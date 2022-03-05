Real estate records, 3/6

Davis, Lance to JDB Properties LLC, 1931 Pacific Dr., $220,000.

DDT & R Investments LLC to Durst, Mary I & Phil B Revocable Trusts, 12001 Us Hwy. 6 (Waverly), $750,000.

Deal, Christopher & Kristin to Ayala, Miranda, 1901 S 47th St., $225,000.

Dial-hwy 77 LLC to Whitehead Oil Company, address unspecified, $1,000,000.

Doan, Quoc & Nguyen, Thien to 5 Kings LLC, 2511 S St., $140,000.

Elliott, Michael A & Lou Ann to Oyl Mission LLC, 6421 Campbell Dr., $325,000.

Evans, Allison Faye to Larsen, Terry R & Nicole K, 2300 Independence Dr., $285,000.

Foster, William K to Hydra Contracting Inc, 1408 Sumner St., $98,752.

Fotinos, Jennifer D to Price, Colin & Laurise, 5932 Upton Grey Cir, $352,000.

Friesen, Eugene D & Lois J to Cabieles, Jairo H & Sarah Jean, 1274 Dublin Rd., $255,000.

Garmel Properties LLC to Hybrid Properties LLC, 1640 Washington St., $280,000.

Girmus Investments LLC to Wade, Shawn A & Kari J, address unspecified, $399,000.

Good, Marlon Geovanny & Luebbe, Leah to Marshall, Eric Thomas & Sheila Marie, 9243 Leighton Ave, $280,000.

Guerrero, Jose Alejandro to Jtre LLC, 13630 Guildford St. (Waverly), $192,500.

Hair, Lanea & Zeller, Jesse to Hathhorn, Samantha & Brandt, Alexander, 6530 SW 8th St., $360,000.

Halvorsen, David A & Joyce L to Plambeck, Michael A & Maria Isabel Torio, 1440 Linwood Ln, $827,550.

Hansen, Merl R Estate to Faraci, Janel, 5720 Knox St., $134,000.

Hayes, Caleb P to Davis, Donald, 541 W Beal St., $205,000.

Herbert Development Inc to David A D Homes Inc, 8904 Sandalwood Dr., $153,000.

Herbert Development Inc to Old City Building Group LLC, 8900 Sandalwood Dr., $141,000.

Herbert Development Inc to Rybak, Dmitry, 8840 Sandalwood Dr., $155,000.

Herbert Development Inc to Vodicka Construction Inc, 8820 Sandalwood Dr., $140,001.

Herbert Development Inc to Russell Remodeling LLC, 8900 Appaloosa Ln, $125,000.

Herbert Development Inc to Old City Homes Inc, 8840 Appaloosa Ln, $156,000.

Herbert Development Inc to D C Design & Build Inc, 8830 Appaloosa Ln, $150,000.

Herbert Development Inc to Murray Custom Homes LLC, 8820 Appaloosa Ln, $166,500.

Herbert Development Inc to R&D Custom Homes Inc, 8810 Appaloosa Ln, $150,000.

Herbert Development Inc to Van Horn Custom Homes LLC, 911 S 88th St., $88,000.

Herbert Development Inc to David A D Homes Inc, 921 S 88th St., $88,000.

Herbert Development Inc to David A D Homes Inc, 1001 S 88th St., $88,000.

Herbert, Jack A & Marie A Tr to Central Land Investments Ii LLC, address unspecified, $950,000.

Holz, James L & Juelle A to Ward, Hailey M & Kalen B, 7041 Douglas St., $175,000.

Homemade Holdings LLC to Hernandez, Pedrina Sorto & Cid, Santos Tomas Rodriguez Del, 3345 S 46th St., $182,500.

Horneber, Jon S to Bruns, Michael Lee & Patricia, 8217 Russwood Cir, $345,000.

Hornung, Cynthia S to Lincoln Federal Bancorp Inc, address unspecified, $2,732,400.

Hornung, Todd A to Lincoln Federal Bancorp Inc, address unspecified, $2,732,400.

Hornung, Todd A & Lisa A to Lincoln Federal Bancorp Inc, address unspecified, $2,732,400.

Hruska, Robert J & Karli J Family Revocable Trust to Castillo, Nancy & Stanley A, 7532 Baldwin Ave, $270,000.

Hsiu-Hsuing, Chen & Cathy to Carpenter, Erich, 6001 Skylark Ln, $249,900.

Htoo, Ta B to Packett, Beau, 2019 S 12th St., $145,000.

Hydra Contracting Inc to Oliver, Amber, 131 B St., $138,000.

J & A Homes LLC to Ferneau, Benjamin & Measel, Nicole, 7500 Ponce Dr., $474,017.

Jacobs, Joyce M Revocable Trust, The to Steggall, Ryan, 2210 S 59th St., $200,000.

Kaven, Dale L & Mary Ann to 412 Homes LLC, 1920 N 31st St., $80,000.

Keller, Dean to Fitzgerald, Robert & Michaela, 2521 Lynn Cir, $218,500.

Key Crest Holdings LLC to Hall, Matthew Steven, 4824 N 36th St., $279,900.

King, James D & Mandy W to Bauers, Matthew S, 5511 Orchard St., $115,000.

Kinnett, Christina Marie & Ryan D to Capps, Jerry Jr & Terri, 4133 Touzalin Ave, $134,900.

Korbelik, Derek J & Laura N to Brauch, Matthew & Jennifer, 1800 S 51st St., $239,900.

Kroeker & Gubser Development LLC to Kosch, Randy, 5812 S 93rd St., $379,900.

Kruger, Michael & Christina to Sheets, James R & Deanna M, 6516 S Monarch Dr., $502,500.

Ladd, Adelaide E Testamentary Trust to Griffith, James & Charity, 6433 Platte Ave, $149,200.

Leffert, Joshua Steven to Saleh, Saleh & Hameed, Parween, 1124 SW 10th Cir, $220,000.

Legacy Homes Omaha LLC to Miller, John & Haase-miller, Kilee, 8150 Nathan Ct, $431,996.

Legacy Homes Omaha LLC to Mcneese, Britny J & Brittney K, 8742 S 82 St., $375,000.

Legacy Homes Omaha LLC to Smith, Brandon M A, 1548 W Avalanche Rd., $351,114.

Lied Pl. LLC to Marsh, Kipper, 1125 Q St. (Unit #1603), $532,613.

Lied Pl. LLC to Moore, Scott D & Tushar, Danene J, 1125 Q St. (Unit #1602), $789,295.

Lied Pl. LLC to Spangler, Richard & Susan Family Trust, 1125 Q St. (Unit #1201), $553,953.

Lied Pl. LLC to Henke, Rex A, 1125 Q St. (Unit #1003), $441,607.

Lied Pl. LLC to Schwenninger, Sharlette, 1125 Q St. (Unit #903), $441,504.

Lied Pl. LLC to Buntain, William C, 1125 Q St. (Unit #902), $680,509.

Lincoln Senior Living LLC to Lincoln 9421 Propco LLC, address unspecified, $30,325,000.

Lincoln Senior Living LLC to Lincoln 9421 Propco LLC, 9421 Gable Pines Rd., $30,325,000.

Madsen, Jay M to Phillips, Lesli K & Michael D, 1013 N 51st St., $103,000.

Matzner, Wanda L Estate to Wilks, Ivan, 1220 Furnas Ave, $150,000.

McHomesolutions LLC to Above Par Contracting LLC, 1101 N 67th St., $125,000.

Merge Properties LLC to Milestone Builders LLC, 3701 S 6th St., $950,000.

Micah Luhn Construction LLC to Rounsborg, Shawn & Juli, 1512 E 12th St. (Hickman), $585,000.

