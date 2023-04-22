Elledge, Andrea D to Kelsey, James D & Joli K, 6203 Logan Ave, $175,000.
Ems, Denise R to Gleason, Bradley, 2201 W Mulberry St., $248,000.
Erickson, Bill to Helmers, Glenn & Helen, 5764 Alex Ln, $362,500.
Evertson, Tanner J to Leggiadro, Matthew J & Daniel A & Brenda Chaney, 167 Laramie Trl, $210,000.
Fagan, Danolda J & Berlage, Diane M to Emmons, Kenneth D & Mary K, 5131 Union Hill Rd., $324,000.
Fangmeier, Margaret Ann to Tc Accommodator 295 LLC, 1733 Surfside Dr. (Unit #6), $195,000.
Feekin, Lauren to Brogan, Byron J, 4226 Washington St., $240,000.
Fulton Construction Inc to Henry, Christopher K & Nancy A, 9749 Casa Galeano Ct, $685,386.
Gogela, Nancy J Estate to Coatman, Kim E Supplemental Needs Trust, 8989 Buckshot Rd., $220,000.
Good Guys Properties LLC to Davlin, Darren & Shelby, 6424 Deerwood Dr., $335,000.
Gruber, Christopher Thomas to Oberg, Chase E & Eddings, Caroline G, 2665 Woodsdale Blvd, $350,000.
Hasan, Osama & Diana to Cornejo, Maria, 3420 P St., $193,000.
Helget, Christopher & Shayle to Ricenbaw, Ross & Amanda, 8300 Skybright Rd., $750,000.
Heng, Katherine L to Byers, Susan Ruth Trust, 5541 Venture Dr., $235,000.
Henning, Walter D to Dao, Manh Ngoc & Pham, Thuy Tien M, 2310 C St., $650,000.
Herbert Development Inc to Polak, Terence D & Janet A, 8920 Buckskin Ct, $50,000.
Hoffman, Erik & Rita to Gray, Adam & Megan, 1012 Terrace View Dr. (Hickman), $425,000.
Holtz, Larry W to Burton, Neil, 2401 Scotch Pine Trl, $470,000.
Hove, Richard J to Keiser, Joseph C & Tracey D, 9025 S 80th St., $374,900.
Huenink, Lawrence G & Joan I to Cshunk LLC, 15001 S 96th St. (Bennet), $660,000.
Hunt, Barclay S & Diane M to Yurth Family Business Trust, 3158 Puritan Ave, $241,700.
Jedlicka, Jason & Michelle to Schumacher, Andrew, 417 Anthony Ln, $515,000.
Jenkins, Darren to Martin, Jordan M, 2331 SW 18th St., $203,175.
Jensen, Michael to Schiltmeyer, Allie & Ellerman, Hugh, 3531 S 38th St., $249,900.
Keiser, Joseph & Tracey to Adam, Taylor Vacek, 8008 S 36th St., $384,300.
Klopnieski, Robert to Yu, lingqing & Lin, Nigel, 5971 Pinnacle Pl, $281,000.
Kobus, Nathan J & Amanda L to Algarin, Jean Carlos Delgado & Lemburg-delgado, Cheyanne Rebeca, 1436 W Lander Dr., $399,900.
Kolc, Donna J to Peon-Casanova, Luis, 8025 Cheney Ridge Rd., $290,000.
Kolc, Richard J to Peon-Casanova, Luis, 8025 Cheney Ridge Rd., $290,000.
Koopmann, Marlene A Estate to Fredrick, Judy K, 2311 Lynnridge Pl, $215,000.
Laford, Benjamin S & Erin C to Sheldon, Curtis E & Tammy J, 742 Hickory Hill Ln, $393,500.
Lang, Randall E & Tammie S to Barnes, Paul David & Murphy, Mitchell Rowe, 6927 Tanglewood Pl, $279,000.
Leonard, Kelly Lee & Alison Louise to Eischen, Leah, 1127 N 53rd St., $144,500.
Malchow, Debra S to Burchfield, Paul J, 22400 S 68th St. (Hickman), $370,000.
Martin, Brandon James & Shelby Maree to Bui, My-Trinh T & Marks, Jimmy, 6623 Cleveland Ave, $199,900.
May, Constance B to Sievers, Colt Ryan & Kathryn Elaine, 17850 Hickman Rd. (Panama), $635,000.
McDermet Qualified Spousal Trust to Ahrens, Brian D, 8144 Mackenzie Rd., $365,000.
McLachlan, Justin P & Melissa R to Ostasuc, Esther, 125 W G St., $115,000.
Mertzmann, Bernard F & Joan M to Popp, Pamela Clyne, 3709 La Salle St., $320,000.
Moeller, Donald A & Jean M to Essay, Andrew & Rochelle, 2501 N 98th St., $578,000.
Morgan, Joshua W G & Maderuh, Ivana to Mortgage Solutions Of Colorado LLC Dba Mortgage Solutions Financial, 6010 N 15th Ct, $298,378.
Mortimer, Sheryl to Mills, William C & Cynthia M, 8035 Hunters Ridge Rd., $449,900.
Mortimer, Tom to Mills, William C & Cynthia M, 8035 Hunters Ridge Rd., $449,900.
Moseman, Richard R to Whody Estates LLC, 2726 W St., $145,000.
Moulton, Gary E & Faye W to Zager, Garry L & Kringle, Jean E, 6345 Bo Creek Ct, $495,000.
New Traditions Home & Realty LLC D/B/A Hartland Homes to Jenkins, Darren & Karel, Lindsy, 2800 W Kyle Ln, $368,579.
Newt Development LLC to New Traditions Home & Realty LLC D/B/A Hartland Homes, 2811 W Sumner St., $44,000.
Newt Development LLC to New Traditions Home & Realty LLC D/B/A Hartland Homes, 1830 SW 28 St., $53,000.
Newt Development LLC to New Traditions Home & Realty LLC D/B/A Hartland Homes, 1800 SW 28 St., $53,000.
Newt Development LLC to New Traditions Home & Realty LLC D/B/A Hartland Homes, 1700 SW 28 St., $44,000.
Newt Development LLC to New Traditions Home & Realty LLC D/B/A Hartland Homes, 1612 SW 28 St., $47,000.
Newt Development LLC to New Traditions Home & Realty LLC D/B/A Hartland Homes, 1501 SW Derek Ave, $51,000.
Newt Development LLC to New Traditions Home & Realty LLC D/B/A Hartland Homes, 2818 W Washington St., $46,000.
Newt Development LLC to New Traditions Home & Realty LLC D/B/A Hartland Homes, 5701 W Redberry Ln, $58,000.
Nguyen, Thu to Navarro, Joel & Dettwiler, Martha J, 6303 S St., $275,000.
Nielsen, Marne E to Collins, Cody C, 7101 Huntington Ave, $210,500.
North, Kenneth W & Editha D to Day, Thomas R Ii, 1121 Humphrey Ave, $285,500.
Old City Building Group LLC to Bohaboj, Christopher L & Tara R, 11923 N 144th St. (Waverly), $489,000.
Palensky, Justin R to Quinn, Chase & Smallfoot, Loraine, 700 Sunny Slope Rd., $290,000.
Parks, Timothy B & Falcon, Makenzie K to Miller, Gabriella M, 1826 Sumner St., $183,000.
Pau, Bernard Zam Khat & Lun, Mary Cing Pian to Knop, Joshua, 6630 Dudley St., $229,000.
Placek, Keith D to Staley, Ann R, 7322 Thurston St., $280,000.
Portrey, Patrick to Ilisko-Paul, Curtis & Paul, Jennifer, 532 W Dawes Ave, $205,000.
Prairie Home Builders Inc to Luedtke, Tom, 6047 S 87th St., $367,598.
Project Renaissance LLC to Sumrall, Shoshana R, 2011 Twin Ridge Rd., $317,000.
Purvis, Matthew M & Emily to Pheasant Hills LLC, 6110 Laroche Rd., $305,000.
Reckewey, Jon Klein to Becker, Bradley L & Kelley R, 2023 Connor Pl, $235,000.
Rida Investments LLC to Deal’s Plumbing LLC, 2410 Production Dr. (Unit #5), $300,000.
S&R Rock & Gravel LLC to Blue Ridge Unlimited LLC, 5621 N 58th Ct, $522,000.
Schmidt, Daniel J & Chelsy to Dutler, Michael P, 6241 Ellie Ln, $420,000.
Schneider Custom Homes Inc to Inzauro, Michelle M, 740 W Avondale Ct, $435,000.
Sellers, Jason to Anthony, Chet & Natalie, 5951 White Fish Dr., $380,000.
Serack, Denise L to Hitch, Bristol L, 3840 Blackberry Cir, $263,000.
Shoecraft, Sheri to Carrick, Stephen & Kathy, 510 Redwood Dr., $435,000.
Smetter Custom Homes Inc to Wehrwein, Matthew J & Sue K, 2741 Sheila Ln, $314,999.
Snb Construction Ii Inc to Coudriet, Dennis & Geneice, 10600 S 32nd St. (Roca), $865,600.
Spaulding, Ronald B & Judith S to Fish, Steven W & Sara A, 7920 Waterford Cir, $437,500.
Stokebrand Joint Trust to Heinrichs, Debra Jo Revocable Trust, 7146 S 94th Ct, $352,000.
Synergy Homes Inc to Dux, Andrew & Nicole, 9231 Calamus River Rd., $607,000.
Synergy Homes Inc to Gray, Julie B & Nicole H, 1640 S 93rd St., $544,900.
Ten40 O Lincoln LLC to Siefkes, Casandra, 1040 O St. (Unit #240), $283,524.
Ten40 O Lincoln LLC to Bdp Condo Offices LLC, 1040 O St. (Unit #110), $214,950.
Thornton, Amanda to Nash, Jordan & Rogers, Tatiana, 3031 Shirley Ct, $180,000.
Turner, Joshua A & Lindsey R to Williams, Kane & Keri, 300 Orchard Pl (Hickman), $359,900.
Vann, David C to Jensvold, Karl B & Kathryn J, 260 S 27th St., $156,208.
Vch LLC to Coufal, Tyler & Erin, 2833 W Burgess Ln, $593,041.
Vrb Exchange LLC to Trautman, Gregg L & Cynthia J, 7250 S Wedgewood Dr., $220,000.
Wattier, Taren to Godinez, Olivia D, 2201 E St., $163,500.
Waybright, Alexander M to McAndrew, Madison, 1035 Elmwood Ave, $186,800.
Weckle, Paul J & Faye A to Habeck, Kirk, 22125 S 96th St. (Hickman), $97,000.
Wehrwein, Matt J & Sue K to 4hlg LLC, 5100 S 80th St., $265,000.
Wilkinson, Cohagen to Lfg LLC, 110 S 14 St. (Unit #E), $370,000.
Yankee Hill Townhomes LLC to 2900 LLC, 841 W Desert Vista Dr., $570,000.
Yankee Hill Townhomes LLC to 2900 LLC, 847 W Desert Vista Dr., $570,000.
Yankee Hill Townhomes LLC to Neemann Rentals LLC, 853 W Desert Vista Dr., $570,000.
Yankee Hill Townhomes LLC to Neemann Rentals LLC, 859 W Desert Vista Dr., $570,000.
1991 Properties LLC to Greenfield, Seth, 15420 E St. (Roca), $200,000.
916 Properties LLC to Jaimes, Elvia Andrea & Cornelio Nicolas, 5321 Franklin St., $225,900.
Abbott, John Gerard & Patricia Ann to Alexander, Gary & Nancy, 8830 Blacksmith Ct, $310,000.
Aman, John Franklin to 412 Homes LLC, 1415 Sumner St., $90,000.
Anderson, Douglas E & Tolen, Kimberly A to Rasmussen, Dale & Tandi, 4100 W Thatcher Cir, $310,000.
Archila, Manuel & Anne to Duffy, Zachary L & Melissa J, 6141 Lexington Ave, $276,000.
Aspen Builders Inc to Remington Homes LLC, 14310 Valentine St. (Waverly), $68,000.
Bauer, Marvin E & Sharon to Madigan, Marc R & Meg E, 4621 Gertie Ave, $273,000.
Baum, Jean M to Divis, Evan J & Tabitha J, 7511 Cardinal Cir, $445,000.
Beeman, Kirk E to Khurmish, Jad, 2311 Chanticleer Ct, $281,000.
Berry, Travis E Revocable Trust, The to White, Debra M, 128 N 13th St. (Unit #1204), $635,000.
Birch, Pamela J Estate to Crooks, Thomas I & Aubrey L, 3400 Randolph St., $185,000.
Buettner, John & Kim to Sueper, Alvin Joseph, 564 Lakeside Dr. (Unit #47), $210,000.
Buhr Construction Inc to Mohler, Nicholas & Bykerk, Emily, 1746 NW 52 St., $274,950.
Capital City Properties LLC to Knd Investments LLC, 1230 N 30th St., $205,000.
Capital City Properties LLC to Knd Investments LLC, 4931 Lowell Ave, $205,000.
Caseyco Inc to Le, Tommy & Nguyen, Lisa, 603 Waterside Way, $849,900.
Castle Rock Homes Inc to Arellano, Gilberto Jr & Rae Ellen, 2027 W Cove Ct, $284,000.
Cedar Woods Estates LLC to Moon, Jeremy L & Kelli, address unspecified, $122,900.
City Of Lincoln to Irene G Courtenay Irrevocable Trust, address unspecified, $1,440.
Clarke, Jack T & Theresa to Machado, Gustavo R, 7121 Eastborough Ln, $97,000.
Cohano Investments LLC to Persson, Joshua & Jodie, address unspecified, $199,000.
Cole Cv Lincoln NE LLC to Mdc Coast 29 LLC, 7002 O St., $6,345,662.
Covalt, Victor E Iii & Ann M to Dovel, Hannah R, 1306 S 32nd St., $150,000.
Crouse, David A & Michelle L to Bartle, Alex & Chloe, 4525 Elk Ridge Rd., $367,000.
Divis, Evan J & Tabitha J to 4hlg LLC, 3141 Jasper Ct, $270,000.
Dominion S LLC to Spring Valley Homes Incorporated, 10540 Freedom Ln, $79,900.
Don Johnson Homes Ii Inc to Wahlgren, Joe & Diane, 4071 W Gary Gately St., $310,000.
Ellis, David R & Delynn I to Hinrichs, Bryan A & Valerie S, 1636 W Set Aside Ct, $898,000.
Epperson, Michael & Lisa to Edwards, Patrick & Hills, Jacqueline, 2404 Rokeby Rd., $475,000.
Erickson Homes LLC to Parks, Timothy & Falcon, Makenzie, 5816 SW Sierra Madre Dr., $507,127.
Exstrom, Dylan to Phaisan, Aroun & Kimberly, 5100 Meredeth St., $177,200.
Fahleson, Beverly J Estate to Fazel, Dorrance R & Maxine K, 2425 Folkways Blvd (Unit #218), $105,000.
Fallon, Sean F & Sandra K to Fallon, Kristen & Collins, Brandon, 1201 N 97th St., $300,000.
Fauth, Harold V & Griffith, William L to Fauth, Harold V, 951 N Cotner Blvd, $79,650.
Fritz, Dale J & Theresa A to Modelski, Amy, 1532 Open Sky Ln, $270,000.
Garner, Matthew N & Amanda R to Garai, Matthew K & Julie M, 3210 Browning St., $612,000.
Golliday, Patric & Courtney to Maly & Abendroth Family Revocable Trust, 1545 Crestline Dr., $282,500.
Goodban, Richard L & Ursula M Revocable Living Trust to Bse Affordable Homes LLC, 5725 Hartley St., $170,000.
Hackbart, Anne Louise to Thornton, Amanda, 3824 NW 52nd St., $206,000.
Haggadone, Denise to G & R Investment Group LLC, 2305 Ramsey Rd., $193,000.
Hale Family Trust to Chatelain, Stephen R & Mary Jo, 6520 Saltgrass Rd., $375,000.
Hans, Nancy to Star Line Rentals LLC, 3510 W St., $80,000.
Headrick, Mark T & Sandra A to Gaare, Jason & Erin, 15255 S 76th St. (Roca), $229,000.
Henriksen, Gregory & Amber to Figueroa, Augusto F, 1821 S 16th St., $95,000.
Herbert Development Inc to Snb Construction Ii Inc, 8910 Buckskin Ct, $95,000.
Heritage Lakes LLC to Fulton Construction Inc, 9737 Hillcrest Trl, $156,000.
Heritage Lakes LLC to Fulton Construction Inc, 9719 Hillcrest Trl, $156,000.
Heritage Lakes LLC to 51 Holdings LLC, 9724 Hillcrest Trl, $78,000.
Heritage Lakes LLC to 51 Holdings LLC, 9716 Hillcrest Trl, $78,000.
Heritage Lakes LLC to 51 Holdings LLC, 9708 Hillcrest Trl, $78,000.
Heritage Lakes LLC to 51 Holdings LLC, 9700 Hillcrest Trl, $78,000.
Hermann, Vernon W Estate to Bergt, Brandon & Traci, 4147 Mohawk St., $185,000.
Herzog, Garrett to Rodriguez, Ana Cristina & Alvis, Angel Rodriguez, 1830 W Mulberry St., $265,000.
Hudson Properties LLC to Acorn Properties LLC, 2130 Euclid Ave, $265,000.
Hurley, Jeffrey A & Kristi A to Miller, Steven, 5411 S 67th St., $330,000.
Johnson, Jaden to Coudriet, Dawson & Isabelle, 3310 Dudley St., $215,000.
Kadavy, Tyler P to Priest, Nathan, 6025 Colfax Ave, $143,000.
Kanter, Brian & Sarah to Cooper, Andisha Hoilett & Evan Ii, 9345 Ravenwood Ln, $885,000.
Keck, Shane & Brown, Emily to Mundil, Sarah & Shailynn, 618 Sierra Dr., $280,000.
Kelly’s Carpet And Furniture LLC to Omnicorp Valley LLC & Matokoma Lincoln 4615 LLC & H&s Lincoln 4615 LLC & Hd Linc, 4615 Vine St., $4,000,000.
Knapp, Amber to Legacy Ventures I LLC, 4109 Randolph St., $90,500.
Langan, Scott W & Carlow-Langan, Angela K Family Revocable Trust to Galindo, Amy, 5508 Sawgrass Dr., $670,000.
Legacy Homes Omaha LLC to Hoag, Claire & William, 8231 Jones Ave, $429,900.
Legacy Homes Omaha LLC to Buhr Homes Inc, 7600 Jimmie Ave, $84,500.
Legacy Homes Omaha LLC to Petska, Evan & Rachel, 320 Kristi Ln (Hickman), $439,900.
Lewis-Starostka Inc to Merklein, Jordan N & Joseph C, 10621 Shore Front Dr., $488,000.
Lichty, Margaret to Castner, Luke & Chelsea, 5841 S 43rd St. Ct, $325,500.
Lincoln Federal Bancorp Inc to Assurity Life Insurance Company, address unspecified, $40,000.