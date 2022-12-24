Real estate records, 12/25

Anderson, Darwin E & Linda S to Carlson, Daniel & Hammer, Kristina, 4650 La Salle St., $285,000.
Aspen Home Builders LLC to Carlson, Tyson & Ashley, 11934 N 144th St. (Waverly), $406,597.
Ayala, Miguel A & Rebecca K to Suesz, Samuel & Marisa, 2751 N 74th St., $325,000.
Barnes, Lance Paul to Freedom Mortgage Corporation, 9541 Burton St. (Cheney), $188,272.
Bauer, Ryan C to Howell, Jennifer & Martin, 3540 B St., $180,000.
Bolton, Kevin J & Brenda A to Dutton, Caleb & Le, Mai, 5216 W Thatcher Ln, $214,900.
Booth, Kevin P to Kleinschmit, Mathew L & Tracy J, 11300 Pioneers Blvd, $600,000.
Booth, Kevin P & Norma Jean to Kleinschmit, Mathew L & Tracy J, 11300 Pioneers Blvd, $600,000.
Borgialli, Carol to Canales, David & Linda, 7140 Culwells Ct, $295,000.
Bragg, Matthew & Schmitt, Charlene to Lockman, Neil & Robin, 13111 Cypress Pt, $300,000.
Buhr Rentals LLC to Mancuso, Anthony, 2827 Jane Ln, $277,000.
Carlson, Barbara J Estate to Wiebold, Sarah & Adam, 1912 Twin Ridge Rd., $220,000.
Cedar Woods Estates LLC to Kubik, Jeffrey & Trisha, 19700 S 54th St. (Hickman), $NaN.
Corkle, William J to Jlk Properties LLC, 6501 SW 12th St., $517,200.
Dawson, Regina Byers Family Trust to Van Den Wymelenberg, Kevin G & Kimberly A, 6939 Berrywood Ct, $500,000.
Dodds, Jesse Christopher & Aubrey Arceneaux to Sprague, Eric & Brown, Sara, 1223 S 88th St., $767,500.
Doty Incorporated to Ridge Pointe Investments LLC, 1233 S 25th St., $435,000.
Doyle, Christa & Brent to Schroeder, Aaron & Gern, Emily, 1762 Euclid Ave, $96,000.
Droptine Farms LLC to Egger, Karla L Revocable Trust, 10020 S 31 St. (Roca), $509,900.
Echternacht, Michael L to Haffner, Doug & Susanna, 2610 Woods Blvd, $253,000.