Real estate records, 2/27

Jones, Austin to H U G Homes LLC, 4000 S 56th St. (Unit #373a), $91,000.

Juel, Jordan S & Kasey T to Brown, Austin R & Lexus M, 4559 W Whisperwood St., $347,000.

Karnes, Sarah E to Sarwari, Farhad & Shekiba & Sahra, 4225 W Huntington Ave, $236,000.

Kha Rentals LLC to Bibi Rent LLC, 3434 P St., $317,000.

King, Richard D to Hunsberger Rentals LLC, 1223 N 9th St. (Unit #201), $113,000.

Kneeland, Andrew R & Sarah K to Snyder, Mark, 13600 W Lake View Rd. (Raymond), $158,000.

Knott, Pamela S to Nyne LLC, 2533 Washington St., $192,500.

Krajewski, Juel L to Vo, Phuong Thi Kim & Ho, Ngan Kim & Chung, Nhut Minh, 5120 Larkspur Ln, $300,000.

Kubes, Ella-mae Revocable Trust to Harris, Janice L, 2900 S 51st St. Ct (Unit #5), $159,900.

Langston, Charles & Lia to Graham, Lisa & Frank, 721 W Sprague Rd. (Roca), $258,000.

Le, Chi & Huynh, Cho to Stollar, Abraham W & Cheri K, 6626 Bethany Park Dr., $216,000.

Lee, Jason C & Gretchen L to Mechanical Systems LLC, 520 Blue Heron Dr., $1,500,000.

Legacy Homes Omaha LLC to Roque, Matthew & Trista, 10127 S 31st St. (Roca), $390,044.

Legacy Homes Omaha LLC to Kontor, Haley & Jorgan, 3207 Greta Dr. (Roca), $447,962.

Legacy Homes Omaha LLC to Buss, Brian & Nadiya & Mary L, 7210 N 9th St., $377,695.

Legacy Homes Omaha LLC to Dao, Anh Hung & Do, Quynh, 7300 N 9th St., $313,222.

Legacy Homes Omaha LLC to Lucking, Sara & Brandon, 1739 W Avalanche Rd., $424,198.

Legacy Homes Omaha LLC to Quiring, Tyler, 1536 W Avalanche Rd., $402,376.

Lohmeier, John H & Wendy S to Lohmeier, John H & Wendy S, address unspecified, $370,000.

Ltk Investments LLC to Miner, John E & Roxey J, 3320 B St., $160,000.

Madlock, Stanford Sr & Amanda E to Madlock, Stanford A Jr & Kerres L, 4930 N 25th St., $270,000.

McGillicuddy, Glenda to Lee, Danielle, 2424 Bradfield Dr., $338,500.

McKenzie, Daniel D to Ivanchuk, Anastasiya, 5916 Havelock Ave, $68,500.

Meyer, Jennifer to Meyer, Jennifer & Smith, James Scott, 5121 Country Hill Rd., $160,150.

Millennial Estates & Investments LLC to Ruvalcaba, David & Adriana, 1842 Pepper Ave, $250,000.

Miller, Karen Jo to Fischer, John J & Kathy A, 1620 Old Glory Rd., $190,000.

Morian, Michael to Chapelle, Tracy A & Jeffrey L, 1311 N 45th St., $93,600.

Mulder, Velma D Trustee to Maahs Ltd, address unspecified, $256,750.

Murray, Scott to Kanter, Brian & Sarah, 5990 Waters Edge Dr., $200,000.

Nichelson, Lorrie L Revocable Trust to Bartholow, Russell L Jr & Lage, Terrence L & Jennifer A, 420 F St., $120,000.

Oehm, Scott & Annette to Grennie's Properties LLC, 2235 Southwood Pl, $182,500.

Ohnmacht, Danelle to Hedlund, Brett, 6950 Fremont St., $174,000.

Oltman, Brianna & Tepa, Iuta to Crosby, Amber, 3420 N 53rd St., $192,000.

Olude, Abibat O to Campbell, Carl R Jr & Lisa M, 1238 Furnas Ave, $183,000.

Osborn Homes LLC to Onishi, Robert & Lindy, 9243 Hillcrest Trl, $699,900.

Pardee Properties LLC to Pardee, Makenna, 3150 Ryons St., $221,000.

Pitkin, Ryan & Leisha to Moore, Kelsie & Isaac, 920 Eldon Dr., $265,000.

Plainsman Center Inc to Vc 4711 LLC, 4711 Huntington Ave, $675,000.

Plainview Holdings LLC to Ckr Properties LLC, 927 N 30th St., $127,000.

Pofahl, Angela M to Heideman, Alex & Brianna, 1712 S 44th St., $210,000.

Prairie Home Builders Inc to Earhart, Travis & Stacie, 2732 N 91st St., $288,017.

R C Krueger Development Company to Rallis, John, 7510 Ponce Dr., $74,950.

Radney, Gayle L to Krzycki, Rock A, 621 Brookside Dr., $170,000.

Real Growth LLC to Oregon Clear Water Properties LLC, 130 N 28th St., $110,000.

Rogue Realty LLC to Weckenmann, Rose M, 3342 M St., $300,000.

Schultz, Susan to Gorelyy, Vladimir & Nataliya, address unspecified, $85,020.

Shadow Ridge Holdings LLC to Taylor, Steven L & Stephanie J, 8800 Rocky Top Rd., $79,000.

Sheets, Mike B & Burenheide, Abigail to Lewis, Dalton & Madison, 2142 N 68th St., $210,000.

Slattery, Jeffrey P to Tasler, John M, 4501 Valley Rd., $210,000.

Smalley, Brittanie M & Avila, Cristian Leija to Al-ahmed, Mudair & Watkins, Carol, 2560 SW 17th St., $315,000.

Smetter Custom Homes Inc to Nathan, Nanci J, 206 Half Moon Dr., $275,449.

Smetter Custom Homes Inc to Remington, Becky A, 212 Half Moon Dr., $264,999.

Smetter Custom Homes Inc to Seite, Dennis J & Kathleen J & Etzelmiller, Angela R, 218 Half Moon Dr., $331,099.

Smetter Rentals LLC to Dewey, Caleb Andrew & Katie Jo, 3120 N 95th St., $425,900.

Sones, Bryan K & Victoria A to Halsted, Bryan, 5630 Dove Cir, $250,000.

SW Folsom Development LLC to Luxe Lifestyle Innovations LLC, 6030 SW Cortez St., $162,800.

SW Folsom Development LLC to Luxe Lifestyle Innovations LLC, 6033 SW Cortez St., $162,800.

SW Folsom Development LLC to Remington Homes LLC, 808 W Santa Clara St., $64,900.

SW Folsom Development LLC to Remington Homes LLC, 814 W Santa Clara St., $64,900.

SW Folsom Development LLC to Remington Homes LLC, 822 W Santa Clara St., $64,900.

SW Folsom Development LLC to Remington Homes LLC, 828 W Santa Clara St., $64,900.

SW Folsom Development LLC to Remington Homes LLC, 5841 SW 8th St., $66,900.

SW Sixth Beverages LLC to S Tenth Development LLC, 600 W S St., $1,703,649.

Sprenger, Jeanne Jo to 748 LLC, 3275 Orchard St., $95,000.

Starostka-Lewis LLC to Troy Bugbee Homes LLC, 1020 N 108th St., $89,900.

Starostka-Lewis LLC to Amin, Ashok & Bharati, 1617 W Snowshoe Dr., $478,975.

Starostka-Lewis LLC to Ridder, Brian & Lucinda, 1625 W Snowshoe Dr., $474,900.

Stroup, Rourke A to Stroup, Tanner M & Alder, Scott E, 2115 Gunnison Dr., $250,000.

Taylor, Steven L & Stephanie J to Ochsner, Sherry L & Fields, Kelly A, 8831 S 37th St., $419,900.

TC Accommodator 244 LLC to Arneson, Patricia M, 6620 Crooked Creek Dr., $360,000.

Theobald, Jeffrey A to Mid-American Union Conference Of Seventh-day Adventists, 9235 Rockland Cir, $450,000.

Tony's Crew Inc to Hamdan, Emama & Komi, Rawda, 5105 Holdrege St., $154,000.

Troy Bugbee Homes LLC to Wiltshire, Gregory W & Devries, Karen E, 1003 N 105th St., $488,933.

Vitosh, Tyler & Taylor to Seger, Paul A & Morgan B, 3140 Abbotsford Ln (Roca), $499,000.

Wahl, Ronald E to McClure, Allen, 5649 Judson St., $176,500.

Waldron Enterprises LLC to Bates, Anna, 1001 Cobblestone Dr., $247,500.

Weigman, Aaron J & Rachel J to Bogner, Scott T & Lueth, Marissa M, 1410 Buckingham Dr., $264,999.

Wenger, Robert & Deeann to Childress, Robert A & Amanda M, 1300 N 179th St., $895,000.

Wilkerson, Zachary J & Kayleigh A to Holm, Spencer William & Rachel Marie, 2845 S 27th St., $405,000.

Williams Enterprises LLC to Lehms Lincoln LLC, 3100 N 23rd St., $1,450,000.

Winch, Randall S to Ideus, Tyler & Katelyn, address unspecified, $285,000.

Wright, Dean E & Joellen to Crowe, Michael & Jones, Brady, 6300 S 85th Ct, $388,850.

Yankee Hill Townhomes LLC to Saltzman, Jerel & Patricia, 744 W Bellezza St., $279,900.

Yankee Hill Townhomes LLC to Saltzman, Jerel & Patricia, 738 W Bellezza St., $279,900.

51 Holdings LLC to Buman, Roger & Jan, 9254 Marbella Dr., $125,000.

916 Properties LLC to Buss, Dakota L & Andrews, Amanda K, 3745 S 56th St., $265,000.

916 Properties LLC to Hansen, Holly L, 3335 S 42nd St., $263,000.

916 Properties LLC to Ross, Noah Gerald, 2301 SW 13th St., $219,900.

916 Properties LLC to Jack, John G, 501 E St., $142,500.

Al-ahmed, Mudair Q to Lavalleur, Katherine A, 1533 S 24th St., $232,500.

Albertson, Sharon K to Newton, Kern A & Diane L, 5906 Pine Ridge Rd. (Unit #3), $175,000.

Anderson, Wayne A Revocable Trust to Hertzel, Roger E & Heather A, 2200 N 60th St., $135,000.

Apples Way LLC to Stonybrook Homes Inc, 8209 Regent Dr., $41,200.

Apples Way LLC to Stonybrook Homes Inc, 8205 Regent Dr., $41,200.

Apples Way LLC to Stonybrook Homes Inc, 8201 Regent Dr., $41,200.

Apples Way LLC to Stonybrook Homes Inc, 8195 Regent Dr., $41,200.

Aspen Home Builders LLC to Old City Building Group LLC, 9511 Bailie Ct (Waverly), $108,000.

Aspen Home Builders LLC to Old City Building Group LLC, 9521 Bailie Ct (Waverly), $108,000.

Aspen Home Builders LLC to Richards, Rockford Joe Jr & Nicole Marie, 1042 Julesburg Dr., $393,181.

Avid Builders LLC to Thacker, Neil W & Margaret A Revocable Trusts, 2318 S 91st St., $529,300.

Avid Builders LLC to Svoboda, Larry J & Janet K, 3310 Tree Line Dr., $564,900.

Bahm, Susan to Century Investments I LLC, 7218 Kentwell Ln, $330,000.

Barnt, James Estate to Homemade Holdings LLC, 1731 SW 22nd St., $72,000.

Bauer, Steven M to Greufe, Michael Ryan, 835 Hanneman Dr., $210,000.

Bloom, Julie to Jlko LLC, 6800 Leighton Ave, $190,000.

Blue Ridge Unlimited LLC to Glade, Bailee Su, 8233 Flintlock St., $225,000.

Blue Rock Investments LLC to Ray, Denise & John H, 1006 S 88th St., $88,000.

Blue Rock Investments LLC to Popov, Vasiliy & Galina, 8843 Appaloosa Ln, $44,000.

Blue Rock Investments LLC to Bic Custom Homes LLC, 8901 Appaloosa Ln, $88,000.

Blue Rock Investments LLC to Bic Custom Homes LLC, 8915 Sandalwood Dr., $88,000.

Bouwens, Harley to Bouwens, Harley & Johnson, Debra J, 2425 Folkways Blvd (Unit #125), $44,600.

Buhr Construction Inc to Davis, Venessa C, 5044 W Stampede Ln, $295,000.

Buhr Construction Inc to Norstadt, Gene A & Kathie J, 1655 NW 51st St., $270,000.

Burbach, Kent Eugene to Gm Holdings LLC, 4201 W O St., $675,000.

Burbach, Steven Lynn to Gm Holdings LLC, 4201 W O St., $675,000.

Burden, James B Jr to Mai & Do Properties LLC, 7000 NW 27th St., $700,000.

Burkey, Troy & Lindsay Joint Trust to Canavan, Steve Neil & Sonya Marie, 2040 E St., $299,000.

Carman, Glen D to Oyl Mission LLC, 731 Garfield St., $75,000.

Carman, Rita R to Oyl Mission LLC, 731 Garfield St., $75,000.

Chesser, Matthew Bryan & Casandra to Mcilheran, Christopher, 2401 Garfield St., $274,000.

Childress, James W & Linda D to Newman, Brian & Johanna, 4405 S 49th St., $206,000.

Cjf Family LLC to Nsfjb LLC, 1748 N 27th St., $810,000.

Cjf Family LLC to Nsfjb LLC, 1738 N 27th St., $810,000.

Cjf Family LLC to Nsfjb LLC, 1758 N 27th St., $810,000.

Clagett, Peggy S & Jacobs, Dawn & Ruppert, Pat L & Stewart, Jenny L to Steggall, Ryan, 2210 S 59th St., $200,000.

Cmih LLC to Erickson, Rick C & Donita G Revocable Trusts, address unspecified, $521,650.

Coulter, Brian T & Cook, Shana M to Watt, Stephen Michael & Dacy, Sheryl Luann, 1919 King Arthur Ct, $335,000.

Cross And Daughters LLC to Tisdale, Drew, 411 Eldora Ln, $160,000.

D McCord LLC to Buy Us Out LLC, 104 N 20th St., $425,000.

D-pack LLC to Amano, Ikuho, 2640 S 11th St., $275,000.

Daugherty, Brett A & Lou A to Nclinc LLC, 1018 S 26th St., $130,000.

Davidson, William L Estate to 916 Properties LLC, 3365 Dudley St., $135,000.

