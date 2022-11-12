Real estate records, 11/13

Bitker, Charles & Betsy to Deloach, Curtis & Casey, 1619 Blanca Dr., $300,000.
Bixenmann, Kathleen M Estate to Spalding, Rick R & Mary Jo, 1821 St. Michaels Rd., $590,000.
Bowlin, Joe W to Johnson, Thomas B & Laurie M, 2881 W Arlington St., $250,000.
Buhr Homes Inc to Burklund, Larry A & Kathleen A, 2210 S 89th St., $505,832.
Buhr Homes Inc to Gettman, Robert W Jr & Benson-gettman, Kelley, 8035 S 68th St., $459,817.
Butler, Philip G & Cynthia A to Brehm, Garrett R, 8760 S 78 St., $470,900.
Catalyst Holdings LLC to Bui, Jessica & Linke, Jacob, 2659 S 10th St., $185,000.
People are also reading…
Champagne, Misty R to Cheney Welding Inc, 510 Madison St. (Bennet), $39,000.
Clark, Cassandra R to Perez, Bryan V, 5050 NW 2nd St., $330,000.
Clyne, Rebecca J & Popp, Pamela Clyne to Clyne, Rebecca J, 4630 Shirl Ct, $93,600.
Coudriet, Dennis G Ii & Geneice E to Schulenberg, Ethan & Hazel, Emma, 4541 Meadow Ln, $415,000.
Counley, Meagan M & Alissa K to Herter, Trevor & Katie, 7319 Lilee Ln, $450,000.
Cox, James H Trustee to Sugarhouse Properties LLC, 721 Indian Hills Dr., $118,000.
Cox, Vicki A Trustee to Sugarhouse Properties LLC, 721 Indian Hills Dr., $117,000.
Danley, Mary C Living Trust to Hanson, Matthew & Callahan-Hanson, Linda, 7033 Forest Lake Blvd, $411,000.
Davis, Cheryl R to Troyer, Clifford Lee & Harvey, Vanessa Elizabeth Beed, 1810 Garret Ln, $329,500.
Davis, Michael J to Troyer, Clifford Lee & Harvey, Vanessa Elizabeth Beed, 1810 Garret Ln, $329,500.
Doolittle, Christopher to Rouse, Nathaniel & Bethany, 5175 Sherwood Dr., $257,000.
Duerfeldt, Glenna G to Schlautman, William K, 3025 NW 49th St., $145,000.
Eikmeier, Darci to Sparks, Robert D, 5951 Oakridge Dr., $255,000.
Erickson, Sean & Lauren to Trexler, Arthur D & Doeschot, Anna M, 807 Mary Ct, $266,000.
Ernst, Gary H & Dona R to Newell, Eric, 7125 Ballard Ave, $265,000.
Faller, Derek Bradley to Stover, Mollie, 6742 Aylesworth Ave, $208,000.
Fast, Kevin & Jillian to Goyette, Philip A & Tavlin, Natalie M, 2041 Ridgeline Dr., $750,000.
G & R Investment Group LLC to Naumann, Simon Zachary, 2040 S 17th St., $166,000.
Garmel Properties LLC to Allen, Sara, 1531 N 25th St., $148,500.
Gartner, Brock J & Jacoby, Morgan N to Hytrek, Hailey & James Michael, 5256 W Redberry Ln, $238,000.
Geysun Style Homes Inc to Vres Investments LLC, 9032 Trader Dr., $475,000.
Gillette, Holli to Rttkj LLC, 8863 Venice Ln, $238,000.
Greenwood, Jacob & Natalie to Mayo-rejai, Rene G, 6100 Franklin St., $251,500.
Guy Kerns Auto City Inc to Peartree Investment Limited Liability Company, 1200 N 27th St., $259,000.
Harding, Richard E & Leanne to Baird, Kris & Gayle, 3830 S 83rd Pl, $500,000.
Harford, Toby P to Stierwalt, Charles & Kathryn, 2130 SW Paul Whitehead Ln, $234,900.
Henhouse Capital LLC to Cuong, Shayne & Laura, address unspecified, $150,000.
Hesso, Rafidah H & Hazem H to Blankenship, Brian Duane & Connie, 5300 NW 4th St., $290,000.
Hettenbaugh, Steven H Revocable Trust to Orduna, Andre & Erin, 8401 S 162nd St. (Bennet), $340,000.
Higgins, Gerald P & T Yvonne to Krogman Properties LLC, 943 Mulder Dr., $205,000.
Hildy Properties LLC to Davis, Luke & Maranda, 1195 Turtle Creek Rd., $255,000.
Holderby, Charlena J to Stott, Karen E, 1740 Granada Ln, $198,000.
Holmberg, Aaron D to Hintz, John & Mary, 5055 Francis St., $214,900.
Homemade Holdings LLC to Walker, Austin Glen & Annabelle Lorelei, 2011 Harwood St., $196,000.
Hong, Soo Young & Kim, Jun Hyeung to 4hlg LLC, 7929 Twinoaks Rd., $260,000.
HSR Investments LLC to Clothier, James & Brooke, 4123 N 45th St. Ct, $182,500.
Joe, James D Estate to Bowlin, Joe W, 8911 Rifle Dr., $268,000.
Jones, Kenneth D & Sarah L to Wehling, Sean M, 8301 E Avon Ln, $230,000.
Jordan, Larry J Estate to Miken Construction & Remodel LLC, 1573 S 26th St., $75,000.
Key, Bradley K & Emily R to Lobo, Ben & Jade, 529 N 33rd St., $195,000.
King, Mary Elizabeth Estate to Ruff, Angela D, 5601 S 73rd St., $295,000.
Kivett, Sherry S to Weichel, Jacob & Barnett, Ember, 720 Rockhurst Dr., $320,000.
Kravig, Stanley & Claudia Revocable Trust to Nguyen, Myhanh Thi, 5715 NW 14th St., $232,900.
Kushner, Marcia to Jurgens, Dianne M & Johnson, Gaylord L, 1632 Old Farm Rd., $403,000.
Lancaster, Adaline M to Sunderman, Barbara & Roger, 1520 Cir. Dr., $284,900.
Lovegrove, Alecia S Revocable Trust to Miller, Jon M & Teresa L, 6637 Leesburg St., $777,000.
LVH Rentals LLC to Pfeiffer, Chad & Annie, 6816 Monarch Dr., $586,719.
Manion Construction Inc to Schmidt, Michael & Cynthia, 7315 Anselm Ln, $489,950.
Marhenke, Valerie Kerns to Peartree Investment Limited Liability Company, 1200 N 27th St., $259,000.
Martinez, Patsy A Estate to Bangla, Venkata Chalapathy & Kavari, 1612 Old Glory Rd., $205,000.
McCormick, Frederick L Revocable Trust to Mcnally, Elizabeth M, 4045 M St., $130,100.
McVeigh, Sean M to Ellis, Kirk D & Cattlett, Sydney M, 1407 N 61st St., $220,000.
Mcw Management LLC to Dgr Enterprises LLC, address unspecified, $558,000.
Mcw Management LLC to Dozers LLC, address unspecified, $300,000.
Meals Construction LLC to Bitker, Charles & Betsy & Pettey, Martha, 1700 W Beartooth Dr., $499,400.
Mendoza, Connie L to Springer, Roberta Joy, 7035 Dudley St., $214,000.
Messer, Lucas W to Schafer, Jason & Amanda, 5120 Tipperary Trl, $257,500.
Middle Creek Development LLC to Leach Investment Properties LLC, 8280 W O St. (Unit #11), $149,900.
Miller, Charylyn Y Revocable Trust to Salvo, Dillon Michael, address unspecified, $260,000.
Miller, Jay E & Cheryl L to Miller, Benjamin & Heidi, 3658 X St., $220,000.
Miller, Thomas M Revocable Trust to Salvo, Dillon Michael, address unspecified, $260,000.
Morales, Roger to Ajeel, Ali Al & Najem, Maysoon Nahi Al, 5232 Goldenrod Cir, $235,000.
Mueller, Juanita V to Walton, Madelyn R, 5401 Gladstone St., $190,000.
Nash, Lakesha D to Haro Enterprises LLC, 4321 E St., $200,000.
Newcastle Construction Inc to Wenzl, Jon Tyler & Alexandria, 844 N 106th St., $572,070.
Newell, Eric to Saleh, Awara, 5410 Wilshire Blvd, $198,000.
Nguyen, Quynh Thi to Elfers, Edmond & Ruth, 5621 Tipperary Trl, $269,000.
Nin, Lay & Cho, Ma to Roop, Jessica, 2855 Garfield St., $160,000.
Nk Investments LLC to Smith, Juanus, 3002 Q St., $140,000.
Osmond, Teresa Renae to Ho, Hao & Vu, Aaron, 7030 N 15th St., $253,000.
Parker, Daniel L & Catherine D to Baker, David & Brenda, 6534 S 32nd St., $398,000.
Paul, Linda G Revocable Trust to Leikam, Courtney J, 1995 Park Ave, $218,500.
Pine Lake Development LLC to Redhill LLC, 5818 S 95th St., $1,040,000.
Pine Lake Development LLC to Redhill LLC, 5812 S 95th St., $1,040,000.
Pine Lake Development LLC to Redhill LLC, 5863 S 94th St., $1,040,000.
Pine Lake Development LLC to Redhill LLC, 5857 S 94th St., $1,040,000.
Pine Lake Development LLC to Redhill LLC, 5849 S 94th St., $1,040,000.
Pine Lake Development LLC to Redhill LLC, 5843 S 94th St., $1,040,000.
Pine Lake Development LLC to Redhill LLC, 5835 S 94th St., $1,040,000.
Pine Lake Development LLC to Redhill LLC, 5829 S 94th St., $1,040,000.
Pine Lake Development LLC to Redhill LLC, 5821 S 94th St., $1,040,000.
Pine Lake Development LLC to Redhill LLC, 5815 S 94th St., $1,040,000.
Pine Lake Development LLC to Redhill LLC, 5807 S 94th St., $1,040,000.
Pine Lake Development LLC to Redhill LLC, 5801 S 94th St., $1,040,000.
Pine Lake Development LLC to Redhill LLC, 5806 S 95th St., $1,040,000.
Pine Lake Development LLC to Redhill LLC, 5800 S 95th St., $1,040,000.
Pine Lake Development LLC to Redhill LLC, 9460 Merryvale Dr., $1,040,000.
Pine Lake Development LLC to Redhill LLC, 9454 Merryvale Dr., $1,040,000.
Pine Lake Development LLC to Redhill LLC, 9334 Merryvale Dr., $1,040,000.
Pine Lake Development LLC to Redhill LLC, 9328 Merryvale Dr., $1,040,000.
Pine Lake Development LLC to Redhill LLC, 9320 Merryvale Dr., $1,040,000.
Pine Lake Development LLC to Redhill LLC, 9314 Merryvale Dr., $1,040,000.
Pine Lake Development LLC to Redhill LLC, 9306 Merryvale Dr., $1,040,000.
Pine Lake Development LLC to Redhill LLC, 9300 Merryvale Dr., $1,040,000.
Prairie Home Builders Inc to Banister, Susan D, 2833 N 87th St., $256,750.
Prairie Home Builders Inc to Thompson, Lesley, 2827 N 87th St., $256,750.
Prairie Home Builders Inc to Denell Properties LLC, 190 Kristi Ln (Hickman), $363,300.
R C Krueger Development Company to Hargitt Rentals LLC, Ponce Dr., $101,950.
R C Krueger Development Company to Hargitt Rentals LLC, 8030 Yankee Woods Dr., $82,950.
R C Krueger Development Company to Hargitt Rentals LLC, 7520 Maxine Dr., $90,950.
R C Krueger Development Company to F & G Properties LLC, 7720 Jimmie Ave, $80,950.
Reynolds Enterprises LLC to Fast, Jillian, 6031 Princess Margaret Dr., $310,000.
Rhone, Corey J & Marisa E to Poutre, Benjamin & Hays, Lauren, 7321 Fuji Ln, $413,000.
Robbins, Michael A & Julie A to Mccrystal, Colton & Sierra, 6821 Bernese Blvd, $375,000.
Schwab Family Revocable Trust to Tully, Andrew G & Megan E, 7700 Rutledge Ave, $330,000.
Schwinn Homes LLC to Rhone, Corey & Marisa, 8915 Gold Dust Rd., $835,000.
See, Viola K Trust to Conner, Ryan C & Mallory K & Marian C, 4900 S 71st St., $409,000.
Shaw, Rhonda K to Cisneros, Guadalupe, 1912 Hartley St., $197,000.
Shaw, Yvonne M Estate to S And S Associates LLC, 3110 N 61st St., $190,000.
Silver Attic Properties LLC to Skinner, Sarah E & Kreps, Wayne A, 801 Eastridge Dr., $318,000.
Smith, Nancy Henninger to Smith, Judd M & Kasey A, 3340 N 69th St., $193,000.
Sons, Robert G & Sandra S Revocable Living Trust to Rouse, John D Revocable Living Trust, 1235 S 26th St., $131,000.
SW Folsom Development LLC to Wasser Investments LLC, 750 W Avondale Ct, $64,900.
Stefkovich, Thomas B to Perez, Bryan V, 5050 NW 2nd St., $330,000.
Stephens, Blake & Ma, Xuemei to Soldan, Jeffrey D, 2400 Vavrina Ln, $389,500.
Stonybrook Homes Inc to Mcdonald, Larry & Marlene, 2810 Regent Pl, $383,850.
Sullivan, Roylynn A to Otto, Laurie A & Jeffrey W, 1545 S 28th St., $150,000.
Survivor’s Trust Of The Jacobberger Family Revocable Trust to Copley, Franklin Eugene & Thienel, Brenda L, 1018 N 40th St., $245,000.
Sutton, Alexandra to Gearhart, Brandon T, 1223 Van Dorn St., $170,000.
Ten40 O Lincoln LLC to Mangels, Jake, 1040 O St. (Unit #540), $250,980.
Ten40 O Lincoln LLC to Safe Harbour Eat-xxxii LLC, 1040 O St. (Unit #510), $315,590.
Tolly, Kristin Ann to Mangers, Ty & Sarah, 3630 Mclaughlin Dr., $229,900.
Trent, Timothy A to Faller, Derek & Martin, Lucas, 250 Sycamore Pl (Hickman), $299,900.
Tucker, Donna & John to James, Tiffany, 1022 Hill St., $69,000.
Wadhams Famiy Revocable Trust to Williams, Josiah & Mackenzie & Williams Family Revocable Trust, 625 N 58th St., $165,000.
Weber, Robbie D & Ally R to O’hara, Raymond J & Kirstie F, 2500 Ammon Ave, $265,000.
Wenzl, Jon Tyler & Alexandria to Hood, Chad & Jade, 1227 N 96th St., $405,000.
51 Holdings LLC to Small, Quinton W & Jessica Larue, 1524 S 93rd St., $540,070.
947 Terminal LLC to Spady, Caroline, 947 O St. (Unit #702), $700,000.
Al-ghanemi, Faraj & Ali, Afiaa to Joko, Husayn, 409 W Belmont Ave, $215,000.
Anderson, Loren David to Labar, Michele Frances, 1626 S 11th St., $139,900.
Aspen Home Builders LLC to Stempson, Rick & Kari, 7930 S 69th St., $526,452.
Baier Family Trust to Rosenthal, Robert D & Jamie L, 5220 N 25th St., $305,000.
Bantam Family Revocable Trust to Zulkoski, Walker L & Katie W Living Revocable Trust, 1701 W Burr Oaks Rd., $644,000.
Barthule, Edward Lee Estate to Hagle, Mathew & Matthew, Sierra, 610 C St., $170,000.
Basoco, Jane Eichelberger to McDermet Qualified Spousal Trust, 5710 Dennis Dr., $225,000.
Belot, Lisa M to Zarek, Jennifer, 1000 W Britt St., $292,000.
Bergt, Brandon & Traci to Varsanyi, Andrew & Huggard, Susanne, 2124 Smith St., $322,500.
Black Forest Partners Inc to Berry, John C, 5516 S 62nd Ct, $175,000.
Boles, Scott A Estate to Telesis Holdings Inc, 1434 Kara Ln, $156,129.
Brandon, Jennifer M to Homemade Holdings LLC, 420 Bridger Rd., $127,000.
Brian Erickson Construction Inc to Buhr Homes Inc, 8820 Calamus River Rd., $79,000.
Brown, Janice G Revocable Living Trust to Fisher, Makayla, 7121 Framton Rd., $349,900.
Case, Randall N to Redeemed Enterprises LLC, 1224 S 2nd St., $160,000.
Case, Sean D & Kanan to Martin, Dylan & Trishanna, 7353 S 34th Ct, $367,000.
Cattau, Lonny L & Sheryl K to Kalnins, Thomas & Broderson, Hayley J, 1615 Janssen Dr., $370,000.
Cerveny, Tim & Jean to 51 Holdings LLC, 7821 Arthur Dr. (Roca), $678,811.
Christensen, Brian & Nancy to S&KD Company LLC, 1831 Brent Blvd, $220,000.
Commonwealth Management Group LLC to Roberson, Brennan T & Faller, Courtney R, 6111 S 52nd St. Ct, $350,000.