Real estate records, 10/2

Hermance, Michael to Cobb, Jack Christopher, 4601 N 72nd St., $225,000.
Jacobson, Karren E to Dennis, Derek J & Oksana C, 10977 NW 70th St. (Raymond), $625,000.
Jakub, Nathan & Michele to Bartels, Richard E, 3106 King Ridge Ct, $285,000.
Jarvis, Lisa M to Jarvis, Jackson, 5027 L St., $160,000.
Jorgensen, Jeff T & Galina V to Htoo, Sher & Tay, 4921 W Champion Ct, $235,000.
Kalemkiarian, Justin B to Foster, Frank & Jennifer, 3400 S 17th St., $385,000.
Kelly Custom Homes Ltd to Campbell, Matthew & Jennifer, 8845 Ranch Gate Rd., $619,000.
People are also reading…
Koenig, Brenda L to Harms, Deanne E, 3130 N 72nd St., $230,000.
Kremer, Mark R & Donna to Osborn, Cory & Bundy, Alyssa, 2601 Bretigne Cir, $450,000.
Kunzman Title Company to Hassan, Danar, 1735 N 29th St., $165,000.
L & L1 Properties LLC to Poised Properties LLC, 1605 N 21st St., $195,000.
Landmark Ventures LLC to New Epoch LLC, 405 W A St., $824,000.
Larson, Kristin Leigh to Turner, Nicholas & Nicole, 6031 S 48th St., $275,000.
Legacy Homes Omaha LLC to Waugh, Wendy, 3340 N 92 St., $434,900.
Lewis, Nathaniel J & Catherine E to Znamenacek, Kaylee & Schweitzer, Dustin, 3261 D St., $173,000.
Lincoln Fedl Svgs & Loan Assoc to 1101 N LLC, 1101 N St., $1,750,000.
Mattison, Diane J Trust Agreement to Davis, Mark S & Candace M, 3009 Alamosa Dr., $375,000.
Maurer, Carmen Kay to Kay, Nancy J, 717 Lancashire Ct, $335,000.
Maurer, Joel Eric to Kay, Nancy J, 717 Lancashire Ct, $335,000.
McClellen, Logan E & Stephenie D to Muench, Elizabeth, 5521 Thistle Cir, $245,000.
McGowen, Lathen S to Hudson Properties LLC, 732 N 58th St., $145,000.
Mines, Trent Robert to Simonsen, Brandi, 5335 Bancroft Ave, $160,000.
Moncrief, Darren B & Sharon A to Kiddoo, Samuel D & Stacie N, 7350 Collister Rd., $356,000.
Moore, Ryan C & Elyse R to Horton, Abigail & Dustin, 1135 Garden St. (Bennet), $302,000.
Nazir Petroleum LLC to Aim Petroleum LLC, 2305 R St., $380,000.
Nazir Petroleum LLC to Aim Petroleum LLC, 2317 R St., $380,000.
Nebco Inc to Coronado, Hector Luis & Johnson, Leslie Gene, 7201 NW 2nd St., $84,945.
New Traditions Home & Realty LLC D/B/A Hartland Homes to Traore, Samba & Camara, Madeleine Bossia Traore, 1619 SW 29 St., $281,399.
New Traditions Home And Realty LLC D/B/A Hartland Homes to Rulon, Kerri, 2727 W Shane Dr., $239,870.
Newcastle Construction Inc to Vanek, Michael L & Sheil, Kara M, 7700 Isidore Dr., $520,022.
Nguyen, Vinh to Cramer, David M, 332 Orcutt Ave W, $280,000.
Ortmeier, Gregory L & Susan D to Rnkone LLC, 1849 S 49th St., $175,000.
Peterson, Gary R & Christina L to Stickler Enterprise LLC, 6303 S St., $165,000.
Plate, Chris & Farrah to Phan, Lien & Nguyen, Quang & Ngo, Dung & Phan, Khiet, 7555 S 64th St., $580,000.
Porter, Aaron to Gage, Michael & Stacy, 870 S 39th St., $230,000.
Predmore Real Estate Pc to Dinkelman, Brandan & Odson, Ellen, 3242 N 92nd St., $407,000.
Prescott, Loren C to Lucky Home Offer LLC, 3633 Saint Marys Ave, $125,000.
Price, Kenneth C Estate to Stutzman, Terry & Jolene, 2339 Southwood Pl, $225,000.
Priess, Kara Lee to Nguyen, Lien & Tony, 1120 Humphrey Ave, $375,000.
Real Growth LLC to 748 LLC, 1121 N 29th St., $222,500.
Regal Building Systems Inc to Fast, Kevin, 7030 Straffan Pl, $370,000.
Remington Homes LLC to Eucker, Josh, 828 W Santa Clara St., $327,580.
Richmond Hill Homes Inc to Bromen, Joseph & Kyleigh M, 140 Switchgrass Ln (Bennet), $335,000.
Riley, Todd H & Joyce A to Clark, Lawrence D & Diane M, 8937 Prairie Village Ct, $335,000.
Ripa, Geralyn D to Stark, Todd J & Heidi J, 4000 S 98th St., $2,375,000.
Ruskamp, Eric & Nicole to Russell Remodeling LLC Dba Black Oak Builders, 8833 Grey Hawk Ct, $111,815.
Schafer, Jeffrey L & Shari F to Walters, Benjamin & Mullen, Emma, 2905 Tennyson St., $335,000.
Schmieding, Kent P to Schmieding, Kevin J & Taylor, Jennifer, address unspecified, $900.
Schmieding, Kevin J to Underwood, Matthew L & Michelle, address unspecified, $295,000.
Schmieding, Kevin J & Taylor, Jennifer to Underwood, Matthew L & Michelle, address unspecified, $295,000.
Schneider Custom Homes Inc to Dynes, Diane M & James W, 748 W Panorama Rd., $468,940.
Schoonover, Gerald D Estate to Swett, Tim A & Sandra L, 5401 Wyman Ave, $270,000.
Schwaninger, Steven Estate to Schwaninger, Stephanie & Pierce, Matthew, 3942 Saint Paul Ave, $37,000.
Schwery, Roland J & Audrey to Barthelman, Jon A & Patricia K, 9331 S 32nd St., $510,000.
Shacklett, Rebecca J to Schmieding, Kevin J & Taylor, Jennifer, address unspecified, $900.
Smetter Custom Homes Inc to Blair, Jeffrey, 2955 Kings Corner Dr., $364,949.
Snoad, William A & Sharon K to Grace Home Solutions LLC, 24135 S 12th St. (Princeton), $80,000.
SW Folsom Development LLC to Remington Homes LLC, 403 S 90th St., $60,000.
SW Folsom Development LLC to Derun, Vladimir, 531 Eloise Ave, $79,900.
SW Folsom Development LLC to Derun, Victor, 541 Eloise Ave, $79,900.
SW Folsom Development LLC to Derun, Marina, 603 Eloise Ave, $79,900.
SW Folsom Development LLC to Derun, Irina, 613 Eloise Ave, $79,900.
St. Mary Marsh LLC to Suiter, Daniel & Cassandra, 355 Jackson Cir (Hickman), $424,331.
Steele, Cameron & Lofland, Kiernan to Lehman, Shea & Laura, 328 S 28th St., $179,000.
Steen, Dennis C to Swanson, Debbie D, 7355 S 32nd St., $295,000.
Stoll, Ln. to Torok, Christopher & Kiersti, 7900 Hunters Ridge Rd., $425,000.
Stoner, Roy C to Mcveigh, Sean & Laudenklos, Monika, 2480 W Bennet Rd. (Martell), $367,500.
Stonybrook Homes Inc to Dunkin, Peggy E, 2800 Regent Pl, $399,352.
Stonybrook Homes Inc to Mattison, Diane J, 7612 Aero Dr., $384,612.
Sundling, Shawn G to Smith, Ashley, 350 S 38th St., $193,400.
Taylor, Jennifer to Underwood, Matthew L & Michelle, address unspecified, $295,000.
Ten40 O Lincoln LLC to Hosek, Jeremy & Brown, Stephen, 1040 O St. (Unit #220), $430,722.
Thomas, Steven A & Mcginn, Therese to Schlake, Aleka, 2136 Sewell St., $229,900.
Tibbels, Theresa A to Ajs Properties LLC, 821 W Jennifer Dr., $317,500.
Timberline LLC to Bendl, Brian C & Breanna A, 2611 S 75th St., $309,900.
Urban, Nick to Kohl, Joshua M & Kelsie A, 5210 W Songbird Cir, $239,000.
Vicente, Ignacio R & Ada P to Janssen, Cody, 3066 W St., $165,000.
Vwth8 LLC to Hurko, Asmir & Bojana, 5042 W Amarillo Dr., $294,900.
Vwth8 LLC to Hurko, Asmir & Bojana, 5036 W Amarillo Dr., $294,900.
Walton, Joyce M to Cole, Shantell, 5619 Hartley St., $179,900.
Warner, Gloria J Living Trust to Rawls, Micheal Douglas & Nola, 211 Laramie Trl, $183,000.
Warner, Larry A Living Trust to Rawls, Micheal Douglas & Nola, 211 Laramie Trl, $183,000.
Wears, Carol M Living Trust to Roehrs, Garrett, 3119 Shelley St., $117,500.
Whitmore Trust to Oakland, Derek & Carly, 6510 Aiden Cir, $534,900.
Wiese, Carrie to Palha, Ulysses & Kay, 624 Sierra Dr., $227,000.
Wittwer, Andrew D & Mindy M to Veney, Samuell & Mailani, 8251 S 63rd St., $307,000.
Zuver, Kevin B & Megan R to Hernandez, Arturo Jr, 15341 D St. Cir (Roca), $272,000.
Agp Grain Cooperative to Farmers Cooperative, address unspecified, $17,500,000.
Agp Grain Cooperative to Farmers Cooperative, 940 Calvert St., $17,500,000.
Andersen, Loye L to Bmv Properties LLC, 4225 Prescott Ave, $165,500.
Aspen Home Builders LLC to Bartholomew, Abigail & Goble, Michael James, 9929 Apollo Dr. (Denton), $631,357.
Bazil, Austin & Amanda to Wernke, Marcus, 3243 N 49th St., $225,000.
Bic Custom Homes LLC to Ravenscroft, Robert R Jr & Karen L, 9201 Hillcrest Trl, $757,799.
Blooming Homes LLC to G & R Investment Group LLC, 2139 N 67th St., $150,000.
Borgman, Dan E & Sandra K to Hamouz, Michelle K, 624 Maple St. (Hickman), $285,000.
Brcp LLC to Becerril, Joe & Esthephany Lizet, 4032 Turner St., $232,500.
Brown, Billy J to Homemade Holdings LLC, 2201 W Foothills Rd., $364,000.
Card, Sherman & Jennifer to Piotter, Laura, 1840 E Bermuda Dr., $260,551.
Cardona, Irma Maria Trust to Couillard, Bruce W & Becky S, 14701 NW 126th St. (Malcolm), $899,000.
D & R Inc to Johnson, Scott R & Jeri K, 1223 N 9th St. (Unit #202), $107,000.
Dittenber, Andy to Leicht, Curtis Roy & Emily Amber, 7011 Garland St., $215,000.
Dolezal, Shirley J to Ehrlich, Dustin R, 3514 B St., $124,600.
Dunrite Homes Incorporated to Blackburn, David Kent & Julienne Dee, 9504 Estela Ave, $449,950.
Elder, Kim E & Sims, John to Wrather, Matthew, 2335 A St., $244,900.
Elliott, Bonnie J to Shields, Martin & Judy, 7200 Oldpost Rd. #8, $305,000.
Everley, Maribeth T Living Trust to Everley, Angela K, 5024 NW 6th St., $275,000.
Flynn, Daniel & Schindlbeck, Jordan to Ballentine, Kaleigh & Sanders, Rylan, 5400 W Leighton Ave, $220,000.
Foreman, Brent A & Jessica N to Lapp, Wayne & Mccormick, Angela, 14540 Castlewood St. (Waverly), $310,000.
Frost, Marguerite to Hagert, Jay T, 6010 Queens Dr., $245,600.
Gayed, Anita Jean to Basit, Walross & Courtney, 4516 N 21st St., $285,000.
Geysun Style Homes Inc to Vres Investments LLC, 3311 Tree Line Dr., $700,092.
Goering, Nicholas & Kari to Zupp, Jared B & Mace, Alexis L, 1202 Ridge Rd. (Hickman), $419,900.
Gooden, Spencer to Hagler, Karl, 1608 N 58th St., $155,000.
Grant, Mark D & Judith E to Delaine, Catherine & Natalie, 831 W Godfrey Dr., $244,000.
Gress, Clark A & Kaitlin D to Mcguire, Stone, 5001 W Craw St., $187,000.
Gustafson, Joan M to Johnson, Travis & Rodaway-Johnson, Tonya, 7201 Dudley St., $250,000.
Hamilton, Scott M & Mary L to Guernsey, Jason, 6024 Oakridge Dr., $300,000.
Hammer, E Elaine to Duncan, J Robert & Karen K, 4900 N 7th St., $600,000.
Harlan, Leone Spencer Trustee to Kds Investments LLC, 1611 N 67th St., $249,999.
Harouff Family Trust, The to Chambers Family Living Trust, 2345 Van Dorn St., $625,000.
Havermann, Michael & Ley, Lauren to Merani, Paul & Lana, 6530 Courtney Cir, $349,000.
Heerspink, Kyle D to Campbell, Shayne, 6215 NW 5th St., $230,000.
Hilton, Stacy & Ben to Quinn, Chelsey, 2634 SW 14th St., $294,900.
Hines, Carla B to Williams, Rebecca M, 1735 Skyline Dr., $360,000.
Hoefler, Benedict L & Linda S to Volcek, Charles & Christine, 4911 Starling Dr., $279,900.
Hohensee, Eric S to Shanno, Earlin Eugene & Sharon Kay, 1500 Kara Ln, $205,000.
Jagadich, Andrew & Elizabeth to Beiriger, Kathleen Reynolds, 2634 Park Ave, $360,000.