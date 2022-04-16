Real estate records, 4/17

Element Homes LLC to Reynoldson, Chad & Jane, 9135 Calamus River Rd., $524,900.

Emanuel, Connor to Roth, Whitney L, 1148 NW Gary St., $280,000.

Ethel S Abbott Charitable Foundation to Lincoln Sports Foundation Inc, address unspecified, $125,000.

Evergreen Development Inc to Richmond Hill Homes Inc, address unspecified, $60,000.

Ferguson, Debra K to Fortune Builders LLC, 3010 W St., $130,000.

Fleischacker, Tyler R & Zocholl, Megan E to Kempkes, Matthew J, 2130 Independence Dr., $252,000.

Focken, Matthew Allen & Delores Anita to Minnick, Travis & Kaylee R, 1220 Shadow Moss Ln, $415,750.

Ford, Charles R & Heather E to Sullivan, Kaitlyn, 5720 Franklin St., $232,500.

G & R Investment Group LLC to Jennings, Jennifer, 6943 Platte Ave, $127,000.

Gam LLC to 858 LLC, 3401 R St., $305,000.

Gam LLC to 858 LLC, 2942 N 45th St., $255,000.

Gemstone Property Group LLC to Rawlinson, Kate, 6701 Adams St., $302,000.

Gengenbach, Brad L Dr. to 2780 S St. LLC, 2780 S St., $431,000.

Giddings, Laura A to Wilksen, Charles Jr & Gardner, Brittany, 7915 Broadview Dr., $252,000.

Gmts Investments LLC to Bandt, Dustin & Ashley, 5141 Grassridge Rd., $235,000.

Goodrich, Lindsay S to Jank, Jeremy, 1222 Garden Valley Rd., $288,000.

Great Plains Custom Homes LLC to Gold Park Homes LLC, 9732 S 80th St., $65,000.

Greene, Benjamin W to Greene, Dustin L & Edward W & Leta M, 409 NW 23rd St., $69,000.

Greer, Shirley A to White, Caleb & Madisen, 3235 N 14th St., $174,900.

Grosshans Investments LLC to Rjma Properties LLC, 1301 N 53rd St., $125,000.

Guenther, Caitlyn E to Consbruck, Karli & Mark & Kristy, 6301 Queens Dr., $272,000.

Gustafson, Scott & Alyssa to Farringer Investments LLC, 911 N 30th St., $35,000.

Hageman, Michelle D to Glantz, Todd, 211 Skyway Rd., $242,000.

Haith, Brian D to Wertz, Bruce S & Mary K, 1801 N 58th St., $169,900.

Harper, Tony D & Dawn R to Zhang, Lodge & Teng, 5701 Harding Dr., $270,380.

Harrison, John P & Jean to Barbieri, Devon, 2011 N 63rd St., $182,000.

Hatcher, Tim L Estate to Deaver, Annie Kay, 220 Madison St. (Bennet), $80,000.

Hawney, Barry & Debra to High Holdings LLC, 4310 W Hub Hall Dr., $362,000.

Hayes, Cameron L to Pahre, Cody & Wallace, Morgan, 110 E 5 St. (Hickman), $98,000.

Heller Group Properties LLC to Toma, Doha, 1300 Peach St., $185,000.

Herb's Holdings LLC to Sasquatch Enterprise LLC, 7101 S St. #7, $147,500.

Herbert Development Inc to Mann Customs Inc, 8827 Appaloosa Ln, $88,000.

Herbert Development Inc to Old City Building Group LLC, 8835 Appaloosa Ln, $44,000.

Herbert Development Inc to Old City Building Group LLC, 8901 Sandalwood Dr., $70,000.

Herbert Development Inc to Mann Customs Inc, 1011 S 88th St., $88,000.

Herbert Development Inc to Knuth, Caroline Elizabeth & Trevor, 8821 Chaparral Ct, $42,500.

Hergenrader, Stanley Wayne to Ager, Marty, 2504 Bishop Rd., $152,000.

Hoffman, Alma L to Bemis, Terry L & Maria Corazon C, 3001 S 51st St. Ct (Unit #335), $105,000.

Homemade Holdings LLC to Brusnahan, Paul & Nida, 3830 NW 50th St., $175,000.

Homemade Holdings LLC to Hageman, Stacey L Groshong, 2525 S 8th St., $200,000.

Hometown Handyman Inc to Falkinburg, Jeffrey L & Britney L, address unspecified, $280,000.

Hornby, Eathon to Rsf Limited Partnership, 1220 N 42nd St., $262,000.

Hornby, Houston to Rsf Limited Partnership, 1220 N 42nd St., $262,000.

Hornby, Landon to Rsf Limited Partnership, 1220 N 42nd St., $262,000.

Hornby, Rodney Scott Testamentary Trust to Ferrell, Derek & Lori, 3210 S 48th St., $202,000.

Hornby, Winston to Rsf Limited Partnership, 1220 N 42nd St., $262,000.

Hoskovec, Janene M to Hurst, Leon & Gail, 6450 Las Verdes Ln, $424,000.

Hostert, Brandon Michael to Schauer, Aaron, 1939 NW 54th St., $190,000.

Hulewicz, Dawn to Itm LLC, 4805 NW Pemberly Ln, $184,000.

Hurst, Leon R & Gail A to Lopez, Frank M & Schwaller, Tammy S, 14231 Paris St. (Waverly), $327,400.

Husk, Donald L & Jodie L to Mmjs Properties LLC, 429 E St., $65,000.

Ironwood Properties LLC to Danahy, Shirley M & David P, 2241 Big Timber Rd., $89,000.

James, Lee M & Caitlin M to Schmitt, Caitlin, 5011 Leighton Ave, $173,000.

Jennings, William B & Joan to Gifford, David C, 1835 Lake St., $240,000.

Jentz Family Revocable Trust, The to Zariski, Daniel A, 6645 S Pass Dr., $805,000.

Jewett, Danielle M to Chancellor, Robert A, 5325 Bancroft Ave, $182,000.

Johnson, Donna B to Nispel, Elaine, 8154 Regent Dr., $311,000.

Johnson, Nicholas A & Kaleigh A to Maul Investments LLC, 4211 N 10th St., $210,000.

Johnson, Reed to Heller Group Properties LLC, 852 S 39th St., $255,000.

King, Robert L & Marian L Joint Revocable Living Trust to Stratton, Verdeen, 8431 Talon Ct, $270,000.

Kingery, Brian & Kimberly to G & R Investment Group LLC, 206 F St., $60,000.

Kinkaid, Madison to Perry, Jade E'lisa & Deangelo, Augustine Gabriel, 7338 N 10 St., $405,000.

Kinney, Dewayne & Vicky D to Kinney, Chad A & David J, 8107 W Denton Rd. (Denton), $7,500.

Klima, Susan M to Claws LLC, 2335 A St., $61,000.

Knobbe, Johnathon & Mary Katherine to Integrative Properties LLC, 817 S 37th St., $265,000.

Kornbluh, Denise to Kornbluh, Heather K & Ari R, 2400 A St. (Unit #10), $56,500.

Kornbluh, Marc to Kornbluh, Heather K & Ari R, 2400 A St. (Unit #10), $56,500.

Kraus, Gerald A to Manhart, Cassie, 2756 F St., $159,000.

Kroeker & Gubser Development LLC to Huver, Benjamin & Rachel, 1842 Titan Pl (Hickman), $319,000.

Kudlacek, Shirley to Vonderfecht, Sean Michael & Kelli Suzanne, 950 N 68th St., $216,000.

Kumpula, Mark & Karla to Dellinger, William C Ii & Pierce, Ryley L, 644 Northborough Ln, $236,100.

Kutz, Christopher to Speth, Miranda & Rhodes, Cameron, 2729 Ryons St., $231,000.

Kuzelka, Terri Jo to Kingery, Brian, 6720 Bethany Park Dr., $250,000.

Landes, Erwin B Living Trust to Parlay Properties LLC, 3903 S 31st St. Cir, $250,000.

Larson, Derek & Ashley to Schlueter, Amy S, 4000 W Irving Cir, $241,500.

Legacy Homes Omaha LLC to Kheder, Zead, 7332 N 9th St., $377,284.

Legacy Homes Omaha LLC to Garza, Graciela Diaz De Leon, 1542 W Avalanche Rd., $459,900.

Lewis, Jeremiah D & Courtney L & Kr Land LLC to Lewis, Jeremiah D & Courtney L, 2120 Waverly Rd. (Raymond), $25,000.

Lewis-starostka Inc to White, Paul F & Kendra A & Kohl, John P, 340 S 90th St., $83,400.

Lied Pl. LLC to Deepwater Enterprises LLC, 1125 Q St. (Unit #1802), $756,173.

Lied Pl. LLC to Malpert, Rodney, 1125 Q St. (Unit #1502), $545,000.

Lincoln Federal Bancorp Inc to Tmp P C, 2740 S Creek Rd., $96,000.

Linscott, Donald W to Lin-keo Investment Co LLC, address unspecified, $108,000.

Linscott, Donald W to Lin-keo Investment Co LLC, 5011 N 26th St., $108,000.

Live Well Designs LLC to Green, Benjamin Nathaniel, 9407 Duckhorn Dr., $352,299.

Louis Carl Estates LLC to Dunrite Homes Incorporated, 430 S Front St. (Hallam), $44,000.

Ludtke, Marilyn J Estate to Ager, Marty, 2504 Bishop Rd., $153,000.

Ludtke, Marilyn Jean Neal Estate to Schied, Rick, address unspecified, $239,550.

Lukas, Corey & Dani to Morgan, Kathy & James, 2252 S 8th St., $130,000.

M&G Holdings LLC to Walsh, Christopher B Jr & Brenna J, 949 Titan Dr. (Hickman), $299,900.

Mag1 LLC to 858 LLC, 2845 Starr St., $175,000.

Mag1 LLC to 858 LLC, 2945 S 35th St., $215,000.

Manion Construction Inc to Keith, Shannon G & Christopher F, 414 Deep Water Dr., $421,021.

Manion Construction Inc to Hawney, Barry & Debra & Jacob & Jessica, 424 Deep Water Dr., $423,421.

Manion Construction Inc to Higgins, Nolan & Teri, 456 Deep Water Dr., $439,267.

Mar, Amber to Shadegg, Leah N, 1525 Whittier St., $160,000.

Mast, Donna L to Davidson, Luke A & Crystal H, 4521 Meadow Ln, $250,000.

McKimmey, Cori Catherine to Laick LLC, 1725 Granada Ln, $170,000.

MFZ Group LLC to Green, Darren & Brittany, 7312 N 49th St., $344,900.

Michel, Brian K & Teresa L to Cactus Blossom LLC, 3811 Saint Paul Ave, $320,000.

Mills, Ryan M & Laura A to Wittmann, Andrew & Salvian, Mayara, 4700 S 57th St., $346,100.

Minnick, Travis & Dump, Kaylee R to Wesley, William & Megan, 6108 NW 6th St., $255,000.

Minzel, Randy & Kristi to Miner, Gary & Sandra, 1836 Skyline Dr., $260,000.

Mlinar, John R & Jane E to Mjlc LLC, 2335 Marilynn Ave, $375,000.

Moon, Shannon Grace to Kolar, Benjamin J, 1015 S 40th St., $206,000.

Moore, Shaun J & Tara L to Bentzinger, Caitlin & Kingsley, Tyler, 8211 S Cherrywood Dr., $251,000.

Morten, Jon Daniel & Katherine Val to Cooley, Clair W & Linda D, 5519 S 73rd St., $370,000.

Muehling Homes Inc to Strode, Adam & Amy, 1700 NW 54 St., $350,000.

Ncd-1 Inc to Coke, Daniel & Lauri, 7808 Nicole Ln, $389,900.

Neal, Ryan J to Ager, Marty, 2504 Bishop Rd., $152,000.

Nebraska Wesleyan University to Itm LLC, 2535 N 49th St., $900,000.

Nguyen Legacy LLC to Maricle, Kendra L & Kody, 2411 Liberty Bell Ln, $290,000.

Nguyen, Dien D to Kha Rentals LLC, 416 N Coddington Ave, $180,000.

Nguyen, Ethan & Luu, Van to Pham, Yen-phuong Thi & Phan, Ngoc B & Nguyen, Trung Hoang, 1930 Breckenridge Dr., $310,000.

Nguyen, Joseph & Ho, Vivian to Kha Rentals LLC, 418 N Coddington Ave, $180,000.

Nosal, Tamara to Siefkes, Joshua D, 2820 Lawson Dr., $140,000.

Novak, Frederick J to 916 Properties LLC, 4321 W St., $180,000.

Nrg Media LLC to Tvt I LLC, 7800 Yankee Hill Rd., $777,842.

Ns - Lakeview Lincoln LLC to Lakeview Acquisitions LLC, 500 Surfside Dr., $33,050,000.

Ns - Lakeview Lincoln LLC to Lakeview Acquisitions LLC, 511 Surfside Dr., $33,050,000.

Ns - Lakeview Lincoln LLC to Lakeview Acquisitions LLC, 1531 Surfside Dr., $33,050,000.

Nunez, Miguel M to Mjwc LLC, 2227 S 50th St., $168,000.

Old City Building Group LLC to Vokolek, Dennis & Pamela, 1031 N 105th St., $458,500.

Old City Homes Inc to Nealon, Andrew & Giddings, Laura A, 1000 N 108th St., $500,000.

Oncenter Construction Inc to Powers, Richard & Wendy, 7035 N 50th Pl, $441,126.

Ossian, Ronald P & Carolyn L to Merriman, Luana, 3210 Jamestown Rd., $295,700.

Panko, Diane L to Goodyear, Brandon, 2441 S 58th St., $241,000.

Parks, Kimberly J to Masur, Nicholas & Erin, 5311 Drew Pl, $310,000.

Parr, Keegan S & Heavenly to Moudry, Garret & Conlin, 3509 Holly Blue Dr., $305,000.

Patocka-Fortner, Alice M to Rosno, Robert & Kathy, 2601 Antelope Cir, $260,000.

Person, Robert R & Janyce J to Mcclelland, Gary & Sherri, 5824 Shadow Ln, $340,000.

Peterson, Foster & Nash, Zoe to Coleman, Robert L & Kim L & Abbey, 1635 Otoe St., $242,000.

Pfeiffer, Adam & Scudder, Emma to Ironwood Properties LLC, 2211 Big Timber Rd., $82,000.

Pieper, Anthony Mark & Michelle Rae to Pieper, Isaac & Tara, 8500 Dewitt Rd., $250,600.

Plummer, Roxanne L & Craig T to Gerner, Gason & Angela, 5410 W Gary Gately St., $330,000.

Poe, Mike & Gale to Hunzeker, Ryan & Dorene, 2511 NW 9th St., $250,000.

Poe, Ronald & Mary to Guiza, Luis & Equihua, Alejandra, 1941 Breckenridge Dr., $315,000.

Poole, Shelly to Ferguson, Nathan Anthony & Bobbi Jo, 140 Chancery Ct, $365,000.

Portz, Debra A to Rotert, Andrew, 2420 City View Ct, $235,000.

Potter, Tyrone L to Smith, Justin & Monique, 4125 Lenox Ave, $255,000.

Prairie Home Builders Inc to Schmitz, Nathan & Kathy, 7661 Aero Dr., $358,753.

Prairie Home Builders Inc to Black, Shannon Lee Warburton & Scott Alan Revocable Trusts, 8620 Covenant Ct, $279,926.

Prairie Surgical Building Corp to Krk Property LLC, 1919 S 40th St. (Unit #107), $165,000.

Pride Homes Inc to Woodhead, Benjamin & Brigid, 9600 S 60th St., $235,000.

Ralston, Julia to Costa, Charles, 3310 Melrose Ave, $227,000.

Rashid, Peshawa & Saleh, Dlovan M to Clare, Patrick T, 920 Carriage Way (Unit #12), $185,000.

Rasho, Simon S & Basima R to Dominguez, Salvador & Cedillo, Nancy, 6600 Peonies Dr., $340,000.

Rayment, Mary Ann to Hoefer, Karalyn M, 6907 S 90th St., $185,000.

Rdf Investments LLC to Nsfjb LLC, 2929 N 49th St., $470,000.

Rdf Investments LLC to Nsfjb LLC, 2920 N 42nd St., $470,000.

Recknor, John F Trust to Rlm Enterprises LLC, address unspecified, $405,000.

Reed, Brian M & Tammy M to Nunez, Miguel & Celica S, 5907 Bridle Ln, $350,000.

Reed, Joann M to Haeffner, Sheryl L, 5831 Enterprise Dr. (Unit #312), $160,000.

Remington Homes LLC to Weaver, Colin Mason, 11958 N 142nd St. (Waverly), $342,225.

Remington Homes LLC to Garner, Mary & Jonathan, 6040 Las Verdes Ln, $389,012.

Remington Homes LLC to Amen, Corey & Levermann, Connie, 6048 Las Verdes Ln, $358,170.

Reynoldson, Chad W & Jane G to Young, Micheal J & Stephanie G, 4035 S 81st St., $358,000.

Richardson, Darrin J & Renata L to Bowman, Todd S & Amy S, 4701 Woodhaven Dr., $255,000.

Richardson, Ryan S & Yvonne to Noonan, Garrick M & Keefe, Molly E, 7211 Cedar Creek Cir, $395,000.

Richmond Hill Homes Inc to Roberts, Justin & Holli, 7421 N 50th St., $344,900.

Ringland, Isabell L Estate to Fox, Melissa A & Curtis, address unspecified, $180,000.

Ringneck Development LLC to Village W Apartments Ii LLC, 1600 NW 50th St., $450,000.

Robinson, Michael J & Michelle to Cottonwood Homes LLC, 3236 Doane St., $160,000.

Roeder, Jeri J & Schneider, Richard D to Nelson, Michael Ray & Sandra Rae, 6151 SW 36th St., $534,000.

Roeder, Peggy C Trust to Machmer, Johanna, 8331 Carriage Hill Ct, $285,000.

Rokeby Holdings Ltd to Spring Valley Homes Incorporated, 7303 Anselm Ln, $81,000.

Rounsborg, Sherri L Revocable Trust to Werner, Jake & Marissa, 9700 Del Rio Dr., $450,000.

Ruhlman Eilers Construction LLC to Hoppes, Kasey Danielle & Heusinkvelt, Zachary D, 5191 W Roca Rd. (Martell), $350,000.

Ryan, Robert M to Mcclanahan, Amy & Olesen, Joshua, 3405 N 47th St., $180,000.

Rybak, Dmitry to Allard, Corey & Bailey, 1035 N 109th St., $435,517.

Satterthwaite, Jerry D & Donna to L&j J Properties LLC, 1239 W Park Ave, $160,000.

Scharton, Curt to Watters, Anna L, 2331 S 74th St. (Unit #41), $180,000.

Schmitt, Harry David Dr. to 2780 S St. LLC, 2780 S St., $431,000.

Schneider Custom Homes Inc to Goebel, Steven & Tabitha, 7921 Lilee Ln, $458,810.

Schrier, Patricia L Trust to Page, Alexis, 935 N 36th St., $168,000.

Schrunk, Shalaia to Jirak, Alexander & Preston, Casey, 620 Van Buren St. (Bennet), $169,000.

Shadow Ridge Holdings LLC to Knuth, Caroline Elizabeth & Trevor, 8821 Chaparral Ct, $42,500.

Shanks, Karen to Berg, James B & Kimberlye A, 7031 Straffan Pl, $370,000.

Shatalov, Grigoriy & Oksana V to Lancaster, Andrew & Bethany, 2929 NW 8th St., $232,000.

Shea, Mary E to Cervantes, Pablo, 2626 Woodsdale Blvd, $300,000.

Shipley, Connie to Newby, Tiffany E, 1731 SW 9th St., $207,000.

Shipman, David & Amy to Dover, James C & Rebecca J, 4121 S 36th St., $350,000.

Shoecraft Investments LLC to Trainor, Elizabeth Mackey & Cynthia, 5021 N 71st St., $222,000.

Siefkes, James to Siefkes, Joshua D, 2820 Lawson Dr., $140,000.

Siefkes, Jerry to Siefkes, Joshua D, 2820 Lawson Dr., $140,000.

Signature Development LLC to Avid Builders LLC, 930 W Panorama Rd., $72,900.

Smith, Joseph & Shanna to Hoppes, Tyler, 7919 S 17th St., $300,000.

Smith, Justin D to Potter, Tyrone L, 2801 Garfield St., $155,000.

Solokhin, Benjamin & Solokhina, Larisa to Knobbe, Johnathon & Mary Katherine, 7900 S 35th St., $375,000.

SW Folsom Development LLC to Schneider Custom Homes Inc, 5910 SW Sierra Madre Dr., $148,800.

SW Folsom Development LLC to Glock, Scott, 5824 SW Sierra Madre Dr., $69,900.

SW Folsom Development LLC to Schneider Custom Homes Inc, 5835 SW Sierra Madre Dr., $148,800.

Sposato, Richard & Elizabeth to Maiyo, Philip Kiprotich & Millicent Jeruto, 3208 S 46th St., $175,000.

Spring Valley Homes Incorporated to Moody, John D & Jaimie E, 9837 S 79th St., $485,000.

St. Mary Marsh LLC to Jara, Thomas & Kelsey, 1055 Cyprus Blvd (Hickman), $388,651.

Starostka-lewis LLC to Hartmann, Japheth J & Cheyenne D, 1035 N 108th St., $89,900.

Starostka-lewis LLC to Synergy Homes Inc, 1501 W Beartooth Dr., $92,400.

Stauffer, Brandon to Suarez, Anthony M & Schoening, Abigail R, 5440 S 82nd St., $300,000.

Stratman, Lori A to Stodola, Stephanie, 3830 El Paso Dr., $350,000.

Suggett, Rose A to Czupryna, Thomas J & Leah C, 1241 Beechcraft Rd., $425,000.

Svoboda, Lana L Estate to Homemade Holdings LLC, 2011 Harwood St., $115,000.

Tbbi LLC to Marchand, Aaron T, 10610 N 143 St. (Waverly), $108,000.

Tenopir, Dennis to Fry, Adam & Chelsea, 4121 W Marti Cir, $395,000.

Teply, Jeffrey M & Amy C to Emanuel, Connor & Amy, 9630 Fairbury Ln, $406,000.

Thompson, Trevor A to Forney, Lana M, 6332 Logan Ave, $175,000.

Timber Ridge Homes Inc to Chance, Christopher & Kristin, 1023 Annabel Ave (Hickman), $427,700.

Tishkov, Vasiliy V & Tishkova, Nataliia S to Brychka, Stanislav & Brichka, Marina, 2450 W Thomas Ct, $70,000.

Ulm, Vona L to Donato, Wendy & Edsen, 4080 Sheridan Blvd, $350,000.

Union College to 3w Capital LLC, 5607 S 38th St., $310,000.

Vampola, Simone C to Hagarty, Caitlin & O'sullivan, Craig, 6827 Stephanie Ln, $295,000.

Vanderview Ridge LLC to R & D Custom Homes Inc, address unspecified, $105,000.

Vermaas & Sons LLC to Katona Family Living Trust, 2650 Sievers Ct (Roca), $625,127.

Victor Rybak D/B/A Simply Home Builders to Pfeiffer, Vicky L, 9414 Estela Ave, $401,676.

Viktor Derun Construction Inc to Wemhoff, Brandon M & Denaeh R, 924 N 105th St., $484,826.

Viktor Derun Construction Inc to Woodward, Rick & Lora, 905 N 104 St., $552,759.

Wagner, Karen Kay to Manhart, Cassie, 2756 F St., $159,000.

Watchorn, Megan to Convy, John S Iii, 2024 Burnham St., $207,500.

Waterford Estates LLC to Vres Investments LLC, 401 Half Moon Dr., $749,450.

Waterford Estates LLC to Vres Investments LLC, 409 Half Moon Dr., $749,450.

Waterford Estates LLC to Vres Investments LLC, 417 Half Moon Dr., $749,450.

Waterford Estates LLC to Vres Investments LLC, 425 Half Moon Dr., $749,450.

Waterford Estates LLC to Vres Investments LLC, 433 Half Moon Dr., $749,450.

Waterford Estates LLC to Vres Investments LLC, 441 Half Moon Dr., $749,450.

Waterford Estates LLC to Vres Investments LLC, 449 Half Moon Dr., $749,450.

Waterford Estates LLC to Vres Investments LLC, 457 Half Moon Dr., $749,450.

Waterford Estates LLC to Vres Investments LLC, 465 Half Moon Dr., $749,450.

Watkins, David A to Largen, Lauren, 2621 Heide Ln, $339,900.

Watkins, Hilary & Cone, Kylor to Lahaye, Debra, 2335 SW Craig Dodge Rd., $245,000.

Watts, Spader & Burbach, Brynn to Hollman, Jonathan & Sadie, 1420 W 2nd St. (Sprague), $200,000.

Way/Moore Inc to Poe, Ronald & Mary, 1611 W Snowshoe Dr., $464,000.

Webb, Christopher to Mandy's Painting & Remodeling LLC, 3940 Sheridan Blvd, $268,000.

Weddle, J Michael to Fsbo Realty Inc, 2746 Sewell St., $70,000.

Westergren, Gary A to Ramadani, Florim, 811 School House Ln, $185,000.

Wheatley, Nicholas to Wilson, Tanner J & Wolfe, Caroline M, 5900 N 21st St., $146,100.

Wheeler, Colette to Al-boufradi, Ali & Fatima & Kumail, 2963 Ridgegate Dr., $489,500.

Whitehurst, Peggy T to Gaarder, Bruce G & Linda M, 2310 Atwood Cir, $255,000.

Wiebelhaus, Angela Trust to Laughlin, Kristie, 2900 S 51 St. Ct (Unit #6), $161,000.

Wiens, Dana R & Andrea L to Rickert, Eric J & Emily M, 9564 Forest Glen Dr., $352,000.

Wilkinson, Larry L & Corinne R Family Trust to Mullen, Thomas M & Huynh, Thu, 6559 Boxelder Dr., $215,000.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0