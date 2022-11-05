Real estate records, 11/6

Safe Harbour Eat-xliv LLC to Steinhausen, Matthew M & Kim R, 6615 Sundance Dr., $390,000.

Schneider Custom Homes Inc to Eisenbraun, Luke C & Tiffany D, 10501 S 29th St. (Roca), $540,581.

Schuette, Heather D & John A to Mittelstet, Aaron & Tammera, 7831 Dougan Dr., $430,000.

Schumann, Nathan to Trexel, Joshua & Grace, 7300 S Wedgewood Dr., $280,000.

Semin, Julie to Hornby, Landon, 265 Monroe St. (Bennet), $103,000.

Semin, Scott to Hornby, Landon, 265 Monroe St. (Bennet), $103,000.

Shelton, Kent & Kelsey to Ferguson, Derek & Jessica, 825 Goldenrod Cir (Hickman), $295,000.

Shipman, Allison A to Behrens, Grant, 5239 Heumann Dr., $262,000.

Shipman, Amy to Behrens, Grant, 5239 Heumann Dr., $262,000.

Silva, Joan to Ambriz, Jose S Regalado, 101 W J St., $60,000.

Silva, Thomas E & Ninta to A&r Lawn Care & Landscape LLC, 107 W J St., $11,000.

Smith, Steven to Mousel, Rebecca, 400 S 38th St., $253,200.

Stai Living Trust to Olson, Jayne & Randall, 2737 E St., $118,000.

Stark, Todd J Revocable Trust to Maly, James J & Jane E, 3700 Doonbeg Rd., $1,900,000.

Sterns Family Revocable Trust to All In Acquisitions LLC, 4220 Randolph St., $190,000.

Stickler Enterprise LLC to Helyx Investments LLC, 4327 N 64th St., $324,976.

Stoynev, Suzanne to Buchanan, Jessica, 2819 Cedar Ave, $285,000.

Strasburg, Eileen to Rausch, Bret & Nicole, 1601 S Cotner Blvd, $152,000.

Sukovaty Investments LLC to Rasmussen, Andrew J, 4000 S 56th St. (Unit #234a), $139,900.

Ten40 O Lincoln LLC to Albers, Jacqueline, 1040 O St. (Unit #440), $267,370.

Terryberry, Michael J & Andrea M to Eucker, Emily, 1734 Pepper Ave, $275,500.

Thomas, Jolene Ann to Hershberger, Sean B & Abigail K, 3039 S 57th St., $279,000.

Tonniges, Wesley A & Debra J to Lind, Diana, 139 N 11th St. (Unit #602), $189,900.

Trouba, Gina M to Sanne Holdings LLC, 2325 Garfield St., $150,000.

Vanek, Michael L & Sheil, Kara to Johnson, Ethan D & Ruth E, 5515 Wilderness Vw, $268,000.

Vencalek, David Joseph & Phan, Cat Tuong T to Beyioku, Temilade, 3027 Alamosa Dr., $394,999.

Waverly Self Storage Inc to D'agostino, Katherine & Johnson, Steven Zachary & Moran, Megan, 10960 N 142 St. (Waverly), $1,320,000.

Wessels, Eric L & Havilah R to Hoback, Brian, 1621 SW 16th St., $222,500.

Wilds, Aron & Patricia to Homeedu LLC, 301 Haverford Dr., $285,000.

Wimmer, Alexander to Conrad, Monte & Brenda, 4816 London Rd., $205,800.

Wimmer, Nicholas to Conrad, Monte & Brenda, 4816 London Rd., $205,800.

Wischnowski, Benjamin J & Emily J to Khoudeda, Asia Kejjan & Elias, 215 Bruce Dr., $349,000.

Wise, Ronald E & Randy to Justino LLC, 1900 W Peach Cir, $393,000.

Wobig, Randall D & Lynn A to Martinez, Cruz, address unspecified, $150,000.

Zhao, Wen to Carlson, Joseph Ray Iii & Lori L, 3333 Longview Ct, $450,000.

1640 LLC to Rybak Homes Inc, 1048 Julesburg Dr., $75,000.

200164man LLC to Lincoln Hotel Group Investment LLC, 525 W S St. (Unit #19), $520,000.

200164man LLC to Lincoln Hotel Group Investment LLC, 525 W S St. (Unit #18), $520,000.

947 Terminal LLC to Wever, James A, 947 O St. (Unit #602), $700,590.

Amsbaugh Family Trust to McKee, Thomas L III & Jennifer E, 702 Anthony Ln, $455,000.

Anderson Homes Inc to Oborny Real Estate LLC, 2701 W A St., $300,000.

Antholz, Martin C to Bearinger, Chad, 3426 N 89th St., $250,000.

Apples Way LLC to Manion Construction Inc, 10224 S 26th St. (Roca), $65,192.

Apples Way LLC to Manion Construction Inc, 10214 S 26th St. (Roca), $65,192.

Aspen Builders Inc to Old City Building Group LLC, address unspecified, $73,950.

Aspen Builders Inc to Legacy Homes Omaha LLC, address unspecified, $73,950.

Aspen Builders Inc to Old City Building Group LLC, address unspecified, $69,000.

Aspen Builders Inc to Legacy Homes Omaha LLC, address unspecified, $69,000.

Aspen Home Builders LLC to Nusz, Sheridan & Holmes-nusz, Megan, 7940 S 69th St., $583,367.

Aspen Home Builders LLC to Braden, Tyler Daniel & Mikayla Shianne, 5840 SW 8th St., $368,813.

Banister, Susan to McQuay, Bryan & Meredith L & Peyton, 210 Lakewood Dr. (Unit #6), $165,000.

Barry, Brian D & Theresa M to Weber, Jacob & Jennifer, 2601 Devoe Dr., $420,000.

Bauerkemper, Steven E to Nuss, Ryan & Crystal, 2765 Randolph St., $190,000.

Baumert Bros LLC to Bizal, Matthew, 1041 Colony Ln, $241,900.

Beran, Matthew S & Sheryl L to Chavez, Sarah Vera & Jorge Vera, 1917 Manor Ct, $321,000.

Bornemeier, Brent T & Lynn A to Sumovich, Todd C, 4826 Old Creek Rd., $292,000.

Brown, Connie L to Sanchez, Jose Hector Santillan Jr, 5420 Sumner St., $107,000.

Buhr Construction Inc to Hahn, John C, 1719 NW 52 St., $329,900.

Burns, David J & Mary E to Meissen, Ross & Brianne, 2409 NW 44th St., $295,000.

Buss, Sue J to Hosek, Todd & Douglas, 5006 Constitution Ave, $310,000.

C & S Properties to Castro, Erick & Tracy, 18001 O St., $1,300,000.

Canny, Paul G to Bretz, Randall G & Janice C, 7410 Oldpost Rd. #16, $335,000.

Castro, Erick A & Tracy to Rimel, Richard L Jr, 7430 Cardwell Cir, $820,000.

Cintani, William & Marilyn June to Ernst, Scott D & Nichole L, 100 N 12th St. (Unit #802), $123,500.

Cir. Kl Holdings LLC to Murray, Scott, 1500 N 129 St. (rural), $175,000.

Conrad, Dalton & Alyssa to Manning, Gordon & Brucker, Jesse, 1601 SW 25th St., $279,999.

Corbin, Andrew to Guenther, Autumn, 5610 Bancroft Ave, $239,900.

Dawson, Margy L to Miles, Ronald Sr & Phyllis, 4359 Normal Blvd (Unit #29), $192,500.

Dinslage, Jeremiah J to 4hlg LLC, 6011 Fleetwood Dr., $224,900.

Dirt Mine 77 LLC to Lathrop, Kelly R & Jodi L, address unspecified, $225,000.

Dunrite Homes Incorporated to Petereit, Kirk & Tessa, 520 S Front St. (Hallam), $359,950.

Foote, Blake M to Tres Hermanos Trust, 932 Judson St., $140,000.

Frerichs, Corinne G to French, John C & Katherine L, address unspecified, $52,891.

Furrow, Jeremiah D & Amy E to Kowalski, Isabelle, 1731 Deweese Dr., $193,000.

Fuson, Rachel & Codr, Aaron to Fuson, Rachel, 6405 Morrill Ave, $100,000.

Gose, Taylor M to Adcock, Corinna D, 2635 Everett St., $182,000.

Grosserode, Patricia to Nealeigh, Mark & Joy, 6220 L St., $300,000.

Grummert, Nicholas J & Meints, Nicole D to Monk, Adam & Taylor, 7320 S 20th St., $325,000.

Hadinger, Rae Dawn & David to 1951 S Pershing LLC, 1951 S Pershing Rd., $425,000.

Hagan, Terry to Behrens, Devin S, 6734 Benton St., $187,500.

Hearnen, Kelsey M Revocable Trust to Striler, Mitchell C & Cecilia M, 1531 Sunset Rd., $385,000.

Henhouse Capital LLC to Neal, Ryan J, address unspecified, $145,000.

Hennings, Stephen P & Debra L to Gibson, Glenice E, 4625 Firebush Ln, $665,000.

Heritage Lakes LLC to Hb Ii Inc, 9100 Triana Ct, $120,000.

Heritage Lakes LLC to Hb Ii Inc, 9110 Triana Ct, $120,000.

Heritage Lakes LLC to Hb Ii Inc, 9240 Triana Ln, $120,000.

Heritage Lakes LLC to Hb Ii Inc, 9250 Triana Ln, $120,000.

Himark Golf LLC to Raisch, Nathan E & Rachel, 8706 Angeline Ct, $352,250.

Hipp, Heather C to Chazin, Matthew Wolfe & Azusada, Lilibeth Vallar, 328 Lyncrest Dr., $270,000.

Holderby, Charles J & Nancy A to Richard, Kathleen, 1701 Granada Ln, $186,000.

Holliday Services Inc to Hastings Family Holdings LLC, 5120 Superior St., $1,600,000.

Holmberg, Aaron D & Michelle C to Garduno, Nestor & Darien Marie, 2103 N 52nd St., $195,000.

Iglesia De Dios E C Inc to Gee, Taeler & Scholl, Kurtis, 2270 W St., $195,000.

Immel, Nathan to Garcia, Virginia Hernandez, 4630 High St., $210,000.

Johnson, Kimberly S to Kelly, Corvan E, 2650 S 40th St., $140,000.

JWB Partnership to Ernst, Scott D & Nichole L, 100 N 12th St. (Unit #802), $123,500.

KCZ Investments LLC to Hpe Properties LLC, 10430 N 140 St. (Waverly), $3,100,000.

KCZ Investments LLC to Hpe Properties LLC, 8250 Williamson Dr., $3,100,000.

KCZ Investments LLC to Hpe Properties LLC, 7330 S 13th St., $3,100,000.

Khalaf, Miyan O to De Paz, Esther & Mynor, 1701 W Lake St., $288,000.

Klatt, Courtney to Pruneda, Eric B, 7911 Zachary Cir, $366,000.

Kreps, Robert L Estate to Meier, Leah & Scott, 5101 Linden St., $220,000.

Le, Thuy T to Arroyo, Adrienne, 1504 W B Ct, $207,000.

Legacy Homes Omaha LLC to Rodriguez Real Estate Investments LLC, 7301 N 9th St., $385,000.

Ley, Jordan & Sadie to Roegner, Thomas & Cherry, 5301 W Olympic Cir, $270,000.

Liddy, Richard & Hillary to Hermesch, Dennis & Sandy, 3300 W Princeton Rd. (Hallam), $955,000.

Longwell, Dawn to Homemade Holdings LLC, 2300 S 37th St., $80,000.

Lujan, Isaac to Ninh, Tam Thi Dieu & Tran, Kim, 7324 N 19th St., $250,000.

Lutumba, Daniel N & Muika, Isabelle I to Sutton, Amber I, 708 S 19th St., $135,000.

Majors, Deann S to Bugay, Daniel D & Danielle S, 4800 S 56th St., $229,000.

Manning, Gordon & Lulow, Shelby to Garcia, Erika & Hernandez, Carlos, 2656 SW 17th St., $260,900.

Martin, Patrick M to Schlake, Jordan & Trisha, 3410 Cascade Cir, $319,000.

McKelvey, Rebecca L to Hofker, Tyleir & Jocelyn, 1950 Marlene Dr., $330,000.

McMullin, Jacob to Dssrs LLC, 5210 NW 7th St., $200,000.

Melcher, Holly to Kroger, Gina M, 300 Half Moon Dr., $293,000.

Middle Creek Development LLC to Ward, Aaron & Wakeley, Shannon, 8280 W O St. (Unit #19), $149,900.

Middle Creek Development LLC to Kreikemeier, Wayne J & Jamie R, 8280 W O St. (Unit #12), $149,900.

Murphy, Marybeth Moran to Miller, Cole, 2521 S 20th St., $275,000.

Nettleton, Warren D & Linda M to Acorn Properties LLC, 2536 B St., $190,000.

Neumeier, Mark B & Duryea, Kim L to Urbanek, Kirby & Alicia, 220 S 28th St., $219,900.

Oelling Development Co to Johnson, Jesse W & Charissa L, address unspecified, $95,000.

Ostiguin, Cynthia to Nguyen, Hien, 144 B St., $135,900.

Paek, John to Commonwealth Management Group LLC, 6101 S 93rd St., $375,000.

Perkins, Steven M & Reinsch, Ashley M to Ward, Brianna C, 3332 Canyon Rd., $350,000.

Petereit, Kirk & Miller, Tessa to Nguyen, Thuy, 1610 SW Jordan St., $260,000.

Piening, Donald W & Darlene A Trust to Brennan, Scott & Dawn, 2916 N 60th St., $193,000.

Pohlenz, Christine Marie Estate to Rivas, Wuilmer Alexis Dormes, 821 W Helen Cir, $210,000.

Ponce Properties LLC to Van Loon, Collin William & Emily Ann, 7211 S 33rd St., $361,250.

Ponce Properties LLC to Craig, Matthew D & Morganne E K, 7120 S 31st Pl, $384,000.

Qiang, Zhiyi & Wang, Bing to Lane, Henry F & Michelle Diane, 4710 S 76th St., $435,000.

Quillen, Charles W & Vicki L to Torres, Kris Ian Manabat & Anne Cassey Lavilla, 2316 Calumet Ct, $299,999.

Rasmussen, Garry & Kelly to Catchhammer LLC, 3301 N 54th St., $190,000.

Real Growth Lc to Swearingen, Deborah & Mcilwain, Clayton, 5220 S 52nd St., $218,000.

Remington Homes LLC to Shamo, Kudida H & Gawry S, 1049 Shadow Moss Dr., $414,735.

Revolution Properties LLC to Hemphill, Cheyenne, 1014 Claremont St., $172,000.

Roof, Teresa K to Schmidt, Jeffrey & Tina, 5101 S 62nd St., $277,000.

Safe Harbour Eat-xli LLC to Buhr Construction Inc, 9450 Bailie Ct (Waverly), $55,000.

Sampson Residential Properties LLC to Boernke, William & Carol, 9560 Prairie Wind Rd., $572,600.

Sampson Residential Properties LLC to Schmidt, Wayne E & Sharon K, 9630 Persimmon Pl, $533,285.

Santiago, Juan G Salinas to Charginghawk, Robert, 3142 N 65th St., $165,000.

Schmitt, Jordan Lee & Katie Elizabeth to Molina, Cristian Javier & Ashley Karen, 1941 W Mulberry Ct, $237,500.

Schneider Custom Homes Inc to Erickson, Sean & Lauren, 917 W Desert Vista Dr., $431,260.

Scholl, Zachery A & Sarah J to Quiring, Rachel Anne, 4810 Woodland Ave, $250,000.

Smetter Custom Homes Inc to Hansen, Robert G & Brigitte, 2951 Kings Corner Dr., $369,999.

Smetter Custom Homes Inc to Renninger, Thomas M, 2947 Kings Corner Dr., $322,949.

Smetter Custom Homes Inc to Dlh Family Trust, 2943 Kings Corner Dr., $364,999.

Smith, Jason & Sadi to Furrow, Jeremiah & Amy, 1211 Bordeaux Cir, $304,900.

Smith, Lisa L to Bantam Family Revocable Trust, 6410 Rolling Hills Blvd, $630,000.

Spilker, Jay Estate to Schroeder, Carol, 3001 S 51st St. Ct (Unit #314), $110,000.

Stanley, Katelyn R to Ricenbaw, Lisa J, 442 Laramie Trl, $226,800.

Starostka-Lewis LLC to Ali, Ibrahim, 3411 Renegade Blvd, $472,500.

Starostka-Lewis LLC to Castro, Luis F & Karley A, 1720 W Beartooth Dr., $534,900.

Stefkovich, Cassandra Rose to Reeves, Shannon & Beenblossom, Alisha, address unspecified, $375,000.

Steiger, Russell L & Barbara A to Steiger, Cory James & Kayla Renee, 6730 Benton St., $130,000.

Stonybrook Homes Inc to Cast, Michael & Carol, 7608 Aero Dr., $387,910.

Suleiman Technology Park Iii LLC to Comandd LLC, address unspecified, $1,875,000.

Suleiman Technology Park Iii LLC to Comandd LLC, 100 Technology Dr., $1,875,000.

Swanson, Lori A to Kpd Properties LLC, 4220 N 7th St., $207,500.

Swearingen, Deborah A to Volz, Jason P & Amanda M, 1801 S 25th St., $200,000.

Tack Room Properties LLC to Greenwood Auto LLC, 1445 Cornhusker Hwy, $397,000.

Ten40 O Lincoln LLC to Ker Properties LLC, 1040 O St. (Unit #340), $278,250.

Ten40 O Lincoln LLC to Bdp Properties LLC, 1040 O St. (Unit #100), $574,275.

Tharis, Zuhair to Hacham, Haider Tharis, 4136 N 23rd St., $200,000.

Thienel, Brenda to Cuddy, Brock, 2721 N 41st St., $177,000.

Thomas, Jeanne M to Eller, Kristina, 6733 Colby St., $176,000.

Traely LLC to Arias, Joseph M & Anne Chu Yeon, 3320 Jamestown Rd., $249,000.

Tran Investment LLC to Do, Christian & Tran, Tram-anh, 1736 Washington St., $150,000.

Traska, Don & Jane to Mohamed, Ahmed & Doyel, Melanie, 1741 NW 51 St., $270,000.

Tuttle, Frederick Morris Revocable Living Trust, The to Rajala, Christopher & Kaycia, 1910 Lake St., $140,000.

Tuttle, Richard A Jr & Tammy N to Lu, Kiet & Le, Thuy, 7500 Vine St., $202,000.

Wieskamp, Douglas G & Patti Jo to Essink, Gordon & Pamela, 21805 S 96th St. (Hickman), $185,000.

Wilson, Matthew R & Lisa L to Tran, Dung Hoang & Phan, Quynh, 7316 Gerald Ave, $485,000.

Winston, Helen O to Nettleton, Warren & Linda, 6111 Queens Dr., $135,000.

Winston, Michelle to Nettleton, Warren & Linda, 6111 Queens Dr., $135,000.

Wobig, Randall D & Lynn A to Egipto Management LLC, address unspecified, $144,000.

Woolen, Lamont E to Nix & Company Investments LLC, 1924 N 28th St., $100,000.

Yori, Mary J to Marcuzzo, Daniel P & Erin C, 1800 Brookhaven Dr., $282,000.

Zueger, Krista to Zjlp LLC, 8207 S Cherrywood Dr., $265,000.

1033 Brandeis LLC to 11 St. Retail LLC, 1033 O St. (Unit #3), $750,000.

51 Holdings LLC to Semin, Janis M Revocable Trust, 9244 Marbella Dr., $140,000.

916 Properties LLC to Zeigler, Rodney, 2027 N 59th St., $205,000.

Ahlschwede, Thomas & Applebee, Keri to Erickson, Chad M & Aimee L, 2829 O'Neil Dr., $399,000.

Amano, Ikuho to Stonybrook Homes Inc, 6945 N 50th Pl, $82,000.

Aspen Builders Inc to Highridge Builders LLC, address unspecified, $73,950.

Aspen Home Builders LLC to Benes, Lisa & Horton, Antonio, 1065 Julesburg Dr., $312,000.

Barclay, Karen Lentz Mouw to Stefkovich, Thomas & Cassandra, 3648 S Folsom St., $424,000.

Bargen, Katie & Daniel to Osmond, Teresa R & Schaefer, Jeremy T, 8217 Windmill Dr., $390,000.

Behrens, Vincent W & Carla M to Bn Rentals LLC, 2433 NW 55th St., $170,000.