Wendelin, Eric to Moser, Bradley L & Mary B, address unspecified, $455,000.
Zentree Ii LLC to Assurity Life Insurance Company, address unspecified, $135,800.
1 Chron 29:11 LLC to Lincoln Federal Savings Bank Of Nebraska, 4020 Saint Paul Ave, $164,957.
1 Chron 29:11 LLC to Lincoln Federal Savings Bank Of Nebraska, 3440 Saint Paul Ave, $104,598.
1 Chron 29:11 LLC to Lincoln Federal Savings Bank Of Nebraska, 3420 N 51st St., $140,754.
1 Chron 29:11 LLC to Lincoln Federal Savings Bank Of Nebraska, 2051 Worthington Ave, $140,581.
1 Chron 29:11 LLC to Lincoln Federal Savings Bank Of Nebraska, 346 B St., $104,555.
People are also reading…
1 Chron 29:11 LLC to Lincoln Federal Savings Bank Of Nebraska, 334 B St., $95,281.
51 Holdings LLC to Hinrichsen, Stewart & Sarah, 7821 Arthur Dr. (Roca), $845,000.
An Family Revocable Trust to Wu, Chunxia & Yu, Hongfeng, 9201 Foxtail Dr., $518,000.
Andrew Ross Real Estate LLC to Spiers, Blake, 2900 Orchard St., $169,000.
Armstrong, Larry D to Nguyen Rental LLC, 931 Nelson St., $148,000.
Aspen Home Builders LLC to Hoffmann, Andrew & Breanna, 8001 S 69th St., $381,400.
Baker, Dylan & Mclaughlin, Bailey to Jones, Christina & Leslie, 3910 N 61st St., $248,000.
Berck, Shelly to Rozar, Beth A & Terry J, 8504 Sunbeam Ln, $282,500.
Berner, Gregory J & Lisa M to Wemhoff, Justin, 5824 S 41st St., $290,000.
Byron, Christopher M to Moody, Codi & Templeton, Sheila, 11290 N 144 St. (Waverly), $250,000.
Caseyco Inc to Li, Jian & Shi, Yeyin, 8824 Buckley Creek Rd., $514,900.
Catalyst Holdings LLC to Draper, Jodi, 2630 Woods Blvd, $275,000.
Cejka Rentals LLC to Brynnco Properties LLC, 5634 Morrill Ave, $119,900.
Cruey, Terry L & Pamela S to Sachwitz, Shane & Jackie, 1560 Hartland Rd., $346,000.
Day, Thomas W & Catherine M to England, Gary & Erla, 4510 NW 54th St., $225,000.
Donahoo, Elwin L Living Trust to Db Properties LLC, 5721 Wilshire Blvd, $205,101.
Flores, John & Jodi L to Wiehn, Larry J & Diane K, 2812 Sheila Ln, $309,900.
Gilliland, Brenda S to Burt, Marcus J, 10730 N 138 St. (Waverly), $189,500.
Glock, Scott to Yamada, Luna & Tatsuya, 5824 SW Sierra Madre Dr., $502,368.
Good Life Real Estate LLC to Bishop, David & Jacklyn, 885 Hackberry St. (Bennet), $493,450.
Green Light Realty LLC to Winterbauer, Shane & Alessandra, 1207 Asher Ave (Hickman), $560,541.
Hachiya, Kiyoshi George Revocable Trust to Hoffmann, Molly M, 531 Cottonwood Dr., $326,900.
Haith, Marion L & Wanda L to Cruey, Terry & Pamela, 8055 Leighton Ave, $425,000.
Harrold, Sue to Jls Construction LLC, 6134 Hartley St., $168,000.
Hayes, Helen L to Hayes, Janet L, 7920 S 69th St., $468,270.
Hoebelheinrich, Matthew J & Cassie J to Valladares, Marie & Espinoza, Cristian, 5531 NW Tudor Ln, $280,000.
Homemade Holdings LLC to Fu, Hong & Xu, Hengping, 420 Bridger Rd., $220,000.
Homemade Holdings LLC to United Equity LLC, 1610 Stockwell St., $97,700.
Howsden, Tessa to Mckee, Matt & Thomas, Carol, 7711 Leighton Ave, $225,000.
Jarvis, James A Estate to Jarvis, Jon W, 4405 Waterbury Ln, $66,250.
Jeppson, Nyla J to Christensen, Kaylyn, 1425 N 65th St., $160,000.
Kernan, Joseph Scott to Molina, Victoria, 2778 E St., $169,900.
Kernan, Joseph Scott & Matthew James & Katherine to Molina, Victoria, 2778 E St., $169,900.
Kolterman, Jessica A to Keith, David W, 2444 C St., $233,000.
Kroeker & Gubser Development LLC to Adams, Paul & Pam, 9414 Merryvale Dr., $390,000.
Kroeker & Gubser Development LLC to Adams, Paul & Pam, 5834 S 93rd St., $398,000.
Kubicek, Janice A Estate to Fortney, Martin R & Garrett M, 1437 Otoe St., $216,000.
Larson, Wayne & Sherry L to Prior, Patrick & Mary-teresa, 3801 N 9th St., $233,000.
Lewis, Steven C to Roeber, Colin & Ziemba, Brooke, 3300 N 71st St., $249,900.
Lincoln Federal Bancorp Inc to Tmp Pc, 3455 Tree Line Dr., $135,000.
Little, Robert J Sr to Brambila, Larry, 9022 S 71st St., $320,000.
Lorance, Richard Dennis to G & R Investment Group LLC, 2501 H St., $70,150.
Lott, Michael & Thompson, Michelle to Linn, Lauren & William, 1812 Hartley St., $219,900.
Malcolm, Amber & Kozisek, Drew to Moore, Danna & Christopher, 6400 Blackstone Rd., $380,000.
Midwest Heritage Inn to Diya Lincoln Hotels LLC, 4221 Industrial Ave, $1,644,200.
Morgan Construction LLC to Denbeste, John & Mosley, Stephanie, 1215 S 89th St., $585,000.
Muhleisen, Jason D & Kayla M to Jordan, Matthew & Shelly, 6309 Artisan Ct, $850,000.
Munyon, Clair to Lankford, Derek & Jessica, 4845 Leighton Ave, $270,000.
Murray Custom Homes LLC to Hettenbaugh, Troy & Angelica, 801 W Santa Clara St., $503,608.
Ncd-1 Inc to Adams, Paul & Pam, 5922 S 93rd St., $379,900.
Nebco Inc to Leatherman, Eric & Benedict, Amy, 547 Blue Sage Blvd, $587,987.
New Traditions Home & Realty LLC D/B/A Hartland Homes to Botic, Mirza & Ashley, 2820 W Kyle Ln, $266,394.
Outz, Christal M to Sizer, Elizabeth Ellen, 3124 N 65th St., $220,000.
Pegans, Jerome L Estate to 916 Properties LLC, 3401 C St., $120,000.
Rallis, John D to Moore, Scot & Amy, 3770 S 85th St., $210,000.
Rallis, John D to Mertens, Chad & Nicole, 3750 S 85th St., $210,000.
Rallis, Pamela S to Moore, Scot & Amy, 3770 S 85th St., $210,000.
Rallis, Pamela S to Mertens, Chad & Nicole, 3750 S 85th St., $210,000.
Ramirez, Richelle to Brown, Paige Marie & James John, 3043 N 56th St., $165,100.
Reta, Marilyn June Revocable Living Trust to Lucas, Evelyn R & Lucas Moleros, Gabriel M, 4920 Sugar Creek Rd., $359,600.
Rida Investments LLC to 2420 Production Dr. LLC, 2420 Production Dr. (Unit #15), $770,000.
Rida Investments LLC to 2420 Production Dr. LLC, 2420 Production Dr. (Unit #14), $770,000.
Rma Investments LLC & 3g's Investments Inc to Rma Investments LLC, 6500 Telluride Dr., $46,183.
Rogue Realty LLC to Brown, Keenan & Jacqueline, 1724 Trelawney Dr., $269,000.
Schell, Richard D Estate to Big Sky Properties LLC, address unspecified, $180,000.
Schell, Richard D Estate to Big Sky Properties LLC, 901 Roca Rd. (Martell), $180,000.
Schmidt, Jeffrey W & Tina L to Sarceno, Rigoberto Geovanni Barrera & Valencia, Silvia Esmeralda Hernandez, 2031 Griffith St., $190,000.
Schneider Custom Homes Inc to Mecone, Ken & Wanda, 5920 SW 8th St., $534,044.
Schneider, Harry L Estate to Poskochil, Michael L & Mary P, 1950 S Knights Pl, $210,000.
Schwisow, Eldonna Revocable Trust to Oncenter Construction Inc, 6900 N 50th Pl, $89,000.
Schwisow, Roger H Revocable Trust to Oncenter Construction Inc, 6900 N 50th Pl, $89,000.
Semm, Aaron & Tara to Berthelsen, Steven & Debby Family Trust, 7801 Steinway Rd., $290,000.
Silver Attic Properties LLC to Graham, Abigail Rose & Ross, Matthew, 8118 S Hazelwood Dr., $299,900.
Smetter Custom Homes Inc to Davis, Barb Revocable Living Trust, 2926 Kings Corner Dr., $309,999.
Spring Valley Homes Incorporated to Gerdes, Cheryl, 432 Deep Water Dr., $474,950.
Stonybrook Investments LLC to Backhus, Hailey M, 1941 Sawyer St., $275,000.
Stutzman, Samuel N & Emily E to Lewis, Brianna & Jacob, 1010 Carlos Dr., $265,000.
Teters, Jeffrey R & Katherine A to Hauder, Alex & Eden, 4001 S 1st St., $326,900.
Tmp P C to Lincoln Federal Bancorp Inc, 9310 Castle Pine Dr., $97,000.
Van Noy Investment Properties LLC to Van Noy Investment Properties LLC & Mimosa Investments LLC, 1640 S 21st St., $105,550.
Vejvoda, Mark W to Potter, Joan M, 6332 Huntington Ave, $145,000.
Velder, Ashly M to Db Properties LLC, 4320 Abbott Rd., $200,000.
Webb, Karissa M to Kraft, Terry, 4239 W St., $170,000.
West, Joan to Wright, Gary K & Nancy, 6045 Huntington Ave, $173,000.
Wilkinson, Rosemary A Estate to Egan, Sharon A, 6401 Starr St. (Unit #3), $135,000.
1017 Properties LLC to Lincoln/lancaster County Habitat For Humanity Inc, 1130 S 30th St., $44,900.
916 Properties LLC to Reetz, Susan L, 6624 Shenandoah Ct, $290,000.
916 Properties LLC to Mcnally, Peter & Mcneese, Brittany, 3221 NW 3rd St., $265,000.
Agena, Marilyn L Estate to Shou, Yoe, 3405 Glenhaven Pl, $185,000.
Al-hirez, Kyley to Mathur, Somya & Kouma, Nicklaus, 2416 NW 46th St., $245,000.
Alice Shermer LLC to Gerdes, Mikaela, 360 Elm St. (Bennet), $110,000.
Anderson, Travis E to Havend, Khudaidah & Wahida, 724 Yukon Ct, $240,000.
Aspen Builders Inc to Aspen Home Builders LLC, 14600 Valentine St. (Waverly), $73,950.
Assurity Life Insurance Company to Dt Logistics Inc, address unspecified, $900,000.
Aung, Thun to Vaught, Vanessa & Jake, 6116 NW 6th St., $275,000.
B & J Partnership Ltd to Dt Logistics Inc, address unspecified, $900,000.
Banks, Randa to 1901 Washington LLC, 1901 Washington St., $299,000.
Batt, Nola Lee to Bauer, Marvin E & Sharon A, 5205 Sunlight Ct, $285,000.
Bisbee Bros LLC to Meysenburg, James H Revocable Trust & Meysenburg, James H & Karmen M & Etw Prope, 3201 Pioneers Blvd, $3,632,800.
Black Forest Partners Inc to Shanle, Kevin J & Bridget, 6334 Carveth Ct, $180,000.
Black Forest Partners Inc to Allman, Peter & Maureen, 6265 Crosscut Ln, $175,000.
Braithwaite, Charles A & Dawn O to Mendoza, Greg & Katrina, 2112 Harrison Ave, $280,000.
C D H Investments to Hudson Properties LLC, 2130 Euclid Ave, $220,000.
Castle Capital LLC to Vbc Investments LLC, 4140 Baldwin Ave, $750,000.
Cedar Woods Estates LLC to Buhr Homes Inc, 19655 Ridgecrest Rd. (Hickman), $125,900.
Cnf Inc to Lippincott, Loren, 1300 G St. (Unit #101w), $120,000.
Cornhusker Homebuyers LLC to M & R Properties LLC, 4519 Baldwin Ave, $194,900.
Dfresh Properties LLC to Hales, Stephanie Smith, 3121 S 27th St., $445,000.
Do, Christian & Tran, Tram-anh to Selivanoff Property Solutions LLC, 1736 Washington St., $150,000.
Dvorak, Edwin A & Marie A to Kirchhoff, Ryan K & Annette M, 1418 S 26th St., $114,000.
Encee Enterprises LLC to Slp Properties LLC, 1231 N 21st St., $110,000.
Encee Enterprises LLC to Slp Properties LLC, 1209 N 21st St., $90,000.
Everett, Craig O to Folda, Zachary S & Menghini, Gabrielle L, 3041 S St., $182,000.
Evergreen Development Inc to Mfz Group LLC, 960 Evergreen Rd. (Bennet), $75,000.
Faden, Patrick J to Hansen, David R & Martha L, 2425 Folkways Blvd (Unit #315), $137,500.
German, Kenneth R to Baronowsky, Alex & Kat, 6901 NW 4th St., $645,600.
Giesmann, Cole R & Lora L to Rawlinson, John D, 5121 Randolph St., $234,500.
Gillespie, Karon M Living Trust to 1901 Washington LLC, 1901 Washington St., $299,000.
Glaser, John J & Mary A to Cjcb Properties LLC, 3445 N 89th St., $250,000.
Goode, Connor R & Loomis, Allise to Goode, Connor R, 5001 Grassridge Rd., $72,000.
Graystone Homes LLC to Foster, Logan, 5810 SW 8th St., $449,900.
Hair, Patricia M & Ted L to Kelso, Vaughn Lee & Theresa Rene, 321 E 1 St. (Hickman), $284,900.
Henton, Michael E & Victoria A to Spence, Zachary & Miller, Shannon, 5630 Coyote Cir, $286,400.
Herzinger, Sarah to Davis, Sarah M, 6511 Gladstone St., $212,000.
Hinrichs, Lee M & Nancy L Family Trust to Magoola, Robert & Monica, 6819 Hawkins Bnd, $266,000.
Hoffman, Craig A & Mindy L to United Equity LLC, 9010 Turnberry Cir, $458,601.
Hunter, Jasmine & Wohlers, Emilie to Swetland, Micah, 1640 Whittier St., $152,000.
Itm LLC to Hydra Contracting Inc, 1821 S 20th St., $129,000.
Jaipur Inc to Dynamic Properties LLC, 926 Oak St., $450,000.
Jd Builders Inc to Gregg, Travis M & Ayla A, 10131 S 73rd St., $631,400.
Jensen, Mark D to Heavican, Kellan, 2900 S 33rd St., $169,000.
Jjw Enterprises LLC to Itm LLC, 5206 Bison Dr., $261,000.
Johnson, Travis & Rodaway-johnson, Tonya to Britten, Adam & Laura, 7201 Dudley St., $281,000.
Johnston, Micheline M Estate to Post, Hannah K & Timothy J, 1750 SW 32nd St., $237,000.
Kapke, Brandon & Lauren A to Williams, Kevin J & Thompson, Jaida E, 1050 Garden St. (Bennet), $270,000.
Kats, Derek J & Ewonubari K Erekere to Garner, Matthew & Amanda, 9201 S 53rd St., $750,000.
Kdb Investment Building LLC to Nguyen, Luu & Dinh, Maitrang, 2564 W B St., $285,000.
Knapp, Amanda Revocable Trust to Price, Aaron E & Basche, Andrea D, 6605 Granite Ridge Ct, $555,000.
Knapp, Ryan Revocable Trust to Price, Aaron E & Basche, Andrea D, 6605 Granite Ridge Ct, $555,000.
Krueger, Kirk to Corning, Brenden, 321 E 2 St. (Hickman), $175,000.
Kuhn, Mary E to Hollon, Steven C Living Trust, 9403 S 28th St., $479,900.
Legacy Homes Omaha LLC to Miller, Ashley & Patterson, Tyler, 3100 Abbotsford Ln (Roca), $470,000.
Legacy Homes Omaha LLC to Scherr, Ryan & Laura, 195 Kristi Ln (Hickman), $423,300.
Legacy Homes Omaha LLC to Venture Management LLC, 814 W Avondale St., $68,000.
Legacy Homes Omaha LLC to Ncd-1 Inc, 834 W Avondale St., $68,000.
Lieske, Seth & Jill Kudlacz to Inamura, Will & Hansen, Laurel, 540 W Dilin St., $315,000.
Lincoln Federal Bancorp Inc to Dt Logistics Inc, address unspecified, $1,050,000.
Lindgren, Seth A & Maria to Lindgren, Seth A & Miriam Kay, 3949 Ballard Ct, $NaN.
Lords Of Land LLC to Thimijan, Sherry A, 1412 Kingston Rd., $345,000.
Ludwig, Janice A to Rocker, Susan M Revocable Trust, 2020 S Knights Ln, $239,900.
Lukas Holmes Investments LLC to Richmond Hill Homes Inc, 7229 N 50th St., $68,000.
Lukas Holmes Investments LLC to Mfz Group LLC, 7237 N 50th St., $68,000.
Lve Land Investments LLC to Friesen, Billy J & Elizabeth A, address unspecified, $205,000.