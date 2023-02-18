Bclinc LLC to Gana Investments LLC, address unspecified, $900,000.

Berning, Dan & Mary A to Kottwitz, Dennis & Theresa A, 7900 Red Oak Rd., $379,900.

Black Forest Partners Inc to Marples, Jerry W, 6227 Carveth Dr., $160,000.

Black Forest Partners Inc to Rye Construction Company, 6326 Carveth Ct, $175,000.

Blake, William G & Barbara K to Beiriger, Kathleen Reynolds, 6601 Park Crest Ct, $548,775.

Boman, Jeanne B Revocable Trust to CRC Farms LLC, address unspecified, $2,845,305.

Brickway LLC to Signature Renovations LLC, 2426 C St., $370,000.

Buhr Construction Inc to Adamson, Todd, 5019 W Hillsboro Dr., $337,500.

Buhr Homes Inc to Halpin, Kyle P & Alisa L, 5900 SW Sierra Madre Dr., $499,688.

Burbach, Lucas C to Bvl NE Ventures LLC, 10260 Waverly Rd. (Waverly), $1,899,000.

Cheatum, Terry L & Keri J to Cleveland, Terry L, 7020 Orchard St., $255,000.

Chuck Swab Investments LLC to Rohl, Ryan A & Charlene M, address unspecified, $142,000.

Cohano Investments LLC to Hilger, Kyle & Jordyn, address unspecified, $199,000.

Cohano Investments LLC to Wagoner, Michael & Caitlin, address unspecified, $199,000.

Cohano Investments LLC to Gorbun, Mikhail A & Olga, address unspecified, $199,000.

Cohano Investments LLC to Rybak, Victor & Svetlana, address unspecified, $215,000.

Diesel Properties LLC to Kobza, Joshua & Harper, Delaney, 4901 Spruce St., $218,500.

Diestler, Dennis J to Batelaan, Hermanus & Becker, Maria, 3932 Apple St., $152,000.

Dillard, John & Kelsi to Rada, Margaret L Trust, 6514 SW 8 St., $420,000.

Estrada, Nancy Lucinda to Kats, Ewonubari Erekere, 8700 S 83 Ct, $430,000.

Fink, Evelyn M to Hill, Anthony, 1744 N 57th St., $144,700.

Fulton Construction Inc to Riordan, Terrance P & Judy S Family Revocable Trust, 1311 S 97th St., $868,708.

Gamboa, Danny & Aisha to G Force LLC, 1538 N 14th St., $20,000.

Gamboa, Danny & Aisha to G Force LLC, 1534 N 14th St., $20,000.

Good Life Real Estate LLC to May, Constance B, 915 Hackberry St. (Bennet), $501,450.

Halpin, Kyle P & Alisa L to Romey, Nathaniel & Kaitlin, 7340 S 19th St., $365,000.

Hartman Ventures LLC to Riehle, David, 4226 Saint Paul Ave, $142,500.

Hoover, David & Katherine L to McClure, Susan, 6012 S 25th St., $350,000.

Johnson, Kenneth R to Catalyst Holdings LLC, 2729 Arlington Ave, $66,000.

Kottwitz, Dennis & Theresa A to City Of Lincoln, 1352 Aldrich Rd., $557,750.

Lambrecht, Gregg D to Cardwell Ranch Ii LLC, 15335 SW 14th St. (Martell), $1,648,258.

Lambrecht, Gregg D to Cardwell Ranch Ii LLC, address unspecified, $1,648,258.

Legacy Homes Omaha LLC to Lewis, Steven C, 1722 W Avalanche Rd., $449,900.

Li-cor Of Lincoln LLC to Li-cor Biotech Buyer LLC, 4421 Superior St., $1,171,500.

McEntarffer, Franklin J & Janelle K to Good Guys Properties LLC, 5509 Franklin St., $147,500.

McKee, Thomas L Iii & Jennifer E to Campbell, Corey, 6516 Julia Cir, $542,000.

Miles, Sandra L to Tapia, Susana & Melissa, 341 Orcutt Ave E, $239,000.

Miller, Cody & Keefer, Sabrina to Dao, Dien-hai & Nguyen, Cao, 1821 Harding Ct, $375,000.

Munro, Andrew & Christina to Rude, Sandra, 1716 SW 21st St., $265,000.

NEI Global Relocation Company to Oltman, Preston E & Wilmes, Kaity, 4321 W Rebecca Ln, $339,900.

Next Level Properties LLC to Osorio, Mario Rene, 1824 SW 16th St., $207,000.

Old City Building Group LLC to Kilpatrick, Jay, 909 N 106th St., $504,000.

Old City Homes Inc to Taylor, Zachary D, 7706 Isidore Dr., $555,000.

Ortiz, Melissa to Homemade Holdings LLC, 2731 NW Dahlia Dr., $138,000.

Paramo, David to Tibbits, Timothy D, 215 Fairfield St., $240,000.

Pebley, Shawn P & Laci D to Wright, Chad & Natalie, address unspecified, $1,030,000.

Pebley, Shawn P & Laci D to Wright, Chad & Natalie, 4945 Mill Rd., $1,030,000.

Ponce Properties LLC to Krause, Christi, 7243 Yankee Woods Dr., $444,500.

Ponce Properties LLC to Poskochil, John M & Kate J, 7833 Nicole Ln, $475,500.

Prairie Home Builders Inc to Kettelhake, James, 8941 Kinzie St., $348,895.

Remington Homes LLC to Wilken, Chad T & Megan J Revocable Trust, 11947 N 144th St. (Waverly), $410,900.

Retzlaff, Gregory M to Nja Company LLC, The, address unspecified, $800,000.

Ritchie, Wayne & Alecia to Estrada, Nancy L, 1841 NW 44th St., $295,000.

Rogers, Christopher D to Thomsen, Trevor, 5220 NW 7th St., $264,900.

Rosser, Matthew Dylan to Legacy Ventures I LLC, 823 B St., $110,500.

Rybak Properties LLC to Imm, Brooke L, 14950 Adams St. (Waverly), $412,050.

Siegel, Nicole L to Lefebvre, Elias & Schlapfer, Catherine, 1301 N 40th St., $230,000.

Smetter Custom Homes Inc to Prater, Jackie L & Nancy J, 2735 Sheila Ln, $319,999.

Smetter Custom Homes Inc to Everitt, Robert & Karen, 2729 Sheila Ln, $380,949.

Snb Construction Ii Inc to Chappelle, Gregory & Kelli, 1026 Kantor Ln (Hickman), $474,600.

Snell, Jeff & Dvorak, Laurie to Wilgus, Judith J & Swanson, Lisa, 2146 Philadelphia Dr., $293,000.

Soucek, Caloway Dawson & McIlnay, Calley Mae to Soucek, Caloway Dawson, 5315 W Butler Ave, $107,800.

Stonybrook Homes Inc to Young, Rodney L & Pamela A, 7642 Aero Dr., $390,038.

Swanson, Leland & Carol Living Trust to Yunes, Guillermo & Claudia T, 5831 Enterprise Dr. (Unit #215), $168,000.

Taylor, Zachary D to Marzka, Thomas & Navada L, 1646 Folkways Blvd, $320,000.

Thuman, Matthew D & Terra A to Cheatum, Terry & Keri, 5425 Hunts Dr., $367,500.

Trojan, Dillon & Brooke to Ball, Shawn C & Megan K, 15881 SW 114th St. (Crete), $715,000.

United Equity LLC to Cervantes, Joshua & Mary, 4711 S 48th St., $195,000.

Vineyard Llc, The to 4d Investments LLC, 2480 Vine St., $5,650,000.

Vineyard Llc, The to 4d Investments LLC, 815 N 25th St., $5,650,000.

Wagner, Richard Lee Iii & Cuevas, Mariana to Faris, Mitchell J, 6536 Via Sorrento Dr., $340,000.

Williams, Eva M Revocable Trust to Al Soltani, Anas & Al Khamesiya, Marwa Yusef, 2300 Greenspire Cir, $305,000.

Wilson, John T to Liberty, Gregory, 3000 Cable Ave, $265,000.

Wirtz, Ella A Revocable Trust to Duncan, Paul & Katherine, 2480 Lake St., $1,100,000.

Wirtz, John M Revocable Trust to Duncan, Paul & Katherine, 2480 Lake St., $1,100,000.

1640 LLC to Remington Homes LLC, 1015 Middleton Ave, $70,000.

5th Level Construction LLC to Kemper, Jakob & Schmid, Katelyn, 5700 Baldwin Ave, $250,000.

947 Terminal LLC to Adams, Greg L & Julie A, 947 O St. (Unit #604), $349,560.

Amano, Ikuho to Wragge, Duane W & Alice L, 6930 N 50th Pl, $81,000.

Angell, Herbert & Jean to Knd Investments LLC, 1344 Garber Ave, $114,000.

Angell, Herbert & Jean to Knd Investments LLC, 1340 Garber Ave, $114,000.

Apples Way LLC to Manion Construction Inc, 10233 S 26th St. (Roca), $65,192.

Apples Way LLC to Manion Construction Inc, 10241 S 26th St. (Roca), $65,192.

Aspen Builders Inc to Oakview Builders Inc, 11701 N 145th St. (Waverly), $147,900.

Aspen Builders Inc to Traditional Builders Inc, 11691 N 145th St. (Waverly), $73,950.

Aspen Builders Inc to Oakview Builders Inc, 11681 N 145th St. (Waverly), $147,900.

Aspen Builders Inc to Old City Homes Inc, 11690 N 145th St. (Waverly), $134,000.

Aspen Builders Inc to Old City Homes Inc, 11630 N 146th St. (Waverly), $134,000.

Aspen Builders Inc to Viktor Derun Construction Inc, 11720 N 146th St. (Waverly), $66,500.

Bagley, Corley F & Arica W to Walls, Preston & Kaitlyn, 4620 W Mary Louise Ln, $296,500.

Barker, Jeremiah & Molle to Lyons, Andrew, 341 Hudkins Rd. (Malcolm), $212,500.

Berte, Roger & Angela to Flodman, Zachary & Madison, 9751 Napa Ridge Dr., $445,000.

Best, Amy to Miller, Julie A, 5621 Barrington Cir, $295,000.

BHG Properties LLC to Craft, Brian, 4342 Madison Ave, $135,000.

Brynnco Properties LLC to Wallen 1 LLC, 2120 Garfield St., $209,000.

Burklund, Larry to Chaarm Properties & Investments LLC, 4100 N 21st St., $240,000.

Burroughs, Mary to Green, Austen & Leah, 1437 Julesburg Dr., $359,240.

Car Connection Inc, The to Table Rock Properties LLC, 3825 Sheridan Blvd, $260,000.

Catalyst Holdings LLC to BMV Properties LLC, 2729 Arlington Ave, $106,000.

Clark, Lawrence D & Diane M to Zobel, Barbara Lee, 2222 N 89th St., $395,000.

Cohano Investments LLC to Woodward, Christopher & Jessica, address unspecified, $195,000.