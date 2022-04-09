Real estate records, 4/10

Gam LLC to 858 LLC, 4201 S 52nd St., $360,000.

Garcia, Jorge to Smaus, David M & Bailey J, 2242 NW 57th St., $206,000.

Garrett, David E & Marilyn to Wirges, Shayna & Dietze, Christopher L, 3745 S 77th St., $285,000.

Getzfred, Darrell L & Kathleen K to Seizys, Dawn, 2201 Old Glory Rd., $276,400.

Guittar, Vera to Neighborhoods Inc D/B/A Neighborworks Lincoln, 4510 Huntington Ave, $80,000.

Haake, Philip & Barent, Sara to Dearmont, Jonathan & Madson, Kirsten, 6224 Tanglewood Ct, $379,000.

Haessler, John F & Nancy L to Davis, Timothy Sean & Lisa Susan Schkade, 6400 Rogers Cir, $607,500.

Harre, Lorraine J & Melissa A to Wiles, Brian, 4230 Touzalin Ave, $100,000.

Hartman, Spencer & Ledall, Callin to Imperial Investments LLC, 1612 S 12th St., $95,500.

Hatfield, Steven D to David, Derek & Kaitlyn, 5242 Pawnee St., $285,000.

Heller Homes LLC to Mosaidis, Elizabeth & Dimitris, 9401 Brienna Dr., $494,950.

Hinrichs, Annette to Dotson Investments LLC, 2221 N 61st St., $112,500.

Hometown Handyman Inc to Jensen, Nicholas A & Nightengale, Kelyn A, 1336 S 18th St., $234,900.

Hoppe, Weldon & Paula to Baum, Thaddeus J, 1436 N 23rd St., $120,000.

Itm LLC to Ehlers, Teri, 1108 N 28th St., $163,000.

Jd Builders Inc to Guinta, Vincent J & Emily J, 9625 Autumn Meadow Ln, $677,000.

Jensby, Chaz to Morrow, Jordin S & Sarah K, 1044 N 51st St., $265,000.

Jssb LLC to 858 LLC, 1347 N 22nd St., $208,000.

Kariuki, Samuel N to Cardoza, Paul R Jr & Maritza, 4240 W St., $177,500.

King, Christopher & Michelle to James, Lee & Caitlin, 2349 NW 45th St., $330,000.

Kohler, Danielle M to Klapperich, Nellie, 2833 NW 55th St., $190,000.

Lassen, Andrew J & Erica Nicole to Haith, Brian Dean & Papstein-haith, Angela Rose, 3520 Wildbriar Ln, $315,000.

Leading Edge Homes LLC to Cook, Benjamin E & Christina A, 930 Lamplighter Ln, $360,000.

Lied Pl. LLC to T Daniel & C Lynn Trusts, 1125 Q St. (Unit #1901), $653,168.

Lilleholm, Eric Charles to Seibel, Bryan & Lori, 4300 M St., $357,500.

Lohrberg, Lee & Mary to White, Joel & Sydney, 1420 S 12th St., $150,000.

Long Range Investments LLC to Baker, Brian & Jamie, 6440 Bass Creek Ct (Hickman), $660,000.

Long, Randee to Smith, Paul E & Patricia E, 4526 Saint Paul Ave, $136,000.

Lopez, Anthony J & Cynthia D to Rudolph, Matthew, 1106 N 66th St., $194,000.

Ltk Investments LLC to Good Guys Properties LLC, 4435 Randolph St., $370,000.

Ltk Investments LLC to Good Guys Properties LLC, 4445 Randolph St., $370,000.

Mag1 LLC to 858 LLC, 1105 N 25th St., $212,000.

Mai, Ngoc Q & Chu, Lien B to Souza, Walterson M & Santos, Keila C, 2131 Old Glory Rd., $170,000.

Mark & Eda Mae Living Trust to Kornfeld, Tyler J & Rich, Melissa K, 2012 Booth Cir, $230,000.

McInnis, Jolene M to Bozek, Jane, 5614 Harmony Ct, $308,000.

McNulty, Andrea L to Heck Yea LLC, 2162 Southwood Pl, $182,000.

Morey, Elizabeth to Musilek, Jonathan J, 7941 Vegas Rd., $245,500.

Murgas, Robert L & Leah S to Lenser, Mary & Joseph, 18000 N 98th St. (Waverly), $470,000.

Neighbors, Christine M to Joseph, Alison, 8140 Sanborn Dr., $255,100.

New Traditions Home & Realty LLC D/B/A Hartland Homes to Veach, Jacob J, 2551 NW 57th St., $270,332.

Newell, Glenn & Johnson-newell, Laura to Cummings, Peter, 5609 Gladstone St., $175,000.

Nguyen, Janny T to Lai, Tri Minh & An, Thuy Thi Hong, 2030 N 64th St., $187,500.

Nguyen, Patricia Y to Hytrek, Michael, 301 N Bell St., $230,000.

Nguyen, Tommy T to Lai, Tri Minh & An, Thuy Thi Hong, 2030 N 64th St., $187,500.

Nichelson, Lorrie L Revocable Trust to Schultz, Sara, 7312 Morton St., $120,250.

Orlowski, Jeremy G & Leanne E to Berens, Tammy & Scharton, Curt, 611 N 86th St., $305,000.

Oseka, Whitney M to Chatelain, Jackson, 3530 Garfield St., $205,000.

Oyl Mission LLC to Rodriguez, Moises Amador Acevedo & Sanchez, Maximino T Acevedo & Acevedo, Yulma, 4910 Aylesworth Ave, $205,000.

Peoples, Troy K & Karen D to Waggerman, Eric Wayne & Dalland, Whitney Adeline, 1115 Garden St. (Bennet), $250,000.

Pieper, Anthony Mark & Michelle Rae to Pieper, Bernard Seth, 3065 Stephanos Dr., $209,900.

Pine Lake Development LLC to Kroeker & Gubser Development LLC, 5800 S 93rd St., $100,000.

Pine Lake Development LLC to Kroeker & Gubser Development LLC, 5808 S 93rd St., $100,000.

Pine Lake Development LLC to Kroeker & Gubser Development LLC, 5854 S 93rd St., $100,000.

Pine Lake Development LLC to Kroeker & Gubser Development LLC, 5860 S 93rd St., $100,000.

Pine Lake Development LLC to Kroeker & Gubser Development LLC, 5846 S 93rd St., $100,000.

Pine Lake Development LLC to Kroeker & Gubser Development LLC, 5840 S 93rd St., $100,000.

Prai, Galin Estate to Wh30 Properties Llp, 7200 Holdrege St., $165,000.

Prairie Home Builders Inc to Powell, Robert A & Jacqueline, 8614 Covenant Ct, $366,558.

Predmore Real Estate Pc to Criner, Mark W & Greta S, 3115 N 93rd Ct, $373,650.

R C Krueger Development Company to T&t Contracting LLC, 9665 Topher Blvd, $83,950.

Ramirez, Maria Dolores to Meadowlark Properties LLC, 2963 Dudley St., $205,000.

Rogers House Inn Inc, The to Castle Rock Homes Inc, 5720 Knox St., $144,250.

Rokeby Holdings Ltd to Schneider Custom Homes Inc, 7724 Isidore Dr., $85,000.

Rokeby Holdings Ltd to Rybak, Dmitry, 10300 S 77th St., $81,000.

Rokeby Holdings Ltd to Schneider Custom Homes Inc, 7300 Augustine Ave, $81,000.

Sabata, Leslie Ann to Pham, Lien Thi Kim & Phan, Thanh Hung, 8530 Horizon Dr., $262,000.

Seip, Helen R Estate to Kramer, Justin & Lamberts, Alyce, 6242 Holdrege St., $250,000.

Seizys, David & Holsten, Dawn to Berge, John J & Schnase-berge, Kerri R, 9616 Kruse Ave, $472,000.

Sharping, Jesse Jr to Caliber Nebraska LLC, 6500 Platte Ave, $80,000.

Shea, Thomas E to Mcneely, Andrew & Erin, 2801 Stagecoach Rd. (Hickman), $675,000.

Sigona, Joseph A & Louise J to Acorn Properties LLC, 5920 Robin Ct (Unit #1), $195,000.

Sipp, Randy to Lukas, Corey & Dani, 2256 S 8th St., $150,000.

Sipp, Randy to Lukas, Corey & Dani, 2252 S 8th St., $150,000.

Slaymaker, Colby R & Amy M to Helmink, Jason & Joy L, 940 Chicory Ln (Hickman), $348,000.

Smetter Custom Homes Inc to Weber, Meg E, 10309 Wayborough Ln, $339,249.

Sombke, Destin D to Malloy, Evan, 2701 N Cotner Blvd, $192,000.

Southern Telephone Supply Co to 1400 Cushman Holdings LLC, 1400 Cushman Dr., $1,225,000.

Spencer, Merle G to Thatch, Nadine, 2615 Blaine Dr., $164,000.

Spring Valley Homes Incorporated to Metobo, Josephat M & Okongo, Catherine K, 9819 S 79th St., $494,000.

Stanton, Terry to Mcarthur Investment Properties LLC, 1308 S 14th St., $122,400.

Starostka-lewis LLC to Viktor Derun Construction Inc, 1023 N 106th St., $84,900.

Starostka-lewis LLC to Oakview Builders Inc, 837 N 105th St., $87,400.

Starostka-lewis LLC to Traditional Builders Inc, 911 N 105th St., $84,900.

Steffens, William V & Corinne to Lopez, Anthony & Cynthia, 4211 S 39th St., $302,500.

Strode, Adam & Amy M to Thomsen, Dylan & Kyrstin, 4555 W Whisperwood St., $275,000.

Swanson, David L & Loretta to Haake, Philip & Sara, 9325 Wishing Well Dr., $466,500.

Three Tier Homes LLC to Dietrich, Jacob & Drawbaugh, Laura, 6410 Lexington Ave, $256,000.

Throener, Jason & Chrissa to Lassen, Andrew J & Erica N, 9432 S 28th St., $555,000.

Trammell, Matthew & Cortney to Fleischacker, Tyler R & Megan E, 925 Hickory St. (Hickman), $315,000.

United Equity LLC to Ryan, Brandey & Ahrens, Spencer, 2915 E St., $147,500.

Van Loon, Dean & Christe to Jamaka LLC, 9172 Chalk Hill Ct, $330,000.

Village Meadows LLC to Aspen Home Builders LLC, 8008 S 69th St., $410,000.

Village Meadows LLC to Aspen Home Builders LLC, 7950 S 69th St., $410,000.

Village Meadows LLC to Aspen Home Builders LLC, 7940 S 69th St., $95,000.

Village Meadows LLC to Aspen Home Builders LLC, 8001 S 69th St., $410,000.

Village Meadows LLC to Aspen Home Builders LLC, 8041 S 69th St., $74,000.

Village Meadows LLC to Aspen Home Builders LLC, 8101 S 69th St., $410,000.

Village Meadows LLC to Aspen Home Builders LLC, 8115 S 69th St., $410,000.

Wasko Enterprises LLC to Mcgill, Trevon & Emma, 1135 S 89th St., $599,900.

Watts, James D to King, Christopher John & Michelle, 1101 S 88th St., $585,000.

Wieser, Theodore H & Theresa M to Lungrin Family Trust, 6609 Shenandoah Ct, $250,000.

Woody, R Lynne to Sorensen, Bartlee Alan, 7101 S St. #3, $129,000.

Wright, Ian J to Toth, Debra, 2130 S 35th St., $261,500.

11t NE LLC to Jordan & Jacoby LLC, 4543 Saint Paul Ave, $137,500.

Albracht, Renee M to Andersen, Kramer Scott, 2010 NW 50th St., $220,000.

Allen, Marilyn J Estate to Laird, John R & Barbara J, 201 Terrace Rd., $260,000.

Alta Vista LLC to B & J Partnership Ltd, address unspecified, $45,000.

Alther, Brian Joseph & Hughes, Shelby Marie to Steiner, Mark, 5930 N 19th St., $278,000.

Amen, Corey to Eddmeiri, Nadia F, 5641 S 82nd St., $257,000.

Andelt, Brian Scott to Yaung, Lah & Naw, 1545 SW 31st St., $260,000.

Anderson, Mary E Revocable Living Trust to Moore, Tara & Shaun, 2524 Wilderness Ridge Cir, $630,000.

Andrew Ross Real Estate LLC to L A Real Estate LLC, 2246 Sheldon St., $265,000.

Andrew Ross Real Estate LLC to L A Real Estate LLC, 2239 Holdrege St., $265,000.

Andrew Ross Real Estate LLC to L A Real Estate LLC, 2241 Holdrege St., $265,000.

Andrews, Virgie P Estate to Omerovic, Kadra & Jasmin, 4000 S 56th St. (Unit #238a), $165,000.

Anstine, Jared & Dani to Ironwood Properties LLC, 9215 Swan Creek Rd., $77,000.

Antonelli, Steven F & Anjilynn R to Perkins, Greg & Jennifer, 7275 Rachel Rd., $495,000.

Apples Way LLC to Kerclo LLC, 836 S 27th St., $521,210.

Apples Way LLC to Kerclo LLC, address unspecified, $521,210.

Apples Way LLC to Kerclo LLC, 842 S 27 St., $521,210.

Apples Way LLC to Kerclo LLC, 829 Victoria Ave, $521,210.

Aspen Home Builders LLC to Burks, Robert D & Lindsay S, 11986 N 143rd St. (Waverly), $427,718.

Aspen Home Builders LLC to Baldwin, Joshua A & Abby J, 1116 Julesburg Dr., $372,260.

Auman, Merle D & Marilyn F to Wieskamp, Douglas, address unspecified, $37,500.

Avid Builders LLC to Velder, Kari R & Bradley R, 1122 Terrace View Dr. (Hickman), $379,307.

Avid Builders LLC to Christensen, Nathan & Olivia, 1102 Terrace View Dr. (Hickman), $368,887.

Baade Property LLC to Shotkoski Custom Homes & Trimcraft Incorporated, 1038 Asher Ave (Hickman), $64,900.

Baade Property LLC to Shotkoski Custom Homes & Trimcraft Incorporated, 1128 Asher Ave (Hickman), $64,900.

Baade Property LLC to D C Design & Build Inc, 1135 Kantor Ln (Hickman), $67,900.

Baldwin, Josh & Abby to Larson, Derek & Ashley, 6839 Mimosa Ln, $340,000.

Bams Capital LLC to Kolcun, Eric & Jenna, 11974 N 142nd St. (Waverly), $349,500.

Bartels, Diane R to Marfisi, Stacey & John A, 1801 Mindoro Dr., $189,000.

Becker, Joel to Vogel, Micheal, 1435 S 13th St., $147,000.

Behrens, Alicia M to Schutt, Jason M, 3544 Neerpark Dr., $207,000.

Berens, Tammy J to Hayes, Zakhary Stephen, 1205 Sycamore Dr., $220,000.

Bergen, Roxane to Siefkes, Joshua D, 2820 Lawson Dr., $140,000.

Bertrand, Eric & Merk, Kimberly to Genchi, Ana Meza & Valencia, Erick Ottoniel Hernandez, 4521 Lewis Ave, $210,000.

Blue Ridge Unlimited LLC to Foster, Jaydn R & Lauren E, 7833 Renatta Dr., $359,950.

Blue Rock Investments LLC to Old City Building Group LLC, 8835 Appaloosa Ln, $44,000.

Blue Rock Investments LLC to Old City Building Group LLC, 8901 Sandalwood Dr., $70,000.

Bomar, Kurtis A to Wees, Joseph W & Albin, Brittney N, 3510 Allendale Dr. (Unit #3510), $295,000.

Boness, Joshua J & Jessica K to Alther, Brian Joseph & Shelby Marie, 2717 N 82nd Pl, $325,000.

Bostrom, Eric A & Rhonda R to Majid, Sara & Sonoor, 3717 Holmes Park Rd., $360,000.

Brockman, Julie S Revocable Trust to Keowee Revocable Trust, The, 10500 Cromwell Dr., $1,700,000.

Browne, William A Jr to Callan, Brian R & Kelly K, 6700 Park Crest Ct, $385,000.

Brynnco Properties LLC to Dion, Paul M H & Speight, Shamika N, 3030 R St., $212,000.

Buhr Construction Inc to Buhr Homes Inc, 8010 S 68th St., $83,000.

Buhr Construction Inc to Covert, Robert & Dilian, 1635 NW 51st St., $272,290.

Buhr Homes Inc to Parks, Kimberly J, 8010 S 68th St., $472,106.

Buhr Homes Inc to Cone, Kylor & Hilary, 863 W Panorama Rd., $396,523.

Buhr Homes Inc to Martinez, Jeremiah M & Rachel A, 834 W Panorama Rd., $468,032.

Buman, Roger L & Jan R to Reed, Tammy Marie & Brian McLain, 5201 S Coddington Ave, $425,000.

Bunstock, Joshua E Sr & Jennifer I to Carnes, Aaron & Kari, 2733 Jacs Ln, $875,000.

Burkhardt, James J to Nuttleman, Zach, 4126 Madison Ave, $120,000.

Caliber Nebraska LLC to Kc Custom Homes LLC, 6500 Platte Ave, $100,000.

Callan, Brian R & Kelly K to Schmeeckle, Karen L, 6301 Deerwood Dr., $320,000.

Casteel, Jay F to Johnson, Kirk, 2801 Hitching Post Cir, $495,000.

Chance, Christopher & Kristin to Sanders, Charlene F Revocable Trust Agreement, 613 Stagecoach Ave (Hickman), $245,000.

Christiansen, Adam E to Sherman, Thomas M & Sonia L, 1421 SW 36th St., $258,500.

Coke, Daniel U & Lauri A to Meier, Joseph & Rachel, 1271 Hawkfly Rd., $325,000.

Cole, Daniel W & Roxanna L to Abendroth, Caitlin & Colton, 2815 O'shea Dr., $355,000.

Cook, David D & Teresa A to Maul Investments LLC, 4211 N 10th St., $210,000.

Cook, Kelsey J to Maul Investments LLC, 4211 N 10th St., $210,000.

Cornett, Jerry D Jr Revocable Trust to Ashmore, Matthew & Lori, 10405 Branched Oak Rd. (Waverly), $850,000.

Cornett, Renee R Revocable Trust to Ashmore, Matthew & Lori, 10405 Branched Oak Rd. (Waverly), $850,000.

Cottrell Ventures Inc to Moore, Andrew W, 5321 Hallshire Ct, $325,000.

Crandall, Curtis R & Patricia to Kleeb, Lynn D & Jeanne K, 9132 Round Hill Dr., $371,000.

Crown Pointe Properties LLC to Russell, Justin & Heather, 240 S Harrison St. (Hallam), $253,000.

Cy-Husker LLC to Lipert, Harry F Jr & Darlene C, 7200 Oldpost Rd. #16, $347,500.

Damar Corporation to Schied, Rick, address unspecified, $550,450.

Dao, Manh Ngoc & Pham, Thuy Tien to Galdamez Properties LLC, 2418 D St., $505,000.

Dart, Martha to Properties For You LLC, 2928 S St., $100,000.

Davidson, Luke Aaron to Wells, Garrett S, 10910 N 141st St. (Waverly), $156,000.

Deboer, Jason Lee to Ferrell, Derek & Lori, 2801 Holdrege St., $120,000.

Deline, Jeffrey G & Lynn L to Fox Run Real Estate Pc, 5608 Kearney Ave, $133,000.

Dellinger, William Ii to Mettenbrink, William, 932 Elmwood Ave, $175,000.

Delozier, Jodi L Trust, The to Maher, Meredith Ann, 2910 Hoy St., $450,000.

Dial-salt Creek Lp to Salt Creek Apartments Lp, 7370 Husker Cir, $895,700.

Doan, Quoc to Prior, Aaron, 3000 P St., $95,000.

Duane Hartman Investments Inc to Sower Church Inc, 410 N 26th St., $90,000.

Eiler, Cody to Rauch, Jack T & Deidre M, 7947 Renatta Dr., $369,300.

