuesday & Ganzberg, Joshua, 3320 Franklin St., $212,000.
Brinkman, Alisha to Hall, Adam C & Keiter, Dianne M, 5350 Stockwell St., $182,500.
Brookwater Property Group LLC to Itm LLC, 5224 W Benton St., $470,000.
Brookwater Property Group LLC to Itm LLC, 5026 W Craw St., $470,000.
Brookwater Property Group LLC to Itm LLC, 5200 W Craw St., $470,000.
Buis, Kevin L & Melanie J to Mcginley, Morgan & Heaton, Roderick Jr, 112 Wagon Train Ave (Hickman), $212,500.
Burchardt, Hans Estate to Neighborhoods Inc D/B/A Neighborworks Lincoln, 4510 Huntington Ave, $80,000.
Burney, Seth to Kanaganayagam, Christiana & Jeshan, 4019 E St., $223,000.
C & L Property LLC LLC to Say, Eh Kler & Shee, Shee, 917 S 22nd St., $155,000.
Cain, Kelly A Estate to Martinsen, Laura J, 3001 S 51st St. Ct (Unit #404), $110,000.
Capello, Robert James Jr & Julie Ann to Erickson, James & Shauna, 14323 Red Gauntlet St. (Waverly), $325,000.
Carranza, Miguel A & Thiesfeld-carranza, Christine M to Hansen, Janelle, 6728 Flint Ridge Rd., $370,000.
Casey, Dorene M to Maloy, Tonya R, 410 Wedgewood Dr., $300,000.
Caseyco Inc to Schoonover, Michael & Julie, 9700 Balkan Ave, $505,000.
Central Land Investments LLC to Two Headed Dog LLC, 531 Sumner St., $480,000.
Chen, Mary C to Dawe, Myles, 3036 N 48th St., $170,000.
Cipriano Family Trust to Gaston, Cory Michael, 5621 NW Fairway Dr., $250,900.
Clark, Angela N to Richardson, Darrin & Renata, 3625 Briarwood Ave, $310,000.
Csmc 2019-rpl9 Trust to Dlj Mortgage Capital Inc, 3302 W St., $10.
Derrick, Barara B to Waiss, Erik J & Evans, Gwyndylynn, 830 Lyncrest Dr., $175,000.
Derun Brothers Homes Inc to Clark, Michael B & Molly J, 518 Deep Water Bay, $928,549.
Dietrich, Virginia L to Sonksen, Brenda Le & Stevenson, Barbara, 1140 Silver Ridge Rd. (Unit #23), $203,000.
Dillon, Brian & Nicole to Eiler, Cody J & Guenther, Caitlyn E, 9429 Green Valley Ln, $600,000.
Double Clear Equestrian Center LLC to Diekman, Jacob T & Amanda M, 6701 S Folsom St., $720,000.
Dowling, Dorothy to Holtmeier, Alan & Kellie, 2881 N 87th St., $255,000.
Drayer, Alex J to Gross, Jay, 1144 Starview Ln, $225,000.
Eisenhauer, Dean E & Maria to Heeren, Derek M & Amber, 3811 S 32nd Pl, $306,000.
Element Homes LLC to Shanks, Karen L & Johnson, Mark R, 2575 Big Timber Rd., $467,900.
Embury, Alan S Revocable Trust to Vu, Peter T & Dang-vu, Van T, 6921 Stevens Ridge Rd., $120,000.
Esteves, Rosemary J to Mcguire, Chad, 918 Garfield St., $110,000.
Evergreen Development Inc to Michalek Residential Construction LLC, address unspecified, $110,000.
Fidele, Greg & Leef, J to Danielson, Margaret, 4842 Sherwood Dr., $165,505.
Free, Anthony Estate to Koll Investment Properties LLC, 927 Garfield St., $85,000.
Freeouf, Dolen D & Sara L to Freeouf, Mark M, 1966 SW 33rd St., $240,105.
Frerichs, Robert L Revocable Trust to Thompson, Shirley K, 6940 Leighton Ave, $230,000.
Fritz, Michael I & Teresa L to Wieczorek, Eric Michael & Allison, 505 N 148th St., $435,000.