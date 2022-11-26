Real estate records, 11/27

Turner, Charles R & Catherine M to Erickson, Sarah L & Margaret L, 2222 Brennen View Ct, $449,000.
Van Den Hoven, Joseph & Nadja to Holt, Paul Bryant & Stacey, 9637 Saint Gregory Cir, $405,000.
Vanek, Thomas D to Condos For Hondos LLC, 4830 Canterbury Ln, $145,000.
Vellanki, Srinivas & Anantha L to Ali, Faten & Khudhur, Taha, 6719 S 88th St., $335,000.
Walter, Valerie A to Tuttle, Jeffery & Brandy, 119 D St., $110,000.
Watts, Rachel Christie to Horne, Devonte & Guillen, Carolyna, 3310 Saint Paul Ave, $160,000.
Weist, Karl & Laura to Polar Bear Properties LLC, 1835 S 27th St., $64,500.
Wells, Trevor to Homewood, Greg & Zia, 1034 S 35th St., $240,000.
Wobig, Randall D & Lynn A to Dills, Nathan J & Jennifer A, address unspecified, $150,000.
Zhang, Li to Anderson, Christopher & Taylor, 8236 Stockwell St., $306,000.
Zhang, Wenyong to Anderson, Christopher & Taylor, 8236 Stockwell St., $306,000.
Zinnecker, John F Revocable Trust to Black River Holdings LLC, 11141 N 137 St. (Waverly), $625,000.
Zinnecker, Sharalyn S to Black River Holdings LLC, 11141 N 137 St. (Waverly), $625,000.
301 Investments LLC to Terry, Clayton L & Melissa A, 1003 Annabel Ave (Hickman), $66,500.
Allison, Kent P & Jacqueline K to Ellis, Rhonda, 1501 N 14th St., $200,000.
Andersen, Teresa L & Leach, Jeffrey S to Tharis, Zuhair, 630 N 96th St., $455,000.
Anderson-Swinehart, Alene C to Holm, Lynn K & Depriest, Robert C, 1834 Ryons St., $52,000.
Arleque, Justin & Danelle to Holland, Danny & Westbay, Sommer Marie, 2627 Sumner St., $203,750.
Badami, Joseph H to Day, Terri S & Lawrence R, 2621 Bishop Ln, $320,000.
Barnhouse, Daniel L & Samantha J to Nielsen, Torryan, 6910 Adams St., $218,000.
Bibi Rent LLC to Shipowick, Adam J & Elizabeth S, 5219 Bancroft Ave, $215,000.
Big Wave Investment LLC to Moe, Kyaw Soe & Htay, Mu, 518 NW 6th St., $272,000.
Blackstock, Thomas Estate to Bennett, Lara K & Ahmann, Timothy L, 7910 Lake St., $275,900.
Brian Erickson Construction Inc to Miller, Terry Mark & Deeker, Emily, 2305 Big Timber Rd., $729,285.
Bushard, Anthony J & Erica C to Hoang, Trung V & Andy, 7420 S 18th St., $335,000.
Christiansen, Jacinta to Cole, Jack Kent-lee & Bernhardt, Caleb Matthew, 2745 Alpha St., $147,500.
Collins, Patrick & Pamela to Escamilla, Torrey & Joelle, 7205 Aylesworth Ave, $249,000.
Crc Farms LLC to 1640 LLC & White Holdings LLC, address unspecified, $747,285.
Danahy, Shirley M & David P to Prill, Merrilee & Mariclaire, 8008 Cooper Ave, $389,000.
Dickinson LLC to Bse Legacy LLC, 2009 S 16th St., $160,000.
Dierwechter, Brandon to Gam LLC, 4221 N St., $132,500.
Dorsey, Joseph Daniel & Wylicia to Mares-franklin, Cristina E & Franklin, Royce H, 6945 S 53rd Ct, $375,000.
Dunrite Homes Incorporated to Fliam, Tyler D & Danielle J, 710 N 105 St., $450,000.
Equity Trust Co Cust Fbo 200380457 Roth Ira to 748 LLC, 3000 Holdrege St., $145,000.
Equity Trust Co Cust Fbo 200380459 Ira to 748 LLC, 3000 Holdrege St., $145,000.
Equity Trust Co Cust Fbo 200380694 Roth Ira to 748 LLC, 3000 Holdrege St., $145,000.
Foster, Frank & Moorehead, Jennifer to Perez-Majul, Jordan & Joslin, Audrey J, 9750 Balkan Ave, $595,000.
Fuoco, Tara B & Thomas E to Lane, Robert M & Rachel S, 9645 Panama Rd. (Hickman), $185,000.
Grant, David B to Johnson, Carl T & Diane K, address unspecified, $768,680.
Hall, Phillip L & Wanda R to Suddarth, J B & Roseann, 1700 NW 126th St., $789,500.
Highridge Builders LLC to Kavuri, Sampath & Musku, Chitra Reddy, 1030 N 108th St., $530,000.
Hornby, Rodney Scott Testamentary Trust to Perkinson, Bradley & Retzlaff, Alicia, 10720 Yankee Hill Rd., $1,000,000.
House, Arlene Estate to Silver Attic Properties LLC, 8118 S Hazelwood Dr., $170,000.
J & J Investment Properties LLC to Hall, Anthony & Catherine, 2324 Sewell St., $190,000.
Jablonski, Kaylan M to Montang, Heidi D & Natasha D, 6645 Baldwin Ave, $285,000.
Jahde Coatsworth, Louann P Revocable Trust to Almond Opportunity LLC, address unspecified, $950,000.
Johnson, Dixie L to Johnson, Carl T & Diane K, address unspecified, $768,680.
Kelly, Maura T to Mantzios, Sophia L, 7901 S 16th St., $284,900.
Kepler, Mark W & Jillian Jane to Rose, Terrence J & Tamra S, 2931 S 57th St., $249,000.
Konz, Beverly A to Sidlo, Jerry L & Lori L, 7931 Zachary Cir, $326,500.
Labenz Family Trust to Wood, Kelsey M & Kreiling, Keith K, 4140 Mohawk St., $223,000.
Larkins, Danette to Day, Reina, 5823 Otoe St., $190,000.
Legacy Homes Omaha LLC to Al Janabi, Mustafa Ibrahim Dawood, 830 Kooser Dr., $504,900.
Loon, Collin Van to Hake, Jill C Trust, 1219 Turtle Creek Rd., $257,900.
Lottman, Dustin & Jennifer to Stolzer, Kyle & Patricia, 832 Terrace View Dr. (Hickman), $65,000.
Mantey, Emily S to Lutumba, Daniel & Muika, Isabelle, 1134 N 51st St., $175,000.
Meader, Dennis A & Doreen to Reis, Benjamin A & Rebecca L, 1925 S 25th St., $505,000.
Miller, Judy to Ezenwa, Sylvia A, 7908 Bancroft Ave, $315,000.
Miller, Teresa J to Arleque, Justin & Danelle, 4000 Van Dorn St., $193,800.
Mitchell & Co to Jones, Richard Kent & Willa Lynne Foster, 3835 L St., $235,000.
Murray Custom Homes LLC to Sullivan, Roy & Amanda, 270 S 90th St., $665,979.
Nehe, Mary Kathleen to Sanchez, Naida, 7832 Agatha Dr., $280,000.
Neighborhoods Inc to Fazli, Malalie, 3520 S St., $170,000.
New Traditions Home & Realty LLC D/B/A Hartland Homes to Topil, Roselee Revocable Trust, 1820 SW 28 St., $294,820.
Nexus Operations LLC to Besse, Nicholas & Bridget, 6910 Lexington Ave, $163,000.
Perry Family Real Estate LLC to Cook, Adam, 5251 Prescott Ave, $325,000.
Prairie Home Builders Inc to Hkp Living Trust, 2839 N 87th St., $256,750.
Preitauer, Joyce Estate to Carson, Kelli, 2425 Folkways Blvd (Unit #309), $102,000.
Priefert, Ryan & Angela to Evertson, Jessie, 717 W C St., $233,000.
Pueppke, Monte G & Penny S to D&s Trust, 3730 Pace Blvd, $390,000.
R C Krueger Development Company to Stonybrook Homes Inc, 9416 Delano Dr., $94,950.
Reid, Gary A & Jill C to Hampton, Sue Lynn, 3439 N 89th St., $224,900.
Reis, Benjamin A & Rebecca L to Jefferis, Danielle Cheree, 1447 Washington St., $232,500.
Rexroth Rentals LLC to Rexroth Rentals LLC, 4549 Meredeth St., $196,000.
Rockey, Garrett J & Ashley Anne to Horsechief, John & Tabitha, 23925 S 12th Ct (Princeton), $295,000.
Rosburg Enterprises Inc to Vincentini, Matthew & Karrie, 716 S 41st Cir, $399,900.
Schmid, Tadd T & Kendra K to Pride Homes Inc, address unspecified, $425,000.
Schneider Custom Homes Inc to Rushing, Misty & Kevin, 3117 Marston Ln (Roca), $473,213.
Smetter Custom Homes Inc to Miller, Constance A, 2818 Sheila Ln, $362,999.
Smetter Custom Homes Inc to Jacox, Debra, 2800 Sheila Ln, $352,499.
Smith, Randall W to Osborne, Tagert W, 3400 N 62nd St., $182,000.
Smith, Sara to Rowley, Brandon, 7317 S 16th St., $275,000.
SW Folsom Development LLC to Benson, Evan R, 677 Eloise Ave, $82,900.
SW Folsom Development LLC to Aspen Home Builders LLC, 602 S 88th St., $79,900.
Stanczyk, Brandon & Janae to Thiel, Ronald M & Ann M, 8933 S 71st St., $450,000.
Stanczyk, Dave & Judy to Stanczyk, Brandon & Janae, 10201 S 73rd St., $465,000.
Stonybrook Homes Inc to Schoettlin Trust, 2709 Regent Pl, $391,902.
Suddarth, J B & Roseann to Hall, Phillip L & Wanda R, 7455 SW 29th St., $1,150,000.
Taqueria El Rey Inc to Cortes, Ricardo Aguilar & Barrientos, Ana Maria, 5051 Starr St., $180,000.
Tavlin, Natalie to Rockey, Garrett J & Ashley A, 3010 Whispering Wind Blvd, $465,000.
Tka Properties Llp to Mbh Jr Landholdings LLC, address unspecified, $13,640,375.
Tka Properties Llp to Mbh Jr Landholdings LLC, 6601 Telluride Dr., $13,640,375.
Tka Properties Llp to Mbh Jr Landholdings LLC, 6201 Telluride Dr., $13,640,375.
Tmp P C to Gubbels, Charles D & Angela S, 1312 Pelican Bay Pl, $1,200,000.
Wagner, Randall & Ashley to White, Connor & Routley, Cassidy, 5160 W Sparrow Ln, $225,000.
Wasser Investments LLC D/B/A Wasser Builders to Barnett, Joshua & Meyer, Atira Shea, 5831 SW 8th St., $403,500.
Wicks, Jacquelyn L to Dussault, Patrick & Candace, 3511 Cape Charles Rd. E, $434,500.
Wicks, Michael A to Dussault, Patrick & Candace, 3511 Cape Charles Rd. E, $434,500.
Woodruff, Foster Revocable Trust to Rove LLC, 4220 S 33rd St., $500,000.
Yazzie, Virdalia L to Sullivan, James & Jamy, 9200 S 66th St., $435,000.
Young, Meagan A to Adl Properties LLC, 2426 Lynn St., $110,000.
Ziemann, Chauncey Brian Lee & Taylor Lee to Stolzer, Patricia R & Kyle A, 1515 E 9th St. (Hickman), $55,000.
Abele, Jeffrey D & Melissa M to McLoughlin, James T, 6321 Blackstone Rd., $480,000.
Andreasen, John J to Clark, Sharon K, 2425 Folkways Blvd (Unit #141), $120,000.
Apples Way LLC to Stonybrook Homes Inc, 2830 Regent Pl, $44,000.
Apples Way LLC to Stonybrook Homes Inc, 2820 Regent Pl, $44,000.
Aspen Home Builders LLC to Vysochin, Eduard & Svetland Family Trust, 3485 SW 102nd St. (Denton), $607,984.
Avacon, Inc to Scholl, Zachery Alan & Sarah J, 1252 Meadow Ln (Hickman), $401,526.
Aynechi-Zarkesh Family Trust to Hawk’s Headquarters LLC, 1150 N 83rd St., $324,800.
Baker, Charles Kelley Iii & Christena B to Trenchard, Robert Jr, 1801 C St., $655,000.
Blue Rock Investments LLC to Reed, Austin & Hayley, 8908 Appaloosa Ln, $55,000.
Bolich, Alan & Katherine to Jorgensen, Gordon L & Heather L, 5630 S 38th St., $350,000.
Bouwens, Marlene E to Sws Solutions LLC, 6045 Seward Ave, $220,000.
Bretz, Randall G & Janice to Aitken, Cameron M & Carly A, 3700 S 32nd Pl, $350,000.
Buis, Shirley M to Chambers, Tanner L, 111 Pine St. (Panama), $95,000.
Calsbeek, Myrna A to Cromer, Alec A, 2728 Potter St., $87,000.
Carr, Lori Witt to Ashbrook Capital Management LLC, 2425 Folkways Blvd (Unit #239), $922.
Cascade Funding Mortgage Trust Hb8 to Hartley, Rebecca A, 2425 Folkways Blvd (Unit #236), $120,000.
Chappelle, Gregory & Kelli to Kocarnik, Andrew & Allison, 1275 Oakview Dr. (Hickman), $377,000.
Chatfield, Albert L & Barbara to Clements, Philip & Kristin, 1015 N Cotner Blvd, $185,000.
Condor Properties LLC to Weitzel, Kerrie & Jim & Dustyn, 1629 S 13th St., $20,000.
Cooksley, Aaron M & Jessica M to Thompson, Delanie Jessica & Tevin, 7735 S 34th St. Ct, $323,000.
Corkill Family Revocable Trust to Corkill, Bridger, 1945 A St., $120,000.
Dahl, Lennice J Estate to Nelson, Gary W Trust, 3645 Cedar St. (Davey), $120,000.
Dixon, Kenneth D Estate to Hammon, Patrick J, 1600 Panama Rd. (Martell), $350,000.
Doak, Ryan M & Larsen, Michelle R to Schroer, Brandon & Kelly, 1146 N 102nd St., $715,000.
Dutton, Amy L to Brown, Scott & Linda, 2720 O’Reilly Dr., $620,000.
Element Homes LLC to Ford, Sally, 9130 Rock River Rd., $744,559.
Fadaee Holdings LLC to Hawk’s Headquarters LLC, 1150 N 83rd St., $507,500.
Felix, Miguel to Hernandez, Julia A & Barr, Damon C, 5241 S Bennington Pl, $253,000.
Fitzgerald, Bradley W & Julie M to Cunningham, Brody & Katrina, 2021 N 92nd St., $445,000.
Furr, Sara Dodder Trust to Furr, Nathaniel & Kevin, 3178 Puritan Ave, $225,000.
Ganz, Joel E & McDonald, Hillary A to Schwarz, Jonathan & Elanina, address unspecified, $249,000.
Glaser, Joseph L & Lee C to Connolly, Jeremy & Elisa Montanez, 640 S 31st St., $230,000.
Goltl, Helen M Revocable Trust to Landell, Jay & Barbara, 7501 Oldpost Rd. #3, $252,500.
Grams, Dennis D & Lynelle I to Wilson, Clayton & Marilyn Ashley, 9701 S 64th St., $862,000.
Gustafson, Larry D Revocable Trust to Cave, Robert D, 7700 Hickory Ln, $260,000.
Hart, Samantha to Palmquist, Steven T, 343 S 30th St., $159,900.
Hass, Oris Estate to Cohano Investments LLC, 11810 W Bluff Rd. (Malcolm), $1,150,000.
Hass, Oris Estate to Cohano Investments LLC, 11101 NW 112th St. (Malcolm), $1,150,000.
Hawk, Shari to Clark, Echo & Kris, 6325 Baldwin Ave, $172,500.
Helberg, Rodney F to Baptiste, Malinda Jean & Pierre Jean, 1540 N 60th St., $225,000.
Herbert Development Inc to Reed, Austin & Hayley, 8908 Appaloosa Ln, $55,000.
Herman, John Estate to Hershberger, Holly Jo, 6925 Summerset Cir, $321,000.
Hochstein, Jeremy D & Carrell, Galayna to Smid, Samantha & Ashley, 2300 NW 50th St., $198,000.
Hometown Handyman Inc to Coaching Solutions LLC, address unspecified, $315,000.
Hornby, Landon to L&J J Properties LLC, 265 Monroe St. (Bennet), $91,500.
Huenink, Valerie A Revocable Trust to Schuler, Norman George Jr & Cynthia Ann, 3205 Touzalin Ave, $235,000.
Iromuanya, Charity to Matras, Sara & Reynolds, Tori, 825 Westward Rd., $235,000.