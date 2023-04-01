Smetter Custom Homes Inc to Tarnick, Timothy L & Patricia, 2917 Kings Corner Dr., $369,999.
Stallings, Robert G & Mary Ann to Campbell, Casey & Kayla, 7210 Whitestone Cir, $452,000.
Thompson Creek LLC to Becker, Mitch, 7580 S 57th St., $250,000.
Tolbert, Lana T to Home Heroes Llc, The, 4000 S 56th St. (Unit #256c), $60,000.
Viktor Derun Construction Inc to Vres Investments LLC, 435 N 104th St., $519,679.
Vitko, Tanner & Meyer, Bethany to Stone, Melinda, 1600 Janssen Dr., $325,000.
Vwth8 LLC to Dansid LLC, 1629 NW 51st St., $305,000.
People are also reading…
Vwth8 LLC to Quality Investments Inc, 1621 NW 51st St., $305,000.
Wahl, Ronald E to Nibbe, Morgan & Mary, 4935 Randolph St., $232,000.
Wendelin, Kirby to Henhouse Capital LLC, address unspecified, $400,000.
Wentz, Mark A to Graham, Mike G & Jennifer S, 1139 N 66th St., $165,100.
Wiebelhaus, Gregory B Estate to Cordell, Chet D, 1420 W 3 St. (Sprague), $153,000.
Woods, Jayme P & Elizabeth M to Mourad, Fadel & Ghazalah, 941 Carlos Dr., $271,000.
Woodward, Daniel R to Jia, Haiyan, 3079 T St., $130,000.
Worster, Reuben to Barth, Christian A & Meyer, Ashley E, 1270 S 46th St., $360,000.
Ziemann, Brent to Russell, Olivia Elizabeth, 3746 M St., $280,000.
Alvarez, Ciara Nitza to Hayes, Taylor Morgan & Shelby J, 866 Barker Ln, $233,500.
Andrew Ross Real Estate LLC to Petersen, Charles A & Erin J, 1218 N 25th St., $112,000.
Baily Properties LLC to Lopez, Sergio & Gina, 3055 S St., $185,000.
Barkmeier, Kathleen to Gibson, Justin & Ryan, Jessica, 1430 Manatt St., $254,900.
Barmas LLC to Cummings, Jeremy J, 318 Taylor Park Dr., $350,000.
Baumert, David to Yao, Yuxi & Gong, Yifan, 8230 Katrina Ln, $450,000.
Baumert, Sandy to Yao, Yuxi & Gong, Yifan, 8230 Katrina Ln, $450,000.
Bell, Christopher M to Kramer, River & Brown, Amanda, 1901 SW 27th St., $257,104.
Bigham, Drew T & Brittany R to Rosenberry, Donald V & Kelly J, 545 W Chadderton Dr., $315,000.
Blue Rock Investments LLC to Hemmingsen, Jared & Michelle, 8960 Buckskin Ct, $67,500.
Brager Family LLC to Union Bank & Trust Company, 1933 Pine Lake Rd., $1,200,000.
Brangen Investments LLC to Marreel, Ashley, 2210 W Todd Ln, $185,000.
Buffington, Caleb A to L & L Investments LLC, 600 Jackson St. (Bennet), $100,000.
Buhr Construction Inc to Bokelman, Michael N, 5013 W Hillsboro Dr., $340,000.
Buhrmann, Crystal J to Hansen, Jade & Kaiser, Brandon, 2831 F St., $165,000.
Carper, Matthew D to McMullen, Stephanie Lee & Luttrell, Margaret & McMullen, Kathleen & Terrence, 810 S 33rd St., $265,000.
Castle Rock Homes Inc to 1st Choice Management LLC, 5136 W Superior St., $305,000.
Chaarm Properties & Investments LLC to Sullivan, Mason, 4100 N 21st St., $240,000.
Clm Homes LLC to Bigham, Drew T & Brittany R, 1809 NW 55th St., $399,900.
Conrad, Jessica H to Notter, Justin, 1624 W Big Sky Rd., $376,000.
Cornhusker Homebuyers LLC to Bangert Properties LLC, 1442 S 11th St., $155,000.
D&S Trust to Demars, Mark, 2242 Van Dorn St., $435,000.
Dallmann, Brandon & Jennifer to Flood, Logan & Tora, 5943 Opus Cir, $539,900.
Denbeste, John D & Mosley, Stephanie N to Raber, Erik A & Carlson, Kirby L, 3310 S 76th St., $375,000.
Dicks, Lisa to McCown, Catherina L, 8200 S 97th St., $552,900.
Ellerbee Family Trust to Ellerbee, Clare & Schultz, Eric Jr, 2350 City View Ct, $200,000.
Emerald St. LLC to Union Bank & Trust Company, 1933 Pine Lake Rd., $1,200,000.
Fager, John to Luhr, Maygan & Jacobsen, Joshua, 4845 Knox St., $198,500.
Feeney, Anthony & Mayo, Erin to Richards, Tina, 2121 W Mulberry St., $246,250.
Franz Investments LLC to Lnwd Properties LLC, 5438 Ervin St., $275,000.
Frerichs, Chase & Ashley to Pierson, Tyler & Alexis, 4421 W Leighton Ave, $300,000.
Haven Properties LLC to Talamh LLC, address unspecified, $272,000.
Helyx Investments LLC to Lucky Clover Holdings LLC, 4327 N 64th St., $326,000.
Herbert Development Inc to Hemmingsen, Jared & Michelle, 8960 Buckskin Ct, $67,500.
Heritage Lakes LLC to Fulton Construction Inc, 9727 Hillcrest Trl, $78,000.
Hometown Handyman Inc to Talamh LLC, address unspecified, $272,000.
Houchin, Lonnie & Nancy to Houchin, Benjamin T, 4901 NW 9th St., $273,000.
Iret-Thomasbrook Apartments LLC to Thomasbrook Property Lp, 6000 Lillibridge St., $26,500,000.
Iret-Thomasbrook Apartments LLC to Thomasbrook Property Lp, 5801 Lillibridge St., $26,500,000.
Iret-Thomasbrook Apartments LLC to Thomasbrook Property Lp, 2620 S 60th St., $26,500,000.
Landauer, Toni D to Lucas, Penny J, address unspecified, $162,000.
Landauer, Toni D to Lucas, Penny J, 5423 Enterprise Dr., $162,000.
Lee, Zachary & Kristin A to McCormack, Shelby, 2313 S 11th St., $171,000.
Legacy Ventures I LLC to Lafler, Aaron M & Shelby L, 3706 M St., $250,000.
Lehmann, Brian to Sartore, Cole Woodrow, 1939 Kings Hwy, $180,500.
Lewis, Andrew & Kimberly R to Topil, Bonnie L & Roger R, 4325 Roy St. (Roca), $300,000.
Lierman, Lyndsay & Koehn, Tyler to Frohlich, Barbara L, 2400 Greenspire Cir, $275,000.
Limbach, Robert S & Barbara J to Magdanz Family Revocable Trust, 7352 Gerald Ave, $599,900.
Lucas, Penny J to Sullivan, Nicklas Alan & Nathaniel, 175 Laramie Trl, $210,000.
Manville, Kara & Skyler to Holtzhauser, Michael, 301 NW 19th St., $199,000.
Manville, Kara C to Holtzhauser, Michael, 301 NW 19th St., $199,000.
Manville, Skyler E to Holtzhauser, Michael, 301 NW 19th St., $199,000.
Midwest Home Designs LLC to Semm, Aaron & Tara, 5740 S 30th St., $405,000.
Miller, Jon M & Teresa L to Precht, Joshua J & Shelly A, 3201 Laredo Dr., $450,000.
Moormeier, Conner to Iwanski, Michela & Pastuszak, Joseph, 1924 S 52nd St., $200,000.
Naeem, Syed to Montgomery, Katherine & Samuel, 1121 Cobblestone Dr., $282,000.
Nebco Inc to Veik, Richard L & Lavonne M Trust Agreement, 821 Penrose Dr., $466,000.
Nei Global Relocation Company to Roberson, Lee D, 2000 Southern Light Dr., $629,500.
Newcastle Construction Inc to Le, Van T & Nguyen, Thi N, 1440 Pennsylvania Ave, $438,273.
Next Level Properties LLC to Korell, Brian & Julie, 4921 L St., $267,500.
Notter, Justin & Katlyn to Anderson, Amy N, 3037 W Sumner St., $261,000.
Poised Properties LLC to Jereson Investments LLC, 3631 N 20th St., $280,000.
Precht, Josh to Thomas, Caleb & Christina, 2417 NW 50th St., $245,000.
Rafi Dog LLC to Horst, Laura Lynn, 2407 Garfield St., $309,300.
Real Growth LLC to Lee, Zachary & Kristin, 1490 Hackberry St. (Bennet), $320,000.
Reitan, Amanda L to Go Development LLC, 14011 Lancashire St. (Waverly), $150,773.
Remington Homes LLC to Vavak, Jordyn E & Daniel Z, 11929 N 144th St. (Waverly), $434,676.
Rivera, Maria L to Conroy, Tanya, 2607 NW 55th St., $222,500.
Robotham, Anthony & Rose to Woods, Jayme P & Elizabeth M, 7000 N 9 St., $404,000.
Roth, Jonathan D to Bekker, Nicole & Uglow, Chris, 1511 S 12th St., $85,000.
Russell, Nancy M Estate to Hayes, Joshua & Michelle, 3710 F St., $180,000.
Ryan, Robyn G to Limbach, Robert S & Barbara J, 9944 Shore Front Dr., $750,000.
Scheef, Scott J & Belle A to Moses, Andrew Donald & Michelle Marie, 7932 S 35th St., $405,000.
Schmale, Eileen & Rodney to Kess, Alexis, 1671 SW 27th St., $187,000.
Sis, Jordan C & Rose M to Ford, Jonathan & Jasmine, 1831 Redstone Rd., $320,000.
Smetter Custom Homes Inc to Harlan, Phyllis, 2923 Sheila Ln, $369,999.
SW Folsom Development LLC to Schneider Custom Homes Inc, 505 S 88th St., $77,900.
Stevens, Justin & Tasha to Clark, John Jeffrey & Regan T, 2500 N 78th St., $378,000.
Stewart Family Legacy Revocable Trust to Hampton, Nedra L & Gabriel A, 2105 Hickman Rd. (Hickman), $650,000.
Sullivan, Mason to Lueth, Laura, 915 S 28th St., $215,000.
Sup Family LLC to Keeton, Cole & Jamie, 1924 F St., $253,000.
Tang, Katie N, Dominic B, & Aron T to Hull, Clifton, 5810 Markhorn Ct, $429,000.
Three Tier Homes LLC to Bergen, Michelle, 2711 Sumner St., $288,000.
Tietze, Teresa Dianne to Koch, Dakotah & Rick, 2166 Southwood Pl, $180,000.
Troutman, Colleen to Le, Tho Huu, 1925 J St., $60,000.
Vasquez Home Improvements LLC to Big Wave Investment LLC, 1025 N 53rd St., $157,156.
Vasquez Home Improvements LLC to Big Wave Investment LLC, 1010 Manatt St., $152,493.
Vavak, Jordyn to Ryder, Paul & Suzanne, 5117 N St., $239,900.
White Family LLC to Union Bank & Trust Company, 1933 Pine Lake Rd., $1,200,000.
Wirth, Steven to Pederson, Kole & Samantha, 3024 Chisholm Pl, $365,000.
Witulski, Opal M to Smith, Clinton, 6330 Orchard St., $210,000.
Wurst, Jeremy & Casey to Skinner, David & Anne, 1620 Euclid Ave, $230,000.
Yerger, John A & Loretta K to Emanuel, Brenton & Jessica, 8744 Colby St., $330,000.
1 Chron 29:11 LLC to Pursuit Real Estate LLC, 3540 Van Dorn St., $149,543.
1 Chron 29:11 LLC to Pursuit Real Estate LLC, 231 S 53rd St., $194,765.
All In Acquisitions LLC to J & K Terrell LLC & Redlin, Brenly, 3535 Pawnee St., $130,000.
Allen, Zachary M & Mandy to Breuer, Radley S & Julie L, 7031 NW 4th St., $545,000.
Andersen, Peter L to Marfisi, Stacey & John, 701 Eldon Dr., $175,000.
Anderson Ascent Construction LLC to Hughes, Rhys Carnes, 1723 N 25th St., $180,000.
Anderson, Kristin L to Kriha, James & Brandi, 14721 Bailie St. (Waverly), $380,000.
Arnold, Patricia A to Mueller, Valencia, 4377 Normal Blvd (Unit #39), $186,500.
Baker, William E & Jean M to Heggem, Benjamin R & Olivia L, 3327 D St., $140,300.
Bestul, Karen L to Chaney, Karen Sue, 1688 Perkins Blvd, $259,900.
Buhr Construction Inc to Bwaka, Daniel, 1752 NW 52 St., $272,500.
Car Connection Inc, The to Outnumbered Properties LLC, 1724 D St., $600,000.
Casper, Mary E to Davis, Robert & Lisa, 2412 Cheshire N, $251,000.
Cave, Robert D to Commonwealth Management Group LLC, 910 E Avon Ln, $235,000.
Chihuahua Realty Holdings LLC to Sanchez, Juventino & Teresa, 5233 W Leighton Ave, $250,000.
CLM Homes LLC to Lopez, Edis L Monge & Luna, Mirna Lorena, 1521 NW 52nd St., $45,000.
Commonwealth Management Group LLC to Nguyen, Nguyen & Tran, Hanh, 6101 S 93rd St., $517,500.
Cruey, Hayden & Schell, Madalynn to Oliva, Nelida Reyes, 2760 Sumner St., $211,500.
David A D Homes Inc to Toombs, Kevin & Michaela, 10820 Crescent Moon Dr., $545,000.
Davison, Erin & Vinton, Joseph to Debrick, Benjamin J & Davenport, Andrea L, 631 S 84th St., $325,000.
Dean, James W & Mary Ann to Mendoza, Jesse & Elyssa, 1132 W Keating Dr., $321,500.
Dean, Robert C to Kowalewsky, Andrew K & Rebecca A, 5320 S 66th Cir, $298,000.
Diesel Properties LLC to Reinholz, Andrew & Anna, 5521 Otoe St., $304,900.
Dominion S LLC to Old City Homes Inc, 416 N 108th St., $1,095,000.
Dominion S LLC to Old City Homes Inc, 424 N 108th St., $1,095,000.
Dominion S LLC to Old City Homes Inc, 432 N 108th St., $1,095,000.
Dominion S LLC to Old City Homes Inc, 440 N 108th St., $1,095,000.
Dominion S LLC to Old City Homes Inc, 411 N 108th St., $1,095,000.
Dominion S LLC to Old City Homes Inc, 10741 Majestic Ln, $1,095,000.
Dominion S LLC to Old City Homes Inc, 10731 Majestic Ln, $1,095,000.
Dominion S LLC to Old City Homes Inc, 10721 Majestic Ln, $1,095,000.
Dominion S LLC to Old City Homes Inc, 10711 Majestic Ln, $1,095,000.
Dominion S LLC to Old City Homes Inc, 10701 Majestic Ln, $1,095,000.
Dominion S LLC to Old City Homes Inc, 10665 Majestic Ln, $1,095,000.
Dominion S LLC to Old City Homes Inc, 10655 Majestic Ln, $1,095,000.
Dominion S LLC to Old City Homes Inc, 10645 Majestic Ln, $55,000.
Dominion S LLC to Old City Homes Inc, 10635 Majestic Ln, $50,000.
Dominion S LLC to Old City Homes Inc, 10650 Majestic Ln, $1,095,000.
Dominion S LLC to Old City Homes Inc, 10660 Majestic Ln, $1,095,000.
Dominion S LLC to Old City Homes Inc, 10700 Majestic Ln, $1,095,000.
Dominion S LLC to Old City Homes Inc, 10710 Majestic Ln, $1,095,000.
Dominion S LLC to Old City Homes Inc, 10720 Majestic Ln, $1,095,000.
Dominion S LLC to Old City Homes Inc, 10730 Majestic Ln, $1,095,000.
Dominion S LLC to Old City Homes Inc, 10740 Majestic Ln, $1,095,000.
Dominion S LLC to Old City Homes Inc, 10750 Majestic Ln, $1,095,000.
Dominion S LLC to Manion Construction Inc, 530 N 108th St., $85,900.
Dominion S LLC to Manion Construction Inc, 540 N 108th St., $86,900.
Dominion S LLC to Manion Construction Inc, 600 N 108th St., $86,900.
Dominion S LLC to Manion Construction Inc, 610 N 108th St., $86,900.
Dominion S LLC to Manion Construction Inc, 620 N 108th St., $89,600.
Dominion S LLC to Manion Construction Inc, 543 N 107th St., $85,900.
Dominion S LLC to Manion Construction Inc, 533 N 107th St., $86,900.
Dominion S LLC to Manion Construction Inc, 523 N 107th St., $87,900.
Dominion S LLC to Manion Construction Inc, 511 N 107th St., $88,900.
Dominion S LLC to Manion Construction Inc, 524 N 106th St., $89,900.
Dominion S LLC to Manion Construction Inc, 534 N 106th St., $89,900.
Dominion S LLC to Cook, Jennifer E, 10700 Legends Ln, $124,900.
Element Homes LLC to Weber, Jerry, 2343 S 90th Cir, $94,000.
Erickson Homes LLC to Schwindt, Garrett J & Rachel, 810 W Panorama Rd., $529,190.
Erickson, Chad M & Aimee L to Wilkinson, Casey & Julie, 5410 Limestone Rd. N, $255,000.
Fellowship Church Of God to Peregrine Development LLC, address unspecified, $500,000.
Fox Run Real Estate Pc to Herman, Michael T, 5608 Kearney Ave, $228,000.
Goeken, Gerald H & Nancy I to Kluczynski, Mike, 1900 N 71st St., $235,000.
Gray, Adam W & Megan M to McGrath, Andrea, 5035 Linden St., $285,000.
Green, Katlyn M to Rodriguez, Oscar, 2440 D St., $266,500.
Habel, Nathan & Catherine to Hudson Properties LLC, 6510 Artisan Way, $400,000.
Hafer, Julie M to Hueftle, Kelly D & Ann M, 10305 Firth Rd. (Firth), $550,000.
Hafer, Larry E to Hueftle, Kelly D & Ann M, 10305 Firth Rd. (Firth), $550,000.
Hauder, Laurel to Habel, Catherine, 4623 Tipperary Trl, $185,000.
Hemmingsen, Jared & Kopecky, Michelle to Mk Builders Inc, 1207 S 94th St., $275,000.
Heng, Charles A & Jill M to Dorpinghaus, Carla & Lynn, 23000 S 162nd St. (Panama), $600,000.
Heritage Lakes LLC to Johnson, Bryce G & Dana A, 9625 Casa Colina Dr., $90,000.
Ho, Hoang & Wood, James to Nail, Travis, address unspecified, $115,000.
Ho, Hoang & Wood, James to Nail, Travis, address unspecified, $130,000.