Real estate records, 10/30

Arth, Jill M Revocable Trust to Liversidge, Simon & Cecilia, 2828 Sheridan Blvd, $755,000.
Attaie, Naqibullah & Roya to Ha, Tien N, 6501 S 32nd St., $304,000.
Bartelt, Rebecca to Samuels, Rachel, 7220 Havelock Ave, $195,000.
Bearinger, Chad & Stacey to Hoefs, Chad & Brooke, 9632 White Pine Rd., $439,000.
Big Dog Holdings LLC to Brown, Evan R & Jordan C, 6788 SW 25 St., $583,476.
Boelts, Richard D & Cynthia S to Boelts, James & Katie, 3300 Touzalin Ave, $195,000.
Bower, Joseph D & Jody L to Galloway, Thomas & Suzanne, 6205 W Denton Rd. (Denton), $565,000.
Brock, Patrick Estate to Abode Properties LLC, 6010 Logan Ave, $106,750.
Brown, Daniel K to Flores, Antonio, 10555 SW 27th St., $850,000.
Brunke, Tiffaney to Angel, Jose A Guevara, 1025 S 30th St., $129,900.
Burkhardt, Andrew P & Emily D to Gay, Sho Say, 4236 E St., $230,000.
Burton, Kenneth & Karen to Lovegrove, Alecia S, 5421 S 90th St., $899,000.
Byrom, Robert A Jr Separate Property Trust to Burkhart, Austin & Samantha, 1935 E Manor Dr., $255,000.
C S Heritage Inn Of Lincoln to Shri Hanuman Properties LLC, 4231 Industrial Ave, $2,050,000.
Castro, Luis F & Karley A to Nguyen, Anh & Sarah, 6501 Cornflower Dr., $320,000.
Catlett, Matthew M to Abele, Jeffrey D & Melissa M, 510 White Cap Bay, $815,000.
Cech, Justin D & Cassie Jo to Nguyen, Phu Q & Pham, Yen P, 2955 Ridgegate Dr., $497,900.
Christiansen, Keith W & Luanne A to Kirk, James William, 604 W B St., $223,000.
City Of Lincoln to Gm Holdings LLC, 4201 W O St., $5,607.
Coolidge, Florence C to Schneider, Tammi, 2905 N 50th St., $68,500.
Cox, Benjamin & Elizabeth to Owens Enterprises Inc, 2410 Winthrop Rd., $228,000.
D J Z Family Trust to Fisher, Audrey J, 1931 N Gate Rd., $217,500.
D'Agostino, Katherine to Storage Ninjas Waverly Dojo LLC, 10960 N 142 St. (Waverly), $2,250,000.
Daily, Shawn A to 916 Properties LLC, 6900 Lidco Cir, $125,000.
Deal, Christopher & Kristin to Teck Properties LLC, 5011 Pioneers Blvd, $133,200.
Dinges, Linda J to Linscott, John Daren & Erica, 6931 Garland St., $105,000.
Don Johnson Homes II Inc to Coan, Max & Brea, 1516 W Big Sky Rd., $420,340.
Eisenbraun, Luke C & Tiffany D to Rojas, Edison & Price, Jasmine, 3023 O'neil Pl, $350,000.
Element Homes LLC to Winbolt-Rankin, Becky, 9010 Rock River Rd., $572,400.
Element Homes LLC to Jones, John J & Cynthia K, 2212 S 90th Bay, $94,000.
Erwin, Jimmy D & Lisa K to Midanier, Christopher T & Brooke A, 8910 Eagleton Ln, $370,000.
Estela LLC to Rao Properties LLC, 1861 SW 32nd St., $235,000.
Fisser, Eric & Kylee to Chmelka, Kenneth C & Kimberly J & Alex K, 5240 NW 10th St., $295,000.
Five Bars LLC to Florence, Martha, 805 S St., $156,900.
Florian, Carlos G Estate to Voth, Donna & Wendy, 5118 Pioneers Blvd, $97,500.
Florian, Lydia Estate to Voth, Donna & Wendy, 5118 Pioneers Blvd, $97,500.
Franklin/jones LLC to Verma, Sunny & Bahadur, Ity, 8125 Nathan Ct, $464,950.
Gerding, Rex W & Schoenleber, Elizabeth A to Vickers, Jenny & Scott, 2000 Ammon Ave, $224,000.
Gohmann, Jessica L to Vu, Chan, 4848 N 36th St., $287,400.
Gorham, Chase N to Welsh, Sally K, 934 N 55th St., $180,000.
Grandel, Ryan & Hernandez, Lizbeth to Izaguirre, Dianna, 341 D St., $158,000.
Grange, Willa to Crowley, James B & Shannon, Kelly, 860 S 48th St., $170,000.
Grant, Roger O & Karen K to Dwinell, Landon & Welch, Heather, 7786 Branched Oak Rd. (Davey), $325,000.
Graystone Homes LLC to Martinez, Juan C & Teresa, 401 S 2nd St., $68,000.
Gregerson, Robert E & Sarah L Trust to Applegate, Sean D & Runnings, Jeffrey, 4100 S 44th St., $345,000.
Gregory, Sharon R to Thurman, Shane & Samantha, 9611 Burton St., $215,000.
Hank, Heather to Larson, Kevin, 4701 N 35th St., $285,000.
Holmes, Leann to Abele, Jeffrey D & Melissa M, 510 White Cap Bay, $815,000.
Homemade Holdings LLC to Edwards, Austin & Kristen, 11200 Holdrege St., $532,500.
Homemade Holdings LLC to Janovec, Joshua & Danielle, 1031 Fairfield St., $138,000.
Hornung, Cynthia S to Beavers, Madison S, 4321 S 58th St. (Unit #1), $140,000.
Ironwood Properties LLC to Ringenberg, Jay D & Verla L, 2511 Milrose Branch Rd., $84,000.
Iseman, Jacob K & Pilch, Katrina to Goodenberger, Alan, 1946 S 80th St., $279,900.
Jarock Inc to Florental Properties LLC, 2535 S 38th St., $160,000.
Johnson, Carol J & Justin Eric to Johnson, Jason Lynn & Elicia, 930 Manchester Dr., $93,633.
Johnson, Steven Zachary to Storage Ninjas Waverly Dojo LLC, 10960 N 142 St. (Waverly), $2,250,000.
Juracek, Rachel R to Kort, Christopher F & Hee Kyoung, 2500 Jameson S, $289,000.
Karre, Zachary G to Skoglung, Charles & Louise, 1500 SW Lacey Ln, $255,000.
Kavan, Becky to Trausch, Dylan M, 8040 Creek View Ct, $308,000.
Keaton, Mark E to McNeal, Adam M, 543 W Jennifer Dr., $285,000.
Kevin J And Candace S Kohnke Living Trust to Marvin Mueller Family Farms Inc, address unspecified, $1,012,893.
Kevin J And Candace S Kohnke Living Trust to Gall, Jeffery G & Jennifer L, 245 N 162nd St., $975,000.
Kiel Capital to Adair Holdings LLC, 2653 Park Ave, $252,000.
Koll Investment Properties LLC to Lincoln Children's Zoo, 2821 A St., $515,000.
Kroeker & Gubser Development LLC to T&T Contracting LLC, 307 S 55th St., $209,000.
Kroeker & Gubser Development LLC to T&T Contracting LLC, 311 S 55th St., $209,000.
Kroeker & Gubser Development LLC to T&T Contracting LLC, 315 S 55th St., $209,000.
Kroeker & Gubser Development LLC to T&T Contracting LLC, 319 S 55th St., $209,000.
Kuehn, Kathy L Trust to Paine, Jason, 822 Lyncrest Dr., $235,000.
Kvasnicka, Robert Sr Estate to It'll Do Properties LLC, 22540 SW 114th St. (Crete), $103,000.
Larsen, Eric William & Amber Lynn to Wessels, Eric & Havilah, 2900 Jane Ln, $362,000.
Larsen, Irma Lee to Gans, Jeff, 5434 R St., $196,500.
Law, John T to Mplv LLC, 2958 N 54th St., $75,000.
Legacy Homes Omaha LLC to Hochstein, Tucker, 9303 Brienna Dr., $426,000.
Lervold, Maurice R & Susan L to Gillespie, Terry & Cynthia, 3400 Crown Pointe Rd., $544,500.
Lillegard, Marty J to Herbin, Brian J & Baus-Herbin, Wendi L, 420 W Todd Cir, $185,000.
Linebarger, Ryan to Johnson, Larry, 4015 S 83rd St., $304,000.
Maes, Elizabeth O Estate to Bangert Properties LLC, 905 Sumner St., $133,000.
Maly, James J & Jane E to Baker, Glenda, 8930 Birdie Run, $700,000.
Manley, Phyllis J Estate to Cratsenberg, Noma, 3001 S 51st St. Ct (Unit #313), $125,000.
Martin, Christine M to B & J Partnership Ltd, 2135 S 14th St., $35,000.
Martin, Michael S & Susan M to Reinwald, Ted, 1237 S 48th St., $224,900.
Maschman, Heather C to Knudson, Darren R, 1635 N 64th St., $59,800.
Mattison, Caitlin E & Williams, Samuel M to Keady, Kelsey, 602 S 40th St., $165,000.
McHomesolutions LLC to Meadowlark Properties LLC, 1630 N 56th St., $2,780,000.
McHomesolutions LLC to Meadowlark Properties LLC, 1640 N 56th St., $2,780,000.
McKee, Richard Louis to Woodhaven Properties LLC, 5424 Pawnee St., $100,000.
Melichar, Lucille H Estate to Production Systems LLC, 9250 SW 140th St. (Denton), $756,015.
Melichar, Lucille H Estate to Production Systems LLC, address unspecified, $756,015.
Middle Creek Development LLC to Hill, Aaron Miller, 8280 W O St. (Unit #18), $149,900.
Miller, Michael L & Julie A to Dismuke, Laura Michelle, 4801 Grassridge Rd., $215,000.
Mills, David to Rockensies, Daniel, 11670 N 142 St. (Waverly), $318,000.
Mittelstet, Aaron & Tammera to Grandel, Ryan & Hernandez, Lizbeth, 5041 Claire Ave, $267,500.
Moran, Megan to Storage Ninjas Waverly Dojo LLC, 10960 N 142 St. (Waverly), $2,250,000.
Morton, Glenn W Jr & Barbara E to Allen, Joshua R & Anna T, 4517 Birch Hollow Dr., $395,000.
Murray Custom Homes LLC to Hanseling, Jonathan Arthur & Nichile Lynn, 3321 Tree Line Dr., $607,535.
Murray, Erin M to Rickert, Benjamin J, 3131 N 58th St., $219,900.
New Traditions Home And Realty LLC D/B/A Hartland Homes to Mcbride, Rebecca, 2801 W Sumner St., $276,654.
Nichelson, Lorrie L Revocable Trust, The to Szydelko, Chris & Brittany, 2738 Pear St., $169,500.
Norris, Angela to Page, Randy & Rhonda, 2901 Park Pl. Dr., $405,000.
Norris, Charles R & Jean B to Potratz, Thad, 6915 S 53rd Ct, $359,000.
Nuhaven Builders LLC to Potter, Cody & Ashley, 1025 Kantor Ln (Hickman), $482,945.
Nutt, Mallory Danielle to Schultz, Ashley, 900 S 48th St., $212,500.
Oestmann, Jeffrey A & Stacey Rae to Hatfield, Elizabeth L & Joutras, Reece M, 6730 Y St., $200,000.
Pine Crest Homes LLC to Antholz, Martin Carl, 8611 S 81 St., $496,117.
Potratz, Thad to Stiles, William Kent & Adell L, 6936 Halsey Ct, $290,000.
PR Investment Properties LLC to Nance, Cody, 3212 Vine St., $165,000.
Predmore Real Estate Pc to Stephens, Tommy K, 3343 Desperado Dr., $425,600.
Red Lion Management LLC to Voogt, Jon & Clara & Hamilton, Carissa, 1827 S 26th St., $260,000.
Redington, Wm M & Lorna M to 3ap-se LLC, 8620 Coral Dr., $400,000.
Reeves, Roma J to Johnson, Elizabeth, 5031 Sherwood Dr., $192,500.
Reichert, Deborah & Reichert, William T to Morrow, Megan B, 6342 S 28th St., $250,000.
Reinwald, Ted & Hellbusch, Sabrina to Rugh, Austin & Sydney, 7715 Karl Dr., $420,000.
Reynolds, Mildred to Daily Double Keno Outlets Inc, 9120 W Denton Rd. (Denton), $200,000.
Rezac-Pickering-Williams LLC to H & H Revocable Trust, 7430 SW 33rd St., $135,000.
Robbins, Andrew J & Coke, Sarah E to Harkendorff, John, 2129 S 35th St., $247,500.
Roper, Robert C to Busboom, Kurt, 530 NW 9th St., $225,000.
Rosburg Enterprises Inc to Nutt, Mallory, 715 S 41st Cir, $393,600.
Rugh, Austin & Sydney to Kerzman, Spencer J, 3224 S 76th St., $295,000.
Russell, Shari Lynn & Matt to Wesely, Susan, 5221 NW 3rd St., $299,900.
Safe Harbour Eat-xliv LLC to Steinhausen, Matthew M & Kim R, 6615 Sundance Dr., $390,000.