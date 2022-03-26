Real estate records, 3/27

Hausmann Development LLC to Joshua's Glen LLC, 9034 Peregrine Rd., $2,448,000.
Hausmann Development LLC to Joshua's Glen LLC, 9028 Peregrine Rd., $2,448,000.
Hausmann Development LLC to Joshua's Glen LLC, 9022 Peregrine Rd., $2,448,000.
Hausmann Development LLC to Joshua's Glen LLC, 9016 Peregrine Rd., $2,448,000.
Hausmann Development LLC to Joshua's Glen LLC, 9010 Peregrine Rd., $2,448,000.
Hausmann Development LLC to Joshua's Glen LLC, address unspecified, $2,448,000.
Hausmann Development LLC to Joshua's Glen LLC, 9015 Peregrine Rd., $2,448,000.
Hausmann Development LLC to Joshua's Glen LLC, 9021 Peregrine Rd., $2,448,000.
Hausmann Development LLC to Joshua's Glen LLC, 9027 Peregrine Rd., $2,448,000.
Hausmann Development LLC to Joshua's Glen LLC, 9033 Peregrine Rd., $2,448,000.
Hausmann Development LLC to Joshua's Glen LLC, 9039 Peregrine Rd., $2,448,000.
Hausmann Development LLC to Joshua's Glen LLC, 9045 Peregrine Rd., $2,448,000.
Hausmann Development LLC to Joshua's Glen LLC, 9051 Peregrine Rd., $2,448,000.
Hausmann Development LLC to Joshua's Glen LLC, 9057 Peregrine Rd., $2,448,000.
Hausmann Development LLC to Joshua's Glen LLC, 9063 Peregrine Rd., $2,448,000.
Hausmann Development LLC to Joshua's Glen LLC, 9069 Peregrine Rd., $2,448,000.
Hausmann Development LLC to Joshua's Glen LLC, 9103 Peregrine Rd., $2,448,000.
Hausmann Development LLC to Joshua's Glen LLC, 9109 Peregrine Rd., $2,448,000.
Hausmann Development LLC to Joshua's Glen LLC, 9115 Peregrine Rd., $2,448,000.
Hausmann Development LLC to Joshua's Glen LLC, 9121 Peregrine Rd., $2,448,000.
Hausmann Development LLC to Joshua's Glen LLC, 9127 Peregrine Rd., $2,448,000.
Hausmann Development LLC to Joshua's Glen LLC, 1061 N 92nd St., $2,448,000.
Hausmann Development LLC to Joshua's Glen LLC, 9211 Peregrine Rd., $2,448,000.
Hausmann Development LLC to Joshua's Glen LLC, 9219 Peregrine Rd., $2,448,000.
Hausmann Development LLC to Joshua's Glen LLC, 9227 Peregrine Rd., $2,448,000.
Hausmann Development LLC to Joshua's Glen LLC, 9235 Peregrine Rd., $2,448,000.
Hausmann Development LLC to Joshua's Glen LLC, 9243 Peregrine Rd., $2,448,000.
Hausmann Development LLC to Joshua's Glen LLC, 9251 Peregrine Rd., $2,448,000.
Hausmann Development LLC to Joshua's Glen LLC, 1110 Cedar Cove Rd., $2,448,000.
Hausmann Development LLC to Joshua's Glen LLC, 1120 Cedar Cove Rd., $2,448,000.
Hausmann Development LLC to Joshua's Glen LLC, 1130 Cedar Cove Rd., $2,448,000.
Hausmann Development LLC to Joshua's Glen LLC, 1140 Cedar Cove Rd., $2,448,000.
Hausmann Development LLC to Joshua's Glen LLC, 1200 Cedar Cove Rd., $2,448,000.
Hausmann Development LLC to Joshua's Glen LLC, 1210 Cedar Cove Rd., $2,448,000.
Hausmann Development LLC to Joshua's Glen LLC, 1220 Cedar Cove Rd., $2,448,000.
Hausmann Development LLC to Joshua's Glen LLC, 1230 Cedar Cove Rd., $2,448,000.
Hausmann Development LLC to Joshua's Glen LLC, 1300 Cedar Cove Rd., $2,448,000.
Hausmann Development LLC to Joshua's Glen LLC, 1308 Cedar Cove Rd., $2,448,000.
Hausmann Development LLC to Joshua's Glen LLC, 1316 Cedar Cove Rd., $2,448,000.
Hausmann Development LLC to Joshua's Glen LLC, 1324 Cedar Cove Rd., $2,448,000.
Hausmann Development LLC to Joshua's Glen LLC, 1332 Cedar Cove Rd., $2,448,000.
Hausmann Development LLC to Joshua's Glen LLC, 1340 Cedar Cove Rd., $2,448,000.
Hausmann Development LLC to Joshua's Glen LLC, 1348 Cedar Cove Rd., $2,448,000.
Hausmann Development LLC to Joshua's Glen LLC, 1400 Cedar Cove Rd., $2,448,000.
Hausmann Development LLC to Joshua's Glen LLC, 1406 Cedar Cove Rd., $2,448,000.
Hausmann Development LLC to Joshua's Glen LLC, 1412 Cedar Cove Rd., $2,448,000.
Hausmann Development LLC to Joshua's Glen LLC, 1418 Cedar Cove Rd., $2,448,000.
Hausmann Development LLC to Joshua's Glen LLC, 1424 Cedar Cove Rd., $2,448,000.
Hausmann Development LLC to Joshua's Glen LLC, 1430 Cedar Cove Rd., $2,448,000.
Hausmann Development LLC to Joshua's Glen LLC, 1436 Cedar Cove Rd., $2,448,000.
Hausmann Development LLC to Joshua's Glen LLC, 1442 Cedar Cove Rd., $2,448,000.
Hausmann Development LLC to Joshua's Glen LLC, 1448 Cedar Cove Rd., $2,448,000.
Hausmann Development LLC to Joshua's Glen LLC, 1454 Cedar Cove Rd., $2,448,000.
Hausmann Development LLC to Joshua's Glen LLC, 1460 Cedar Cove Rd., $2,448,000.
HB II Inc to 51 Holdings LLC, 7769 S 94th Bay, $48,000.
Heiliger, Shirley A Estate to Kuzelka, Terri Jo, 2515 S 60th St. (Unit #27), $180,000.
Hoang, Chung & Doan, Van to Spencer, Thomas D & Tipken, Christina, 7650 Holdrege St., $202,000.
Hoffman, Bruce A & Pamela K to Cigi LLC, 1236 Stillwater Ave, $145,000.
Holmes, Robert F to 2142 S 8th St. LLC, 2142 S 8th St., $78,500.
Itm LLC to Rinaudo Rentals LLC, 226 N 27th St., $59,800.
Itm LLC to Russell, Timothy, 4436 N 60th St., $81,885.
Itm LLC to Tshibangu, Danny T & Dituanya, Pauline Ntambwe, 1920 NW 49th St., $219,500.
Jacobs, Joyce M Revocable Trust, The to 2142 S 8th St. LLC, 2330 S 59th St., $135,000.
Jacobson, Neil M & Linda R to Wiegand, Matthew & Howard, Courtney, 542 Lakeside Dr. (Unit #39), $189,000.
Johnson, Sean R & Tara L to Freeman, Laura L & Jonathan D, 7633 Blanchard Blvd, $312,000.
Johnson, Steven R Jr & Samantha D to Dzulynsky, Andrew, 1910 SW 28th St., $335,000.
Kaiser, Susan L Estate to Abbott, John Gerard & Patricia Ann, 8830 Blacksmith Ct, $277,500.
Kha Rentals LLC to New Era Real Estate LLC, 901 N 25th St., $352,000.
Kroeker & Gubser Development LLC to Lipka, Allan W, 5828 S 93rd St., $394,900.
Kroeker & Gubser Development LLC to Small, Chanda & Derek C, 1832 Titan Pl (Hickman), $319,000.
Kroese, Georgia K to Las Brisas Land Development Co, 7509 S 16th St., $275,000.
Kuhl, Ryan John & Nicole A to Martinez, Dulce, 7207 N 16th St., $285,000.
Kujath, Brian J & Jennifer J to Kuhlmann, Khristofer & Rodriguez, Isabella, 610 Conestoga Ave (Hickman), $239,900.
Lied Pl. LLC to Jones, M Colleen Revocable Trust, 1125 Q St. (Unit #1202), $809,868.
Lincoln Homebuyers LLC to Itm LLC, 226 N 27th St., $57,000.
Macke, Barbara C Estate to Hansen, Lloyd E & Gina G, 804 Country View Ln (Unit #2), $145,000.
Manion Construction Inc to Hoffman, Erik & Rita, 1012 Terrace View Dr. (Hickman), $404,529.
Mast, Donna L to Costa Properties LLC, 2621 N 36th St., $104,000.
Mayer, Ryan L & Stephanie J to Lahmon, Austin & Brianne, 1065 Garden St. (Bennet), $300,000.
McInerney, Andrea J to Haynes, Corey & Rachel, 1753 S 16th St., $145,000.
McMahon, Justin & Marissa to Kujath, Brian J & Jennifer J, 735 Prairie Clover Ln (Bennet), $325,000.
Moline, Kyle A & Kelsey L to Dna, Baril, 9311 S 31st St., $509,000.
NCD-1 Inc to Nienhueser, Dennis G & Jayna M, 1245 Cyprus Blvd (Hickman), $438,654.
New Traditions Home & Realty LLC D/B/A Hartland Homes to Chadd, Kimberly & Nichole, 1545 SW 28 St., $240,630.
Newcastle Construction Inc to Prater, Benjamin & Lindsay, 11989 N 142nd St. (Waverly), $436,569.
Niemeyer, Marilyn M to Hergenrader Family Trust, 4404 Waterbury Ln, $227,000.
Nissen, James F Revocable Trust to Nissen, Timothy J & Pamela A, 1555 S 56th St., $553,000.
Nutter, Lon A & Shannon N to Nexus Operations LLC, 6910 Lexington Ave, $155,000.
Olsufka, Kathleen A to Banks, Kelly L, 1456 Rose St., $157,500.
Phelps, Rodney C Estate to Reynolds Rentals LLC, 325 S 28th St., $120,000.
Pine Crest Homes LLC to Mac, Samantha & Andrew, 8731 S 81 St., $456,637.
PK Properties LLC to Rourke, Joel & Mandy, 2244 Dudley St., $186,000.
Policky, Lena M to Sullivan, Joshua, 445 NW 91st St., $132,000.
Prairie Home Builders Inc to Borer, Deborah, 2860 N 86 St., $247,018.
Puls, Kristi M to Briggs, Jill S, 7420 S St. (Unit #24), $215,000.
R & B Rentals LLC to Gregory, Mallory & Hoffee, Jacob B, 2021 N 64th St., $135,000.
R C Krueger Development Company to J & A Homes LLC, 7823 Nicole Ln, $68,950.
R C Krueger Development Company to Ponce Properties LLC, 8901 S 83rd St. (Unit #D), $250,000.
R C Krueger Development Company to Ponce Properties LLC, 8901 S 83rd St. (Unit #C), $250,000.
Ramold, Ed to Green, Larry B & Lynne Yost, 6264 S 85th Ct, $400,000.
Red Setters LLC to Jbs Development LLC, 5506 S 73rd St., $340,000.
Remington Homes LLC to Welch, Joseph & Amber, 1124 Julesburg Dr., $315,818.
Renton, Mike & Jennifer to Cappel, Richard A & Debra D, 4755 W High Ridge Rd., $570,000.
Revolution Roof Rejuvenators LLC to Rosencrans, Kristen & Clinton, 632 Marshall Ave, $186,500.
Reynolds Rentals LLC to Hahn, Brandon & Heather, 1427 S 7th St., $217,000.
Rokeby Holdings Ltd to Old City Homes Inc, 7706 Isadore Dr., $100,000.
Ross, Jonathan C & Kelli M to Anderson, Tamra, 2227 S 47th St., $235,000.
Rupert Enterprises LLC to Mj-ges LLC, 1329 N 27th St., $210,000.
Schnell, Robert K & Donna J to Daharsh, Debra A, 3122 Colt Ave, $239,000.
Schoenthal, Marilyn to Lima, Manuel & Karen, 1501 S 1st St., $50,000.
Sellon, Bruce C Trust to Kathryn Frank LLC, 8986 Buckshot Rd., $235,000.
Sharp, Alta to Brown, Angela, 8210 A St. (Unit #7), $308,000.
Sheets, James R & Deanna M to Blankenau, Matthew & Sarah, 8035 S 35th St., $438,000.
Shemek, Melanie L to Tate, Devin & Quintero, Istar, 5400 Walker Ave, $177,660.
Sheridan, Brian L Estate to Wilson, Abigail J, 918 Sumner St., $156,000.
Shoecraft, Sheri to Corona, Maria D & Schmidt, Ryan Paul, 5515 Normal Blvd, $243,000.
Smith, Carol A to Amdor, Diane & Svoboda, Nicholaus, 1720 S 15th St., $30,000.
SW Folsom Development LLC to Luxe Lifestyle Innovations LLC, 5816 SW Sierra Madre Dr., $70,900.
Sullivan, James L & Diane M to Sullivan, Diane M, 5911 Berkeley Dr., $1.
Svoboda, Larry J & Janet K to Frericks, Darienne Lovern, 1009 Galloway Cir, $285,500.
Tobin, Amy J & Kevin P to Johnson, Jessie, 273 Parkside Ln, $166,000.
Tristan, Elysia to Swails, Zachary, 4905 W Adams St., $217,500.
Victor Rybak D/B/A Simply Home Builders to Kuhl, Ryan & Nicole, 1619 W Avalanche Rd., $465,000.
Volzke, Will Ryan & Jennifer Ann to Myers, Jeffery & Natalie, 1004 Annabel Ave (Hickman), $62,000.
Voth, Wendy to Otero, Luis A, 5426 Hills Dale Dr., $175,000.
Vwth8 LLC to Century Investments I LLC, 5018 W Amarillo Dr., $579,800.
Vwth8 LLC to Century Investments I LLC, 5012 W Amarillo Dr., $579,800.
Walgren, Scott C to Jamaka LLC, 3809 Cabo Dr., $265,000.
W Limited LLC to Knd Investments LLC, 505 S 20th St., $600,000.