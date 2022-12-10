Real estate records, 12/11

City Of Lincoln to Dreiling, Julian & Shelia M, address unspecified, $1,332.
City Of Lincoln to Babl, Jeffrey P & Claire M, address unspecified, $1,363.
City Of Lincoln to Amory, Stephen, address unspecified, $1,361.
City Of Lincoln to Barnhart, Jennifer N & Randall W Jr, address unspecified, $1,353.
City Of Lincoln to Parker, Timothy Rasheed & Mindy Jo Worster, address unspecified, $1,349.
City Of Lincoln to Drake, Alan & Maureen, address unspecified, $1,336.
Crabb, Jacob C & Brynn to Harris, Joseph K & Qian, Qui Yan, 6921 NW 4th St., $500,000.
Craft, Donald R & Cynthia A to Joyce, Michael B & Jane T, 4911 S 69th St., $312,000.
Davey, Christopher Allen to Mangers, Ty, 3150 Mayflower Ave, $162,500.
Dillon, Michael J & Donna M to Foreman, Earl Cody & Melissa K, 8923 S 30th St., $455,000.
Drehs, Thomas Jr & Jacqueline to Taylor, Travis & Sunday, Jillian, 5506 NW 10th St., $292,500.
Duerk, Karl & Ryan to Fuehrer, Neil & Darcy, 9530 Thornwood Cir, $985,000.
Durham, Douglas W & Shana to Gray, Elizabeth Compton, 3910 Dunn Ave, $225,000.
Enderle, Jordan & Luenenborg, Emily to Enderle, Jordan M, 5201 N 25th St., $285,000.
Evans, Jordan Chase to Dove, Casey Marie & Kenneth John Scott, 4611 Madison Ave, $177,000.
Farquhar, Jerry L & Deborah to Koll Investment Properties LLC, 1221 S 22nd St., $263,000.
Freedom Investment Properties LLC to Sanchez-Aparicio, Alberto & Gichohi, Rosemary W, 3421 S 39th St., $340,000.
Gade, Paige Elizabeth to Johnson, Holli A, 7221 Oldpost Rd. #8, $189,000.
Gates-Johnson, Carolyn M to Landauer, Toni D, 5423 Enterprise Dr., $158,000.
George, Emma A Life Estate to Wheat, Josephine, 1038 S 2nd St., $127,000.
Gieseke, Charles A & Mary Lou to Mock Homes LLC, 648 N 26th St., $105,000.
Gilsdorf, Ellen L to Plihal, Dylan, 3245 Fair St., $147,800.
Good Guys Properties LLC to White, David, 1824 Hartley St., $180,000.
Hall, Ricco D to Boecker, Justin D & Black, Emma G, 1725 Euclid Ave, $168,000.
Hanway, Donald G Jr & Nadine K to Mo Dough LLC, 128 N 13th St. (Unit #1009), $350,000.
Hauer, Kylie Devon to Haffner, Douglas & Susanna, 2437 S 38th St., $269,000.
Hershberger, Holly to Kim, Vivian, 6917 Naples Dr., $240,000.
Hestermann, Edward L Estate to Hestermann, Brad E Sr & Christine, 17530 SW 44th St. (Martell), $270,000.
Hiatt, Steve & Wendy S to Kulm, Ashley J, 20 Vince Dr. (Bennet), $285,000.
Hintz, John E & Mary E to Bronnenkant, Eric & Pennino, Amanda, 2632 Washington St., $260,000.
Hoppes, Morry M Trust to Element Homes LLC, 9114 Rattlesnake Rd., $392,266.
Hoyt, Michael D to Odvody, Pamella S & Gary N, 5430 Francis St., $97,500.
Hunt, Sharon S to Hb2 Alternative Holdings LLC, 2440 NW 4th St., $157,500.
Kile, Teresa & Jerry to Domant, Shelley S, 2519 W Timber Lake Dr., $235,000.
Knocke, Keith K & Joyce to Pro Line Properties LLC, 431 Mormon Trl, $130,000.
Kroeker & Gubser Development LLC to Catbear LLC, 2440 Production Dr. (Unit #15), $432,000.
Lamb, Heath & Kali to Renning, Michelle, 3511 N 2nd St., $235,000.
Laswell, Richard L Jr & Sue E to Doll, Bruce A & Jennifer L, 6001 Dobsons Ct, $400,000.
Leiting, Mark J to Meyer, Heather & Daniel, 801 W Pioneers Blvd, $599,000.
Loos, Norma J Estate to Knocke, Keith & Joyce, 3001 S 51st St. Ct (Unit #456), $165,000.
Lostroh, Betty J Estate to Heldenbrand, Jessie, 545 Sumner St., $155,000.
Martin, Dennis Ray to Clough, Vivian, 5019 Walker Ave, $289,900.
Martin, Eric & Jennifer to Kinnaman, Bradley & Stephanie, 6911 Vine St., $182,500.
Maun, Betty Ann to Hayden, Robert W & Denise A, 5740 Enterprise Dr., $97,500.
McGerr, Leslie E Estate to Ninneman, Kurt & Renae, 6510 Mesaverde Dr., $370,000.
Midwest Home Designs LLC to Sexton, Ryan M & Nicole R, 3246 S 76th St., $429,000.
Mk Builders Inc to Dalke, Karen P Revocable Trust, The, 8881 Augusta Dr., $718,400.
Morgan, Benjamin & Kumpula, Jenny to Buehler, William, 7321 Yosemite Dr., $299,900.
Morrissey, William L Estate to Pinyan, Tucker & Russ, 2010 Manor Ct, $175,000.
Ncd-1 Inc to Venture Management LLC, 9669 Topher Blvd, $415,394.
New Traditions Home And Realty LLC D/B/A Hartland Homes to Nguyen, Quan & Anh, 1508 SW 28 St., $313,445.
Nguyen, Hung M to Brovold, Will & Fabietti, Marco & Samantha, 2420 P St., $235,000.
Nguyen, Nam & Ngan to Smith, Madison, 3515 Holly Blue Dr., $248,000.
Nyhoff, Darrell L & Carol J to O'Neel, Darci, 447 C St., $140,000.
Patterson, Amber L to G & R Investment Group LLC, 2144 S 13th St., $104,000.
Pinetop Homes LLC to Shriver, Marjorie G, 3448 Neerpark Dr., $209,000.
Pokorny, Alan J & Renee A to White, Zchodae & McCurley, Kirsten S, 112 W Saunders Ave, $185,000.
Ponce Properties LLC to Estela LLC, 8237 Ryley Ln, $300,000.
Potter, David & Connie Revocable Trust to Fagerberg, Lynda, 521 S 38th St., $167,500.
Prairie Home Builders Inc to Nelson, James & Susan, 6124 S 87th St., $361,434.
Price, Taylor to P Dayle LLC, 5724 Billings Ct, $265,000.
Revolution Properties LLC to Maranville Properties LLC, 1202 F St., $750,000.
Richland Homes LLC to Echternacht, Michael Lyle & Steinauer, Patricia Len, 8830 S 81st St., $432,771.
Rinaudo Rentals LLC to Fruit Valley Gutzwiler LLC, 2800 P St., $415,000.
Rybak Homes Inc to Rybak Construction Inc, 808 Middleton Ave, $71,000.
Schaardt, Megan & Sudik, Dain to Trinzim LLC, 8710 Colby St., $312,500.
Schmidt, Tracy to Slechta, Jackson & Muchembled, Rupert, 1820 Otoe St., $275,000.
Schneider Custom Homes Inc to Weiner, Toby & Lindsay, 1410 W Big Sky Rd., $450,630.
Schwarz, Carolyn K to Malone, Jayne, 5110 Jade Ct, $300,000.
Shaw, Harold L to Shaw, Rhonda K, 1540 Benton St., $181,800.
Shtempel, Petro & Maryna to Christensen, Jesse, 330 Bridger Rd., $219,500.
Smith, Marjory L to Mcdermott, Steven M & Kubert, Kerry K, 5911 SW 98th St. (Denton), $810,000.
Spencer, Nathan A to Murphy, Patricia A & Carper, Martin V, 927 Santa Monica Ave, $208,000.
Spring, William C to Mclean Rentals LLC, 4930 S 65th St., $270,000.
Sunrise Estates Community Assn to Morgan Construction LLC, address unspecified, $282,000.
Taylor, Travis to F & G Properties LLC, 630 N 55th St., $190,000.
Tedco LLC to Kelly, Chace, 1120 Manatt St., $177,000.
Timber Ridge Homes Inc to Schack, Daniel E & Shelly M, 220 Kristi Ln (Hickman), $418,549.
Tlamka, Paul & Pam J to Sloniker, Douglas & Darling, Linda, 8515 Horizon Dr., $310,000.
Us Bank National Association to Cts Homes LLC, 2298 Sheldon St., $83,700.
Utsumi, Hitoshi Revocable Trust to Tgaatg LLC, 4007 S 37th St., $142,100.
Valenta, James J to Findlay, Charles B & Janine M, 3535 Mohawk St., $122,000.
Vaughn, William B to Good Guys Properties LLC, 1824 Hartley St., $156,500.
Watts, Jesse H & Jennifer K to Lewis, Chase & Ashley, 1230 Shadow Moss Ln, $435,000.
Weiner, Toby to Bryan, Megan, 5136 W Saint Paul Ave, $230,000.
Whitehead Oil Company to Le, Ryan & Tran, Samantha, 2800 NW 12 St., $775,000.
Wilken, Cory to Dolan, Magdalena & Michael Perry, 3833 Ballard Ct, $230,000.
Willhelm, Joshua J & Megan A to Telles, Mark A & Becky, 2210 Devoe Dr., $355,000.
Wright, Victor H Jr & Barbara to Piccolo, Dominic & Emma, 3740 S 77th St., $310,000.
4d Investments LLC to Sierra Holdings LLC, 3301 O St., $1,000,000.
Ag Mens Club The to Ag Men LLC, 3248 Starr St., $350,000.
Andersen, Russell V & Judy K to Dunn, Kenneth, 8210 Prescott Ave, $342,000.
Anderson, Millie A to Kohtz, Justine & Elizabeth, 1732 Ryons St., $184,500.