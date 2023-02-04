Nyne LLC to Spier, Sarah K & Hall, Kyle C H, 3500 S 38th St., $310,000.
Old City Homes Inc to Kozisek, Amber & Drew, 435 Deep Water Dr., $539,950.
Oncenter Construction Inc to Javorsky, Ronald Dean & Linda Gail, 6940 N 50th Pl, $506,531.
Otten, Thomas & Dody to Moody, Clint & Brown, Samantha, 2330 Chanticleer Ct, $285,000.
Otter Bay Holdings LLC to Luchsinger, Carol D, 4000 S 56th St. (Unit #372a), $150,000.
Policky, Eugene F to Bye, Regan & Emily, 4721 Bradock Ct, $318,000.
Prange, Scott M & Leanna K & Courtney & Dissmeyer, Colton to Lopez, Elias, 21601 S 190th St. (Panama), $265,000.
Qi, Lujin & Zhang, Ligang to Goff, Barry & Dayna, 3920 S 81st St., $375,000.
R & D Custom Homes Inc to Fallon, Sean & Sandra, 1000 N 109th St., $753,200.
Random Business Adventures LLC to Kruger, Kathryn R, 5423 Roose St., $385,000.
Reo Asset Management Company LLC to Brian Lehmann-waterworks LLC, 2901 A St. (Unit #105), $134,000.
Rezac, Mark L & Elizabeth E to Davidson, Brian & Latham, Lanta, 220 Orchard Pl (Hickman), $303,000.
Rhodes, Larry Jr & Loa Michele to Krivda, Benjamin & Sabrina, 1132 Virginia St., $269,900.
Rugh, Jackson & Letyayeva, Alina to Meier, Savannah & Eli, 8111 Lamplighter Cir, $265,000.
Sanchez, Criztoval G & Naida L Revocable Trust Agreement to Kadavy, Tyler & Blake, 13201 Pioneers Blvd (Walton), $515,000.
Sasquatch Enterprise LLC to Olson, Christopher Lee & Sara A, 11410 N 144th St. (Waverly), $335,000.
Schulenberg, Ethan & Hazel, Emma to Hobza, Troy J & Wieden, Jill, 2022 S 51st St., $234,500.
Shaw, Jean M Estate to Tauer, Jason & Mclaughlin, Jennifer, 1001 Mockingbird Ln N, $337,000.
Shaw, Jean M Estate to 51 Holdings LLC, address unspecified, $85,000.
Smetter Custom Homes Inc to Dreeszen, Mark & Sherri, 2927 Kings Corner Dr., $373,249.
Smetter Custom Homes Inc to Martinez, Rhianon, 2760 Sheila Ln, $309,999.
Stanczyk, Dave & Judy to Leising, Thomas L& Linda K, 2602 Nottingham Ct, $170,000.
Stone Bridge Creek LLC to Do, Anthony Khang V, 6202 N 15th St., $65,000.
Sundown Contractors LLC to Beltran, Bobby & Carrie Ann, 543 S 38th St., $200,000.
Three Trees Investment Group LLC to Mcmeen, Jeffrey R & Stacie L & Mcmeen, Reynold C Revocable Trust, 1403 Garfield St., $440,000.
Trickler, Matthew Lee Allen to Paasch, Luke T & Jones, Ellen M, 1126 Sumner St., $250,000.
Trowbridge, Thomas C to Gomez, Moises, 8417 S Tularosa Ct, $250,000.
Waldron, Patrick to Bowman, Adam, 5000 J St., $205,600.
Waterford Estates LLC to Dunrite Homes Incorporated, 1432 N 104th St., $79,950.
Wilgus, Judith J to Grube, Nathan Q & Jennifer L, 8936 Broken Spoke Dr., $225,000.
Woodard, Scott J & Karina J to Dix, Anthony & Tracy, 1721 Vavrina Ln, $280,000.
1640 LLC to Remington Homes LLC, 833 Middleton Ave, $72,000.
Alby, Susan to Alby, Noah James, 2420 Winthrop Rd., $150,000.
Amano, Ikuho to Pine Crest Homes LLC, 7025 N 50th Pl, $85,000.
Anderson, Luetta Estate to Titan Investments LLC, 5612 Cloudburst Ln, $155,650.
Aspen Builders Inc to Kuligowski, John M & Teresa A, 8352 Village Meadows Dr., $430,480.
Aspen Builders Inc to Aspen Home Builders LLC, address unspecified, $165,000.
Aspen Home Builders LLC to Churchill, Mary K, 1140 N 104 St., $438,005.
Beck, Robert W & Holly K & Wolf, Michael & Randi to Attanasio, Drew & Lissa, address unspecified, $507,500.
Braden, Brian R to Diesel Properties LLC, 1100 SW 24th St., $74,000.
Bruner, Aaron & Lauren to Number Five LLC, 532 Pier 2, $272,500.
Buck, Joyce E & Donald E Life Estate to Buck, Joyce E & Donald E Life Estates, 1105 Surfside Dr., $78,500.
Buresh, Tanner & Sisco, Paige to Brewer, Sammy J Jr & Monica M, 1000 Hackberry St. (Bennet), $375,000.
Burns, Thomas Estate to Greenwood, Joshua W & Julie A, 5062 W Stampede Ln, $312,500.
Bush, Garrett A to Legacy Ventures I LLC, 1125 Groveland St., $91,000.
Capital Humane Society to Kroeger, Jerry A Living Trust, 2631 Nottingham Ct, $137,000.
Carbon, Carmen Estate to Wildwood Properties LLC, 3021 NW 52nd St., $62,500.
Carbon, Carmen Revocable Trust to Wildwood Properties LLC, 3021 NW 52nd St., $62,500.
Carnes, Aaron to Wishon, Thomas Jarrett & Haley Shaw, 9630 Cotswold Ln, $430,000.
Christiansen, Keith W & Luanne A to Franklin Pl. LLC, 610 W B St., $209,250.
Churchill, Mary K to Kendall, Weston Dale, 7700 S 66 St., $480,000.
Cihal, Alden L Jr to Sebaaly, Michael & Megan, 7145 SW 91st St. (Denton), $240,000.
Clarke, Henry B & Debra K to Mmm Enterprises LLC, 450 Christensen Ct (Unit #8), $270,000.
Cornhusker Homebuyers LLC to Utter, Caleb & Cacey, 2809 S 14th St., $187,900.
Cunningham, Nicholas R & Laura R to Dottavio, Matthew & Megan, 1121 N 96th St., $392,000.
Dang, Quang & Nguyen Hoa to Harris, Tyler W, 607 Brookside Dr., $261,500.
Delisi, John E II & Booraem, Dorothy A to Schmidt, Dylan, 716 B St., $135,000.
Densler, Eric R & Courtney M to Donald, Brian, 2825 NW 55th St., $193,000.
Earhart, Ford & Stephanie to Cady, Victoria & Emily, 6300 White Fish Dr., $489,000.
Ellis, Jackson to Macke, Donald W & Carver, Jennifer L, 4015 Y St., $212,000.
Ernst, Joshua M to Mouhammed, Haedar, 911 Barker Ln, $325,000.
Franssen, Edward W & Trudy L to Molnar, Anthony A, 14510 Jamestown St. (Waverly), $295,000.
Fries, Kristen A to Powell, Jeffery & Leigh, 8221 S 63rd St., $379,900.
G & R Investment Group LLC to Loder, Christopher, 2144 S 13th St., $150,000.
Gall, Noelle to Colby, Dillon, 6132 NW 6th St., $225,000.
Garmel Properties LLC to McHomesolutions LLC, 4701 Gladstone St., $940,000.
Gilbert, Joshua M & Amanda L to Sellmeyer, Kristopher & Angela, 7730 Blanchard Blvd, $399,999.
Glowacki, Anne K & Aletto, Michael E to Hemberger, Bradley & Tara, 5325 Sumner St., $250,000.
Go Construction LLC to Jacobsen, Barry & Khristine, 9630 Toma Rd., $555,000.
Goff, Barry to Topil, Todd & Rebecca, 4910 Cresthaven Dr., $295,000.
Greenwood, Joshua Walter to Schmidt, Mary Beth, 8169 Broken Ridge Dr., $245,000.
Heath, Michael G & Jill G to Sunneberg, Jon M & Kendall S M, 7321 S 95th Ct, $685,000.
Heller Group Properties LLC to Leech, James Charles & Beth Welty, 3824 Apple St., $180,000.