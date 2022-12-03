Real estate records, 12/4

Ironwood Properties LLC to Medallion Custom Homes Inc, address unspecified, $132,000.

Ironwood Properties LLC to Synergy Homes Inc, address unspecified, $132,000.

Ironwood Properties LLC to Red Custom Homes LLC, address unspecified, $135,000.

Ironwood Properties LLC to Synergy Homes Inc, address unspecified, $139,000.

Ironwood Properties LLC to Medallion Custom Homes Inc, address unspecified, $139,000.

Ironwood Properties LLC to Cox, Susan M, address unspecified, $139,000.

Ironwood Properties LLC to Signature Development LLC, address unspecified, $137,000.

Ironwood Properties LLC to Signature Development LLC, address unspecified, $129,000.

Ironwood Properties LLC to Medallion Custom Homes Inc, address unspecified, $135,000.

Ironwood Properties LLC to Signature Development LLC, address unspecified, $99,000.

Ironwood Properties LLC to Buhr Homes Inc, address unspecified, $99,000.

Ironwood Properties LLC to Medallion Custom Homes Inc, address unspecified, $97,000.

Ironwood Properties LLC to Buhr Homes Inc, address unspecified, $89,000.

Ironwood Properties LLC to Buhr Homes Inc, address unspecified, $85,000.

Ironwood Properties LLC to Synergy Homes Inc, address unspecified, $85,000.

Ironwood Properties LLC to Medallion Custom Homes Inc, address unspecified, $95,000.

Ironwood Properties LLC to Signature Development LLC, address unspecified, $85,000.

Ironwood Properties LLC to Reinhard, Joseph & Brooke, address unspecified, $85,000.

Ironwood Properties LLC to Red Custom Homes LLC, 2540 Milrose Branch Rd., $129,000.

Ironwood Properties LLC to Red Custom Homes LLC, 2455 Big Timber Rd., $79,000.

Ironwood Properties LLC to Red Custom Homes LLC, 2317 S 89th St., $74,000.

Jara, Tiniqua R & Jacob to Tebit, Felix N & Mutah, Linda A, 940 W Washington Pl, $205,000.

Jobman, Annette M to Pham, Kim Hue Thi & Thi Thu Yen, 4011 N 21st St., $260,000.

Joslin, Audrey J to Liesemeyer, Julie N, 8308 Yankee Woods Dr., $419,900.

Kd Placek Rental LLC to Evenhouse, Spencer Riley, 7330 Cuming St., $165,000.

Khan Corporation to Koll Investment Properties LLC, 1716 E St., $870,000.

Khan Corporation to Koll Investment Properties LLC, 930 S 17th St., $870,000.

Kinderknecht, Lloyd & Jennifer to Potthoff, Anthony D & McKenzie K, 3410 S Hope Ct, $565,000.

Klute, Daryl M to Bring, Jeffry E & Becky J, 8900 Garland St., $285,000.

Kumm, Barbara L to Db Properties LLC, 2128 Lockwood Ct, $132,010.

Land, Jason to Larsen, Gary D & Thomas J, 746 W Joel St., $200,000.

Lane, Scott A to Beem, Kevin & Teri & Seth, 450 S 24th St., $113,000.

Lewis-starostka Inc to Kiburz, Thomas & Sara, 341 S 88th St., $474,900.

Lin, Ziyu & Cui, Yongyi to Brockman, David & Julie, 3619 O’Sullivan Rd., $245,000.

Lincoln Property Group LLC to Halmaxem LLC, 4424 Briarpark Dr., $1,304,000.

Lincoln Property Group LLC to Halmaxem LLC, 4500 Briarpark Dr., $1,304,000.

Lincoln Property Group LLC to Halmaxem LLC, 4510 Briarpark Dr., $1,304,000.

Lincoln Property Group LLC to Halmaxem LLC, 4520 Briarpark Dr., $1,304,000.

Lincoln/lancaster County Habitat For Humanity Inc to Jock, Martha, 4826 Greenwood St., $216,000.

Live Well Designs LLC to Domgard, Cooper Lansdale, 5916 S 94th St., $375,000.

Lovrien, Richard W & Charlotte L to Olsbo, Mike A, 6815 X St., $160,000.

Matodol LLC to Ironwood Properties LLC, address unspecified, $1,052,333.

Matthes, Donna to Reich, Nancy, 141 W 4 St. (Malcolm), $115,000.

Mayo-Rejai, Rene G to Holscher, Sharon R, 7515 Sherman St., $295,000.

Mellon, Brian A & Sarah to Lund, Sean D & Adrianna N, 5610 S 68th St. Ct, $300,000.

Michalek Residential Construction LLC to Reed, Ivan & Carol, 1320 Hackberry St. (Bennet), $391,900.

Miller, Brian J & Kim M to Fitzgerald, Bradley & Julie, 5917 S 72nd St., $479,900.

Morgal, Charles Estate to J2 Investments LLC & Williams, Jamie & Brandy, 6434 Ballard Ave, $75,000.

Moser Family LLC to Moser, Briana M, 5330 Meredeth St., $215,000.

Nash, Martha G to Blake, William G & Barbara K, 7521 Exbury Rd., $535,000.

Nelson, Gaven Estate to Klingemann, Tyler & Emily, 1450 Garfield St., $155,000.

Nelson, Mary J & Scott C to Krenk Family Revocable Trust, 9810 Fairbury Ln, $485,000.

Novotny, Beth A to Branched Oak Investors LLC, 12180 W Agnew Rd. (Valparaiso), $612,638.

Parker, Brian to Balasubramanian, Ram & Subramanian, Leena, 9640 Topher Blvd, $647,500.

Pashulya, Vasil & Lys, Yekaterina to Wang, Jin Ren & Yu, Xinyan, 830 N 106th St., $750,000.

Philson, Steven J to Hinkley, Ron D & Toni Lynn & Mcgarvie, Kelli Jean, 3415 Starr St., $140,000.

Plessing, Delbert K & Valetta R Trust to Barrett, Benita, 5560 Enterprise Dr., $119,950.

Prai, Kurt D & Charlene May to Nix & Company Investments LLC, 5604 Dogwood Dr., $180,000.

Qnl LLC to L A Real Estate LLC, 2716 Starr St., $450,000.

Qnl LLC to L A Real Estate LLC, 2718 Starr St., $450,000.

R C Krueger Development Company to Hansen, Heidi K Living Trust, 9606 Dalton Dr., $168,900.

R C Krueger Development Company to Hansen, Heidi K Living Trust, 9620 S 79th St., $168,900.

R C Krueger Development Company to Timber Ridge Homes Inc, 9500 Dalton Dr., $96,950.

Rallis, John to Miller, Brian J & Kim M, 7510 Ponce Dr., $470,000.

Rangel, Kamerah to Larsen, Gary D & Thomas J, 746 W Joel St., $200,000.

Realty Works Development LLC to Kitzelman, Benjamin & Senstock, Jordyn, 2648 W B St., $285,000.

Reed Family Revocable Trust to Reynolds, Michael & Lisa, 160 Cottonwood St. (Bennet), $495,000.

Reid, Kristi K to Lade, Renae Ann & Burcham, Michael Gene Jr, 7700 Ali Dr., $399,000.

Remington Homes LLC to Wynn, Megan & Troy Jr, 11916 N 144th St. (Waverly), $382,870.

Richland Homes LLC to Dierking, Stephen M & Alicia L, 8723 S 82 St., $450,214.

Rimel, Richard L Jr to Ganz, Joel & Hillary, 7106 Phoenix Dr., $425,000.

Sampson, Jacob C & Mickey V to Pfeifer, Jonathan E & Danielle M, 500 W Chanceler Dr., $335,000.

Schmidt, Michael to Owens, Danny L, 3535 R St., $165,000.

Schneider Custom Homes Inc to Thach, Vey Vann & Mary Elizabeth, 7724 Isidore Dr., $506,032.

Schroeder, Carol A to Shield, Cory & Kathleen, 1864 W S St. (Unit #17), $192,500.

Schroer, Brandon W & Kelly D to Calamaco, Areli, 4617 Rockwood Ct, $424,000.

Shepard, Austin & Ashley to Rudloff, Travis & Brooke, 3200 NW 1st St., $179,500.

Shoosh LLC to Fitzgerald, Doraine Dee, 8331 Ryley Ln, $315,000.

Signature Development LLC to Avid Builders LLC, 2548 Milrose Branch Rd., $119,000.

Simon, Robert G Ii to O-ne Metro Holdings LLC, 2402 D St., $144,500.

Sinclair, Kylie N & Thomas R to Fuentes, Smerdis Efrain & Ilka J, 4130 Jacquelyn Dr., $263,000.

Sipp, Henry to Erskine, Haley & Adam, 3323 S 28th St., $330,000.

Smetter Custom Homes Inc to Osterloo, Diane, 2806 Sheila Ln, $309,999.

Stickler Enterprise LLC to Nguyen, Thu, 6303 S St., $190,000.

Sullivan, Robert Joseph & Vicki Gale Revocable Living Trust to Toddy, Lawrence D & Deborah K, 1320 Scenic Ln, $246,000.

Taher, Imran & Sindi, Heevy to Sugarhouse Properties LLC, 5311 London Rd., $225,000.

Tam Holdings LLC to Sells, Matt R & Alicia M, 1001 O St. (Unit #801), $429,900.

Thompson, Richard B & Jennifer A to 6430 Winding Ridge Cir. Revocable Trust, 6430 Winding Ridge Cir, $1,585,000.

Trainwrecks LLC to Stonybrook Homes Inc, 2830 Regent Pl, $44,000.

Trainwrecks LLC to Stonybrook Homes Inc, 2820 Regent Pl, $44,000.

Turner, Brandan to Maixner, Gary R Ii & Brenda K, 65 Apple St. (Bennet), $324,500.

Vakoc, Gregory W to Christensen, Colin, 2601 S 15th St., $245,000.

Vaneaton, Terry & Rita to Chadwick, Lisa Marie, 1370 S 37th St., $249,900.

Venema, David & Barbara to Vermaas & Sons LLC, address unspecified, $120,000.

Whitla, Lillian E & Bartels, Randall L to Franssen, Edward W & Trudy L, 5634 Harmony Ct, $279,000.

Wieseler, Amy A to Mk Builders Inc, 8864 Augusta Dr., $100,000.

Wieseler, Amy A to Mk Builders Inc, 8872 Augusta Dr., $100,000.

Willman, Paul to Roberts, Brad, 3773 A St., $210,000.

Wolf, Dexter & Patricia to Udokwu, Ikechukwu & Chinaza Janefrancess, 2343 NW 6th St., $234,900.

Wright, Michael Leon to Coulombe, Zachary Leland & Chealsea Noel, 5035 Walker Ave, $238,000.

Yazdgerdi, Behrouz & Aynechi, Aghdas to Hawk’s Headquarters LLC, 1150 N 83rd St., $182,700.

Zuspan, Ryan to Maixner, Gary R Ii & Brenda K, 65 Apple St. (Bennet), $324,500.

51 Holdings LLC to Henslee, Don & Julie, 6520 S 90th St., $165,000.

947 Terminal LLC to Owens, John & Julie, 947 O St. (Unit #605), $648,550.

Andersen, Janice F Estate to Onyido, Sylvia, 438 Adams St., $205,000.

Aspen Builders Inc to Don Johnson Homes Ii Inc, address unspecified, $73,950.

Aspen Builders Inc to CLM Homes LLC, address unspecified, $66,000.

Baber, Kelsey L to Trueblood, Melissa, 5331 W Vance Rd., $200,000.

Bailey, Mary M to Sovereign, Joshua, 241 G St., $134,000.

Ballue, Jonathan & Culbertson, Megan to Schaller, Taylor Alexis & Andrew James, 5300 S 50th St., $255,000.

Barthuly, Rosetta to Deshon, Sherry Lynn, 6818 Fairfax Ave, $215,000.

Becker, Jesse L to Bernabe, Angelina Bautista, 1236 Sumner St., $97,000.

Bowers, Carriann P to Gay, Todd & Paulsen, Kay, 2707 NW Columbine Dr., $310,900.

Boyes, Anthony Estate to Pinetop Homes LLC, 4221 S Gate Blvd, $264,000.

Brakeman, Sonya M to Dean, Sarah M, 4044 G St., $205,000.

Broad Brush LLC to Irons, Jack Lifetime Trust, 5043 Walker Ave, $125,000.

Buck, Thomas J to Williams Family Revocable Trust, 1444 Peach St., $365,000.

Budde, David V Irrevocable Trust to Priess, Barbara J, 5327 Cooper Ave, $163,800.

Buhr Homes Inc to Tritt, Matthew J & Laura C, 8833 Calamus River Rd., $531,326.

Chapman, Nicholas & Lauryn to Flinn, Erik C & O'donnell, Clare B, 921 Driftwood Dr., $269,900.

Christianson, Steven L & Kris K to Bueno, Diana, 724 W A St., $175,000.

City Of Lincoln to Delaney, Raymond P & Lacey M, address unspecified, $1,327.

City Of Lincoln to Bertram, Tim & Dee, address unspecified, $1,328.

City Of Lincoln to Dl Holdings Inc, address unspecified, $1,329.

City Of Lincoln to Scharton, Wesley & Kelsey, address unspecified, $1,328.

City Of Lincoln to Polivka, Jaret, address unspecified, $1,324.

City Of Lincoln to Olson, James L, address unspecified, $1,330.

City Of Lincoln to Dreiling, Julian & Shelia M, address unspecified, $1,332.

City Of Lincoln to Babl, Jeffrey P & Claire M, address unspecified, $1,363.

City Of Lincoln to Amory, Stephen, address unspecified, $1,361.

City Of Lincoln to Barnhart, Jennifer N & Randall W Jr, address unspecified, $1,353.

City Of Lincoln to Parker, Timothy Rasheed & Mindy Jo Worster, address unspecified, $1,349.

City Of Lincoln to Drake, Alan & Maureen, address unspecified, $1,336.

Crabb, Jacob C & Brynn to Harris, Joseph K & Qian, Qui Yan, 6921 NW 4th St., $500,000.

Craft, Donald R & Cynthia A to Joyce, Michael B & Jane T, 4911 S 69th St., $312,000.

Davey, Christopher Allen to Mangers, Ty, 3150 Mayflower Ave, $162,500.

Dillon, Michael J & Donna M to Foreman, Earl Cody & Melissa K, 8923 S 30th St., $455,000.

Drehs, Thomas Jr & Jacqueline to Taylor, Travis & Sunday, Jillian, 5506 NW 10th St., $292,500.

Duerk, Karl & Ryan to Fuehrer, Neil & Darcy, 9530 Thornwood Cir, $985,000.

Durham, Douglas W & Shana to Gray, Elizabeth Compton, 3910 Dunn Ave, $225,000.

Enderle, Jordan & Luenenborg, Emily to Enderle, Jordan M, 5201 N 25th St., $285,000.

Evans, Jordan Chase to Dove, Casey Marie & Kenneth John Scott, 4611 Madison Ave, $177,000.

Farquhar, Jerry L & Deborah to Koll Investment Properties LLC, 1221 S 22nd St., $263,000.

Freedom Investment Properties LLC to Sanchez-Aparicio, Alberto & Gichohi, Rosemary W, 3421 S 39th St., $340,000.

Gade, Paige Elizabeth to Johnson, Holli A, 7221 Oldpost Rd. #8, $189,000.

Gates-Johnson, Carolyn M to Landauer, Toni D, address unspecified, $158,000.

Gates-Johnson, Carolyn M to Landauer, Toni D, 5423 Enterprise Dr., $158,000.

George, Emma A Life Estate to Wheat, Josephine, 1038 S 2nd St., $127,000.

Gieseke, Charles A & Mary Lou to Mock Homes LLC, 648 N 26th St., $105,000.

Gilsdorf, Ellen L to Plihal, Dylan, 3245 Fair St., $147,800.

Good Guys Properties LLC to White, David, 1824 Hartley St., $180,000.

Hall, Ricco D to Boecker, Justin D & Black, Emma G, 1725 Euclid Ave, $168,000.

Hanway, Donald G Jr & Nadine K to Mo Dough LLC, 128 N 13th St. (Unit #1009), $350,000.

Hauer, Kylie Devon to Haffner, Douglas & Susanna, 2437 S 38th St., $269,000.

Hershberger, Holly to Kim, Vivian, 6917 Naples Dr., $240,000.

Hestermann, Edward L Estate to Hestermann, Brad E Sr & Christine, 17530 SW 44th St. (Martell), $270,000.

Hiatt, Steve & Wendy S to Kulm, Ashley J, 20 Vince Dr. (Bennet), $285,000.

Hintz, John E & Mary E to Bronnenkant, Eric & Pennino, Amanda, 2632 Washington St., $260,000.

Hoppes, Dianne M Trust to Element Homes LLC, 9114 Rattlesnake Rd., $392,266.

Hoppes, Morry M Trust to Element Homes LLC, 9114 Rattlesnake Rd., $392,266.

Hoyt, Michael D to Odvody, Pamella S & Gary N, 5430 Francis St., $97,500.

Hunt, Sharon S to Hb2 Alternative Holdings LLC, 2440 NW 4th St., $157,500.

Ironwood Properties LLC to Brian Erickson Construction Inc, address unspecified, $135,000.

Ironwood Properties LLC to Brian Erickson Construction Inc, address unspecified, $99,000.

Ironwood Properties LLC to Brian Erickson Construction Inc, address unspecified, $89,000.

Ironwood Properties LLC to Brian Erickson Construction Inc, address unspecified, $85,000.

Kile, Teresa & Jerry to Domant, Shelley S, 2519 W Timber Lake Dr., $235,000.

Knocke, Keith K & Joyce to Pro Line Properties LLC, 431 Mormon Trl, $130,000.

Kroeker & Gubser Development LLC to Catbear LLC, 2440 Production Dr. (Unit #16), $432,000.

Kroeker & Gubser Development LLC to Catbear LLC, 2440 Production Dr. (Unit #15), $432,000.

Lamb, Heath & Kali to Renning, Michelle, 3511 N 2nd St., $235,000.

Laswell, Richard L Jr & Sue E to Doll, Bruce A & Jennifer L, 6001 Dobsons Ct, $400,000.

Leiting, Mark J to Meyer, Heather & Daniel, 801 W Pioneers Blvd, $599,000.

Loos, Norma J Estate to Knocke, Keith & Joyce, 3001 S 51st St. Ct (Unit #456), $165,000.

Lostroh, Betty J Estate to Heldenbrand, Jessie, 545 Sumner St., $155,000.

Martin, Dennis Ray to Clough, Vivian, 5019 Walker Ave, $289,900.

Martin, Eric & Jennifer to Kinnaman, Bradley & Stephanie, 6911 Vine St., $182,500.

Maun, Betty Ann to Hayden, Robert W & Denise A, address unspecified, $97,500.

Maun, Betty Ann to Hayden, Robert W & Denise A, 5740 Enterprise Dr., $97,500.

McGerr, Leslie E Estate to Ninneman, Kurt & Renae, 6510 Mesaverde Dr., $370,000.

Midwest Home Designs LLC to Sexton, Ryan M & Nicole R, 3246 S 76th St., $429,000.

Mk Builders Inc to Dalke, Karen P Revocable Trust, The, 8881 Augusta Dr., $718,400.

Morgan, Benjamin & Kumpula, Jenny to Buehler, William, 7321 Yosemite Dr., $299,900.

Morrissey, William L Estate to Pinyan, Tucker & Russ, 2010 Manor Ct, $175,000.

Ncd-1 Inc to Venture Management LLC, 9669 Topher Blvd, $415,394.

New Traditions Home And Realty LLC D/B/A Hartland Homes to Nguyen, Quan & Anh, 1508 SW 28 St., $313,445.

Nguyen, Hung M to Brovold, Will & Fabietti, Marco & Samantha, 2420 P St., $235,000.

Nguyen, Nam & Ngan to Smith, Madison, 3515 Holly Blue Dr., $248,000.

Nyhoff, Darrell L & Carol J to O'Neel, Darci, 447 C St., $140,000.

Patterson, Amber L to G & R Investment Group LLC, 2144 S 13th St., $104,000.

Pinetop Homes LLC to Shriver, Marjorie G, 3448 Neerpark Dr., $209,000.

Pokorny, Alan J & Renee A to White, Zchodae & McCurley, Kirsten S, 112 W Saunders Ave, $185,000.

Ponce Properties LLC to Estela LLC, 8237 Ryley Ln, $300,000.

Potter, David & Connie Revocable Trust to Fagerberg, Lynda, 521 S 38th St., $167,500.

Prairie Home Builders Inc to Nelson, James & Susan, 6124 S 87th St., $361,434.

Price, Taylor to P Dayle LLC, 5724 Billings Ct, $265,000.

Revolution Properties LLC to Maranville Properties LLC, 1202 F St., $750,000.

Richland Homes LLC to Echternacht, Michael Lyle & Steinauer, Patricia Len, 8830 S 81st St., $432,771.

Rinaudo Rentals LLC to Fruit Valley Gutzwiler LLC, 2800 P St., $415,000.

Rybak Homes Inc to Rybak Construction Inc, 800 Middleton Ave, $71,000.

Rybak Homes Inc to Rybak Construction Inc, 808 Middleton Ave, $71,000.

Schaardt, Megan & Sudik, Dain to Trinzim LLC, 8710 Colby St., $312,500.

Schmidt, Tracy to Slechta, Jackson & Muchembled, Rupert, 1820 Otoe St., $275,000.

Schneider Custom Homes Inc to Weiner, Toby & Lindsay, 1410 W Big Sky Rd., $450,630.

Schwarz, Carolyn K to Malone, Jayne, 5110 Jade Ct, $300,000.

Shaw, Harold L to Shaw, Rhonda K, 1540 Benton St., $181,800.

Shtempel, Petro & Maryna to Christensen, Jesse, 330 Bridger Rd., $219,500.

Smith, Marjory L to Mcdermott, Steven M & Kubert, Kerry K, 5911 SW 98th St. (Denton), $810,000.

Spencer, Nathan A to Murphy, Patricia A & Carper, Martin V, 927 Santa Monica Ave, $208,000.

Spring, William C to Mclean Rentals LLC, 4930 S 65th St., $270,000.

Sunrise Estates Community Assn to Morgan Construction LLC, address unspecified, $282,000.

Taylor, Travis to F & G Properties LLC, 630 N 55th St., $190,000.

Tedco LLC to Kelly, Chace, 1120 Manatt St., $177,000.

Timber Ridge Homes Inc to Schack, Daniel E & Shelly M, 220 Kristi Ln (Hickman), $418,549.

Tlamka, Paul & Pam J to Sloniker, Douglas & Darling, Linda, 8515 Horizon Dr., $310,000.

Us Bank National Association to Cts Homes LLC, 2298 Sheldon St., $83,700.

Utsumi, Hitoshi Revocable Trust to Tgaatg LLC, 4007 S 37th St., $142,100.

Valenta, James J to Findlay, Charles B & Janine M, 3535 Mohawk St., $122,000.

Vaughn, William B to Good Guys Properties LLC, 1824 Hartley St., $156,500.

Watts, Jesse H & Jennifer K to Lewis, Chase & Ashley, 1230 Shadow Moss Ln, $435,000.

Weiner, Toby to Bryan, Megan, 5136 W Saint Paul Ave, $230,000.

Whitehead Oil Company to Le, Ryan & Tran, Samantha, 2900 NW 12th St., $775,000.

Whitehead Oil Company to Le, Ryan & Tran, Samantha, 2800 NW 12 St., $775,000.

Wilken, Cory to Dolan, Magdalena & Michael Perry, 3833 Ballard Ct, $230,000.

Willhelm, Joshua J & Megan A to Telles, Mark A & Becky, 2210 Devoe Dr., $355,000.

Wright, Victor H Jr & Barbara to Piccolo, Dominic & Emma, 3740 S 77th St., $310,000.