Real estate records, 10/9

Jaudzimis, Cyndija to Oyl Mission LLC, 1535 Arapahoe St., $87,000.
Johnson, Dave & Pamela to Goering, Nicholas & Kari, 8325 Water Tower Ct, $500,000.
Kalvelage, Gene L & Sandra J to Scheitle, Matt & Halsey, Telfer, 4030 Eagle Ridge Rd., $419,000.
Keane, John to John Otte Oil & Propane Inc, 3500 Elm St. (Davey), $200,000.
Kolodziejczyk, Tomasz P to Hoefs, Jeremy & Maranda, 1943 Connor St., $225,000.
Kronebusch, Kerry F & Jacqueline L to Graves, Heather, 3345 Gregory St., $265,000.
Kuhn, Whitney L & Shaun A to Jensen, Emily, 1635 S 21st St., $195,000.
Kyle, Eric to Meier, Daniel, 6811 Burlington Ave, $160,000.
L S Commercial Developer LLC to Qnl LLC, 2716 Starr St., $288,000.
L S Commercial Developer LLC to Qnl LLC, 2718 Starr St., $288,000.
Lackey, William D & Ruth A to Gay, Michael, 601 Rockhurst Dr., $347,500.
Lamm Family Trust to Allen, Anna N, 336 N 32nd St., $134,000.
Le, Phuoc Huu & Dang, Khanh Huyen to Nguyen, Myhanh Thi, 2901 S St., $150,000.
Legacy Homes Omaha LLC to Armstrong, Jaylyn & Tommy Jr, 1011 N 105th St., $444,900.
Legacy Homes Omaha LLC to Schmeichel, Aaron Matthew, 7311 N 9th St., $434,900.
Legacy Ventures I LLC to Stutzman, Terry & Jolene, 5420 Limestone Rd. N, $155,000.
Lisovskiy, Konstantin & Kasab-ogly, Elvira to Bashus, Eric & Young, Kalina, 6840 Saylor Cir, $310,000.
Lohry, Christine Anne Trust to Ward, Vincent A & Jennifer K, 1843 S 23rd St., $360,000.
Maldavs, Janis L to Mandy's Painting & Remodeling LLC, 4326 L St., $158,000.
McDonald, Marilynn Estate to Moser, John C, 6643 Aylesworth Ave, $115,000.
Mchomesolutions LLC to 335 S 26th St. LLC, 349 S 26th St., $500,000.
Mchomesolutions LLC to 335 S 26th St. LLC, 335 S 26th St., $500,000.
Mcwe LLC to Jhg Homes LLC, 7201 Garland St., $185,000.
Medallion Custom Homes Inc to Morrill, Brad & Jessie, 9641 Kruse Ave, $629,900.
Middleton, Irene A to True, Anna, 5314 Myrtle St., $205,000.
Mitchell Living Trust to Maximum Profit Grain LLC, 5640 Cornhusker Hwy, $1,600,000.
Moore, Lori A to Martin, Owen J, 221 S 53rd St., $224,000.
Mostek, Jeremy J & Tamara L to Wickham, Anthony A & Anais, 1031 Terrace View Dr. (Hickman), $592,500.
Murray Custom Homes LLC to Norris, Jeffrey Steven & Brookley Ann, 3737 Little Salt Rd. (Ceresco), $772,092.
Murray Custom Homes LLC to Walker, Mitchel D, 10640 Century Ln, $443,907.
Newt Development LLC to New Traditions Home & Realty LLC D/B/A Hartland Homes, 1544 SW 29 St., $51,000.
Newt Development LLC to New Traditions Home & Realty LLC D/B/A Hartland Homes, 1616 SW 29 St., $45,000.
Newt Development LLC to New Traditions Home & Realty LLC D/B/A Hartland Homes, 1643 SW 29 St., $44,000.
Newt Development LLC to New Traditions Home & Realty LLC D/B/A Hartland Homes, 2820 W Kyle Ln, $44,000.
Newt Development LLC to New Traditions Home & Realty LLC D/B/A Hartland Homes, 1515 SW 28 St., $55,000.
Newt Development LLC to New Traditions Home & Realty LLC D/B/A Hartland Homes, 2920 W Washington St., $46,000.
Newt Development LLC to New Traditions Home & Realty LLC D/B/A Hartland Homes, 2274 NW 57th St., $42,000.
Newt Development LLC to New Traditions Home & Realty LLC D/B/A Hartland Homes, 5700 W Redberry Ln, $58,000.
Nguyen, Phu Quoc to Nguyen, Phu Thanh T & Compton, Alan N, 541 N 57th St., $200,000.
Nicholson, Mark A & Debra M to Livermore, Jennifer M & Robert C, 3433 J St., $310,000.
Niemoth, Susan C & Bogus, Spencer L to Horner, Laura, 5239 Wilshire Blvd, $245,000.
Obering, Nathan to Otto, Taylor, 902 Garfield St., $63,000.
Odermann, Jaylyn A & Armstrong, Tommy Jr to Meacham, Courtney, 170 Laramie Trl, $219,000.
Oelling Development Co to Ethofer, Terry J & Patricia A, address unspecified, $120,000.
Oelling Development Co to Zehr, Kyla L & Johnson, Kenton R, address unspecified, $130,000.
Oncenter Construction Inc to Dockery, James & Suzanne, 7045 N 50th Pl, $454,100.
Parker, Cynthia to Shunkwiler, Kyle & Kathryn, 4734 Gladstone St., $60,000.
Paxton, David Keith & Michelle Elizabeth to Bartsch, Joel, 4808 Deer Creek Dr., $385,000.
Pellatz, Ann to Schwartztrauber, Sara, 5730 M St., $407,000.
Pellatz, Douglas to Schwartztrauber, Sara, 5730 M St., $407,000.
Prairie Home Builders Inc to Flynn, Daniel & Jordan, 8911 Kinzie St., $387,207.
Pwh Land LLC to Olympus Bluffs 1 LLC, 150 N 70th St., $5,500,000.
R C Krueger Development Company to Stonybrook Homes Inc, 7600 Aero Dr., $58,358.
R C Krueger Development Company to Stonybrook Homes Inc, 7604 Aero Dr., $58,358.
Rickers, Frederick R Revocable Living Trust to Real Growth LLC, 2900 Woodsdale Blvd, $435,000.
Rief, Jaren & Amy to Nguyen, Mandy & Dang, Sandy, 2561 SW 17th St., $326,000.
Rohn, Amy L to Rohn, Amy L, 3830 Loveland Dr., $194,000.
Rohn, Holly L to Rohn, Amy L, 3830 Loveland Dr., $194,000.
Roth, Carley J Trust to Kuhn, Shaun A & Whitney L, 5721 Durham Ct, $401,500.
Rttkj LLC to Reneria, Ricardo Dian De Leon & Dominguez, Maria Lopez, 1217 Plum St., $137,500.
Schmeichel, Aaron M to Tompkins, Colton A & Kapke, Alysa M, 3601 N 62nd St., $220,000.
Schneider Custom Homes Inc to Tran, Bang & Nguyen, Quang, 1209 Julesburg Dr., $401,072.
Schwieger, Christopher J & Kathryn L to Barakat, Mohammed O, 1808 SW Derek Ave, $305,000.
Scofield, Jesse & Schaaf, Shyanna to Osiri, Christina & Adetunji, Olufikayo, 4816 NW Pemberly Ln, $249,300.
Sebek, Russell L & Jaymie J to Nguyen, Nguyen Nhat & Tran, Hanh, 1927 Fairfield St., $200,000.
Shaban, Bahgat to Nennoc Land Holdings 6 LLC, 2929 Potter St., $407.
Shane Manion LLC to Machado, Albenis & Nicolette, 7410 Isidore Dr., $448,537.
Sheldon, Lana to Andrew Ross Real Estate LLC, 4039 N 12th St., $40,000.
Shorney, Glenn R Revocable Trust to Khee, Eh & Kee, Hsar, 4331 Antelope Creek Rd., $266,000.
Shorney, Peggy L Revocable Trust to Khee, Eh & Kee, Hsar, 4331 Antelope Creek Rd., $266,000.
Shrader, Trenton C & Karen W to Glaser, Brittany L & Debra, 8120 Sandalwood Dr., $290,000.
Silas, Keisha Marie to Mmjs Properties LLC, 2956 N 11th St., $120,000.
Skarp, Angela G to Ahlquist, Michael C, 1205 S 10th St., $165,000.
Smith, Jeffrey A & Gauthier, Gertrude R to Wieser, Kevin & Bringelson, Dawn, 3220 S 29th St., $275,000.
Snb Construction Ii Inc to Scherer, Joseph & Jerika, 1107 Asher Ave (Hickman), $425,000.
S 44 Holdings LLC to Vbc Investments LLC, 2818 Everett St., $1,280,000.
S 44 Holdings LLC to Vbc Investments LLC, 5110 Walker Ave, $1,280,000.
S 44 Holdings LLC to Vbc Investments LLC, 5102 Walker Ave, $1,280,000.
S 44 Holdings LLC to Vbc Investments LLC, 5641 Judson St., $1,280,000.
S 44 Holdings LLC to Vbc Investments LLC, 4442 Knox St., $1,280,000.
S 44 Holdings LLC to Vbc Investments LLC, 909 N 23rd St., $1,280,000.
S 44 Holdings LLC to Vbc Investments LLC, 901 N 23rd St., $1,280,000.
S 44 Holdings LLC to Vbc Investments LLC, 2284 W St., $1,280,000.
S 44 Holdings LLC to Vbc Investments LLC, 2278 W St., $1,280,000.
Spatz, Brian J & Starman, Lisa to Blue, Angela M, 2357 Burnham St., $252,000.
Staroscik, Kirby C & Sutton, Schuyler D & Simmons, Allan L & Sandra E to Bergmann, David E, 2129 Herel St., $335,000.
Stewart, Jonathan M to Cook, Philip Jordon, 3631 W St., $199,900.
Stewart, Kathryn A to Cook, Philip Jordon, 3631 W St., $199,900.
Stewart, Keith D to Cook, Philip Jordon, 3631 W St., $199,900.
Stowell, Richard Robert & Amy L Wilson-Stowell to Timmerman, Trevor J, 3855 Orchard St., $300,000.
Strong, Shelby & Foote, Kolby to Schmidt, Alexander, 1321 Judson St., $219,900.
Sumovich, Stacie A & Todd C to Jeffers, Jay Brad Jr & Stephanie Lynn, 2910 W Gazebo Rd. (Denton), $701,000.
Ten40 O Lincoln LLC to Olson, Mike & Cathy, 1040 O St. (Unit #430), $357,640.
Ten40 O Lincoln LLC to Pierobon, Massimiliano & Cui, Juan, 1040 O St. (Unit #420), $432,500.
Thompson, Cheryl A to Frost, Marguerite G, 1100 Cottonwood Dr., $232,000.
Three Trees Investment Group LLC to D&T Properties LLC, 3524 Huntington Ave, $430,000.
Tran, Khoi & Jennifer to Stephenson, James & Marilyn, 4931 S 67th St., $315,000.