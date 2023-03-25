Maher Custom Homes Inc to Klopnieski, Robert L & Altig, Karen L, 1405 W Beartooth Dr., $588,400.
Mahnken, Michael & Hedlund, Cassandra to Erickson, Kris, 2140 S 35th St., $274,000.
Mandy's Painting & Remodeling LLC to Stukenholtz, Blake & Katelyn, 7414 S 19th St., $336,000.
Manion Construction Inc to D'amico, Joseph Brandon & Giavanna, 845 N 110th St., $459,551.
Manion Construction Inc to Mahnken, Michael & Cassandra, 1305 E 9th St. (Hickman), $420,869.
Mara, Joseph A to Greenrod, Jeffrey L & Mindy, 4101 W Marti Cir, $417,900.
Maranville Investments LLC to Itm LLC, 1821 S 20th St., $93,550.
Martin, Juanita R to Frontier Cooperative Company, 10750 N 141 St. (Waverly), $95,000.
Mcgill, Treyson James & Abigail Erin to Dubas, Duane, 805 W Godfrey Dr., $230,000.
Mead, Ellen to Brunken, Noah, 1915 N 30th St., $195,000.
Meidlinger, Peter & Katherine to Darst, Zachary & Tara, 3645 D St., $235,000.
Meridian Corporation to Sampson Residential Properties LLC, 4200 Bluebell Ct, $268,000.
Meridian Corporation to Sampson Residential Properties LLC, 4211 Bluebell Ct, $268,000.
Meridian Corporation to Sampson Residential Properties LLC, 4120 Redbud Ln, $268,000.
Meridian Corporation to Sampson Residential Properties LLC, 4130 Redbud Ln, $268,000.
Mmddj Holdings LLC to Kirshman, Vayda & Neary, Colin, 2635 S 14th St., $170,000.
Mujagic, Husejn to Gusanu, Ewon & Anna, 3811 Chileno Dr., $295,000.
Neighborhoods Inc D/B/A Neighborworks Lincoln to Meyer, Lyndsay & Nicholas, 936 N 30th St., $175,000.
Nguyen, Tuan A & Tran, Lanh T to Koll Investment Properties LLC, 2100 Garfield St., $635,000.
Nguyen, Vu Long & Minh Hoa to Wiles, Clifford G & Kathryn M, 2200 Black Water Bay, $380,000.
Niemann, Scott C & Heather M to Schendt, Shana, 1270 Oakview Dr. (Hickman), $366,000.
Oberembt, Lori A to Hauder, Logan, 2101 S 35th St., $210,000.
Old City Building Group LLC to Mccann, Michael L, 8901 Sandalwood Dr., $805,000.
Olson, Leon Allan Revocable Trust to Meysenburg, James H Revocable Trust & Meysenburg, James H & Karmen M & Etw Prope, 3201 Pioneers Blvd, $1,147,200.
Oncenter Construction Inc to Jensen, Robert A & Jessica R, 7040 N 50th Pl, $457,400.
Osborn, Patricia L to Hilgert, Rodger D, 5317 Thies Cove Dr., $235,000.
Otto Properties LLC to Gerdes, Myron E & Kimberly D, address unspecified, $634,517.
Outnumbered Properties LLC to Collett, William & Sandra, 3840 E St., $282,500.
Payne, David G to Doty, Kristin, 5301 W Partridge Ln, $209,500.
Phan, Andy & Lindsey to Thorson, Kyle & Kathryn, 11641 N 142 St. (Waverly), $390,000.
Ponce Properties LLC to Brown, Berkeley & Chantel, 9150 S 71st St., $479,900.
Prairie Home Builders Inc to Schrad, Michael A & Dianah L, 2839 N 90th St., $446,000.
R C Krueger Development Company to Erickson Homes LLC, 8000 S 97th St., $77,950.
R Pl. Enterprises LLC to Vsl Properties LLC, 5525 Alvo Rd., $915,000.
Rhbrrei LLC to Hydra Contracting Inc, 2259 Dudley St., $65,000.
Rich, Eileen E Revocable Trust,the to Berkland, David A, 7310 Kearney Ave, $225,000.
Robb, Alan W to Lehmann, Brian, 1939 Kings Hwy, $180,000.
Saenz Farms LLC to Harris, Maximillion J, 2043 S 24th St., $100,000.
Schmidt, Katherine Estate to Waldron, Patrick, 3930 S 18th St., $212,000.
Security Financial Life Insurance Company to Dt Logistics Inc, address unspecified, $900,000.
Shepard, Cathy A to Wilkinson, Linda K, 1201 S 48th St., $202,000.
Shepler, Scott to Ncd-1 Inc, 1304 Birchwood Dr. (Hickman), $68,000.
Shepler, Scott to St. Mary Marsh LLC, 1302 Birchwood Dr. (Hickman), $68,000.
Sibley, Brendon & Michelle to Wakeley, Larry K & Marcia E, 8280 W O St. (Unit #10), $127,500.
Sievers, Colt & Kathryn to Pickinpaugh, Tyler & Wayde, 2310 S 58th St., $225,000.
Sipp, Jerry L & Marlene to Ramos, Baudelio Puentes & Romo, Ana Laura Castillo, 246 B St., $30,000.
Smetter Custom Homes Inc to Pile, Michael J & Deann K, 2920 Kings Corner Dr., $368,694.
Sofo Housing LLC to Foxtail Ground Lease LLC, 4750 SW 6th St., $1,500,000.
Sofo Housing LLC to Foxtail Ground Lease LLC, 4765 SW 5th St., $1,500,000.
Sofo Housing LLC to Foxtail Ground Lease LLC, 4855 SW 6th St., $1,500,000.
Sofo Housing LLC to Foxtail Ground Lease LLC, 4825 SW 6th St., $1,500,000.
Sofo Housing LLC to Foxtail Ground Lease LLC, 4755 SW 6th St., $1,500,000.
Sofo Housing LLC to Foxtail Ground Lease LLC, 4840 SW 5th St., $1,500,000.
Sofo Housing LLC to Foxtail Ground Lease LLC, 4810 SW 5th St., $1,500,000.
Sofo Housing LLC to Foxtail Ground Lease LLC, 4760 SW 5th St., $1,500,000.
Sofo Housing LLC to Foxtail Ground Lease LLC, 4880 SW 5th St., $1,500,000.
Sokolinskiy, Alexandr & Sokolinskaya, Lyazat to Iwanski, Shane, 14410 Ivanhoe St. (Waverly), $234,200.
Stern, Josh to Cizadlo, Richard & Gale, 1731 Preamble Ln, $276,000.
Stone, Eric D & Way, Melinda M to Stone, Eric, 4140 Witherbee Blvd, $90,000.
Sup Family LLC to Tapia, Miguel A & Monica, 2226 S 59th St., $205,000.
Teck Properties LLC to Deal, Eli A, 3536 Smith St., $205,000.
Tegeler, Phillip M & Nancy to Bloom, Jeffrey L & Julie R & Joseph A, 840 S 8th St., $99,900.
Tegtmeier Investments LLC to Malek, Kristin, 4410 Madison Ave, $122,000.
Thompson, Lesley to Thompson, Dan E & Sharon A, 2827 N 87th St., $256,750.
Traynowicz, Luke & Julie to Pka Joint Revocable Trust, 8900 Numark Ln, $835,000.
Trentham, Brian & Elizabeth to Wineman, Scott & Smith, Bonnie J, 1640 N 80th St., $360,000.
Truong, Brian T & Kamarad, Jael J to Sadler, Myron R & Cindy L, 4571 W Whisperwood St., $300,000.
Valla, Tara L & Chad W to Stander, Sydney & Hrouda, Benjamin R, 13740 S 148th St. (Bennet), $550,000.
Vermaas & Sons LLC to Kenworthy, Linda Diane & Brenton Hayes, 2530 Sievers Pl (Roca), $499,900.
Volwiler, Denise Ann to Beauclair, David & Jamie, 1819 Perkins Blvd, $220,500.
Wade, Malcolm & Lauren to 51 Holdings LLC, address unspecified, $145,000.
Weiand, Taylor to Good Guys Properties LLC, 911 W S St., $205,000.
Wilkinson, Linda K to Mmjs Properties LLC, 6040 Logan Ave, $80,000.
Williams, Joan M Estate to Square 2 LLC, 1712 N 48th St., $1,000,000.
Wunderlich, Warren A & Roti-wunderlich, Elizabeth D to Baldwin, Keith, 881 S 40th St., $80,000.
Yankee Hill Townhomes LLC to 2900 LLC, 817 W Desert Vista Dr., $1,140,000.
Yankee Hill Townhomes LLC to 2900 LLC, 823 W Desert Vista Dr., $1,140,000.
Yankee Hill Townhomes LLC to 2900 LLC, 829 W Desert Vista Dr., $1,140,000.
Yankee Hill Townhomes LLC to 2900 LLC, 835 W Desert Vista Dr., $1,140,000.
Yarmer, Thomas R to Geisler, Mark & Emily, 3242 N 52nd St., $200,000.
Yazbin, Issar to Michael, Olivia L & Bednar, Colton S, 7131 Kearney Ave, $190,000.
Zentree Ii LLC to Dt Logistics Inc, address unspecified, $150,000.
1 Chron 29:11 LLC to United Republic Bank, 520 S 29th St., $126,216.
1 Chron 29:11 LLC to 100 Year Homes Inc, 1740 N 64th St., $204,314.
1 Chron 29:11 LLC to 100 Year Homes Inc, 3110 N Cotner Blvd, $161,198.
1023 O LLC to 1023 Demo LLC, 1023 O St., $428,500.
1chron 29:11 LLC to 100 Year Homes Inc, 461 Steinway Rd., $197,231.
1chron 29:11 LLC to 100 Year Homes Inc, 4118 Touzalin Ave, $166,350.
916 Properties LLC to Punt, Zachary & Schuster, Amber, 3705 D St., $235,000.
Amano, Ikuho to Stasi, Matthew, 1340 Plum St., $310,000.
Anderson, Susan J to Anderson, Susan J & Huntington, Rocke L & Vaske, Nation & True, 2427 Kessler Blvd, $101,000.
Andrew Ross Real Estate LLC to Ral Investments LLC, 2247 N 31st St., $94,000.
Austin Realty Co to Olympus Plains I LLC, 3255 N 85th St., $784,080.
Avid Builders LLC to Debban, Steven L & Terrie J, 2300 S 89th St., $619,430.
Bard Realty Group LLC to Anderbery Enterprises LLC, 2840 N Cotner Blvd, $267,105.
Belschner, Diane J to Barber, Ralph & Steele, Sarah, 6421 S 41st St. Ct, $330,000.
Bomberger, Richard D Estate to Olsbo, Cody, 8631 Lavender Cir, $317,500.
Bratt, Courtney D & Kevin A to Homemade Holdings LLC, 1109 Lancaster Ln, $131,000.
Brosman, Daniel H to Rozeboom, Robert, 3939 N 7th St., $207,000.
Buckley, Phyllis C Estate to Magsamen, John R & Barry-Magsamen, Mary F, 3505 J St., $315,000.
Bundy, Tayden to Collins, Christopher James, 3834 S 56th St., $150,000.
Burbach, Irene L Estate to Ramaekers, Jessica L, 736 Folsom Ln, $175,000.
Carr, Jeffery to Allberry, Robert, 4406 Waterbury Ln, $230,000.
Chrastil, Elizabeth J Inter Vivos Trust to Chrastil, Ben A & Shelby A, 3176 Van Dorn St., $69,200.
Crook, Joshua & Alaina to Al-Hirez, Kyley & Falah, 8130 Cobblestone Cir, $369,000.
Culver, Lana L to Turley, Paul E & Nancy I, 4725 S 72nd St., $370,500.
Cunningham, Juanita M & Brody & Katrina to Bullerman, Leonard L & Lisa Marie, 18551 NW 12th St. (Davey), $630,000.
Dalke Properties LLC to Warner, Vinson & Amanda, 2300 Wesley Dr., $342,000.
Dominion S LLC to Old City Homes Inc, 400 N 108th St., $45,000.
Dominion S LLC to Old City Homes Inc, 408 N 108th St., $50,000.
Dominion S LLC to Old City Homes Inc, 10630 Majestic Ln, $55,000.
Dominion S LLC to Old City Homes Inc, 10640 Majestic Ln, $55,000.
Dussault Family Revocable Trust to Henton, Michael E & Victoria A, 130 Winfield Rd., $595,000.
Evergreen Development Inc to McKeil Michalek LLC, 1045 Evergreen Rd. (Bennet), $66,000.
Fallon, Kristen & Collins, Brandon to Makinson, John & Denise, 917 S 35th St., $240,000.
Ford, Adam & Jasmine to Wentland, Michael Lee, 12700 Panama Rd. (Panama), $238,000.
Gerdes, William Dean to Kaiser, Dennis & Cherryl Family Revocable Trust, 14140 Guildford St. (Waverly), $243,900.
Gillispie, Sharon K to Potters, Brian, 8127 S Cherrywood Dr., $280,000.
Hachiya, Cory & Alyssa to Hooper, Tyler & Madison, 6128 S 28th St., $265,000.
Hargens, Robert E & Kelie R to Asproperties LLC, 1157 Idylwild Dr., $152,500.
Hedwig Land Holdings 7 LLC to Gtp Tlc Reo P LLC, 1001 O St. (Unit #505), $229,000.
Helyx Investments LLC to Goeschel, Tyler R, 1705 N 32nd St., $120,000.
Herman, Cheryl A to Brei, Kevin & Christina, 2501 Winchester N, $249,900.
Hornby, Rodney Scott Estate to M & C Ventures LLC, 130 W A St., $138,000.
Huntington, Rocke L to Anderson, Susan J & Huntington, Rocke L & Vaske, Nation & True, 2427 Kessler Blvd, $101,000.
Husseini, Saad Al & Khikani, Faryal Sajat to Guzman, Valentin & Zavala, Ma De Lourdes Azua, 1817 W Apricot Ln, $220,000.
Jones, Joshua to Lindner-ferguson, Emilia, 3911 N 13th St., $230,000.
Kanter, Chase C & Sarah J to Hill, Joshua R, 5500 S 31st St., $355,000.
Keitges, David P & Jennifer L to Sis, Jordan & Rose, 6814 S 51st St., $429,000.
Kubistek, Benjamin & Cristina to Manville, Skyler E & Kara C, 3629 S 77th St., $357,000.
Lackey, Jeremy & Valerie to Bottorff, Ronnie D Amended & Restated Revocable Living Trust & Eichmeier, Shirle, 1040 N 80th St., $390,000.
Legacy Homes LLC to Covenant Addition Association, address unspecified, $49,500.
Legacy Homes Omaha LLC to Chavez, Michael & Raquel, 3208 Greta Dr. (Roca), $468,900.
Longs, Michael Ii to Larue, Isaac, 936 Washington St., $122,500.
Luhn, Nicholas E & Sierra K to Siso, Shireen & Alhasan, Jasim H, 432 Mormon Trl, $216,500.
Martinez, Rodolfo & My to Secure Realty Investments LLC, 2735 Holdrege St., $125,000.
McConnell, Matthew to Schulte, Derek, 2847 NW 55th St., $205,000.
Micah Luhn Construction LLC to Stephens, Ben, 7238 N 49th St., $372,400.
Miller, Scott A Iii & Danielle L to Miller, Scott A Iii, 8611 Lavender Cir, $NaN.
Mitchell, Amy J to Jorgens, Barbara & Justin, 2522 Kessler Blvd, $229,000.
Mitwaruciu, Alice N to Moats, Ryan & Wulbern, Olivia, 4801 Birch Hollow Dr., $397,000.
Nebraska Public Power Dist to Lancaster County, address unspecified, $1,564.
Nmp Rentals LLC to Heller Group Properties LLC, 5016 Meredeth St., $300,000.
Oakview Builders Inc to Vitko, Tanner & Bethany, 7531 Isadore Dr., $529,950.
Orduna, Andre & Erin to Glanz, Richard & Celeste, 324 S 55th St., $470,000.
Petersen, Matthew L & Anna A to Dennard, Alfonzo, 4821 S 65th St., $279,000.
Phuocnguyen, Baonguyen & Pham, Hanh to Phuocnguyen, Baonguyen & Pham, Hanh & Dzung T, 725 W Belmont Ave, $60,433.
Pile, Michael J & Deann K to Dall'agnol, Cristiano & Kelly Cristina Melo, 9333 S 28th St., $450,000.
Pine Lake Development LLC to Live Well Designs LLC, 5830 S 94th St., $60,000.
Pka Joint Revocable Trust to Dann, Jason, 6731 S 52nd St., $326,500.
Poised Properties LLC to Knight Rebels LLC, 205 N 32nd St., $3,223,500.
Poised Properties LLC to Knight Rebels LLC, 231 N 28th St., $3,223,500.
Poised Properties LLC to Knight Rebels LLC, 818 N 30th St., $3,223,500.
Poised Properties LLC to Knight Rebels LLC, 3028 Y St., $3,223,500.
Poised Properties LLC to Knight Rebels LLC, 2930 Dudley St., $3,223,500.
Poised Properties LLC to Knight Rebels LLC, 1725 N 31st St., $3,223,500.
Poised Properties LLC to Knight Rebels LLC, 1547 Grace Ave, $3,223,500.
Poised Properties LLC to Knight Rebels LLC, 3217 Fair St., $3,223,500.
Poised Properties LLC to Knight Rebels LLC, 805 Prairie Ct (Hickman), $3,223,500.
Poised Properties LLC to Knight Rebels LLC, 1848 Garfield St., $3,223,500.
Poised Properties LLC to Knight Rebels LLC, 213 E St., $3,223,500.
Poised Properties LLC to Knight Rebels LLC, 338 G St., $3,223,500.
Poised Properties LLC to Knight Rebels LLC, 2525 S St., $3,223,500.
Poised Properties LLC to Knight Rebels LLC, 1403 N 26th St., $3,223,500.
Poised Properties LLC to Knight Rebels LLC, 2263 Holdrege St., $3,223,500.
Poised Properties LLC to Knight Rebels LLC, 1046 Charleston St., $3,223,500.
Poised Properties LLC to Knight Rebels LLC, 7300 S 13th St., $3,223,500.
Potters, Brian B to Post, Riley Marie & Edwards, Christian R, 421 Apache Trl, $241,000.
Rida Investments LLC to Empire Properties LLC, 2410 Production Dr. (Unit #1), $288,000.
Roberts, Richard L to Pinyan Partnership LLC, 429 NW 23rd St., $144,350.
Rybak, Dmitry to Dush, Frank, 10300 S 77th St., $489,950.
Sanne Holdings LLC to Craig, Curtis D & Terri L, 2325 Garfield St., $214,000.
Schneider Custom Homes Inc to Topalovic, Senad & Senada, 730 W Avondale Ct, $441,980.
Schumann, Kayla & Campbell, Casey to Dyke, Justin & Alex, 2125 S 59th St., $255,000.
Shoemaker Miller Real Estate LLC to Iot Investments LLC, 2311 N Cotner Blvd, $565,000.
Smetter Custom Homes Inc to Tarnick, Timothy L & Patricia, 2917 Kings Corner Dr., $369,999.
Stallings, Robert G & Mary Ann to Campbell, Casey & Kayla, 7210 Whitestone Cir, $452,000.
Thompson Creek LLC to Becker, Mitch, 7580 S 57th St., $250,000.
Tolbert, Lana T to Home Heroes Llc, The, 4000 S 56th St. (Unit #256c), $60,000.
Viktor Derun Construction Inc to Vres Investments LLC, 435 N 104th St., $519,679.
Vitko, Tanner & Meyer, Bethany to Stone, Melinda, 1600 Janssen Dr., $325,000.
Vwth8 LLC to Dansid LLC, 1629 NW 51st St., $305,000.
Vwth8 LLC to Quality Investments Inc, 1621 NW 51st St., $305,000.
Wahl, Ronald E to Nibbe, Morgan & Mary, 4935 Randolph St., $232,000.
Wendelin, Kirby to Henhouse Capital LLC, address unspecified, $400,000.
Wentz, Mark A to Graham, Mike G & Jennifer S, 1139 N 66th St., $165,100.
Wiebelhaus, Gregory B Estate to Cordell, Chet D, 1420 W 3 St. (Sprague), $153,000.
Woods, Jayme P & Elizabeth M to Mourad, Fadel & Ghazalah, 941 Carlos Dr., $271,000.
Woodward, Daniel R to Jia, Haiyan, 3079 T St., $130,000.
Worster, Reuben to Barth, Christian A & Meyer, Ashley E, 1270 S 46th St., $360,000.
Ziemann, Brent to Russell, Olivia Elizabeth, 3746 M St., $280,000.
Alvarez, Ciara Nitza to Hayes, Taylor Morgan & Shelby J, 866 Barker Ln, $233,500.
Andrew Ross Real Estate LLC to Petersen, Charles A & Erin J, 1218 N 25th St., $112,000.
Baily Properties LLC to Lopez, Sergio & Gina, 3055 S St., $185,000.
Barkmeier, Kathleen to Gibson, Justin & Ryan, Jessica, 1430 Manatt St., $254,900.
Barmas LLC to Cummings, Jeremy J, 318 Taylor Park Dr., $350,000.
Baumert, David to Yao, Yuxi & Gong, Yifan, 8230 Katrina Ln, $450,000.
Baumert, Sandy to Yao, Yuxi & Gong, Yifan, 8230 Katrina Ln, $450,000.
Bell, Christopher M to Kramer, River & Brown, Amanda, 1901 SW 27th St., $257,104.
Bigham, Drew T & Brittany R to Rosenberry, Donald V & Kelly J, 545 W Chadderton Dr., $315,000.
Blue Rock Investments LLC to Hemmingsen, Jared & Michelle, 8960 Buckskin Ct, $67,500.
Brager Family LLC to Union Bank & Trust Company, 1933 Pine Lake Rd., $1,200,000.
Brangen Investments LLC to Marreel, Ashley, 2210 W Todd Ln, $185,000.
Buffington, Caleb A to L & L Investments LLC, 600 Jackson St. (Bennet), $100,000.
Buhr Construction Inc to Bokelman, Michael N, 5013 W Hillsboro Dr., $340,000.
Buhrmann, Crystal J to Hansen, Jade & Kaiser, Brandon, 2831 F St., $165,000.
Carper, Matthew D to McMullen, Stephanie Lee & Luttrell, Margaret & McMullen, Kathleen & Terrence, 810 S 33rd St., $265,000.
Castle Rock Homes Inc to 1st Choice Management LLC, 5136 W Superior St., $305,000.
Chaarm Properties & Investments LLC to Sullivan, Mason, 4100 N 21st St., $240,000.
Clm Homes LLC to Bigham, Drew T & Brittany R, 1809 NW 55th St., $399,900.
Conrad, Jessica H to Notter, Justin, 1624 W Big Sky Rd., $376,000.
Cornhusker Homebuyers LLC to Bangert Properties LLC, 1442 S 11th St., $155,000.
D&S Trust to Demars, Mark, 2242 Van Dorn St., $435,000.
Dallmann, Brandon & Jennifer to Flood, Logan & Tora, 5943 Opus Cir, $539,900.
Denbeste, John D & Mosley, Stephanie N to Raber, Erik A & Carlson, Kirby L, 3310 S 76th St., $375,000.
Dicks, Lisa to McCown, Catherina L, 8200 S 97th St., $552,900.
Ellerbee Family Trust to Ellerbee, Clare & Schultz, Eric Jr, 2350 City View Ct, $200,000.
Emerald St. LLC to Union Bank & Trust Company, 1933 Pine Lake Rd., $1,200,000.
Fager, John to Luhr, Maygan & Jacobsen, Joshua, 4845 Knox St., $198,500.
Feeney, Anthony & Mayo, Erin to Richards, Tina, 2121 W Mulberry St., $246,250.
Franz Investments LLC to Lnwd Properties LLC, 5438 Ervin St., $275,000.
Frerichs, Chase & Ashley to Pierson, Tyler & Alexis, 4421 W Leighton Ave, $300,000.
Haven Properties LLC to Talamh LLC, address unspecified, $272,000.
Helyx Investments LLC to Lucky Clover Holdings LLC, 4327 N 64th St., $326,000.
Herbert Development Inc to Hemmingsen, Jared & Michelle, 8960 Buckskin Ct, $67,500.
Heritage Lakes LLC to Fulton Construction Inc, 9727 Hillcrest Trl, $78,000.
Hometown Handyman Inc to Talamh LLC, address unspecified, $272,000.
Houchin, Lonnie & Nancy to Houchin, Benjamin T, 4901 NW 9th St., $273,000.
Iret-Thomasbrook Apartments LLC to Thomasbrook Property Lp, 6000 Lillibridge St., $26,500,000.
Iret-Thomasbrook Apartments LLC to Thomasbrook Property Lp, 5801 Lillibridge St., $26,500,000.
Iret-Thomasbrook Apartments LLC to Thomasbrook Property Lp, 2620 S 60th St., $26,500,000.
Landauer, Toni D to Lucas, Penny J, address unspecified, $162,000.
Landauer, Toni D to Lucas, Penny J, 5423 Enterprise Dr., $162,000.
Lee, Zachary & Kristin A to McCormack, Shelby, 2313 S 11th St., $171,000.
Legacy Ventures I LLC to Lafler, Aaron M & Shelby L, 3706 M St., $250,000.
Lehmann, Brian to Sartore, Cole Woodrow, 1939 Kings Hwy, $180,500.
Lewis, Andrew & Kimberly R to Topil, Bonnie L & Roger R, 4325 Roy St. (Roca), $300,000.
Lierman, Lyndsay & Koehn, Tyler to Frohlich, Barbara L, 2400 Greenspire Cir, $275,000.
Limbach, Robert S & Barbara J to Magdanz Family Revocable Trust, 7352 Gerald Ave, $599,900.
Lucas, Penny J to Sullivan, Nicklas Alan & Nathaniel, 175 Laramie Trl, $210,000.
Manville, Kara & Skyler to Holtzhauser, Michael, 301 NW 19th St., $199,000.
Manville, Kara C to Holtzhauser, Michael, 301 NW 19th St., $199,000.
Manville, Skyler E to Holtzhauser, Michael, 301 NW 19th St., $199,000.
Midwest Home Designs LLC to Semm, Aaron & Tara, 5740 S 30th St., $405,000.
Miller, Jon M & Teresa L to Precht, Joshua J & Shelly A, 3201 Laredo Dr., $450,000.
Moormeier, Conner to Iwanski, Michela & Pastuszak, Joseph, 1924 S 52nd St., $200,000.
Naeem, Syed to Montgomery, Katherine & Samuel, 1121 Cobblestone Dr., $282,000.
Nebco Inc to Veik, Richard L & Lavonne M Trust Agreement, 821 Penrose Dr., $466,000.
Nei Global Relocation Company to Roberson, Lee D, 2000 Southern Light Dr., $629,500.
Newcastle Construction Inc to Le, Van T & Nguyen, Thi N, 1440 Pennsylvania Ave, $438,273.
Next Level Properties LLC to Korell, Brian & Julie, 4921 L St., $267,500.
Notter, Justin & Katlyn to Anderson, Amy N, 3037 W Sumner St., $261,000.
Poised Properties LLC to Jereson Investments LLC, 3631 N 20th St., $280,000.
Precht, Josh to Thomas, Caleb & Christina, 2417 NW 50th St., $245,000.
Rafi Dog LLC to Horst, Laura Lynn, 2407 Garfield St., $309,300.
Real Growth LLC to Lee, Zachary & Kristin, 1490 Hackberry St. (Bennet), $320,000.
Reitan, Amanda L to Go Development LLC, 14011 Lancashire St. (Waverly), $150,773.
Remington Homes LLC to Vavak, Jordyn E & Daniel Z, 11929 N 144th St. (Waverly), $434,676.
Rivera, Maria L to Conroy, Tanya, 2607 NW 55th St., $222,500.
Robotham, Anthony & Rose to Woods, Jayme P & Elizabeth M, 7000 N 9 St., $404,000.
Roth, Jonathan D to Bekker, Nicole & Uglow, Chris, 1511 S 12th St., $85,000.
Russell, Nancy M Estate to Hayes, Joshua & Michelle, 3710 F St., $180,000.
Ryan, Robyn G to Limbach, Robert S & Barbara J, 9944 Shore Front Dr., $750,000.
Scheef, Scott J & Belle A to Moses, Andrew Donald & Michelle Marie, 7932 S 35th St., $405,000.
Schmale, Eileen & Rodney to Kess, Alexis, 1671 SW 27th St., $187,000.
Sis, Jordan C & Rose M to Ford, Jonathan & Jasmine, 1831 Redstone Rd., $320,000.
Smetter Custom Homes Inc to Harlan, Phyllis, 2923 Sheila Ln, $369,999.
SW Folsom Development LLC to Schneider Custom Homes Inc, 505 S 88th St., $77,900.
Stevens, Justin & Tasha to Clark, John Jeffrey & Regan T, 2500 N 78th St., $378,000.
Stewart Family Legacy Revocable Trust to Hampton, Nedra L & Gabriel A, 2105 Hickman Rd. (Hickman), $650,000.
Sullivan, Mason to Lueth, Laura, 915 S 28th St., $215,000.
Sup Family LLC to Keeton, Cole & Jamie, 1924 F St., $253,000.
Tang, Katie N, Dominic B, & Aron T to Hull, Clifton, 5810 Markhorn Ct, $429,000.
Three Tier Homes LLC to Bergen, Michelle, 2711 Sumner St., $288,000.
Tietze, Teresa Dianne to Koch, Dakotah & Rick, 2166 Southwood Pl, $180,000.
Troutman, Colleen to Le, Tho Huu, 1925 J St., $60,000.
Vasquez Home Improvements LLC to Big Wave Investment LLC, 1025 N 53rd St., $157,156.
Vasquez Home Improvements LLC to Big Wave Investment LLC, 1010 Manatt St., $152,493.
Vavak, Jordyn to Ryder, Paul & Suzanne, 5117 N St., $239,900.
White Family LLC to Union Bank & Trust Company, 1933 Pine Lake Rd., $1,200,000.
Wirth, Steven to Pederson, Kole & Samantha, 3024 Chisholm Pl, $365,000.
Witulski, Opal M to Smith, Clinton, 6330 Orchard St., $210,000.
Wurst, Jeremy & Casey to Skinner, David & Anne, 1620 Euclid Ave, $230,000.
Yerger, John A & Loretta K to Emanuel, Brenton & Jessica, 8744 Colby St., $330,000.