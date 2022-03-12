Real estate records, 3/13

Middlecross Church to Citylight N Lincoln Church Of The Christian & Missionary Alliance, 2600 N 70th St., $204,059.

Midnight Eagle LLC to Zoriginal Properties LLC, 1012 Claremont St., $135,000.

Miller, Jessica B & Greenwald, Noah S to Hansen, Bryce & Salley, 2239 Smith St., $425,000.

Minarich, Mary M to Hodges, Linda K Thomsen, 536 Lakeside Dr. (Unit #36), $155,000.

Morgan Construction LLC to Brockman, David L & Julie S, 6445 Granite Ridge Rd., $589,000.

Mueting, Samantha to Oelke, Michelle Marie, 5801 S 50th St., $260,000.

Nebco Inc to Ramirez, Julio Delgadillo & Meza, Diana Bernal, 831 Penrose Dr., $35,000.

New Traditions Home & Realty LLC D/B/A Hartland Homes to Montejo, Selina A & Mis, Cesar E Montejo, 1625 SW 28 St., $249,470.

New Traditions Home & Realty LLC D/B/A Hartland Homes to Dzickowski-Cygan, David & Eschbaugh, Arielle, 2831 W Washington St., $261,374.

Nguyen, Nga to Cactus Blossom LLC, 4744 Gladstone St., $166,000.

Nguyen, Thao A & Tran, Chau T to Petersen, Chad, 3133 R St., $230,000.

Nichols, Karen K & Himmelberg, Craig A to Bartlett, Paul J & Rebecca R Revocable Trust, 8611 Misty Blue Cir, $384,900.

Nicolas, Matthew J to 1991 Properties LLC, 4147 Dunn Ave, $182,500.

Nohavec, Robert Marital & Family Trust to Amandla LLC, address unspecified, $1,228,200.

Old City Homes Inc to Davis, Richard Charles & Susan Ann, 7848 Nicole Ln, $450,000.

Olson, Samuel P & Natalie to Stark, James E & Virginia B, 2512 Bishop Rd., $370,000.

Park, Young & Yoon, Mi Ae to Jung, Changwoo, 5231 Ranchview Ct, $250,000.

Patrick's Crew LLC to Apricity Homes LLC, 4217 Touzalin Ave, $70,000.

Payne, David Earl to Baldridge, Lucas & Calli, 4310 W Huntington Ave, $295,000.

Poley, Nathan & Hannah to Gonzalez, Rosa Alcazar, 1436 Plum St., $122,500.

Potter, Irene M to Pellatz, Douglas Ray Jr & Mary, 6811 La Salle St., $275,000.

Prairie Home Builders Inc to Hicks, Kayla Monique & Clinton Austin, 2720 N 91st St., $396,828.

R C Krueger Development Company to Martinez, Jose A & Silvia E, 9142 S 71st St., $61,000.

R C Krueger Development Company to Lyon Enterprises LLC, 9629 Topher Blvd, $83,950.

R C Krueger Development Company to Ncd-1 Inc, 9669 Topher Blvd, $83,950.

Rayburn, Darrell S & Tammie K to Bass, David V & Shefte, Patricia, 4200 Holly Rd., $285,000.

Remington Homes LLC to Oldfather, David R & Christina J, 1115 Julesburg Dr., $373,615.

Remington Homes LLC to Sapp, Seth, 757 W Panorama Rd., $424,038.

Rhbrrei LLC to Vintage Properties LLC, 5501 Orcutt Ave S, $200,000.

Richmond Hill Homes Inc to Sediqi, Jawad A & Razia, 7410 N 49th St., $346,000.

Riggle, Hannah to Hartman, Nolan, 4110 Dunn Ave, $180,000.

Rlm Enterprises LLC to Ncd-1 Inc, 205 Kristi Ln (Hickman), $55,000.

Rlm Enterprises LLC to St. Mary Marsh LLC, 235 Kristi Ln (Hickman), $55,000.

Rouzee, Frances O Revocable Trust to Wiemer, Dalen & Charlotte, 4000 S 56th St. (Unit #247b), $131,000.

Ruben, Douglas to Ruben, Dawn, 2120 S 38th St., $85,000.

Safe Harbour Eat-xxviii LLC to Abode Properties LLC, 5600 S 59th St., $3,849,000.

Safe Harbour Eat-xxviii LLC to Abode Properties LLC, 5550 S 59th St., $3,849,000.

Sapp, Seth C T to Yosten, Nicole, 4820 W Thatcher Ln, $217,000.

Sasquatch Enterprise LLC to Drew, Zoey & Matthew, 10111 N 146 St. (Waverly), $325,000.

Schachtner, Sydney to Vasa, Alex & Megan, 3850 A St., $191,500.

Schneider Custom Homes Inc to Westcott, David & Ginger, 8125 S 69th St., $447,463.

Schuman, James W to Schuman, Anthony J, 354 S 54th St., $87,500.

Scm 10x Lincoln Pad Site LLC to Kfam Holdings LLC, 308 N 48th St., $3,668,343.

Siefert, Marvin R to Siefert, Carl W & Sandra J, 15300 S 148th St. (Bennet), $307,500.

Siefert, Sandra J & Carl W to Siefert, Marvin R, address unspecified, $265,000.

Smith, Paul to 748 LLC, 2429 S 13th St., $105,000.

Smith, Rhonda L Estate to Apricity Homes LLC, 1328 N 26th St., $30,000.

SW Folsom Development LLC to Rybak, Victor A Dba Simply Home Builders, 5809 SW Sierra Madre Dr., $68,900.

SW Folsom Development LLC to Alekss Transport Inc Aka Aekss Transport Inc, 5817 SW Sierra Madre Dr., $68,900.

Spiller, Elizabeth A & Parrish, Timothy L to Gorynski, Alec & Laura Revocable Trusts, 2811 S 24th St., $905,000.

Starostka-Lewis LLC to Highridge Builders LLC, 1030 N 108th St., $89,900.

Starostka-Lewis LLC to Rybak Construction Inc, 1441 W Big Sky Rd., $89,900.

Starostka-Lewis LLC to Don Johnson Homes Ii Inc, 1500 W Big Sky Rd., $77,900.

Steele, Michael G Ii to Paye, Kruho & Jallah, David, 2500 W S St., $315,000.

Stewart, Jonathan & Keith to Whody Estates LLC, 2841 P St., $113,500.

Stone Bridge Creek LLC to Remington Homes LLC, 6640 Grays Peak Ct, $66,000.

Strop, Grady W & Sandra M to Alsaray, Iman & Alserae, Hussein & Alsaray, Ali & Ahmed, 2025 Preamble Ct, $254,000.

Takhar, Constance J to O'donnell, Virginia & Michael, 2152 Southwood Pl, $181,000.

Ten40 O Lincoln LLC to Bclinc LLC, 1040 O St. (Unit #450), $338,306.

Trainwrecks LLC to Stonybrook Homes Inc, 8209 Regent Dr., $41,200.

Trainwrecks LLC to Stonybrook Homes Inc, 8205 Regent Dr., $41,200.

Trainwrecks LLC to Stonybrook Homes Inc, 8201 Regent Dr., $41,200.

Trainwrecks LLC to Stonybrook Homes Inc, 8195 Regent Dr., $41,200.

Tran, Khoa K & Ly, Ngoc B to Payne, David Earl & Laticia, 9340 S 29th St., $515,000.

Turner, Philip R & Mcmanus, Mary C to Fischer, Alex, 3298 Center St., $131,500.

Vanderplow, Lori & Edward to Summers, James D & Marcia J, 12640 Tyler St. (Bennet), $467,000.

Vasudevan, M & Kallapiran, Gomathi to Christiansen, Julie & Kevin E, 7340 S 30th St., $350,000.

Vermaas & Sons LLC to Neff, Benjamin C & Marsha L, 2651 Sievers Ct (Roca), $559,900.

Vineyard, William P to Pgb LLC, 1907 W Apricot Ln, $140,000.

Vonseggern, Joni to Jdb Properties LLC, 1931 Pacific Dr., $220,000.

Vwth8 LLC to Hausmann, Alex R, 5013 W Amarillo Dr., $299,900.

Vwth8 LLC to Nakamoto, Hilda Maria, 5000 W Amarillo Dr., $289,900.

Walker, Jason & Brockeveldt, Natalie to Walters, Jason W, 8227 Chestnut Ln, $262,000.

Walsh, Christopher B Jr & Brenna J to Vetos, Laura, 5342 Madison Ave, $260,000.

Wambold, Trevor J & Ringler, Brittany N to Craig, Jody J, 8916 Tumbleweed Dr., $237,000.

Weakly, Mark A & Carla S to Vanis, Ryan J & Arent, Lori A, 701 S 45th St., $181,000.

Weber, Marvin L to Deboer, Ron L & Carol D, address unspecified, $499,992.

Westcott, David W & Ginger J to Lannin, Matthew & Marie, 3234 N 91st St., $400,000.

Wickard, Karen & Vance to Woebbecke, David Mark & Kimberly Rachael, 2940 S 12th St., $252,500.

Wiemer, Dalen C & Charlotte R to Scholl, Sarah, 2935 S 37th St., $200,000.

Wiltshire, Gregory W & Devries, Karen E to Bloom, Theresa & Shane, 1111 N 99th St., $384,000.

Yates, Kenneth A to Pink Roses LLC, address unspecified, $1,100,000.

Yates, Kenneth A to Pink Roses LLC, 3240 W Pella Rd. (Hallam), $1,100,000.

Agena, Norman H & Shelley G to Safarik, Charles J & Susan R, 6901 Forest Lake Blvd, $305,000.

Ahlman Enterprises LLC to Peterson, Jason & Danehey, Katherine, 4119 Dunn Ave, $205,200.

Ahlstrand, Greg & Emily to Barankevich, Artem I & Katerina V, 4444 NW 140th St. (Malcolm), $360,000.

Aspen Home Builders LLC to Sturtevant, Derek M & Janeen L, 11983 N 142nd St. (Waverly), $429,172.

Baade Property LLC to Schmidt, Andrew K, 1138 Asher Ave (Hickman), $178,500.

Baade Property LLC to Hunt-Clark Builders Inc, 1137 Asher Ave (Hickman), $135,800.

Baade Property LLC to Hunt-Clark Builders Inc, 1127 Asher Ave (Hickman), $135,800.

Baade Property LLC to Schmidt, Andrew K, 1027 Asher Ave (Hickman), $178,500.

