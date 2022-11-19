Real estate records, 11/20

Conner, Charles E & Marian C Joint Revocable Living Trust to Kubick, Joe & Hustad, Ashley, 1801 S 48th St., $105,000.
Conner, Ryan C & Mallory K to Cast, Matthew, 5320 Pawnee St., $250,000.
Cross, Brian & Amber to Mora, Jaime & Pimentel, Ana Diaz, 5700 Saddle Creek Trl, $390,000.
Dankert, Kevin A & Amber I to Eno, Noah G & Candace Orton, 1950 SW 19th St., $253,000.
David A D Homes Inc to Markvicka, Sandra L & Roy J, 7502 Anselm Ln, $677,950.
Dillman, Jesse L to Carter, Eryn & Kelly, Jorgi, 236 S 27th St., $256,000.
Dominion S LLC to Casa Homes Construction LLC, 510 N 108th St., $85,900.
Dominion S LLC to Casa Homes Construction LLC, 614 N 106th St., $92,900.
Downey, Gail Corbett Iii & Alexis & Howatt, Haven Brent & Catrina Lee to Webb, Bradley M & Jennifer A, 6729 Wildrye Rd., $529,900.
Dwinell, Landon to Delarge, Sharif & Ashley, 625 Sierra Dr., $260,000.
Eliker, Aileen A Estate to Coleman, Jessica, 3924 N 60th St., $149,900.
Emert, Jeanette A to Trewhitt, Thomas R, 2425 Folkways Blvd (Unit #328), $127,900.
Erickson, Margaret to Hinds, Nicholas & Toney, Sarah, 5625 Briar Patch Cir, $285,000.
Erickson, Roger L & Kathy A to Strating, Joel W, 6800 S 44th St., $320,000.
First National Bank Of Omaha to Buss, Nathaniel & Holly, 2600 Wimbledon Ct, $498,000.
Flowerday, Linda L to Ayubzai, Ajmal & Gillette, Holli, 3930 S Folsom St., $350,000.
Frank, Penny L to Nyne LLC, 4264 Vine St., $115,000.
Gates, Mary M to Pape, Larry Dean, 1043 S 32nd St., $115,000.
Grace Home Solutions LLC to Cornhusker Homebuyers LLC, 1442 S 11th St., $110,000.
Gray, James Michael to States Group LLC, 2630 S 33rd St., $62,000.
Great Western Bank to Wr51 LLC, 5304 S 56th St., $775,000.
Greenlief, Monica to Adkins, Derrick M & Bleess, Rebecca M, 1110 Meadow Dale Dr., $235,000.
Guthmiller, D Scott & Janet M to Potadle, Paul N & Allison J, 9145 Wildfire Rd., $950,000.
Haller, Ryan J to Newby, Terrell & Summers-newby, Ethel, 4415 Hallcliffe Rd., $225,000.
Hanke, Christopher J to McCarter, Lloyd & Laschan, 4435 Lewis Ave, $219,000.
Hansmeyer Investments LLC to Shubert, Michael Brady & Schultz, Mercedes, 1028 S 23rd St., $162,500.
Hanus, Lawrence E Estate to Diblasi, Constance K, 1827 N 58th St., $215,000.
Heller Homes LLC to Jones, Dallas L & Barbara S & Aric M & Michelle L, 9315 Brienna Dr., $559,950.
Henderson, Lindsey N to Pwah, Saw & Say, Lwe Ku, 717 W Garfield St., $240,000.
Heritage Lakes LLC to Fulton Construction Inc, 9755 Hillcrest Trl, $156,000.
Heritage Lakes LLC to Fulton Construction Inc, 9745 Hillcrest Trl, $156,000.
Heritage Lakes LLC to 51 Holdings LLC, 9610 Hillcrest Trl, $78,000.
Heritage Lakes LLC to 51 Holdings LLC, 1232 S 96th St., $78,000.
Hoang, Chung & Doan, Van to Birru, Girma Abebe, 6930 Holdrege St., $202,000.
Holt, Brian A to Tuttle, Jeffery & Brandy, 119 D St., $110,000.
Holt, Dale W to Tuttle, Jeffery & Brandy, 119 D St., $110,000.
Holt, Todd J to Tuttle, Jeffery & Brandy, 119 D St., $110,000.
Howe, John E & Sandra L to Stachura, Michael D & Connie J, 318 Half Moon Dr., $350,000.
Jacobmeier, Doris J Estate to Griffin, Janet M Amended & Restated Revocable Trust, 3201 S 83rd St., $210,000.
Johnson, Clarence F to Ayubzai, Ajmal & Gillette, Holli, 3930 S Folsom St., $350,000.
Jones, Kimberly M to Andreasen, Juliette M, 1845 S 50th St., $165,000.
Kastl, Tad E to Mu, Pehwah & Moo, Saw H, 2128 NW 47th Ct, $325,000.
Kroeker & Gubser Development LLC to BD Storage, 2440 Production Dr. (Unit #9), $224,000.
Kroeker, Douglas G & Kathy M to Anderson, Jack & Janice, 7333 S 16th St., $240,000.
Krueger, Rebecca S to Ayubzai, Ajmal & Gillette, Holli, 3930 S Folsom St., $350,000.
Lamb, William Van & Jeri R to Renner, Michael Joseph & Parra, Victoria Espinoza, 1525 N 71st St., $225,000.
Lamp, Nathan & April to Walker, Sarah Ashley Cohen & Lianna Rayne, 1336 Chautauqua Ave, $265,000.
Legacy Homes Omaha LLC to Morehead, Paul & Linda, 8928 Trader Ct, $485,000.
Legacy Homes Omaha LLC to Jrbk LLC, 7319 N 9th St., $429,900.
Lied Pl. LLC to Stark Enterprises LLC, 1125 Q St. (Unit #401), $2,400,000.
Lied Pl. LLC to Stark Enterprises LLC, 1125 Q St. (Unit #301), $2,400,000.
Maximum Profit Grain LLC to Wadhams Family Revocable Trust, 6140 Stone Gate Ct, $205,000.
McVay, David P Trust to Boender, Olivia M, 1140 N 55th St., $177,500.
McVay, Susan M Trust to Boender, Olivia M, 1140 N 55th St., $177,500.
Mendez, Jose to Wheeler, Tetiana M, 2332 NW 50th St., $190,000.
Meyer, Derek L to Thompson, Skylar & Perez, Matthew, 2515 County Down Ct, $245,525.
MK Builders Inc to Robinson, Stephen R & Elaine K Revocable Trusts, 8889 Augusta Dr., $695,900.
Moore, Tammy L to Cooney, Corey Michael, 2802 S 12th St., $183,000.
Mora, Jaime & Diaz, Ana Y to Kindler, Kaleb J & Bailey, 1940 SW 19th St., $245,000.
Nail, Travis to Kunz, Caitlin & Morris, Addison, 1228 S 89th St., $78,000.
Neighborhoods Inc D/B/A Neighborworks Lincoln to Busche, Craig D, 936 N 30th St. (Lincoln 68503), $170,000.
Nguyen, Hoang to Nguyen, Liem & Phan, Suong, 141 Benton Ct, $60,000.
Nider, Rick D to Petersen, Bryce & Nicolby E, 5010 S 72nd St., $399,000.
Oakview Builders Inc to Taylor, Adam & Jessica, 7318 Anselm Ln, $530,750.
Pearson, Joel & Jerry to Moyer, Lance & Elledge, Andrea, 11503 Bennet Rd. (Bennet), $315,000.
Peters, Brittany M to Reicks, Mariah L, 1848 Harwood St., $207,000.
Petersen, Bryce A & Nicolby E to Cromer, Megan & Ramirez, Pedro, 4441 S 49th St., $235,100.
Pfeiffer, Chad L to Lin, Song & Zhang, Yanjing, 7820 Blanchard Blvd, $435,000.
Pofahl, Alan A to Hernandez, Rita & Margaret, 5000 NW Cuming St., $243,100.
R C Krueger Development Company to Stonybrook Homes Inc, 7641 Kallum Dr., $83,950.
R C Krueger Development Company to Stonybrook Homes Inc, 9510 Delano Dr., $94,950.
Rademaker Family Trust to Erickson, Roger & Kathy, 7230 Beaver Creek Ln, $305,000.
Remington Homes LLC to Daniel, Joseph & Dorsey, Wylicia, 822 W Santa Clara St., $399,145.
Remington Homes LLC to Matthiessen, Ryan & Cookus, Gina, 936 W Panorama Rd., $382,185.
Rokeby Holdings Ltd to Schafer, Michael & Lynn, 7700 Augustine Ave, $88,000.
Rosberg, John A to Bartels, Blake, 6500 Lexington Ave, $231,000.
Rosberg, Kathleen A to Bartels, Blake, 6500 Lexington Ave, $231,000.
Rosenthal, Robert D & Jamie L to Wilsey, Nate, 426 Laramie Trl, $200,000.
Sanniola, Winston to Gearing, Michael & Julia, 5900 Meadowbrook Ln, $284,900.
Schmidt, Andrew K to Klaudt, James & Emily, 1104 Annabel Ave (Hickman), $380,000.
Schneider Custom Homes Inc to Al-ghanemi, Faraj & Ali, Afiaa, 1200 Julesburg Dr., $416,022.
Shank, David R to Luedke, Matthew J & Holly M, 5800 S 25th St., $385,000.
Smay, Richard & Tammy E to Myers, Fred J & Nadezda G, 211 G St., $65,000.
Smetter Custom Homes Inc to Naprstek, Mary E, 2939 Kings Corner Dr., $375,000.
Smetter Custom Homes Inc to Coomes, Ryan, 2935 Kings Corner Dr., $319,999.
S Shore Builders LLC to Patzel, Stanley Revocable Trust, 10035 Edgewater Ln, $515,000.
SW Folsom Development LLC to Murray Custom Homes LLC, 652 S 88th St., $85,900.
Sowell, James W Jr & Donna R to Grace Home Solutions LLC, 1442 S 11th St., $90,000.
Spracklen, Lori K to Ayubzai, Ajmal & Gillette, Holli, 3930 S Folsom St., $350,000.
St. Mary Marsh LLC to Ncd-1 Inc, 1325 Cyprus Blvd (Hickman), $58,293.
Stempson, Rick & Kari Kampsnider to Sedlacek, Alex & Jenna, 5130 S 71st St., $390,000.
Stokke, Florence A to Sayre, Christopher K, 1635 Stockwell St., $158,500.
Sullivan, Eric S & Voronina, Maria to Macauley, Serena & Joseph, 3825 Cabo Dr., $290,000.
Sullivan, Roy G & Amanda S to Anderson, Nicholas G, 3121 N 74th St., $251,000.
Sun Eagle LLC to Milbert, Chandra A & Nielsen, Noah T, 8021 Trendwood Dr., $309,990.
Sykes, Gerald H & Sharon to Johnson, Steven & Kris, 20707 N 56th St. (Ceresco), $500,000.
Synergy Homes Inc to Chramosta, Trevin C & Elizabeth A, 1501 W Beartooth Dr., $480,073.
Ten40 O Lincoln LLC to Crank, Michael & Jenny, 1040 O St. (Unit #250), $364,460.
Thomsen, Lloyd J & Shirley L to Eqrz Family Revocable Trust, The, 2631 N 69th Ct, $247,500.
Tucker, Ryan & Casandra to Lickei, Matthew & Nicole, 6512 Crooked Creek Dr., $400,000.