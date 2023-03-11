Prettyman, Eva M to Martinez, Emily Danielle, 521 S 40th St., $170,000.
Price, Doris Jean Revocable Trust to Hilliard, Donald Wayne & Rosalyn Rae, 7801 Tavin Dr., $543,000.
Raney, Kyle S to Pursuit Real Estate LLC, 4640 Tipperary Trl, $148,160.
Rhbrrei LLC to Gonzalez, Victor Manuel & Lopez, Miriam D, 2221 S 48th St., $147,000.
Rhbrrei LLC to Gonzalez, Victor Manuel & Lopez, Miriam D, address unspecified, $147,000.
Rybak Construction Inc to Mozzoni, Leandro A & Villarroel, Maria I, 1121 Shadow Moss Dr., $470,000.
Sailors, Greg & Thompson, Lon to Fisher, Scott, 5930 English Park Ct, $260,000.
Sib Properties LLC to Store.it.all LLC, 5250 Superior St., $570,000.
Smith, Paul & Patricia to 748 LLC, 2617 Orchard St., $185,000.
SW Folsom Development LLC to Kyle, Eric A, 5800 SW Sierra Madre Dr., $68,900.
Stonybrook Homes Inc to Nitz, David & Diane, 7638 Aero Dr., $428,038.
Suleiman Technology Park Iii LLC to Cattle 4700 LLC, 4700 Cattle Dr., $387,996.
Sylvester, Aly to Dunbar, Daniel, 6623 Morrill Ave, $140,000.
Tegtmeier Investments LLC to Nguyen, Thanh & Amy, 5400 W Benton St., $156,500.
Ten40 O Lincoln LLC to 1040 530 LLC, 1040 O St. (Unit #530), $349,350.
Ten40 O Lincoln LLC to Van Den Oever, Robert & Connie, 1040 O St. (Unit #410), $318,740.
Thompson, Paul G & Gossard, Maggie to Thomas, Brandon & Katherine, 6131 Aylesworth Ave, $255,000.
Turris Group LLC to Shattuck, Channing, 540 S 29th St., $200,000.
Vodraska, Nancy Spangler to Cf2pl3 LLC, 6116 NW 10th St., $159,250.
Wiese, Rosemary E to Hill, David S, 7858 Stonewall Ct, $298,000.
Wolfe, Judith A to Packett, Justin & Laura, 620 W Dilin St., $235,000.
Yarmer, Thomas R & Jacqlyn L to Yarmer, Thomas R, 3242 N 52nd St., $NaN.
916 Properties LLC to Osborn Homes LLC, 8040 Northshore Dr., $235,000.
Acorn Properties LLC to Jonas, Todd A & Kimberly L, 5745 Baldwin Ave, $220,000.
Adl Properties LLC to Chandler, Jeremiah, 2811 Q St., $519,000.
Ang, Leroy A Testamentary Trust to Coffey Grounds LLC, address unspecified, $1,158,952.
Ang, Leroy A Testamentary Trust to Coffey Grounds LLC, 9201 W Agnew Rd. (Valparaiso), $1,158,952.
Arnold, Patricia to Ruiz, Alejandro Martinez, 16976 NW 40th St. (Raymond), $365,000.
Asba Ii Investment Group LLC to Garrison, Krislin & Jeremie, 861 Hanneman Dr., $216,000.
Asba Ii Investment Group LLC to Garrison, Krislin & Jeremie, 865 Hanneman Dr., $221,000.
Aspen Builders Inc to Elevate Luxury Homes LLC, 11363 N 145th St. (Waverly), $68,000.
Aspen Home Builders LLC to Jagadich, Andrew & Elizabeth, 5830 SW 8th St., $471,925.
B & J Partnership Ltd to Assurity Life Insurance Company, address unspecified, $814,800.
Baker, Glenda to Good, Diana & Darrin, 4916 S 89 St., $704,000.
Bakers Dozen Farm LLC to Jthn Farms LLC, 12707 Firth Rd. (Firth), $1,200,000.
Bunde, Alessandra to Bicknase, Eric B & Tracy D, 5417 S 78th St., $280,000.
Cellar, Joann to Calderon, Daniela Serrano, 3024 Orchard St., $145,000.
Cohano Investments LLC to Bargmann, Mitch & Jennifer, address unspecified, $199,000.
Corey, Daniel & Megan to Fornwalt, William Scott & Laura Jean, 3424 S 17th St., $237,000.
Cox, Kirk A & Gaulrapp-Cox, Megan R to Diesel Properties LLC, 8055 Colby St., $240,000.
Crete Steen LLC to Laws, Kurt Michael & Christina Marie, 1124 S 23rd St., $195,800.
Crisp, Raymond D & Alkire, Sarah E R H to Van Noy Investment Properties LLC, 1640 S 21st St., $200,000.
Desi2645 LLC to Osterman, Sam & Pfeifer, Sydney, 3100 S 54th St., $267,000.
Don Johnson Homes Ii Inc to Rennerfeldt, Matthew C, 4063 W Gary Gately St., $310,000.
Doty Family LLC to Myers, Christopher & Kasandra, 1313 Sumner St., $143,900.
Dvoracek, David to Caha, Bryan D & Heather A, address unspecified, $546,000.
Fairway Properties LLC to Qin, Shao, 1520 SW 14th St., $252,500.
Finson, Kevin Duane & Christine Anne to Waddelow, Benjamin D & Ameerjan, Salma Tumkur, 14233 Red Gauntlet St. (Waverly), $338,000.
First Amended Constance A Miller Trust to Marko, Anne Marie, 2343 Stone Creek Loop S, $480,000.
Gana, Ervin L Life Estate to Olivier, Ramon M & Deborah L, 207 N 75th Ct, $190,400.
Gorji, Thomas to Lewandowski, Laurie, 717 Pier 3, $560,000.
Grimes, Brian to M & R Properties LLC, 1940 Pawnee St., $210,000.
Helyx Investments LLC to Huss, Samuel & Higgins, Lauryn, 841 S 29th St., $135,150.
Helzer-Jarzynka, Tammy K to Keltam Property Investments LLC, 8141 S 15th St., $111,900.
Hillhouse, Allan D & Kymberly K to McConnell, Curtis H, 5630 Hickory Crest Rd., $875,000.
Ironwood Properties LLC to Meister, Samuel, 9131 Turkey Creek Rd., $135,000.
Kaiser, Daniel to Sell, Derek P & Martinez-Neria, Natyeli, 6822 Laurent Cir, $159,750.
Kaiser-Woodward, Margaret to Sell, Derek P & Martinez-Neria, Natyeli, 6822 Laurent Cir, $159,750.
KDB Investment Building LLC to Nguyen, Luu & Dinh, Maitrang, 2544 W B St., $285,000.
Keeney, Jeanette M Family Trust to Bernadt, Bailey J & Halle B, 2211 N 61st St., $145,000.
King, Andrew & Demaray, Breanna to Maser, Nicholas S & Amy L, 911 Cobblestone Dr., $275,000.
Kivlighn, Donna J to Shaw, Michael C, 1945 S Knights Pl, $275,000.
Knight Rebels LLC to Investright LLC, 1119 A St., $475,000.
Kolonimos Holdings LLC to Logemann, Hunter R, 3548 A St., $204,900.
Koluch, Korin K & Holman, Adellia Joy & Mason, Geraldine Gay to Stanley, Kristopher, 512 NW 17th Cir, $188,000.
Lambrecht, Debra M to Wester, Kim & Chapman, Taylor, 2944 N 44th St., $142,000.
Lanning, Jason K & Tricia E to Feekin, Lauren & Costello, Austin Taylor, 420 Cottonwood Dr., $310,000.
Lillie, Dana A & Crystal L to Green, Ahman & Marie E, 750 Lamont Dr., $245,000.
Lincoln Federal Bancorp Inc to Assurity Life Insurance Company, address unspecified, $950,600.
Logan, Judith A Trust to Logan, Scott M & Amy D, 28220 S 38th St. (Firth), $105,000.
Luethje, Baxter W to Nguyen, Viet, 1029 Benton St., $150,000.
Ma Durga Hotel Group LLC to Jyoti Hospitality LLC, 3939 N 26th St., $2,200,000.
McCrory, Arleen A to Leading Edge Homes LLC, 3300 M St., $185,000.
McDermitt, Dayle K & Susan V to Riggs, Michael J, 4430 N 21st St., $290,000.
Montgomery, Mary M Living Trust to Dunnigan, Staci L, 8964 Sicily Ln, $230,000.
Murray Custom Homes LLC to Sleddens, Jeffrey & Nicole, 1235 S 93rd St., $641,685.
Murray Custom Homes LLC to Styskal, Andrew Joseph & Kelsey Jean, 1740 W Beartooth Dr., $523,988.
Nelson, James & Susan to King, Andrew & Demaray, Breanna, 7901 Mcbride Ave, $423,900.
Nix & Family LLC to Pinyan Partnership LLC, 1438 N 15th St., $165,000.
Oswald, Darreld D to Yahya, Naser & Abdulla, Bakhshan, 2942 Fox Hollow Rd., $385,000.
Portalis Capital LLC to Dubliner Ventures LLC, 1527 N 23rd St., $72,500.
R & D Custom Homes Inc to Weber, Donald Wayne Jr & Elisabeth Ann, 8800 Appaloosa Ln, $738,000.
Rasmussen, Arlen to Elkhorn Capital LLC, 3460 Neerpark Dr., $100,000.
Remington Homes LLC to Lucas, Michael T & Courtney R, 14400 Valentine St. (Waverly), $328,080.
Rhbrrei LLC to Lincoln/Lancaster County Habitat For Humanity Inc, address unspecified, $35,000.
Rida Investments LLC to Stone Family Farms & Residential LLC, 2420 Production Dr. (Unit #13), $225,000.
Rida Investments LLC to CEI Properties LLC, 2420 Production Dr. (Unit #9), $907,200.
Ruskamp, Mackenzie L & Stoller, Joshua M to Baumfalk, Derek, 1379 Chautauqua Ave, $225,000.
Schaaf, Michael G & Susan M to Wang, Betty & Chang, Yeeimay, 3001 S 51st St. Ct (Unit #424), $125,000.
Searight, Ciara L to Tetherow, Natasha & Richard, 4900 Canterbury Ln, $229,900.
Security Financial Life Insurance Company to Assurity Life Insurance Company, address unspecified, $814,800.
Shaw, Michael to Berumen, Barry S & Barnes, Brent D, 8240 Dorset Dr., $500,000.
Smetter Custom Homes Inc to Davison, Larry L & Karen E, 2930 Kings Corner Dr., $373,294.
Sovey, Jerrold R & Cody A to Davis, Catherine J, 5327 Thies Cove Dr., $252,500.
T&T Contracting LLC to Sheen, Susan & Ellinor, 8959 Sandalwood Ct, $679,900.
Thiemann, Lynnee S & Kevin E to Double Par Max LLC, 6420 N 98th St., $773,740.
Vanek, Andrew R to Avalos, Josue, 4520 Knox St., $175,000.
Vanek, Andrew R & Whitney to Avalos, Josue, 4520 Knox St., $175,000.
Viktor Derun Construction Inc to Mccoy, Jason, 10411 Century Ln, $505,000.
Waggoner, Vic to Brewer, Adam, 300 Brookside Dr., $225,000.
Welch, Carlyle D & Lora M Revocable Trust to Holtz, Larry W, 6741 SW 25th St., $490,000.