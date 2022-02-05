Real estate records, 2/6

Wismer, Dennis A & Connie S Trust to Buhr, Daniel L & Lissa R, address unspecified, $262,500.

Woodland Homes Inc to Mueller, David & Carol, 8010 S 97th St., $544,697.

Zahn, Karla to Madihay Properties LLC, 3727 Wildbriar Ln, $228,000.

1 Chron 29:11 LLC to Bollinger, Roderick W & Stephanie D, 9620 Green Valley Ln, $534,900.

1991 Properties LLC to Kreuchi, Terence Paul, 5301 S 50th St., $265,000.

Acorn Properties LLC to Meinders, Jared J & Katie A, 10131 E Oak Ln. Cir (Waverly), $287,500.

Alfaro, Walter E & Villarreal, Edlin L to Siefker, Scott, 941 Newport Blvd, $199,000.

Amano, Ikuho to Hubbard, Gary L & Sheila A, 6920 N 50th Pl, $82,000.

Aspen Home Builders LLC to Gangwish, Megan E, 8100 S 68th St., $506,914.

Baade Property LLC to M&G Holdings LLC, 1060 Titan Dr. (Hickman), $276,000.

Baade Property LLC to M&G Holdings LLC, 1070 Titan Dr. (Hickman), $276,000.

Baade Property LLC to M&G Holdings LLC, 1120 Titan Dr. (Hickman), $276,000.

Baade Property LLC to M&G Holdings LLC, 1130 Titan Dr. (Hickman), $276,000.

Baade Property LLC to M&G Holdings LLC, 1109 Titan Dr. (Hickman), $276,000.

Baade Property LLC to M&G Holdings LLC, 1079 Titan Dr. (Hickman), $276,000.

Baade Property LLC to M&G Holdings LLC, 1069 Titan Dr. (Hickman), $276,000.

Baade Property LLC to M&G Holdings LLC, 1059 Titan Dr. (Hickman), $276,000.

Baade Property LLC to SNB Construction Ii Inc, 1107 Asher Ave (Hickman), $59,900.

Baade Property LLC to SNB Construction Ii Inc, 1026 Kantor Ln (Hickman), $59,900.

Bachman, Samuel & Allie to Higgins, Corey & Ali, 6811 Aylesworth Ave, $179,500.

Bayer, Jennifer M to White, Callen M, 3559 O'sullivan Rd., $240,345.

Bear, Rose A & Whitney, Mary A to Pofahl, Sheri, 3466 N 89th St., $270,000.

Benavidez, Timothy E to Raastad, Krista & Dustin L, 4130 S 30th St., $275,000.

Benes, Celestine A Co-trustee to Benes, Bret R, 1930 Boston Cir, $230,000.

Benes, Edwin R Co-trustee to Benes, Bret R, 1930 Boston Cir, $230,000.

Bishoff, Sarah & Loontjer, Tyler to Wallis, Jereme, 1935 N 54th St., $233,000.

Bochantin, Sheri Mestan to Stanley, Kenneth G T Iii & Banwell, Maren, 346 S 44th St., $183,000.

Bode, Steve W & Melissa Jo Paulsen to Hazen, Matt & Sara, 7510 Tiffany Rd., $375,000.

Boone, Nathan & Shannon to Meyer, David & Marianne, 3415 E Pershing Rd., $649,900.

BPK Properties LLC to Espinoza, Jesse, 1915 S 11th St., $154,950.

Bradney, Thomas Dean & Kreitzinger, Hannah to Sheets, Shane & Lacey, 9820 Cyrus Cir (Firth), $350,000.

Brennan, Cullan R & Walters, Lezlie K to Brennan, Cullan R, 1330 Lancaster Ln, $95,000.

Brookside Properties LLC to Chernyy LLC, 800 Lamont Dr., $199,000.

Buhr Construction Inc to Reid, Randy & Paula, 5038 W Stampede Ln, $265,000.

Cappos, Scott & Jennifer to Virchow, Orion F & Michaela M, 311 Dale Dr., $321,500.

Caves, Zachary to Caves, Zachary & Slotten, Chelsea, 1823 SW 38th St., $135,000.

Clagett, Peggy S & Jacobs, Dawn & Ruppert, Pat L & Stewart, Jenny L to Sdarens L L C, 4848 Normal Blvd, $1,400,000.

Conzemius, Timothy & Jennifer Trust to Dawood, Mujtaba, 6100 Oakley St., $218,500.

Crouse, Gary A & Cynthia J to Thalken, Isabel A & Hanna, Trevor, 5826 Huntington Ave, $211,000.

Deutsche Bank Trust Company Americas Trustee to 402 Rre LLC, 834 S 12th St., $88,400.

Do, Dung Van & Le, Loan Thi to Cheema, Gurinder Singh & Puneet, 1721 SW 32nd St., $268,500.

Dominguez, Katherine R to Peters, Brittany M, 1848 Harwood St., $194,000.

Dorn, Carol A to Johnson, Janet, 2918 Londonshire Ct, $230,000.

Drohman, Megan to Caves, Zachary & Slotten, Chelsea, 1823 SW 38th St., $135,000.

Duerr, Roger F to City Of Lincoln, 2201 N Cotner Blvd, $50,400.

Elliott, Larry & Lori to Wright, Brandon & Nicole, 2415 Winthrop Rd., $220,000.

Engelbart, Brett & Nicole to Olsufka, Kathleen A, 4310 W Ludwig Dr., $322,000.

Ernst, Gary H & Dona R to Puls, Kristi M, 7200 Oldpost Rd. #9, $358,000.

Evans, Christopher to Jettr Investments LLC, 1700 N 56th St., $135,000.

France, Miranda to Maly, Georgia E, 3026 Vine St., $99,900.

Frickel, Jeffrey S to Peters, Brittany M, 1848 Harwood St., $194,000.

Geyer, Benjamin C & Maggie E to Hain, Raymond & Kathryn, 3918 Starr St., $202,500.

Gillam, Geraldine A to Ottoson, Bryan H, 4340 N Park Blvd, $200,000.

Goebull Wahl & Torkelson LLC to Meier, Dennis, 10241 Old Cheney Rd., $100,000.

Gokie, Lori A to Shaw, Randall & Everts, Breanne, 7120 S Hampton Rd., $385,000.

Gokie, Steven D to Shaw, Randall & Everts, Breanne, 7120 S Hampton Rd., $385,000.

Green, Donald L Estate to Naranovich, Yelena, 4331 Normal Blvd (Unit #15), $159,000.

Griffin, Helen E Trust to Elliott, Larry & Lori, 901 S 51st St., $325,000.

Haase, George A to Haase, Rustin C, 3548 N 89th St., $275,000.

Hahn, Robert E & Benita to Wiese, Kyle J & Kristin M, 8011 Eric Dr., $348,000.

Hall, Dennis M Estate to Jackson, Paul Alan, 3840 S 15th St., $155,000.

Hansmeyer, Constance M to Al-Masoodi, Rasool, 1734 SW 23rd St., $230,000.

Head, Michael J to Stege, Leland & Janice, 6144 Maple View Dr., $262,000.

Heartland Holdings A LLC to Wilhelm, Sarah Ann, 5001 Colfax Ave, $154,900.

Heritage Lakes LLC to Kelly Custom Homes Ltd, 9301 Hillcrest Trl, $158,000.

Hernandez, Hortencia to Santana, Azuri & Allison, 2457 Emily Ln, $438,500.

Homemade Holdings LLC to Glaser, Virginia Rose, 335 N 30th St., $149,900.

Horizon Trust For The Benefit Of Jeffrey Sears Ira to Pgb LLC, 4441 High St., $180,000.

Howard, Karolyn B Trust to McHomesolutions LLC, 3008 O St., $550,000.

Hraban, Clinton E & Crystal D to Albers, Kandra L, 4211 W Billy Ct, $350,000.

Hruska, Dennis G & Susan K to Mccown, Robert & Miranda, 600 A St., $155,000.

Hurley, Patricia A to Kunkel, Louis G & Leslie A, 5940 Oakridge Dr., $244,900.

Jacobs, Joyce M Revocable Trust, The to Sdarens L L C, 4848 Normal Blvd, $1,400,000.

Johns, Maybre L Jr & Tamitha K to Nutter, Shannon N & Lon A, 1930 S 53rd St., $265,000.

Johnson Family Trust to Gille Properties LLC, 8421 Pinedale Ct, $500,000.

Jones, Patricia K Trust to Tam Square Realty LLC, 1000 N 148th St., $850,000.

Jones, Terry L Trust to Tam Square Realty LLC, address unspecified, $310,000.

King Family Revocable Trust to Adams, Julie A, 1001 O St. (Unit #506), $76,500.

Koerperich, Conner to Vergith, Dylan & Arney, Leah, 2035 Harrison Ave, $205,500.

Konig, Paul H to Aden, Kaleigh E & Brodie C, 1018 Galloway Ave, $225,000.

Kuszak, Raechelle to Duran, Giacomo & Tammy, 1924 SW 33rd St., $296,000.

Laughter, Michael S & Cindy M to Freeouf, Dolen D & Sara L, 1966 SW 33rd St., $240,000.

Letellier, Grant E to Abdullah, Shafiq, 1206 W Park Ave, $130,000.

Liebig, Kyle & Cathlyn to Graf, Thomas W & Katherine D, 3500 Calvert St., $315,000.

Louis Carl Estates LLC to Dunrite Homes Incorporated, 520 S Front St. (Hallam), $44,000.

Manion Construction Inc to Thienel, William J & Melissa A, 1032 N 105th St., $414,805.

McHomesolutions LLC to Farneth, Katelyn, 4545 Adams St., $138,500.

Mefford, Levi J & Preuit, Summer M to Haeffner, Kaitlyn M, 2416 S 39th St., $199,900.

Midwest Home Designs LLC to Moulton, Eric & Julie, 9600 N 162nd St. (Waverly), $452,000.

Miller, Velma J Revocable Trust to Buhr, Daniel L & Rebecca A, 4706 S 85th Ct, $287,500.

Minarick Family Properties LLC to Santo, Joshua & Elizabeth, 1100 Idylwild Dr., $260,000.

Mizell, Lena R to Weber, Andrew, 107 W Dawes Ave, $165,000.

Ncd-1 Inc to Venture Management LLC, 5908 S 93rd St., $120,000.

Ncd-1 Inc to Venture Management LLC, 5900 S 93rd St., $120,000.

Neal, Michael A to Brewster, Matthew W & Taylor L, 5201 Linden St., $155,000.

Nebco Inc to RJJ Rentals LLC, 575 Blue Sage Blvd, $3,000.

New Traditions Home & Realty LLC D/B/A Hartland Homes to Watkins, David, 1635 SW 29 St., $214,292.

Nickum, Keith M & Jessica J to Bertrand, Tami, 4920 Chelsea Ct, $246,000.

Old City Homes Inc to Jespersen, David & Robbins, Whitley, 11918 N 142nd St. (Waverly), $429,950.

Omar, Nathem Soubhi to Ingram, Michael T, 2937 Starr St., $147,000.

Papke, Todd & Linda to Papke, Jason & Brittany, 5619 Longhorn Cir, $92,000.

Pine Crest Homes LLC to Hua, San Heng & Chea, Muoy, 6112 N 15th St., $378,002.

Pine Lake Development LLC to Kroeker & Gubser Development LLC, 9426 Merryvale Dr., $120,000.

Pine Lake Development LLC to Kroeker & Gubser Development LLC, 9420 Merryvale Dr., $120,000.

Pine Lake Development LLC to Kroeker & Gubser Development LLC, 9414 Merryvale Dr., $120,000.

Piper, Ali J & Scott V to Gvozdik, Yaroslav & Sheyma, 7625 S 78th St., $483,000.

Prairie Home Builders Inc to Sellon, Bruce C Revocable Trust, 8600 Covenant Ct, $298,181.

Predmore Real Estate Pc to Predmore, Rob G & Teresa K, 7916 Dougan Dr., $697,259.

Price, James R Jr & Kari L to Alfatle, Aqeel & Sabaa, Reghad, 5410 Rockford Dr., $295,800.

Protiva, Brent to Rauner, Michael & Maria E, 717 N 96th St., $420,000.

R & H Homes LLC to Mkam LLC, 1442 Plum St., $110,000.

Reed, Paul D & Mardella J to Gallentine, William H Jr, 6115 Judson St., $205,000.

Refurbysh LLC to Coleman, Amy, 5600 Hartley St., $140,000.

Reimers, Bryan & Johnson, Taylor to Quarles, Bailey & Leavens, Austin, 7146 Stanton St., $195,000.

Remington Homes LLC to Townsend, Ryan & Rebecca, 6409 Verano Dr., $358,225.

Renken, Carol J Estate to Schiermann, Angela & Benjamin, 1610 N 61st St., $199,900.

Rhodes, Robert B Revocable Trust to Mcewen, Timothy D, 5525 S 96th Pl, $950,000.

Rine, Thomas L to Horn, Marshall & Taryn, 14431 Danvers St. (Waverly), $285,000.

Rokeby Holdings Ltd to Unique Design Homes LLC, 7700 Basil Dr., $99,000.

Rokeby Holdings Ltd to Garr LLC, 10231 S 77th St., $85,000.

Rokeby Holdings Ltd to Jd Builders Inc, 10141 S 73rd St., $110,000.

Rosburg Enterprises Inc to Douglas, Barbara Ann May Revocable Trust, 745 S 41st Cir, $358,500.

Russell, Nicolas & Summer to Grable, Nicholas J & Rogers, McKenzie A, 1521 SW Derek Ave, $250,000.

Schneider Custom Homes Inc to Timblin, Amy, 758 W Panorama Rd., $419,721.

Schwisow, Eldonna Revocable Trust to Oncenter Construction Inc, 7045 N 50th Pl, $68,000.

Schwisow, Roger H Revocable Trust to Oncenter Construction Inc, 7045 N 50th Pl, $68,000.

Sheets, Shane L & Turner, Lacey N to Vonderschmidt-Hinrichsen, Heidi & Humann, Michael, 9610 Burton St. (Cheney), $199,500.

Shelton, Roy M & Lisa M to Vanek, Wayne & Mary, 8244 Trail Ridge Ct, $325,000.

Slama, Remington & Alyssa to Lock, Sydney A & Ferguson, Olajuwon L, 2101 Folkways Blvd, $275,000.

Sohl, Lorilee M to Smith, Maddisen S, 1520 Sumner St., $130,000.

Sorensen, Andrew C to Cole, Jeffrey D & Darcia A, 1987 Sewell St., $184,000.

SW Folsom Development LLC to Buhr Homes Inc, 845 W Santa Clara St., $309,600.

SW Folsom Development LLC to Buhr Homes Inc, 851 W Alameda St., $309,600.

SW Folsom Development LLC to Buhr Homes Inc, 5900 SW Sierra Madre Dr., $309,600.

SW Folsom Development LLC to Legacy Homes Omaha LLC, 814 W Avondale St., $267,600.

SW Folsom Development LLC to Legacy Homes Omaha LLC, 834 W Avondale St., $267,600.

SW Folsom Development LLC to Legacy Homes Omaha LLC, 5801 SW Sierra Madre Dr., $267,600.

SW Folsom Development LLC to Legacy Homes Omaha LLC, 5825 SW Sierra Madre Dr., $267,600.

SW Folsom Development LLC to Buhr Homes Inc, 852 W Alameda St., $309,600.

Starostka-lewis LLC to Rybak Homes Inc, 1505 W Big Sky Rd., $81,900.

Starostka-lewis LLC to Rybak Homes Inc, 1509 W Beartooth Dr., $81,900.

Stege, Leland L & Janice L to Courtney, Tyler J & Mendez, Martha M, 300 Laramie Trl, $228,000.

Stitt, Carolyn to Wagner, Edward Wayne & Judith Annette, 2721 S 66th Pl, $360,000.

Stonybrook Homes Inc to Shelton, Roy M & Lisa M, 7512 Aero Dr., $407,847.

Strange, Ethel Estate to 1991 Properties LLC, 5021 London Rd., $200,500.

Teet, Greg & Mikayla F to Sones, Bryan K & Victoria A, 5801 Box Canyon Cir, $395,000.

Toomey, Jessica to Shaw, John, 3900 S Folsom St., $317,900.

Troester, Anthony L & Elizabeth Cady to Berthelsen, Steven & Debby Family Trust, 2323 Winding Way, $215,000.

United Equity LLC to Vbc Investments LLC, 5443 Pioneers Blvd, $96,000.

Vajgrt, Susan L to Mikkleson, James C & Jamie N, 5101 W Vista Cir, $398,000.

Von Busch, Mark A & Tracy E to Laughter, Mike & Cindy, 1130 Humphrey Ave, $349,900.

Ware, Heather to Zink, Christina R, 5840 Locust St., $218,500.

Watson, Mark Allen & Robin Jolene to Klimpel, Sarah, 4830 Chiswick Dr., $250,400.

Weiland, Tyler to Slama, Remington & Alyssa, 7240 N 50th St., $420,000.

Westphal, Heinz O to Kwah, Ta & Paw, Hser, 2516 Arlene Ave, $251,000.

Westphal, Michael H to Kwah, Ta & Paw, Hser, 2516 Arlene Ave, $251,000.

Wiese, Kyle J to Perdomo, Analicia & Esperanza, 1555 W Garfield Cir, $240,000.

Wiesinger, Jeffrey A & Darlene R to Alpesay Family Trust, 2322 N 87th St., $285,000.

Al-maleki, Mohammed J & Tomoh, Hanan H to Xia, Jiuwei & He, Ru, 1454 Torreys Dr., $250,000.

Andelt, Dylan Z to Cooper, Paul & Jennifer, 3121 S 13th St., $165,000.

Andelt, Rachel C to Cooper, Paul & Jennifer, 3121 S 13th St., $165,000.

Apples' Way LLC to 8633 Andermatt Dr. Carwash Re LLC, 8633 Andermatt Dr., $2,350,000.

Aspen Homes Builders LLC to Cartagena, Trevor A & Keri A, 6009 Las Verdes Ln, $351,070.

Baade Property LLC to Ayers, John & Amber, 1622 E 12th St. (Hickman), $86,000.

Baade Property LLC to Leading Edge Homes LLC, 1028 Asher Ave (Hickman), $59,900.

Bclinc LLC to Verbik, Brook, 7205 Kentwell Ln, $359,900.

Beranek, Edward D to Eisenmenger, Patrick T & Lindsay M, 830 Lakeside Dr., $385,000.

Bergmeyer, Daniel L to Carrera, Sergio & Lorena, 719 E Eldora Ln, $150,000.

Billings, Erik & Stephens-Billings, Sarah to Cammarano, Jessica & Damon, 531 NW 8th St., $179,000.

Blazio, Amie L to Alc Investments LLC, 5321 W Saint Paul Ave, $145,000.

Bogner, Scott T & Lueth, Marissa M to Kurtenbach, Micah, 5921 Lee Cir, $200,000.

Boomer, Carolyn K Trustee to Becker, Joseph, 128 N 13th St. (Unit #605), $297,000.

Boomer, John F Trustee to Becker, Joseph, 128 N 13th St. (Unit #605), $297,000.

Born, Ernest B & Sandra K to Smith, Paul, 2429 S 13th St., $91,000.

Bornemeier, Cynthia to Scurto, Keith Anthony, 3743 N 63rd St., $100,000.

Bouma, Tory J to Homemade Holdings LLC, 206 W 7 St. (Firth), $119,000.

Brazee, James E Estate to Cascio, James Anthony, 5040 Myrtle St., $215,000.

Brewer, Trokon & Naber, Jamie to Catalyst Holdings LLC, 862 S 28th St., $100,000.

Brock, Corey Allen & Dawn Elizabeth to Barry, Michael G & Paula S, 7810 S 66th St., $510,000.

Buhr Construction Inc to Griess, Jason & Laura, 9023 Red Sky Ln, $359,900.

Butler, Duane R to Kortum, Marilyn S & Michael L, 1540 N Cotner Blvd (Unit #B118), $89,500.

Claycomb, Gerald B & Sondra K to Coblentz, Lewis & Yvette, 2315 Devonshire Dr., $295,000.

Cords, Mary E Estate to Homemade Holdings LLC, 3345 S 46th St., $135,000.

Criswell, Addie to Baier, Allen E, 6600 Walker Ave, $192,000.

Crosier, Bill G Jr & Sharon K to Felker, Andrea M, 3359 Apple St., $165,000.

Crow, Travis S & Richards, Anastasia N to Madonna Rehabilitation Hospital, 2327 S 56th St., $185,000.

Currie, Dwayne & Jolene Truste to Euler Rentals LLC, 3351 S 48th St., $199,900.

D & R Development Inc to V & Y Express Inc, address unspecified, $475,000.

Davis, Charles W III & Vanessa C to Prabhakar, Amith & Sudheer-nambiar, Swathi, 6232 Bridle Ln, $479,000.

Derr, Robin to L A Real Estate LLC, 2252 Orchard St., $75,000.

Don Johnson Homes Ii Inc to Blankenship, Brock L & Chloe E, 310 Kristi Ln (Hickman), $405,026.

Duncan Aviation Inc to Las Brisas Land Development Co, 4455 NW 14th St., $1,372,000.

Duncan Aviation Inc to Las Brisas Land Development Co, 4511 NW 14th St., $1,372,000.

Duncan Aviation Inc to Las Brisas Land Development Co, 4555 NW 14th St., $1,372,000.

Egger, Russell & Kathleen to Chuck Swab Investments LLC, address unspecified, $250,000.

F&s Rentals LLC to L A Real Estate LLC, 1509 N 26th St., $80,000.

F&s Rentals LLC to L A Real Estate LLC, 2550 Holdrege St., $80,000.

Fleming, Sherri S to Doland, Paige, 4615 S 44th St., $220,000.

Fosket, Shad A & Tina L to Brynnco Properties LLC, 2301 Dudley St., $115,000.

Gottula, Jean to Meints, Lucus & Jenna, 7648 Huntington Ave, $234,000.

Gross, Jean R Revocable Trust to Catlett, Thomas B & Joanne, 5221 Union Hill Rd., $295,000.

Heritage Lakes LLC to Osborn Homes LLC, 9429 Hillcrest Trl, $158,000.

Hershberger, Kyle & Jessica to Durbin, Hannah F & Cory L, 5100 Disbrow Ct, $352,000.

Hibberd, Christopher J to Law, Cheryl L, 6041 Dobbins Dr., $226,500.

Horne, Dillon J to Carpenter, Matthew & Shanna, 2523 Woods Blvd, $285,000.

Hydra Contracting Inc to Withers, Shari K, 4408 Touzalin Ave, $137,000.

Inception Realty LLC to Bianco Homes LLC, 1727 S 13th St., $280,000.

Inception Realty LLC to Bianco Homes LLC, 1717 S 13th St., $280,000.

Irons, Nicholas & Rachel to Wildmock Properties LLC, 5310 W Kingsley St., $125,000.

Itm LLC to Gowen, Treygan J & Sleicher, Cassidy M, 6510 Judson St., $216,000.

Johnson, Beverley A to Arango, Camilo Andres Sanchez & Escobar, Betulia Jimenez & Gallagher, Esmeralda, 2819 Park Pl. Dr., $245,000.

Kaseman Family Revocable Trust to Adam, Kany Suleman, 5904 Wolff Ln, $95,000.

Katzberg, Chad D & Elizabeth N to Morten, Jon Daniel & Katherine Val, 9209 Fairbanks Ct, $560,000.

Kingsley, Alexander & Jeanine to Burkey, Troy & Lindsay Joint Trust, 2421 Ridge Rd., $1,125,000.

Krieser, Cheryl A to Rlm Enterprises LLC, address unspecified, $187,500.

L A Real Estate LLC to Cf2pl3 LLC, 3016 Apple St., $437,200.

Larson, Elizabeth to Brock, Corey Allen & Dawn Elizabeth, 7840 Viburnum Dr., $620,000.

Level Up Home Pros Inc to Kramer Investments LLC, 1220 S 48th St., $92,000.

Lewis, Maria to Singleton, Rush, 1914 W Mulberry Ct, $160,000.

Lewis-Starostka Inc to Kickback Construction LLC, 8925 Shadow Creek Ln, $72,400.

Lewis-Starostka Inc to Kickback Construction LLC, 317 S 90th St., $74,400.

Lincoln Federal Bancorp Inc to Muhle, David & Julie, address unspecified, $400,565.

Live Well Designs LLC to Clark, Julie, 9401 Duckhorn Dr., $395,289.

Lovercheck, Deborah A to Rlm Enterprises LLC, address unspecified, $187,500.

Lutjeharms, Mark E & Julie A to Colon, Charles F & Dawn L, 7828 Ringneck Dr., $265,000.

Maurer, Carmen K to Shoemaker, Jessica A & Larson, Jason, 1980 C St., $400,000.

McGehee, Sandra R Revocable Trust, The to Snell, Michael Kevin, 3733 Timberline Ct, $300,000.

Middle Creek Development LLC to W Point Properties LLC, 8280 W O St. (Unit #3), $139,900.

Miller, Brock S to Mohawk St. LLC, 3333 Mohawk St., $184,000.

Minada Investments LLC to Mmjs Properties LLC, 2032 Morningside Dr., $1,200,000.

Minada Investments LLC to Mmjs Properties LLC, 5345 Franklin St., $1,200,000.

Minada Investments LLC to Mmjs Properties LLC, 2012 S 52nd St., $1,200,000.

Minada Investments LLC to Mmjs Properties LLC, 7130 Englewood Dr., $1,200,000.

Minada Investments LLC to Mmjs Properties LLC, 5230 S 52nd St., $1,200,000.

Minada Investments LLC to Mmjs Properties LLC, 4841 S 47th St., $1,200,000.

Minada Investments LLC to Mmjs Properties LLC, 4901 High St., $1,200,000.

Moats, Joseph A to Hobelman, Robin L, 18250 Hickman Rd. (Bennet), $315,000.

Ncd-1 Inc to Ayoob, Mahmood & Hasan, Adla, 3433 Renegade Blvd, $378,900.

Neal, Michael A to Brewster, Matthew W & Taylor L, 5201 Linden St., $155,000.

New Traditions Home & Realty LLC D/B/A Hartland Homes to Bricker, John & Aundrea, 1642 SW 29 St., $253,948.

Ninneman, Virgil L Estate to Benes, Robert L & Michelle S Revocable Trusts, address unspecified, $1,290,106.

Nolte, Sergei B & Smith, Leslie A to Mensah, Memphis K, 801 Benton St., $215,000.

Norsworthy, James R Estate to Rasmussen, Garry & Kelly S, 2011 N Cotner Blvd, $120,000.

Oakview Builders Inc to Broers, Andrew Christopher & Ruiz, Anne Lee, 11950 N 142nd St. (Waverly), $412,652.

Olsen, Jock Daniel & Jill Christine to Ficken Family Trust, 11411 N 142 St. (Waverly), $320,000.

Oltman, Paul Howard to Shotkoski, Bryant, 5531 Coyote Cir, $220,000.

Oncenter Construction Inc to West, Richard A & Sonia Rena, 7332 N 49th St., $348,603.

Page, Carl Jr & Jean to Newman, Brian & Johanna, 3125 Briarwood Ave, $218,000.

Paulsen, Tyler to Holz, Colby C, 5301 S 80th St., $285,000.

Pitrat, Frederic & Brown, Megan to Titus, Kathryn & Fricke, Blake, 530 Dale Dr., $235,000.

Polite, Nicholas M & Christina M to Lee, Donald & Heather, 1301 Urbana Ln, $225,000.

Prairie Home Builders Inc to Hines, Edward J & Nancy J, 8606 Covenant Ct, $282,981.

Prescott, Loren C to Regan, Patrick, 1611 Harrison Ave, $85,000.

Radnitzer, Crystal to Van Sickle, James H, 4365 Normal Blvd (Unit #33), $160,000.

Radnitzer, Karl to Van Sickle, James H, 4365 Normal Blvd (Unit #33), $160,000.

Remington Homes LLC to Lanum, Eric W & Ginger J, 11952 N 143rd St. (Waverly), $339,223.

Revelle, Rhonda S & Stevenson, Tanya Y to Vbc Investments LLC, 4438 Greenwood St., $110,000.

Rexilius, R Jameson & Alexandra A to Toomey, Jessica, 221 S 29th St., $219,000.

Ripley Family Revocable Trust to Little, Debbie J & Pageler, Roberta J, 4000 S 56th St. (Unit #237a), $51,500.

Ripley, Richard B & Carol A to Little, Debbie J & Pageler, Roberta J, 4000 S 56th St. (Unit #237a), $53,000.

Rogers, Jason L & Kim A to Korbelik, Derek J & Laura N, 5917 Fieldcrest Way, $380,000.

Rogowski, Kristine L & Joseph M to Busboom, Dustin & Jessica, 4601 Eden Cir, $305,000.

Rokeby Holdings Ltd to Schneider Custom Homes Inc, 7616 Isadore Dr., $92,000.

Rokeby Holdings Ltd to Schneider Custom Homes Inc, 7310 Isadore Dr., $85,000.

Rokeby Holdings Ltd to Schneider Custom Homes Inc, 7320 Isadore Dr., $85,000.

Roth, Cory L & Gina to Sitorius Farms Gp, 1120 W Burt Dr., $255,000.

Rudolph, Lawrence J to Wohlers-green, Cynthia S, 7110 Gladstone St., $244,900.

Sattler, Duane W & Susan K to G & R Investment Group LLC, 6943 Platte Ave, $70,000.

Schuelke, Steven D & Sue Todd to Schuelke, Zachary & Morgan, 2001 N 58th St., $130,000.

Secretary Of Housing & Urban Development to Fager, John, 4845 Knox St., $108,500.

Seim, Michael L & Shannon P to Williams, Katalia, 6225 Colby St., $245,000.

Sewell, Peter & Katie to Slattery, Jeffrey P & Marianne M, 1521 W Manor Dr., $275,000.

Shaw, Randall Gordon to Bostock Rental 2 LLC, 211 Cottonwood Dr., $250,000.

Signature Development LLC to Avid Builders LLC, 2300 S 89th St., $85,000.

Smetter Custom Homes Inc to Pritchett, Larry & Marlene, 200 Half Moon Dr., $329,999.

SW Folsom Development LLC to Murray Custom Homes LLC, 901 W Alameda St., $587,200.

SW Folsom Development LLC to Murray Custom Homes LLC, 863 W Alameda St., $587,200.

SW Folsom Development LLC to Murray Custom Homes LLC, 857 W Alameda St., $587,200.

SW Folsom Development LLC to Schneider Custom Homes Inc, 845 W Alameda St., $739,000.

SW Folsom Development LLC to Schneider Custom Homes Inc, 839 W Alameda St., $739,000.

SW Folsom Development LLC to Murray Custom Homes LLC, 819 W Palm Canyon Dr., $587,200.

SW Folsom Development LLC to Schneider Custom Homes Inc, 5848 SW Sierra Madre Dr., $739,000.

SW Folsom Development LLC to Schneider Custom Homes Inc, 5840 SW Sierra Madre Dr., $739,000.

SW Folsom Development LLC to Schneider Custom Homes Inc, 5832 SW Sierra Madre Dr., $739,000.

SW Folsom Development LLC to Murray Custom Homes LLC, 5808 SW Sierra Madre Dr., $587,200.

SW Folsom Development LLC to Schneider Custom Homes Inc, 5845 SW Sierra Madre Dr., $739,000.

SW Folsom Development LLC to Schneider Custom Homes Inc, 5901 SW Sierra Madre Dr., $739,000.

SW Folsom Development LLC to Schneider Custom Homes Inc, 5915 SW Sierra Madre Dr., $739,000.

SW Folsom Development LLC to Murray Custom Homes LLC, 5929 SW Sierra Madre Dr., $587,200.

SW Folsom Development LLC to Murray Custom Homes LLC, 830 W Alameda St., $587,200.

SW Folsom Development LLC to Schneider Custom Homes Inc, 838 W Alameda St., $739,000.

SW Folsom Development LLC to Schneider Custom Homes Inc, 844 W Alameda St., $739,000.

SW Folsom Development LLC to Murray Custom Homes LLC, 866 W Alameda St., $587,200.

SW Folsom Development LLC to Remington Homes LLC, 5851 SW 8th St., $66,900.

SW Folsom Development LLC to Remington Homes LLC, 5905 SW 8th St., $66,900.

Stahmer, Andrea B to Ray, Marie M, 2826 NW 53rd St., $205,000.

Starostka-Lewis LLC to Gatlin Construction Specialties LLC, 900 N 107th St., $92,400.

Starostka-Lewis LLC to Way/Moore Inc, 1320 W Silverado Dr., $81,900.

Stewart, Bradley to Meints, Lucus & Jenna, 7648 Huntington Ave, $234,000.

Stonybrook Homes Inc to Johnson, Matt J & Gillette, Catherine A, 7520 Aero Dr., $389,880.

Titan Investments LLC to Mcarthur Investment Properties LLC, 2915 M St., $99,000.

Uribe, Bradley C & Tamara T to Uribe, Charles R & Kathleen J, 13800 S 141st St. (Bennet), $837,500.

Village Meadows LLC to 2042 Eastgate Dr. LLC, 6816 Monarch Dr., $95,000.

Wang, Han-wei to Crow, Travis & Anastasia, 2955 N 90th St., $353,000.

Ward, Jeff to Ward, Joshua T & Kailah M, 3520 W Mill Rd. (Raymond), $106,500.

Watts, Thelma Lois Trust to Acama Homes LLC, 1621 Brent Blvd, $315,000.

Wen, Xiaoping to Williams, Tyler & Courtney, 9225 Whispering Wind Rd., $522,000.

Wenzl, Martin J to New Era Real Estate LLC, 3309 Saint Paul Ave, $97,500.

Wheeler, Lyle E Jr & Elizabeth to Stock, Dawn & Brian, 1809 SW Derek Ave, $305,000.

Wilson, Wilma Estate to All In Acquisitions LLC, 5303 Leighton Ave, $95,000.

Wittstruck, Casey C & Whitney M to Matheney, Stephanie & Jonathan, 1207 Starview Ln, $259,000.

Wrasse, Larry K to Hoff, Nathan, 4418 Greenwood St., $130,000.

Zhou, You to Williams, Tyler & Courtney, 9225 Whispering Wind Rd., $522,000.

Zoz, Kent to Cox, Earl & Nagin Revocable Family Trust, 3240 Potter St., $189,900.

1640 LLC to Remington Homes LLC, 1320 Julesburg Dr., $53,000.

916 Properties LLC to Termaat, Amanda S, 7101 S St. #12, $201,000.

916 Properties LLC to Mach, Sara A, 2825 Prairie Rd., $285,000.

Aspen Builders Inc to Remington Homes LLC, 11929 N 143rd St. (Waverly), $53,000.

Aspen Builders Inc to Aspen Home Builders LLC, 3485 SW 102nd St. (Denton), $95,000.

