Real estate records, 2/20

Brown, Austin R & Kleeb, Lexus M to Burk, Mackenzie, 8500 Horizon Dr., $235,000.
Bruening, Edmund F & Marcia M to Sexton, Shayla & Joshua, 2134 S 56th St., $215,000.
Bruss, Jeremy A & Carie J to Cruz, Garret J & Sarah B, 8031 Vine St., $212,500.
Buhr Construction Inc to Francis, James E & Janelle L, 1649 NW 51st St., $267,500.
Buhr Rentals LLC to Jjcoby LLC, 5039 W Stampede Ln, $275,000.
Burklund, Ryan Paul to Burklund, Larry, 4100 N 21st St., $162,000.
Burnett, Devin M to Alvarez, Israel & Marlene, 7147 Aylesworth Ave, $205,900.
Buss, Mary to Towner, Toni & Petersen, Adam, 1947 NW 54th St., $202,000.
Butzke, Milo D & Jeanne A to Labenz, Corey J & Chandler E, 5932 Dobsons Ct, $340,000.
Callahan, M Lynn & Robert O to Fabiano, Robert Francis Jr & Andrea Jane, 600 Marshall Ave, $151,000.
Carranza, Antonio & Martinez, Nina to Maly, Jack, 2639 Woodsdale Blvd, $245,000.
Carver, William C & Coralee A to Walker, Darin D, 2202 Washington St., $229,900.
Darcy, Bryan G & Wilma M to Larson, Wayne & Sherry L, 935 N 44th St., $245,000.
Devore, Scott to Garner, Matthew N & Amanda R, 2221 Devonshire Dr., $315,000.
Dice, Leslie to Garner, Matthew N & Amanda R, 2221 Devonshire Dr., $315,000.
Douglas, Heather R to Edwards, Joseph & Davis, Tiffany, 2818 Garfield St., $199,000.
Droptine Farms LLC to Guzman, Rosa Isela Mena De & Willy, 7421 N 11 St., $390,900.
Fields, Kelly Ann & Ochsner, Sherry Lynn to Deboer, Ron L & Carol D, 3930 Mescal Cir, $340,000.
Gabriel, Tracy Marital Trust to Weigman, Aaron & Rachel, 1500 Regency Dr., $285,000.
Gleason, Ronald R H & Rachel A to Dornish, Charles Thomas & Kyra Ann, 7961 Nashway Rd., $470,000.
Gochenour, Barbara K to Goldsby, Beverly J, 1540 N Cotner Blvd (Unit #B205), $91,500.
Graham, Marcus K & Yang, Jennifer J to Ag Real Estate LLC, 139 S 29th St., $80,000.
Grasz, Lynne A to Chapelle, Tracy A & Jeffrey L, 1311 N 45th St., $93,600.
Grayson Investments LLC to Hoffman, Gerald F & B Diane Trusts, 6420 Lone Tree Dr., $470,261.
Guittar, David & Vera to Shannon, Larry D, 5320 Leighton Ave, $5,000.
H & S Partnership Llp to Gagner, Thomas Alan, 641 N 56th St., $195,000.
Hegberg, David & Lanie to Johnson, Kayli, 1030 S 2nd St., $115,000.
Hildebrand, Tyler William & Kristin to Reckmeyer, Mary C, address unspecified, $930,000.
Hildebrand, Tyler William & Kristin to Reckmeyer, Mary C, 3530 S 85th St., $930,000.
Houston, Joel A & Stacey L to White, Tyler & Elise, 9065 Turnberry Cir, $750,000.
Ironwood Properties LLC to Moran, Cami, 2329 Big Timber Rd., $89,000.
Jackson, Jeffrey A to Sullivan, Daniel R, 3905 S 16th St., $220,000.
Jacobs, Christina M & Blake C to Seyler, Darick & Jennica, 1400 SW 24th St., $220,000.