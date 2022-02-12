Real estate records, 2/13

Bader Construction LLC to Rost, Arthur R & Marci, 3041 N 46th St., $74,000.

Barry, Michael G & Paula S to Leikam, Thomas A Revocable Living Trust, 3910 San Mateo Ln, $354,000.

Batten, James L to Sukovaty Investments LLC, 4000 S 56th St. (Unit #234a), $47,131.

Bostock, Mark to Bostock, Brian A & Dittmar, Kasie E, 4731 S 47th St., $225,750.

Brady, Mark E & Samie to Cochell, Marna A, address unspecified, $535,000.

Brady, Mark E & Samie to Cochell, Marna A, 4400 Princeton Rd. (Firth), $535,000.

Brady, Mark E & Samie O to Cochell, Marna A, address unspecified, $535,000.

Brady, Mark E & Samie O to Cochell, Marna A, 4400 Princeton Rd. (Firth), $535,000.

Bucher, William C & Barbara L to Isaacson, Jonathan D &Samantha, 7941 Amelia Dr., $470,000.

Buhr Construction Inc to Schneider-helzer, Jennifer, 9029 Red Sky Ln, $359,900.

Buhr Homes Inc to Klitzke, Ethan & Megan, 6510 Verano Dr., $388,963.

Buhr, Karen K Revocable Trust to Schaefer, Joshua E, 4425 Main St. (Roca), $190,000.

Buhr, Leonard A Revocable Trust to Schaefer, Joshua E, 4425 Main St. (Roca), $190,000.

City Of Lincoln to Nsc LLC, address unspecified, $43,300.

Cochell, Marna A to Von Steinhour, Tony & Hartman, Helena Judith, 920 E 9 St. (Hickman), $300,000.

Coyne, Ann Revocable Living Trust to Almazan, Lourdes, 1130 N 79th St., $207,500.

Cross And Daughters LLC to Haverman, Andrew M & Ashley, 635 N 70th St., $177,400.

Destiny Homes LLC to Kreifels, Jordan J & Rachel L, 6323 Granite Ridge Rd., $78,900.

Dixon, Kenneth D Estate to Homemade Holdings LLC, 3134 Holdrege St., $102,000.

Emanuel, Danial to Kha Rentals LLC, 2111 W Cove Ct, $172,000.

Gaffney, Davida C to Frank, Simeon Louis, 1629 Prospect St., $127,000.

Gibi Limited LLC to J&l Heiss Properties LLC, 540 Blue Heron Dr., $720,000.

Gilbert, Allen to Getachew, Chernet, 2706 Garfield St., $205,000.

Gorka, Michael D & Cathy J to Potter, Daniel J & Rebecca S, 7216 Shirl Dr., $325,000.

Gray, Amanda to Ji, Kai & Xu, Yanqui, 611 Leavitt Ln, $235,000.

Hall, Maria Cecilia to Hart, Robert G & Angela, 747 O St. (Unit #210), $310,000.

Hans, Timothy L to Bennett, Stanley C & Utter, Jami L & Noah J, 4941 Boeckner Ave, $225,000.

Hemsath Family Trust to Telehay Holdings LLC, address unspecified, $550,000.

Herr, Ben C & Amy C to Miller, Matthew & Laura, 7731 San Mateo Ln, $349,900.

Hiatt Construction & Remodeling LLC D/B/A Trademark Builders to Brian Erickson Construction Inc, 8800 Calamus River Rd., $79,000.

Hier, Beverly J Estate to Maldonado, Cesar Sr & Cesar Jr, 324 S 26th St., $60,000.

Hinnah, Daniel B Revocable Trust to Halvorsen, David A & Joyce L, 9500 Eastview Rd., $594,000.

Homemade Holdings LLC to Fortune Builders LLC, 5433 Pioneers Blvd, $195,000.

Hoy, Debbra L to Fortune Builders LLC, address unspecified, $1,207,776.

Hurst, Julie K & Michael E to Petitt, Donn M, 5000 N Cotner Blvd, $175,000.

J & A Homes LLC to Mcdaniel, Jon-michael & Sadie, 9651 Toma Rd., $535,000.

Jacox & Reinsch Inc Dba Emerald Mini Mart to 5bc LLC, 8401 W O St. (Emerald), $187,500.

James, Kenny E to Wayne, Robert L & Kubick, Joseph, 5115 Disbrow Ct, $255,000.

Keller Real Estate LLC to Seeko LLC, 128 N 13th St. (Unit #906), $280,000.

Kingston, Kari L Revocable Trust to Theobald, Jeffrey & Clanton, Kendra, 8875 Himark Ln, $618,000.

Kroeger, Kurt E & Kathy L to Shield, Cory & Kathleen, 5801 Locust St., $187,000.

Kuchar, Christopher W & Stephanie K to Honduras Vacation Property LLC, 6028 Havelock Ave, $265,000.

Lawson, Lawyer Thomas Jr & Paulinga to M & R Properties LLC, 5310 Hallshire Ct, $275,000.

Le, Tien to Colleran, Timothy & Carolyn, 949 E St., $148,500.

Ledesma, Mauro A Zarazua to Alc Investments LLC, 5230 L St., $207,000.

Legacy Homes Omaha LLC to Clark, Evan & Stazia, 3224 Greta Dr. (Roca), $416,742.

Lewis-starostka Inc to Le, Tien & Nguyen, Loan T, 8800 Shadow Creek Ln, $104,900.

Linn, Joshua & Hannah to Pitkin, Ryan & Leisha, 29301 S Golden Pond Rd. (Firth), $415,000.

Liquid Lending Solutions LLC to Beckwith, Wendy Joy, 2839 Sumner St., $175,000.

Lo, Mo to Kha Rentals LLC, 2111 W Cove Ct, $172,000.

Loeffelbein, Joseph to Mclaughlin, Matthew, 1944 S 51st St., $100,000.

Manion Construction Inc to Duensing, Kyle & Laura, 1041 N 105 St., $439,763.

Manion Construction Inc to Isom, David P & Sarah A, 1203 Annabel Ave (Hickman), $405,673.

Mccarty, Jon to Vargas, Nathan, 2915 N 46th St., $203,500.

Mchomesolutions LLC to 748 LLC, 6838 Aylesworth Ave, $125,000.

Merced, Christopher J & Lisa L to Ekstein, Kimberly, 1426 E 9th St. (Hickman), $390,000.

Mikkleson, James C & Jamie N to Ibrahim, Ahmed J, 5011 NW 2nd St., $318,000.

Miller, Matthew & Laura to Nicolarsen, Joel P & Danell M, 2920 N 74th St., $307,000.

Minada Investments LLC to Carter, Kelsey & Fredstrom, Shane, 1715 S 53rd St., $239,000.

Mjwc LLC to Colling, Nathan, 6434 X St., $169,900.

New Traditions Home & Realty LLC D/B/A Hartland Homes to Franklin, Casey M, 1628 SW 29 St., $250,853.

Nguyen, Danh Thi & Ben Thi to Nguyen, Trinh M & Chavarria, Gerren, 1000 Barker Ln, $280,000.

Nguyen, Nghia & Do, Dao Thi to Five Bars LLC, 805 S St., $85,500.

Nicolarsen, Joel P & Danell M to Valdez, Sammy, 3435 N Miller Rd., $222,000.

Nunez, William J & Melanie S to Meyer, Jennifer, 5121 Country Hill Rd., $400,000.

Obbink, Clifford P to Ohlde Legacy Land Lp, address unspecified, $921,468.

Obbink, David B Chrystal J to Ohlde Legacy Land Lp, address unspecified, $921,468.

Old City Building Group LLC to Zach, Heather & Dunagan, Cody, 10700 Crescent Moon Dr., $512,889.

Oltman, Duane H & Sherial M to Rexilius, Jameson R & Alexandra A, 12700 S 25th St., $350,000.

Osorio, Fernando A to Schmid, Tony & Jennifer, 3123 N 70th St. (Unit #1), $209,500.

Osorio, Gabriela to Schmid, Tony & Jennifer, 3123 N 70th St. (Unit #1), $209,500.

Pagasus Capital LLC to Kelly, Sarah & Michael, 2312 Dorothy Dr., $315,000.

Penate, Stacie & Wilson to Byrd House Investments LLC, 6115 NW 6th St., $217,000.

Petersen, Bill G & Karen A to Muehling, Michael R, 632 Main St. (Hickman), $216,000.

Pirali, Faris & Kali to Muhr, Glenn A & Lori J, 6131 NW 5th St., $223,000.

Prairie Home Builders Inc to Good, Leah & Marlon, 2737 N 91st St., $338,293.

Prairieland Dairy LLC to Wildcat Property Management LLC, 13001 Pella Rd. (Firth), $685,350.

Prairieland Dairy LLC to Wildcat Property Management LLC, 12691 Pella Rd. (Firth), $685,350.

Prairieland Dairy LLC to Ohlde Legacy Land Lp, 13200 Pella Rd. (Firth), $4,250,000.

Prairieland Dairy LLC to Ohlde Legacy Land Lp, 26121 S 134th St. (Firth), $4,250,000.

Prairieland Dairy LLC to Ohlde Legacy Land Lp, 13000 Pella Rd. (Firth), $4,250,000.

Prairieland Dairy LLC to Ohlde Legacy Land Lp, 12790 Pella Rd. (Firth), $4,250,000.

Prairieland Dairy LLC to Ohlde Legacy Land Lp, address unspecified, $775,000.

R C Krueger Development Company to J & A Homes LLC, 9415 Estela Ave, $79,950.

R C Krueger Development Company to Tomasek Homes Inc, 9655 Topher Blvd, $82,950.

Ridder, Lucinda L & Brian T to Zuniga, Roman & Canter, Jessica, 5021 S 65th St., $237,000.

Robbins, Whitley Jean to Rupp, Brandyn James, 10520 N 135 St. (Waverly), $265,000.

Rokeby Holdings Ltd to Legacy Homes Omaha LLC, 7734 Augustine Ave, $448,000.

Rokeby Holdings Ltd to Legacy Homes Omaha LLC, 7636 Isadore Dr., $448,000.

Rokeby Holdings Ltd to Legacy Homes Omaha LLC, 7626 Isadore Dr., $448,000.

Rokeby Holdings Ltd to Legacy Homes Omaha LLC, 7606 Isadore Dr., $448,000.

Rokeby Holdings Ltd to Legacy Homes Omaha LLC, 7530 Isadore Dr., $448,000.

Schneider Custom Homes Inc to Weskamp, Celia, 10115 S 31st St. (Roca), $445,155.

Schneider Custom Homes Inc to Van Kirk, Kenneth Charles & Holly Noel, 765 W Panorama Rd., $394,900.

Schwaderer, Marcia K to Jones, Nathan & Kathryn, 8049 Hanna Pointe Pl, $339,900.

Shaw, Clayton & Grimes, Tammi to Shaw, Clayton, 8030 Trendwood Dr., $129,950.

Simpson, Erma June Living Trust to Doan, Toan & To, Le, 800 N 68th St., $182,000.

Singh, Ranjit & Levy, Angela E to Ghaleb, Sam & Hamidi, Muzhda, 6100 S 48th St., $116,000.

Smith, Brian E & Danielle D to Heartland Holdings A LLC, 5218 S 39th St., $185,000.

Smith, Fran to Joe, Landon, address unspecified, $151,000.

Smith, Lucille M & Hawkins, Judy Kay Smith to Pro Line Properties LLC, 3501 N 67th St., $47,500.

SW Folsom Development LLC to Graystone Homes LLC, 723 W Avondale Ct, $160,800.

SW Folsom Development LLC to Graystone Homes LLC, 5810 SW 8th St., $160,800.

Spale, Janet J to Cash, Christopher & Henke, Brandy, 5240 Wilshire Blvd, $185,000.

Spanel, Charles & Linda to Schmidt, Mark T, 8500 Lincoln St., $500,000.

Stahr, Adam J to Mfz Group LLC, 115 Switchgrass Ln (Bennet), $78,000.

Stahr, Adam J to Richmond Hill Homes Inc, 140 Switchgrass Ln (Bennet), $67,000.

Stanczyk, Dave & Judy to Sisel, Cheryl R, 3341 Renegade Blvd, $395,000.

Starostka-lewis LLC to Don Johnson Homes Ii Inc, 1516 W Big Sky Rd., $77,900.

Starostka-lewis LLC to Nuhaven Builders LLC, 7218 NW 18th St., $86,900.

Synergy Homes Inc to Smith, Bradley Ryan & Kessy Lee Hergenrader, 8821 Buckley Creek Rd., $494,900.

Tobiason, Nina A to Khalaf, Nawaf, 2001 W Mulberry Ct, $190,000.

Tran, Cong Chi to Steiner, Devan, 5454 NW 4th St., $320,000.

Viktor Derun Construction Inc to Sepulveda, Daniel Sanchez & De Sanchez, Josefina Isabel Abuchar, 10421 Century Ln, $434,953.

Williams, Tyler J & Courtney A to Shulyak, Ilya S & Sneezhana P, 1111 Garden Valley Rd., $325,000.

Woita Homes Inc to Brian Erickson Construction Inc, 2314 Big Timber Rd., $86,000.

Wright, Donald W Estate to Mccracken, Sara J & Read, David D, 2734 S 44th St., $137,500.

Wright, Ruth E to Mccracken, Sara J & Read, David D, 2734 S 44th St., $137,500.

Wunderlich, Duane Scott to Dame Family Properties LLC, 801 Goodhue Blvd, $157,000.

Yendra, Robert A to Yendra, Collin A, 2800 S St., $150,000.

Zach, Heather M to Kokhanets, Yaroslav & Anna, 6211 Baxter Pl, $266,000.

Zolex Investments LLC to Hydra Contracting Inc, 2100 F St., $128,000.

11t NE LLC to Arnold Heights Properties LLC, 3294 Hitchcock St., $81,200.

301 Investments LLC to Manion Construction Inc, 1315 E 9th St. (Hickman), $66,500.

301 Investments LLC to Manion Construction Inc, 1305 E 9th St. (Hickman), $66,500.

301 Investments LLC to Manion Construction Inc, 801 Terrace View Dr. (Hickman), $62,000.

419 LLC to Robbers Roost LLC, address unspecified, $1,401,250.

419 LLC to Robbers Roost LLC, 10511 Roca Rd. (Hickman), $1,401,250.

Abele, Mark to Sabalka, Thomas H, 2840 S 13th St., $240,000.

Abele, Norman to Sabalka, Thomas H, 2840 S 13th St., $240,000.

Adl Properties LLC to Martinez, Hilario Avila, 2147 N 28th St., $150,000.

Appelhanz, Troy to Biegler, Joseph & Anna, 1011 High Plains Rd., $245,000.

Baade Property LLC to Timber Ridge Homes Inc, 1125 Kantor Ln (Hickman), $67,900.

Bader Construction LLC to Andrew Ross Real Estate LLC, 1618 Washington St., $108,000.

Batenhorst, Takoda to Le, Vivian & Dreher, Nathaniel, 2448 NW 53rd St., $213,000.

Baum, Kanthriya to Vbc Investments LLC, 5143 Starr St., $104,500.

Beanblossom, Fred A to Langer, Mary F, 420 Garden St. (Bennet), $78,500.

Benjamin, Brittnee Ann to Wenz, Emily, 6115 NW 10th St., $225,000.

Bergmeyer, Daniel L to H U G Homes LLC, 4000 S 56th St. (Unit #254c), $87,000.

Bohlman, Marla K & Anderson, Ann to Bohlman, Lewis E & Courtney Ann, 1612 S 10th St., $100,000.

Bonow, Kelsie L & Moore, Isaac to Wilinsky, Benjamin H, 2819 S 41st St., $221,000.

Borrell, Nancy L to Garner, Matthew N & Amanda R, 2221 Devonshire Dr., $315,000.

Bozarth, Clara M Revocable Trust to Emanuellawsonikutawlo, Dahni & Lo, Mo, 4331 S 46th St., $259,950.

Brian Erickson Construction Inc to Hruska, Robert J & Karli J Family Revocable Trust, 8817 Calamus River Rd., $575,000.

