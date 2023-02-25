Craig, Angela D to Barker, Jeremiah & Molle, 5812 W Agnew Rd. (Raymond), $260,000.
Craig, Dennis R to Barker, Jeremiah & Molle, 5812 W Agnew Rd. (Raymond), $260,000.
Cummings, Alfretta to Harms, Robert A & Margaret R, 3001 S 51st St. Ct (Unit #3304), $176,000.
David, David, John LLC to Vodicka Construction Inc, 1609 S 93rd St., $130,000.
David, David, John LLC to Vodicka Construction Inc, 1601 S 93rd St., $130,000.
Day, Nolan & Greenwald, Kate to Kalemkiarian, Justin B & Tucker, Taylor H, 3315 S 31st St., $641,000.
Deines, Scott & Kelly J to Hernandez, Ernaldy & Parissi, Madeline Reyes, 7208 Leighton Ave, $268,000.
DM Leasing to Haco Rentals LLC, 501 W P St., $450,000.
Doremus, Skyler & Effle, Darin to Pierce, Daniel, 3518 S 51st St., $165,000.
Dorisdale LLC to Moser Family LLC, 2816 N 52nd St., $205,000.
Douglas-Hill, Tammy to De-Alvarez, Lilian R Garcia, 442 A St., $95,000.
Dunkin, Peggy E to Pfenning, Tasha R, 10160 N 149 St. (Waverly), $280,000.
England, Coscelia C to French, Brian J & Rolle, Katherine M, 3069 Overland Trl, $214,600.
Ethofer, Justin to Vu, Hung & Cay & Pham, Thanh, 6221 Whitewater Ln, $375,000.
Flodman, Zachary & Francis, Madison to Nguyen, Matthew H, 4231 W Hub Hall Dr., $340,500.
Fortney, Garrett & Martin R & Michelle J to Marquez, Fryda & Pfeifer, Weston, 2233 SW 16th St., $240,500.
Garcia, Jose & Calles-Zelaya, Mirna to Garcia, Jose Jr, 6525 Platte Ave, $159,000.
Gateway Custom Homes Inc to White, Anthony & Halaufia-White, Angela, 505 Waterside Way, $985,000.
Goines, Thomas R & Melissa A to Cunningham, Lyndsey & Sadowski, Amanda, 4230 W Rebecca Ln, $359,900.
Gomez, Martin & Sara to Carstens, Tyler & Finley, Morgan, 3103 N 44th St., $192,000.
Graham, Abigail Rose to Slp Properties LLC, 2510 Q St., $105,000.
Gray, Amanda to Ji, Kai & Xu, Yanqiu, 611 Leavitt Ln, $235,000.
Green, Justin to Deroche, Matthew & Jennifer, 3230 S 27th St., $295,000.
Hietbrink, Lukas L & Ryan, Jessica L to Haines, Clifford, 2618 W Washington St., $300,000.
Hilliard, Shirley A to Ness, Patrick J, 5323 Calvert St., $150,000.
Hines, Theresa L to Rhbrrei LLC, 2259 Dudley St., $45,475.
Hollibaugh, William A & Linda to Steele, Cory, 7235 Dudley St., $240,000.
Holscher, Janice Estate to G & R Investment Group LLC, 335 N 29th St., $35,000.
Ironwood Properties LLC to Walker, James & Porter, Linda, 2119 S 91st St., $129,000.
Jacobsen, Barry & Khristine to Jarr NE LLC, 611 Elmwood Ave, $280,000.
Jankovits, Cody to Gregory, Wendy Jo Goddard Trust, 4529 Holdrege St., $410,000.
Johnson, Todd & Angela to Bomemeier, Thomas H, 1001 Rose St., $182,000.
Joshua’s Glen LLC to Elite Townhome Rentals LLC, 1300 Cedar Cove Rd., $3,850,800.
Joshua’s Glen LLC to Elite Townhome Rentals LLC, 1308 Cedar Cove Rd., $3,850,800.
Joshua’s Glen LLC to Elite Townhome Rentals LLC, 1316 Cedar Cove Rd., $3,850,800.
Joshua’s Glen LLC to Elite Townhome Rentals LLC, 1324 Cedar Cove Rd., $3,850,800.
Joshua’s Glen LLC to Elite Townhome Rentals LLC, 1406 Cedar Cove Rd., $3,850,800.
Joshua’s Glen LLC to Elite Townhome Rentals LLC, 1412 Cedar Cove Rd., $3,850,800.
Joshua’s Glen LLC to Elite Townhome Rentals LLC, 1418 Cedar Cove Rd., $3,850,800.
Joshua’s Glen LLC to Elite Townhome Rentals LLC, 1424 Cedar Cove Rd., $3,850,800.
Joshua’s Glen LLC to Elite Townhome Rentals LLC, 1430 Cedar Cove Rd., $3,850,800.
Joshua’s Glen LLC to Elite Townhome Rentals LLC, 1436 Cedar Cove Rd., $3,850,800.
Joshua’s Glen LLC to Elite Townhome Rentals LLC, 1442 Cedar Cove Rd., $3,850,800.
Joshua’s Glen LLC to Elite Townhome Rentals LLC, 1448 Cedar Cove Rd., $3,850,800.
Joshua’s Glen LLC to Elite Townhome Rentals LLC, 1454 Cedar Cove Rd., $3,850,800.
Joshua’s Glen LLC to Elite Townhome Rentals LLC, 1460 Cedar Cove Rd., $3,850,800.
Jurgens, Myron & Sarah to Smith, Mark E II Revocable Trust, 5901 Martell Rd. (Hickman), $900,000.
Kelly, Robert W & Mary Carol to Wind, Michele & Meara Jane & Josephine Layne, 612 Sierra Dr., $275,000.
Kempkes, Marvin to 1991 Properties LLC, 15420 E St. (Roca), $175,000.
Knight Rebels LLC to Slp Properties LLC, 1701 N 26th St., $76,000.
Knight Rebels LLC to Moshe Trust, 1536 S 20th St., $270,000.
Koehrsen, Paul E Estate to Fairbanks, Devin P, 7517 S 16th St., $200,000.
Koepke, Rollin R to Duck Properties LLC, 4100 N 67th St., $210,000.
Kucera, Casey R & Rebecca M to Byers, Jason & Natasha A, 6924 S 52nd St., $350,000.
Landell, Jay & Barb to Fredenburg, Julie R & Cory A, 1406 Janice Ct, $221,000.
Lauritzen, Valerie A to Harms, Robert A & Margaret R, 3001 S 51st St. Ct (Unit #3304), $176,000.
Legacy Model Properties LLC to Spring Valley Homes Incorporated, 3032 Bertram St. (Roca), $101,000.
Lemkau, Jason L & Morgan L to Rosenau, Edward, 191 N Lincoln St. (Malcolm), $72,000.
Lewis, Micah Y to Johnson, Mitchell & Melissa, 1641 W B St., $75,500.
Lewis-Starostka Inc to 2av LLC, 9050 Red Sky Ln, $498,345.
Lienemann, Jennifer to Rains Family Revocable Trust, 2333 Scotch Pine Trl, $495,000.
Loeck, Daniel R to Reyes, Jamie L & Stephan N, 3265 W Pershing Rd., $458,000.
Lsrmf Mh Master Participation Trust Ii to Lucky Home Offer LLC, 2601 Norman Cir, $300,000.
Mader, Daniel to Knd Investments LLC, 1330 Garber Ave, $136,000.
Mahnke, Brett & Riley to Ho, Chun-hsing & Liu, Kuei-yin, 2200 Jenna Ln, $468,000.
McClintock, Timothy Scott to Carlson, Curtis & Kathryn, 7341 Shirl Dr., $315,000.
Moore, Charles D & Jill R Family Revocable Trust to Kvasnicka, Tyler, 3660 W Plum St., $328,500.
Mostek, Joel & Kozlsek, Claire to Droom Properties LLC, 7008 Kentwell Ln, $327,500.
Murray Custom Homes LLC to Mujagic, Husejn & Duzela Dedic, 740 W Panorama Rd., $483,400.
Naprstek, Allen R & Caroline M to Brazda, Lynn C, 8005 W Little Salt Rd. (Valparaiso), $180,000.
Ncd-1 Inc to England, Coscelia C Brown & Norman Jr, 5914 S 93rd St., $379,900.
Nealeigh, Mark Andrew & Joy Louise to Chatman, Dennis & Jamey, 1420 Peach St., $183,500.
Nebco Inc to Rekart, Marsha, 561 Blue Sage Blvd, $400,000.
Nebco Inc to Wenzl, Steven A & Rachel A, 7100 Stonebrook Pkwy, $83,500.
New Traditions Home & Realty LLC D/B/A Hartland Homes to Placzek, Peter J, 2920 W Washington St., $304,721.
New Traditions Home & Realty LLC D/B/A Hartland Homes to Jones, Tamara, 2454 NW 57th St., $349,170.
Nguyen, Hoanh & Ngan to Tran, Vu & Ha, Le Phuong Uyen, 1831 Morton Ct, $357,500.
Nguyen, Quang to Rasho, Kawkab & Sharistan, 800 Hickory Hill Ln, $394,500.
Nielson, William Edward to G & R Investment Group LLC, 335 N 29th St., $35,000.
Niemann, Nancy K & Donald L Jr to Petereit, Denton C & Courtney R, 14850 First St. (Raymond), $130,000.
Olberding, Matthew C to Rains Family Revocable Trust, 2333 Scotch Pine Trl, $495,000.
Page, Carl E Jr & Jean to Dennell, Jim, 6248 Holdrege St., $215,000.
Pearson, Caleb A to Johnson, Mitchell & Melissa, 1641 W B St., $75,500.
Pearson, Dustin Z to Johnson, Mitchell & Melissa, 1641 W B St., $75,500.
Penry, Deborah A to Etmund, Michelle & Snelling, Justin, 109 Brentwood Ave (Hickman), $175,000.
Peters, Susan F Revocable Trust to Kelly, Jennifer Joy, 3136 S 30th St., $275,000.
Petska Properties LLC to Domer, Su C, 5310 Ervin St., $120,000.
Pillard, Dorothy to Barnett, Jack, 4534 Madison Ave, $168,000.
Rains Family Revocable Trust to Graves, Aaron Z & Bruning, Lauren, 2411 Bradfield Dr., $385,000.
Remington Homes LLC to Werth, Codi & Michaela, 11953 N 144th St. (Waverly), $394,221.
Remington Homes LLC to Rouse, Jackson & Kara, 350 N 104 St., $403,420.
Reyes, Stephan N & Jamie L to Kroeker, Christianne, 1540 Prairie Ln, $303,000.
Richardson, Priscilla A to Petry, Benjamin & Ciarra, 2860 Lawson Dr., $334,900.
Richland Homes LLC to Ganadal, Suvarna B, 1033 N 106th St., $495,443.
Ridenour, Jay Edwin to Next Level Properties LLC, 4921 L St., $200,500.
Roberts, Shannon C to Daily Double Keno Outlets Inc, address unspecified, $150,000.
Robertson, Jill Marie to Robertson, Robby John, address unspecified, $197,000.
Robertson, Konnie M Revocable Trust to Robertson, Robby John, address unspecified, $132,000.