REAL ESTATE

Real estate records, 10/9

Jaudzimis, Cyndija to Oyl Mission LLC, 1535 Arapahoe St., $87,000.

Johnson, Dave & Pamela to Goering, Nicholas & Kari, 8325 Water Tower Ct, $500,000.

Kalvelage, Gene L & Sandra J to Scheitle, Matt & Halsey, Telfer, 4030 Eagle Ridge Rd., $419,000.

Keane, John to John Otte Oil & Propane Inc, 3500 Elm St. (Davey), $200,000.

Kolodziejczyk, Tomasz P to Hoefs, Jeremy & Maranda, 1943 Connor St., $225,000.

Kronebusch, Kerry F & Jacqueline L to Graves, Heather, 3345 Gregory St., $265,000.

Kuhn, Whitney L & Shaun A to Jensen, Emily, 1635 S 21st St., $195,000.

Kyle, Eric to Meier, Daniel, 6811 Burlington Ave, $160,000.

L S Commercial Developer LLC to Qnl LLC, 2716 Starr St., $288,000.

L S Commercial Developer LLC to Qnl LLC, 2718 Starr St., $288,000.

Lackey, William D & Ruth A to Gay, Michael, 601 Rockhurst Dr., $347,500.

Lamm Family Trust to Allen, Anna N, 336 N 32nd St., $134,000.

Le, Phuoc Huu & Dang, Khanh Huyen to Nguyen, Myhanh Thi, 2901 S St., $150,000.

Legacy Homes Omaha LLC to Armstrong, Jaylyn & Tommy Jr, 1011 N 105th St., $444,900.

Legacy Homes Omaha LLC to Schmeichel, Aaron Matthew, 7311 N 9th St., $434,900.

Legacy Ventures I LLC to Stutzman, Terry & Jolene, 5420 Limestone Rd. N, $155,000.

Lisovskiy, Konstantin & Kasab-ogly, Elvira to Bashus, Eric & Young, Kalina, 6840 Saylor Cir, $310,000.

Lohry, Christine Anne Trust to Ward, Vincent A & Jennifer K, 1843 S 23rd St., $360,000.

Maldavs, Janis L to Mandy's Painting & Remodeling LLC, 4326 L St., $158,000.

McDonald, Marilynn Estate to Moser, John C, 6643 Aylesworth Ave, $115,000.

Mchomesolutions LLC to 335 S 26th St. LLC, 349 S 26th St., $500,000.

Mchomesolutions LLC to 335 S 26th St. LLC, 335 S 26th St., $500,000.

Mcwe LLC to Jhg Homes LLC, 7201 Garland St., $185,000.

Medallion Custom Homes Inc to Morrill, Brad & Jessie, 9641 Kruse Ave, $629,900.

Middleton, Irene A to True, Anna, 5314 Myrtle St., $205,000.

Mitchell Living Trust to Maximum Profit Grain LLC, 5640 Cornhusker Hwy, $1,600,000.

Moore, Lori A to Martin, Owen J, 221 S 53rd St., $224,000.

Mostek, Jeremy J & Tamara L to Wickham, Anthony A & Anais, 1031 Terrace View Dr. (Hickman), $592,500.

Murray Custom Homes LLC to Norris, Jeffrey Steven & Brookley Ann, 3737 Little Salt Rd. (Ceresco), $772,092.

Murray Custom Homes LLC to Walker, Mitchel D, 10640 Century Ln, $443,907.

Newt Development LLC to New Traditions Home & Realty LLC D/B/A Hartland Homes, 1544 SW 29 St., $51,000.

Newt Development LLC to New Traditions Home & Realty LLC D/B/A Hartland Homes, 1616 SW 29 St., $45,000.

Newt Development LLC to New Traditions Home & Realty LLC D/B/A Hartland Homes, 1643 SW 29 St., $44,000.

Newt Development LLC to New Traditions Home & Realty LLC D/B/A Hartland Homes, 2820 W Kyle Ln, $44,000.

Newt Development LLC to New Traditions Home & Realty LLC D/B/A Hartland Homes, 1515 SW 28 St., $55,000.

Newt Development LLC to New Traditions Home & Realty LLC D/B/A Hartland Homes, 2920 W Washington St., $46,000.

Newt Development LLC to New Traditions Home & Realty LLC D/B/A Hartland Homes, 2274 NW 57th St., $42,000.

Newt Development LLC to New Traditions Home & Realty LLC D/B/A Hartland Homes, 5700 W Redberry Ln, $58,000.

Nguyen, Phu Quoc to Nguyen, Phu Thanh T & Compton, Alan N, 541 N 57th St., $200,000.

Nicholson, Mark A & Debra M to Livermore, Jennifer M & Robert C, 3433 J St., $310,000.

Niemoth, Susan C & Bogus, Spencer L to Horner, Laura, 5239 Wilshire Blvd, $245,000.

Obering, Nathan to Otto, Taylor, 902 Garfield St., $63,000.

Odermann, Jaylyn A & Armstrong, Tommy Jr to Meacham, Courtney, 170 Laramie Trl, $219,000.

Oelling Development Co to Ethofer, Terry J & Patricia A, address unspecified, $120,000.

Oelling Development Co to Zehr, Kyla L & Johnson, Kenton R, address unspecified, $130,000.

Oncenter Construction Inc to Dockery, James & Suzanne, 7045 N 50th Pl, $454,100.

Parker, Cynthia to Shunkwiler, Kyle & Kathryn, 4734 Gladstone St., $60,000.

Paxton, David Keith & Michelle Elizabeth to Bartsch, Joel, 4808 Deer Creek Dr., $385,000.

Pellatz, Ann to Schwartztrauber, Sara, 5730 M St., $407,000.

Pellatz, Douglas to Schwartztrauber, Sara, 5730 M St., $407,000.

Prairie Home Builders Inc to Flynn, Daniel & Jordan, 8911 Kinzie St., $387,207.

Pwh Land LLC to Olympus Bluffs 1 LLC, 150 N 70th St., $5,500,000.

R C Krueger Development Company to Stonybrook Homes Inc, 7600 Aero Dr., $58,358.

R C Krueger Development Company to Stonybrook Homes Inc, 7604 Aero Dr., $58,358.

Rickers, Frederick R Revocable Living Trust to Real Growth LLC, 2900 Woodsdale Blvd, $435,000.

Rief, Jaren & Amy to Nguyen, Mandy & Dang, Sandy, 2561 SW 17th St., $326,000.

Rohn, Amy L to Rohn, Amy L, 3830 Loveland Dr., $194,000.

Rohn, Holly L to Rohn, Amy L, 3830 Loveland Dr., $194,000.

Roth, Carley J Trust to Kuhn, Shaun A & Whitney L, 5721 Durham Ct, $401,500.

Rttkj LLC to Reneria, Ricardo Dian De Leon & Dominguez, Maria Lopez, 1217 Plum St., $137,500.

Schmeichel, Aaron M to Tompkins, Colton A & Kapke, Alysa M, 3601 N 62nd St., $220,000.

Schneider Custom Homes Inc to Tran, Bang & Nguyen, Quang, 1209 Julesburg Dr., $401,072.

Schwieger, Christopher J & Kathryn L to Barakat, Mohammed O, 1808 SW Derek Ave, $305,000.

Scofield, Jesse & Schaaf, Shyanna to Osiri, Christina & Adetunji, Olufikayo, 4816 NW Pemberly Ln, $249,300.

Sebek, Russell L & Jaymie J to Nguyen, Nguyen Nhat & Tran, Hanh, 1927 Fairfield St., $200,000.

Shaban, Bahgat to Nennoc Land Holdings 6 LLC, 2929 Potter St., $407.

Shane Manion LLC to Machado, Albenis & Nicolette, 7410 Isidore Dr., $448,537.

Sheldon, Lana to Andrew Ross Real Estate LLC, 4039 N 12th St., $40,000.

Shorney, Glenn R Revocable Trust to Khee, Eh & Kee, Hsar, 4331 Antelope Creek Rd., $266,000.

Shorney, Peggy L Revocable Trust to Khee, Eh & Kee, Hsar, 4331 Antelope Creek Rd., $266,000.

Shrader, Trenton C & Karen W to Glaser, Brittany L & Debra, 8120 Sandalwood Dr., $290,000.

Silas, Keisha Marie to Mmjs Properties LLC, 2956 N 11th St., $120,000.

Skarp, Angela G to Ahlquist, Michael C, 1205 S 10th St., $165,000.

Smith, Jeffrey A & Gauthier, Gertrude R to Wieser, Kevin & Bringelson, Dawn, 3220 S 29th St., $275,000.

Snb Construction Ii Inc to Scherer, Joseph & Jerika, 1107 Asher Ave (Hickman), $425,000.

S 44 Holdings LLC to Vbc Investments LLC, 2818 Everett St., $1,280,000.

S 44 Holdings LLC to Vbc Investments LLC, 5110 Walker Ave, $1,280,000.

S 44 Holdings LLC to Vbc Investments LLC, 5102 Walker Ave, $1,280,000.

S 44 Holdings LLC to Vbc Investments LLC, 5641 Judson St., $1,280,000.

S 44 Holdings LLC to Vbc Investments LLC, 4442 Knox St., $1,280,000.

S 44 Holdings LLC to Vbc Investments LLC, 909 N 23rd St., $1,280,000.

S 44 Holdings LLC to Vbc Investments LLC, 901 N 23rd St., $1,280,000.

S 44 Holdings LLC to Vbc Investments LLC, 2284 W St., $1,280,000.

S 44 Holdings LLC to Vbc Investments LLC, 2278 W St., $1,280,000.

Spatz, Brian J & Starman, Lisa to Blue, Angela M, 2357 Burnham St., $252,000.

Staroscik, Kirby C & Sutton, Schuyler D & Simmons, Allan L & Sandra E to Bergmann, David E, 2129 Herel St., $335,000.

Stewart, Jonathan M to Cook, Philip Jordon, 3631 W St., $199,900.

Stewart, Kathryn A to Cook, Philip Jordon, 3631 W St., $199,900.

Stewart, Keith D to Cook, Philip Jordon, 3631 W St., $199,900.

Stowell, Richard Robert & Amy L Wilson-Stowell to Timmerman, Trevor J, 3855 Orchard St., $300,000.

Strong, Shelby & Foote, Kolby to Schmidt, Alexander, 1321 Judson St., $219,900.

Sumovich, Stacie A & Todd C to Jeffers, Jay Brad Jr & Stephanie Lynn, 2910 W Gazebo Rd. (Denton), $701,000.

Ten40 O Lincoln LLC to Olson, Mike & Cathy, 1040 O St. (Unit #430), $357,640.

Ten40 O Lincoln LLC to Pierobon, Massimiliano & Cui, Juan, 1040 O St. (Unit #420), $432,500.

Thompson, Cheryl A to Frost, Marguerite G, 1100 Cottonwood Dr., $232,000.

Three Trees Investment Group LLC to D&T Properties LLC, 3524 Huntington Ave, $430,000.

Tran, Khoi & Jennifer to Stephenson, James & Marilyn, 4931 S 67th St., $315,000.

