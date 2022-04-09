Real estate records, 4/10

Gam LLC to 858 LLC, 4201 S 52nd St., $360,000.
Garcia, Jorge to Smaus, David M & Bailey J, 2242 NW 57th St., $206,000.
Garrett, David E & Marilyn to Wirges, Shayna & Dietze, Christopher L, 3745 S 77th St., $285,000.
Getzfred, Darrell L & Kathleen K to Seizys, Dawn, 2201 Old Glory Rd., $276,400.
Guittar, Vera to Neighborhoods Inc D/B/A Neighborworks Lincoln, 4510 Huntington Ave, $80,000.
Haake, Philip & Barent, Sara to Dearmont, Jonathan & Madson, Kirsten, 6224 Tanglewood Ct, $379,000.
Haessler, John F & Nancy L to Davis, Timothy Sean & Lisa Susan Schkade, 6400 Rogers Cir, $607,500.
Harre, Lorraine J & Melissa A to Wiles, Brian, 4230 Touzalin Ave, $100,000.
Hartman, Spencer & Ledall, Callin to Imperial Investments LLC, 1612 S 12th St., $95,500.
Hatfield, Steven D to David, Derek & Kaitlyn, 5242 Pawnee St., $285,000.
Heller Homes LLC to Mosaidis, Elizabeth & Dimitris, 9401 Brienna Dr., $494,950.
Hinrichs, Annette to Dotson Investments LLC, 2221 N 61st St., $112,500.
Hometown Handyman Inc to Jensen, Nicholas A & Nightengale, Kelyn A, 1336 S 18th St., $234,900.
Hoppe, Weldon & Paula to Baum, Thaddeus J, 1436 N 23rd St., $120,000.
Itm LLC to Ehlers, Teri, 1108 N 28th St., $163,000.
Jd Builders Inc to Guinta, Vincent J & Emily J, 9625 Autumn Meadow Ln, $677,000.
Jensby, Chaz to Morrow, Jordin S & Sarah K, 1044 N 51st St., $265,000.
Jssb LLC to 858 LLC, 1347 N 22nd St., $208,000.
Kariuki, Samuel N to Cardoza, Paul R Jr & Maritza, 4240 W St., $177,500.
King, Christopher & Michelle to James, Lee & Caitlin, 2349 NW 45th St., $330,000.
Kohler, Danielle M to Klapperich, Nellie, 2833 NW 55th St., $190,000.
Lassen, Andrew J & Erica Nicole to Haith, Brian Dean & Papstein-haith, Angela Rose, 3520 Wildbriar Ln, $315,000.
Leading Edge Homes LLC to Cook, Benjamin E & Christina A, 930 Lamplighter Ln, $360,000.
Lied Pl. LLC to T Daniel & C Lynn Trusts, 1125 Q St. (Unit #1901), $653,168.
Lilleholm, Eric Charles to Seibel, Bryan & Lori, 4300 M St., $357,500.
Lohrberg, Lee & Mary to White, Joel & Sydney, 1420 S 12th St., $150,000.
Long Range Investments LLC to Baker, Brian & Jamie, 6440 Bass Creek Ct (Hickman), $660,000.
Long, Randee to Smith, Paul E & Patricia E, 4526 Saint Paul Ave, $136,000.
Lopez, Anthony J & Cynthia D to Rudolph, Matthew, 1106 N 66th St., $194,000.
Ltk Investments LLC to Good Guys Properties LLC, 4435 Randolph St., $370,000.
Ltk Investments LLC to Good Guys Properties LLC, 4445 Randolph St., $370,000.
Mag1 LLC to 858 LLC, 1105 N 25th St., $212,000.
Mai, Ngoc Q & Chu, Lien B to Souza, Walterson M & Santos, Keila C, 2131 Old Glory Rd., $170,000.
Mark & Eda Mae Living Trust to Kornfeld, Tyler J & Rich, Melissa K, 2012 Booth Cir, $230,000.
McInnis, Jolene M to Bozek, Jane, 5614 Harmony Ct, $308,000.
McNulty, Andrea L to Heck Yea LLC, 2162 Southwood Pl, $182,000.
Morey, Elizabeth to Musilek, Jonathan J, 7941 Vegas Rd., $245,500.
Murgas, Robert L & Leah S to Lenser, Mary & Joseph, 18000 N 98th St. (Waverly), $470,000.
Neighbors, Christine M to Joseph, Alison, 8140 Sanborn Dr., $255,100.
New Traditions Home & Realty LLC D/B/A Hartland Homes to Veach, Jacob J, 2551 NW 57th St., $270,332.
Newell, Glenn & Johnson-newell, Laura to Cummings, Peter, 5609 Gladstone St., $175,000.
Nguyen, Janny T to Lai, Tri Minh & An, Thuy Thi Hong, 2030 N 64th St., $187,500.
Nguyen, Patricia Y to Hytrek, Michael, 301 N Bell St., $230,000.
Nguyen, Tommy T to Lai, Tri Minh & An, Thuy Thi Hong, 2030 N 64th St., $187,500.
Nichelson, Lorrie L Revocable Trust to Schultz, Sara, 7312 Morton St., $120,250.
Orlowski, Jeremy G & Leanne E to Berens, Tammy & Scharton, Curt, 611 N 86th St., $305,000.
Oseka, Whitney M to Chatelain, Jackson, 3530 Garfield St., $205,000.
Oyl Mission LLC to Rodriguez, Moises Amador Acevedo & Sanchez, Maximino T Acevedo & Acevedo, Yulma, 4910 Aylesworth Ave, $205,000.
Peoples, Troy K & Karen D to Waggerman, Eric Wayne & Dalland, Whitney Adeline, 1115 Garden St. (Bennet), $250,000.
Pieper, Anthony Mark & Michelle Rae to Pieper, Bernard Seth, 3065 Stephanos Dr., $209,900.
Pine Lake Development LLC to Kroeker & Gubser Development LLC, 5800 S 93rd St., $100,000.
Pine Lake Development LLC to Kroeker & Gubser Development LLC, 5808 S 93rd St., $100,000.
Pine Lake Development LLC to Kroeker & Gubser Development LLC, 5854 S 93rd St., $100,000.
Pine Lake Development LLC to Kroeker & Gubser Development LLC, 5860 S 93rd St., $100,000.
Pine Lake Development LLC to Kroeker & Gubser Development LLC, 5846 S 93rd St., $100,000.
Pine Lake Development LLC to Kroeker & Gubser Development LLC, 5840 S 93rd St., $100,000.
Prai, Galin Estate to Wh30 Properties Llp, 7200 Holdrege St., $165,000.
Prairie Home Builders Inc to Powell, Robert A & Jacqueline, 8614 Covenant Ct, $366,558.
Predmore Real Estate Pc to Criner, Mark W & Greta S, 3115 N 93rd Ct, $373,650.
R C Krueger Development Company to T&t Contracting LLC, 9665 Topher Blvd, $83,950.
Ramirez, Maria Dolores to Meadowlark Properties LLC, 2963 Dudley St., $205,000.
Rogers House Inn Inc, The to Castle Rock Homes Inc, 5720 Knox St., $144,250.
Rokeby Holdings Ltd to Schneider Custom Homes Inc, 7724 Isidore Dr., $85,000.
Rokeby Holdings Ltd to Rybak, Dmitry, 10300 S 77th St., $81,000.
Rokeby Holdings Ltd to Schneider Custom Homes Inc, 7300 Augustine Ave, $81,000.
Sabata, Leslie Ann to Pham, Lien Thi Kim & Phan, Thanh Hung, 8530 Horizon Dr., $262,000.
Seip, Helen R Estate to Kramer, Justin & Lamberts, Alyce, 6242 Holdrege St., $250,000.
Seizys, David & Holsten, Dawn to Berge, John J & Schnase-berge, Kerri R, 9616 Kruse Ave, $472,000.
Sharping, Jesse Jr to Caliber Nebraska LLC, 6500 Platte Ave, $80,000.
Shea, Thomas E to Mcneely, Andrew & Erin, 2801 Stagecoach Rd. (Hickman), $675,000.
Sigona, Joseph A & Louise J to Acorn Properties LLC, 5920 Robin Ct (Unit #1), $195,000.
Sipp, Randy to Lukas, Corey & Dani, 2256 S 8th St., $150,000.
Sipp, Randy to Lukas, Corey & Dani, 2252 S 8th St., $150,000.
Slaymaker, Colby R & Amy M to Helmink, Jason & Joy L, 940 Chicory Ln (Hickman), $348,000.
Smetter Custom Homes Inc to Weber, Meg E, 10309 Wayborough Ln, $339,249.
Sombke, Destin D to Malloy, Evan, 2701 N Cotner Blvd, $192,000.
Southern Telephone Supply Co to 1400 Cushman Holdings LLC, 1400 Cushman Dr., $1,225,000.
Spencer, Merle G to Thatch, Nadine, 2615 Blaine Dr., $164,000.
Spring Valley Homes Incorporated to Metobo, Josephat M & Okongo, Catherine K, 9819 S 79th St., $494,000.
Stanton, Terry to Mcarthur Investment Properties LLC, 1308 S 14th St., $122,400.
Starostka-lewis LLC to Viktor Derun Construction Inc, 1023 N 106th St., $84,900.
Starostka-lewis LLC to Oakview Builders Inc, 837 N 105th St., $87,400.
Starostka-lewis LLC to Traditional Builders Inc, 911 N 105th St., $84,900.
Steffens, William V & Corinne to Lopez, Anthony & Cynthia, 4211 S 39th St., $302,500.
Strode, Adam & Amy M to Thomsen, Dylan & Kyrstin, 4555 W Whisperwood St., $275,000.
Swanson, David L & Loretta to Haake, Philip & Sara, 9325 Wishing Well Dr., $466,500.
Three Tier Homes LLC to Dietrich, Jacob & Drawbaugh, Laura, 6410 Lexington Ave, $256,000.
Throener, Jason & Chrissa to Lassen, Andrew J & Erica N, 9432 S 28th St., $555,000.
Trammell, Matthew & Cortney to Fleischacker, Tyler R & Megan E, 925 Hickory St. (Hickman), $315,000.
United Equity LLC to Ryan, Brandey & Ahrens, Spencer, 2915 E St., $147,500.
Van Loon, Dean & Christe to Jamaka LLC, 9172 Chalk Hill Ct, $330,000.
Village Meadows LLC to Aspen Home Builders LLC, 8008 S 69th St., $410,000.
Village Meadows LLC to Aspen Home Builders LLC, 7950 S 69th St., $410,000.
Village Meadows LLC to Aspen Home Builders LLC, 7940 S 69th St., $95,000.
Village Meadows LLC to Aspen Home Builders LLC, 8001 S 69th St., $410,000.
Village Meadows LLC to Aspen Home Builders LLC, 8041 S 69th St., $74,000.
Village Meadows LLC to Aspen Home Builders LLC, 8101 S 69th St., $410,000.
Village Meadows LLC to Aspen Home Builders LLC, 8115 S 69th St., $410,000.
Wasko Enterprises LLC to Mcgill, Trevon & Emma, 1135 S 89th St., $599,900.
Watts, James D to King, Christopher John & Michelle, 1101 S 88th St., $585,000.
Wieser, Theodore H & Theresa M to Lungrin Family Trust, 6609 Shenandoah Ct, $250,000.
Woody, R Lynne to Sorensen, Bartlee Alan, 7101 S St. #3, $129,000.
Wright, Ian J to Toth, Debra, 2130 S 35th St., $261,500.
11t NE LLC to Jordan & Jacoby LLC, 4543 Saint Paul Ave, $137,500.
Albracht, Renee M to Andersen, Kramer Scott, 2010 NW 50th St., $220,000.
Allen, Marilyn J Estate to Laird, John R & Barbara J, 201 Terrace Rd., $260,000.
Alta Vista LLC to B & J Partnership Ltd, address unspecified, $45,000.
Alther, Brian Joseph & Hughes, Shelby Marie to Steiner, Mark, 5930 N 19th St., $278,000.
Amen, Corey to Eddmeiri, Nadia F, 5641 S 82nd St., $257,000.
Andelt, Brian Scott to Yaung, Lah & Naw, 1545 SW 31st St., $260,000.
Anderson, Mary E Revocable Living Trust to Moore, Tara & Shaun, 2524 Wilderness Ridge Cir, $630,000.
Andrew Ross Real Estate LLC to L A Real Estate LLC, 2246 Sheldon St., $265,000.
Andrew Ross Real Estate LLC to L A Real Estate LLC, 2239 Holdrege St., $265,000.
Andrew Ross Real Estate LLC to L A Real Estate LLC, 2241 Holdrege St., $265,000.
Andrews, Virgie P Estate to Omerovic, Kadra & Jasmin, 4000 S 56th St. (Unit #238a), $165,000.
Anstine, Jared & Dani to Ironwood Properties LLC, 9215 Swan Creek Rd., $77,000.
Antonelli, Steven F & Anjilynn R to Perkins, Greg & Jennifer, 7275 Rachel Rd., $495,000.
Apples Way LLC to Kerclo LLC, 836 S 27th St., $521,210.
Apples Way LLC to Kerclo LLC, address unspecified, $521,210.
Apples Way LLC to Kerclo LLC, 842 S 27 St., $521,210.
Apples Way LLC to Kerclo LLC, 829 Victoria Ave, $521,210.
Aspen Home Builders LLC to Burks, Robert D & Lindsay S, 11986 N 143rd St. (Waverly), $427,718.
Aspen Home Builders LLC to Baldwin, Joshua A & Abby J, 1116 Julesburg Dr., $372,260.
Auman, Merle D & Marilyn F to Wieskamp, Douglas, address unspecified, $37,500.
Avid Builders LLC to Velder, Kari R & Bradley R, 1122 Terrace View Dr. (Hickman), $379,307.
Avid Builders LLC to Christensen, Nathan & Olivia, 1102 Terrace View Dr. (Hickman), $368,887.
Baade Property LLC to Shotkoski Custom Homes & Trimcraft Incorporated, 1038 Asher Ave (Hickman), $64,900.
Baade Property LLC to Shotkoski Custom Homes & Trimcraft Incorporated, 1128 Asher Ave (Hickman), $64,900.
Baade Property LLC to D C Design & Build Inc, 1135 Kantor Ln (Hickman), $67,900.
Baldwin, Josh & Abby to Larson, Derek & Ashley, 6839 Mimosa Ln, $340,000.
Bams Capital LLC to Kolcun, Eric & Jenna, 11974 N 142nd St. (Waverly), $349,500.
Bartels, Diane R to Marfisi, Stacey & John A, 1801 Mindoro Dr., $189,000.
Becker, Joel to Vogel, Micheal, 1435 S 13th St., $147,000.
Behrens, Alicia M to Schutt, Jason M, 3544 Neerpark Dr., $207,000.
Berens, Tammy J to Hayes, Zakhary Stephen, 1205 Sycamore Dr., $220,000.
Bergen, Roxane to Siefkes, Joshua D, 2820 Lawson Dr., $140,000.
Bertrand, Eric & Merk, Kimberly to Genchi, Ana Meza & Valencia, Erick Ottoniel Hernandez, 4521 Lewis Ave, $210,000.
Blue Ridge Unlimited LLC to Foster, Jaydn R & Lauren E, 7833 Renatta Dr., $359,950.
Blue Rock Investments LLC to Old City Building Group LLC, 8835 Appaloosa Ln, $44,000.
Blue Rock Investments LLC to Old City Building Group LLC, 8901 Sandalwood Dr., $70,000.
Bomar, Kurtis A to Wees, Joseph W & Albin, Brittney N, 3510 Allendale Dr. (Unit #3510), $295,000.
Boness, Joshua J & Jessica K to Alther, Brian Joseph & Shelby Marie, 2717 N 82nd Pl, $325,000.
Bostrom, Eric A & Rhonda R to Majid, Sara & Sonoor, 3717 Holmes Park Rd., $360,000.
Brockman, Julie S Revocable Trust to Keowee Revocable Trust, The, 10500 Cromwell Dr., $1,700,000.
Browne, William A Jr to Callan, Brian R & Kelly K, 6700 Park Crest Ct, $385,000.
Brynnco Properties LLC to Dion, Paul M H & Speight, Shamika N, 3030 R St., $212,000.
Buhr Construction Inc to Buhr Homes Inc, 8010 S 68th St., $83,000.
Buhr Construction Inc to Covert, Robert & Dilian, 1635 NW 51st St., $272,290.
Buhr Homes Inc to Parks, Kimberly J, 8010 S 68th St., $472,106.
Buhr Homes Inc to Cone, Kylor & Hilary, 863 W Panorama Rd., $396,523.
Buhr Homes Inc to Martinez, Jeremiah M & Rachel A, 834 W Panorama Rd., $468,032.
Buman, Roger L & Jan R to Reed, Tammy Marie & Brian McLain, 5201 S Coddington Ave, $425,000.
Bunstock, Joshua E Sr & Jennifer I to Carnes, Aaron & Kari, 2733 Jacs Ln, $875,000.
Burkhardt, James J to Nuttleman, Zach, 4126 Madison Ave, $120,000.
Caliber Nebraska LLC to Kc Custom Homes LLC, 6500 Platte Ave, $100,000.
Callan, Brian R & Kelly K to Schmeeckle, Karen L, 6301 Deerwood Dr., $320,000.
Casteel, Jay F to Johnson, Kirk, 2801 Hitching Post Cir, $495,000.
Chance, Christopher & Kristin to Sanders, Charlene F Revocable Trust Agreement, 613 Stagecoach Ave (Hickman), $245,000.
Christiansen, Adam E to Sherman, Thomas M & Sonia L, 1421 SW 36th St., $258,500.
Coke, Daniel U & Lauri A to Meier, Joseph & Rachel, 1271 Hawkfly Rd., $325,000.
Cole, Daniel W & Roxanna L to Abendroth, Caitlin & Colton, 2815 O'shea Dr., $355,000.
Cook, David D & Teresa A to Maul Investments LLC, 4211 N 10th St., $210,000.
Cook, Kelsey J to Maul Investments LLC, 4211 N 10th St., $210,000.
Cornett, Jerry D Jr Revocable Trust to Ashmore, Matthew & Lori, 10405 Branched Oak Rd. (Waverly), $850,000.
Cornett, Renee R Revocable Trust to Ashmore, Matthew & Lori, 10405 Branched Oak Rd. (Waverly), $850,000.
Cottrell Ventures Inc to Moore, Andrew W, 5321 Hallshire Ct, $325,000.
Crandall, Curtis R & Patricia to Kleeb, Lynn D & Jeanne K, 9132 Round Hill Dr., $371,000.
Crown Pointe Properties LLC to Russell, Justin & Heather, 240 S Harrison St. (Hallam), $253,000.
Cy-Husker LLC to Lipert, Harry F Jr & Darlene C, 7200 Oldpost Rd. #16, $347,500.
Damar Corporation to Schied, Rick, address unspecified, $550,450.
Dao, Manh Ngoc & Pham, Thuy Tien to Galdamez Properties LLC, 2418 D St., $505,000.
Dart, Martha to Properties For You LLC, 2928 S St., $100,000.
Davidson, Luke Aaron to Wells, Garrett S, 10910 N 141st St. (Waverly), $156,000.
Deboer, Jason Lee to Ferrell, Derek & Lori, 2801 Holdrege St., $120,000.
Deline, Jeffrey G & Lynn L to Fox Run Real Estate Pc, 5608 Kearney Ave, $133,000.
Dellinger, William Ii to Mettenbrink, William, 932 Elmwood Ave, $175,000.
Delozier, Jodi L Trust, The to Maher, Meredith Ann, 2910 Hoy St., $450,000.
Dial-salt Creek Lp to Salt Creek Apartments Lp, 7370 Husker Cir, $895,700.
Doan, Quoc to Prior, Aaron, 3000 P St., $95,000.
Duane Hartman Investments Inc to Sower Church Inc, 410 N 26th St., $90,000.
Eiler, Cody to Rauch, Jack T & Deidre M, 7947 Renatta Dr., $369,300.