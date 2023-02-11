Heusinkvelt, Lynn W to 916 Properties LLC, 5321 Franklin St., $140,000.
Holscher, Sharon R to McCormick, Sherry Lee, 7515 Sherman St., $368,100.
Homemade Holdings LLC to Nielsen, Joan M & Monte R, 2300 S 37th St., $166,400.
Homolka, Zachary & Douglas, Amy to Wang, Bol, 1820 S 15th St., $162,000.
Hostetler, Jerry & Cindy to Bartels, Curtis & Robin, 8447 S Tularosa Ct, $318,000.
Ironwood Properties LLC to Wineinger, Zachary & Michelle, 9501 Elk Creek Rd., $135,000.
Johnson, Melanie L & Darold R Jr to Ham Family Trust, 2532 W Timber Lake Dr., $252,500.
Larsen, Joshua L to Bornemeier, Cynthia L, 4935 N 71st St., $195,000.
Lauber, William J Estate to Levering, Jason & Jeanne & Christopher, 264 Parkside Ln, $175,000.
Laws, Suzanne Estate to Bard Realty Group LLC, 2840 N Cotner Blvd, $207,500.
Le, Thu Minh T to Buresh, Tanner & Paige, 7550 S 64th St., $535,000.
Legacy Homes Omaha LLC to Mabok, Lakol M, 3114 Greta Dr. (Roca), $484,900.
Lewis, Mark to Ostergard, Winston & Amanda, 4010 Taliesin Dr., $1,250,000.
Lincoln Property Group LLC to Halmaxem LLC, 4358 Briarpark Dr., $1,332,000.
Lincoln Property Group LLC to Halmaxem LLC, 4400 Briarpark Dr., $1,332,000.
Lincoln Property Group LLC to Halmaxem LLC, 4408 Briarpark Dr., $1,332,000.
Lincoln Property Group LLC to Halmaxem LLC, 4416 Briarpark Dr., $1,332,000.
Lucky Home Offer LLC to Lewicki, Robert T & Sydney M, 3801 Linden St., $300,000.
M B Nova LLC to Hellbusch, Sabrina, 5901 Bridle Ln, $385,000.
Marfisi, John & Stacey to Fuhs, Lincoln, 3309 S St., $204,000.
Masi, Teresa K & Drew to Grady, John Justin, 3351 Gregory St., $299,000.
Medallion Custom Homes Inc to Earhart, Ford Ryan & Stephanie Anne, 9221 Calamus River Rd., $640,000.
Montague, David R to Sabatka, Quinn C, address unspecified, $500,000.
Nebco Inc to Karpyuk, Ivan S & Inna I, 551 Blue Sage Blvd, $398,000.
Nebco Inc to Lausterer, Anthony, 900 Cypress View Dr., $130,000.
New Traditions Home And Realty LLC D/B/A Hartland Homes to Lambrecht, Debra M, 1532 SW 28 St., $411,177.
Petersen, Barbara J to Madsen, Duane E Revocable Trust, 5039 Goldenrod Ln, $205,000.
Phan, Jimmy & Truong, Kimchi to Urkoski, Noah, 2724 Ammon Ave, $245,000.
Prater, Jackie & Nancy Revocable Trust to Woodhead, Levi D & Nina L, 5952 Thompson Creek Blvd, $282,500.
Randall, Conrad A to Legacy Ventures I LLC, 3134 N Cotner Blvd, $136,132.
Rustad, Zachary Douglas to Grid Holdings LLC, 5509 S 31st St. (Unit #10), $95,000.
Schneider Custom Homes Inc to Harris, Casey & Lauren, 5915 SW Sierra Madre Dr., $448,964.
Skinner, Thomas R W Iii to Hudson Properties LLC, 4329 Edison Cir, $103,000.
Smetter Custom Homes Inc to Williamson, Scott & Shelly, 2923 Kings Corner Dr., $314,999.
Sobczyk Family Trust to Brown, Connie M & Daniel C, 3143 N 75th Ct, $264,000.
SW Folsom Development LLC to Aspen Home Builders LLC, 709 S 88th St., $78,900.
SW Folsom Development LLC to Aspen Home Builders LLC, SW 10th St., $53,000.
Sovereign, Joshua to Prock, Shannon & Rebecca, 2409 S 11th St., $226,000.
St. Mary Marsh LLC to Navratil, Ronald M & Connie M, 9637 Toma Rd., $550,000.
Tazbo Investments LLC to Resendiz, Rudy, 1101 Cold Spring Rd., $224,000.
Tdcjdc LLC to Krk Property LLC, 4740 F St., $365,000.
Ten40 O Lincoln LLC to Boehler, John B, 1040 O St. (Unit #230), $363,490.
Topil, Todd L & Rebecca A to Bruggeman, Ethan & Foulk, Keysha, 1810 Pepper Ave, $240,000.
Vanek, Gordon C & Kendra J to Isaacs, Gabriel & Romero, Angelica, 4340 Faulkner Ct, $330,000.
Viktor Derun Construction Inc to Vres Investments LLC, 7404 Anselm Ln, $525,000.
Vintage Properties LLC to Woolf, Larry W & Twila J, 5501 Orcutt Ave S, $229,000.
Walters, Shawn & Meghan to Degarmo, Matthew & Kelsa, 5840 Clear Creek Dr., $415,000.
Williamson, Scott & Amschler, Shelly to Loeffler, Joshua & Melinda, 8033 S 57th St., $385,000.
Yates, Paul S & Dueman, Nurcan to Wurtz, John P, 5730 Dogwood Dr., $275,000.
Zjlp LLC to Felix-Talavera, Edgar, 348 Orcutt Ave E, $235,000.
Adams, Dennis & Lorrie to Urban Firebird LLC, 6820 Bethany Park Dr., $155,000.
Akab Properties LLC to Sovereign, Joshua, 4040 Sheridan Blvd, $230,000.
Aman, John to Maplewood Properties LLC, 1945 S 45th St., $145,000.
Aman, John Franklin to Mattison, Luke & Jessica, 2316 D St., $90,000.
Aman, John Franklin to Mattison, Luke & Jessica, 2310 D St., $98,501.
Aman, John Franklin to 412 Homes LLC, 2814 S 11th St., $95,000.
Ashbrook Capital Management LLC to Stoves, Todd & Joyful, 4620 S 57th St., $45,000.
Aspen Builders Inc to Vladimir's Real Estate Services P C, 11620 N 145th St. (Waverly), $67,000.
Aspen Builders Inc to Vladimir's Real Estate Services P C, 11700 N 145th St. (Waverly), $67,000.
Baggs, Sean & Whittney to NEI Global Relocation Company, 4321 W Rebecca Ln, $348,500.