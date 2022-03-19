 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
REAL ESTATE

Real estate records, 3/20

Baade Property LLC to Schmidt, Andrew K, 1017 Asher Ave (Hickman), $178,500.

Baade Property LLC to Myers, Jeffery & Natalie, 1035 Kantor Ln (Hickman), $67,900.

Baehr, Clint to Baehr, Clint & Quick, Katrina, 9300 SW 119th St. (Denton), $146,121.

Baird, Steven L Estate to Catalyst Holdings LLC, 2659 S 10th St., $85,000.

Baker, Glenda K Revocable Trust to Cintani, David J & Shea, Mary E, 2200 Ridgeline Dr., $770,000.

Barnes, Jaron Lee to Henn, Chad N, 4260 W Hancock Ct, $287,000.

Berggren, Carl J & Lindsey G to Mason, Brian K Living Trust, 1804 S 52nd St., $250,000.

Bluhm, Randy & Rhonda Revocable Trust to H U G Homes LLC, 1001 O St. (Unit #803), $320,000.

Boney, Stephen Joseph & Diane M to Cox, Andrew H & Sachtjen, Beth, 4241 Larkwood Rd., $370,000.

Branch, Sam Estate to Anderson Homes Inc, address unspecified, $75,000.

Bremers, Gregg M Jr Estate to Lempka, Jeanine M, 2921 Apple St., $86,505.

Buhr Construction Inc to Green, Catherine D, 5056 W Stampede Ln, $285,000.

Buhr Construction Inc to Burns, Thomas, 5062 W Stampede Ln, $285,000.

Buhr Homes Inc to Petty, Brandon & Jennifer, 8830 Calamus River Rd., $431,814.

Bundy, Nathaniel C & Kamala Rae to Heires, John, 2750 S 37th St., $202,000.

Caseyco Inc to Hosein, Jeremy & Dawn, 531 Deep Water Bay, $1,048,530.

Clagett, Peggy S & Jacobs, Dawn & Ruppert, Pat L & Stewart, Jnny L to 2142 S 8th St. LLC, 2330 S 59th St., $135,000.

Clayton, David A & Barbara A to Rogers, Marc L & Rita M, 8640 Rutherford Dr., $404,000.

Cox, Andrew & Sachtjen, Beth to Warnke, Cameron & Orwig, Cecelia, 611 S 33rd St., $240,000.

Crete Carrier Corporation to Chf Exchange LLC, address unspecified, $1,150,000.

Dahle, Coleman Kenneth to Satturi, Venkata & Akkuveni, 2565 N 89th St., $263,000.

Derun Building Group Inc to Shiflett, Stephen D & Victoria D, 914 N 105th St., $459,950.

Dewey, Caleb to Hemmert, Melissa, 4918 Knox St., $167,500.

Doan, Tu & Nguyen, Tien to Habel, Daniel Luke & Elizabeth Renee, 3071 U St., $85,000.

Doheny, Melissa A to Ross, Kelli M & Jonathan C, 8030 Bancroft Ave, $364,000.

Dominion S LLC to Lewis-Starostka Inc, 10621 Shore Front Dr., $65,000.

Don Johnson Homes II Inc to Roberts, Amanda K & Jeremy J, 9530 N 147th Pl (Waverly), $405,298.

Duncan Aviation Inc to CHF Exchange LLC, address unspecified, $1,150,000.

Dunrite Homes Incorporated to Hobelman, Margaret, 10420 Freedom Ln, $449,950.

Dzulynsky, Andrew to Askar, Nawras Barbar, 4710 S 58th St., $212,000.

Ewoldt, Arthur Patrick Estate to Shasteen, Rolf Edward, 4124 N 7th St., $138,900.

Fagan, Amber L & Anderson, Nicholas G to Torres, Juan Carlos Tristan & Tristan, Elysia, 9441 Southern Sky Cir, $435,000.

Fryberger, Jess L & Lillian M Trust to 1991 Properties LLC, 4320 X St., $157,500.

Gahan, John to Thomas, Erin N, 3801 Everett St., $198,000.

Gam LLC to 858 LLC, 800 F St., $251,000.

Garmel Properties LLC to Sothan, Allison Nicole & Austin, Ann Marie, 6913 Ballard Ave, $132,500.

Gbg Industries LLC to B & J Partnership Ltd, 1403 S St., $250,000.

Gbg Industries LLC to B & J Partnership Ltd, 1415 S St., $250,000.

Gipson, Richard Blake & Faris-Gipson, Julie to Fritz, Margaret R, 1020 Sycamore Dr., $260,000.

Gross, Ivan D Estate to Dirks, Noah T & Amy J, 5221 Colby St., $120,000.

Hargreaves, Sara Elizabeth to Buckley, Grant, 3429 E Pershing Rd., $915,000.

Harre, Randy J Estate to Price, Blaine & Wright, Megan, 17645 SW 27th St. (Martell), $145,000.

Hausmann Development LLC to Joshua's Glen LLC, 9240 Peregrine Rd., $2,448,000.

Hausmann Development LLC to Joshua's Glen LLC, 9232 Peregrine Rd., $2,448,000.

Hausmann Development LLC to Joshua's Glen LLC, 9224 Peregrine Rd., $2,448,000.

Hausmann Development LLC to Joshua's Glen LLC, 9216 Peregrine Rd., $2,448,000.

Hausmann Development LLC to Joshua's Glen LLC, 9208 Peregrine Rd., $2,448,000.

Hausmann Development LLC to Joshua's Glen LLC, 9200 Peregrine Rd., $2,448,000.

Hausmann Development LLC to Joshua's Glen LLC, 9142 Peregrine Rd., $2,448,000.

Hausmann Development LLC to Joshua's Glen LLC, 9136 Peregrine Rd., $2,448,000.

Hausmann Development LLC to Joshua's Glen LLC, 9130 Peregrine Rd., $2,448,000.

Hausmann Development LLC to Joshua's Glen LLC, 9124 Peregrine Rd., $2,448,000.

Hausmann Development LLC to Joshua's Glen LLC, 9118 Peregrine Rd., $2,448,000.

Hausmann Development LLC to Joshua's Glen LLC, 9112 Peregrine Rd., $2,448,000.

Hausmann Development LLC to Joshua's Glen LLC, 9106 Peregrine Rd., $2,448,000.

Hausmann Development LLC to Joshua's Glen LLC, 9100 Peregrine Rd., $2,448,000.

Hausmann Development LLC to Joshua's Glen LLC, 9064 Peregrine Rd., $2,448,000.

Hausmann Development LLC to Joshua's Glen LLC, 9058 Peregrine Rd., $2,448,000.

Hausmann Development LLC to Joshua's Glen LLC, 9052 Peregrine Rd., $2,448,000.

Hausmann Development LLC to Joshua's Glen LLC, 9046 Peregrine Rd., $2,448,000.

Hausmann Development LLC to Joshua's Glen LLC, 9040 Peregrine Rd., $2,448,000.

