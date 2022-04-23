Real estate records, 4/24

Williams, Lincoln & Kristi to Sl Acres LLC, 6560 W Denton Rd. (Denton), $200,000.

Wilson, David Lee Jr & Weber, Keelan Alexandra to Schaefer, Nolan & Amanda, 7521 Colby St., $235,000.

Wolfe, David R to Bowman, Keith E, 6819 Logan Ave, $153,000.

Woodhead, Levi & Nina to Dlouhy, Eric & Jennifer, 7930 Amelia Dr., $490,500.

Abendroth, Colton & Caitlin to Quandt, Kyle & Rebekah, 4601 Hallcliffe Rd., $240,000.

Adl Properties LLC to Booraem, Dorothy & Haufschild, Chad, 5101 Adams St., $185,000.

Ager, Marty to Wilhelm, Robert G & Lynda, 2600 Bishop Ln, $332,000.

Ahlschwede, William T to Wood, Simon Adrian & Keown, Julia R, 4005 Orchard St., $339,500.

Al-Boufradi, Ali & Fatima Zohra to Amon, Sabit H & Gafowr, Awatif T, 7301 Whitewater Ln, $265,000.

Apples Way LLC to Stonybrook Homes Inc, 2740 Regent Pl, $46,400.

Apples Way LLC to Stonybrook Homes Inc, 2730 Regent Pl, $46,400.

Arias, Rogelio & Maria to Renteria, Tania & Toribio, Jose Luis Renteria, 5211 London Rd., $280,000.

Aspen Home Builders LLC to Mccall, Kevin E & Smith-McCall, Paula A, 11996 N 142nd St. (Waverly), $557,875.

Aspen Home Builders LLC to Solokhin, Benjamin & Solokhina, Larisa, 3535 SW 102nd St. (Denton), $450,845.

Baker, W Richard & Muriel A to Roller, Gary A & Donna L Revocable Trust, 6940 Sumner St., $281,600.

Bauer, Steven M to Greufe, Michael, 831 Hanneman Dr., $192,500.

Bennett, Jeffrey P & Sara A to Galvin, Cortney N, 1809 Normandy Ln, $175,000.

Bentzinger, Daniel Ee & Pamela Lynn to Lee, Jonathan, 641 Northborough Ln, $183,000.

Berens, Arthur C & Rhonda S to Minzel, Randy & Kristi, 7615 Erin Ct, $310,000.

Boggs, Frank W Estate to Christiansen, Adam & Katie, 3744 Savannah Cir, $401,500.

Brockmeier, Gregory A & Kathryn H to Luong, Thanh Thuy T & Giang, Tuan Thanh, 2900 Mark Ave, $277,000.

Buhr Construction Inc to Hornung, Todd & Lisa, 5050 W Stampede Ln, $325,000.

Cederberg, Chad A & Sherry L to Smail, Vincent & Aylasha, 5235 NW Pemberly Ln, $339,000.

Cheloha, Kenneth John & Augusta Dr. Homeowners Association to Cheloha, Kenneth John, 8807 Bunker Ct, $28,000.

Cintani, David J to Wong, William & Patricia, 9303 S 31st St., $505,000.

Cordry, Alex & Veronica to Charqs Properties LLC, 2125 Scott Ave, $220,000.

Delong, Carol A to Meston, Ryan & Cousins, Keshia, 14731 Eastbourne Cir (Waverly), $360,000.

Dickey, Richard L to Dickey, Reed, 4225 Clifford Dr., $180,000.

Element Homes LLC to Steinbach, Donn & Denise, 2232 S 90th Bay, $94,000.

Erickson Homes LLC to Powers, Richard Donald Declaration Of Trust, 6717 Verano Dr., $446,903.

Eriksen, Amy M to Korinek, Daryl & Deann, 851 S 44th St., $203,500.

Frahm, Thomas L Estate to Kett Properties LLC, 2711 Garfield St., $165,000.

Franklin, Ruth E Family Trust to Tnad Franklin Family LLC, 4601 O St., $300,000.

Frantz, Marion & Joyce Trust to Jackson, Daniel R & Vicki Lynn Joint Revocable Trust, 1762 Trelawney Dr., $225,000.

Furnas, Mary Ellen to Lineweber, Bradley J & Quam, Courtney L, 5601 Hunts Dr., $340,000.

Garcia, Maribel Portales to Bailey, Kelsey, 445 N 32nd St., $135,000.

Garmel Properties LLC to Cbrws LLC, 2332 N Cotner Blvd, $1,150,000.

Garmel Properties LLC to Friedmutter, Jason, 2023 S 24th St., $179,000.

Garner, Amanda R to Satturi, Venkata & Akkuveni, 1950 Sawyer St., $235,000.

Gerner, Angela M to Duester, Matthew, 1300 W Lake St., $270,000.

Gerner, Gason G to Duester, Matthew, 1300 W Lake St., $270,000.

Grant, Wallace Jr Estate to Hudson Properties LLC, 3841 N 17th St., $201,100.

Haas, James E to McNulty, Andrea L, 1818 Normandy Ln, $257,000.

Hansen, Merl Estate to Barg, Jordan & Allison, 6800 Y St., $186,400.

Hansmeyer Investments LLC to Holloway, Carri S, 1312 Plum St., $141,000.

Havens, Matthew Joseph & Lauren Elizabeth to Weber, Eric G & Carrie C Revocable Trust, 9515 Koi Rock Dr., $850,000.

Heritage Lakes LLC to Fulton Construction Inc, 1321 S 97th St., $130,000.

Jackson, Daniel R & Vicki Lynn Joint Revocable Trust to Furnas, Mary Ellen, 1816 Trelawney Dr., $235,000.

Johnson, Jeremiah J & Laura R to Mercer, Micheal A, 2701 S 34th St., $275,000.

K Abel Rentals LLC to Borchers, Tyler & Bailey, 1814 W Peach St., $210,000.

KDB Investment Building LLC to Alcantar, Jehu & Debby, 5016 Alvo Rd., $267,000.

Kleinbeck, Dan & Jessica to Rogers, Jared A & Aleah L, 10020 N 152 St. (Waverly), $435,000.

Knight Rebels LLC to Chileno Rock Club LLC, 2140 J St., $1,470,000.

Knight Rebels LLC to Chileno Rock Club LLC, 2120 J St., $1,470,000.

Knight Rebels LLC to Chileno Rock Club LLC, 2110 J St., $1,470,000.

Knight Rebels LLC to Dubliner Ventures LLC, 2232 Orchard St., $210,000.

Legacy Homes Omaha LLC to Barnes, Melissa & Cory, 10139 S 31st St. (Roca), $482,757.

Legacy Homes Omaha LLC to Mlinar, Jane E & John R, 3131 Morritt St. (Roca), $397,390.

Lied Pl. LLC to Side Hair LLC, 1125 Q St. (Unit #2000), $1,010,878.

Lied Pl. LLC to Johnson, Jeffrey C Trust, 1125 Q St. (Unit #1902), $835,000.

Ltk Investments LLC to Key Industries LLC, 3532 A St., $510,000.

Ltk Investments LLC to Key Industries LLC, 3630 B St., $510,000.

Ltk Investments LLC to Key Industries LLC, 601 S 31st St., $510,000.

Maier, Clare E to Itm LLC, 1224 Adams St., $153,000.

Marshfield, Jonathan L & Vanessa to Ligenza, Austin & Justine, 7720 Lilee Ln, $455,000.

McHargue, Jason & Steskal, Jennifer to Kraus, Andrew J & Elizabeth K, 2801 Drake St., $280,000.

Menagh, Nathaniel R & Kimberly A to Clark, Michael & Ebeler-Clark, Jennifer, 3621 S 76th St., $382,000.

Menagh, Terry & Denise to Rhbrrei LLC, 3275 Leighton Ave, $127,000.

Meyer, Roland L to Geysun, Gennadiy & Irina, address unspecified, $260,000.

Miller, Charles F to The Home Heroes LLC, 1532 Whittier St., $82,000.

Miller, William D to Kdc Investments LLC, address unspecified, $594,832.

Mitchell, Helen E & Ferguson, Ronald William to Mitchell, Helen E, address unspecified, $34,450.

Nebco Inc to Tederman, Ln. R, 6930 NW 2nd St., $97,125.

Nebraska Prairie LLC to Jake Enterprises LLC, 755 Hackberry St. (Bennet), $89,000.

Nebraska Prairie LLC to Jake Enterprises LLC, 765 Hackberry St. (Bennet), $89,000.

Neuhaus, Kenton W & Mary L to Neuhaus, Alex W & Hannah N, 8310 Coachmans Ct, $550,000.

New Traditions Home & Realty LLC dba Hartland Homes to Ahrens, Lesley A, 2500 NW 57th St., $214,345.

Newt Development LLC to New Traditions Home & Realty LLC dba Hartland Homes, 1609 SW 28 St., $46,000.

Newt Development LLC to New Traditions Home & Realty LLC dba Hartland Homes, 1619 SW 29 St., $38,000.

Newt Development LLC to New Traditions Home & Realty LLC dba Hartland Homes, 1603 SW 29 St., $38,000.

Newt Development LLC to New Traditions Home & Realty LLC dba Hartland Homes, 2830 W Kyle Ln, $44,000.

Nguyen, Cuong & Mary to Tran, Hung N & Pham, Linh M, 2915 Delhay Dr., $198,500.

Pasewalk LLC to 858 LLC, 334 N 33rd St., $217,000.

Pasewalk LLC to 858 LLC, 2030 N 29th St., $245,000.

Pfeiffer, Vicky to Bristol, Donna M, 7816 Ringneck Dr., $312,100.

Pollman, Trenten A & Miranda A to Rolenc, Bryce & Sittig, Elizabeth, 4816 Grassridge Rd., $270,000.

Predmore Real Estate Pc to Menagh, Nathaniel & Kimberly, 9641 Toma Rd., $458,544.

Qvale, Melisa to Chapek, Brandon & Kylee, 3620 S 34th St., $399,999.

R C Krueger Development Company to Stonybrook Homes Inc, 7638 Aero Dr., $54,536.

R C Krueger Development Company to Stonybrook Homes Inc, 7642 Aero Dr., $54,536.

R C Krueger Development Company to Stonybrook Homes Inc, 8716 S 83 Ct, $73,950.

R C Krueger Development Company to Shekaib, Najeeb & Nabila, 9645 Topher Blvd, $82,950.

Rabbe, Ashton M to Delgado, Lora L & Scott A, 5010 Prince Rd. #3, $136,000.

Raymond, Junior R & Grandoit, Camsuze to Grandoit, Camsuze, 2636 SW 16th St., $NaN.

Richman, Jason A to Burman, David & Tracy, 1541 Bordeaux Rd., $339,900.

Rogers, Jared & Aleah to Keslar, Matthew, 9425 Blacksmith Rd., $400,000.

Roller, Gary A & Donna L Revocable Trust to Pinkerton, Mark P, 2902 Londonshire Ct, $200,000.

Rs Mountain Properties LLC to Portico Properties LLC, 1524 S 24th St., $160,000.

Schuller, John J to Ramos, Armando Tobar & Tobar, Reyna Lorenti De, 940 S 32nd St., $185,000.

Schwisow, Eldonna Revocable Trust to Oncenter Construction Inc, 7246 N 49th St., $59,000.

Schwisow, Eldonna Revocable Trust to Oncenter Construction Inc, 7254 N 49th St., $59,000.

Schwisow, Eldonna Revocable Trust to Oncenter Construction Inc, 7245 N 50th St., $59,000.

Schwisow, Roger H Revocable Trust to Oncenter Construction Inc, 7246 N 49th St., $59,000.

Schwisow, Roger H Revocable Trust to Oncenter Construction Inc, 7254 N 49th St., $59,000.

Schwisow, Roger H Revocable Trust to Oncenter Construction Inc, 7245 N 50th St., $59,000.

Sell, Kelsey & Jara, Tom to Fricke, Madison, 600 Driftwood Dr., $250,000.

Shi, Dongxue to Stulken, Christine, 3206 King Ridge Blvd, $212,000.

Smetter Custom Homes Inc to Zhang, Linyi, 10327 Wayborough Ln, $337,999.

Smetter Custom Homes Inc to Retzer, Gordon & Cheryl, 10315 Wayborough Ln, $350,000.

Smith, Jennifer Christine to James, Carmen Michelle, 5724 Elkcrest Dr., $280,000.

S Shore Builders LLC to Schulte, Sheila, 10181 Edgewater Ln, $459,371.

SW Folsom Development LLC to Remington Homes LLC, 848 W Santa Clara St., $64,900.

SW Folsom Development LLC to Remington Homes LLC, 908 W Santa Clara St., $62,900.

SW Folsom Development LLC to Remington Homes LLC, 858 W El Alameda St., $66,900.

SW Folsom Development LLC to Remington Homes LLC, 912 W El Alameda St., $66,900.

Speidel, Nancy K to A W Grainger LLC, address unspecified, $401,700.

Speidel, Steven W to A W Grainger LLC, address unspecified, $401,700.

Stahl, Angela K & Charles T to Stahl, Derek, 4720 Tipperary Trl, $165,000.

Stodola, Stephanie to Peterson, Carley, 7821 Hickory Ln, $243,000.

Storrs, Brandon to Rjma Properties LLC, 3334 B St., $139,950.

Trainwrecks LLC to Stonybrook Homes Inc, 2740 Regent Pl, $46,400.

Trainwrecks LLC to Stonybrook Homes Inc, 2730 Regent Pl, $46,400.

Turner, Eric to Veney, Mailani & Samuell, 3540 W Garfield St., $254,000.

Van Tassell, Bryan to 748 LLC, 1709 N 31st St., $180,000.

Vereit Hd Lincoln NE LLC to Agree Eastern LLC, 3300 N 27th St., $16,110,912.

Village Meadows LLC to Aspen Home Builders LLC, 7930 S 69th St., $92,000.

Vonhoff, Jason T to Bertrand, Eric & Kimberly, 6525 Monarch Dr., $455,000.

Vu, Linh Thi M to Tran, Hung N & Pham, Linh M, 2915 Delhay Dr., $198,500.

Wang, Xin to O'malley, Julia, 1331 N 38th St., $275,000.

Wells, Kimberly A to Wells, Rachel J, 911 C St., $175,000.

White, Cameron & Debra J to Garcia, Maribel Portales, 521 Indian Rd., $230,000.

White, Shannon C to Heuke, Christian & Dennis & Jeriann, 102 Brentwood Ave (Hickman), $165,000.

Wikoff, Fauna Estate to Carl, Christina Marie, 3300 NW 2nd St., $180,000.

Xu, Wenli to McDonald, Jeremy & Heidi, 1020 S 8th St., $245,000.

Yankee Hill Townhomes LLC to Lin, Jianren & Chen, Meihua, 773 W Bellezza St., $254,900.

Yankee Hill Townhomes LLC to Wu, Riyang & Yu, Jiujiu, 779 W Bellezza St., $254,900.

Young, Justin & Ashlee to Nguyen, Ethan & Luu, Van, 9220 Berg Dr., $420,000.

2201 N Cotner LLC to F & B Investments LLC, 2201 N Cotner Blvd, $110,000.

3801 Harney LLC to Dcba Investments LLC, address unspecified, $370,500.

Ahmadi, Fatima Wali & Nissar Wali to Mills, Timothy J & Linda K, 2435 Grainger Pkwy, $445,500.

Aksamit, Peggy J to Mach, Collin & Emma, 6506 S 32nd St., $325,000.

Alarab, Atef M to Lg Giles Properties LLC, 2846 R St., $282,000.

Allen, James R Estate to Weisser, Michael, 2109 Sandstone Rd., $174,000.

Alsweet LLC to Revord, Ryan & Sara, 13500 NW 112th St. (Malcolm), $325,000.

Applebee, Travis & Melissa to BMF Design LLC, 8007 Medicine Hat Rd., $328,000.

Aspen Home Builders LLC to Erickson, Angela D & Clint T, 11951 N 142nd St. (Waverly), $429,505.

Aspen Home Builders LLC to Micek, Kathryn Marie & Avery Jacob, 905 W Desert Vista Dr., $401,279.

Avacon, Inc to Baum, Randy R & Tonya R, 1414 E 8th St. (Hickman), $393,250.

Baade Property LLC to Stertz Family Homes Inc, 1251 Meadow Ln (Hickman), $68,000.

Baade Property LLC to Manion Construction Inc, 1208 Asher Ave (Hickman), $59,900.

Baade Property LLC to Meals Construction LLC, 1116 Kantor Ln (Hickman), $178,500.

Baade Property LLC to Meals Construction LLC, 1126 Kantor Ln (Hickman), $178,500.

Baade Property LLC to Meals Construction LLC, 1136 Kantor Ln (Hickman), $178,500.

Bade, Jocelyn K to Skiles, Caleb & Molly, 5211 Madalyn Rd., $303,000.

Baldridge, Katherine Estate to Cope, Lauren & Gillingham, Cordell, 14740 Eastbourne Cir (Waverly), $295,000.

Barnett, Ashley to Smith, Jonathan & Alexandra, 2219 R St., $293,000.

Bartels, Wade J to James, Whitney & Bryce, 1915 SW 23rd St., $215,000.

Batis Development Company to Cockerill Family 2010 Trust, 5480 S 56th St., $2,618,555.

Baumgarten, Karl H Estate to Graystone Homes LLC, 401 S 2nd St., $75,000.

Berkland Family Trust to Turris Group LLC, 540 S 29th St., $100,000.

Blue Rock Investments LLC to Red Custom Homes LLC, 901 S 88th St., $44,000.

Blue Rock Investments LLC to T&t Contracting LLC, 8959 Sandalwood Ct, $47,500.

Blum, Douglas J & Amy M to Dawes, Quinten, 4111 X St., $202,000.

Boies, John & Mcmahon-boies, Carole to Shuster, Patrick A & Diane L, 6045 Hidcote Dr., $430,000.

Borgman, Barbara E to Katz, John D & Janet K, 2807 Porter Ridge Rd., $250,000.

Breen, Thomas J to Zlatkovsky, David & Karla, 1444 W Silverado Dr., $394,000.

