Real estate records, 12/18

Aspen Home Builders LLC to Myers, Shane A & Jill N, 3001 Bertram St. (Roca), $538,911.
Axe & Abe Builders LLC to Bushard, Erica C & Anthony J, 9510 Fairbury Ln, $499,996.
Ayotte, Mike to Atkinson, Ken & Chu, 7111 Lilee Ln, $412,000.
Barton, Steven S & Diane K to Kemp, Blakelee & Napoli, Amy, 5545 S 72nd St., $392,500.
Beck, Tom J & Teri L to Karpisek, Tyler & Schrock, Gabrielle, 3701 N 2nd St., $239,000.
Behrens, Ann to Shaffer, Amy L, 7711 Cherrywood Dr., $198,000.
Blow, Gregory L & Tara L to Le Moine, James M, 725 N 70th St., $182,000.
Blumenstock, Derek to Glazier, Chase & Delaney, 4825 Sherman St., $195,000.
Brack, William Kent to Graham8741 LLC, 833 W Leon Dr., $190,000.
Brant, Barbara J Revocable Trust to 916 Properties LLC, 6710 Benton St., $120,000.
Brian Erickson Construction Inc to Edwards, Matthew & Brooke, 2328 S 91st St., $679,287.
Bridwell, Edward E & Lavon E Living Trust to Blazek, James L & Darlene R, 5312 Marigold Ct, $250,000.
Brinkman, Casey L to Cf2pl3 LLC, 6745 Aylesworth Ave, $108,000.
Brown, Luke D & Preethy E to Bar Mm LLC, 516 Indian Rd., $224,000.
Bruning, Jon C Trustee to Dudley, Chance Trust, 2400 Ridgeline Dr., $3,500,000.
Bundy, Alyssa to Osborn Holding Company LLC, 1701 Pepper Ave, $83,050.
Burns, Brandon & Jana to Filbert, Amy, 5765 Holdrege St. (Unit #11), $158,000.
Cain, Ree E Estate to Cornhusker Homebuyers LLC, 4519 Baldwin Ave, $138,000.
Carstens, Jean M to Andreasen, Timothy J & Janel E, 5305 Ellendale Rd., $430,000.
Cassin, Diana & Horn, Philip to Young, Michael & Ashley, 9027 Trader Dr., $374,900.
Christie, Douglas & Sandra to Clark, Joel & Tori, 6631 Adams St., $188,000.
Cissna, Matthew & Vanessa to Silver Attic Properties LLC, 619 E Eldora Ln, $135,000.
Cockerill Family 2010 Trust to Morton, Zachary M & Kyla J, address unspecified, $1,138,843.
Cooley, Brad E & Tara L to O'Keefe, Michael M & Cindy L Revocable Living Trust, 6510 Cavvy Rd., $515,000.
Covarrubias, Israel & Claudia B to Sherwood, Shan & Victoria, 5600 L St., $218,000.
Cozy Lodge Revocable Trust, The to Weitzenkamp, Tristan & Tiffany, 4133 Randolph St., $192,000.
Crouse, Jarrod P & Janelle M to Haffner, Douglas & Susanna, 1945 S 44th St., $319,900.
Dalke Properties LLC to Byrd, Gail, 4906 Old Creek Rd., $285,000.
Dalke Properties LLC to Settje, Rose A, 9424 Forest Glen Dr., $278,900.
Dean, Jamie L & Ricky S to Cornhusker Homebuyers LLC, 2809 S 14th St., $170,000.
Deutsche Bank Trust Company Americas Trustee to Gonzalez, Layla, 945 F St., $80,050.
Dial-Salt Creek Lp to Salt Creek Apartments 2 Lp, 7350 Husker Cir, $166,500.
Doty Family LLC to Hiebner Properties LLC, 1710 Prospect St., $249,000.
Duffy, Walter & Rosalie to Bornman, Christopher & Katelin, 7615 S 81st St., $330,000.
Eden, Brian & Abigail to Krenke, Jared T & McEntarffer, Sarah A, 5440 Melrose Ave, $269,900.
Eggleston, Sherri to Holmberg, Adam & Billy, 103 Locust St. (Hickman), $145,000.
Everitt, Robert P & Karen L to Lankford, Derek & Jessica, 2841 Valley Stream Dr., $480,000.
Friesen, Corwin & Kurstin to Lichti, Mitchell & Amanda, 3811 Kilkee Rd., $1,290,000.
Gold, Jennett L to Sandoval, Sergio & Aracely, 19330 NW 86th Ct (Valparaiso), $465,000.
Grapevine Property Investments LLC to Friesen, Berdon & Lori, 2011 N Cotner Blvd, $238,000.
Greever, Arlene Y to Albright, Jason & Maria, 3120 Onyx Ct, $265,000.
Guardian Property Services LLC to Pudwill, Mark, 2012 Greenbriar Ln, $315,000.
Hall, Jason T to Schieke, Greg A & Mary L, 8260 Wemsha St., $368,000.
Hargitt Rentals LLC to Jurgens, Cameron, 7711 Aero Dr., $449,950.
Heusinkvelt, Oren L & Genevieve E to Dmw & Sons Land & Cattle LLC, 22473 SW 14th St. (Hallam), $650,420.
Hill, Gary Revocable Trust to Kroeker, Larry R Sr, 2836 Porter Ridge Rd., $237,000.
Ho, Hoang Xuan Nguyen to Soulliere, Susan & William, 3901 N 9th St., $232,500.
Holley, Michael E to Severson, Steven D, 3735 S 18th St., $215,000.
Horky, Kimberlee D to Five Bars LLC, 1137 S 8th St., $142,000.
Hughes, Daniel J to Farahbod, Nader & Katherine A, 1300 G St. (Unit #102w), $170,000.
Hughes, Josephine L to Farahbod, Nader & Katherine A, 1300 G St. (Unit #102w), $170,000.
Ironwood Properties LLC to Walker, James & Porter, Linda, 9311 Calamus River Cir, $149,000.
Irwin, Sandra K to The Home Heroes LLC, 1845 S 27th St., $38,000.
J & A Homes LLC to Betz, Craig E & Kaitlyn J, 9514 Estela Ave, $508,100.
Kajkl LLC to White Brick Properties LLC, 945 S 38th St., $275,000.
Kajkl LLC to Steinmetz, Kevin J & Coil, Stacey A, 635 N 58th St., $240,000.
Knd Investments LLC to Ryan, Logan & Maria, 4501 S 45th St., $213,500.
Konwinski, Kenneth E & Diane M to Schweitzer, Kerri Lynn & Murray, James Ray, 2520 Shaunte Ct, $360,000.
Kroeker & Gubser Development LLC to Redhill LLC, 2430 Production Dr. (Unit #7), $448,000.
Kroeker & Gubser Development LLC to Redhill LLC, 2430 Production Dr. (Unit #6), $448,000.
Kroeker & Gubser Development LLC to Kroeker, Douglas G & Kathy M, 2430 Production Dr. (Unit #5), $448,000.
Kroeker & Gubser Development LLC to Kroeker, Douglas G & Kathy M, 2430 Production Dr. (Unit #1), $448,000.
Kroeker, Larry R Sr to Montgomery, Laura, 5852 Locust St., $280,000.
Langdon, Vicki R to Courtright Family Revocable Trust, 4700 Bair Ave, $3,150,000.
Larson, James Weston & Hetrick, Pamela Ann to Dahlman, Rick & Renae, 5204 S St., $127,000.
Linke, Berdine Estate to Linke, Jay W, 3925 N 44th St., $235,900.
Live Well Designs LLC to Davis, Donald M, 9143 Hillcrest Trl, $545,400.
Lostroh, Mark A & Fuller, Ashton L to Khalaf, Rasmia, 5757 N 19th St., $304,900.
Lowrey, Sony L Estate to Sampson, Barbara L, 6715 S 57th St., $270,000.
Manriquez, Josue Salvador Lopez & Lopez, Breanna to Homemade Holdings LLC, 8341 Russwood Ct, $204,021.
Marshalek, Dylon J to Carlson, Sean, 1751 N 63rd St., $240,000.
Matson-Mangrum LLC to Toucan Asset Management LLC, 2301 S 48th St., $275,000.
Mu, Pehwah & Moo, Saw H to Htoo, August & Hser, Kaw, 625 Washington St., $175,000.
Myers, Shane A & Jill N to Kohl, Collin & Hannah, 800 Mary Ct, $309,900.
Mykekay LLC to Adee, Arkan, 4230 Mason Dr., $243,500.
Neico L L C to Wilk Properties LLC, 2845 S 70th St., $1,600,000.
Nelson, Jeffrey & Waldecker, Michelle to Hoppe, Jana L, 5705 NW 10th St., $195,000.
Nerud, Alan to Stellar Investments LLC, 4231 N 11th St., $130,000.
Nguyen, Andy & Rachel to Lamb, Brandon Heath & Kali Mae, 1517 La Plata Dr., $395,000.
Nguyen, Vince & Truc to Simonsen, Sophie, 1651 Van Dorn St., $205,000.
Oakview Builders Inc to Ho, Hoang X & Bui, Trang T, 837 N 105th St., $585,281.
Opp, Karla K to Groebner, Benjamin & Blair, 2651 SW 14th St., $285,000.
Patterson, John F & Denise L to Parks, Brennan, 2411 S 8th St., $160,000.
Pitcock, Michael & Nelson-pitcock, Jennifer to Frohner, Bret Hung & Nguyen, Thi Kim Ngan, 1224 N 100th St., $495,000.
Potthoff, Anthony D & McKenzie K to Merritt, Stephanie Lynn, 3168 Puritan Ave, $349,900.
Prairie Home Builders Inc to Gadtke, David W Revocable Trust, 6130 S 87th St., $361,434.
Quinn, Chelsey to Thomas, Thomas J & Gerri L, 6116 Maple View Dr., $265,900.
Quirk, Theresa S to Goings, Kristina & Brett, 615 W Burt Dr., $289,900.
Real Growth LLC to Spearhead Investments LLC, 2300 S 35th St., $142,000.
Real Growth LLC to New Era Real Estate LLC, 5454 Ervin St., $160,000.
Reid, Craig S to Deol, Harbans S Trust Of 2022, 9110 Merryvale Dr., $400,000.
Richmond Hill Homes Inc to Danekas, Ryan J & Tasha J, 105 Switchgrass Ln (Bennet), $530,000.
Rilling, Neil & Mary A to Johanns, Michael O & Stephanie A, 860 Elmwood Ave, $190,000.
Ruhe, Steven E to New Era Real Estate LLC, 5454 Ervin St., $160,000.
Rybak Homes Inc to Rybak, Victor A D/B/A Simply Home Builders, 1002 Middleton Ave, $79,000.
S & H Luo LLC to Yc Investment LLC, 8500 Andermatt Dr., $1,650,000.
Santin, Logan M to Sigman, Christopher, 2616 NW Chambers Dr., $211,000.
Scheer, James D & Kristi J to Briese, Tom D & Joan A, 1300 G St. (Unit #301e), $185,000.
Schieke, Greg A & Mary L to Ayotte, Mike, 250 Orchard Pl (Hickman), $360,000.
Schneider Custom Homes Inc to Eden, Brian & Abby, 825 W Santa Clara St., $442,938.
Schwarting, Lyle G & Norma R to Klein, Debra K & Bryan L, 4717 S 72nd St., $379,500.
Sheehan, Will L Estate to Vlr Properties LLC, 3848 Dudley St., $149,000.
Smetter Custom Homes Inc to Rohner, Gary & Geralyn, 2941 Sheila Ln, $370,044.
Smetter Custom Homes Inc to Liibbe, Kay D, 2935 Sheila Ln, $319,999.
Sneed, Caleb M to Peters, Brittany M, 4000 S 56th St. (Unit #369a), $131,000.
Snyder Family Trust to Mrsny, Anthony & Candace, 9200 N 148th St. (Waverly), $600,000.
Speth, Carol Ann to Enriquez, Joel, 2900 Clinton St., $190,000.
Srs Inc to Ave. 6113 LLC, 6113 Havelock Ave, $265,000.
Stonybrook Homes Inc to Harrison, Alexander & Kimberly Marie, 2701 Regent Pl, $384,538.
Storm, Marian M Life Estate to Edelen, Glenn & Virshellie, 6420 Hartley St., $150,000.
Stumpf, Bettynelle Estate to Culver, John Charles Sr, 2883 Porter Ridge Rd., $292,000.
Svoboda, Matthew J & Shana Jo to Smith, Stephen & Nichole, 1055 Cottonwood St. (Bennet), $385,000.
Thomas, Patrick K & Iburg, Kellie A to Iburg, Kellie & Larry, 1657 S Cotner Blvd, $260,000.
Titan Investments LLC to Hanna, Gail A, 14340 Heywood St. (Waverly), $198,000.
Tompkins, Sherri L to Clyne, Rebecca, 1134 Rockhurst Dr., $226,000.
Tritt, Matthew J & Laura C to Blumenstock, Derek & Montoya, Kimberly, 3501 Pela Verde Cir, $365,000.
Turco, Michael J & Cindy A to Bredenkamp, Troy & Karol, 7125 Shamrock Rd., $355,000.
Vagts, Lavina Estate to Lindas' Retirement LLC, 9505 W Denton Rd. (Denton), $675,500.
Victor Rybak D/B/A Simply Home Builders to Ham Family Trust, 9424 Estela Ave, $520,000.
Wahlqvist, Petra R to Steele, Jacob & Bogatz, Kolby, 2620 Everett St., $203,500.
Welton, T Scott & Ronda L to Gleason, Logan & Hannah, 4839 High St., $245,000.
Wilson, Brad L & Tilley, Michele J Charitable Trust to Wishart, Anna Disbrow & Coleman, Joseph Ross, 1314 O St. (Unit #401), $460,000.
Yarbrough, Eddie Ii to Captain B Enterprises LLC, 3502 W St., $300,000.
Young, Melinda J Revocable Trust to Wieber, Ryan S & Molly A, 6740 Wildrye Rd., $460,000.
Young, Michael & Ashley to Rieck, Jayvion & Jalijah, 3219 N 63rd St., $197,000.
Zoz, Kelly A Revocable Trust to Gille Properties LLC, 3737 Calvert St., $675,000.
Zuerlein, Dale G & Teresa J to Nelson, Jeffrey R & Michelle L, 7631 Ali Dr., $300,000.
2540 Marilynn Ave Trust to Mcmanaman, Meredith Jean, 2540 Marilynn Ave, $260,000.
Agena, Randy to Vrb Exchange LLC, 17600 N 3 St. (Davey), $325,000.
Akab Properties LLC to Champoux, Nicholas & Haley, 2103 NW 55th St., $237,500.
Anderson, Darwin E & Linda S to Carlson, Daniel & Hammer, Kristina, 4650 La Salle St., $285,000.
Aspen Home Builders LLC to Carlson, Tyson & Ashley, 11934 N 144th St. (Waverly), $406,597.
Ayala, Miguel A & Rebecca K to Suesz, Samuel & Marisa, 2751 N 74th St., $325,000.
Barnes, Lance Paul to Freedom Mortgage Corporation, 9541 Burton St. (Cheney), $188,272.
Bauer, Ryan C to Howell, Jennifer & Martin, 3540 B St., $180,000.
Bolton, Kevin J & Brenda A to Dutton, Caleb & Le, Mai, 5216 W Thatcher Ln, $214,900.
Booth, Kevin P to Kleinschmit, Mathew L & Tracy J, 11300 Pioneers Blvd, $600,000.
Booth, Kevin P & Norma Jean to Kleinschmit, Mathew L & Tracy J, 11300 Pioneers Blvd, $600,000.
Borgialli, Carol to Canales, David & Linda, 7140 Culwells Ct, $295,000.
Bragg, Matthew & Schmitt, Charlene to Lockman, Neil & Robin, 13111 Cypress Pt, $300,000.
Buhr Rentals LLC to Mancuso, Anthony, 2827 Jane Ln, $277,000.
Carlson, Barbara J Estate to Wiebold, Sarah & Adam, 1912 Twin Ridge Rd., $220,000.
Cedar Woods Estates LLC to Kubik, Jeffrey & Trisha, 19700 S 54th St. (Hickman), $NaN.
Corkle, William J to Jlk Properties LLC, 6501 SW 12th St., $517,200.
Dawson, Regina Byers Family Trust to Van Den Wymelenberg, Kevin G & Kimberly A, 6939 Berrywood Ct, $500,000.
Dodds, Jesse Christopher & Aubrey Arceneaux to Sprague, Eric & Brown, Sara, 1223 S 88th St., $767,500.
Doty Incorporated to Ridge Pointe Investments LLC, 1233 S 25th St., $435,000.
Doyle, Christa & Brent to Schroeder, Aaron & Gern, Emily, 1762 Euclid Ave, $96,000.
Droptine Farms LLC to Egger, Karla L Revocable Trust, 10020 S 31 St. (Roca), $509,900.
Echternacht, Michael L to Haffner, Doug & Susanna, 2610 Woods Blvd, $253,000.
Ekeler, Lawrence E & Virginia M to Zamora, Carmelita & Anguiano, Rafael Zamora, 2401 SW 23rd St., $390,000.
Ekstrum, Joshua W to Rhbrrei LLC, 2221 S 48th St., $116,000.
Erdman, Shannon L to Phillips, Daryl & Michele, 1241 W Garfield St., $311,400.
Estudillo Rentals LLC to Radke, Alyssa & Eubanks, Coty, 210 NW 13th St., $215,000.
Ferguson, Neil A Jr & Sara Jane to Village Capital & Investment LLC, 21200 S 134th St. (Panama), $250,469.
Futuro Investments LLC to Kudlacek, Emily R & Hadfield, Gage D, 5210 Adams St., $181,000.
Fyffe, Greta to Schafer, Dennis P, 9039 Medinah Dr., $428,500.
Golden, Ben to Lnk Properties LLC, 833 Charleston St., $127,500.
Gross, Jack K Estate to 748 LLC, 4011 N 8th St., $251,500.
Guthery, Diane to Dolton, Mark D & Megan M, 6425 Ponderosa Dr., $535,000.
Hagan, Lynn D & Justina R to Malina, Eric Glenn & Elizabeth Luetta, address unspecified, $230,000.
Harms, Dana M to Choices Inc, 1337 S 49th St., $180,000.
Hogan, Sharon E to Maurer, Janet E, address unspecified, $152,500.
Hogan, Sharon E to Maurer, Janet E, 5409 Enterprise Dr., $152,500.
Home Heroes Llc, The to L & L Investments LLC, 1014 Knox St., $125,000.
Ironwood Properties LLC to Luber, Christopher J & Weymuth, Brandi N, address unspecified, $135,000.
ITM LLC to Reifschneider, Renae, 5224 W Benton St., $165,000.
Jensen, Julie to Jeppson, Nyla, 3001 S 51 St. Ct (Unit #307), $140,000.
Johnson, Gregory R to Isley, Cairo T, 1501 W Lander Dr., $245,000.
Kajkl LLC to Stone Fin Properties LLC, 5642 S 38th St., $365,000.
Kasper, Patricia M & Steven L to Maas, Tyler & Sandra, 2634 SW 15th St., $262,000.
Kissack, Norma to Turco, Michael J & Cindy A, 3420 S Hope Ct, $377,000.
Klingenberg, Austin R & Angela N to Hachiya, Cory & Alyssa, 1301 Ridge Rd. (Hickman), $434,869.
Koll Investment Properties LLC to Jro Capital Inc, 1212 E St., $400,000.
Koontz, Daniel C to Hill, Jereme, 8030 Bellagio Dr., $390,000.
Krenk Revocable Trust to Dorenbach, Amy L & Brandon J, 1500 Xavier Cir, $384,900.
Kubicek, Delores E to Pushcar, Margaret Anne Revocable Trust, 5905 Pine Ridge Rd. (Unit #6), $160,000.
L A Real Estate LLC to Momepa Properties LLC, 2246 Sheldon St., $525,000.
Le, Quang D & Nguyen, Ngoc Phuong to Le, Thu Thuy, 3101 NW 1st St., $73,000.
Legends Venture LLC to Legacy Homes Omaha LLC, 7201 N 9th St., $65,500.
Lincoln Federal Bancorp Inc to Silver Creek Investments LLC, 9827 Keystone Dr., $360,000.
Lincoln Federal Bancorp Inc to Silver Creek Investments LLC, 9823 Keystone Dr., $360,000.
Lincoln Federal Bancorp Inc to Silver Creek Investments LLC, 9819 Keystone Dr., $360,000.
Lincoln Federal Bancorp Inc to Silver Creek Investments LLC, 9815 Keystone Dr., $360,000.
Lincoln Federal Bancorp Inc to Silver Creek Investments LLC, 9807 Keystone Dr., $360,000.
Lincoln Federal Bancorp Inc to Silver Creek Investments LLC, 9801 Keystone Dr., $360,000.
Longwell, Victoria L to Glasgow, Jasmine M, 3267 D St., $115,950.
Mattison, Robert & Karen to O'connor, Virginia Coy, 5934 Billings Dr., $329,900.
Matuszeski, Robert L Trust to Smith, Russel L & Theresa M, address unspecified, $1,450,000.
Matuszeski, Robert L Trust to Smith, Russel L & Theresa M, 20900 N 1st St. (Raymond), $1,450,000.
McCutcheon, Cody to Captain B Enterprises LLC, 1820 A St., $300,000.
McLaughlin, Ina to Nguyen, Phong T & Vo, Virginia T, 9201 Wildfire Rd., $860,000.
McLaughlin, John P to Nguyen, Phong T & Vo, Virginia T, 9201 Wildfire Rd., $860,000.
Mesecher, Carl M to Grid Holdings LLC, 5832 Pawnee St., $195,000.
Mrsny, Anthony & Candace to Johnson, Lonnie R & Denise K, 15211 Bradford Ln (Waverly), $550,000.
Muhr, Glenn A & Lori J to Baack, Brian E, 6131 NW 5th St., $245,000.
Murray Custom Homes LLC to Rief, Jaren P & Amy N, 5900 SW 8th St., $504,168.
N Style Properties LLC to Witcher, Coridan & Kaycie, 3515 Van Dorn St., $185,000.
Nelsen, Duane R & Laura L to Wallinger, Cody & Lily, 1440 Janssen Dr., $312,000.
Nelson, Sharon M to Carlson, Brian K & Alicia A, 6500 Bradley Ave, $201,251.
Nguyen, Phong T & Vo, Virginia T to Sultani, Ahmad H, 2541 Southview Cir, $885,000.
Nguyen, Quang & Phan, Lien to Janda, Tyler J & Rea, Harmony F, 3609 S 77th St., $399,000.
Olson, Ronnie S & Brenda S to Lopez, Haley M Pena & Hogue, Matthew, 6425 Logan Ave, $145,000.
Oncenter Construction Inc to Mcneese, Shane & Rebecca, 7246 N 49th St., $404,574.
Optimum Maintenance LLC to O'toole, Martin, 3424 Somerset Ave, $217,500.
Pearson, Lincoln to Santee, Adam & Sommer, Jaycee, 810 S 70th St., $230,000.
Pearson, Megan to Santee, Adam & Sommer, Jaycee, 810 S 70th St., $230,000.
Porter, Lori & Mitchell to Rogers, Christopher & Miranda, 1225 W Lander Dr., $480,000.
Prairie Home Builders Inc to Harms, Marvin & Barbara, 3146 Marston Ln (Roca), $643,133.
Quick, Derek to Dblw LLC, 5830 Tangeman Ter, $63,000.
Ramold, Ed to Sdao, Michael & Sarah, 2430 Wilderness Ridge Dr., $649,000.
Reida, Bonnie M to Groth, Abigail J L & Justin T, 2940 Georgian Ct, $462,502.
Reiser, Alfred L & Nancy J to Yoakum, Patrick, 4200 Adams St., $120,000.
Rezac, Nick P to Ahlm, Jeffry, 4320 F St., $220,000.
Ritter, Jason R to Mendoza, Jena, 1866 NW Faesy Pl, $315,000.
Roberts, James & Angie to Roberts, Blayne J, 6900 Fremont St., $150,000.
Rokeby Holdings Ltd & Southview Inc to Rokeby Holdings Ltd, address unspecified, $8,000.
Safe Harbour Eat-xxvii LLC to Summit Management Group LLC, 1007 S 16th St., $225,000.
Schlake, Jordan & Trisha N to Woodbury, Michelle, 1001 N 81st St., $341,000.
Schulz, Joyce to Svoboda, Jonathan D G & Bethany R, 2200 Independence Dr., $239,900.
Skold 4 LLC to Wadhams, Chris & Judy, 4840 Cleveland Ave, $855,000.
Smetter Custom Homes Inc to Iliff Family Trust, 2929 Sheila Ln, $369,999.
Smith, Patricia E to 748 LLC, 3154 Apple St., $110,000.
Smith, Paul E to 748 LLC, 3154 Apple St., $110,000.
Sprague, Eric R to Wittgren, Adam L & Sara E, 5811 S 72nd St., $450,000.
Stephen, Marla M to Hightower, Jared Lester & Deanna, 1204 SW 24th St., $255,000.
Sterns, Yvonne N to Jtr Development LLC, 350 Madison St. (Bennet), $121,000.
Struve, Lorrie L & Patrick L to Wolfe, Rachel M, 6030 Franklin St., $233,000.
Sultani, Ahmad H to I-rent LLC, 1586 Prairie Ln, $345,000.
Swenson, John & Sheri to Brousek, Cody & Katie, 8231 S 17th St., $289,900.
Tekolste Investments LLC to Tekolste, Rodney R & Mary Jean, 9470 Firth Rd. (Firth), $60,000.
Thieman & Kettelhut Enterprises LLC to Herrington, George N, 2210 Surfside Dr., $227,500.
Thieman & Kettelhut Enterprises LLC to Wicked Properties LLC, 2226 Surfside Dr., $227,500.
Thieman & Kettelhut Enterprises LLC to Wicked Properties LLC, 2161 Surfside Dr., $227,500.
Tripp, Jeremiah & Sheena to Basee, Fareed, 6720 N 15th St., $280,400.
Wagner, Sherril A to Maly Investments LLC, 3440 Anaheim Dr., $110,000.
Warner, Diana H Living Trust to Kamerzell, Mark A & Joan E, 720 Hazelwood Dr., $420,000.
Warrick, Shannon L to Hagemeyer, Carol Mae, 560 Garden St. (Bennet), $129,000.
Weichel, Cole & Wilger, Kaelynn to Winter, Luke W & Alexis N, 13630 Kenilworth St. (Waverly), $262,000.
White, Mark W & Valerie F to Hanson, Paul R, 1970 Park Ave, $185,000.
Wilken, Joshua A & Jauregui, Rosa E to Maser, Miranda M & Duitsman, James A, 4461 W Milton Rd., $260,000.
Williams, Rebecca to Waltke, James & Diane, address unspecified, $550,000.
Williams, Rebecca to Waltke, James & Diane, 16150 Wittstruck Rd. (Bennet), $550,000.
Witter, James R to Homemade Holdings LLC, 1940 NW 49th St., $129,500.
Wyant, Jack L & Yardley, Lora to Schrader Properties LLC, 2200 A St., $150,000.