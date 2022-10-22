Real estate records, 10/23

Heater, Robert L & Etna C Revocable Trust to Young, Marty & Jill Revocable Living Trust, 1303 W Carnoustie Ct, $229,883.
Heidtbrink, Anthony to Swinehart, Alene, 2035 Ryons St., $255,000.
Heller Homes LLC to Vega, Roberto & Allison, 8120 Yankee Woods Dr., $384,950.
Henhouse Capital LLC to McCown, Catherina L, address unspecified, $125,000.
Henhouse Capital LLC to Lewis, Robert E & Carol J, 17345 SW 37th St. (Martell), $125,000.
Henhouse Capital LLC to Tyshkov, Oleh, address unspecified, $125,000.
Heritage Lakes LLC to Youngquist, Donna, 9733 Casa Colina Ct, $98,000.
Heritage Lakes LLC to Thompson, Ray & Lynn, 918 Heritage Falls Dr., $90,000.
Hoffart, Darren & Jessica to Dosch, Anthony & Mckenzie, 7319 S 64th Cir, $814,000.
Hofferber, Timothy & Patricia to Sturman, John & Cindy, 4523 Birch Hollow Dr., $389,000.
HSR Investments LLC to Nguyen, Khobe & Samantha, 4131 N 45th St. Ct, $180,000.
Isley, Melvin & Judy & Tiffany & Dallas & Joshua to Le Family Estate LLC, 1242 Saunders Ave, $292,000.
J & A Homes LLC to Das, Ashish Kumar & Nainee, 9415 Estela Ave, $568,394.
J & A Homes LLC to Schorfheide, Matthew & Anastasia, 7823 Nicole Ln, $477,314.
Janike, Mark & Charles, Sarah to Maurer, Richard Austin & Emily L, 2620 Lafayette Ave, $380,000.
Jasa, Molly K & Corey to Dang, Khanh Huyen & Le, Phuoc Huu, 3031 N 90th St., $340,000.
Javorsky, Ronald Dean & Linda Gail to Munoz, Oscar & Candace, 14905 NW 98th St. Cir (Raymond), $530,000.
JBG Investments LLC to Peak 8 Properties LLC, 1919 S 40th St. (Unit #207), $225,000.
Knight Rebels LLC to All In Acquisitions LLC, 300 S 16th St., $616,000.
Kornbluh, Heather K & Ari R to Haji, Khaleel, 2400 A St. (Unit #10), $117,000.
Kucera, Richard V & Leota L to Root, Erik B & Holly L, 7407 Anselm Ln, $495,000.
Kucha, Abeny Mathayo to Morton, Matthew, 2447 NW 44th St., $276,000.
Kunhart, Michael D Estate to Real Growth LLC, 1909 S 52nd St., $105,000.
Le, Thao & Tai to Le, Van & Nguyen, Thi & Le, Vu & Huynh, 6431 Cornflower Dr., $337,000.
Lentz, Kris R to Mousel, Melinda, 8983 Buckshot Rd., $245,000.
Live Well Designs LLC to Domgard, Cooper Landsdale, 5916 S 94th St., $375,000.
Maaske, Blake & Sarah to Wilkinson, Jerilyn, 1625 Sioux St., $289,500.
Mackeprang, Joshua & Amber to Holley, Daniel Clay & Vicki J, 2041 NW 53rd St., $226,000.
Mallory, Steve J & Lori R to Dupont, Richard & Yvonne, 1601 Smith St., $240,000.
Malone, Marian L Revocable Trust to Riverboat Desri NE Holdings LLC, address unspecified, $575,000.
McAtee, Spencer R to Wilhelm, Cherlyn & Mentzer, Zachary, 744 Yukon Ct, $265,000.
McClanahan, Marilyn W to Reed, John, 7100 Oldpost Rd. #19, $265,000.
McIntire, Alexander Gerrit to Buss, Jerald L, 1501 W B Ct, $190,000.
Merz-gordon, Mary to Zotti, Randall, 1000 Smoky Hill Rd., $315,000.
Middle Creek Development LLC to Soukup, Tami S Revocable Trust, 8280 W O St. (Unit #17), $149,900.
Middle Creek Development LLC to Hughes, Ted R III & Lynda S, 8280 W O St. (Unit #16), $289,800.
Middle Creek Development LLC to Hughes, Ted R III & Lynda S, 8280 W O St. (Unit #15), $289,800.
Middle Creek Development LLC to Burkey, Timothy A & Sidney D, 8280 W O St. (Unit #14), $294,900.
Middle Creek Development LLC to Burkey, Timothy A & Sidney D, 8280 W O St. (Unit #13), $294,900.
Miller, Carole J Estate to Schieman Family Trust, The, 8537 Ridge Hollow Dr., $257,000.
Mines, William A & Mary Beth to Burns, David & Mary, 4020 S 33rd St., $285,000.
Mitchell, Mark & Mary R to Jasa, Corey L & Molly K, 920 N 104 St., $499,000.
Mohamed, Kuthar to Snyder, Jacob & Tesla-Snyder, Savannah, 4274 Knox St., $178,000.
Montgomery, Carole L to 5th Level Construction LLC, 5700 Baldwin Ave, $155,000.
Moore, Derek C to Hancock, Amy & Nelson, Anders, 3627 Saint Paul Ave, $194,000.
Mosedale, Sara A & Tsubaki, Alfred T to Hansz, Jesse & Megan, 538 S 24th St., $182,500.
Mostek, Gregory A to Helena Land Holdings 16 LLC, 1424 SW 23rd St., $3,422.
Mueller, Amanda J & Robert L II to Jay, Autumn, 301 Indian Rd., $236,000.
Nelson, Johnathon C to Buss, Jerald L, 1501 W B Ct, $190,000.
Nguyen, Nguyen N & Tran, Hanh Tb to Nguyen, Vy Thao, 1229 Elba Ave, $200,000.
Northrup, Justin Estate to Lucky Home Offer LLC, 3801 Linden St., $195,000.
Oelling Development Co to Brakenhoff, Dave & Kelly, address unspecified, $100,000.
Osburn, Cody L & Sydney A to Mattice, Clayton & Grant, Jennifer, 3438 Grainger Pkwy, $390,000.
Ostergard, Tonn M & Holly A to Danco Ii LLC, 725 R St. (Unit #3), $975,000.
Parr, Brian C to German, Christopher A & Hannah C, 7230 Rebel Dr., $439,900.
Pasewalk LLC to 858 LLC, 5844 S St., $210,000.
Pasewalk LLC to 858 LLC, 2534 S 52nd St., $235,000.
Pasewalk LLC to 858 LLC, 3248 Doane St., $193,000.
Pasewalk LLC to 858 LLC, 1532 Whittier St., $193,000.
Penn, James A Revocable Trust to Conkel, Irvin M & Linda D, 1011 Teton Ct, $275,000.
Penn, K Elaine Revocable Trust to Conkel, Irvin M & Linda D, 1011 Teton Ct, $275,000.
Peters, Adam K & Cary E to Parrish, James A & Lori A, 547 Pier 2, $810,000.
Peterson, Greg E & Lynda J to McAlpine, Emily & Adam, 5641 SW 77th St. (Denton), $650,000.
Phan, Khiet Hoa & Ngo, Dung N to Fras, Nick & Karen, 1930 Patterson Ct, $372,500.
Phares, Robert A & Margene R to Collier, Dennis, 2932 Park Pl. Ct, $329,000.
Pooler, Jerald J & Kathie W to N Style Properties LLC, 2922 S 18th St., $156,000.
Pulec, Tonya B to Potrzeba, Natalie Mae, 2220 SW 18th St., $250,000.
Randall, Dale H Estate to Randall, Conrad D & Natalie Rene, 2300 W Laguna Rd., $227,000.
Rao, Lakshmi & Raju to Burkey Investments LLC, 5241 Troon Dr., $522,000.
Rasmussen, Lori M to Loeck, Anita M Amended & Restated Revocable Trust, 5801 Brendon Ln, $216,000.
Rasmussen, Patrick S to Loeck, Anita M Amended & Restated Revocable Trust, 5801 Brendon Ln, $216,000.
Redler, Robert A & Marcia S to Aspen Home Builders LLC, address unspecified, $86,000.
Reiboldt, Myrlin K Trust to Dennis, Linda K & Lamp, Jeffry L, 8310 N Hazelwood Dr., $225,000.
Reineke, Brett to Fairway Properties LLC, 1520 SW 14th St., $165,000.
Reineke, Lynne to Fairway Properties LLC, 1520 SW 14th St., $165,000.
Remington Homes LLC to Eschliman, Matthew & Ashley, 808 W Santa Clara St., $373,610.
Rhapsody LLC to Krein, Jamie, 4340 S 45th St., $240,000.
Rider, Stephen F to Taqueria El Rey Inc, 5051 Starr St., $174,900.
Riley, Nicole to Riley, Nicole & Dyer, Robert, 902 Hartley St., $77,500.
Roberts, Sunshine M & Brad A to David, Brently J & Brianna C, 3520 Stockwell St., $327,500.
Rybak Construction Inc to Focken, Delores A & Matthew A, 1441 W Big Sky Rd., $580,000.
Schaufelberger, Robert E & Geraldine A to Bondarchuk, Edward & Anita Erika, 327 S 90th St., $433,000.
Schneider Custom Homes Inc to Maaske, Blake & Sarah, 866 W Panorama Rd., $494,537.
Showman, Jennifer R to Home Heroes LLC, The, 1014 Knox St., $115,000.
Sipp, Stacey C & Bradley A to Sipp, Henry & Mattie, 2441 Bretigne Dr., $625,000.
Sommer, Margaret Trust to Khorram Capital LLC, 3929 S 15th St., $178,500.
Sovereign, Joshua to Gannon, Corey & Leader, Emmalee, 5010 Knox St., $225,000.
Spring Valley Homes Incorporated to Bednarski, Tomasz & Bednarska, Ina, 9012 Trader Dr., $450,000.
Stansbury, Margaret L Life Estate to Sorensen, Philip & Sarah, 2621 Alicia Ln, $250,000.
Stonybrook Homes Inc to Reichert, Deborah & William T, 2720 Regent Pl, $417,070.
Store It All LLC to LPR LLC, address unspecified, $500,000.
Store It All LLC to LPR LLC, 5520 N 33rd St., $500,000.
Sturman, John & Cindy to Mahrt, Joshua & Kirsten, 6801 Forest Lake Blvd, $486,000.
Swarts, Alexandra & Henning, Rhonda & Wiedel, Dawn to Fintel, Alexandra & Leighton, 7331 Morton St., $94,000.
Ten40 O Lincoln LLC to Patterson, Jenna, 1040 O St. (Unit #310), $323,600.
Timber Ridge Homes Inc to Elwood, Michael J & Ellen L, 1322 E 12th St. (Hickman), $676,424.
Trainer, Jerry L & Patricia A to Gold, Jennett L & Garrett, Joshua, 4216 N 15th St., $463,000.
Tru-built Holdings LLC to Halmaxem LLC, 2411 Kokomo Dr., $1,100,000.
Tru-built Holdings LLC to Halmaxem LLC, 2407 Kokomo Dr., $1,100,000.
Tru-built Holdings LLC to Halmaxem LLC, 2387 Kokomo Dr., $1,100,000.
Tru-built Holdings LLC to Halmaxem LLC, 2383 Kokomo Dr., $1,100,000.
Tru-built Holdings LLC to Halmaxem LLC, address unspecified, $1,100,000.
Trueblood, Melissa L to Wallick, Jacob & Miranda, 2826 Vine St., $149,900.
Vega, Roberto & Allison to Bockmann, Marissa A, 6947 Naples Dr., $236,000.
Vwth8 LLC to Wells, Jameika Latrese & Eric Damian, 5037 W Amarillo Dr., $304,900.
Vwth8 LLC to Spencer, Robert L & Adriana Rodriguez, 5030 W Amarillo Dr., $294,900.
Waller, Kaitlyn to Syniy, Dmytro & Synya, Oksana, 5044 Southwood Cir, $170,000.
Wellman, Ricky Jay to Prewitt, Patrick & Lisa, 14127 St. Ronan Cir (Waverly), $350,000.
Whited, Terry W & Linda E to Hansen, Arthur & Cynthia, 336 S 55th St., $240,000.
Wilhelm, Cherlyn to Cachu, Rick, 2444 S 9th St., $163,500.
Winbolt-Rankin, Becky A to Sorter, Shawn & Melissa, 4540 Eagle Ridge Rd., $470,000.
Wood, Jonathan Scott to Jaeger, Carlie, 4912 Tipperary Trl, $220,000.
Wood, Timothy Lee & Jennifer Rebecca to Esson, Charles, 8741 Garland St., $320,000.
Wortman, Devin & Kaylee to Alvarado, Antonio Resendiz & Soflin, Stephanie, 1235 Hickory St. (Hickman), $405,000.
Znamenacek, Antoinette D Irrevocable Trust to Hessheimer, Dana A, 5701 Shadow Pines Ct, $243,000.
51 Holdings LLC to Heidelk, Jacob, 1500 S 93rd St., $599,468.
517 Properties LLC to Swanson, Lori A, 7627 W Rio Rd., $190,000.
916 Properties LLC to Lefebure, Jamie, 301 Mormon Trl, $249,900.
916 Properties LLC to Whitney, Scott G & Mary L, 2611 Jacquelyn Dr., $375,000.
Airport Lodging LLC to Mac Hotel Group III LLC, 1055 W Bond St., $319,822.
Airport Lodging LLC to Cornhusker Hospitality II LLC, 1055 W Bond St., $319,822.
Allstate Insurance Company to Bryan Medical Center, address unspecified, $15,999,999.
Allstate Insurance Company to Bryan Medical Center, 2920 S 84th St., $15,999,999.
Allstate Insurance Company to Bryan Medical Center, 2940 S 84th St., $15,999,999.
Allstate Insurance Company to Bryan Medical Center, 2900 S 84th St., $15,999,999.
Applegate, Jacob & Jacobsen, Donald & Applegate, Daniel E & Raina to Lb-igloo Series Iv Trust, 1139 N 67th St., $189,379.
Apples Way LLC to Langdon, Vicki R, 4700 Bair Ave, $3,100,000.